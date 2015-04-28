Rebellin wins summit finish at Tour of Turkey
Veteran Italian moves into overall lead
Stage 3: Kemer - Elmali
Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) laid down a commanding performance to win stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey atop Emali ahead of Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida).
The Italian used his wealth of experience to soak up the accelerations from the Lampre rider in the final stages before launching the winning move with 100 metres to go.
Durasek hung on for second with Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) picking up third after a strong finish.
Rebellin leads the race by seven seconds with Durasek in second. Overnight leader Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) finished in the main field, relinquishing the leader’s jersey after two straight stage wins.
The stage was always going to be decided by the final 10km-long climb, the first major test of the riders with overall aspirations at this year’s race.
That didn’t stop an early break forming with Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia), Samuel Spokes (Drapac) and Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka) establishing a three-minute lead over the peloton.
They were soon joined by a form-seeking Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep), Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff-Saxo), Thomas De Gendt, Gert Dockx (Lotto-Soudal), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).
With Cavendish certain to lose his overall lead, Etixx welcomed other teams to control the pace and Astana duly obliged as they led the race towards the first serious shake-up in the race.
There efforts saw the break reduced to just three as Brutt, Wallays and Reguiui ploughed a desperate path towards Emali.
The gap was down to a more manageable 30 seconds with 30 kilometres remaining and by the time the leading trio reached the lower slopes of the climb Wallays began to lose contact.
CCC Sprandi Polkowice moved to the front as they sought parity with Astana but it was Caja Rural’s Luis Mas Bonet who made the first serious move, darting clear after the second of two powerful accelerations.
This reduced the field to fewer than twenty riders and with the remnants of the break caught and dispatched out the rear the Spanish team tried to send Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente clear once Mas Bonet had been reeled in.
Rebellin took no chances, and matched Parra Bustamente’s two attacks, the second of which brought the pair a 10 second gap. Durasek was present to the danger and bridged the gap as the chase group crumbled to less than a dozen riders.
The trio quickly established a thirty-second lead but Bustamente’s presence was short-lived and the Colombian was unable to cling to his companions as the gradient rose.
Rebellin appeared to be tiring inside the final two kilometres when he drifted onto Durasek’s rear wheel but the Italian was merely saving his energy for one attack. He responded to each of Durasek’s tentative surges inside the closing kilometre before launching his own move with 100 metres to go.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4:34:11
|2
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:07
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:50
|4
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:20
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:23
|6
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:29
|7
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:32
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|9
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:01:46
|10
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|11
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|12
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:11
|14
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:42
|15
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:49
|16
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:01
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:17
|19
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:20
|21
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:25
|22
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:32
|23
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:47
|24
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:28
|25
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:04:37
|26
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:02
|27
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:11
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:32
|29
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:38
|30
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:57
|31
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:36
|32
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:10
|33
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:13
|34
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|36
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|38
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:52
|39
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:59
|40
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:39
|41
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:08:46
|43
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:09
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:26
|45
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:31
|46
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:34
|48
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|49
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:22
|50
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:03
|51
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:31
|52
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|53
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:17
|54
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:19
|57
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:20
|58
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:58
|59
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:07
|60
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:10
|61
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:57
|62
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:36
|63
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:24
|64
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|65
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:31
|66
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:55
|67
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:06
|68
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:33
|69
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:34
|70
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:20
|71
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|72
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:24
|74
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:29
|76
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|77
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:30
|78
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:32
|79
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:34
|80
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|81
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|82
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|83
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|84
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|86
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|89
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:04
|92
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:25
|93
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:04
|94
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:06
|95
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:22:10
|96
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|97
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:19
|98
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:29
|100
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:35
|101
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:55
|102
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|103
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:22:57
|104
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:22
|105
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:24:47
|106
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:56
|107
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:01
|108
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:09
|109
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|110
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:11
|112
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:16
|114
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|115
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:44
|116
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:25:48
|117
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:13
|118
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|119
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:14
|120
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:27:16
|121
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:25
|122
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:26
|123
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:42
|124
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:29:11
|125
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|129
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|130
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|131
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|132
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|133
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|134
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|137
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|138
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|139
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|142
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|143
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|144
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:29:43
|145
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:51
|146
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:52
|147
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:30:11
|148
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:30:17
|149
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|150
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:30:19
|151
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:30:21
|152
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|153
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:55
|154
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:17
|155
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:32:19
|156
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|157
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:49
|158
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:34:05
|159
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:34:18
|160
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:34
|161
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:34:41
|162
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:37:25
|OTL
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|3
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|pts
|2
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|14
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|13
|4
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|6
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|7
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|7
|10
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|12
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|14
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|3
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|3
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|4
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|pts
|2
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|7
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|4
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13:50:24
|2
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:59
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|4
|Colombia
|0:05:45
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:59
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|0:08:06
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:24
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:10:11
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:49
|10
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:27
|11
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:12:56
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:03
|13
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:22:22
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|0:22:36
|15
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:22:39
|16
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:25:04
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:15
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:37:52
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:39:12
|20
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:55:47
|21
|Southeast
|1:05:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12:13:41
|2
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:07
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:50
|4
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:20
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:23
|6
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:29
|7
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:32
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|9
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:01:46
|10
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|11
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|12
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:11
|14
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:42
|15
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:49
|16
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:01
|18
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:17
|19
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:20
|21
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:25
|22
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:32
|23
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:47
|24
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:28
|25
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:04:37
|26
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:02
|27
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:11
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:32
|29
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:38
|30
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:57
|31
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:36
|32
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:10
|33
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:13
|34
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|35
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|38
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:52
|39
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:59
|40
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:39
|41
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|42
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:08:46
|43
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:09
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:26
|45
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:31
|46
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:09:34
|48
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|49
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:22
|50
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:03
|51
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:31
|52
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|53
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:17
|54
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:19
|56
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:20
|57
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:58
|58
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:07
|59
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:10
|60
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:46
|61
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:57
|62
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:36
|63
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:24
|64
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:31
|66
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:55
|67
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:06
|68
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:33
|69
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:34
|70
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:20
|71
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|73
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:24
|74
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:29
|76
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|77
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:30
|78
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:32
|79
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:34
|80
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|81
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|82
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|84
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|85
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|89
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|90
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:55
|91
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:04
|92
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:25
|93
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:04
|94
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:06
|95
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:10
|96
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|97
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:19
|98
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:29
|100
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:55
|101
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|102
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:22:57
|103
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:29
|104
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:22
|105
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:24:47
|106
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:01
|107
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:09
|108
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|109
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|110
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:11
|111
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:16
|112
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:44
|113
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:48
|114
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|115
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:23
|116
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:13
|117
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:14
|118
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:27:16
|119
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:26
|121
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:45
|122
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:28:53
|123
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:11
|124
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|125
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|126
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|127
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|128
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|129
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|130
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|131
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|132
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|134
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|135
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|136
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|137
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:34
|138
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:29:43
|139
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:51
|140
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:52
|141
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:30:11
|142
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:30:17
|143
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:30:19
|144
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:30:21
|145
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:55
|146
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:05
|147
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:10
|148
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:56
|149
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:08
|150
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:32:19
|151
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|152
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:46
|153
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:32:50
|154
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:32:55
|155
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:33:00
|156
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:18
|157
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:49
|158
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:34:05
|159
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:34:41
|160
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:37:25
|161
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:04
|162
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:38:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|4
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|5
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|6
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|7
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|8
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|14
|9
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|10
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|13
|11
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|12
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|13
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|12
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|15
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|16
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|17
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|18
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|10
|19
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|21
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|7
|22
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|23
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|24
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6
|25
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|26
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|27
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|28
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|29
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|30
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|31
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|32
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|33
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|35
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|36
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|37
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|38
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|39
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|40
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|41
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|42
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|43
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|44
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|45
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|46
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|47
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|15
|pts
|2
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|3
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|4
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|7
|5
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|7
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|9
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|10
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|11
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|12
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|13
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|14
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36:48:54
|2
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:59
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|4
|Colombia
|0:05:45
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:59
|6
|Bardiani CSF
|0:08:06
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:24
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:10:11
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:49
|10
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:27
|11
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:12:56
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:03
|13
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:22:22
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|0:22:36
|15
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:22:39
|16
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:25:04
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:15
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:37:52
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:39:12
|20
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:55:47
|21
|Southeast
|1:05:47
