Rebellin wins summit finish at Tour of Turkey

Veteran Italian moves into overall lead

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) laid down a commanding performance to win stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey atop Emali ahead of Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida). 

The Italian used his wealth of experience to soak up the accelerations from the Lampre rider in the final stages before launching the winning move with 100 metres to go.

Durasek hung on for second with Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) picking up third after a strong finish.

Rebellin leads the race by seven seconds with Durasek in second. Overnight leader Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) finished in the main field, relinquishing the leader’s jersey after two straight stage wins.

The stage was always going to be decided by the final 10km-long climb, the first major test of the riders with overall aspirations at this year’s race.

That didn’t stop an early break forming with Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia), Samuel Spokes (Drapac) and Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka) establishing a three-minute lead over the peloton.

They were soon joined by a form-seeking Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep), Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff-Saxo), Thomas De Gendt, Gert Dockx (Lotto-Soudal), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

With Cavendish certain to lose his overall lead, Etixx welcomed other teams to control the pace and Astana duly obliged as they led the race towards the first serious shake-up in the race.

There efforts saw the break reduced to just three as Brutt, Wallays and Reguiui ploughed a desperate path towards Emali.

The gap was down to a more manageable 30 seconds with 30 kilometres remaining and by the time the leading trio reached the lower slopes of the climb Wallays began to lose contact.

CCC Sprandi Polkowice moved to the front as they sought parity with Astana but it was Caja Rural’s Luis Mas Bonet who made the first serious move, darting clear after the second of two powerful accelerations.

This reduced the field to fewer than twenty riders and with the remnants of the break caught and dispatched out the rear the Spanish team tried to send Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente clear once Mas Bonet had been reeled in.

Rebellin took no chances, and matched Parra Bustamente’s two attacks, the second of which brought the pair a 10 second gap. Durasek was present to the danger and bridged the gap as the chase group crumbled to less than a dozen riders.

The trio quickly established a thirty-second lead but Bustamente’s presence was short-lived and the Colombian was unable to cling to his companions as the gradient rose.

Rebellin appeared to be tiring inside the final two kilometres when he drifted onto Durasek’s rear wheel but the Italian was merely saving his energy for one attack. He responded to each of Durasek’s tentative surges inside the closing kilometre before launching his own move with 100 metres to go.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4:34:11
2Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:00:07
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:50
4Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:20
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:23
6Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:29
7Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:32
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:42
9Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:01:46
10Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
11Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
12Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor0:02:11
14Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:42
15Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:02:49
16Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:01
18Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:17
19Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
20Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
21Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:25
22Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:32
23Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:47
24Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:28
25Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:04:37
26Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:02
27Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:11
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:32
29Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:05:38
30Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:57
31Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:36
32Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:10
33Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:13
34Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
35Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
36José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
38Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:52
39Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:59
40Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:39
41Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
42Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:08:46
43Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:09
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:26
45André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:09:31
46Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:34
48Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
49Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:22
50Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:03
51Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:31
52Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
53Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:17
54Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
56Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:19
57Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:20
58Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:12:58
59Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:07
60Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:10
61Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:57
62Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:36
63Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:24
64Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
65Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:31
66Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:55
67Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:06
68Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:19:33
69Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor0:19:34
70Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:20
71Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
72Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
73Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:24
74David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
75Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:29
76Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
77Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:30
78John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:20:32
79Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:34
80Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
81Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
82Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
83Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
84Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
86Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
87Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
89Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:04
92Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:25
93Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:04
94Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:22:06
95Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:22:10
96Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
97Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:19
98Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:29
100Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:35
101Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:55
102Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
103Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:22:57
104Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:22
105Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:24:47
106Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:56
107Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:01
108Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:09
109Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
110Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
111Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:11
112Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:16
114Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
115Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:25:44
116Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling0:25:48
117Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:27:13
118Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
119Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:14
120Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:27:16
121Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:25
122Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida0:27:26
123Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:27:42
124Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:29:11
125Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
129Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
130Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
131Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
132Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
133Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
134Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
135Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
137Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
138Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
139Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
140Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
141Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
142Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
143Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
144Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:29:43
145Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:51
146Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:52
147Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:30:11
148Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:30:17
149Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
150Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:30:19
151Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:30:21
152Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
153Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:30:55
154Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:17
155Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling0:32:19
156Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
157Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:49
158Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:34:05
159Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:34:18
160Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:34:34
161Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:34:41
162Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:37:25
OTLAndrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFMaxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
3Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15pts
2Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida14
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement13
4Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka11
6Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
7Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
9Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia7
10Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal6
11Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
12Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk4
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor3
14Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia5pts
2Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
3Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
4José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia10pts
2Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka7
3José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
4Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
5Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10pts
2Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida7
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
4Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CCC Sprandi Polkowice13:50:24
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:59
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:07
4Colombia0:05:45
5Astana Pro Team0:05:59
6Bardiani CSF0:08:06
7MTN - Qhubeka0:09:24
8Lampre - Merida0:10:11
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:49
10Team Novo Nordisk0:12:27
11Tinkoff - Saxo0:12:56
12Lotto Soudal0:13:03
13Drapac Professional Cycling0:22:22
14Orica Greenedge0:22:36
15Torku Sekerspor0:22:39
16Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:25:04
17Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:15
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:37:52
19Androni Giocattoli0:39:12
20Etixx - Quick Step0:55:47
21Southeast1:05:47

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12:13:41
2Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:00:07
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:50
4Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:20
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:23
6Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:29
7Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:32
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:42
9Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:01:46
10Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
11Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
12Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor0:02:11
14Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:42
15Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:49
16Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:01
18Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:17
19Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
21Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:25
22Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:32
23Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:47
24Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:28
25Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:04:37
26Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:02
27Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:11
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:32
29Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:05:38
30Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:57
31Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:36
32Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:10
33Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:13
34Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
35Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
38Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:52
39Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:59
40Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:39
41Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:08:46
43Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:09
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:26
45André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:09:31
46Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:09:34
48Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:22
50Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:03
51Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:31
52Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
53Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:12:17
54Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:19
56Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:20
57Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:12:58
58Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:07
59Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:10
60Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:46
61Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:57
62Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:36
63Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:24
64Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:31
66Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:55
67Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:06
68Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:19:33
69Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor0:19:34
70Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:20
71Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
72Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
73Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:24
74David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
75Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:29
76Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
77Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:30
78John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:20:32
79Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:34
80Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
81Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
82Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
84Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
85Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
87Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
89Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
90Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:55
91James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:04
92Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:25
93Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:04
94Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:22:06
95Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:10
96Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
97Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:19
98Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:29
100Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:55
101Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
102Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:22:57
103Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:29
104Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:22
105Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:24:47
106Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:01
107Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:09
108Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
109Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
110Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:11
111Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:16
112Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:25:44
113Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:48
114Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
115Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:23
116Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:13
117Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:14
118Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:27:16
119Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida0:27:26
121Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:27:45
122Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:28:53
123Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:11
124Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
125Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
126Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
127Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
128Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
129Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
130Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
131Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
132Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
134Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
136Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
137Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:34
138Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:29:43
139Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:51
140Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:52
141Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:30:11
142Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:30:17
143Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:30:19
144Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:30:21
145Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:30:55
146Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:05
147Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:10
148Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:56
149Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:08
150Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling0:32:19
151Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
152Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:46
153Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:50
154Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:55
155Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:33:00
156Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:18
157Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:49
158Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:34:05
159Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:34:41
160Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:37:25
161Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:38:04
162Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:38:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step30pts
2Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF26
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
4Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo19
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
6Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
7Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15
8Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida14
9Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
10Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement13
11Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor13
12Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo12
13Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia12
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka11
15Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini11
16Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka11
17Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling10
19Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA9
20André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
21Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia7
22Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling7
23Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
24Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal6
25Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
26Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
27Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
28Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
29Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
30Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
31Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk4
32Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
33Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor3
35Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
36Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida3
37Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka3
38Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
39Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk3
40Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
41Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
42Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge1
43Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
44Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
45Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
46Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
47Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia15pts
2Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
3Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka10
4Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida7
5José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5
7Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
8Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
9Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
10Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
11Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka1
13Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
14Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CCC Sprandi Polkowice36:48:54
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:59
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:07
4Colombia0:05:45
5Astana Pro Team0:05:59
6Bardiani CSF0:08:06
7MTN - Qhubeka0:09:24
8Lampre - Merida0:10:11
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:49
10Team Novo Nordisk0:12:27
11Tinkoff - Saxo0:12:56
12Lotto Soudal0:13:03
13Drapac Professional Cycling0:22:22
14Orica Greenedge0:22:36
15Torku Sekerspor0:22:39
16Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:25:04
17Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:15
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:37:52
19Androni Giocattoli0:39:12
20Etixx - Quick Step0:55:47
21Southeast1:05:47

