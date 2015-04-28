Image 1 of 47 Race leader Mark Cavendsh (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 47 Daniil Fominykh (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 47 Daniil Fominykh (Astana) climbing with Eduardo Sepúlveda (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 47 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 Edward Beltrán (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 47 Gang Xu (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 47 Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 47 Eduardo Sepúlveda (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 47 Eduardo Sepúlveda (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) riding to third place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 47 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 47 Chun Kai Feng with his Lampre-Merida teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 47 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) closes in on the stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) and Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) climbing together on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 Luis Mas (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 47 Daniele Colli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 47 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 José Gonçalves (Caja Rural) hits the decks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 47 Another scenic day in the saddle for the Tour of Turkey peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Serhiy Crechyn (Torku Sekerspor) setting the early tempo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 Davide Rebellin in the lead in Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 The CCC Sprandi team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 The 2015 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 47 The 2015 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 The 2015 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 47 The 2015 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 The 2015 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 47 The 2015 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 47 The 2015 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 47 The 2015 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 47 Etixx-Quickstep protects Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 47 Kristijan Durasek, Davide Rebellin and Eduardo Sepulveda on the stage podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 47 The 2015 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 47 Mark Renshaw (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 47 Novo Nordisk riders relax before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 47 Tom Boonen at the Etixx-Quickstep bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 47 Davide Rebellin gets ready to pounce with Kristijan Durasek (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 47 Kristijan Durasek, Davide Rebellin and Eduardo Sepulveda on the stage podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 47 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 47 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 47 Unitedhealthcare's Federico Zurlo in the mountains jersey before stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 47 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 47 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 47 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 47 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 47 Javier Mejias (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) laid down a commanding performance to win stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey atop Emali ahead of Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida).

The Italian used his wealth of experience to soak up the accelerations from the Lampre rider in the final stages before launching the winning move with 100 metres to go.

Durasek hung on for second with Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) picking up third after a strong finish.

Rebellin leads the race by seven seconds with Durasek in second. Overnight leader Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) finished in the main field, relinquishing the leader’s jersey after two straight stage wins.

The stage was always going to be decided by the final 10km-long climb, the first major test of the riders with overall aspirations at this year’s race.

That didn’t stop an early break forming with Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia), Samuel Spokes (Drapac) and Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka) establishing a three-minute lead over the peloton.

They were soon joined by a form-seeking Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep), Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff-Saxo), Thomas De Gendt, Gert Dockx (Lotto-Soudal), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

With Cavendish certain to lose his overall lead, Etixx welcomed other teams to control the pace and Astana duly obliged as they led the race towards the first serious shake-up in the race.

There efforts saw the break reduced to just three as Brutt, Wallays and Reguiui ploughed a desperate path towards Emali.

The gap was down to a more manageable 30 seconds with 30 kilometres remaining and by the time the leading trio reached the lower slopes of the climb Wallays began to lose contact.

CCC Sprandi Polkowice moved to the front as they sought parity with Astana but it was Caja Rural’s Luis Mas Bonet who made the first serious move, darting clear after the second of two powerful accelerations.

This reduced the field to fewer than twenty riders and with the remnants of the break caught and dispatched out the rear the Spanish team tried to send Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente clear once Mas Bonet had been reeled in.

Rebellin took no chances, and matched Parra Bustamente’s two attacks, the second of which brought the pair a 10 second gap. Durasek was present to the danger and bridged the gap as the chase group crumbled to less than a dozen riders.

The trio quickly established a thirty-second lead but Bustamente’s presence was short-lived and the Colombian was unable to cling to his companions as the gradient rose.

Rebellin appeared to be tiring inside the final two kilometres when he drifted onto Durasek’s rear wheel but the Italian was merely saving his energy for one attack. He responded to each of Durasek’s tentative surges inside the closing kilometre before launching his own move with 100 metres to go.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4:34:11 2 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:00:07 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:50 4 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:20 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:23 6 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:29 7 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:32 8 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:42 9 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 10 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 11 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 12 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 0:02:11 14 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:42 15 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:49 16 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:01 18 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:17 19 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:20 21 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:25 22 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:32 23 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:47 24 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:28 25 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:04:37 26 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:02 27 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:11 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:32 29 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:05:38 30 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:57 31 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:36 32 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:10 33 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:13 34 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 36 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 38 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:52 39 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:59 40 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:39 41 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:08:46 43 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:09 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:26 45 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:09:31 46 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:34 48 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 49 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:22 50 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:03 51 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:31 52 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 53 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:17 54 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 56 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:19 57 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:20 58 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:12:58 59 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:07 60 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:10 61 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:57 62 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:36 63 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:24 64 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 65 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:31 66 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:55 67 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:06 68 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:19:33 69 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 0:19:34 70 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:20 71 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 72 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:24 74 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:29 76 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 77 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:30 78 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:32 79 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:34 80 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 81 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 82 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 83 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 84 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 86 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 87 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 88 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 89 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 90 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:04 92 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:25 93 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:04 94 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:06 95 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:22:10 96 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 97 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:19 98 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:29 100 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:35 101 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:55 102 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 103 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:22:57 104 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:22 105 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:24:47 106 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:56 107 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:01 108 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:09 109 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 110 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 111 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:11 112 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:16 114 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 115 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:44 116 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:25:48 117 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:27:13 118 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 119 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:14 120 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:27:16 121 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:25 122 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 0:27:26 123 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:27:42 124 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:29:11 125 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 129 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 130 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 131 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 132 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 133 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 134 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 137 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 138 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 139 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 140 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 141 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 142 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 143 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 144 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:29:43 145 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:51 146 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:52 147 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:30:11 148 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:30:17 149 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 150 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:30:19 151 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:30:21 152 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 153 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:55 154 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:17 155 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:32:19 156 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 157 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:49 158 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 0:34:05 159 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:18 160 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:34 161 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:34:41 162 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:37:25 OTL Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling DNF Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 pts 2 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 14 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 13 4 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 11 6 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 7 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 8 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 9 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 7 10 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 12 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 4 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 3 14 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 5 pts 2 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 3 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 7 3 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 4 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 5 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 pts 2 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 7 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 4 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13:50:24 2 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:59 3 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:07 4 Colombia 0:05:45 5 Astana Pro Team 0:05:59 6 Bardiani CSF 0:08:06 7 MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:24 8 Lampre - Merida 0:10:11 9 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:49 10 Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:27 11 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:12:56 12 Lotto Soudal 0:13:03 13 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:22:22 14 Orica Greenedge 0:22:36 15 Torku Sekerspor 0:22:39 16 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:25:04 17 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:30:15 18 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:37:52 19 Androni Giocattoli 0:39:12 20 Etixx - Quick Step 0:55:47 21 Southeast 1:05:47

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12:13:41 2 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:00:07 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:50 4 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:20 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:23 6 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:29 7 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:32 8 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:42 9 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 10 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 11 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 12 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 0:02:11 14 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:42 15 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:49 16 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:01 18 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:17 19 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:20 21 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:25 22 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:32 23 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:47 24 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:28 25 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:04:37 26 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:02 27 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:11 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:32 29 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:05:38 30 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:57 31 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:36 32 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:10 33 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:13 34 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 35 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 38 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:52 39 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:59 40 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:39 41 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 42 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:08:46 43 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:09 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:26 45 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:09:31 46 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:09:34 48 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 49 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:22 50 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:03 51 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:31 52 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 53 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:12:17 54 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:19 56 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:20 57 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:12:58 58 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:07 59 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:10 60 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:46 61 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:57 62 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:36 63 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:15:24 64 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:31 66 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:55 67 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:06 68 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:19:33 69 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 0:19:34 70 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:20 71 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 72 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 73 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:24 74 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:29 76 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 77 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:30 78 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:32 79 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:34 80 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 81 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 82 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 84 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 85 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 87 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 88 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 89 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 90 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:55 91 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:04 92 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:25 93 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:04 94 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:06 95 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:10 96 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 97 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:19 98 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:29 100 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:55 101 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 102 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:22:57 103 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:29 104 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:22 105 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:24:47 106 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:01 107 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:09 108 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 109 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 110 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:11 111 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:16 112 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:44 113 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:48 114 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling 115 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:26:23 116 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:13 117 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:14 118 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:27:16 119 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 0:27:26 121 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:27:45 122 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:28:53 123 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:11 124 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 125 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 126 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 127 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 128 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 129 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 130 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 131 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 132 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 134 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 135 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 136 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 137 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:34 138 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:29:43 139 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:51 140 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:52 141 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:30:11 142 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:30:17 143 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:30:19 144 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:30:21 145 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:55 146 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:05 147 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:10 148 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:56 149 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:08 150 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:32:19 151 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 152 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:46 153 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:32:50 154 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:32:55 155 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:33:00 156 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:18 157 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:49 158 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 0:34:05 159 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:34:41 160 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:37:25 161 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:04 162 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:38:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 pts 2 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 4 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 5 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 6 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 7 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 8 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 14 9 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 10 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 13 11 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 13 12 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 13 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 12 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 11 15 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 16 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 11 17 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 10 19 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 20 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 21 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 7 22 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 23 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 24 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6 25 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 26 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 27 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 28 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 29 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 30 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 31 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 4 32 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 33 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 3 35 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 36 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 37 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 38 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 39 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 3 40 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 41 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 42 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1 43 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 44 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 45 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 46 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 47 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 15 pts 2 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 3 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 10 4 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 7 5 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 7 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 8 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 9 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 10 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 11 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 1 13 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 14 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1