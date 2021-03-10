Paris-Nice: Primoz Roglic wins stage 4

Image 1 of 13 Primoz Roglic accelerated from peloton with 3km to go and won stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 13 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma climbs to win on stage 4 at Chiroubles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 13 Scenery along first major uphill test of 2021 Paris-Nice on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 13 Peloton on stage 4 of Paris-Nice covering 188km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 13 Breakaway of five riders had 2:40 gap with 48km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 13 EF Education-Nippo at front of peloton headed to Chiraoubles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 13 Stefan Bissegger in yellow, protected by EF Education-Nippo teammates on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 13 Five rider breakaway includes: Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek - Segafredo, Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis, Oliver Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citröen Team, Fabien Doubey of France and Team Total Direct Energie Polka Dot Mountain Jersey, Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain and Movistar Team & Oscar Riesebeek of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 13 Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 13 Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep and Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Team Astana-Premier Tech on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 13 Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek-Segafredo on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 13 Julien Bernard of Trek-Segafredo climbs with Oliver Naesen of AG2R Citroën Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 13 David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ rides alongside Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo in Yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) stamped his authority on Paris-Nice, soloing to victory on the stage 4 summit finish atop Chiroubles and taking over the race lead from Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) in the process.

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took second place, 12 seconds in arrears, while Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) rounded out the podium at the same deficit.

The win means Roglič now enjoys a comfortable 35-second lead in the general classification, having attacked three kilometres from the line to take three seconds at the late intermediate sprint in addition to the 10-second bonus at the finish.

"I'm definitely happy about the result, eh," Roglič said after the stage. "Already yesterday was a nice one. I showed that I proved to myself that we were working good, so yeah, it's beautiful and I'm super happy that we have two wins [Wout van Aert at Tirreno-Adriatico] for our team today.

"It was a hard day, so it was something for me, definitely. It was beautiful that I had the legs and could finish it off.

"Definitely the goal is to have it in Nice, but yeah, we deserved it and I think we have a strong team here, so we go optimistic into the next stages. We'll do our best and we'll see what that means for the result."

Roglič's move came in response to a repeat attack by Total Direct Énergie's Pierre Latour, but the Slovenian immediately gained a gap on the rest despite being chased by Astana-Premier Tech's Ion Izagirre. He quickly caught and passed late attacker, Izagirre's teammate Luis León Sánchez, and grabbed bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint before settling into a rhythm on his own.

With a lack of organisation or big attacks behind, the Vuelta champion was untroubled in his run to the line and was able to enjoy the 48th win of his career on his own.

2020 race winner Schachmann now lies second overall behind Roglič, while UAE Team Emirates youngster Brandon McNulty lies in third, 37 seconds back.

Meanwhile, Ineos Grenadiers leader Tao Geoghegan Hart was forced to abandon the race after crashing on the descent of the penultimate climb of the day, Mont Brouilly.

Race leader Bissegger was dropped from the peloton some 21 kilometres from the line on the second-category climb, ending his time in yellow a day on from his superb time trial victory in Gien.

How it unfolded

The fourth stage of Paris-Nice saw the peloton head into the hills for the first time in the race, with six second-category climbs on the menu ahead of the first-category summit finish at Chiroubles (7.3km at 6 per cent).

The riders would head due south from Chalon-sur-Saône, following the Saône river during the 187.6-kilometre stage and taking in the Col des Chèvres, Col de la Pistole, Côte de Croix de Montmain, Côte de la roche de Solutré, and two ascents of Mont Brouilly (3.2km at 7.3 per cent) before the final ascent to the finish.

After the standings shakeup at Tuesday's time trial, it would be a chance for the GC riders to assert their authority on the race, but first it was time for the breakaway to have their moment. After just four kilometres of racing, the group established themselves out front, with Julian Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) joined by Anthony Perez (Cofidis), KOM leader Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Énergie), José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën), and Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix).

By the time the sextet had reached the first climb, the Chèvres, they already had over four minutes in hand, with the peloton not troubled by the makeup of the group despite Perez lying a minute away from race leader Bissegger.

The Frenchman underlined his intentions for the polka dot jersey early on, taking maximum points over the first three climbs of the day as Doubey struggled, ceding his lead by a single point after the Croix de Montmain. Perez did the same again on the longest climb of the day, the Côte de la roche de Solutré, before the break passed the 100-kilometre mark 3:55 up on the peloton.

There was a lull in the action between climbs as the riders raced over 35 kilometres of lumpy roads en route to the first ascent of Mont Brouilly, with Astana-Premier Tech (for Vlasov) and Jumbo-Visma (for Roglič) among the teams leading the way in the peloton.

Perez duly took another five KOM points on Brouilly as sprinters and non-climbers dropped away in the peloton. At the 50-kilometre mark and the climb to the intermediate sprint on the Col de Durbize, Doubey was dropped, ensuring that Perez would be starting Thursday in the polka dot jersey. Meanwhile, the peloton had closed to within 2:40 on the unclassified ascent.

Ineos Grenadiers moved to the front shortly afterwards, positioning team leader Geoghegan Hart for the second ascent of Mont Brouilly as other major names – including Schachmann, McNulty, and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) – also moved up.

The pace increase driven by the GC teams saw the peloton move to within 1:10 of the break by the start of the climb, which started 24 kilometres from the line. Ineos' Laurens De Plus notably upped the pace midway up the hill, hoping to make the race harder for the GC men, while further back race leader Bissegger had dropped for good as Latour and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) also struggled.

Up in the break, Bernard had struck out alone to lead over the top with 20 kilometres to go. There would be little hope of staying away though, with the George Bennett-led peloton just 40 seconds behind. Early on the descent there was a moment of drama as Geoghegan Hart and Gaudu hit the deck. They both got going quickly afterwards, but the Briton was later seen freewheeling along and examining his wrist as Gaudu mounted a furious chase with teammate Bruno Armirail.

The ever-offensive Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took an opportunity to go on the attack at the 15-kilometre mark, with Sánchez – the overall winner here in 2009 – bridging across to join him. Bernard, meanwhile, had extended his lead to a minute after Ineos dropped off the front of the peloton following Geoghegan Hart's crash.

Cavagna and Sánchez made it to within 15 seconds of Bernard as they started the final climb, but disaster struck the Frenchman almost immediately as his Shimano gearing jammed in the small cog of the cassette. With little he or neutral service could do to fix his problem, he remained standing at the side of the road as the peloton streamed past.

Sánchez caught Bernard with 5.5 kilometres to go, though just 30 seconds further back Jumbo-Visma, BikeExchange, and UAE Team Emirates had taken over at the head of the peloton. Latour made a move at the four-kilometre mark, but the Frenchman was soon brought back – along with Bernard – by a very strong Michael Matthews (BikeExchange).

Latour went again almost straight away, provoking a response from Roglič, with Astana's Ion Izagirre following and Matthews jumping across in an unsuccessful attempt to grab a bonus second at the intermediate sprint just three kilometres from the line.

Roglič caught and passed Sánchez, continuing to push alone ahead of a disorganised chase some 15 seconds down the hill. He pulled out a further five seconds despite the likes of Vlasov, Schachmann, and Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM) pushing on, though they group did peg him back a little in the closing kilometre.

Despite that, the Jumbo-Visma leader looked supremely comfortable on his solo ride to the line, holding the gap to those behind to 12 seconds to take control of Paris-Nice midway through the race.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:49:36 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:12 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:16 8 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 10 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 11 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21 15 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 16 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:24 17 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:26 20 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:28 21 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:00:32 23 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:53 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 25 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:07 27 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 28 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:20 29 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:22 30 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:33 32 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:41 33 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:43 34 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 35 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:54 37 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:05 38 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:07 39 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:50 40 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:48 41 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 43 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:40 44 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:47 45 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 46 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 48 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:48 49 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:24 50 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:31 51 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 52 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:40 53 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:41 54 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 55 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 56 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:45 57 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:46 58 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:07:56 59 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 61 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 62 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 63 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 64 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 65 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 66 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 67 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 69 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 70 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:06 71 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:28 72 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 73 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:01 74 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 75 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:49 76 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 77 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 78 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 79 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:02 80 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 81 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:42 82 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 83 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:22 84 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 85 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 86 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 87 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 88 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 89 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 90 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 91 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 92 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 93 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 94 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 95 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 96 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:14:53 97 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:57 99 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 100 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:10 101 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:17:27 102 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 103 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 104 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 105 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 106 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 107 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 108 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 109 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 110 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 111 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:17:31 112 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:18:46 113 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:48 114 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 115 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:57 116 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 117 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:55 118 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 119 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 120 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 121 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 122 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 123 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 124 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 126 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 127 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 128 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 129 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 130 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 132 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:22:00 135 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 136 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 137 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 138 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 139 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 140 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 141 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 142 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 143 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 144 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 145 Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 146 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 147 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 148 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 149 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 150 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 151 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:24:13 DNS Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos DNS Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech DNF Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie DNF Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

Sprint 1 - D86 Col De Durbize km. 139.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 2 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2 3 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Sprint 2 - D86 Col De Durbize km. 184.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2 3 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Sprint 3 - Chiroubles km. 187.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 15 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 9 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 7 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 8 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 10 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 1 - Col Des Chèvres km. 27.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 4 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col De La Pistole km. 47.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 4 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Croix De Montmain km. 63.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 4 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 - Côte De La Roche De Solutré km. 84.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 4 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 5 - Mont Brouilly km. 121.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 4 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 6 - Mont Brouilly km. 166.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 5 2 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3 3 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2 4 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 7 - Chiroubles km. 187.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 3 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 4:49:48 2 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04 4 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09 6 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:12 7 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 9 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:41 10 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:29 11 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:35 12 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:29 13 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:07:44 14 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 16 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:10:37 17 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:11:50 18 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:58 19 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:17:15 20 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 21 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 22 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:20:43 23 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 24 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:21:48 26 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 27 Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 28 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana-Premier Tech 14:29:44 2 Bahrain Victorious 0:01:17 3 AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:42 4 Jumbo-Visma 0:02:47 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:03:15 6 Cofidis 0:07:33 7 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:56 8 Team BikeExchange 0:09:02 9 Movistar Team 0:09:03 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:09:50 11 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:04 12 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:11:29 13 Team DSM 0:12:11 14 EF Education-Nippo 0:12:29 15 Lotto Soudal 0:15:05 16 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:22 17 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:37 18 Alpecin-Fenix 0:16:29 19 Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:15 20 Groupama-FDJ 0:20:38 21 Israel Start-up Nation 0:22:40 22 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:10 23 Total Direct Energie 0:26:04

General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 13:26:40 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:41 5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:43 6 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:58 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:01:05 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:09 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:11 10 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:12 11 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:13 12 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:15 13 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:20 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:31 16 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:36 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:37 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 19 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:43 20 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:44 21 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 22 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:45 23 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:51 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:55 26 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:02 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:03 28 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:04 29 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:20 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:21 31 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24 32 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:27 33 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:33 34 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:39 35 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:52 36 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:12 37 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:15 38 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:51 39 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:13 40 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:20 41 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:30 42 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:31 43 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:56 44 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:26 45 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:29 46 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:33 47 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:38 48 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:45 49 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:02 50 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:03 51 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:06 52 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:25 53 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:37 54 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:38 55 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:08:44 56 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:49 57 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:50 58 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:52 59 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:57 60 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:12 61 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:09:18 62 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 63 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:26 64 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:36 65 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:43 66 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:48 67 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:09:57 68 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:13 69 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:26 70 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:28 71 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:48 72 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:02 73 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:09 74 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:41 75 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:52 76 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:59 77 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:12:46 78 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:54 79 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:13:17 80 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:20 81 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:54 82 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:24 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:14:35 84 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:39 85 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:00 86 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:10 87 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 88 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:15:12 89 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:15:20 90 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:27 91 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:15:42 92 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:17 93 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:16:18 94 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:34 95 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:35 96 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:17:04 97 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:01 98 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:06 99 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:19 100 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:32 101 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:46 102 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:07 103 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:19:10 104 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:19:18 105 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:19:24 106 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:19:37 107 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:19:51 108 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:54 109 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:09 110 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:20:30 111 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:41 112 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:48 113 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:14 114 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:31 115 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:21:40 116 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:46 117 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:21:49 118 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:21:51 119 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:12 120 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:19 121 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 122 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:22:20 123 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:21 124 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:29 125 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:32 126 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 127 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:36 129 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:22:37 130 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:45 131 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:22:50 132 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:59 133 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 134 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:05 135 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:09 136 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:23:23 137 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:34 138 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:41 139 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:44 140 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:52 141 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:54 142 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:58 143 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:24:02 144 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0:24:04 145 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:26

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 27 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 19 5 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 15 6 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 15 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 9 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 9 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 9 13 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 14 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 15 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 7 16 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 7 17 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 7 18 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6 19 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5 20 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5 22 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 23 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 24 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 25 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 26 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 3 27 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 28 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 29 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2 30 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2 31 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 32 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2 33 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 34 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 2 35 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1 36 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 37 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 39 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1 40 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team -3

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 29 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 23 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10 5 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 7 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 7 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2 11 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 12 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2 13 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 14 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2 15 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1 17 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 13:27:17 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:04 3 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:21 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:32 5 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:36 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38 7 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:07 8 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 9 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:25 10 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:43 11 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:56 12 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:26 13 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:00 14 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:08:07 15 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:12 16 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:12:09 17 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:12:40 18 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:42 19 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:09 20 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:18:47 21 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:17 22 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:54 23 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:21:14 24 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:55 25 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:22:46 26 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:15