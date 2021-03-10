Paris-Nice: Primoz Roglic wins stage 4
Slovenian takes 35-second overall lead on Chiroubles
Stage 4: Chalon-sur-Saône - Chiroubles
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) stamped his authority on Paris-Nice, soloing to victory on the stage 4 summit finish atop Chiroubles and taking over the race lead from Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) in the process.
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took second place, 12 seconds in arrears, while Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) rounded out the podium at the same deficit.
The win means Roglič now enjoys a comfortable 35-second lead in the general classification, having attacked three kilometres from the line to take three seconds at the late intermediate sprint in addition to the 10-second bonus at the finish.
"I'm definitely happy about the result, eh," Roglič said after the stage. "Already yesterday was a nice one. I showed that I proved to myself that we were working good, so yeah, it's beautiful and I'm super happy that we have two wins [Wout van Aert at Tirreno-Adriatico] for our team today.
"It was a hard day, so it was something for me, definitely. It was beautiful that I had the legs and could finish it off.
"Definitely the goal is to have it in Nice, but yeah, we deserved it and I think we have a strong team here, so we go optimistic into the next stages. We'll do our best and we'll see what that means for the result."
Roglič's move came in response to a repeat attack by Total Direct Énergie's Pierre Latour, but the Slovenian immediately gained a gap on the rest despite being chased by Astana-Premier Tech's Ion Izagirre. He quickly caught and passed late attacker, Izagirre's teammate Luis León Sánchez, and grabbed bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint before settling into a rhythm on his own.
With a lack of organisation or big attacks behind, the Vuelta champion was untroubled in his run to the line and was able to enjoy the 48th win of his career on his own.
2020 race winner Schachmann now lies second overall behind Roglič, while UAE Team Emirates youngster Brandon McNulty lies in third, 37 seconds back.
Meanwhile, Ineos Grenadiers leader Tao Geoghegan Hart was forced to abandon the race after crashing on the descent of the penultimate climb of the day, Mont Brouilly.
Race leader Bissegger was dropped from the peloton some 21 kilometres from the line on the second-category climb, ending his time in yellow a day on from his superb time trial victory in Gien.
How it unfolded
The fourth stage of Paris-Nice saw the peloton head into the hills for the first time in the race, with six second-category climbs on the menu ahead of the first-category summit finish at Chiroubles (7.3km at 6 per cent).
The riders would head due south from Chalon-sur-Saône, following the Saône river during the 187.6-kilometre stage and taking in the Col des Chèvres, Col de la Pistole, Côte de Croix de Montmain, Côte de la roche de Solutré, and two ascents of Mont Brouilly (3.2km at 7.3 per cent) before the final ascent to the finish.
After the standings shakeup at Tuesday's time trial, it would be a chance for the GC riders to assert their authority on the race, but first it was time for the breakaway to have their moment. After just four kilometres of racing, the group established themselves out front, with Julian Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) joined by Anthony Perez (Cofidis), KOM leader Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Énergie), José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën), and Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix).
By the time the sextet had reached the first climb, the Chèvres, they already had over four minutes in hand, with the peloton not troubled by the makeup of the group despite Perez lying a minute away from race leader Bissegger.
The Frenchman underlined his intentions for the polka dot jersey early on, taking maximum points over the first three climbs of the day as Doubey struggled, ceding his lead by a single point after the Croix de Montmain. Perez did the same again on the longest climb of the day, the Côte de la roche de Solutré, before the break passed the 100-kilometre mark 3:55 up on the peloton.
There was a lull in the action between climbs as the riders raced over 35 kilometres of lumpy roads en route to the first ascent of Mont Brouilly, with Astana-Premier Tech (for Vlasov) and Jumbo-Visma (for Roglič) among the teams leading the way in the peloton.
Perez duly took another five KOM points on Brouilly as sprinters and non-climbers dropped away in the peloton. At the 50-kilometre mark and the climb to the intermediate sprint on the Col de Durbize, Doubey was dropped, ensuring that Perez would be starting Thursday in the polka dot jersey. Meanwhile, the peloton had closed to within 2:40 on the unclassified ascent.
Ineos Grenadiers moved to the front shortly afterwards, positioning team leader Geoghegan Hart for the second ascent of Mont Brouilly as other major names – including Schachmann, McNulty, and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) – also moved up.
The pace increase driven by the GC teams saw the peloton move to within 1:10 of the break by the start of the climb, which started 24 kilometres from the line. Ineos' Laurens De Plus notably upped the pace midway up the hill, hoping to make the race harder for the GC men, while further back race leader Bissegger had dropped for good as Latour and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) also struggled.
Up in the break, Bernard had struck out alone to lead over the top with 20 kilometres to go. There would be little hope of staying away though, with the George Bennett-led peloton just 40 seconds behind. Early on the descent there was a moment of drama as Geoghegan Hart and Gaudu hit the deck. They both got going quickly afterwards, but the Briton was later seen freewheeling along and examining his wrist as Gaudu mounted a furious chase with teammate Bruno Armirail.
The ever-offensive Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took an opportunity to go on the attack at the 15-kilometre mark, with Sánchez – the overall winner here in 2009 – bridging across to join him. Bernard, meanwhile, had extended his lead to a minute after Ineos dropped off the front of the peloton following Geoghegan Hart's crash.
Cavagna and Sánchez made it to within 15 seconds of Bernard as they started the final climb, but disaster struck the Frenchman almost immediately as his Shimano gearing jammed in the small cog of the cassette. With little he or neutral service could do to fix his problem, he remained standing at the side of the road as the peloton streamed past.
Sánchez caught Bernard with 5.5 kilometres to go, though just 30 seconds further back Jumbo-Visma, BikeExchange, and UAE Team Emirates had taken over at the head of the peloton. Latour made a move at the four-kilometre mark, but the Frenchman was soon brought back – along with Bernard – by a very strong Michael Matthews (BikeExchange).
Latour went again almost straight away, provoking a response from Roglič, with Astana's Ion Izagirre following and Matthews jumping across in an unsuccessful attempt to grab a bonus second at the intermediate sprint just three kilometres from the line.
Roglič caught and passed Sánchez, continuing to push alone ahead of a disorganised chase some 15 seconds down the hill. He pulled out a further five seconds despite the likes of Vlasov, Schachmann, and Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM) pushing on, though they group did peg him back a little in the closing kilometre.
Despite that, the Jumbo-Visma leader looked supremely comfortable on his solo ride to the line, holding the gap to those behind to 12 seconds to take control of Paris-Nice midway through the race.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|4:49:36
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:12
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:16
|8
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|10
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:21
|15
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|16
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|17
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:26
|20
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:28
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:00:32
|23
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:53
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:07
|27
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:20
|29
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:22
|30
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|31
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:33
|32
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:41
|33
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:43
|34
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:54
|37
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:05
|38
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:07
|39
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:50
|40
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|0:03:48
|41
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|43
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04:40
|44
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:47
|45
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|46
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|48
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:48
|49
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:07:24
|50
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:31
|51
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|52
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:40
|53
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:41
|54
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|55
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|56
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:07:45
|57
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:07:46
|58
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:56
|59
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|61
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|62
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|63
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|64
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|65
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|66
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|67
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|69
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|70
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:06
|71
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:09:28
|72
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|73
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:01
|74
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|75
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:49
|76
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|78
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|79
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:12:02
|80
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|81
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:42
|82
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|83
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:22
|84
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|85
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|86
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|87
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|88
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|89
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|91
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|92
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|94
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|95
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|96
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:14:53
|97
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:57
|99
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|100
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:10
|101
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:17:27
|102
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|103
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|104
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|105
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|106
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|107
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|108
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|109
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|111
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:17:31
|112
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:18:46
|113
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:48
|114
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|115
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:57
|116
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|117
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:55
|118
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|120
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|121
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|122
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|124
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|126
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|127
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|128
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|129
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|130
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|132
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:22:00
|135
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|136
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|137
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|138
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|139
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|140
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|141
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|142
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|143
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|144
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|145
|Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|146
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|147
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|148
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|149
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|150
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|151
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:24:13
|DNS
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|DNS
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|2
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|3
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|3
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|7
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|5
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|8
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|10
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|4
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|2
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|3
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|4
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|2
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|4:49:48
|2
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:04
|4
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|6
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|7
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:00:41
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:29
|11
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:35
|12
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:07:29
|13
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:44
|14
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:10:37
|17
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:11:50
|18
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:58
|19
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:17:15
|20
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|21
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:20:43
|23
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|24
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:21:48
|26
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|27
|Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|28
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana-Premier Tech
|14:29:44
|2
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:17
|3
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:42
|4
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:47
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:15
|6
|Cofidis
|0:07:33
|7
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:07:56
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|0:09:02
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:09:03
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:50
|11
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:11:04
|12
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:11:29
|13
|Team DSM
|0:12:11
|14
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:12:29
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:05
|16
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:22
|17
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:37
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16:29
|19
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:18:15
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:38
|21
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:22:40
|22
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:10
|23
|Total Direct Energie
|0:26:04
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|13:26:40
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:41
|5
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:43
|6
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|0:01:05
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:09
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:11
|10
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:12
|11
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:13
|12
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:15
|13
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:20
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:31
|16
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:36
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:01:37
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|19
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:43
|20
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:44
|21
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|22
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:45
|23
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:51
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:55
|26
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:02:02
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:03
|28
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:04
|29
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:20
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:21
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:24
|32
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:02:27
|33
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:33
|34
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:39
|35
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:52
|36
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:12
|37
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:03:15
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:51
|39
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:04:13
|40
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:20
|41
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:30
|42
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:31
|43
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:56
|44
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:26
|45
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:29
|46
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:33
|47
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:38
|48
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:45
|49
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:02
|50
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:03
|51
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:06
|52
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:25
|53
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:37
|54
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:38
|55
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:44
|56
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:49
|57
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:50
|58
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:08:52
|59
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:57
|60
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:12
|61
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:09:18
|62
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|63
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:26
|64
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:36
|65
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:43
|66
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:48
|67
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:57
|68
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:13
|69
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:26
|70
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:10:28
|71
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:48
|72
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:11:02
|73
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:11:09
|74
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:11:41
|75
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:52
|76
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:59
|77
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:12:46
|78
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:54
|79
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:13:17
|80
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:20
|81
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:13:54
|82
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:24
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|0:14:35
|84
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:14:39
|85
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:00
|86
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:10
|87
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|88
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:15:12
|89
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:15:20
|90
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:27
|91
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:15:42
|92
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:16:17
|93
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:16:18
|94
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:34
|95
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:35
|96
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:17:04
|97
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:01
|98
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:18:06
|99
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:19
|100
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:32
|101
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:18:46
|102
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:07
|103
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:19:10
|104
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|0:19:18
|105
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:19:24
|106
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:19:37
|107
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|0:19:51
|108
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:19:54
|109
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:09
|110
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:20:30
|111
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:20:41
|112
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:20:48
|113
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:14
|114
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:31
|115
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:21:40
|116
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21:46
|117
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:21:49
|118
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:21:51
|119
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:12
|120
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:22:19
|121
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|122
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:20
|123
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:21
|124
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:29
|125
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:22:32
|126
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|127
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:22:36
|129
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:22:37
|130
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:45
|131
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:22:50
|132
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:59
|133
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|134
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:05
|135
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:09
|136
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:23:23
|137
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:34
|138
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:41
|139
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:23:44
|140
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:52
|141
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:54
|142
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:58
|143
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|0:24:02
|144
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|0:24:04
|145
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:26
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|27
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|19
|5
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|15
|6
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|15
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|9
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|9
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|13
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|14
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|15
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|16
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|7
|17
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|18
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|5
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|22
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|23
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|24
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|25
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|26
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|27
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|28
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|29
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|30
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|31
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|32
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|33
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|34
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|35
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|36
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|37
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|39
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|40
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|-3
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|29
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|5
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|7
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|2
|11
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|12
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2
|13
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|14
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|2
|15
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|16
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|17
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|13:27:17
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:04
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:32
|5
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:36
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:38
|7
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:07
|8
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|9
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:01:25
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:43
|11
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:56
|12
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:07:26
|13
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:00
|14
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:07
|15
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:12
|16
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:12:09
|17
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:12:40
|18
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:42
|19
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:18:09
|20
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:18:47
|21
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:19:17
|22
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:54
|23
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:21:14
|24
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21:55
|25
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:22:46
|26
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:15
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana-Premier Tech
|40:22:25
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:30
|3
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:38
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:47
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:46
|6
|Cofidis
|0:08:29
|7
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:09:02
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|0:09:45
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:10:48
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:12:18
|12
|Team DSM
|0:12:46
|13
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:13:14
|14
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:14:48
|15
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:07
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:40
|17
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:18:09
|18
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:18:19
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:19:21
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:38
|21
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:03
|22
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:32
|23
|Total Direct Energie
|0:27:51
