Paris-Nice: Primoz Roglic wins stage 4

By

Slovenian takes 35-second overall lead on Chiroubles

Stage 4: Chalon-sur-Saône - Chiroubles

CHIROUBLES FRANCE MARCH 10 Arrival Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Celebration during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 4 a 1875km stage from ChalonSurSane to Chiroubles 702m Breakaway ParisNice on March 10 2021 in Chiroubles France Photo by AnneChristine Poujoulat PoolGetty Images

Primoz Roglic accelerated from peloton with 3km to go and won stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHIROUBLES FRANCE MARCH 10 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 4 a 1875km stage from ChalonSurSane to Chiroubles 702m Breakaway ParisNice on March 10 2021 in Chiroubles France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma climbs to win on stage 4 at Chiroubles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHIROUBLES FRANCE MARCH 10 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo Yellow Leader Jersey the peloton during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 4 a 1875km stage from ChalonSurSane to Chiroubles 702m Vineyards Public Fans Landscape ParisNice on March 10 2021 in Chiroubles France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Scenery along first major uphill test of 2021 Paris-Nice on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHIROUBLES FRANCE MARCH 10 Tony Martin of Germany and Team Jumbo Visma Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Jonas Rutsch of Germany and Team EF Education Nippo Julien El Fares of France and Team EF Education Nippo Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo Yellow Leader Jersey the peloton during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 4 a 1875km stage from ChalonSurSane to Chiroubles 702m Landscape Mountains ParisNice on March 10 2021 in Chiroubles France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Peloton on stage 4 of Paris-Nice covering 188km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHIROUBLES FRANCE MARCH 10 Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek Segafredo during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 4 a 1875km stage from ChalonSurSane to Chiroubles 702m Breakaway ParisNice on March 10 2021 in Chiroubles France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Breakaway of five riders had 2:40 gap with 48km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHIROUBLES FRANCE MARCH 10 The peloton during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 4 a 1875km stage from ChalonSurSane to Chiroubles 702m Landscape ParisNice on March 10 2021 in Chiroubles France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

EF Education-Nippo at front of peloton headed to Chiraoubles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHIROUBLES FRANCE MARCH 10 Daniel Arroyave Caas of Colombia Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland Yellow Leader Jersey Julien El Fares of France and Team EF Education Nippo during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 4 a 1875km stage from ChalonSurSane to Chiroubles 702m ParisNice on March 10 2021 in Chiroubles France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger in yellow, protected by EF Education-Nippo teammates on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHIROUBLES FRANCE MARCH 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain and Movistar Team during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 4 a 1875km stage from ChalonSurSane to Chiroubles 702m ParisNice on March 10 2021 in Chiroubles France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Five rider breakaway includes: Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek - Segafredo, Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis, Oliver Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citröen Team, Fabien Doubey of France and Team Total Direct Energie Polka Dot Mountain Jersey, Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain and Movistar Team & Oscar Riesebeek of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHIROUBLES FRANCE MARCH 10 Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek Segafredo during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 4 a 1875km stage from ChalonSurSane to Chiroubles 702m Breakaway ParisNice on March 10 2021 in Chiroubles France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHIROUBLES FRANCE MARCH 10 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 4 a 1875km stage from ChalonSurSane to Chiroubles 702m ParisNice on March 10 2021 in Chiroubles France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep and Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Team Astana-Premier Tech on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHIROUBLES FRANCE MARCH 10 Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek Segafredo during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 4 a 1875km stage from ChalonSurSane to Chiroubles 702m Breakaway ParisNice on March 10 2021 in Chiroubles France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek-Segafredo on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHIROUBLES FRANCE MARCH 10 Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek Segafredo Oliver Naesen of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 4 a 1875km stage from ChalonSurSane to Chiroubles 702m Public Fans Breakaway Vineyards ParisNice on March 10 2021 in Chiroubles France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Julien Bernard of Trek-Segafredo climbs with Oliver Naesen of AG2R Citroën Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CHIROUBLES FRANCE MARCH 10 David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo Yellow Leader Jersey during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 4 a 1875km stage from ChalonSurSane to Chiroubles 702m ParisNice on March 10 2021 in Chiroubles France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ rides alongside Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo in Yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) stamped his authority on Paris-Nice, soloing to victory on the stage 4 summit finish atop Chiroubles and taking over the race lead from Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) in the process.

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took second place, 12 seconds in arrears, while Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) rounded out the podium at the same deficit.

The win means Roglič now enjoys a comfortable 35-second lead in the general classification, having attacked three kilometres from the line to take three seconds at the late intermediate sprint in addition to the 10-second bonus at the finish.

"I'm definitely happy about the result, eh," Roglič said after the stage. "Already yesterday was a nice one. I showed that I proved to myself that we were working good, so yeah, it's beautiful and I'm super happy that we have two wins [Wout van Aert at Tirreno-Adriatico] for our team today.

"It was a hard day, so it was something for me, definitely. It was beautiful that I had the legs and could finish it off.

"Definitely the goal is to have it in Nice, but yeah, we deserved it and I think we have a strong team here, so we go optimistic into the next stages. We'll do our best and we'll see what that means for the result."

Roglič's move came in response to a repeat attack by Total Direct Énergie's Pierre Latour, but the Slovenian immediately gained a gap on the rest despite being chased by Astana-Premier Tech's Ion Izagirre. He quickly caught and passed late attacker, Izagirre's teammate Luis León Sánchez, and grabbed bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint before settling into a rhythm on his own.

With a lack of organisation or big attacks behind, the Vuelta champion was untroubled in his run to the line and was able to enjoy the 48th win of his career on his own.

2020 race winner Schachmann now lies second overall behind Roglič, while UAE Team Emirates youngster Brandon McNulty lies in third, 37 seconds back. 

Meanwhile, Ineos Grenadiers leader Tao Geoghegan Hart was forced to abandon the race after crashing on the descent of the penultimate climb of the day, Mont Brouilly.

Race leader Bissegger was dropped from the peloton some 21 kilometres from the line on the second-category climb, ending his time in yellow a day on from his superb time trial victory in Gien.

How it unfolded

The fourth stage of Paris-Nice saw the peloton head into the hills for the first time in the race, with six second-category climbs on the menu ahead of the first-category summit finish at Chiroubles (7.3km at 6 per cent).

The riders would head due south from Chalon-sur-Saône, following the Saône river during the 187.6-kilometre stage and taking in the Col des Chèvres, Col de la Pistole, Côte de Croix de Montmain, Côte de la roche de Solutré, and two ascents of Mont Brouilly (3.2km at 7.3 per cent) before the final ascent to the finish.

After the standings shakeup at Tuesday's time trial, it would be a chance for the GC riders to assert their authority on the race, but first it was time for the breakaway to have their moment. After just four kilometres of racing, the group established themselves out front, with Julian Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) joined by Anthony Perez (Cofidis), KOM leader Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Énergie), José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar), Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën), and Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix).

By the time the sextet had reached the first climb, the Chèvres, they already had over four minutes in hand, with the peloton not troubled by the makeup of the group despite Perez lying a minute away from race leader Bissegger.

The Frenchman underlined his intentions for the polka dot jersey early on, taking maximum points over the first three climbs of the day as Doubey struggled, ceding his lead by a single point after the Croix de Montmain. Perez did the same again on the longest climb of the day, the Côte de la roche de Solutré, before the break passed the 100-kilometre mark 3:55 up on the peloton.

There was a lull in the action between climbs as the riders raced over 35 kilometres of lumpy roads en route to the first ascent of Mont Brouilly, with Astana-Premier Tech (for Vlasov) and Jumbo-Visma (for Roglič) among the teams leading the way in the peloton.

Perez duly took another five KOM points on Brouilly as sprinters and non-climbers dropped away in the peloton. At the 50-kilometre mark and the climb to the intermediate sprint on the Col de Durbize, Doubey was dropped, ensuring that Perez would be starting Thursday in the polka dot jersey. Meanwhile, the peloton had closed to within 2:40 on the unclassified ascent.

Ineos Grenadiers moved to the front shortly afterwards, positioning team leader Geoghegan Hart for the second ascent of Mont Brouilly as other major names – including Schachmann, McNulty, and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) – also moved up.

The pace increase driven by the GC teams saw the peloton move to within 1:10 of the break by the start of the climb, which started 24 kilometres from the line. Ineos' Laurens De Plus notably upped the pace midway up the hill, hoping to make the race harder for the GC men, while further back race leader Bissegger had dropped for good as Latour and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) also struggled.

Up in the break, Bernard had struck out alone to lead over the top with 20 kilometres to go. There would be little hope of staying away though, with the George Bennett-led peloton just 40 seconds behind. Early on the descent there was a moment of drama as Geoghegan Hart and Gaudu hit the deck. They both got going quickly afterwards, but the Briton was later seen freewheeling along and examining his wrist as Gaudu mounted a furious chase with teammate Bruno Armirail.

The ever-offensive Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took an opportunity to go on the attack at the 15-kilometre mark, with Sánchez – the overall winner here in 2009 – bridging across to join him. Bernard, meanwhile, had extended his lead to a minute after Ineos dropped off the front of the peloton following Geoghegan Hart's crash.

Cavagna and Sánchez made it to within 15 seconds of Bernard as they started the final climb, but disaster struck the Frenchman almost immediately as his Shimano gearing jammed in the small cog of the cassette. With little he or neutral service could do to fix his problem, he remained standing at the side of the road as the peloton streamed past.

Sánchez caught Bernard with 5.5 kilometres to go, though just 30 seconds further back Jumbo-Visma, BikeExchange, and UAE Team Emirates had taken over at the head of the peloton. Latour made a move at the four-kilometre mark, but the Frenchman was soon brought back – along with Bernard – by a very strong Michael Matthews (BikeExchange).

Latour went again almost straight away, provoking a response from Roglič, with Astana's Ion Izagirre following and Matthews jumping across in an unsuccessful attempt to grab a bonus second at the intermediate sprint just three kilometres from the line.

Roglič caught and passed Sánchez, continuing to push alone ahead of a disorganised chase some 15 seconds down the hill. He pulled out a further five seconds despite the likes of Vlasov, Schachmann, and Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM) pushing on, though they group did peg him back a little in the closing kilometre.

Despite that, the Jumbo-Visma leader looked supremely comfortable on his solo ride to the line, holding the gap to those behind to 12 seconds to take control of Paris-Nice midway through the race.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:49:36
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:12
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:16
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
9Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
10Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
11Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
12Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
14Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21
15Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
16Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:24
17Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:26
20Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:28
21Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:00:32
23Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:53
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
25Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:07
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
28Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:20
29Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:22
30Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
31Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:33
32Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:41
33Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:43
34Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
35Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
36Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:54
37Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:05
38David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:07
39George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:50
40Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:03:48
41Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
42Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
43Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:40
44Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:47
45Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
46José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
47Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
48Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:48
49Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:24
50Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:31
51Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
52Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:40
53Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:41
54Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
55Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
56Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:45
57Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:46
58Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:07:56
59Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
60Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
61Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
62Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
63Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
64Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
65Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
66Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
67Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
68Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
69Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
70Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:06
71Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:28
72Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
73Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:01
74Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
75Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:49
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
77Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
78Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
79Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:02
80Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
81Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:42
82Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
83Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:22
84Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
85Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
86Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
87Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
88Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
89Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
90Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
91Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
92Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
93Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
94Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
95Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
96Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:14:53
97Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:15:57
99Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
100Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:10
101Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:17:27
102Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
103Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
104Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
105Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
106Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
107Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
108Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
109John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
110Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
111Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:17:31
112Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:18:46
113Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:48
114Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
115Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:57
116Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
117Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:55
118Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
119Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
120Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
121Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
122Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
123Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
124Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
125Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
126Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
127Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
128Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
129Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
130Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
132Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
133Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:22:00
135Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
136Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
137Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
138Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
139Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
140André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
141Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
142Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
143Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
144Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
145Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
146Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
147Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
148Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
149Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
150Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
151Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:24:13
DNSSøren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
DNSSamuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie
DNFTao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

Sprint 1 - D86 Col De Durbize km. 139.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
2Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2
3Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Sprint 2 - D86 Col De Durbize km. 184.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2
3Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Sprint 3 - Chiroubles km. 187.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 15
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 9
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 7
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
9Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
10Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 1 - Col Des Chèvres km. 27.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col De La Pistole km. 47.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Croix De Montmain km. 63.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
4José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 4 - Côte De La Roche De Solutré km. 84.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 5 - Mont Brouilly km. 121.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1

Mountain 6 - Mont Brouilly km. 166.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 5
2Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 3
3Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2
4José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 7 - Chiroubles km. 187.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 4:49:48
2Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04
4Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09
6Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:12
7Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
9Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:41
10Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:29
11Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:35
12Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:29
13Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:07:44
14Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
15Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
16Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:10:37
17Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:11:50
18Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:58
19Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:17:15
20Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
21Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
22Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:20:43
23Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
24Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:21:48
26Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
27Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
28Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana-Premier Tech 14:29:44
2Bahrain Victorious 0:01:17
3AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:42
4Jumbo-Visma 0:02:47
5UAE Team Emirates 0:03:15
6Cofidis 0:07:33
7Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:56
8Team BikeExchange 0:09:02
9Movistar Team 0:09:03
10Trek-Segafredo 0:09:50
11Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:04
12B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:11:29
13Team DSM 0:12:11
14EF Education-Nippo 0:12:29
15Lotto Soudal 0:15:05
16Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:22
17Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:37
18Alpecin-Fenix 0:16:29
19Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:15
20Groupama-FDJ 0:20:38
21Israel Start-up Nation 0:22:40
22Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:10
23Total Direct Energie 0:26:04

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 13:26:40
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:41
5Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:43
6Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:58
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:01:05
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:09
9Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:11
10Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:12
11Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:13
12David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:15
13Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:20
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:31
16Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:36
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:37
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
19Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:43
20Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:44
21Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
22Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:45
23Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:51
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:55
26Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:02
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:03
28Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:04
29Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:20
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:21
31Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24
32Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:27
33Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:33
34Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:39
35Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:52
36David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:12
37Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:15
38George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:51
39Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:13
40Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:20
41Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:30
42Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:31
43Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:56
44Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:26
45Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:29
46Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:33
47Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:38
48José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:45
49Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:02
50Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:03
51Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:06
52Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:25
53Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:37
54Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:38
55Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:08:44
56Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:49
57Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:50
58Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:52
59Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:57
60Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:12
61Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:09:18
62Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
63Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:26
64Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:36
65Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:43
66Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:48
67Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:09:57
68Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:13
69Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:26
70Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:28
71Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:48
72Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:02
73Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:09
74Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:41
75Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:52
76Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:59
77Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:12:46
78Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:54
79Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:13:17
80Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:20
81Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:54
82Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:24
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:14:35
84Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:39
85Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:00
86Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:10
87Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
88Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:15:12
89Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:15:20
90Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:27
91Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:15:42
92Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:17
93Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:16:18
94Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:34
95Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:35
96Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:17:04
97Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:01
98Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:06
99Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:19
100John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:32
101Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:46
102Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:07
103Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:19:10
104Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:19:18
105Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:19:24
106Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:19:37
107Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:19:51
108Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:54
109Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:09
110Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:20:30
111Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:41
112Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:48
113Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:14
114Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:31
115Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:21:40
116Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:46
117Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:21:49
118Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:21:51
119Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:12
120Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:19
121Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
122Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:22:20
123Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:21
124Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:29
125Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:32
126Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
127Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
128Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:36
129Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:22:37
130Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:45
131Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:22:50
132Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:59
133Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
134Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:05
135André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:09
136Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:23:23
137Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:34
138Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:41
139Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:44
140Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:52
141Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:54
142Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:58
143Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:24:02
144Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0:24:04
145Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:26

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 27
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 19
5Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 15
6Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 15
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
9Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 9
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 9
13Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9
14Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9
15Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 7
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 7
17Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 7
18Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6
19André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5
20Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5
22John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5
23David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
24Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
25Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3
26Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 3
27Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
28Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
29Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2
30Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2
31Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
32Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2
33Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
34Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 2
35Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1
36Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
37Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1
39Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1
40Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team -3

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 29
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 23
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10
5Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 7
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
7Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 3
8Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2
11José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2
12Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2
13Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
14Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2
15Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
16Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1
17Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 13:27:17
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:04
3Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:21
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:32
5Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:36
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38
7Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:07
8Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14
9Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:25
10Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:43
11Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:56
12Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:26
13Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:00
14Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:08:07
15Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:12
16Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:12:09
17Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:12:40
18Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:42
19Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:09
20Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:18:47
21Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:17
22Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:54
23Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:21:14
24Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:55
25Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:22:46
26Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:15

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana-Premier Tech 40:22:25
2Jumbo-Visma 0:02:30
3Bahrain Victorious 0:02:38
4AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:47
5UAE Team Emirates 0:03:46
6Cofidis 0:08:29
7Team Qhubeka Assos 0:09:02
8Team BikeExchange 0:09:45
9Movistar Team 0:10:48
10Trek-Segafredo
11EF Education-Nippo 0:12:18
12Team DSM 0:12:46
13Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:14
14B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:14:48
15Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:07
16Lotto Soudal 0:15:40
17Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:09
18Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:19
19Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:21
20Groupama-FDJ 0:22:38
21Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:03
22Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:32
23Total Direct Energie 0:27:51

