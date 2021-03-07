Paris-Nice: Sam Bennett takes stage 1 win

Image 1 of 29 Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-QuickStep celebrates sprint win on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 29 Sam Bennett wins stage 1 of 2021 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 29 Final sprint in Saint-Cyr-L'Écolo for stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 29 One of many chateaus along 165.8km stage 1 route at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 29 Solo break was made by Fabien Doubey of Total Direct Energie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 29 Front of peloton driven by Tim Declercq of Deceuninck-QuickStep, Bruno Armirail of Groupama-FDJ and Julien Bernard of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 29 Scenery on stage 1 headed back to start in Saint-Cyr-L'École (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 29 Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma in early kilometres of stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 29 Luke Durbridge of Team BikeExchange on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 29 Fabien Doubey of Total Direct Energie saw his 5-minute lead dwindle to 1:19 with 61km to go (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 29 Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) along stage 1 route (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 29 Rohan Dennis and Ben Swift of Team Ineos-Grenadiers during the 79th Paris- Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 29 Spanish riders in the peloton - Ion Izagirre Insausti of Team Astana-Premier Tech and Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Astana-Premier Tech (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 29 Matteo Sobrero of Team Astana-Premier Tech catching back of peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 29 Team car of EF Education-Nippo assisting Jonas Rutsch of Germany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 29 Richie Porte of Ineos Grenadiers seeks medical attention after a crash with 33km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 29 Richie Porte back on his bike after crash with 33km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 29 A bit of grimace from Richie Port (Ineos Grenadiers) as he gets back on his bike from crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 29 Another crash involved Matthias Brandle of Team Israel Start-Up Nation and Sander Armee ofQhubeka Assos (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 29 Victor Campenaerts of Qhubeka Assos completes 166km stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 29 American Neilson Powless of EF Education-Nippo was involved in late crash but finishes stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 29 Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma finishes in the main field on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 29 Sprinter Michael Matthews of Team BikeExchange rides in the peloton on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 29 Grimaces emphasize a climb by Alexander Konychev of Team BikeExchange and Florian Senechal of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 29 Paris-Nice GC leader with stage 1 win is Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 29 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates stage 1 win in Saint-Cyr-L'École (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 29 Mountain classification lead begins with Fabien Doubey of Total Direct Energie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 29 Frenchman Fabien Doubey of Total Direct Energie is recognized as Most Combative Rider for his solo breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 29 Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix is recognized with white best young jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the opening stage of Paris-Nice with a ferocious sprint finish.

The Irishman continued his winning streak having claimed a brace of stage wins at the UAE Tour to come out on top in a bunch sprint again, beating Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

All the GC favourites finished in the bunch, apart from Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers), who abandoned after crashing earlier in the stage.

Bennett becomes the first Irishman since Stephen Roche in 1990 to wear the overall leader’s jersey at Paris-Nice, and he paid tribute to his Deceuninck-QuickStep team’s efforts in the finale.

“The guys did a fantastic job again. We were a little boxed in for the last 15km, and the nature of the sprint here, with the straight roads, meant it was chaotic,” Bennett said.

“The narrowing in the last 500m made it very, very tricky. We planned to get myself into position, and the boys delivered me on a wheel, rather than do a full-lead out. The guys did a great job. Michael [Mørkøv] again was just so calm. You never see him stress, and he always seems to get me there.”

After skillfully surfing wheels to follow Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Bennett found himself in the perfect position to pass the German in the finale and win by over a bike length.

"It's more difficult to do a classic leadout on such an uphill finish, so it's more about placing Sam next to the other guys, which will ride for victory, and then let the strongest man win," added Mørkøv. "He's a winning machine at the moment. He had a good win. He came out really motivated and in good shape, and he had good momentum. It's always fun to be on the winning team."

Groupama-FDJ led for most of the final few kilometres, attempting to lead out their sprinter Démare. The Frenchman was unable to hold off Bennett’s acceleration in the finishing straight, however. Démare had opened his own effort earlier than Bennett and had also bumped shoulders with Trek-Segafredo’s lead-out man Jasper Stuyven.

The result means it’s first blood to Bennett over Démare in the pair’s first meeting of the season, having been the two most impressive sprinters of 2020.

How it unfolded

The opening stage of this year’s ‘Race to the Sun’ took place in mild conditions and blue skies, with no threat of the strong winds that wreaked havoc at the beginning of last year’s race.

The route took the riders on two long laps starting and finishing in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Cyr-L'École and featured only four category-three climbs.

A bunch sprint always looked likely, and there was little enthusiasm among the riders to get into the breakaway. Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energies) went on the attack, but was joined by no other rider, leaving him in the unenviable situation of having to spend most of the day alone out in front.

The absence of any other riders in the break did mean that there were a few bonus seconds and points in the green jersey classification at the first intermediate sprint, of which Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) took advantage.

Doubey gained a maximum lead of over five minutes, but saw his gap come down when Groupama-FDJ and Trek-Segafredo aided Deceuninck-QuickStep’s indomitable Tim Declercq in setting the pace in the peloton.

The relaxed, uneventful atmosphere was briefly interrupted at 64km to go when Oliver Naesen (AG2R-Citroën) and Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) came down in a crash towards the front of the bunch, but both appeared unharmed.

As the gap to the sole leader dipped to below one minute for the first time, Lotto Soudal woke the race up with a two-man attack from Philippe Gilbert and Stefano Oldani at 54km. Joined by Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Chris Lawless (Total Direct Energie), they caught Doubey to form a new leading group, which was reduced to four when Lawless was dropped soon afterwards.

With this new group out in front, and the riders turning into some exposed roads, the tempo increased in the peloton with GC teams like Ineos Grenadiers joining the sprinters’ teams, pegging the leaders at around 30 seconds.

Amid the increased tension, there were more crashes, with Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) the most high-profile victim. The two-time former winner initially remounted his bike and struggled on for a while before eventually abandoning the race.

Back out in front, Doubey – happy having sealed the overall lead in the mountains classification – dropped back into the peloton, which was now just 20 seconds behind. The remaining three riders did not last much longer, and the catch was made with 26.5km still to ride.

Lotto Soudal were not done yet, however, as their rider Kobe Goossens launched off the front a few minutes later. He dangled off the front for a little while, before being swallowed up 17.5km from the finish.

There was more action in the bunch as the second intermediate sprint approached, as Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM), was second overall last year, accelerated in search of bonus seconds. Matthews rode past him to take the maximum, but Benoot gained a couple by finishing second.

Things did not calm down after the sprint, as Pierre Latour (Total Direct Energie) attacked immediately afterwards, taking six riders with him. Astana-Premier Tech teammates Luis Leon Sanchez and, surprisingly, GC contender Alexandr Vlasov set off in pursuit, but the bunch brought back both them and the seven leaders with 11km to go.

More control was exercised in the peloton as the sprinters’ teams began preparing for their lead-outs. Trek-Segafredo were especially impressive, forming a long train that led for several kilometres, until Groupama-FDJ took control with 1.5km to go.

There was another crash in the final kilometre, but the top sprinters were left unscathed and able to compete for the sprint, won by the explosive Bennett.

The sprinters should have another chance to contest for a stage win tomorrow, which features a pan flat parcours finishing in Amilly.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:51:38 2 Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 9 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 10 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 11 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 13 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team 14 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 18 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 19 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 21 Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 22 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 23 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 24 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 25 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 26 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 27 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 29 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 30 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 31 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 32 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 33 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 34 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 36 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 37 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 38 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 41 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 42 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 43 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 44 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 45 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 46 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 47 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 49 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 50 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 53 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 54 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 56 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 57 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team 58 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 59 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 60 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 62 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 63 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 64 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 65 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 67 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 68 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 69 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 70 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 72 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 73 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 74 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 75 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 76 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 77 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 78 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 80 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 81 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 82 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 83 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 84 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 85 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 86 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 88 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 90 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 91 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 92 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 93 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 94 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 95 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 96 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 98 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 99 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 100 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 101 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 102 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 103 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 104 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 105 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 106 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 107 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 108 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 109 Clement Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 110 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 111 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 112 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 113 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 114 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 115 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 117 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 118 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 120 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 123 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 124 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 125 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 127 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 128 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 129 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 130 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 131 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 132 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 133 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 134 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 135 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 136 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 137 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 138 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 139 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 140 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:43 141 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 142 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 143 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 144 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:17 145 Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 146 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:23 147 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 148 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 149 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:42 150 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 151 Jeremy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:06:54 152 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 153 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 154 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:30 155 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 156 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 157 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:38 158 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:08:42 159 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 0:14:00 160 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic DNF Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers

Sprint 1 - Chateaufort Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Sprint 2 - Chateaufort Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 3 - Saint-Cyr-L'Ecole Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 2 Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 9 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 6 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 4 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3 9 AndrÃ© Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2 10 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Mountain 1 - Cote De Senlisse Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 2 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 3 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 2 - Cote De Meridon Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 3 - Cote De Senlisse Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 2 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountain 4 - Cote de Meridon Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 2 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2 3 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:51:38 2 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 5 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 7 Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 12 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 14 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 16 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 17 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team 19 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 20 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 21 Gino MÃ¤der (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 22 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 23 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 24 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 25 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 26 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 27 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team 28 Daniel Arroyave CaÃ±as (Col) EF Education-Nippo 29 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 30 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:54 31 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:08:42

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Israel Start-up Nation 11:34:54 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Cofidis 4 UAE Team Emirates 5 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 Movistar Team 7 Alpecin-Fenix 8 AG2R Citroën Team 9 Trek-Segafredo 10 Bahrain Victorious 11 Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Lotto Soudal 13 Astana-Premier Tech 14 Jumbo-Visma 15 Groupama-FDJ 16 Team Qhubeka Assos 17 Team BikeExchange 18 Team DSM 19 Total Direct Energie 20 EF Education-Nippo 21 Team Arkea-Samsic 22 Ineos Grenadiers 23 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

General Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:51:28 2 Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:05 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:08 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:09 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:10 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 10 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 13 Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 14 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 15 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 17 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 18 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 21 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 22 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 23 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 24 Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 25 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 26 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 27 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 28 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 29 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 32 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 33 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 34 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 35 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 36 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 37 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 38 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 39 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 42 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 43 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 44 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 45 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 46 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 47 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 48 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 50 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 53 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 54 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 56 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 57 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 58 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 59 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 60 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 62 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 63 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 64 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 65 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 67 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 68 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 69 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 70 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 72 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 73 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 74 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 75 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 76 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 77 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 78 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 80 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 81 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 82 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 83 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 84 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 85 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 86 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 88 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 90 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 91 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 92 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 93 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 94 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 95 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 96 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 98 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 99 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 100 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 101 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 102 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 103 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 104 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 105 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 106 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 107 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 108 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 109 Clement Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 110 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 111 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 112 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 113 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 114 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 115 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 117 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 118 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 120 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 123 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 124 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 125 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 127 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 128 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 129 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 130 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 131 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 132 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 133 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 134 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 135 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 136 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 137 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 138 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 139 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 140 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 141 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 142 Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 143 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 144 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 145 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 146 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:53 147 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 148 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:27 149 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:33 150 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:52 151 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:07:01 152 Jeremy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:07:04 153 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 154 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:40 155 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 156 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 157 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:48 158 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:08:52 159 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 0:14:10 160 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 2 Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 9 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5 7 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 8 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 4 9 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3 11 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2 12 Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 15 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 3 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2 6 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 7 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2 8 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:51:38 2 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 5 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 7 Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 12 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 14 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 16 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 17 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team 19 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 20 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 21 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 22 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 23 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 24 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 25 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 26 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 27 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 28 Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 29 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 30 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:54 31 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:08:42