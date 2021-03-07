Trending

Paris-Nice: Sam Bennett takes stage 1 win

By

Irishman takes stage as Richie Porte abandons

Stage 1: Saint-Cyr-l'École - Saint-Cyr-l'École

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the opening stage of Paris-Nice with a ferocious sprint finish.

The Irishman continued his winning streak having claimed a brace of stage wins at the UAE Tour to come out on top in a bunch sprint again, beating Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

All the GC favourites finished in the bunch, apart from Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers), who abandoned after crashing earlier in the stage.

Bennett becomes the first Irishman since Stephen Roche in 1990 to wear the overall leader’s jersey at Paris-Nice, and he paid tribute to his Deceuninck-QuickStep team’s efforts in the finale.

“The guys did a fantastic job again. We were a little boxed in for the last 15km, and the nature of the sprint here, with the straight roads, meant it was chaotic,” Bennett said.

“The narrowing in the last 500m made it very, very tricky. We planned to get myself into position, and the boys delivered me on a wheel, rather than do a full-lead out. The guys did a great job. Michael [Mørkøv] again was just so calm. You never see him stress, and he always seems to get me there.”

After skillfully surfing wheels to follow Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Bennett found himself in the perfect position to pass the German in the finale and win by over a bike length.

"It's more difficult to do a classic leadout on such an uphill finish, so it's more about placing Sam next to the other guys, which will ride for victory, and then let the strongest man win," added Mørkøv. "He's a winning machine at the moment. He had a good win. He came out really motivated and in good shape, and he had good momentum. It's always fun to be on the winning team."

Groupama-FDJ led for most of the final few kilometres, attempting to lead out their sprinter Démare. The Frenchman was unable to hold off Bennett’s acceleration in the finishing straight, however. Démare had opened his own effort earlier than Bennett and had also bumped shoulders with Trek-Segafredo’s lead-out man Jasper Stuyven.

The result means it’s first blood to Bennett over Démare in the pair’s first meeting of the season, having been the two most impressive sprinters of 2020.

How it unfolded

The opening stage of this year’s ‘Race to the Sun’ took place in mild conditions and blue skies, with no threat of the strong winds that wreaked havoc at the beginning of last year’s race.

The route took the riders on two long laps starting and finishing in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Cyr-L'École and featured only four category-three climbs.

A bunch sprint always looked likely, and there was little enthusiasm among the riders to get into the breakaway. Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energies) went on the attack, but was joined by no other rider, leaving him in the unenviable situation of having to spend most of the day alone out in front.

The absence of any other riders in the break did mean that there were a few bonus seconds and points in the green jersey classification at the first intermediate sprint, of which Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) took advantage.

Doubey gained a maximum lead of over five minutes, but saw his gap come down when Groupama-FDJ and Trek-Segafredo aided Deceuninck-QuickStep’s indomitable Tim Declercq in setting the pace in the peloton.

The relaxed, uneventful atmosphere was briefly interrupted at 64km to go when Oliver Naesen (AG2R-Citroën) and Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) came down in a crash towards the front of the bunch, but both appeared unharmed.

As the gap to the sole leader dipped to below one minute for the first time, Lotto Soudal woke the race up with a two-man attack from Philippe Gilbert and Stefano Oldani at 54km. Joined by Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Chris Lawless (Total Direct Energie), they caught Doubey to form a new leading group, which was reduced to four when Lawless was dropped soon afterwards.

With this new group out in front, and the riders turning into some exposed roads, the tempo increased in the peloton with GC teams like Ineos Grenadiers joining the sprinters’ teams, pegging the leaders at around 30 seconds.

Amid the increased tension, there were more crashes, with Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) the most high-profile victim. The two-time former winner initially remounted his bike and struggled on for a while before eventually abandoning the race.

Back out in front, Doubey – happy having sealed the overall lead in the mountains classification – dropped back into the peloton, which was now just 20 seconds behind. The remaining three riders did not last much longer, and the catch was made with 26.5km still to ride.

Lotto Soudal were not done yet, however, as their rider Kobe Goossens launched off the front a few minutes later. He dangled off the front for a little while, before being swallowed up 17.5km from the finish.

There was more action in the bunch as the second intermediate sprint approached, as Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM), was second overall last year, accelerated in search of bonus seconds. Matthews rode past him to take the maximum, but Benoot gained a couple by finishing second.

Things did not calm down after the sprint, as Pierre Latour (Total Direct Energie) attacked immediately afterwards, taking six riders with him. Astana-Premier Tech teammates Luis Leon Sanchez and, surprisingly, GC contender Alexandr Vlasov set off in pursuit, but the bunch brought back both them and the seven leaders with 11km to go.

More control was exercised in the peloton as the sprinters’ teams began preparing for their lead-outs. Trek-Segafredo were especially impressive, forming a long train that led for several kilometres, until Groupama-FDJ took control with 1.5km to go.

There was another crash in the final kilometre, but the top sprinters were left unscathed and able to compete for the sprint, won by the explosive Bennett.

The sprinters should have another chance to contest for a stage win tomorrow, which features a pan flat parcours finishing in Amilly.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:51:38
2Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
6Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
9André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
10Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
11Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
13Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team
14Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
18Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
19Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
21Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
22Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
23Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
24Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
25Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
26Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
27Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
28Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
29Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
30Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
31Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
32Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
33Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
34David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
36Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
37Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
38Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
41Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
42Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
43Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
44Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
45Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
46David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
47Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
49Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
50Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
51Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
53Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
54Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
56George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
57Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team
58Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
60Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
61Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
62Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
63Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
64Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
65Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
66Sander Armee (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
67Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
68Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
69Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
70Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
71Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
72Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
73Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
74Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
75Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
76Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
77Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
78Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
79Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
80Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
81Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
82Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
83Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
84Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
85Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
86Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
87Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
88Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
90Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
91Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
92Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
93Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
94Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
95Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
96Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
98Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
99Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
100Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
101Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
102Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
103Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
104Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
105Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
106Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
107Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
108Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
109Clement Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
110Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
111Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
112Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
113Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
114Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
115Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
116Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
117Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
118Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
119Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
120Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
123Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
124Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
125Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
127Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
128Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
129Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
130Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
131Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
132Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
133Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
134Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
135Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
136Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
137Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
138Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
139Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
140Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:43
141Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
142Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
143Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
144Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:17
145Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
146Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:23
147Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
148Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
149Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:42
150Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
151Jeremy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:06:54
152Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
153Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
154Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:30
155Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
156Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
157Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:38
158Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:08:42
159Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 0:14:00
160Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers

Sprint 1 - Chateaufort
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2
3Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Sprint 2 - Chateaufort
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 3 - Saint-Cyr-L'Ecole
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
2Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 9
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6
6Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 4
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3
9AndrÃ© Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2
10Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Mountain 1 - Cote De Senlisse
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3
2Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
3Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 2 - Cote De Meridon
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2
3Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 3 - Cote De Senlisse
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3
2Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2
3Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1

Mountain 4 - Cote de Meridon
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
2Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2
3Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:51:38
2Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
3Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
5Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
6Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
7Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
9Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
12Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
14Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
16Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
17Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team
19Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
20Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
21Gino MÃ¤der (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
22Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
23Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
24Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
25Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
26Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
27Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team
28Daniel Arroyave CaÃ±as (Col) EF Education-Nippo
29Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
30Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:54
31Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:08:42

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Israel Start-up Nation 11:34:54
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3Cofidis
4UAE Team Emirates
5B&B Hotels p/b KTM
6Movistar Team
7Alpecin-Fenix
8AG2R Citroën Team
9Trek-Segafredo
10Bahrain Victorious
11Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Lotto Soudal
13Astana-Premier Tech
14Jumbo-Visma
15Groupama-FDJ
16Team Qhubeka Assos
17Team BikeExchange
18Team DSM
19Total Direct Energie
20EF Education-Nippo
21Team Arkea-Samsic
22Ineos Grenadiers
23Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

General Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:51:28
2Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:05
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:08
6Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:09
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
8Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:10
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
10Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
13Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
14Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
15Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
17Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
18Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
21Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
22Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
23Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
24Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
25Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
26Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
27Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
28Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
29Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
30Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
31Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
32Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
33Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
34Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
35David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
36Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
37Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
38Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
39Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
42Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
43Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
44Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
45Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
46Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
47David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
48Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
50Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
51Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
53Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
54Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
56George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
57Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
58Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
60Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
61Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
62Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
63Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
64Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
65Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
66Sander Armee (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
67Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
68Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
69Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
70Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
71Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
72Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
73Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
74Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
75Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
76Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
77Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
78Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
79Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
80Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
81Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
82Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
83Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
84Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
85Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
86Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
87Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
88Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
90Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
91Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
92Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
93Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
94Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
95Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
96Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
98Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
99Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
100Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
101Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
102Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
103Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
104Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
105Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
106Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
107Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
108Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
109Clement Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
110Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
111Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
112Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
113Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
114Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
115Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
116Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
117Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
118Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
119Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
120Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
123Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
124Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
125Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
127Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
128Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
129Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
130Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
131Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
132Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
133Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
134Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
135Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
136Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
137Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
138Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
139Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
140Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
141Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
142Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
143Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
144Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
145Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
146Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:53
147Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
148Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:27
149Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:33
150Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:52
151Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:07:01
152Jeremy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:07:04
153Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
154Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:40
155Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
156Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
157Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:48
158Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:08:52
159Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 0:14:10
160Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
2Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 9
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 5
7Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5
8Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 4
9Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2
12Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 2
13Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1
15Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9
2Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
3Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
4Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2
5Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2
6Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
7Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2
8Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:51:38
2Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
3Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
5Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
6Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
7Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
9Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
12Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
14Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
16Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
17Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team
19Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
20Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
21Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
22Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
23Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
24Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
25Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
26Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
27Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
28Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
29Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
30Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:54
31Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:08:42

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Israel Start-up Nation 11:34:54
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3Cofidis
4UAE Team Emirates
5B&B Hotels p/b KTM
6Movistar Team
7Alpecin-Fenix
8AG2R Citroën Team
9Trek-Segafredo
10Bahrain Victorious
11Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Lotto Soudal
13Astana-Premier Tech
14Jumbo-Visma
15Groupama-FDJ
16Team Qhubeka Assos
17Team BikeExchange
18Team DSM
19Total Direct Energie
20EF Education-Nippo
21Team Arkea-Samsic
22Ineos Grenadiers
23Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

