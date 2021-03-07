Paris-Nice: Sam Bennett takes stage 1 win
Irishman takes stage as Richie Porte abandons
Stage 1: Saint-Cyr-l'École - Saint-Cyr-l'École
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the opening stage of Paris-Nice with a ferocious sprint finish.
The Irishman continued his winning streak having claimed a brace of stage wins at the UAE Tour to come out on top in a bunch sprint again, beating Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).
All the GC favourites finished in the bunch, apart from Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers), who abandoned after crashing earlier in the stage.
Bennett becomes the first Irishman since Stephen Roche in 1990 to wear the overall leader’s jersey at Paris-Nice, and he paid tribute to his Deceuninck-QuickStep team’s efforts in the finale.
“The guys did a fantastic job again. We were a little boxed in for the last 15km, and the nature of the sprint here, with the straight roads, meant it was chaotic,” Bennett said.
“The narrowing in the last 500m made it very, very tricky. We planned to get myself into position, and the boys delivered me on a wheel, rather than do a full-lead out. The guys did a great job. Michael [Mørkøv] again was just so calm. You never see him stress, and he always seems to get me there.”
After skillfully surfing wheels to follow Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Bennett found himself in the perfect position to pass the German in the finale and win by over a bike length.
"It's more difficult to do a classic leadout on such an uphill finish, so it's more about placing Sam next to the other guys, which will ride for victory, and then let the strongest man win," added Mørkøv. "He's a winning machine at the moment. He had a good win. He came out really motivated and in good shape, and he had good momentum. It's always fun to be on the winning team."
Groupama-FDJ led for most of the final few kilometres, attempting to lead out their sprinter Démare. The Frenchman was unable to hold off Bennett’s acceleration in the finishing straight, however. Démare had opened his own effort earlier than Bennett and had also bumped shoulders with Trek-Segafredo’s lead-out man Jasper Stuyven.
The result means it’s first blood to Bennett over Démare in the pair’s first meeting of the season, having been the two most impressive sprinters of 2020.
How it unfolded
The opening stage of this year’s ‘Race to the Sun’ took place in mild conditions and blue skies, with no threat of the strong winds that wreaked havoc at the beginning of last year’s race.
The route took the riders on two long laps starting and finishing in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Cyr-L'École and featured only four category-three climbs.
A bunch sprint always looked likely, and there was little enthusiasm among the riders to get into the breakaway. Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energies) went on the attack, but was joined by no other rider, leaving him in the unenviable situation of having to spend most of the day alone out in front.
The absence of any other riders in the break did mean that there were a few bonus seconds and points in the green jersey classification at the first intermediate sprint, of which Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) took advantage.
Doubey gained a maximum lead of over five minutes, but saw his gap come down when Groupama-FDJ and Trek-Segafredo aided Deceuninck-QuickStep’s indomitable Tim Declercq in setting the pace in the peloton.
The relaxed, uneventful atmosphere was briefly interrupted at 64km to go when Oliver Naesen (AG2R-Citroën) and Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) came down in a crash towards the front of the bunch, but both appeared unharmed.
As the gap to the sole leader dipped to below one minute for the first time, Lotto Soudal woke the race up with a two-man attack from Philippe Gilbert and Stefano Oldani at 54km. Joined by Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Chris Lawless (Total Direct Energie), they caught Doubey to form a new leading group, which was reduced to four when Lawless was dropped soon afterwards.
With this new group out in front, and the riders turning into some exposed roads, the tempo increased in the peloton with GC teams like Ineos Grenadiers joining the sprinters’ teams, pegging the leaders at around 30 seconds.
Amid the increased tension, there were more crashes, with Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) the most high-profile victim. The two-time former winner initially remounted his bike and struggled on for a while before eventually abandoning the race.
Back out in front, Doubey – happy having sealed the overall lead in the mountains classification – dropped back into the peloton, which was now just 20 seconds behind. The remaining three riders did not last much longer, and the catch was made with 26.5km still to ride.
Lotto Soudal were not done yet, however, as their rider Kobe Goossens launched off the front a few minutes later. He dangled off the front for a little while, before being swallowed up 17.5km from the finish.
There was more action in the bunch as the second intermediate sprint approached, as Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM), was second overall last year, accelerated in search of bonus seconds. Matthews rode past him to take the maximum, but Benoot gained a couple by finishing second.
Things did not calm down after the sprint, as Pierre Latour (Total Direct Energie) attacked immediately afterwards, taking six riders with him. Astana-Premier Tech teammates Luis Leon Sanchez and, surprisingly, GC contender Alexandr Vlasov set off in pursuit, but the bunch brought back both them and the seven leaders with 11km to go.
More control was exercised in the peloton as the sprinters’ teams began preparing for their lead-outs. Trek-Segafredo were especially impressive, forming a long train that led for several kilometres, until Groupama-FDJ took control with 1.5km to go.
There was another crash in the final kilometre, but the top sprinters were left unscathed and able to compete for the sprint, won by the explosive Bennett.
The sprinters should have another chance to contest for a stage win tomorrow, which features a pan flat parcours finishing in Amilly.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:51:38
|2
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team
|14
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|18
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|19
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|21
|Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|23
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|24
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|26
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|27
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|29
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|30
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|31
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|33
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|34
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|36
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|37
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|38
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|41
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|42
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|43
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|45
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|46
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|49
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|50
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|53
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|57
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team
|58
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|61
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|62
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|63
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|64
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|65
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|67
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|68
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|69
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|70
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|72
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|73
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|74
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|75
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|77
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|78
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|79
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|80
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|81
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|82
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|83
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|84
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|85
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|86
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|88
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|90
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|91
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|92
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|93
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|94
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|95
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|96
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|98
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|99
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|100
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|101
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|103
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|104
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|105
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|106
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|107
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|108
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|109
|Clement Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|110
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|111
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|112
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|113
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|114
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|115
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|117
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|118
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|120
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|122
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|123
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|124
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|125
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|127
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|128
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|129
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|130
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|131
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|133
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|134
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|135
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|137
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|138
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|139
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|140
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:43
|141
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|142
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|143
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|144
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:17
|145
|Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|146
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:23
|147
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|148
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|149
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:42
|150
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|151
|Jeremy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:06:54
|152
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|153
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|154
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:07:30
|155
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|156
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|157
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:08:38
|158
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:08:42
|159
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie
|0:14:00
|160
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|2
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|2
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|6
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|9
|AndrÃ© Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|10
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|2
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|3
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|2
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|2
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|2
|3
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:51:38
|2
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|5
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|6
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|9
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|14
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team
|19
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|20
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|Gino MÃ¤der (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|22
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|23
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|24
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|25
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|27
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team
|28
|Daniel Arroyave CaÃ±as (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|29
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|30
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:06:54
|31
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:08:42
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Israel Start-up Nation
|11:34:54
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Cofidis
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Bahrain Victorious
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Astana-Premier Tech
|14
|Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|17
|Team BikeExchange
|18
|Team DSM
|19
|Total Direct Energie
|20
|EF Education-Nippo
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|22
|Ineos Grenadiers
|23
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:51:28
|2
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:04
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:05
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|0:00:08
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:09
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:10
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|13
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|14
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|15
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|21
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|22
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|24
|Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|25
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|26
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|28
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|29
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|31
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|32
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|33
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|34
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|35
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|37
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|38
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|39
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|42
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|43
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|44
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|46
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|47
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|50
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|53
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|57
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|58
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|61
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|62
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|63
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|64
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|65
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|67
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|68
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|69
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|70
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|72
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|73
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|74
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|75
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|77
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|78
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|79
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|80
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|81
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|82
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|83
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|84
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|85
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|86
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|88
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|90
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|91
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|92
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|93
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|94
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|95
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|96
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|98
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|99
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|100
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|101
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|103
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|104
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|105
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|106
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|107
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|108
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|109
|Clement Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|110
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|111
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|112
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|113
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|114
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|115
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|117
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|118
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|120
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|122
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|123
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|124
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|125
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|127
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|128
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|129
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|130
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|131
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|132
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|133
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|134
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|135
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|137
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|138
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|139
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|140
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|141
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|142
|Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|143
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|144
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|145
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|146
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:53
|147
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|148
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:27
|149
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:33
|150
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:52
|151
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:07:01
|152
|Jeremy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:07:04
|153
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|154
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:07:40
|155
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|156
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|157
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:08:48
|158
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:08:52
|159
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie
|0:14:10
|160
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|2
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|5
|7
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|8
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|9
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|2
|12
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|15
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|3
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|2
|6
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|7
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|8
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:51:38
|2
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|5
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|6
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|9
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|14
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|16
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R CitroÃ«n Team
|19
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|20
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|22
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|23
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|24
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|25
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|27
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|28
|Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|29
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|30
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:06:54
|31
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:08:42
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Israel Start-up Nation
|11:34:54
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Cofidis
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Bahrain Victorious
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Astana-Premier Tech
|14
|Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|17
|Team BikeExchange
|18
|Team DSM
|19
|Total Direct Energie
|20
|EF Education-Nippo
|21
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|22
|Ineos Grenadiers
|23
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
