Paris-Nice: Cees Bol wins stage 2

Cees Bol (Team DSM) sprinted to the second WorldTour win of his career on stage 2 of Paris-Nice, outpacing Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to the line in Amilly after a nervous and crash-affected run to the line.

Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) rounded out the podium in third, also taking over the race lead having collected five bonus seconds during the day and a further four on the line. Stage 1 winner Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished in fifth place.

Bol's charge to victory came from a group of fewer than 20 riders after a crash in the peloton held up a number of riders a kilometre from the finish. DSM were safe up front, leading the way along with a group of the big-name sprinters, before Jasper Stuyven led out Pedersen in the final 600 metres.

Bol moved up to fourth in line behind the duo and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) into the final straight and had already started sprinting when Pedersen hit the wind at 150 metres to go. In that final charge to the line, the Dane had no answer to the sheer power of the 25-year-old Dutchman as Bol blasted past to throw his arms up on the line.

"It's the best feeling," Bol said after the finish. "I had a bit of a struggle at the start of the season and wasn't good before now. We kept believing and today, with superb help from my teammates we smashed it.

"We went well thru the last corner. I was close to being boxed in but Nils [Eekhoff] recognised the moment and kept the door open for me. Then I was in a good wheel. The guys from Trek-Segafredo did a strong lead-out but I started my sprint in the right moment and had enough power to make it to the line.

"It's a good boost to the confidence, especially after a rough start. Yesterday we didn't do well now today we showed we can do it as a team. It gives confidence for the sprint stages and the other days where we have a chance with the other guys."

Matthews now leads the race by four seconds ahead of Pedersen, who made up the six-second gap to Bennett with his second podium finish of the race. Bennett lies third overall, also four seconds down, ahead of Tuesday's stage 3 – a 14.4-kilometre time trial in Gien.

Brief results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 04:27:59 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 7 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 9 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 10 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation