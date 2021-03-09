Paris-Nice: Bissegger wins stage 3 time trial

Image 1 of 29 Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) in GC lead after stage 3 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 29 Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo celebrates stage 3 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 29 Sam Bennett retains green points classification lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 29 Best young rider award after stage 3 goes to Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 29 Retaining the mountains classification jersey is Fabien Doubey of France and Team Total Direct Energie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 29 Stefan Bissegger of EF Education - Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 29 Adept in track cycling, Switzerland's Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) was flying on the course and took the victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 29 Member of Swiss track team, Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), takes over GC with TT win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 29 Michael Matthews of Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 29 Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) rides to finish line in Gien (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 29 Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) in GC leader's skinsuit during 14.4km TT (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 29 Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 29 KOM leader Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energie) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 29 Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 29 Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 29 Jos Van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 29 Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) passes minute man Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 29 Matthias Brandle (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 Fabio Aru (Qhubeka Assos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 29 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma would finish four seconds faster than Soren Kragh Andersen, who held early lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Soren Kragh Andersen of Team DSM during 14.4km time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 29 Neilson Powless of EF Education -Nippo on course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 29 Patrick Bevin of Israel Start-Up Nation on course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 French TT champ Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 29 Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 29 Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 Green points skinsuit worn by Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 29 Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) on TT course, which was a popular event for fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) stormed to victory in the time trial on stage 3 of Paris-Nice, moving into the overall lead of the race in the process.

The 22-year-old Swiss rider was second only to World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in the recent UAE Tour time trial, and went one better on the 14.4km course in Gien on Tuesday.

He averaged just over 49 kph to clock 17:35, straining across the line just under a second inside the previous best time set by Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Cavagna ended up in second place, while the final podium spot went to Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who finished on 17:40 and as the best of the pre-race contenders for the overall title.

Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), who has pedigree in short time trials, produced a spirited defence of his yellow jersey but crossed the line 23 seconds down on Bissegger, slipping out of yellow by nine seconds.

The almost-circular, 14.4km course took the riders onto the twisting, rolling country roads outside Gien, with a short climb after two kilometres and a steep final ramp to the line in the last 400 metres.



Bissegger reached the intermediate checkpoint at 7km in 8:30, three seconds quicker than Cavagna and eight seconds quicker than Roglič. He lost a touch on the second part of the course but not enough to stop him claiming the first time trial victory of his career.



In fact, it was his first victory as a full-fledged professional, his only other win coming for the Swiss national team at the 2019 Tour de l’Ain, before he turned pro with EF Education-Nippo in August last year.



“It means a lot to me – I worked a long time for it,” he said. “I’m quite young, so I still have to establish myself to the others, but I think I could show today that I’m here and they have to be aware of me.



“Time trials like that are really my thing. I come from track, and the short punchy stuff is really good for me. It feels really great to finally show what I’m capable of and take the win here.”

The GC picture

Bissegger now tops the general classification, with Cavagna in second on the same time and Roglič third at six seconds, and it was the Vuelta a España champion who fared best of the pre-race favourites.

While Bissegger isn’t expected to challenge for overall honours, Roglič made himself the man to beat as the race heads for the hills on Wednesday and nears its conclusion in Nice on Sunday.

He put 38 seconds into Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and 42 seconds into last year’s runner-up Tiesj Benoot, whose DSM teammate Jai Hindley shipped 56 seconds.

Roglič breezed past his minute-man Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), who ended up losing 1:10, while there was similar damage for Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) and Fabio Aru (Qhubeka Assos). David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) limited the damage to 46 seconds, while Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) will have been disappointed to lost 32 seconds in a race he was targeting for his new team.

There were a number of potential contenders who will be pleased with their day’s efforts, not least Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), who finished in fourth place, just three seconds down on Roglič. The American had a strong Grand Tour debut at last year’s Giro d’Italia and has picked up where he left off.

Roglič’s teammate Steven Kruijswijk was 14 seconds slower, just ahead of last year’s champion, Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the Astana-Premier Tech duo of Ion Izaguirre and Alexander Vlasov. Others to limit the deficit to Roglič to around 20 seconds were Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) – whose teammate Jack Haig tied Gaudu for time – and Matteo Jorgensen (Movistar).

How it unfolded

Maxime Bouet (Arkéa-Samsic) was the first rider to set off at 13:07 local time, and there was a heap of talent among the early starters. Two-time World Champion Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) set an early benchmark of 17:47 but would eventually fall out of the top 10.

Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), and the Jumbo-Visma duo of Tony Martin and Jos Van Emden were among the strong early pace-setters. Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) then went only a shade quicker than his teammate Dennis, before some of the GC contenders started to come through - Izaguirre, Kruijswijk, Schachmann and Teuns - all producing strong displays.

The hotseat changed when Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), winner of a BinckBank Tour time trial last year, clocked 17:44, which would eventually propel him to fifth place. Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka Assos), meanwhile, produced a disappointing ride that was only good enough for 30th place.

Then it was time for Roglič, who is clearly already on form. He breezed past minute-man Martin and stormed up the final ramp to beat Kragh Andersen’s time by four seconds. His lead didn’t last long, as French champion Cavagna backed up his opening split and put almost six seconds into Roglič.

However, word was soon out that Bissegger, who the TV motorbikes had elected not to follow, was flying. He was three seconds up on Cavagna at the checkpoint and didn’t lose much on the second part of the course. He strained up the final ramp a little more than Cavagna or Roglič but had enough in the tank to stop the clock while it was still green, and claim the biggest achievement of his young career so far.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:34 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:00:10 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:13 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 8 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:16 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:20 12 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:21 13 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 14 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:23 18 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:24 19 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:25 20 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 21 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 22 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:27 23 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 25 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:29 26 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:30 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31 28 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:32 30 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 32 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:38 34 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 36 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:39 37 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:41 38 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 39 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43 40 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 41 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:44 42 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45 43 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 44 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 45 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:46 46 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 47 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:48 48 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 49 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:49 50 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 51 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 52 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:50 53 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 54 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 55 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 56 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 57 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:53 58 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:54 59 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 60 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:55 61 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 62 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:57 63 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:58 64 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 65 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 66 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:00 67 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 68 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:01 69 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 70 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 71 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 72 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 73 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 74 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04 75 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 76 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 77 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:01:06 79 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:08 80 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:09 81 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:10 82 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 83 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:11 85 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 86 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 87 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:12 88 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13 89 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 90 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:14 91 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:15 92 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:16 93 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 94 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 95 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 96 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:18 97 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 98 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:19 99 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 100 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 101 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:23 102 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:24 103 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 104 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:25 105 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 106 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:27 107 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 108 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:01:28 109 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:29 110 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:30 111 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 112 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:31 114 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:32 115 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 116 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 117 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:33 118 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 120 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:34 121 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 122 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:35 123 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 124 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:37 125 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 126 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:40 127 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:42 128 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 129 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:43 130 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 131 Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 132 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:01:44 133 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:45 134 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:46 135 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:47 136 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 137 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:50 138 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 139 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:51 140 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 141 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:53 142 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 143 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:56 144 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57 145 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 146 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 147 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:58 148 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:03 149 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 150 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 0:02:05 151 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:10 152 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:12 153 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:13 154 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:15 155 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:16 156 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:17 157 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:19 158 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:27 159 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:06

Sprint 1 - Gien km. 14.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 15 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 9 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 7 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 6 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 4 8 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 3 9 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:34 2 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:22 4 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:27 5 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31 6 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:32 7 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:39 8 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41 9 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45 10 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:46 11 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:49 12 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:50 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 16 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:57 17 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:02 18 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 19 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:08 20 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:12 21 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13 22 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:01:16 23 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 24 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:30 25 Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:43 26 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:45 27 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:46 28 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:50 29 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 30 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:53 31 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:57

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:53:20 2 Jumbo-Visma 0:00:13 3 EF Education-Nippo 0:00:19 4 Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:24 5 Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:30 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:52 7 Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:53 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01 9 Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 10 Team DSM 11 Team BikeExchange 0:01:13 12 Cofidis 0:01:26 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 14 AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:35 15 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:36 16 Bahrain Victorious 0:01:51 17 Movistar Team 0:02:15 18 Total Direct Energie 0:02:17 19 Groupama-FDJ 0:02:30 20 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:40 21 Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:22 22 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:27 23 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:49

General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 8:37:11 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:00:10 7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:12 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:13 9 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:15 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:20 12 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:21 13 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 14 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:24 17 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:25 18 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 19 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 20 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:27 21 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 23 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:29 24 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:30 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31 27 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:32 28 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 30 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35 31 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:38 32 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 33 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 34 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:39 35 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:40 36 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41 37 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43 38 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:44 39 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45 40 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 41 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:46 42 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 43 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 44 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:49 45 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 46 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 47 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:50 48 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 49 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 50 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 51 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 52 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:53 53 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:54 54 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 55 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:55 56 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 57 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:58 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 59 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 60 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:00 61 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 62 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:01 63 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 64 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 65 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 66 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 67 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:03 68 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 69 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:01:06 70 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:08 71 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:09 72 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:10 73 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 74 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:11 76 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 77 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:12 78 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13 79 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 80 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:14 81 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 82 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:15 83 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:16 84 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 85 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 86 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:17 87 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:18 88 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 89 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:19 90 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 91 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:23 92 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:25 93 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 94 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:27 95 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 96 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:30 97 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 98 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:32 100 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 101 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:33 102 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 103 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:34 104 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 105 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:35 106 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 107 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:37 108 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 109 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:40 110 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:41 111 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:42 112 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:43 113 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 114 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:01:44 115 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:45 116 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 117 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:47 118 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 119 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:01:48 120 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:50 121 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 122 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:51 123 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 124 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:53 125 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 126 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:55 127 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57 128 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 129 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:58 130 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:03 131 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 132 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:09 133 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:10 134 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:13 135 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:17 136 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:19 137 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:20 138 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:21 139 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:34 140 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:46 141 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:51 142 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 143 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:59 144 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:05 145 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:06 146 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:07 147 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:54 148 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:38 149 Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:43 150 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:51 151 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:08:20 152 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:08:50 153 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:03 154 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:09:09 155 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:46 156 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:11:05 157 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:11:47 158 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:15:27 159 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 0:16:05

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 19 4 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 15 5 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 15 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13 7 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 9 10 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 11 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 12 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 7 13 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 7 14 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 7 15 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 6 16 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5 19 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 20 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 3 21 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 22 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2 24 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 2 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 26 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 27 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1 29 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team -3

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 10 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 3 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 4 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 5 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2 6 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2 7 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 8 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2 9 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 10 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 8:37:11 2 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:22 4 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:27 5 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29 6 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:32 7 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:39 8 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41 9 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45 10 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:46 11 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:49 12 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:50 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 16 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:02 17 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:08 19 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:12 20 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13 21 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:01:16 22 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 23 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:30 24 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:45 25 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:50 26 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 27 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:53 28 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:20 29 Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:43 30 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:51 31 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:11:47