Paris-Nice: Bissegger wins stage 3 time trial
Swiss rider edges out Cavagna to take yellow jersey in Gien
Stage 3: Gien - Gien (ITT)
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) stormed to victory in the time trial on stage 3 of Paris-Nice, moving into the overall lead of the race in the process.
The 22-year-old Swiss rider was second only to World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in the recent UAE Tour time trial, and went one better on the 14.4km course in Gien on Tuesday.
He averaged just over 49 kph to clock 17:35, straining across the line just under a second inside the previous best time set by Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
Cavagna ended up in second place, while the final podium spot went to Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who finished on 17:40 and as the best of the pre-race contenders for the overall title.
Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), who has pedigree in short time trials, produced a spirited defence of his yellow jersey but crossed the line 23 seconds down on Bissegger, slipping out of yellow by nine seconds.
The almost-circular, 14.4km course took the riders onto the twisting, rolling country roads outside Gien, with a short climb after two kilometres and a steep final ramp to the line in the last 400 metres.
Bissegger reached the intermediate checkpoint at 7km in 8:30, three seconds quicker than Cavagna and eight seconds quicker than Roglič. He lost a touch on the second part of the course but not enough to stop him claiming the first time trial victory of his career.
In fact, it was his first victory as a full-fledged professional, his only other win coming for the Swiss national team at the 2019 Tour de l’Ain, before he turned pro with EF Education-Nippo in August last year.
“It means a lot to me – I worked a long time for it,” he said. “I’m quite young, so I still have to establish myself to the others, but I think I could show today that I’m here and they have to be aware of me.
“Time trials like that are really my thing. I come from track, and the short punchy stuff is really good for me. It feels really great to finally show what I’m capable of and take the win here.”
The GC picture
Bissegger now tops the general classification, with Cavagna in second on the same time and Roglič third at six seconds, and it was the Vuelta a España champion who fared best of the pre-race favourites.
While Bissegger isn’t expected to challenge for overall honours, Roglič made himself the man to beat as the race heads for the hills on Wednesday and nears its conclusion in Nice on Sunday.
He put 38 seconds into Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and 42 seconds into last year’s runner-up Tiesj Benoot, whose DSM teammate Jai Hindley shipped 56 seconds.
Roglič breezed past his minute-man Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), who ended up losing 1:10, while there was similar damage for Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) and Fabio Aru (Qhubeka Assos). David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) limited the damage to 46 seconds, while Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) will have been disappointed to lost 32 seconds in a race he was targeting for his new team.
There were a number of potential contenders who will be pleased with their day’s efforts, not least Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), who finished in fourth place, just three seconds down on Roglič. The American had a strong Grand Tour debut at last year’s Giro d’Italia and has picked up where he left off.
Roglič’s teammate Steven Kruijswijk was 14 seconds slower, just ahead of last year’s champion, Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the Astana-Premier Tech duo of Ion Izaguirre and Alexander Vlasov. Others to limit the deficit to Roglič to around 20 seconds were Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) – whose teammate Jack Haig tied Gaudu for time – and Matteo Jorgensen (Movistar).
How it unfolded
Maxime Bouet (Arkéa-Samsic) was the first rider to set off at 13:07 local time, and there was a heap of talent among the early starters. Two-time World Champion Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) set an early benchmark of 17:47 but would eventually fall out of the top 10.
Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), and the Jumbo-Visma duo of Tony Martin and Jos Van Emden were among the strong early pace-setters. Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) then went only a shade quicker than his teammate Dennis, before some of the GC contenders started to come through - Izaguirre, Kruijswijk, Schachmann and Teuns - all producing strong displays.
The hotseat changed when Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), winner of a BinckBank Tour time trial last year, clocked 17:44, which would eventually propel him to fifth place. Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka Assos), meanwhile, produced a disappointing ride that was only good enough for 30th place.
Then it was time for Roglič, who is clearly already on form. He breezed past minute-man Martin and stormed up the final ramp to beat Kragh Andersen’s time by four seconds. His lead didn’t last long, as French champion Cavagna backed up his opening split and put almost six seconds into Roglič.
However, word was soon out that Bissegger, who the TV motorbikes had elected not to follow, was flying. He was three seconds up on Cavagna at the checkpoint and didn’t lose much on the second part of the course. He strained up the final ramp a little more than Cavagna or Roglič but had enough in the tank to stop the clock while it was still green, and claim the biggest achievement of his young career so far.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:17:34
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:06
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:00:10
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:13
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:14
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:16
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:20
|12
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:21
|13
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|14
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:23
|18
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:24
|19
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:25
|20
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|21
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|22
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:27
|23
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:29
|26
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:30
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:31
|28
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:32
|30
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|32
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:35
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:38
|34
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|36
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:39
|37
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:41
|38
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:43
|40
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:44
|42
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|43
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|44
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|45
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:46
|46
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|47
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|0:00:48
|48
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:49
|50
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|51
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|52
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:50
|53
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|54
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|55
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:52
|56
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|57
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:53
|58
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:54
|59
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|60
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:55
|61
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|62
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:57
|63
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:58
|64
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|65
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:00
|67
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|68
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:01
|69
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|70
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|71
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|72
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|74
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|75
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:05
|76
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|77
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|78
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:06
|79
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:01:08
|80
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:09
|81
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:10
|82
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:11
|85
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|86
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|87
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:12
|88
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:13
|89
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|90
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:14
|91
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:15
|92
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:16
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|94
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|95
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|96
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:18
|97
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|98
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:19
|99
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|100
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|101
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:23
|102
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:24
|103
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|104
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:25
|105
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|106
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:27
|107
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|108
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|109
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:29
|110
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:30
|111
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|112
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:31
|114
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:32
|115
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|116
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|117
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:33
|118
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|120
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:34
|121
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|122
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:35
|123
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|124
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:37
|125
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|126
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:40
|127
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:42
|128
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|129
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:43
|130
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|131
|Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|132
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:44
|133
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:45
|134
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:46
|135
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:47
|136
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|137
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:50
|138
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|139
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|140
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|141
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:53
|142
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|143
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:56
|144
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:57
|145
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|146
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|147
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:58
|148
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:03
|149
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|150
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:05
|151
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:10
|152
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:12
|153
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:13
|154
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:15
|155
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:16
|156
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|0:02:17
|157
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:19
|158
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:02:27
|159
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:06
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|15
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|6
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|8
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:17:34
|2
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:22
|4
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:31
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:32
|7
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:39
|8
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|9
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|10
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:46
|11
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:49
|12
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:50
|14
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:52
|16
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:57
|17
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:01:02
|18
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:01:08
|20
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:12
|21
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:13
|22
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|23
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|24
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:30
|25
|Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:43
|26
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:45
|27
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:46
|28
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:50
|29
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|30
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:53
|31
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:57
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:53:20
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:13
|3
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:19
|4
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:24
|5
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:30
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:52
|7
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:53
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:01
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|10
|Team DSM
|11
|Team BikeExchange
|0:01:13
|12
|Cofidis
|0:01:26
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:35
|15
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:36
|16
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:51
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|18
|Total Direct Energie
|0:02:17
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:30
|20
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:40
|21
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:03:22
|22
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:27
|23
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:03:49
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|8:37:11
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:06
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:09
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:00:10
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:12
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:13
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:14
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:15
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:20
|12
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:21
|13
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|14
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:24
|17
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:25
|18
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|20
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:27
|21
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|23
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:29
|24
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:30
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:31
|27
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:32
|28
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|30
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:35
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:38
|32
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|33
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|34
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:39
|35
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:40
|36
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|37
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:43
|38
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:44
|39
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:45
|40
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|41
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|0:00:46
|42
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|43
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|44
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:49
|45
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|46
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|47
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:50
|48
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|49
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:52
|50
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|51
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|52
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:53
|53
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:54
|54
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|55
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:55
|56
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|57
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:58
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|59
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:00
|61
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|62
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:01
|63
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|64
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|65
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|66
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:03
|68
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:05
|69
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:06
|70
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:01:08
|71
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:09
|72
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:10
|73
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:11
|76
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|77
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:12
|78
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:13
|79
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|80
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:14
|81
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|82
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:15
|83
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:16
|84
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|85
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|86
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:17
|87
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:18
|88
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|89
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:19
|90
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|91
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:23
|92
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:25
|93
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|94
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:27
|95
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|96
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:30
|97
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|98
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:32
|100
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|101
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:33
|102
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|103
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:34
|104
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|105
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:35
|106
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|107
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:37
|108
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|109
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:40
|110
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:41
|111
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:42
|112
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:43
|113
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:44
|115
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:45
|116
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|117
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:47
|118
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|119
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|120
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:50
|121
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|122
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|123
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|124
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:53
|125
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|126
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|0:01:55
|127
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:57
|128
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|129
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:58
|130
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:03
|131
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|132
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:09
|133
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:10
|134
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:13
|135
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|0:02:17
|136
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:19
|137
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:20
|138
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:02:21
|139
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:34
|140
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:02:46
|141
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:51
|142
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|143
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:59
|144
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:05
|145
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:06
|146
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:07
|147
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:54
|148
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:38
|149
|Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:07:43
|150
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:07:51
|151
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:08:20
|152
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:08:50
|153
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:03
|154
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:09:09
|155
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:46
|156
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:11:05
|157
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:11:47
|158
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:15:27
|159
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie
|0:16:05
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|10
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|3
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|4
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|5
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2
|6
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|7
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|8
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|2
|9
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|10
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
