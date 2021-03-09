Trending

Paris-Nice: Bissegger wins stage 3 time trial

Swiss rider edges out Cavagna to take yellow jersey in Gien

Stage 3: Gien - Gien (ITT)

Image 1 of 29

Team Education First rider Switzerlands Stefan Bissegger celebrates his overall leader yellow jersey on the podium after winning the 3rd stage of the 79th Paris Nice cycling race a 144km individual timetrial from Gien to Gien on March 9 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) in GC lead after stage 3 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Podium Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo Celebration during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT Trophy Mask Covid Safety Measures ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo celebrates stage 3 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Podium Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Sprint Jersey Celebration during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT Trophy Mask Covid Safety Measures ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Sam Bennett retains green points classification lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Podium Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo White Best Young Rider Jersey Celebration during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT Trophy Mask Covid Safety Measures ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Best young rider award after stage 3 goes to Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Podium Fabien Doubey of France and Team Total Direct Energie Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Celebration during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT Trophy Mask Covid Safety Measures ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Retaining the mountains classification jersey is Fabien Doubey of France and Team Total Direct Energie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger of EF Education - Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Adept in track cycling, Switzerland's Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) was flying on the course and took the victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Member of Swiss track team, Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), takes over GC with TT win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 29

Paris Nice 2021 - 79th Edition - 3rd stage Gien - Gien 14,4 km 09/03/2021 - - photo Roberto Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Michael Matthews of Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange Yellow Leader Jersey during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) rides to finish line in Gien (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange Yellow Leader Jersey during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) in GC leader's skinsuit during 14.4km TT (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 29

Team Total Direct Energie rider Frances Fabien Doubey wearing the best climbers polka dot jersey competes during the 3rd stage of the 79th Paris Nice cycling race a 144km individual timetrial from Gien to Gien on March 9 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

KOM leader Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energie) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 29

Paris Nice 2021 - 79th Edition - 3rd stage Gien - Gien 14,4 km 09/03/2021 - - photo Roberto Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 29

Team Deceuninck rider Belgiums Tim Declercq competes during the 3rd stage of the 79th Paris Nice cycling race a 144km individual timetrial from Gien to Gien on March 9 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Jos Van Emden of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Jos Van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 29

Team Ineos rider Australias Rohan Dennis L and Team GroupamaFDJ rider Lithuanias Ignatas Konovalovas R compete during the 3rd stage of the 79th Paris Nice cycling race a 144km individual timetrial from Gien to Gien on March 9 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) passes minute man Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 29

Paris Nice 2021 - 79th Edition - 3rd stage Gien - Gien 14,4 km 09/03/2021 - - photo Roberto Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Matthias Brandle (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Fabio Aru of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Fabio Aru (Qhubeka Assos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 29

Team Jumbo rider Netherlands Steven Kruijswijk competes during the 3rd stage of the 79th Paris Nice cycling race a 144km individual timetrial from Gien to Gien on March 9 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 29

Paris Nice 2021 - 79th Edition - 3rd stage Gien - Gien 14,4 km 09/03/2021 - - photo Roberto Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma would finish four seconds faster than Soren Kragh Andersen, who held early lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team DSM during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Soren Kragh Andersen of Team DSM during 14.4km time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Neilson Powless of United States and Team EF Education Nippo during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Neilson Powless of EF Education -Nippo on course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 29

Paris Nice 2021 - 79th Edition - 3rd stage Gien - Gien 14,4 km 09/03/2021 - - photo Roberto Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Patrick Bevin of Israel Start-Up Nation on course (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

French TT champ Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Brandon Mcnulty of United States and UAE Team Emirates during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 29

Paris Nice 2021 - 79th Edition - 3rd stage Gien - Gien 14,4 km 09/03/2021 - - photo Roberto Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 29

GIEN FRANCE MARCH 09 Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Sprint Jersey during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 3 a 144km Individual Time Trial stage from Gien to Gien 147m ITT ParisNice on March 09 2021 in Gien France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Green points skinsuit worn by Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 29

Paris Nice 2021 - 79th Edition - 3rd stage Gien - Gien 14,4 km 09/03/2021 - - photo Roberto Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) on TT course, which was a popular event for fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) stormed to victory in the time trial on stage 3 of Paris-Nice, moving into the overall lead of the race in the process.

The 22-year-old Swiss rider was second only to World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in the recent UAE Tour time trial, and went one better on the 14.4km course in Gien on Tuesday.

He averaged just over 49 kph to clock 17:35, straining across the line just under a second inside the previous best time set by Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Cavagna ended up in second place, while the final podium spot went to Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who finished on 17:40 and as the best of the pre-race contenders for the overall title.

Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), who has pedigree in short time trials, produced a spirited defence of his yellow jersey but crossed the line 23 seconds down on Bissegger, slipping out of yellow by nine seconds.

The almost-circular, 14.4km course took the riders onto the twisting, rolling country roads outside Gien, with a short climb after two kilometres and a steep final ramp to the line in the last 400 metres.
 
Bissegger reached the intermediate checkpoint at 7km in 8:30, three seconds quicker than Cavagna and eight seconds quicker than Roglič. He lost a touch on the second part of the course but not enough to stop him claiming the first time trial victory of his career.
 
In fact, it was his first victory as a full-fledged professional, his only other win coming for the Swiss national team at the 2019 Tour de l’Ain, before he turned pro with EF Education-Nippo in August last year.
 
“It means a lot to me – I worked a long time for it,” he said. “I’m quite young, so I still have to establish myself to the others, but I think I could show today that I’m here and they have to be aware of me.
 
“Time trials like that are really my thing. I come from track, and the short punchy stuff is really good for me. It feels really great to finally show what I’m capable of and take the win here.”

The GC picture

Bissegger now tops the general classification, with Cavagna in second on the same time and Roglič third at six seconds, and it was the Vuelta a España champion who fared best of the pre-race favourites.

While Bissegger isn’t expected to challenge for overall honours, Roglič made himself the man to beat as the race heads for the hills on Wednesday and nears its conclusion in Nice on Sunday.

He put 38 seconds into Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and 42 seconds into last year’s runner-up Tiesj Benoot, whose DSM teammate Jai Hindley shipped 56 seconds.

Roglič breezed past his minute-man Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), who ended up losing 1:10, while there was similar damage for Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) and Fabio Aru (Qhubeka Assos). David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) limited the damage to 46 seconds, while Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) will have been disappointed to lost 32 seconds in a race he was targeting for his new team.

There were a number of potential contenders who will be pleased with their day’s efforts, not least Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), who finished in fourth place, just three seconds down on Roglič. The American had a strong Grand Tour debut at last year’s Giro d’Italia and has picked up where he left off.

Roglič’s teammate Steven Kruijswijk was 14 seconds slower, just ahead of last year’s champion, Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the Astana-Premier Tech duo of Ion Izaguirre and Alexander Vlasov. Others to limit the deficit to Roglič to around 20 seconds were Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) – whose teammate Jack Haig tied Gaudu for time – and Matteo Jorgensen (Movistar).

How it unfolded

Maxime Bouet (Arkéa-Samsic) was the first rider to set off at 13:07 local time, and there was a heap of talent among the early starters. Two-time World Champion Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) set an early benchmark of 17:47 but would eventually fall out of the top 10.

Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), and the Jumbo-Visma duo of Tony Martin and Jos Van Emden were among the strong early pace-setters. Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) then went only a shade quicker than his teammate Dennis, before some of the GC contenders started to come through - Izaguirre, Kruijswijk, Schachmann and Teuns - all producing strong displays.

The hotseat changed when Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), winner of a BinckBank Tour time trial last year, clocked 17:44, which would eventually propel him to fifth place. Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka Assos), meanwhile, produced a disappointing ride that was only good enough for 30th place.

Then it was time for Roglič, who is clearly already on form. He breezed past minute-man Martin and stormed up the final ramp to beat Kragh Andersen’s time by four seconds. His lead didn’t last long, as French champion Cavagna backed up his opening split and put almost six seconds into Roglič.

However, word was soon out that Bissegger, who the TV motorbikes had elected not to follow, was flying. He was three seconds up on Cavagna at the checkpoint and didn’t lose much on the second part of the course. He strained up the final ramp a little more than Cavagna or Roglič but had enough in the tank to stop the clock while it was still green, and claim the biggest achievement of his young career so far.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:34
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:00:10
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:13
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
8Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:16
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:20
12Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:21
13Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22
14Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
15Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:23
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:24
19Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:25
20Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
21Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
22Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:27
23Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
24Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
25Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:29
26Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:30
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31
28Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:32
30Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
32Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35
33Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:38
34Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
35Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
36Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:39
37Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:41
38Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
39Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43
40Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
41Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:44
42Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45
43Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
44Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
45Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:46
46Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47
47Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:48
48Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
49Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:49
50Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
51Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
52Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:50
53Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
54Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
55David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52
56Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
57Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:53
58Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:54
59George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
60Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:55
61Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56
62Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:57
63David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:58
64Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
65John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
66Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:00
67Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
68Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:01
69Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02
70Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
71Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
72Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
73Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
74Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04
75Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05
76André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
77Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:01:06
79Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:08
80Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:09
81Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:10
82Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
83Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
84Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:11
85Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
86Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
87Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:12
88Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13
89Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
90Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:14
91Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:15
92Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:16
93Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
94Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
95Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
96Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:18
97Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
98Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:19
99Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20
100Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
101Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:23
102Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:24
103Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
104Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:25
105Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
106Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:27
107Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
108Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:01:28
109Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:29
110Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:30
111Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
112Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
113Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:31
114Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:32
115Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
116Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
117Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:33
118Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
119Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
120Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:34
121Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
122Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:35
123Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36
124Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:37
125Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
126Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:40
127Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:42
128Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
129Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:43
130Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
131Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
132Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:01:44
133Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:45
134Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:46
135Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:47
136Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
137Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:50
138Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
139José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:51
140Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
141Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:53
142Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
143Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:56
144Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57
145Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
146Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
147Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:58
148Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:03
149Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
150Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 0:02:05
151Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:10
152Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:12
153Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:13
154Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:15
155Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:16
156Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:17
157Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:19
158Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:27
159Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:06

Sprint 1 - Gien km. 14.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 15
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 9
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 7
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 6
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 4
8Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 3
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:34
2Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:22
4Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:27
5Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31
6Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:32
7Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:39
8Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41
9Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45
10Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:46
11Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:49
12Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
13Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:50
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52
16Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:57
17Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:02
18Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
19Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:08
20Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:12
21Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13
22Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:01:16
23Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20
24Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:30
25Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:43
26Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:45
27Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:46
28Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:50
29Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
30Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:53
31Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:57

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:53:20
2Jumbo-Visma 0:00:13
3EF Education-Nippo 0:00:19
4Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:24
5Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:30
6Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:52
7Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:53
8UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01
9Lotto Soudal 0:01:05
10Team DSM
11Team BikeExchange 0:01:13
12Cofidis 0:01:26
13Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28
14AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:35
15Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:36
16Bahrain Victorious 0:01:51
17Movistar Team 0:02:15
18Total Direct Energie 0:02:17
19Groupama-FDJ 0:02:30
20Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:40
21Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:22
22Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:27
23B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:49

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 8:37:11
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:00:10
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:12
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:13
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:14
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:15
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:20
12Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:21
13Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22
14Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
15Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:24
17Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:25
18Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
19Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
20Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:27
21Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
22Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
23Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:29
24Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:30
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31
27Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:32
28Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
30Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35
31Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:38
32Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
33Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
34Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:39
35Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:40
36Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41
37Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:43
38Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:44
39Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45
40Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
41Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:46
42Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
43Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47
44Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:49
45Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
46Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
47Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:50
48Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
49David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52
50Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
51Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
52Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:53
53Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:54
54George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
55Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:55
56Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56
57David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:58
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
59John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
60Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:00
61Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
62Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:01
63Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02
64André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
65Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
66Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
67Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:03
68Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05
69Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:01:06
70Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:08
71Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:09
72Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:10
73Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
74Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
75Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:11
76Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
77Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:12
78Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13
79Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
80Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:14
81Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
82Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:15
83Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:16
84Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
85Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
86Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:17
87Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:18
88Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
89Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:19
90Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20
91Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:23
92Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:25
93Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
94Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:27
95Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
96Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:30
97Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
98Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
99Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:32
100Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
101Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:33
102Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
103Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:34
104Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
105Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:35
106Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36
107Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:37
108Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
109Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:40
110Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:41
111Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:42
112Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:43
113Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
114Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:01:44
115Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:45
116Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
117Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:47
118Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
119Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:01:48
120Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:50
121Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
122José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:51
123Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
124Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:53
125Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
126Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:55
127Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57
128Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
129Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:58
130Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:03
131Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
132Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:09
133Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:10
134Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:13
135Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:17
136Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:19
137Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:20
138Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:21
139Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:34
140Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:46
141Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:51
142Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
143Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:59
144Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:05
145Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:06
146Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:07
147Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:54
148Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:38
149Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:43
150Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:51
151Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:08:20
152Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:08:50
153Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:03
154Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:09:09
155Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:46
156Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:11:05
157Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:11:47
158Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:15:27
159Christopher Lawless (GBr) Total Direct Energie 0:16:05

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21
2Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 19
4Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 15
5Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 15
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13
7Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 9
10Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9
11Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9
12Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 7
13Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 7
14Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 7
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 6
16André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5
19Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3
20Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 3
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
22Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2
24Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 2
25Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
26Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1
27Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1
28Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1
29Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team -3

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 10
2Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
3Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 3
4Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
5Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2
6Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2
7Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
8Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2
9Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
10Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 8:37:11
2Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:09
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:22
4Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:27
5Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29
6Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:32
7Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:39
8Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41
9Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45
10Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:46
11Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:49
12Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
13Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:50
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
15David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52
16Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:02
17Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
18Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:08
19Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:12
20Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13
21Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:01:16
22Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20
23Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:30
24Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:45
25Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:50
26Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
27Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:53
28Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:20
29Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:43
30Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:51
31Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:11:47

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep 25:52:11
2Jumbo-Visma 0:00:13
3EF Education-Nippo 0:00:19
4Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:24
5Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:30
6Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:52
7Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:53
8UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01
9Team DSM 0:01:05
10Lotto Soudal
11Team BikeExchange 0:01:13
12Cofidis 0:01:26
13Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28
14AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:35
15Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:36
16Bahrain Victorious 0:01:51
17Movistar Team 0:02:15
18Total Direct Energie 0:02:17
19Groupama-FDJ 0:02:30
20Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:40
21Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:22
22Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:27
23B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:49

