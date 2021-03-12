Trending

Paris-Nice: Primoz Roglic wins stage 6

By

Jumbo-Visma rider extends lead in Biot

Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic wins stage 6
Paris-Nice 2021

Lucas Hamilton (Team BikeExchange) at the start of stage 6 in Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice 2021

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma)
Paris-Nice 2021

EF-Education Nippo on the start line in Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice 2021

Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) goes on the attack
Paris-Nice 2021

Anthony Perez (Cofidis) drives the break
Paris-Nice 2021

Team BikeExchange lead the peloton in Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice 2021

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Premier Tech)
Paris-Nice 2021

Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea Samsic)
Paris-Nice 2021

Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers)
Paris-Nice 2021

Kenny Elissonde (Trek Segafredo)
Paris-Nice 2021

The peloton line out on stage 6 of Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic wins stage 6
Paris-Nice

Primoz Roglic during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Primoz Roglic during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Kenny Elissonde during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Kenny Elissonde during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Kenny Elissonde an Jonas Rutsch during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni
Paris-Nice

Kenny Elissonde an Jonas Rutsch during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Primoz Roglic and Christphe Laporte during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Primoz Roglic wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) tightened his grip on the yellow jersey at Paris-Nice after he sprinted to victory on stage 6 in Biot. The Slovenian out-paced Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) on the uphill finale.

Roglic now holds a lead of 41 seconds over Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), while Ion Izagirre (Astana Premier Tech) moves up to third after Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was forced to abandon due to injuries he sustained in a crash during the stage.

After a rapid opening hour of racing, a six-man break forged clear and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) spent much of the day in the virtual overall lead as the race climbed through rugged terrain in the Alpes-Maritimes.

Elissonde was the last man standing from the break and his adventure lasted a little longer when Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Nippo) bridged up to him in the finale. They battled gamely to hold off the reduced peloton, but with so many fast men still in contention, their chances of fighting out the stage win were slim.

Rutsch kicked alone as the road climbed in the final 2km, but he was caught beneath the flamme rouge. Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) made a bold bid for victory by accelerating with 400m to go, but Roglic brought him back and then delivered a powerful sprint of his own to take the win and move another step closer to final overall victory.

More to follow…

Stage
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma04:40:22
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
5Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
8Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
9Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation

General classification after stage 6
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma23:22:53
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:41
3Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech00:00:50
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech00:00:51
5Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team00:01:08
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM00:01:14
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange00:01:16
8Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech00:01:21
9Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:01:21
10Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team00:01:23

