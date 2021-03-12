Paris-Nice: Primoz Roglic wins stage 6
By Barry Ryan
Jumbo-Visma rider extends lead in Biot
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) tightened his grip on the yellow jersey at Paris-Nice after he sprinted to victory on stage 6 in Biot. The Slovenian out-paced Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) on the uphill finale.
Roglic now holds a lead of 41 seconds over Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), while Ion Izagirre (Astana Premier Tech) moves up to third after Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was forced to abandon due to injuries he sustained in a crash during the stage.
After a rapid opening hour of racing, a six-man break forged clear and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) spent much of the day in the virtual overall lead as the race climbed through rugged terrain in the Alpes-Maritimes.
Elissonde was the last man standing from the break and his adventure lasted a little longer when Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Nippo) bridged up to him in the finale. They battled gamely to hold off the reduced peloton, but with so many fast men still in contention, their chances of fighting out the stage win were slim.
Rutsch kicked alone as the road climbed in the final 2km, but he was caught beneath the flamme rouge. Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) made a bold bid for victory by accelerating with 400m to go, but Roglic brought him back and then delivered a powerful sprint of his own to take the win and move another step closer to final overall victory.
More to follow…
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|04:40:22
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|10
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|23:22:53
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:00:41
|3
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:50
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:00:51
|5
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|00:01:08
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|00:01:14
|7
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|00:01:16
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|00:01:21
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:01:21
|10
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|00:01:23
