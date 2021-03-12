Paris-Nice: Primoz Roglic wins stage 6

Image 1 of 23 Primoz Roglic wins stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 Lucas Hamilton (Team BikeExchange) at the start of stage 6 in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 23 EF-Education Nippo on the start line in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 23 Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) goes on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 23 Anthony Perez (Cofidis) drives the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 23 Team BikeExchange lead the peloton in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 23 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 23 Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea Samsic) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 23 Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 23 Kenny Elissonde (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 23 The peloton line out on stage 6 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 23 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 23 Primoz Roglic wins stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 23 Primoz Roglic during stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 23 Primoz Roglic during stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 23 Kenny Elissonde during stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 23 Kenny Elissonde during stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 23 Kenny Elissonde an Jonas Rutsch during stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 23 Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 23 Kenny Elissonde an Jonas Rutsch during stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 23 Primoz Roglic and Christphe Laporte during stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 23 Primoz Roglic wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) tightened his grip on the yellow jersey at Paris-Nice after he sprinted to victory on stage 6 in Biot. The Slovenian out-paced Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) on the uphill finale.

Roglic now holds a lead of 41 seconds over Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), while Ion Izagirre (Astana Premier Tech) moves up to third after Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was forced to abandon due to injuries he sustained in a crash during the stage.

After a rapid opening hour of racing, a six-man break forged clear and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) spent much of the day in the virtual overall lead as the race climbed through rugged terrain in the Alpes-Maritimes.

Elissonde was the last man standing from the break and his adventure lasted a little longer when Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Nippo) bridged up to him in the finale. They battled gamely to hold off the reduced peloton, but with so many fast men still in contention, their chances of fighting out the stage win were slim.

Rutsch kicked alone as the road climbed in the final 2km, but he was caught beneath the flamme rouge. Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) made a bold bid for victory by accelerating with 400m to go, but Roglic brought him back and then delivered a powerful sprint of his own to take the win and move another step closer to final overall victory.

More to follow…

Stage Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 04:40:22 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 5 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 9 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 10 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation