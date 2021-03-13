Paris-Nice: Primoz Roglic wins stage 7 atop Valdeblore La Colmiane
Slovenian extends race lead as he catches Gino Mäder in closing metres
Stage 7: Nice - Valdeblore la Colmiane
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) caught Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) within the final 50 metres to win stage 7 of Paris-Nice atop La Colmiane.
It was a heartbreaking moment for the young Swiss rider, who had been part of the day’s break and appeared on the verge of holding off the GC riders to claim victory.
However, Roglič produced one final burst to drop Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM), Lucas Hamilton (Team BikeExchange) and Alexander Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and gain victory, while also strengthening his position at the top of the overall classification.
He ends the day with an advantage of 52 seconds over Schachmann in second place, with the Astana duo of Vlasov and Ion Izagirre a further 19 and 24 seconds adrift in third and fourth respectively.
On a stage where there were no attacks from any of the other GC riders, it always looked as though Roglič's overall lead would be safe. However, the possibility of winning another stage looked unlikely with just 1km to go, when Mäder still held an advantage of 20 seconds.
Having reduced the group of favourites to just five riders (himself, Schachmann, Benoot, Hamilton and Vlasov) with an attack 1.5km from the finish, Roglič made his second move, but sat up again after Schachmann managed to regain his wheel.
That appeared to swing the advantage back towards Mäder, but Roglič was not done yet, and made a third and final attack that saw him make the catch in the nick of time.
"At the end, there was a possibility [to win the stage], and I went for it," he said.
“It was hard all day, from the beginning. It was ‘short but sweet’, as we say. It was really really tight, but luckily I managed to come first over the finish line."
How it unfolded
The ever-changing pandemic circumstances might have meant today’s stage was shortened to just 119km, but the crucial finishing climb of La Colmiane remained, ensuring that this would be one of the race’s key GC showdowns.
The stage began with a climb of the category-2 Côte de Gilette, a late replacement for the initially-planned Col de Vance. On the climb, 13 riders broke clear, among them green jersey wearer and two-time stage winner Sam Bennett (Dececuninck-QuickStep), determined not to have a day off as he prepares for Milan-San Remo.
The other riders accompanying him were: Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo), Andrey Amador and Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Julien Bernard and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Dylan Teuns and Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious).
Perez led over the summit of the Gilette to extend his lead in the King of the mountains classification. In the peloton, Jumbo-Visma refused to allow the break much leeway, knowing that Cattaneo, Teuns, Mader and Powless all lay within 2:30 of Roglič’s time on GC.
The gap between the break and the peloton remained small enough to encourage Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to attempt to bridge the gap on his own, but he only succeeded in staying in no-man’s land for a while, before drifting back into the bunch.
Although the gap did extend to around 2:30 at around 50km to go, it came down once again on the rolling roads leading to the base of La Colmiane as teams like Bora-Hansgrohe, DSM and BikeExchange upped the pace, in the process shedding many non-climbers out the back of the peloton.
Bennett did much of the pace-setting in the break, working for his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Cattaneo, who was the highest placed rider on GC. The Irishman continued to dig deep as La Colmiane approached, but couldn’t help give the break the kind of gap that would be big enough to contest for the stage win. As the break began the climb, their lead was just 1:03.
The break began to splinter on the climb, with Bennett among those dropped and swallowed up by the bunch almost immediately. The group continued to thin, largely due to aggressive riding from Lutsenko, although the Kazakh himself was left behind by Elissonde, Powless and Mader.
In the peloton, Cofidis took over at the front from Bora-Hansgrohe for a few kilometres, before sending Simon Geschke out on the attack 11.5km from the finish. Geschke got a gap, but wasn’t able to bridge up to the leading trio, and was caught by the peloton after Jumbo-Visma upped the pace.
Out front, Mäder attacked at 7km to go, managing to drop Elissonde, while Powless struggled to hold his wheel. The American held on for a couple of kilometres, but was eventually distanced, as Mäder struck out alone in the hope of gaining victory.
Powless was caught by the peloton at 2.4km from the finish, at which point Steven Kruijswijk took over from George Bennett at the front. His pace quickly reduced the peloton to just 11 riders, but Mäder continued to survive out in front.
The closer the finish approached, and the more time that went by without any of the GC favourites making an attack, the more it looked like Mäder would survive.
Only the brutal accelerations by Roglič prevented the young Swiss rider from taking what would have been a maiden World Tour victory, and he ultimately finished second behind the Slovenian, with Schachmann in third.
Schachmann remains the closest man to Roglič on GC, but will need to have both very strong legs and very imaginative tactics if he’s to depose Roglič as overall leader on Sunday's final stage.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|3:09:18
|2
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:02
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:05
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:08
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:10
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:15
|8
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|9
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:22
|10
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:00:27
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:35
|13
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:38
|14
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:40
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:53
|16
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:59
|18
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|19
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:14
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:27
|21
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:37
|22
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:42
|23
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:48
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:52
|25
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:57
|28
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:02:02
|29
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:02:14
|30
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:13
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04:30
|32
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:34
|33
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|34
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|35
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:33
|36
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:46
|37
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:07:53
|38
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|40
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:08:26
|41
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|42
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|44
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|45
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:09:29
|46
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|47
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|48
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:07
|49
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:12:01
|50
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|51
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:12:03
|52
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:41
|53
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:13:26
|55
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:13:45
|56
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:55
|58
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|59
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|60
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:18
|61
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:17:31
|63
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|65
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|66
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|67
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|68
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|69
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|70
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|71
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|72
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|73
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|74
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|75
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:14
|76
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:19
|77
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|78
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|79
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|80
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:46
|81
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|82
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|85
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|88
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|89
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|91
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|92
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|93
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|94
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|95
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|97
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|98
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|99
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|100
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|101
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|102
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:20:41
|103
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|104
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:21:10
|105
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|106
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|108
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|110
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|111
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|112
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|113
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|114
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|115
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|117
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|118
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|119
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|121
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|122
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:21:25
|124
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:35
|125
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:58
|126
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:22:23
|128
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:33
|129
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|130
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:24:48
|131
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:56
|132
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|134
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:25:10
|135
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:25:35
|136
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|137
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|DNS
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|DNF
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|DNS
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|DNS
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|2
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|2
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|7
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|5
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|8
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|9
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|10
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|3
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|2
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|3:09:20
|2
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:06
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:08
|4
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|5
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:00:25
|6
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:51
|7
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:25
|9
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:50
|10
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:09:27
|11
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:59
|12
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:13:43
|14
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:17:29
|15
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:44
|16
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|19
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|20
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:21:08
|21
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|23
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|24
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:56
|25
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:23:31
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|9:30:08
|2
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:03
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:05
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:49
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:09:09
|6
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:09:40
|7
|Cofidis
|0:12:06
|8
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:19
|9
|Team DSM
|0:18:09
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:14
|11
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:24:42
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:16
|13
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:27:13
|14
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:27:25
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31:49
|16
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:32:46
|17
|Team BikeExchange
|0:34:32
|18
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:35:56
|19
|Total Direct Energie
|0:36:45
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:37:05
|21
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:10
|22
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:49
|23
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:46:43
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|26:32:01
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:52
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:11
|4
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:15
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|0:01:34
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:02:06
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:07
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:10
|10
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|11
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:24
|12
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:26
|13
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:33
|14
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:36
|15
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:41
|16
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:02:49
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:50
|18
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:13
|19
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:03:18
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:22
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:23
|22
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:27
|23
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:03:53
|24
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:03:59
|25
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:01
|26
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:04:05
|27
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:04:12
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:05:01
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:03
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:07:29
|31
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:45
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:24
|33
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:45
|34
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:53
|35
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:05
|36
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:04
|37
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16:14
|38
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|0:17:49
|39
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:18:29
|40
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:19:15
|41
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:20:56
|42
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:20:57
|43
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:21:10
|44
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:21:30
|45
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:35
|46
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:54
|47
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:03
|48
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:24:38
|49
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:11
|50
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:15
|51
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:25:27
|52
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:26:24
|53
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|54
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:26:54
|55
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:27:29
|56
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:00
|57
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:12
|58
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:25
|59
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:29:53
|60
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:30
|61
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:30:49
|62
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:01
|63
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:31:16
|64
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:31:29
|65
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:31:31
|66
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:31:52
|67
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:29
|68
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:32:34
|69
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:32:51
|70
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:33:41
|71
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:34:41
|72
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:06
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:02
|74
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:36:05
|75
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:36:13
|76
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:36:24
|77
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:38
|78
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:37:12
|79
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:37:22
|80
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:32
|81
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:38:09
|82
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:38:57
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|0:39:08
|84
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:39:27
|85
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:39:36
|86
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:39:40
|87
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:40:31
|88
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:40:58
|89
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:41:06
|90
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:11
|91
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:42:23
|92
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:42:39
|93
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:43:22
|94
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:44:15
|95
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:44:23
|96
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:45:30
|97
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:46
|98
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:51
|99
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:45:58
|100
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:46:04
|101
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:11
|102
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:46:18
|103
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:46:27
|104
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:46:45
|105
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:46:46
|106
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:47:29
|107
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:37
|108
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:48:34
|109
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:40
|110
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|0:48:50
|111
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:50:41
|112
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:51:05
|113
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:51:18
|114
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:52:07
|115
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:53:07
|116
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:53:20
|117
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:53:52
|118
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:54:59
|119
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:55:41
|120
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:55:44
|121
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:06
|122
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:57:33
|123
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:57
|124
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:32
|125
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:58:57
|126
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:59:53
|127
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:59:54
|128
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:00:46
|129
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|1:01:08
|130
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:02:49
|131
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:03:07
|132
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03:27
|133
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|1:03:55
|134
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1:06:40
|135
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:08:14
|136
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|1:11:03
|137
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:13:03
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|57
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|28
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|22
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|21
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|20
|9
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|10
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|15
|11
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|15
|12
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|15
|14
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|14
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|13
|16
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|17
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|12
|18
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|19
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|21
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|22
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|23
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|24
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|25
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|6
|26
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|27
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|28
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|29
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|30
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|31
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|32
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|33
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|34
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|3
|35
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|36
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|37
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|38
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|39
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|2
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|41
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|42
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|43
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|44
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|45
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|1
|46
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|47
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|48
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|49
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|50
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|51
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|52
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1
|53
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|54
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|-3
|55
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|-4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|67
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|20
|4
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|7
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|8
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|9
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|6
|10
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|12
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|14
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|15
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|16
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|17
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|18
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|2
|19
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|21
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|22
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|23
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2
|24
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|26
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|27
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|28
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|29
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|30
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|31
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|32
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|26:33:12
|2
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:23
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|4
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:13
|5
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:15
|6
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|7
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:01:38
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:16
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:54
|10
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:19:46
|11
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:19:59
|12
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24:16
|13
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:50
|14
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:31:40
|15
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:35:02
|16
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:41:12
|17
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:41:28
|18
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:44:19
|19
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:35
|20
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:26
|21
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:51:56
|22
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:53:48
|23
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:56:22
|24
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:01:38
|25
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|1:02:44
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana-Premier Tech
|79:41:45
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:32
|3
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:02
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:33
|5
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:18:50
|6
|Cofidis
|0:20:32
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:22:09
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:38
|9
|Team DSM
|0:34:25
|10
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:38:35
|11
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:43:42
|12
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:43:54
|13
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:44:52
|14
|Team BikeExchange
|0:46:54
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:46:57
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:51:46
|17
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:52:10
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:21
|19
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:57:04
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:59:54
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:04:53
|22
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:06:12
|23
|Total Direct Energie
|1:08:00
