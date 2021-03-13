Paris-Nice: Primoz Roglic wins stage 7 atop Valdeblore La Colmiane

Image 1 of 18 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates his win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 18 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) passes GIno Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) in the dying metres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 18 The jersey holders at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 18 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Sam Bennnett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) chat at the stage start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 18 Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) and David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 18 Dennis leads Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 18 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 18 Mattia Cattaneo and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 18 Bennett was a surprise face in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 18 Jumbo-Visma lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 18 A bird's eye view of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 18 Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) working in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 18 Lutsenko puts in an attack up front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 18 Powless was also aggressive during the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 18 Jumbo-Visma work for race leader Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 18 Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) attacked to go solo on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 18 Roglic in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) caught Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) within the final 50 metres to win stage 7 of Paris-Nice atop La Colmiane.

It was a heartbreaking moment for the young Swiss rider, who had been part of the day’s break and appeared on the verge of holding off the GC riders to claim victory.

However, Roglič produced one final burst to drop Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM), Lucas Hamilton (Team BikeExchange) and Alexander Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and gain victory, while also strengthening his position at the top of the overall classification.

He ends the day with an advantage of 52 seconds over Schachmann in second place, with the Astana duo of Vlasov and Ion Izagirre a further 19 and 24 seconds adrift in third and fourth respectively.

On a stage where there were no attacks from any of the other GC riders, it always looked as though Roglič's overall lead would be safe. However, the possibility of winning another stage looked unlikely with just 1km to go, when Mäder still held an advantage of 20 seconds.

Having reduced the group of favourites to just five riders (himself, Schachmann, Benoot, Hamilton and Vlasov) with an attack 1.5km from the finish, Roglič made his second move, but sat up again after Schachmann managed to regain his wheel.

That appeared to swing the advantage back towards Mäder, but Roglič was not done yet, and made a third and final attack that saw him make the catch in the nick of time.

"At the end, there was a possibility [to win the stage], and I went for it," he said.

“It was hard all day, from the beginning. It was ‘short but sweet’, as we say. It was really really tight, but luckily I managed to come first over the finish line."

How it unfolded

The ever-changing pandemic circumstances might have meant today’s stage was shortened to just 119km, but the crucial finishing climb of La Colmiane remained, ensuring that this would be one of the race’s key GC showdowns.

The stage began with a climb of the category-2 Côte de Gilette, a late replacement for the initially-planned Col de Vance. On the climb, 13 riders broke clear, among them green jersey wearer and two-time stage winner Sam Bennett (Dececuninck-QuickStep), determined not to have a day off as he prepares for Milan-San Remo.

The other riders accompanying him were: Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo), Andrey Amador and Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Julien Bernard and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Dylan Teuns and Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious).

Perez led over the summit of the Gilette to extend his lead in the King of the mountains classification. In the peloton, Jumbo-Visma refused to allow the break much leeway, knowing that Cattaneo, Teuns, Mader and Powless all lay within 2:30 of Roglič’s time on GC.

The gap between the break and the peloton remained small enough to encourage Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to attempt to bridge the gap on his own, but he only succeeded in staying in no-man’s land for a while, before drifting back into the bunch.

Although the gap did extend to around 2:30 at around 50km to go, it came down once again on the rolling roads leading to the base of La Colmiane as teams like Bora-Hansgrohe, DSM and BikeExchange upped the pace, in the process shedding many non-climbers out the back of the peloton.

Bennett did much of the pace-setting in the break, working for his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Cattaneo, who was the highest placed rider on GC. The Irishman continued to dig deep as La Colmiane approached, but couldn’t help give the break the kind of gap that would be big enough to contest for the stage win. As the break began the climb, their lead was just 1:03.

The break began to splinter on the climb, with Bennett among those dropped and swallowed up by the bunch almost immediately. The group continued to thin, largely due to aggressive riding from Lutsenko, although the Kazakh himself was left behind by Elissonde, Powless and Mader.

In the peloton, Cofidis took over at the front from Bora-Hansgrohe for a few kilometres, before sending Simon Geschke out on the attack 11.5km from the finish. Geschke got a gap, but wasn’t able to bridge up to the leading trio, and was caught by the peloton after Jumbo-Visma upped the pace.

Out front, Mäder attacked at 7km to go, managing to drop Elissonde, while Powless struggled to hold his wheel. The American held on for a couple of kilometres, but was eventually distanced, as Mäder struck out alone in the hope of gaining victory.

Powless was caught by the peloton at 2.4km from the finish, at which point Steven Kruijswijk took over from George Bennett at the front. His pace quickly reduced the peloton to just 11 riders, but Mäder continued to survive out in front.

The closer the finish approached, and the more time that went by without any of the GC favourites making an attack, the more it looked like Mäder would survive.

Only the brutal accelerations by Roglič prevented the young Swiss rider from taking what would have been a maiden World Tour victory, and he ultimately finished second behind the Slovenian, with Schachmann in third.

Schachmann remains the closest man to Roglič on GC, but will need to have both very strong legs and very imaginative tactics if he’s to depose Roglič as overall leader on Sunday's final stage.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3:09:18 2 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:02 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:05 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:10 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:15 8 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 9 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:22 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:27 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:35 13 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:38 14 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:40 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:53 16 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:59 18 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:03 19 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:14 20 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:27 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:37 22 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:42 23 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:48 24 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:52 25 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 27 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:57 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:02:02 29 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:14 30 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:13 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:30 32 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:34 33 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 34 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 35 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:33 36 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:46 37 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:53 38 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 40 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:08:26 41 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 42 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 43 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 44 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 45 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:29 46 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 47 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 48 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:07 49 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:01 50 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 51 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:12:03 52 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:41 53 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 54 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:26 55 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:45 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:55 58 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 59 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 60 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:18 61 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:17:31 63 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 64 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 65 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 66 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 67 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 68 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 69 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 70 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 71 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 72 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 73 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 74 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 75 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:14 76 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:19 77 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 78 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 79 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 80 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:19:46 81 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 82 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 85 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 86 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 87 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 88 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 89 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 91 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 92 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 93 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 94 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 95 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 97 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 98 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 99 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 100 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 101 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 102 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:20:41 103 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 104 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:21:10 105 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 106 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 107 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 108 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 109 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 110 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 111 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 112 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 113 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 114 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 115 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 116 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 117 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 118 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 119 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 121 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 122 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 123 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:21:25 124 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:35 125 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:58 126 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:22:23 128 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:33 129 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 130 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:24:48 131 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:56 132 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 133 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 134 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:25:10 135 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:25:35 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 137 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma DNS Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos DNF Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange DNF Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation DNS Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation DNS Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

Sprint 1 - Tournefort km. 88.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 2 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Sprint 2 - La Roche km. 113.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 3 2 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 3 - La Colmiane km. 119.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 15 2 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 12 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 7 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 5 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 4 8 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3 9 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 1

Mountain 1 - Côte De Gilette km. 6.7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 2 - Col De La Sigale km. 34.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 3 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Saint-Antonin km. 47 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5 2 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 4 - La Colmiane km. 119.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10 2 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 5 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 3:09:20 2 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:06 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:08 4 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:25 6 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:51 7 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:01 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:25 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:50 10 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:27 11 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:59 12 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:43 14 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:17:29 15 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:44 16 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 17 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 18 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 19 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 20 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:21:08 21 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 22 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 23 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 24 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:56 25 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:23:31

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain Victorious 9:30:08 2 Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:03 3 Jumbo-Visma 0:00:05 4 AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:49 5 Movistar Team 0:09:09 6 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:09:40 7 Cofidis 0:12:06 8 Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:19 9 Team DSM 0:18:09 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:19:14 11 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:42 12 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:16 13 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:27:13 14 EF Education-Nippo 0:27:25 15 Lotto Soudal 0:31:49 16 Israel Start-up Nation 0:32:46 17 Team BikeExchange 0:34:32 18 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:35:56 19 Total Direct Energie 0:36:45 20 Alpecin-Fenix 0:37:05 21 Groupama-FDJ 0:39:10 22 UAE Team Emirates 0:41:49 23 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:46:43

General classification after stage 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 26:32:01 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:52 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:11 4 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:15 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:01:34 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:06 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:07 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:10 10 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:02:21 11 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:24 12 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:26 13 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:33 14 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:36 15 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:41 16 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:49 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:50 18 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:13 19 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:03:18 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:22 21 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:23 22 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:27 23 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:53 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:03:59 25 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:01 26 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:05 27 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:12 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:01 29 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:03 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:29 31 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:45 32 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:24 33 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:45 34 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:14:53 35 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:05 36 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:04 37 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:16:14 38 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:49 39 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:29 40 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:15 41 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:20:56 42 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:57 43 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:10 44 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:30 45 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:35 46 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:54 47 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:03 48 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:24:38 49 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:11 50 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:15 51 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:25:27 52 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:26:24 53 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 54 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:54 55 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:27:29 56 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:00 57 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:12 58 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:25 59 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:29:53 60 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:30 61 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:30:49 62 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:31:01 63 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:31:16 64 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:29 65 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:31:31 66 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:31:52 67 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:29 68 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:34 69 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:32:51 70 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:33:41 71 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:34:41 72 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:06 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:02 74 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:36:05 75 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:36:13 76 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:36:24 77 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:38 78 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:37:12 79 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:37:22 80 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:32 81 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:38:09 82 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:38:57 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:39:08 84 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:39:27 85 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:39:36 86 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:39:40 87 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:40:31 88 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:40:58 89 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:41:06 90 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:42:11 91 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:42:23 92 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:42:39 93 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:22 94 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:44:15 95 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:23 96 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:45:30 97 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:46 98 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:51 99 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:58 100 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:46:04 101 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:11 102 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:46:18 103 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:46:27 104 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:46:45 105 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:46:46 106 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:29 107 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:47:37 108 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:48:34 109 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:40 110 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:48:50 111 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:50:41 112 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:51:05 113 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:51:18 114 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:52:07 115 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:53:07 116 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:53:20 117 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:53:52 118 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:54:59 119 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:55:41 120 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:55:44 121 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:06 122 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:57:33 123 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:57 124 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:32 125 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:58:57 126 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:59:53 127 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:59:54 128 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 1:00:46 129 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1:01:08 130 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:02:49 131 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:07 132 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:03:27 133 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 1:03:55 134 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:40 135 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:08:14 136 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 1:11:03 137 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:13:03

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 57 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 28 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 22 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 21 7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 20 9 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 10 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 15 11 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 15 12 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 15 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 15 14 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 14 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 13 16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 12 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 12 18 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 19 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 8 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 7 22 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6 23 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 24 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 6 26 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5 27 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5 28 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 29 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 30 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 31 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 32 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3 33 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 34 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 3 35 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 3 36 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 37 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 38 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 39 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 2 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2 41 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2 42 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 43 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2 44 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 45 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 1 46 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 1 47 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 48 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 1 49 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1 50 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 51 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1 52 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 1 53 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 54 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team -3 55 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic -4

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 67 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 26 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 20 4 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 7 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 7 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 6 9 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 6 10 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 5 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 12 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3 14 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3 15 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 3 16 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 3 17 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 2 18 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2 19 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 2 21 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 22 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 23 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2 24 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 26 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 27 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2 28 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 29 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 30 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1 31 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 1 32 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 26:33:12 2 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:23 3 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:10 4 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13 5 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:15 6 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22 7 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:38 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:16 9 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:54 10 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:46 11 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:19:59 12 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:16 13 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:29:50 14 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:31:40 15 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:35:02 16 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:41:12 17 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:41:28 18 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:44:19 19 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:35 20 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:26 21 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:51:56 22 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:53:48 23 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:56:22 24 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:38 25 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 1:02:44