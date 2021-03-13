Trending

Paris-Nice: Primoz Roglic wins stage 7 atop Valdeblore La Colmiane

Slovenian extends race lead as he catches Gino Mäder in closing metres

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates his win

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates his win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) passes GIno Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) in the dying metres

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) passes GIno Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) in the dying metres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The jersey holders at the start

The jersey holders at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Sam Bennnett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) chat at the stage start

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Sam Bennnett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) chat at the stage start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) and David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates)

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) and David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Dennis leads Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo)

Dennis leads Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the break

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Mattia Cattaneo and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the break

Mattia Cattaneo and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) in the breakaway

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Bennett was a surprise face in the break

Bennett was a surprise face in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jumbo-Visma lead the peloton

Jumbo-Visma lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
A bird's eye view of the peloton

A bird's eye view of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) working in the peloton

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) working in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lutsenko puts in an attack up front

Lutsenko puts in an attack up front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Powless was also aggressive during the stage

Powless was also aggressive during the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jumbo-Visma work for race leader Primoz Roglic

Jumbo-Visma work for race leader Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) attacked to go solo on the final climb

Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) attacked to go solo on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Roglic in the peloton

Roglic in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) caught Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) within the final 50 metres to win stage 7 of Paris-Nice atop La Colmiane.

It was a heartbreaking moment for the young Swiss rider, who had been part of the day’s break and appeared on the verge of holding off the GC riders to claim victory.

However, Roglič produced one final burst to drop Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM), Lucas Hamilton (Team BikeExchange) and Alexander Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and gain victory, while also strengthening his position at the top of the overall classification. 

He ends the day with an advantage of 52 seconds over Schachmann in second place, with the Astana duo of Vlasov and Ion Izagirre a further 19 and 24 seconds adrift in third and fourth respectively. 

On a stage where there were no attacks from any of the other GC riders, it always looked as though Roglič's overall lead would be safe. However, the possibility of winning another stage looked unlikely with just 1km to go, when Mäder still held an advantage of 20 seconds.

Having reduced the group of favourites to just five riders (himself, Schachmann, Benoot, Hamilton and Vlasov) with an attack 1.5km from the finish, Roglič made his second move, but sat up again after Schachmann managed to regain his wheel.

That appeared to swing the advantage back towards Mäder, but Roglič was not done yet, and made a third and final attack that saw him make the catch in the nick of time.

"At the end, there was a possibility [to win the stage], and I went for it," he said. 

“It was hard all day, from the beginning. It was ‘short but sweet’, as we say. It was really really tight, but luckily I managed to come first over the finish line."

How it unfolded

The ever-changing pandemic circumstances might have meant today’s stage was shortened to just 119km, but the crucial finishing climb of La Colmiane remained, ensuring that this would be one of the race’s key GC showdowns. 

The stage began with a climb of the category-2 Côte de Gilette, a late replacement for the initially-planned Col de Vance. On the climb, 13 riders broke clear, among them green jersey wearer and two-time stage winner Sam Bennett (Dececuninck-QuickStep), determined not to have a day off as he prepares for Milan-San Remo. 

The other riders accompanying him were: Neilson Powless (EF Education-Nippo), Andrey Amador and Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Julien Bernard and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Dylan Teuns and Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious). 

Perez led over the summit of the Gilette to extend his lead in the King of the mountains classification. In the peloton, Jumbo-Visma refused to allow the break much leeway, knowing that Cattaneo, Teuns, Mader and Powless all lay within 2:30 of Roglič’s time on GC.

The gap between the break and the peloton remained small enough to encourage Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to attempt to bridge the gap on his own, but he only succeeded in staying in no-man’s land for a while, before drifting back into the bunch.

Although the gap did extend to around 2:30 at around 50km to go, it came down once again on the rolling roads leading to the base of La Colmiane as teams like Bora-Hansgrohe, DSM and BikeExchange upped the pace, in the process shedding many non-climbers out the back of the peloton.

Bennett did much of the pace-setting in the break, working for his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Cattaneo, who was the highest placed rider on GC. The Irishman continued to dig deep as La Colmiane approached, but couldn’t help give the break the kind of gap that would be big enough to contest for the stage win. As the break began the climb, their lead was just 1:03. 

The break began to splinter on the climb, with Bennett among those dropped and swallowed up by the bunch almost immediately. The group continued to thin, largely due to aggressive riding from Lutsenko, although the Kazakh himself was left behind by Elissonde, Powless and Mader. 

In the peloton, Cofidis took over at the front from Bora-Hansgrohe for a few kilometres, before sending Simon Geschke out on the attack 11.5km from the finish. Geschke got a gap, but wasn’t able to bridge up to the leading trio, and was caught by the peloton after Jumbo-Visma upped the pace. 

Out front, Mäder attacked at 7km to go, managing to drop Elissonde, while Powless struggled to hold his wheel. The American held on for a couple of kilometres, but was eventually distanced, as Mäder struck out alone in the hope of gaining victory.

Powless was caught by the peloton at 2.4km from the finish, at which point Steven Kruijswijk took over from George Bennett at the front. His pace quickly reduced the peloton to just 11 riders, but Mäder continued to survive out in front.

The closer the finish approached, and the more time that went by without any of the GC favourites making an attack, the more it looked like Mäder would survive. 

Only the brutal accelerations by Roglič prevented the young Swiss rider from taking what would have been a maiden World Tour victory, and he ultimately finished second behind the Slovenian, with Schachmann in third.

Schachmann remains the closest man to Roglič on GC, but will need to have both very strong legs and very imaginative tactics if he’s to depose Roglič as overall leader on Sunday's final stage.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3:09:18
2Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:02
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:05
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:10
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:15
8Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
9Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:22
10Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:27
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
12Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:35
13Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:38
14Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:40
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:53
16Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:59
18Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:03
19Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:14
20Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:27
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:37
22Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:42
23Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:48
24Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:52
25David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
27Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:57
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:02:02
29Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:14
30Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:13
31Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:30
32Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:34
33Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
34Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
35Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:33
36José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:46
37Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:53
38Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
39Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
40Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:08:26
41Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
42Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
43Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
44Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
45Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:29
46Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
47Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
48Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:07
49Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:01
50Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
51Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:12:03
52Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:41
53Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
54Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:26
55Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:45
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:55
58Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
59Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
60David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:18
61Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:17:31
63Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
64Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
65Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
66Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
67Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
68Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
69Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
70Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
71Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
72Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
73Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
74Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
75Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:14
76Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:19
77Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
78Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
79Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
80John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:19:46
81André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
82Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
85Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
86Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
87Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
88Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
89Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
90Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
91Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
92Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
93Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
94Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
95Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
96Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
97Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
98Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
99Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
100Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
101Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
102Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:20:41
103Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
104Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:21:10
105Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
106Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
107Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
108Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
109Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
110Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
111Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
112Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
113Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
114Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
115Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
116Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
117Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
118Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
119Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
121Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
122Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
123Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:21:25
124Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:35
125Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:58
126Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:22:23
128Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:33
129Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
130Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:24:48
131Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:56
132Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
133Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
134Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:25:10
135Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:25:35
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
137Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
DNSMaximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
DNFAlex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
DNSPatrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
DNSJasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

Sprint 1 - Tournefort km. 88.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Sprint 2 - La Roche km. 113.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 3
2Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 3 - La Colmiane km. 119.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 15
2Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 12
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 7
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 5
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 4
8Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3
9Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
10Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 1

Mountain 1 - Côte De Gilette km. 6.7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
4David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 2 - Col De La Sigale km. 34.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 3
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Saint-Antonin km. 47
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 5
2Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountain 4 - La Colmiane km. 119.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10
2Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 5
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 3:09:20
2Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:06
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:08
4Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20
5Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:25
6Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:51
7Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:01
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:25
9David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:50
10Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:27
11Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:59
12Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
13Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:43
14Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:17:29
15Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:44
16Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
17Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
18Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
19Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
20Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:21:08
21Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
22Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
23Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
24Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:56
25Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:23:31

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 9:30:08
2Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:03
3Jumbo-Visma 0:00:05
4AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:49
5Movistar Team 0:09:09
6Team Qhubeka Assos 0:09:40
7Cofidis 0:12:06
8Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:19
9Team DSM 0:18:09
10Trek-Segafredo 0:19:14
11Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:24:42
12Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:16
13B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:27:13
14EF Education-Nippo 0:27:25
15Lotto Soudal 0:31:49
16Israel Start-up Nation 0:32:46
17Team BikeExchange 0:34:32
18Team Arkea-Samsic 0:35:56
19Total Direct Energie 0:36:45
20Alpecin-Fenix 0:37:05
21Groupama-FDJ 0:39:10
22UAE Team Emirates 0:41:49
23Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:46:43

General classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 26:32:01
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:52
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:11
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:15
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:01:34
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:06
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:07
9Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:10
10Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:02:21
11Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:24
12Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:26
13Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:33
14Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:36
15Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:41
16Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:49
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:50
18Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:13
19Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:03:18
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:22
21Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:23
22David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:27
23Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:53
24Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:03:59
25Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:01
26Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:05
27Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:12
28Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:01
29George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:03
30Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:29
31Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:45
32Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:24
33José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:45
34Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:14:53
35Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:05
36Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:04
37Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:16:14
38Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:49
39Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:29
40Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:15
41Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:20:56
42Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:57
43Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:10
44Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:30
45David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:35
46Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:54
47Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:03
48Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:24:38
49Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:11
50Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:15
51Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:25:27
52Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:26:24
53Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
54Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:54
55Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:27:29
56Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:00
57Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:12
58Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:25
59Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:29:53
60Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:30
61Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:30:49
62Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:31:01
63Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:31:16
64Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:29
65Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:31:31
66Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:31:52
67Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:29
68Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:32:34
69Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:32:51
70Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:33:41
71Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:34:41
72Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:06
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:02
74Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:36:05
75Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:36:13
76Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:36:24
77Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:38
78Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:37:12
79Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:37:22
80Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:32
81Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:38:09
82Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:38:57
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:39:08
84Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:39:27
85Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:39:36
86Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:39:40
87Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:40:31
88Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:40:58
89Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:41:06
90John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:42:11
91Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:42:23
92Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:42:39
93Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:22
94Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:44:15
95Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:23
96Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:45:30
97Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:46
98Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:51
99Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:58
100Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:46:04
101Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:11
102Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:46:18
103Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:46:27
104Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:46:45
105Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:46:46
106Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:29
107Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:47:37
108Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:48:34
109Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:40
110Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:48:50
111Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:50:41
112Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:51:05
113Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:51:18
114Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:52:07
115Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:53:07
116Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:53:20
117Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:53:52
118Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:54:59
119Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:55:41
120Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:55:44
121Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:06
122Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:57:33
123Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:57
124Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:32
125Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:58:57
126Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:59:53
127André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:59:54
128Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 1:00:46
129Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 1:01:08
130Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:02:49
131Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:07
132Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:03:27
133Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 1:03:55
134Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:40
135Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:08:14
136Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 1:11:03
137Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 1:13:03

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 57
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 28
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 22
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 21
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 20
9Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18
10Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 15
11Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 15
12Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 15
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 15
14Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 14
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 13
16Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 12
17Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 12
18Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
19Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 8
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 7
22Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6
23Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6
24Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6
25Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 6
26André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5
27Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5
28John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5
29Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5
30David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
31Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
32Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 3
33Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3
34Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 3
35Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 3
36Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3
37Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
38Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
39Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 2
40Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2
41Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2
42Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
43Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2
44Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
45Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 1
46Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 1
47Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
48Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 1
49Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1
50Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1
51Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1
52Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 1
53Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
54Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team -3
55Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic -4

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 67
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 26
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 20
4Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 11
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 7
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 6
9Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 6
10Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 5
11Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
12Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 3
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3
14Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 3
15Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 3
16Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 3
17Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 2
18Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2
19Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 2
21José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2
22Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
23Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2
24Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
26Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
27Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2
28Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
29Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
30Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1
31David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 1
32Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 26:33:12
2Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:23
3Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:10
4Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13
5Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:15
6Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22
7Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:38
8David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:16
9Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:54
10Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:46
11Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:19:59
12Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:16
13Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:29:50
14Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:31:40
15Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:35:02
16Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:41:12
17Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:41:28
18Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:44:19
19Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:35
20Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:26
21Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:51:56
22Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:53:48
23Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:56:22
24Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:01:38
25Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 1:02:44

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana-Premier Tech 79:41:45
2Jumbo-Visma 0:02:32
3Bahrain Victorious 0:03:02
4AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:33
5Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:50
6Cofidis 0:20:32
7Movistar Team 0:22:09
8Trek-Segafredo 0:31:38
9Team DSM 0:34:25
10Ineos Grenadiers 0:38:35
11B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:43:42
12Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:43:54
13EF Education-Nippo 0:44:52
14Team BikeExchange 0:46:54
15UAE Team Emirates 0:46:57
16Lotto Soudal 0:51:46
17Team Arkea-Samsic 0:52:10
18Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:21
19Israel Start-up Nation 0:57:04
20Alpecin-Fenix 0:59:54
21Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:04:53
22Groupama-FDJ 1:06:12
23Total Direct Energie 1:08:00

