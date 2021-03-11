Paris-Nice: Sam Bennett wins stage 5

Image 1 of 24 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 24 Anthony Perez (Cofidis) in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 24 Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 24 Primoz Roglic and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 24 Daniel Arroyave Caas (EF Education-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 24 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 24 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 24 The peloton on stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 24 Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 24 The peloton on stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 24 The peloton on stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 24 Primox Roglic (Jumbo Visma) drops back to the team car (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 24 Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 24 The peloton roll along on stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 24 Stage 5 of the 2021 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 24 The peloton took it easy for most of stage 5 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 24 The sprinters' teams move up (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 24 Narrow roads were a permanent feature on stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 24 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 5 of Paris-Nice in a bunch sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 24 Warren Barguil (Team Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 24 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) retained the race lead in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 24 Anthony Perez (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 24 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 24 Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) in the white jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed an authoritative victory on stage 5 of Paris-Nice in a bunch sprint in Bollène, while Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) overcame a crash in the final hour of racing to finish safely in the peloton and retain the overall lead.

Already a winner on the opening day in Saint-Cyr-l'École, Bennett continued his fine start to 2021 here, beating Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line after sprinting from the front and all but daring his challengers to try to come around him.

Bennett's finishing speed was all the more noteworthy given that he had been forced into an unplanned effort just outside the final kilometre after he was briefly bumped from lead-out man Michael Mørkøv's wheel.

The Irishman had to move into the wind to make sure he was back in place ahead of a trickily placed roundabout, and the risk proved worthwhile. He was tucked securely behind three Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates beneath the flamme rouge, and then he unleashed a confident sprint in the gently curving finishing straight.

Bouhanni, Ackermann, Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) never looked like overhauling Bennett, who already has four victories to his name this season.

"I was suffering the last few k. I don't know what it is, but people won't let me follow my own train here and it's frustrating in the final. I just got back on just before the roundabout," said Bennett. "It was a very hard final. I didn't think I'd hold it to the line, but the guys did an incredible job and I'm proud that I could finish it off.

"For some reason, I'm not being left to follow my own wheel. Guys are coming in and they just wanted to disrupt our sprint instead of concentrating on their own race. We don't look at anybody else, so I don't know why they're getting so fixated on us."

The answer is surely obvious, even if Bennett downplayed the idea that it was simply a tribute to his current strength. "Maybe not me, but maybe my teammates are too strong," he said.

The flat route and block headwind meant that a bunch sprint was inevitable from the outset, but the day was not without drama in the race for the yellow jersey, as Roglic was a faller with 35km remaining. The Slovenian crashed together with his Jumbo-Visma teammate Tony Martin, who was forced to abandon after sustaining a broken elbow.

Roglic, for his part, was able to remount quickly and he re-joined the peloton almost immediately, though he opted not to track overall contenders Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ion Izagirre (Astana Premier Tech) and Tiesj Benoot (DSM) when they stole away to contest the bonus seconds at the second intermediate sprint with 15km to go.

Schachmann even appeared to toy briefly with the idea of persisting in his offensive after the sprint, but with Deceuninck-QuickStep eager to tee up a bunch sprint, he thought better of it. No matter, the cameo was still an indication of the defending champion's willingness to take the fight to Roglic between here and Nice.

He had also contested to first intermediate sprint in Nion, and he picked up 4 seconds in bonuses on the stage. In the overall standings, he now trails Roglic by 31 seconds, while Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) remains third at 37 seconds.

How it unfolded

For good and for ill, the wind can often condition the racing at Paris-Nice and as the peloton set out from Vienne on Thursday morning, it was clear that the spectacle was likely to be muted by the block headwind they faced on the long road south.

No would-be attackers could be coaxed into action when the flag dropped and the first three hours of racing saw the peloton trundle along at a relatively sedate 33kph. A rare frisson was provided by Schachmann, who placed second behind Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) at the first intermediate sprint to pick up 2 seconds.

With 70km to go, Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R-Citroen) tried to bring a group of eleven riders clear, if only to help hone their form for the Classics ahead, but the prevailing wind meant the move was doomed from the outset and they relented shortly afterwards.

A sharp change in direction at Bourg-Saint-Andéol saw the anxiety in the peloton rise noticeably with 50km to go, but the feared split never materialised. The crash that ended Tony Martin's race highlighted the need for vigilance in the finale – as had an earlier incident involving Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) – but the peloton remained grouped on the following category 3 ascent of the Côte de Saint-Restitut.

Schachmann was first to the top there, and later, he would have a fleeting foray off the front with Izagirre after the second intermediate sprint. He soon thought better of it, but the German appears to have signalled his intentions for the days to come – as indeed, did Izagirre, who now lies 4th at 40 seconds after picking up 3 bonus seconds.

On the run-in, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Trek-Segafredo were to the fore, while Groupama-FDJ and Bahrain Victorious were on hand to marshal Arnaud Démare (a distant 13th in the sprint) and Bauhaus, respectively.

Bennett had to compete more than he might have liked for his lead-out man Mørkøv's rear wheel in the finale but, despite his complaints, he knows that it is simply sprinting's sincerest form of flattery. And he will also hope that his current form can allow him to survive the Poggio and contest the spoils on the Via Roma at Milan-San Remo on March 20.

"From now it will be a bit of strength and conditioning until the end of the race and then San Remo," said Bennett.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:16:01 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 9 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 12 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 15 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 17 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 19 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 20 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 21 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 22 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 24 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 25 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 26 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 27 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 28 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 30 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 32 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 33 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 36 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 37 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 38 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 39 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 40 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 42 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 43 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 44 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 45 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 46 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 47 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 48 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 49 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 50 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 51 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 52 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 53 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 54 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 55 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 56 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 57 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 58 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 59 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 61 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 62 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 63 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 64 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 65 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 66 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 67 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 68 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 70 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 71 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 72 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 73 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 74 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 75 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 76 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 77 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 78 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 79 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 80 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 81 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 82 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 83 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 84 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 85 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 87 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 89 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 90 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 91 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 92 Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 93 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 94 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 95 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 96 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 97 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 98 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 99 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 100 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 101 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 102 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 104 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 105 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 106 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 107 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 108 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 109 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 110 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 111 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 112 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 114 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 116 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 117 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 118 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:28 119 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 120 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 121 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:35 122 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 123 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 124 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 125 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 127 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37 128 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 129 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 130 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:45 131 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53 132 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 133 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:01 134 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22 135 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 136 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:27 137 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 138 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 139 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30 140 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:33 141 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:51 142 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 143 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 144 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 145 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:01:55 146 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:19 147 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:57 148 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 149 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 150 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:20 151 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:01 DNF Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma

Sprint 1 - Vion km. 54.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 3 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Sprint 2 - D12 Derboux km. 184 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 1

Sprint 3 - Bollene km. 200.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 12 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 4 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 7 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 6 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3 9 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 2 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 1 - Cã´Te De Saint-Restitut km. 166.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5:16:01 2 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 5 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 9 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 10 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 12 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 16 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 17 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 18 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 19 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 20 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 22 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 23 Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 24 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 25 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 26 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 27 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:35 28 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:27 29 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:57

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 15:48:03 2 Israel Start-up Nation 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5 Team Arkea-Samsic 6 Total Direct Energie 7 Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Team Qhubeka Assos 9 Cofidis 10 AG2R Citroën Team 11 Bahrain Victorious 12 Movistar Team 13 Team DSM 14 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15 Groupama-FDJ 16 Jumbo-Visma 17 Alpecin-Fenix 18 Trek-Segafredo 19 Astana-Premier Tech 20 Lotto Soudal 21 Team BikeExchange 22 EF Education-Nippo 23 Ineos Grenadiers

General classification after stage 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 18:42:41 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 4 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:40 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:41 6 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:58 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:01:04 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:08 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:11 10 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:12 11 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:13 12 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:15 13 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:20 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:31 16 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:36 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:37 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 19 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:43 20 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:44 21 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 22 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:45 23 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:51 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:55 26 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:02 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:03 28 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:04 29 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:20 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:21 31 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24 32 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:27 33 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:33 34 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:39 35 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:52 36 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:12 37 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:15 38 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:51 39 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:13 40 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:20 41 Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:30 42 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:31 43 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:56 44 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:26 45 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:29 46 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:33 47 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:38 48 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:45 49 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:06 50 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:30 51 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:37 52 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:38 53 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 54 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:08:44 55 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:49 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:50 57 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:53 58 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:12 59 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:18 60 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:43 61 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:09:57 62 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:13 63 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:19 64 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:28 65 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:40 66 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:48 67 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:53 68 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:02 69 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:09 70 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:16 71 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:27 72 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:39 73 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:41 74 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:59 75 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:29 76 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:12:46 77 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:13:17 78 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:13:23 79 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:47 80 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:54 81 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:24 82 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:14:35 83 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:39 84 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:42 85 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:00 86 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:10 87 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:15:42 88 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:55 89 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:15:57 90 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:17 91 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:16:18 92 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:20 93 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:35 94 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:17:39 95 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:04 96 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:06 97 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:19 98 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:32 99 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:19:10 100 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:19:24 101 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:19:31 102 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:19:51 103 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:59 104 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:20:13 105 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:48 106 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:58 107 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:21:07 108 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:21:13 109 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:14 110 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:31 111 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:21:49 112 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:21:51 113 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:12 114 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:22:14 115 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:22:15 116 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:19 117 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 118 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:22:20 119 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:21 120 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:29 121 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:32 122 Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 123 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:36 125 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:22:37 126 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:45 127 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:51 128 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:22:59 129 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:09 130 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:23:23 131 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:23:25 132 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:34 133 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:37 135 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:44 136 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:52 137 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:54 138 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:23:59 139 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:06 140 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:26 141 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:33 142 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:43 143 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0:25:55 144 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:26:13 145 Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:50 146 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:58 147 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:05 148 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:16 149 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 150 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:43:07 151 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:46:45

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 27 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 19 5 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17 7 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 8 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 15 9 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 15 10 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 14 11 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 12 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 10 15 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 10 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 9 17 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 18 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 7 19 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6 20 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6 21 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 6 22 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 5 23 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5 24 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 26 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 27 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 28 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 4 29 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 30 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 31 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 3 32 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 3 33 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3 34 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 35 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2 36 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 37 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2 38 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 39 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 40 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1 41 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 42 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1 43 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1 44 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1 45 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team -3

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 29 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 23 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 6 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 7 7 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 3 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2 11 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 12 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2 13 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 14 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 15 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2 16 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 17 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1 18 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 19 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 18:43:18 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:04 3 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:21 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:31 5 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:36 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38 7 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:07 8 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 9 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:25 10 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:43 11 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:56 12 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:00 13 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:01 14 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:08:07 15 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:12 16 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:12:09 17 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:12:40 18 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:42 19 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:18:47 20 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:19:36 21 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:54 22 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:21:14 23 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:55 24 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:14 25 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:22:46 26 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:15 27 Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:13 28 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:21 29 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:46:08