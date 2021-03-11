Trending

Paris-Nice: Sam Bennett wins stage 5

Second stage win for Irishman as Roglic remains in race lead

Paris-Nice 2021

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice
BOLLNE FRANCE MARCH 11 Dorian Godon of France and AG2R Citren Team Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 5 a 200km stage from Vienne to Bollne ParisNice on March 11 2021 in Bollne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Anthony Perez (Cofidis) in the polka dot jersey
BOLLNE FRANCE MARCH 11 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 5 a 200km stage from Vienne to Bollne Car Feed Zone ParisNice on March 11 2021 in Bollne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange)
BOLLNE FRANCE MARCH 11 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 5 a 200km stage from Vienne to Bollne Refreshment Tacx bottle ParisNice on March 11 2021 in Bollne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Primoz Roglic and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma)
BOLLNE FRANCE MARCH 11 Daniel Arroyave Caas of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 5 a 200km stage from Vienne to Bollne ParisNice on March 11 2021 in Bollne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Daniel Arroyave Caas (EF Education-Nippo)
BOLLNE FRANCE MARCH 11 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 5 a 200km stage from Vienne to Bollne Refreshment Tacx bottle ParisNice on March 11 2021 in Bollne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
BOLLNE FRANCE MARCH 11 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey Grischa Niermann of Germany Sports director Team Jumbo Visma during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 5 a 200km stage from Vienne to Bollne Refreshment Tacx bottle Feed Zone Feeding ParisNice on March 11 2021 in Bollne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
BOLLNE FRANCE MARCH 11 The peloton during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 5 a 200km stage from Vienne to Bollne Forest Landscape ParisNice on March 11 2021 in Bollne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton on stage 5 of Paris-Nice
BOLLNE FRANCE MARCH 11 Andre Greipel of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation Nils Politt of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 5 a 200km stage from Vienne to Bollne ParisNice on March 11 2021 in Bollne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe)
BOLLNE FRANCE MARCH 11 Cesare Benedetti of Italy and Team Bora Hansgrohe Tim Declercq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Senne Leysen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 5 a 200km stage from Vienne to Bollne Peloton ParisNice on March 11 2021 in Bollne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton on stage 5 of Paris-Nice
BOLLNE FRANCE MARCH 11 The peloton during the 79th Paris Nice 2021 Stage 5 a 200km stage from Vienne to Bollne Landscape ParisNice on March 11 2021 in Bollne France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The peloton on stage 5 of Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice 2021

Primox Roglic (Jumbo Visma) drops back to the team car
Paris-Nice 2021

Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers)
Paris-Nice 2021

The peloton roll along on stage 5 of Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice 2021

Stage 5 of the 2021 Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice 2021

The peloton took it easy for most of stage 5 at Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice 2021

The sprinters' teams move up
Paris-Nice 2021

Narrow roads were a permanent feature on stage 5 of Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 5 of Paris-Nice in a bunch sprint
Paris-Nice

Warren Barguil (Team Arkea-Samsic)
Paris-Nice

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) retained the race lead in Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice

Anthony Perez (Cofidis)
Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
Paris-Nice

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) in the white jersey at Paris-Nice

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed an authoritative victory on stage 5 of Paris-Nice in a bunch sprint in Bollène, while Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) overcame a crash in the final hour of racing to finish safely in the peloton and retain the overall lead.

Already a winner on the opening day in Saint-Cyr-l'École, Bennett continued his fine start to 2021 here, beating Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line after sprinting from the front and all but daring his challengers to try to come around him.

Bennett's finishing speed was all the more noteworthy given that he had been forced into an unplanned effort just outside the final kilometre after he was briefly bumped from lead-out man Michael Mørkøv's wheel.

The Irishman had to move into the wind to make sure he was back in place ahead of a trickily placed roundabout, and the risk proved worthwhile. He was tucked securely behind three Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates beneath the flamme rouge, and then he unleashed a confident sprint in the gently curving finishing straight.

Bouhanni, Ackermann, Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) never looked like overhauling Bennett, who already has four victories to his name this season.

"I was suffering the last few k. I don't know what it is, but people won't let me follow my own train here and it's frustrating in the final. I just got back on just before the roundabout," said Bennett. "It was a very hard final. I didn't think I'd hold it to the line, but the guys did an incredible job and I'm proud that I could finish it off.

"For some reason, I'm not being left to follow my own wheel. Guys are coming in and they just wanted to disrupt our sprint instead of concentrating on their own race. We don't look at anybody else, so I don't know why they're getting so fixated on us."

The answer is surely obvious, even if Bennett downplayed the idea that it was simply a tribute to his current strength. "Maybe not me, but maybe my teammates are too strong," he said.

The flat route and block headwind meant that a bunch sprint was inevitable from the outset, but the day was not without drama in the race for the yellow jersey, as Roglic was a faller with 35km remaining. The Slovenian crashed together with his Jumbo-Visma teammate Tony Martin, who was forced to abandon after sustaining a broken elbow.

Roglic, for his part, was able to remount quickly and he re-joined the peloton almost immediately, though he opted not to track overall contenders Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ion Izagirre (Astana Premier Tech) and Tiesj Benoot (DSM) when they stole away to contest the bonus seconds at the second intermediate sprint with 15km to go.

Schachmann even appeared to toy briefly with the idea of persisting in his offensive after the sprint, but with Deceuninck-QuickStep eager to tee up a bunch sprint, he thought better of it. No matter, the cameo was still an indication of the defending champion's willingness to take the fight to Roglic between here and Nice.

He had also contested to first intermediate sprint in Nion, and he picked up 4 seconds in bonuses on the stage. In the overall standings, he now trails Roglic by 31 seconds, while Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) remains third at 37 seconds.

How it unfolded

For good and for ill, the wind can often condition the racing at Paris-Nice and as the peloton set out from Vienne on Thursday morning, it was clear that the spectacle was likely to be muted by the block headwind they faced on the long road south.

No would-be attackers could be coaxed into action when the flag dropped and the first three hours of racing saw the peloton trundle along at a relatively sedate 33kph. A rare frisson was provided by Schachmann, who placed second behind Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) at the first intermediate sprint to pick up 2 seconds.

With 70km to go, Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R-Citroen) tried to bring a group of eleven riders clear, if only to help hone their form for the Classics ahead, but the prevailing wind meant the move was doomed from the outset and they relented shortly afterwards.

A sharp change in direction at Bourg-Saint-Andéol saw the anxiety in the peloton rise noticeably with 50km to go, but the feared split never materialised. The crash that ended Tony Martin's race highlighted the need for vigilance in the finale – as had an earlier incident involving Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) – but the peloton remained grouped on the following category 3 ascent of the Côte de Saint-Restitut.

Schachmann was first to the top there, and later, he would have a fleeting foray off the front with Izagirre after the second intermediate sprint. He soon thought better of it, but the German appears to have signalled his intentions for the days to come – as indeed, did Izagirre, who now lies 4th at 40 seconds after picking up 3 bonus seconds.

On the run-in, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Trek-Segafredo were to the fore, while Groupama-FDJ and Bahrain Victorious were on hand to marshal Arnaud Démare (a distant 13th in the sprint) and Bauhaus, respectively.

Bennett had to compete more than he might have liked for his lead-out man Mørkøv's rear wheel in the finale but, despite his complaints, he knows that it is simply sprinting's sincerest form of flattery. And he will also hope that his current form can allow him to survive the Poggio and contest the spoils on the Via Roma at Milan-San Remo on March 20.

"From now it will be a bit of strength and conditioning until the end of the race and then San Remo," said Bennett.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5:16:01
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
9Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
11Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
12Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
15Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
16Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
17Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
19Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
20Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
21Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
22José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
24Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
25Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
26Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
27Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
28David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
29Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
30Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
32Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
33Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
34David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
36Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
37Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
38Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
39Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
40Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
41Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
42Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
43Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
44Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
45Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
46Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
47Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
48Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
49André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
50Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
51Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
52Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
53Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
54Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
55Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
56Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
57Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
58Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
59Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
61Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
62Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
63Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
64Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
65Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
66Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
67Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
68Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
69Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
70Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
71Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
72Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
73Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
74Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
75Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
76Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
77Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
78Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
79Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
80Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
81Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
82Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
83Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
84Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
85Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
86Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
87Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
89Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
90Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
91Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
92Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
93Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
94George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
95Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
96Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
97Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
98Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
99Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
100Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
101Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
102Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
104Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
105Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
106Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
107Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
108Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
109Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
110Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
111Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
112Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
113Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
114Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
116Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
117Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
118Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:28
119Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
120Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
121Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:35
122Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
123Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
124Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
127Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37
128Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
129Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
130Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:45
131Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53
132Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
133Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:01
134Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22
135Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
136Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:27
137Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
138Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
139Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30
140Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:33
141Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:51
142Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
143Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
144Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
145Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:01:55
146Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:19
147Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:57
148Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
149Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
150Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:20
151Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:01
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma

Sprint 1 - Vion km. 54.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 3
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
3Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Sprint 2 - D12 Derboux km. 184
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 1

Sprint 3 - Bollene km. 200.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 12
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9
4Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 7
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 6
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 4
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3
9Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 2
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Mountain 1 - Cã´Te De Saint-Restitut km. 166.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
3Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5:16:01
2Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
3Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
4Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
5Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
6Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
9Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
10Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
12Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
13Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
14Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
16Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
17Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
18Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
19Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
20Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
22Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
23Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
24Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
25Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
26Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
27Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:35
28Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:27
29Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:57

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 15:48:03
2Israel Start-up Nation
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4B&B Hotels p/b KTM
5Team Arkea-Samsic
6Total Direct Energie
7Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Team Qhubeka Assos
9Cofidis
10AG2R Citroën Team
11Bahrain Victorious
12Movistar Team
13Team DSM
14Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
15Groupama-FDJ
16Jumbo-Visma
17Alpecin-Fenix
18Trek-Segafredo
19Astana-Premier Tech
20Lotto Soudal
21Team BikeExchange
22EF Education-Nippo
23Ineos Grenadiers

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 18:42:41
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:40
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:41
6Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:58
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:01:04
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:08
9Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:11
10Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:12
11Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:13
12David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:15
13Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:20
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:31
16Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:36
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:01:37
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
19Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:43
20Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:44
21Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
22Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:45
23Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:51
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:55
26Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:02
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:03
28Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:04
29Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:20
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:21
31Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24
32Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:27
33Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:33
34Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:39
35Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:52
36David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:12
37Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:15
38George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:51
39Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:13
40Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:20
41Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:30
42Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:31
43Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:56
44Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:26
45Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:29
46Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:33
47Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:38
48José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:45
49Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:06
50Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:30
51Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:37
52Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:38
53Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
54Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:08:44
55Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:49
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:50
57Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:53
58Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:12
59Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:18
60Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:43
61Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:09:57
62Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:13
63Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:19
64Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:28
65Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:40
66Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:48
67Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:53
68Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:02
69Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:09
70Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:11:16
71Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:27
72Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:39
73Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:41
74Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:59
75Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:29
76Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:12:46
77Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:13:17
78Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:13:23
79Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:47
80Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:54
81Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:24
82Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:14:35
83Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:39
84Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:42
85Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:00
86Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:10
87Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:15:42
88Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:55
89Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:15:57
90Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:17
91Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:16:18
92Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:20
93Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:35
94Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:17:39
95Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:04
96Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:18:06
97Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:19
98John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:32
99Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:19:10
100Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:19:24
101Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:19:31
102Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:19:51
103Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:59
104Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:20:13
105Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:48
106Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:58
107Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:21:07
108Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:21:13
109Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:14
110Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:31
111Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:21:49
112Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:21:51
113Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:12
114Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:22:14
115Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:22:15
116Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:19
117Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
118Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:22:20
119Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:21
120Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:29
121Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:32
122Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
123Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
124Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:22:36
125Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation 0:22:37
126Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:45
127Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:51
128Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 0:22:59
129André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:09
130Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:23:23
131Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 0:23:25
132Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:34
133Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:37
135Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:23:44
136Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:52
137Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:54
138Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:23:59
139Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:06
140Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:26
141Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:33
142Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:43
143Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0:25:55
144Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:26:13
145Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:50
146Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:58
147Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:05
148Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:31:16
149Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
150Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:43:07
151Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:46:45

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 27
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 21
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 19
5Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 17
7Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16
8Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 15
9Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 15
10Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 14
11Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 12
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 10
15Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 10
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 9
17Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9
18Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 7
19Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 6
20Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6
21Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 6
22Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 5
23André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 5
24Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 5
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5
26Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5
27David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4
28Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 4
29Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
30Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3
31Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 3
32Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 3
33Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3
34Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3
35Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2
36Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
37Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 2
38Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
39Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1
40Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1
41Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1
42Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1
43Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1
44Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1
45Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team -3

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 29
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 23
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8
6Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 7
7Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 3
8Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 2
11José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2
12Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2
13Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2
14Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
15Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 2
16Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
17Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1
18Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
19Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 18:43:18
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:04
3Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:21
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:31
5Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:36
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38
7Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:07
8Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14
9Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 0:01:25
10Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:43
11Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:56
12Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:00
13Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:01
14Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:08:07
15Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:12
16Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:12:09
17Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM 0:12:40
18Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:42
19Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:18:47
20Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:19:36
21Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:54
22Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:21:14
23Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:55
24Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:14
25Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:22:46
26Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:15
27Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:13
28Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:21
29Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:46:08

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana-Premier Tech 56:10:28
2Jumbo-Visma 0:02:30
3Bahrain Victorious 0:02:38
4AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:47
5UAE Team Emirates 0:03:46
6Cofidis 0:08:29
7Team Qhubeka Assos 0:09:02
8Team BikeExchange 0:09:45
9Movistar Team 0:10:48
10Trek-Segafredo
11EF Education-Nippo 0:12:18
12Team DSM 0:12:46
13Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:14
14B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:14:48
15Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:07
16Lotto Soudal 0:15:40
17Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:09
18Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:19
19Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:21
20Groupama-FDJ 0:22:38
21Israel Start-up Nation 0:23:03
22Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:32
23Total Direct Energie 0:27:51

