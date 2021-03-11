Paris-Nice: Sam Bennett wins stage 5
By Barry Ryan
Second stage win for Irishman as Roglic remains in race lead
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed an authoritative victory on stage 5 of Paris-Nice in a bunch sprint in Bollène, while Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) overcame a crash in the final hour of racing to finish safely in the peloton and retain the overall lead.
Already a winner on the opening day in Saint-Cyr-l'École, Bennett continued his fine start to 2021 here, beating Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line after sprinting from the front and all but daring his challengers to try to come around him.
Bennett's finishing speed was all the more noteworthy given that he had been forced into an unplanned effort just outside the final kilometre after he was briefly bumped from lead-out man Michael Mørkøv's wheel.
The Irishman had to move into the wind to make sure he was back in place ahead of a trickily placed roundabout, and the risk proved worthwhile. He was tucked securely behind three Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates beneath the flamme rouge, and then he unleashed a confident sprint in the gently curving finishing straight.
Bouhanni, Ackermann, Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) never looked like overhauling Bennett, who already has four victories to his name this season.
"I was suffering the last few k. I don't know what it is, but people won't let me follow my own train here and it's frustrating in the final. I just got back on just before the roundabout," said Bennett. "It was a very hard final. I didn't think I'd hold it to the line, but the guys did an incredible job and I'm proud that I could finish it off.
"For some reason, I'm not being left to follow my own wheel. Guys are coming in and they just wanted to disrupt our sprint instead of concentrating on their own race. We don't look at anybody else, so I don't know why they're getting so fixated on us."
The answer is surely obvious, even if Bennett downplayed the idea that it was simply a tribute to his current strength. "Maybe not me, but maybe my teammates are too strong," he said.
The flat route and block headwind meant that a bunch sprint was inevitable from the outset, but the day was not without drama in the race for the yellow jersey, as Roglic was a faller with 35km remaining. The Slovenian crashed together with his Jumbo-Visma teammate Tony Martin, who was forced to abandon after sustaining a broken elbow.
Roglic, for his part, was able to remount quickly and he re-joined the peloton almost immediately, though he opted not to track overall contenders Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Ion Izagirre (Astana Premier Tech) and Tiesj Benoot (DSM) when they stole away to contest the bonus seconds at the second intermediate sprint with 15km to go.
Schachmann even appeared to toy briefly with the idea of persisting in his offensive after the sprint, but with Deceuninck-QuickStep eager to tee up a bunch sprint, he thought better of it. No matter, the cameo was still an indication of the defending champion's willingness to take the fight to Roglic between here and Nice.
He had also contested to first intermediate sprint in Nion, and he picked up 4 seconds in bonuses on the stage. In the overall standings, he now trails Roglic by 31 seconds, while Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) remains third at 37 seconds.
How it unfolded
For good and for ill, the wind can often condition the racing at Paris-Nice and as the peloton set out from Vienne on Thursday morning, it was clear that the spectacle was likely to be muted by the block headwind they faced on the long road south.
No would-be attackers could be coaxed into action when the flag dropped and the first three hours of racing saw the peloton trundle along at a relatively sedate 33kph. A rare frisson was provided by Schachmann, who placed second behind Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) at the first intermediate sprint to pick up 2 seconds.
With 70km to go, Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R-Citroen) tried to bring a group of eleven riders clear, if only to help hone their form for the Classics ahead, but the prevailing wind meant the move was doomed from the outset and they relented shortly afterwards.
A sharp change in direction at Bourg-Saint-Andéol saw the anxiety in the peloton rise noticeably with 50km to go, but the feared split never materialised. The crash that ended Tony Martin's race highlighted the need for vigilance in the finale – as had an earlier incident involving Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) – but the peloton remained grouped on the following category 3 ascent of the Côte de Saint-Restitut.
Schachmann was first to the top there, and later, he would have a fleeting foray off the front with Izagirre after the second intermediate sprint. He soon thought better of it, but the German appears to have signalled his intentions for the days to come – as indeed, did Izagirre, who now lies 4th at 40 seconds after picking up 3 bonus seconds.
On the run-in, Deceuninck-QuickStep and Trek-Segafredo were to the fore, while Groupama-FDJ and Bahrain Victorious were on hand to marshal Arnaud Démare (a distant 13th in the sprint) and Bauhaus, respectively.
Bennett had to compete more than he might have liked for his lead-out man Mørkøv's rear wheel in the finale but, despite his complaints, he knows that it is simply sprinting's sincerest form of flattery. And he will also hope that his current form can allow him to survive the Poggio and contest the spoils on the Via Roma at Milan-San Remo on March 20.
"From now it will be a bit of strength and conditioning until the end of the race and then San Remo," said Bennett.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5:16:01
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|15
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|20
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|21
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|22
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|24
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|25
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|27
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|28
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|30
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|32
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|33
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|36
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|37
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|39
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|40
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|42
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|43
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|44
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|45
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|47
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|48
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|49
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|50
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|51
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|52
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|53
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|54
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|55
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|56
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|57
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|58
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|59
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|61
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|62
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|63
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|64
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|65
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|66
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|67
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|68
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|70
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|71
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|72
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|73
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|75
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|76
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|77
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|78
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|79
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|81
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|82
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|83
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|84
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|85
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|87
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|89
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|90
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|91
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|92
|Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|93
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|94
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|95
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|96
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|97
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|98
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|101
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|102
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|104
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|105
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|106
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|107
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|108
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|109
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|110
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|112
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|114
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|116
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|117
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|118
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:28
|119
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|120
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|121
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:35
|122
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|123
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|124
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|127
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:37
|128
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|129
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|130
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:45
|131
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:53
|132
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|133
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:01
|134
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|135
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|136
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:27
|137
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|138
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|139
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:30
|140
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:33
|141
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:51
|142
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|143
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|144
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|145
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:55
|146
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:19
|147
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:57
|148
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|149
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|150
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:20
|151
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:11:01
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|3
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|12
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|4
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|6
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|9
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5:16:01
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|5
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|9
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|16
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|17
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|18
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|19
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|20
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|22
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|23
|Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|24
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|25
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|27
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:35
|28
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:27
|29
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:57
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:48:03
|2
|Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|Total Direct Energie
|7
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|9
|Cofidis
|10
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|Bahrain Victorious
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Team DSM
|14
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Astana-Premier Tech
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|21
|Team BikeExchange
|22
|EF Education-Nippo
|23
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|18:42:41
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|4
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:40
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:41
|6
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|0:01:04
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:08
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:11
|10
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:12
|11
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:13
|12
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:15
|13
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:20
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:31
|16
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:36
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:01:37
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|19
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:43
|20
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:44
|21
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|22
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:45
|23
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:51
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:55
|26
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:02:02
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:03
|28
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:04
|29
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:20
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:21
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:24
|32
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:02:27
|33
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:33
|34
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:39
|35
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:52
|36
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:12
|37
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:03:15
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:51
|39
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:04:13
|40
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:20
|41
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:30
|42
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:31
|43
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:56
|44
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:26
|45
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:29
|46
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:33
|47
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:38
|48
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:45
|49
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:06
|50
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:30
|51
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:37
|52
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:38
|53
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|54
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:44
|55
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:49
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:50
|57
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:53
|58
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:12
|59
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:18
|60
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:43
|61
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:57
|62
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:13
|63
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:10:19
|64
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|0:10:28
|65
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:10:40
|66
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:48
|67
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:53
|68
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:11:02
|69
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:11:09
|70
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:11:16
|71
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:27
|72
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:39
|73
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:11:41
|74
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:59
|75
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:29
|76
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:12:46
|77
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:13:17
|78
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:13:23
|79
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:47
|80
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:13:54
|81
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:24
|82
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|0:14:35
|83
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:14:39
|84
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:42
|85
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:00
|86
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:10
|87
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:15:42
|88
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:15:55
|89
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:15:57
|90
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:16:17
|91
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:16:18
|92
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:20
|93
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:35
|94
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:17:39
|95
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:04
|96
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:18:06
|97
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:19
|98
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:32
|99
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:19:10
|100
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:19:24
|101
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:19:31
|102
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|0:19:51
|103
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:59
|104
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:20:13
|105
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:20:48
|106
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:58
|107
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:21:07
|108
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|0:21:13
|109
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:14
|110
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:31
|111
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:21:49
|112
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:21:51
|113
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:12
|114
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:22:14
|115
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:22:15
|116
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:22:19
|117
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|118
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:20
|119
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:21
|120
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:29
|121
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:22:32
|122
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|123
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:22:36
|125
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:22:37
|126
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:45
|127
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:22:51
|128
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|0:22:59
|129
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:09
|130
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:23:23
|131
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:23:25
|132
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:34
|133
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:37
|135
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:23:44
|136
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:52
|137
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:54
|138
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|0:23:59
|139
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:06
|140
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:26
|141
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:33
|142
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:24:43
|143
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|0:25:55
|144
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:26:13
|145
|Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:29:50
|146
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:29:58
|147
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:30:05
|148
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:31:16
|149
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|150
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:43:07
|151
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:46:45
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|27
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|19
|5
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|7
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|8
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|15
|9
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|15
|10
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|14
|11
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|12
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|10
|15
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|17
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|18
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|19
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|6
|21
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|6
|22
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|5
|24
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|25
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|26
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|27
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|28
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|29
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|30
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|31
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|3
|32
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|33
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|34
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|35
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|36
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|37
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|38
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|39
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|40
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|41
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|42
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|43
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|44
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|45
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|-3
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|29
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|6
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|7
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|3
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|2
|11
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|12
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2
|13
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|14
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|15
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|2
|16
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|17
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|18
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|19
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|18:43:18
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:04
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:31
|5
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:36
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:38
|7
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:07
|8
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|9
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|0:01:25
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:43
|11
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:56
|12
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:00
|13
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:01
|14
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:07
|15
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:12
|16
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:12:09
|17
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:12:40
|18
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:42
|19
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:18:47
|20
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:19:36
|21
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:54
|22
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|0:21:14
|23
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21:55
|24
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:22:14
|25
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:22:46
|26
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:15
|27
|Daniel Arroyave Cañas (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:29:13
|28
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:29:21
|29
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:46:08
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana-Premier Tech
|56:10:28
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:30
|3
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:38
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:47
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:46
|6
|Cofidis
|0:08:29
|7
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:09:02
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|0:09:45
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:10:48
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:12:18
|12
|Team DSM
|0:12:46
|13
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:13:14
|14
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:14:48
|15
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:07
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:40
|17
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:18:09
|18
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:18:19
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:19:21
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:38
|21
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:23:03
|22
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:32
|23
|Total Direct Energie
|0:27:51
