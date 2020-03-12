Paris-Nice: Bonifazio wins stage 5

Image 1 of 28 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 28 Max Schachmann in the Paris-Nice leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-McLaren) leads the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 Trek-Segafredo on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Lawson Craddock enjoys the cheers on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 The Bahrain-Merida riders wait to sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Thibaut Pinot smiles at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 The riders line-up for stage 5 in Gannat (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 28 Max Schachmann wears the yellow jersey for another day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 28 The roads were dry today (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 28 Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) takes a turn on the front in the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 28 Max Schachmann seems happy in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 28 No sight of the sun just yet at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 28 Juraj Sagan leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 28 Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 28 Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 Paris Nice 2020 - 78th Edition - 5th stage Gannat - La Cote Saint Andre 227 km - 12/03/2020 - Scenery - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 28 Paris Nice 2020 - 78th Edition - 5th stage Gannat - La Cote Saint Andre 227 km - 12/03/2020 - Scenery - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 28 Roger Kluge (Lotto Soudal) leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 28 Michael Woods (EF) crashed out of the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 28 Adrien Petit (Total Direct Energie) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 28 Sergio Higuita in the best young rider's jersey misses his feed (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 28 Adrien Petit and Hugo Hofstetter (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 28 Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 28 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie), Ryan Mullen (Trek Segafredo) and Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 28 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While multiple races were being called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Paris-Nice peloton continued to make its way down France to La Cote-Saint-Andre, where Niccolo Bonifazio (Total Direct Energie) broke the heart of breakaway rider Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) in a thrilling finale.

Having toiled out front for the best part of 227km on the longest stage of the race, and having dropped his three breakaway companions, Tratnik looked set to rob the peloton as he entered the home straight alone.

However, the bunch came charging up at the very last moment, and Bonifazio sprang past him with just 60 metres to go.

The Italian’s turn of speed in the frantic finale was emphatic, and he won by some distance ahead of Tratnik’s teammate, Ivan Garcia Cortina and Bora-Hansgrohe’s Peter Sagan.

“Things are difficult in Italy at the moment, my family have to stay inside, they can’t go out,” Bonifazio said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the team, it's an important day because Paris-Nice is a big race and goal for the season. I've worked well this winter but I've only done eight races and so I was lacking race rhythm in the opening stages. Today I felt good and made sure I was well placed in the final kilometres and then did my sprint and won. This is a little gift for the people at home."

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) retained his overall lead as the general classification contenders finished safely in the bunch, but the German was forced onto the defensive when Julian Alaphilippe and his Deceuninck-QuickStep team launched attacks in the final 15km.

The stage had looked like a straightforward chase of a breakaway ahead of a bunch sprint, but the intermediate sprint with 17km to go briefly changed all that. By that point, Tratnik had just Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) for company, Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) and Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Energie) having been dropped, thus leaving one bonus second for the first rider from the peloton. Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) hit out and was challenged by Sergio Higuita. The Belgian just edged the Colombian to move to three seconds behind him in the overall standings, and to 1:09 from Schachmann.

Alaphilippe showed no interest in the intermediate sprint but, just after Teuns and Higuita settled back into the bunch, the Frenchman launched a stinging acceleration. He was joined by Cortina before Schachmann, looking around to see a peloton lined out at breaking point, decided he had to take matters into his own hands and surged to close the gap. Almost immediately, QuickStep, in offensive mood given their sprinter Sam Bennett is no longer in the race, sent Bob Jungels and Kasper Asgreen up the road. They were joined by Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren) and Nikias Arndt (Sunweb), but were caught with 9km to go.

A couple of kilometres later, Tratnik dropped Gougeard and went it alone, taking 25 seconds into the final 5km and holding it admirably. Lotto Soudal stopped chasing when Caleb Ewan punctured with 2km to go but Sunweb took it up and the gap fell to 10 seconds with 1000 metres to go.

Tratnik made his way to the line and looked set for a memorable victory but took a look around with 100 metres to go and saw Bonifazio springing from the pack. One last plea to his legs to produce one final acceleration fell on deaf ears and he bowed his head as the sprinters piled past.

Tratnik, Gougeard, Turgis, and Mullen had broken free of the bunch after 8km and built up a lead of seven minutes before the chase began in earnest with just over 100km to go. With his teammate Jonathan Hivert in the polka dot jersey as leader of the mountains classification, Turgis made a point of going after the four minor categorised climbs – two in the first 40km, two in the last 60km.

It was a bruising day for the bunch as seven riders abandoned: Oliver Naesen (AG2R), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julien El Fares (Nippo Delko), Diego Rosa (Areak-Samsic), Fredrik Backaert (B&B Hotels Vital Concept), and the EF Pro Cycling dup of Michael Woods and Lawson Craddock. While most retired due to illness, Woods crashed heavily with 50km to go and lay on the ground in distress before receiving medial attention. To make matters worse for EF, Tejay van Garderen did no start the stage, reportedly to beat the travel ban about to be imposed by US president Donald Trump.

The stage continued and Mullen and Turgis fell away on the false flat up towards the late intermediate sprint. The GC contenders came to the fore briefly but it was Tratnik who ensured drama to the last and Bonifazio who collected his second win of the season.

Brief Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Total-Direct Energie 5:18:02 2 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-McLaren 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 5 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 10 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ