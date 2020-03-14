Trending

Schachmann holds on to win Paris-Nice

Quintana wins final mountain stage with solo attack

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) secured overall victory at the 2020 Paris-Nice on Saturday despite a late attack from Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) on the closing climb to Valdeblore La Colmiane.

Nairo Quintana took the final stage with a blistering attack with 3.6km to go for which a select group of rivals had no response. Arkea-Samsic’s Colombian leader soloed across the line for his third stage win of the season after taking overall wins previously at Tour de la Provence and Tour des Alpes.

Further down the hill, Schachmann battled to hang on to a select final group that included Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Benoot, who started the day just 36 seconds down on Schachmann. 

The Belgian played his final card with just over a kilometre remaining, jumping away from his rivals with Quintana already up the road. Benoot got an initial gap, but Schachmann benefited from a chase by Higuita and was able to limit his losses to just 12 seconds, preserving his overall lead to Benoot by 18 seconds.

Higuita finished third overall at 59 seconds, Nibali was fourth at 1:16 and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) fifth overall at 1:24.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic 4:27:01
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:47
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:56
4Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:58
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:19
8Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:22
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 27:14:23
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:18
3Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:59
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:16
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:24
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic 0:01:30
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:03
8Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:16
9Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:39
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:04:36

