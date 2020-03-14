Schachmann holds on to win Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 25 Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) celebrates victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 25 The peloton on stage 7 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 25 Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) attacks early to make the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 Bora-Hansgrohe lead the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 25 Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 25 Race leader Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 The break out on the road on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 25 Paris-Nice leader Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 25 Team Sunweb in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 25 Fabien Doubey (Circus-Wanty Gobert) leads the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 25 A shot of the breakaway on stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 25 Patrick Konrad leads the Bora-Hansgrohe train (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 25 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 25 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) puts in a dig on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) fought hard on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 25 The Trek-Segafredo train on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 25 Nairo Quintana heads out on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 25 And celebrates victory as he crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 25 Nibali, Higuita and Pinot cross the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 25 Schachmann secures overall victory with a defiant ride (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 25 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) recovers from his late attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) secured overall victory at the 2020 Paris-Nice on Saturday despite a late attack from Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) on the closing climb to Valdeblore La Colmiane.

Nairo Quintana took the final stage with a blistering attack with 3.6km to go for which a select group of rivals had no response. Arkea-Samsic’s Colombian leader soloed across the line for his third stage win of the season after taking overall wins previously at Tour de la Provence and Tour des Alpes.

Further down the hill, Schachmann battled to hang on to a select final group that included Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Benoot, who started the day just 36 seconds down on Schachmann.

The Belgian played his final card with just over a kilometre remaining, jumping away from his rivals with Quintana already up the road. Benoot got an initial gap, but Schachmann benefited from a chase by Higuita and was able to limit his losses to just 12 seconds, preserving his overall lead to Benoot by 18 seconds.

Higuita finished third overall at 59 seconds, Nibali was fourth at 1:16 and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) fifth overall at 1:24.

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic 4:27:01 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:47 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:56 4 Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:58 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:19 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:22 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ