Schachmann holds on to win Paris-Nice
By Cyclingnews
Quintana wins final mountain stage with solo attack
Stage 7: Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane
Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) secured overall victory at the 2020 Paris-Nice on Saturday despite a late attack from Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) on the closing climb to Valdeblore La Colmiane.
Nairo Quintana took the final stage with a blistering attack with 3.6km to go for which a select group of rivals had no response. Arkea-Samsic’s Colombian leader soloed across the line for his third stage win of the season after taking overall wins previously at Tour de la Provence and Tour des Alpes.
Further down the hill, Schachmann battled to hang on to a select final group that included Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Benoot, who started the day just 36 seconds down on Schachmann.
The Belgian played his final card with just over a kilometre remaining, jumping away from his rivals with Quintana already up the road. Benoot got an initial gap, but Schachmann benefited from a chase by Higuita and was able to limit his losses to just 12 seconds, preserving his overall lead to Benoot by 18 seconds.
Higuita finished third overall at 59 seconds, Nibali was fourth at 1:16 and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) fifth overall at 1:24.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic
|4:27:01
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:47
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:56
|4
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:58
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:19
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27:14:23
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|3
|Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:16
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:24
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic
|0:01:30
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:03
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|0:02:16
|9
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:39
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:04:36
