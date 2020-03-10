Paris-Nice: Garcia Cortina wins stage 3
By Barry Ryan
Schachmann keeps race lead on arduous stage
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain McLaren) won stage 3 of Paris-Nice after emerging victorious from a chaotic bunch finish in La Châtre. The Spaniard opened his sprint with more than 100 metres to go and had the strength to hold off Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take the honours.
Andrea Pasqualon (Circus-Groupe Gobert) took third place, while Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished in the front group to retain the yellow jersey ahead of Wednesday’s individual time trial.
The sprint was marred by a crash that saw Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) forced into the barriers after Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-Up Nation) appeared to clip the wheel of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal). Bennett was able to pick himself up and cross the finish line, albeit with just one hand on the bars.
The day was animated by a lone escapee Tom Devriendt (Circus-Wanty Gobert), who broke clear after 4 kilometres. Undeterred by the headwind that repelled him for much of the afternoon, the Belgian built up a maximum lead of 9:20, but the peloton gradually set about reeling him in, and he was pegged back with 26km after Deceuninck-QuickStep and Team Sunweb had begun to wind up the pace in earnest behind.
Although the echelons and splits that marked the opening two stages didn’t materialise here, there were a number of jittery crashes when the race hit narrower roads on the run-in to La Châtre.
The most notable incident took place with a little over 6km remaining, when Niki Terpstra (Total-Direct Energie) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) were among the fallers. That crash provoked a split, with Deceuninck-QuickStep and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) prominent, but the main GC contenders quickly scrambled back into contention and reached the finish safely aboard the reduced peloton.
More to come!
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|5:49:55
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|4
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|9
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|11
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|15
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|16
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:03
|17
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|20
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|21
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|23
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|26
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|27
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|28
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|29
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|32
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|34
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|35
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|37
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|40
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|42
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:11
|43
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|44
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|45
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|47
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|48
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|49
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|50
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|52
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:00:20
|53
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:23
|54
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:24
|55
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:36
|57
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:52
|58
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|59
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:01:53
|62
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|63
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|64
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|65
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|66
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|67
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|68
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|70
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
|71
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|73
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|74
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:05
|75
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:02:18
|76
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:43
|77
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:45
|78
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:49
|79
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|80
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:18
|81
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:29
|82
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|83
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:04:24
|84
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:33
|86
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|88
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:04:55
|89
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
|0:05:04
|90
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:05:32
|91
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|92
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|93
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|94
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|95
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:05:37
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:50
|97
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|99
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|100
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|101
|José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
|102
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|103
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|104
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|106
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|108
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|109
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|110
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|111
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|112
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|113
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|114
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|115
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|116
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|117
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|118
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|120
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|122
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|123
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|124
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|125
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|126
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|127
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:06:01
|128
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:07:59
|129
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|130
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:08:52
|131
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|132
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:12:09
|133
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:19:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|3
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|15
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|9
|4
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|7
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|4
|2
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|5:49:55
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|5
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|6
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:11
|7
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:16
|8
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:23
|9
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:33
|10
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:05:32
|11
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:05:37
|12
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:50
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|14
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|15
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|16
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|17
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|18
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:07:59
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:29:45
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:06
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:16
|7
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|8
|Cofidis
|9
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|10
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:30
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|13
|Total Direct Energie
|0:01:56
|14
|Circus-Wanty Gobert
|15
|AG2R la Mondiale
|16
|Nippo Delko Provence
|0:03:49
|17
|B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:12:57
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:12:01
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|4
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:25
|5
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|6
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:28
|7
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:36
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:40
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|13
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:43
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:45
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:46
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|17
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|19
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|20
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|21
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:19
|22
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:34
|23
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|24
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:53
|25
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:58
|26
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:01
|27
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:02:19
|28
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:23
|29
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:03:13
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|31
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:03:14
|33
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:03:24
|34
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:25
|35
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:03:45
|36
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:07
|37
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|38
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:16
|39
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:20
|40
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:04:34
|41
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:04:35
|42
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:44
|43
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
|0:04:48
|44
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:51
|45
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:08
|46
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:16
|47
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|48
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:05:45
|49
|Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:06:11
|50
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:06:14
|51
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:06:32
|52
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:06:45
|53
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|0:06:51
|54
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:56
|55
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:07:28
|56
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:56
|57
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:07:57
|58
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
|0:08:05
|59
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:08:11
|60
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:08:22
|61
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|0:08:46
|62
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:49
|63
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:08:55
|64
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:12
|65
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:09:21
|66
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:09:42
|67
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:09:52
|68
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:10:13
|69
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:10:14
|70
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|0:10:17
|71
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:10:21
|72
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:10:49
|73
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:11:03
|74
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:11:20
|75
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:28
|76
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:11:44
|77
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:19
|78
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|79
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|80
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|0:12:21
|81
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:12:28
|82
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:34
|83
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|84
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:12:50
|85
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:12:53
|86
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:13:18
|87
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:13:24
|88
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|0:13:34
|89
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:13:49
|90
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:41
|91
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|92
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:45
|93
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
|0:14:52
|94
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:58
|95
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|96
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:15:17
|97
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:15:22
|98
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|0:15:31
|99
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:16:28
|100
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:17:10
|101
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:24
|102
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:17:43
|103
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:18:37
|104
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:18:52
|105
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:19:10
|106
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:15
|107
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:44
|108
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:48
|109
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:20:24
|110
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:20:27
|111
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:20:28
|112
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:20:32
|113
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:20:52
|114
|José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:21:04
|115
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:21:08
|116
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|118
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|119
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:09
|120
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:04
|121
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:22:25
|122
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:23:34
|123
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:52
|124
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|125
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:24:07
|126
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|127
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:24:24
|128
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:25:30
|129
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:26:22
|130
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:26:30
|131
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:27:14
|132
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:30:51
|133
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:38:25
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|24
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|3
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|16
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|13
|7
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|12
|10
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|11
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|11
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|9
|14
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|15
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|16
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|17
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|18
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|21
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|3
|22
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|3
|23
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|24
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|25
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|26
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|1
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|28
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|1
|29
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|22
|2
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|7
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|4
|4
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|4
|5
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|3
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|7
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|8
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|2
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|1
|10
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|13:12:27
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:24
|3
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:53
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:57
|5
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:59
|6
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:18
|7
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:07:02
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:09:16
|9
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:09:26
|10
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:02
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:12:24
|12
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:16:02
|13
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:18
|14
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:19:58
|15
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:20:02
|16
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:20:42
|17
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:23:08
|18
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:25:56
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|39:37:21
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:06
|3
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:01:13
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:36
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:58
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:15
|7
|Bahrain McLaren
|8
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:03:41
|9
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:04:22
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:14
|11
|Cofidis
|0:08:14
|12
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:32
|13
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:08:46
|14
|Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:11:38
|15
|Nippo Delko Provence
|0:16:02
|16
|Total Direct Energie
|0:19:50
|17
|B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|0:28:05
