Paris-Nice: Garcia Cortina wins stage 3

Image 1 of 21 Bahrain McLaren Spanish rider Ivan Garcia Cortina L celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the 2125 km 3rd stage of the 78th Paris Nice cycling race stage between ChalettesurLoing and La Chatre on March 10 2020 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 Deceuninck Quick Step French rider Julian Alaphilippe rides with the peloton during the 2125 km 3rd stage of the 78th Paris Nice cycling race stage between ChalettesurLoing and La Chatre on March 10 2020 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 21 LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Richie Porte of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 21 LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Yellow Leader Jersey Car Detail view during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 21 LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Yellow Leader Jersey Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Peloton during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 21 LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and NTT Pro Cycling Team Green Sprint Jersey during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 21 LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 21 LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 21 LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Nils Politt of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation Rain during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Romain Bardet of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 21 LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Rain Detail view during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 21 LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Ryan Mullen of Ireland and Team Trek Segafredo Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Rain Raincoat Detail view during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 BORA hansgrohe German rider Maximilian Schachmann 2ndR overall leader yellow jersey rides with peloton during the 2125 km 3rd stage of the 78th Paris Nice cycling race stage between ChalettesurLoing and La Chatre on March 10 2020 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 21 LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Tom Devriendt of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Breakaway during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 21 LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Tom Devriendt of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Breakaway during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 21 Bahrain McLaren Spanish rider Ivan Garcia Cortina L celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the 2125 km 3rd stage of the 78th Paris Nice cycling race stage between ChalettesurLoing and La Chatre on March 10 2020 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 21 Bahrain McLaren Spanish rider Ivan Garcia Cortina celebrates on the podium after winning the 2125 km 3rd stage of the 78th Paris Nice cycling race stage between ChalettesurLoing and La Chatre on March 10 2020 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 21 CHALETTESURLOING FRANCE MARCH 09 Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain and Team Bahrain Mclaren Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team Ef Education First Lawson Craddock of The United States and Team Ef Education First Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Andrea Pasqualon of Italy and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Dylan Teuns of Belgium and Team Bahrain Mclaren Peloton Landscape Echelons due Crosswind during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 2 a 1665km stage from Chevreuse to ChaletteSurLoing ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 09 2020 in ChalettesurLoing France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 21 Paris Nice 2020 - 78th Edition - 3rd stage Chalette sur Loing - La Chatre 212,5 km - 10/03/2020 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Paris Nice 2020 - 78th Edition - 3rd stage Chalette sur Loing - La Chatre 212,5 km - 10/03/2020 - Juraj Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Jempy Drucker (LUX - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Michael Schwarzmann (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Paris Nice 2020 - 78th Edition - 3rd stage Chalette sur Loing - La Chatre 212,5 km - 10/03/2020 - Vincenzo Nibali (ITA - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain McLaren) won stage 3 of Paris-Nice after emerging victorious from a chaotic bunch finish in La Châtre. The Spaniard opened his sprint with more than 100 metres to go and had the strength to hold off Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take the honours.

Andrea Pasqualon (Circus-Groupe Gobert) took third place, while Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished in the front group to retain the yellow jersey ahead of Wednesday’s individual time trial.

The sprint was marred by a crash that saw Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) forced into the barriers after Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-Up Nation) appeared to clip the wheel of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal). Bennett was able to pick himself up and cross the finish line, albeit with just one hand on the bars.

The day was animated by a lone escapee Tom Devriendt (Circus-Wanty Gobert), who broke clear after 4 kilometres. Undeterred by the headwind that repelled him for much of the afternoon, the Belgian built up a maximum lead of 9:20, but the peloton gradually set about reeling him in, and he was pegged back with 26km after Deceuninck-QuickStep and Team Sunweb had begun to wind up the pace in earnest behind.

Although the echelons and splits that marked the opening two stages didn’t materialise here, there were a number of jittery crashes when the race hit narrower roads on the run-in to La Châtre.

The most notable incident took place with a little over 6km remaining, when Niki Terpstra (Total-Direct Energie) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) were among the fallers. That crash provoked a split, with Deceuninck-QuickStep and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) prominent, but the main GC contenders quickly scrambled back into contention and reached the finish safely aboard the reduced peloton.

More to come!

Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 5:49:55 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 4 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 9 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 11 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 15 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 16 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:03 17 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 20 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 21 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 23 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 26 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 27 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 28 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 29 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 31 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 32 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 34 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 35 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 37 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 39 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 40 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 42 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:11 43 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 44 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 45 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:14 47 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:16 48 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 49 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 50 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 51 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 52 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:20 53 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:23 54 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24 55 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 56 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:36 57 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:52 58 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 59 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 60 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 61 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:01:53 62 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 63 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 64 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 65 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 66 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 67 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 68 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 70 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 71 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 73 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 74 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:05 75 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:18 76 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:43 77 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:45 78 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:49 79 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 80 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:03:18 81 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:29 82 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 83 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:24 84 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:33 86 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 87 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 88 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:55 89 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:04 90 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:05:32 91 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 92 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 93 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 94 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 95 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:37 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:50 97 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 99 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 100 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 101 José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 102 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 103 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 104 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 106 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 107 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 108 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 109 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 110 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 111 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 112 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 113 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 114 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 115 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 116 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 117 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 118 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 119 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 120 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 121 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 122 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 123 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 124 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 125 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 126 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 127 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:06:01 128 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:59 129 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 130 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 0:08:52 131 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 132 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:12:09 133 Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:19:01

Sprint 1 - Châtillon-Coligny km. 20 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 3 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 2 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 2 - D918 Saint-Août km. 193.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Sprint 3 - D927 La Châtre km. 212.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 15 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 9 4 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 7 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3 9 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Cote de la Chapelotte km. 88 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 4 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 5:49:55 2 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:03 5 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 6 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:11 7 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:16 8 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:23 9 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:33 10 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:05:32 11 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:37 12 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:50 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 14 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 15 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 16 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 18 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:59

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Israel Start-Up Nation 17:29:45 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:03 3 Team Arkea-Samsic 4 Team Sunweb 0:00:06 5 Groupama-FDJ 6 Bahrain McLaren 0:00:16 7 NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:17 8 Cofidis 9 EF Pro Cycling 0:00:22 10 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 11 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:30 12 Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 13 Total Direct Energie 0:01:56 14 Circus-Wanty Gobert 15 AG2R la Mondiale 16 Nippo Delko Provence 0:03:49 17 B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:12:57

General Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:12:01 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:13 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 4 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:25 5 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:26 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:28 7 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:36 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:40 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 13 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:43 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:45 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:46 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 17 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 19 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 20 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 21 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:34 23 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 24 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:53 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:58 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:01 27 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:19 28 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:23 29 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:03:13 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 31 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 32 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:14 33 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:03:24 34 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:25 35 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:45 36 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:07 37 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 38 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:16 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:20 40 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:34 41 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:35 42 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:44 43 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:48 44 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:51 45 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:08 46 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:16 47 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 48 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:05:45 49 Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 0:06:11 50 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:14 51 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 0:06:32 52 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:06:45 53 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:51 54 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:56 55 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:07:28 56 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:56 57 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:57 58 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 0:08:05 59 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:08:11 60 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:08:22 61 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:08:46 62 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:49 63 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:08:55 64 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:12 65 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:09:21 66 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:09:42 67 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:09:52 68 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:10:13 69 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:10:14 70 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 0:10:17 71 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:10:21 72 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:10:49 73 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:11:03 74 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:11:20 75 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:28 76 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:11:44 77 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:19 78 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 79 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 80 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0:12:21 81 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:12:28 82 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:34 83 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 84 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 0:12:50 85 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:12:53 86 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:13:18 87 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:13:24 88 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:13:34 89 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:13:49 90 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:41 91 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 92 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:45 93 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:14:52 94 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:58 95 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 96 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:15:17 97 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:15:22 98 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 0:15:31 99 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:16:28 100 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:17:10 101 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:17:24 102 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:17:43 103 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:18:37 104 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:18:52 105 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:19:10 106 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:15 107 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:44 108 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:48 109 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:20:24 110 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:20:27 111 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:20:28 112 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:20:32 113 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:20:52 114 José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 0:21:04 115 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:21:08 116 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 117 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 118 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 119 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:21:09 120 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:04 121 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:22:25 122 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:23:34 123 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:52 124 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 125 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 0:24:07 126 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 127 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:24:24 128 Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:25:30 129 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:26:22 130 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:26:30 131 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:27:14 132 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:30:51 133 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:38:25

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 24 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 3 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 16 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 13 7 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 12 10 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 11 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 11 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 9 14 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 16 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 17 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 18 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 21 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 3 22 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 3 23 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 24 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 25 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 1 26 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 1 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 28 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 1 29 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 22 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 7 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 4 4 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 4 5 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 3 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 7 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 8 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 2 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 1 10 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 13:12:27 2 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:24 3 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:53 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:57 5 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:59 6 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:18 7 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:07:02 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:09:16 9 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:09:26 10 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:02 11 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 0:12:24 12 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:16:02 13 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:18 14 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:19:58 15 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:20:02 16 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:20:42 17 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:23:08 18 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:25:56