Paris-Nice: Garcia Cortina wins stage 3

By

Schachmann keeps race lead on arduous stage

Image 1 of 21

Bahrain McLaren Spanish rider Ivan Garcia Cortina L celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the 2125 km 3rd stage of the 78th Paris Nice cycling race stage between ChalettesurLoing and La Chatre on March 10 2020 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images

Image 2 of 21

Deceuninck Quick Step French rider Julian Alaphilippe rides with the peloton during the 2125 km 3rd stage of the 78th Paris Nice cycling race stage between ChalettesurLoing and La Chatre on March 10 2020 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images

Image 3 of 21

LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Richie Porte of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 4 of 21

LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Yellow Leader Jersey Car Detail view during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 5 of 21

LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Yellow Leader Jersey Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Peloton during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 6 of 21

LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and NTT Pro Cycling Team Green Sprint Jersey during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 7 of 21

LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 8 of 21

LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 9 of 21

LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Nils Politt of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation Rain during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 10 of 21

LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Romain Bardet of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 11 of 21

LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Rain Detail view during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 12 of 21

LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Ryan Mullen of Ireland and Team Trek Segafredo Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Rain Raincoat Detail view during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 13 of 21

BORA hansgrohe German rider Maximilian Schachmann 2ndR overall leader yellow jersey rides with peloton during the 2125 km 3rd stage of the 78th Paris Nice cycling race stage between ChalettesurLoing and La Chatre on March 10 2020 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images

Image 14 of 21

LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Tom Devriendt of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Breakaway during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 15 of 21

LA CHATRE FRANCE MARCH 10 Tom Devriendt of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Breakaway during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 3 a 2125km stage from ChalettesurLoing to La Chtre ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 10 2020 in La Chatre France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 16 of 21

Bahrain McLaren Spanish rider Ivan Garcia Cortina L celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the 2125 km 3rd stage of the 78th Paris Nice cycling race stage between ChalettesurLoing and La Chatre on March 10 2020 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images

Image 17 of 21

Bahrain McLaren Spanish rider Ivan Garcia Cortina celebrates on the podium after winning the 2125 km 3rd stage of the 78th Paris Nice cycling race stage between ChalettesurLoing and La Chatre on March 10 2020 Photo by Alain JOCARD AFP Photo by ALAIN JOCARDAFP via Getty Images

Image 18 of 21

CHALETTESURLOING FRANCE MARCH 09 Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain and Team Bahrain Mclaren Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team Ef Education First Lawson Craddock of The United States and Team Ef Education First Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Andrea Pasqualon of Italy and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Dylan Teuns of Belgium and Team Bahrain Mclaren Peloton Landscape Echelons due Crosswind during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 2 a 1665km stage from Chevreuse to ChaletteSurLoing ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 09 2020 in ChalettesurLoing France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Image 19 of 21

Paris Nice 2020 - 78th Edition - 3rd stage Chalette sur Loing - La Chatre 212,5 km - 10/03/2020 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Image 20 of 21

Paris Nice 2020 - 78th Edition - 3rd stage Chalette sur Loing - La Chatre 212,5 km - 10/03/2020 - Juraj Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Jempy Drucker (LUX - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Michael Schwarzmann (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Image 21 of 21

Paris Nice 2020 - 78th Edition - 3rd stage Chalette sur Loing - La Chatre 212,5 km - 10/03/2020 - Vincenzo Nibali (ITA - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain McLaren) won stage 3 of Paris-Nice after emerging victorious from a chaotic bunch finish in La Châtre. The Spaniard opened his sprint with more than 100 metres to go and had the strength to hold off Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take the honours.

Andrea Pasqualon (Circus-Groupe Gobert) took third place, while Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished in the front group to retain the yellow jersey ahead of Wednesday’s individual time trial.

The sprint was marred by a crash that saw Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) forced into the barriers after Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-Up Nation) appeared to clip the wheel of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal). Bennett was able to pick himself up and cross the finish line, albeit with just one hand on the bars.

The day was animated by a lone escapee Tom Devriendt (Circus-Wanty Gobert), who broke clear after 4 kilometres. Undeterred by the headwind that repelled him for much of the afternoon, the Belgian built up a maximum lead of 9:20, but the peloton gradually set about reeling him in, and he was pegged back with 26km after Deceuninck-QuickStep and Team Sunweb had begun to wind up the pace in earnest behind.

Although the echelons and splits that marked the opening two stages didn’t materialise here, there were a number of jittery crashes when the race hit narrower roads on the run-in to La Châtre.

The most notable incident took place with a little over 6km remaining, when Niki Terpstra (Total-Direct Energie) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) were among the fallers. That crash provoked a split, with Deceuninck-QuickStep and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) prominent, but the main GC contenders quickly scrambled back into contention and reached the finish safely aboard the reduced peloton.

More to come!

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 5:49:55
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
4Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
7Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
9Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
11Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
12Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
15Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
16Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:03
17Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
20Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
21Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
23Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
26Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
27Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
28Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
29Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
31Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
32Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
33Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
34Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
35Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
36Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
37Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
39Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
40Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
42Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:11
43Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
44Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
45Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:14
47Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:16
48Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
49Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
50Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
51Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
52Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:20
53Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:23
54Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24
55Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
56Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:36
57Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:52
58Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57
59John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
60Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
61Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:01:53
62Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
63Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
64Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
65Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
66Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
67Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
68Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
70Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
71Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
73Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
74Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:05
75Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:02:18
76Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:43
77Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:45
78Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:49
79Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
80Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:03:18
81Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:29
82Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
83Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:24
84Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:33
86Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
87Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
88Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:55
89Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:04
90Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:05:32
91Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
92Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
93Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
94Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
95Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:37
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:50
97Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
99Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
100Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
101José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
102Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
103Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
104Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
106Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
107Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
108Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
109Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
110Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
111Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
112Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
113Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
114Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
115Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
116Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
117Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
118Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
119Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
120Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
121Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
122Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
123Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
124Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
125Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
126Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
127Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:06:01
128Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:59
129Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
130Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 0:08:52
131Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
132Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:12:09
133Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:19:01

Sprint 1 - Châtillon-Coligny km. 20
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 3
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 2
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 2 - D918 Saint-Août km. 193.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Sprint 3 - D927 La Châtre km. 212.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 15
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 9
4Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 7
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 5
7Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3
9Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 2
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Cote de la Chapelotte km. 88
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 4
2Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 5:49:55
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
3Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:03
5Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
6Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:11
7Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:16
8Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:23
9Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:33
10Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:05:32
11Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:37
12Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:50
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
14Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
15Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
16Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
17Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
18Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:59

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Israel Start-Up Nation 17:29:45
2Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:03
3Team Arkea-Samsic
4Team Sunweb 0:00:06
5Groupama-FDJ
6Bahrain McLaren 0:00:16
7NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:17
8Cofidis
9EF Pro Cycling 0:00:22
10Deceuninck-Quick-Step
11Trek-Segafredo 0:00:30
12Lotto Soudal 0:01:11
13Total Direct Energie 0:01:56
14Circus-Wanty Gobert
15AG2R la Mondiale
16Nippo Delko Provence 0:03:49
17B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:12:57

General Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:12:01
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:13
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24
4Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:25
5Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:26
6Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:28
7Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
8Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:36
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:40
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:41
13Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:43
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:45
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:46
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04
17Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
18Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
19Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
20Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
21Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:34
23Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50
24Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:53
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:58
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:01
27Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:19
28Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:23
29Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:03:13
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
31Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
32Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:14
33Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:03:24
34Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:25
35Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:45
36Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:07
37Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
38Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:16
39Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:20
40Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:34
41Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:35
42Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:44
43Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren 0:04:48
44Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:51
45Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:08
46Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:05:16
47Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
48Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:05:45
49Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 0:06:11
50Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:14
51Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 0:06:32
52Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:06:45
53Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:51
54Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:56
55Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:07:28
56Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:56
57Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:57
58Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 0:08:05
59Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:08:11
60Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:08:22
61Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:08:46
62Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:49
63Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:08:55
64Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:12
65Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:09:21
66Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:09:42
67Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:09:52
68Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:10:13
69Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:10:14
70Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 0:10:17
71Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:10:21
72Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:10:49
73Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:11:03
74Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:11:20
75Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:28
76Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:11:44
77Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:19
78Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
79Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
80Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0:12:21
81Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:12:28
82Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:34
83Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
84Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 0:12:50
85Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:12:53
86Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:13:18
87Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:13:24
88Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:13:34
89Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:13:49
90Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:41
91Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
92Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:45
93Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:14:52
94Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:58
95Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
96Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:15:17
97Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:15:22
98Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 0:15:31
99Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:16:28
100Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:17:10
101Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:17:24
102Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:17:43
103Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:18:37
104Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:18:52
105Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:19:10
106Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:15
107Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:44
108Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:48
109Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:20:24
110Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:20:27
111Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:20:28
112Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:20:32
113Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:20:52
114José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 0:21:04
115Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:21:08
116Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
117Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
118Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
119Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:21:09
120Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:04
121Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:22:25
122Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:23:34
123Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:52
124Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
125Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 0:24:07
126Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
127Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:24:24
128Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:25:30
129Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:26:22
130Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:26:30
131Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:27:14
132Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:30:51
133Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:38:25

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 24
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 21
3Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 16
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 13
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 13
7Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 13
8Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 12
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 12
10Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
11Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 11
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 9
14Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 7
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 6
16Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 5
17Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4
18Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4
21Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 3
22Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 3
23Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2
24Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2
25Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 1
26Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 1
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1
28Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 1
29Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 22
2Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 7
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 4
4Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 4
5Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 3
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2
7Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2
8Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 2
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 1
10Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 13:12:27
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:24
3Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:53
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:57
5Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:59
6Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:18
7Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:07:02
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:09:16
9Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:09:26
10Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:02
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 0:12:24
12Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:16:02
13Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:18
14Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:19:58
15Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:20:02
16Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:20:42
17Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:23:08
18Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:25:56

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Israel Start-Up Nation 39:37:21
2Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06
3EF Pro Cycling 0:01:13
4Team Sunweb 0:01:36
5Groupama-FDJ 0:02:58
6Trek-Segafredo 0:03:15
7Bahrain McLaren
8NTT Pro Cycling 0:03:41
9Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:04:22
10Lotto Soudal 0:05:14
11Cofidis 0:08:14
12Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:32
13AG2R la Mondiale 0:08:46
14Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:11:38
15Nippo Delko Provence 0:16:02
16Total Direct Energie 0:19:50
17B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:28:05

