Trending

Rémy Di Grégorio wins in the rain

Crashes and attacks shape the tough stage to Sophia Antipolis

Image 1 of 13

Remy Di Gregorio (Team Astana) celebrates the win of stage 7 at Paris-Nice

Remy Di Gregorio (Team Astana) celebrates the win of stage 7 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 13

Rémy Di Gregorio celebrates victory

Rémy Di Gregorio celebrates victory
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 13

Rémy Di Gregorio was all smiles on the podium

Rémy Di Gregorio was all smiles on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 13

Rémy Di Gregorio enjoys his moment at Paris-Nice

Rémy Di Gregorio enjoys his moment at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 13

Rémy Di Gregorio waves to the crowd

Rémy Di Gregorio waves to the crowd
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 13

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) is still in yellow

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) is still in yellow
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 13

Remy Di Gregorio (Astana)

Remy Di Gregorio (Astana)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 8 of 13

Remy Di Gregorio (Team Astana) wins stage 7 of Paris-Nice.

Remy Di Gregorio (Team Astana) wins stage 7 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 13

The Movistar team spent plenty of time at the front.

The Movistar team spent plenty of time at the front.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 13

Yellow jersey Tony Martin (HTC - Highroad) works to keep his overall lead.

Yellow jersey Tony Martin (HTC - Highroad) works to keep his overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 13

It was a day of crashes at Paris-Nice. Xavier Tondo (Movistar) went down just before the finish line.

It was a day of crashes at Paris-Nice. Xavier Tondo (Movistar) went down just before the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 13

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 13

Movistar in formation

Movistar in formation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana) launched a late attack to win the seventh stage of Paris-Nice on a wet and windy day in the south of France The Frenchman jumped away with 13km to go and hung on to the narrowest of leads to win. Second place went to Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and third to Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky).

Related Articles

Di Gregorio learning to be a domestique at Astana

Klöden out-sprints Sanchez to win stage 5

Martin powers to time trial victory, overall lead

Tony Martin has overall Paris-Nice victory in sight

Wiggins pleased with Paris-Nice performance

"This is beautiful," Di Gregorio said. "This win comes after a lot of work and reconsideration of myself as a pro rider. I'm so happy for all the people who have believed in me, there are a lot of them!"

HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin finished in the same time and so retained the overall lead. Martin and Andreas Klöden marked each other in the cold and rainy conditions to finish fifth and fourth respectively, seven seconds adrift.

The stage started with a minute of silence for the victims of the Japanese earthquake and tsunami, before the riders got underway in the rain and wind. The race started without Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Daniele Righi (Lampre), who were suffering from various illnesses.

Nineteen riders dropped out along the way as it was anything but a "Race to the Sun". Racers started in Brignoles with a strong headwind as they travelled toward Nice. Some of the withdrawals included Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale), who had big ambitions for his co-captain Jean-Christophe Péraud in fifth overall after yesterday's time trial; Sandy Casar (FDJ); Peter Sagan and Eros Capecchi (Liquigas); and Fränk Schleck (Leopard), who withdrew after getting cold and suffering stomach issues.

There were many attacks early in the race. Most notable, Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) was the first man to the top of the côte des Tuillières at 47.5km, but the peloton regrouped at 75km thanks to the initiative of Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

The first successful attack came at about 80km when Karsten Kroon (BMC) and Eric Berthou (Bretagne - Schuller) got away. The duo quickly built up a lead of nearly seven minutes. The two riders clung desperately to their lead, but it came down and with 25km to go, Kroon dropped his companion and continued alone.

"Everyone in the bunch was happy when these two guys went away because it was a very fast 80km of racing at the beginning," said yellow jersey wearer Martin.

"The most difficult thing was to avoid the crashes. This was one of the most dangerous days in my cycling career. Even when we went slow, people were crashing. Two of my teammates [Tejay van Garderen and Konstantin Sioutsou] crashed, I hope they're ok."

There were numerous crashes on the wet roads throughout the day. Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) was the first man to slide in front of the cameras as he was descending the col de Gourdon at 151km. With 20km to go, green jersey Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) crashed for the third time, this time into a wall, and his hopes of stage victory vanished although he did still manage to complete the stage.

Movistar led the chase to catch Kroon in the hope of setting up Xavier Tondo and the Dutchman was finally caught with 13km to go.

On the last downhill before the 2km uphill finale in Biot, a lone leader Di Gregorio, who never had more than 25 seconds advantage, dropped the gauntlet as his teammate Robert Kiserlovski crashed in a spectacular manner. The Croatian Kiserlovski ended up under a truck parked on the road side and was transferred to hospital reportedly conscious and with nothing broken.

The final two kilometres were dangerous. First, Di Gregorio slipped badly and almost crashed. His foot came out of the pedals but miraculously he stayed upright.

Tondo attacked in the closing uphill kilometre to try and go across to Di Gregorio, drawing a group with him, including yellow jersey wearer Martin. But Di Gregorio somehow managed to hang on and rejoice wildly as he won by four seconds. Ironically, Tondo crashed at the end of the stage after touching wheels and slid across the finish line. It was a dramatic end to yet another enthralling stage at Paris-Nice.

"I've taken some risks, but with moderation," said Di Gregorio after he successfully held off the chasers, including most of the top 10 of the GC.

"I'm confident of winning the overall classification, providing that I avoid crashing again," said Martin with one stage remaining on Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana5:46:23
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:05
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
4Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:07
5Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:09
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:11
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
12Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:18
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:00:19
18David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
19Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
20Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
21Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:37
23Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
24Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
25Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:45
28Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
29Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
30Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
32Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:56
33Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:09
34Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:19
37Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:01:33
38Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:58
39Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:02:25
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:59
41Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
44Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
45Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
46Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
49Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
50Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
52Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:12
54Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:46
55Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:33
56Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
57Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:04:40
58Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:44
59Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:58
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
61Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
63Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:10
64Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:15
65Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:31
66Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:05:38
67Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:05:46
68Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:57
69Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
70Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
71Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
72Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
74Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
75Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
76Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
81Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
82Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:41
85Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:52
86José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:03
87Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:04
88Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:10:40
89Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
90Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:59
91Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
92Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
94Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
95Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
97Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
98Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
99Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
100Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
102Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
103José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
104Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
105Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:26
106Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:21
107Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
108Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
109Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
110Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
113Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
114Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
115Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
116Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
117Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
118Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
119Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
120Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
121Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
122Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
123Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
125Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
126Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
127Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
128Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
130Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
131Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
132Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
133Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
134Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
135Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
136Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
137Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
138Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
139Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:20:30
140Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:37
DNSDaniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNSSylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNSRomain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFYannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFSerguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFTony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
DNFFränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFPeter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFSandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
DNFGeoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
DNFFredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFNicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGreg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Sprint 1 - Lorgues, 30km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek1

Sprint 2 - Biot - Sophia Antipolis (first time past), 178km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3pts
2Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte des Tuillières, 47km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
5Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Mont Méaulx, 63km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD4pts
2Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana2
3Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Cabris, 102km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller10pts
2Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team8
3Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ6
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ4
5Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ3
6Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
7Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Mountain 4- Col du Ferrier, 11km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller10pts
2Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team8
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
4Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ4
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ3
6Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Gourdon, 151km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7pts
2Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team5
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
4David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling5:46:28
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:02
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:13
7Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:00:14
8Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:32
9Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:02:20
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:54
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:53
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
14Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:52
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:36
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:47
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:54
21Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
23Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:16
24Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
27Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:32

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack17:19:39
2Sky Procycling0:00:13
3Pro Team Astana0:00:25
4Movistar Team0:00:37
5AG2R La Mondiale0:02:57
6HTC - Highroad0:03:35
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:43
8Bretagne - Schuller0:03:52
9FDJ0:03:56
10Team Leopard-Trek0:05:16
11Team Europcar0:06:01
12Vacansoleil-DCM0:06:06
13Omega Pharma - Lotto0:06:18
14Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:06:53
15Katusha Team0:08:47
16Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:46
17Lampre - ISD0:16:46
18Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:40
19Team Garmin - Cervelo0:18:37
20Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:01
21BMC Racing Team0:26:19
22Quick Step Cycling Team0:28:59

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad30:46:17
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:36
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:41
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:10
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:29
7Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:34
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:36
9Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:53
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:04
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:02:26
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:39
13Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:03:01
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:03:20
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:03:24
17Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:04:21
18Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:37
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:13
20Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:06:12
21Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ0:06:15
22Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:19
23Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:31
24Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:06:55
25Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:03
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:44
27Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
28Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:48
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:27
30Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:17
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:22
32Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:29
33Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:51
34Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:57
35Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:59
36Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:14
37Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:32
38Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:12:25
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:29
40Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:12:30
41Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:12:59
42Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:14:08
43Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:25
44Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:46
45Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:14:57
46Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:24
47Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:16:50
48Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:17:04
49Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:06
50Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:35
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:01
52Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:06
53Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:54
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:32
55Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:23:03
56Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:23:10
57Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:23:57
58Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:24:05
59Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:24:08
60Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:16
61Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:15
62Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:09
63Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:10
64Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:26:11
65Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:26:45
66Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:10
67Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:27:15
68Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:51
69Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:28:36
70David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:28
71Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:57
72Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:30:09
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:14
74Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:40
75Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:30:44
76Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:30:46
77Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:31:09
78Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:31:36
79Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:31:47
80Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:31:51
81Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:43
82Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:32:57
83Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:33:50
84Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:45
85Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:35:52
86Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:36
87Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:33
88Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:39:23
89Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:39:28
90Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:39:43
91Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:39:51
92Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:39:52
93Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:56
94Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:15
95Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:18
96Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:41:35
97Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:41:40
98Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:41:49
99Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:42:04
100Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:42:44
101Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:43:03
102Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:43:18
103Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:44:55
104Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:46:37
105Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:46:59
106Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:36
107Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:48:02
108Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:48:28
109Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:18
110Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:50:39
111José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:52:44
112Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:52:48
113Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:53:53
114Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:55:35
115Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:55:46
116Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:56:04
117Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:01
118Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:58:38
119Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:58:45
120Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:58:53
121Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:59:39
122José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:22
123Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:00:58
124Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:01:42
125Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:37
126Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad1:02:50
127Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:03:06
128Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1:04:33
129Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:04:42
130Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:04:46
131Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1:05:34
132Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:05:58
133Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1:09:32
134Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:10:05
135Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek1:11:14
136Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:13:45
137Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:16:55
138Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:17:43
139Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team1:18:41
140Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:20:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo82pts
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack62
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team61
4Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad59
5Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad55
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi49
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne44
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team44
9Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana43
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling42
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team41
12Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack37
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto30
14Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar29
15Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ29
16Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team27
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne25
19Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ23
20Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack22
21Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana22
22Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
23Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard20
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling20
25Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD20
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek19
27Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team19
28Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek19
29Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek17
30Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack16
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling16
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana15
34Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
35Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana14
36Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
37Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar11
39Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad11
40Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard10
41Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
42Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
43Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
44Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team8
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ8
46Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD7
47Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team7
48Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
49Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad7
50Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
51Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
52Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6
53Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale6
54Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
55Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ5
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana5
57Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5
58Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team5
59David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team5
60Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4
61Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
62Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
63Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
64Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar3
65Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad3
66Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
67Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
68Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
69Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
70Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
71Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
72Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek1
73Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1
74Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
75Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek1
76José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ49pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team34
3Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller27
4Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana21
5Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team21
6Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
8Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ15
9David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team14
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
11Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team8
12Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
14Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
15Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
16Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
17Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD5
18Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
20Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar4
21Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ4
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana4
23Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack3
25Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
26Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
27Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
28Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad2
29Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ2
30Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
31Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
32Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
33Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ2
34Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
35Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack1
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
37Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
38Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
39Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1
40Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard1
41Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
42Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
43Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne30:47:27
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:54
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:01:51
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:02:10
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:02:14
6Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:09
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:17
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:12
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:11:15
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:19
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:13:47
12Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:56
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:22
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:22:47
15Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:05
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:25:35
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:00
18Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:47
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:04
20Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:47
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:32:40
22Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:38:42
23Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:05
24Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:49:29
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:59:48
26Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:01:56
27Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:22
28Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:12:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack92:22:47
2Sky Procycling0:02:58
3Movistar Team0:06:03
4HTC - Highroad0:06:38
5Pro Team Astana0:06:45
6Team Leopard-Trek0:10:11
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:11
8Vacansoleil-DCM0:12:01
9Team Europcar0:17:27
10FDJ0:21:13
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:40
12Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:25:08
13Katusha Team0:26:04
14Team Garmin - Cervelo0:32:08
15Saxo Bank Sungard0:32:26
16Lampre - ISD0:32:32
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:34:40
18BMC Racing Team0:41:42
19Quick Step Cycling Team0:42:33
20Omega Pharma - Lotto0:43:40
21Bretagne - Schuller1:01:31
22Liquigas-Cannondale1:03:51

 

Latest on Cyclingnews