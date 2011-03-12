Image 1 of 13 Remy Di Gregorio (Team Astana) celebrates the win of stage 7 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 13 Rémy Di Gregorio celebrates victory (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 13 Rémy Di Gregorio was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 13 Rémy Di Gregorio enjoys his moment at Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 13 Rémy Di Gregorio waves to the crowd (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 13 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) is still in yellow (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 13 Remy Di Gregorio (Astana) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 8 of 13 Remy Di Gregorio (Team Astana) wins stage 7 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 13 The Movistar team spent plenty of time at the front. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 13 Yellow jersey Tony Martin (HTC - Highroad) works to keep his overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 13 It was a day of crashes at Paris-Nice. Xavier Tondo (Movistar) went down just before the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 Movistar in formation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana) launched a late attack to win the seventh stage of Paris-Nice on a wet and windy day in the south of France The Frenchman jumped away with 13km to go and hung on to the narrowest of leads to win. Second place went to Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and third to Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky).

"This is beautiful," Di Gregorio said. "This win comes after a lot of work and reconsideration of myself as a pro rider. I'm so happy for all the people who have believed in me, there are a lot of them!"

HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin finished in the same time and so retained the overall lead. Martin and Andreas Klöden marked each other in the cold and rainy conditions to finish fifth and fourth respectively, seven seconds adrift.

The stage started with a minute of silence for the victims of the Japanese earthquake and tsunami, before the riders got underway in the rain and wind. The race started without Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Daniele Righi (Lampre), who were suffering from various illnesses.

Nineteen riders dropped out along the way as it was anything but a "Race to the Sun". Racers started in Brignoles with a strong headwind as they travelled toward Nice. Some of the withdrawals included Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale), who had big ambitions for his co-captain Jean-Christophe Péraud in fifth overall after yesterday's time trial; Sandy Casar (FDJ); Peter Sagan and Eros Capecchi (Liquigas); and Fränk Schleck (Leopard), who withdrew after getting cold and suffering stomach issues.

There were many attacks early in the race. Most notable, Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) was the first man to the top of the côte des Tuillières at 47.5km, but the peloton regrouped at 75km thanks to the initiative of Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

The first successful attack came at about 80km when Karsten Kroon (BMC) and Eric Berthou (Bretagne - Schuller) got away. The duo quickly built up a lead of nearly seven minutes. The two riders clung desperately to their lead, but it came down and with 25km to go, Kroon dropped his companion and continued alone.

"Everyone in the bunch was happy when these two guys went away because it was a very fast 80km of racing at the beginning," said yellow jersey wearer Martin.

"The most difficult thing was to avoid the crashes. This was one of the most dangerous days in my cycling career. Even when we went slow, people were crashing. Two of my teammates [Tejay van Garderen and Konstantin Sioutsou] crashed, I hope they're ok."

There were numerous crashes on the wet roads throughout the day. Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) was the first man to slide in front of the cameras as he was descending the col de Gourdon at 151km. With 20km to go, green jersey Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) crashed for the third time, this time into a wall, and his hopes of stage victory vanished although he did still manage to complete the stage.

Movistar led the chase to catch Kroon in the hope of setting up Xavier Tondo and the Dutchman was finally caught with 13km to go.

On the last downhill before the 2km uphill finale in Biot, a lone leader Di Gregorio, who never had more than 25 seconds advantage, dropped the gauntlet as his teammate Robert Kiserlovski crashed in a spectacular manner. The Croatian Kiserlovski ended up under a truck parked on the road side and was transferred to hospital reportedly conscious and with nothing broken.

The final two kilometres were dangerous. First, Di Gregorio slipped badly and almost crashed. His foot came out of the pedals but miraculously he stayed upright.

Tondo attacked in the closing uphill kilometre to try and go across to Di Gregorio, drawing a group with him, including yellow jersey wearer Martin. But Di Gregorio somehow managed to hang on and rejoice wildly as he won by four seconds. Ironically, Tondo crashed at the end of the stage after touching wheels and slid across the finish line. It was a dramatic end to yet another enthralling stage at Paris-Nice.

"I've taken some risks, but with moderation," said Di Gregorio after he successfully held off the chasers, including most of the top 10 of the GC.

"I'm confident of winning the overall classification, providing that I avoid crashing again," said Martin with one stage remaining on Sunday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 5:46:23 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:05 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:07 5 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:09 8 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:11 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 12 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 13 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:18 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:00:19 18 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 19 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:37 23 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 24 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 26 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:45 28 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 29 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 30 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 32 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:56 33 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:09 34 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:19 37 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:33 38 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:58 39 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:02:25 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:59 41 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 44 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 45 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 46 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 49 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 50 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:12 54 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:46 55 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:33 56 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 57 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:04:40 58 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:44 59 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:58 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 63 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:10 64 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:15 65 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:31 66 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:05:38 67 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:05:46 68 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:57 69 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 70 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 71 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 72 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 74 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 81 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 82 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:41 85 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:52 86 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:03 87 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:08:04 88 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:10:40 89 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:59 91 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 92 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 94 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 95 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 96 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 97 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 98 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 99 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 100 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 102 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 103 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 105 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:26 106 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:21 107 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 108 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 109 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 110 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 113 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 114 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 116 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 117 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 118 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 119 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 120 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 121 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 122 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 123 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 125 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 126 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 127 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 128 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 130 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 131 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 132 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 133 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 134 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 135 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 136 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 137 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 138 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 139 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:20:30 140 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:37 DNS Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNS Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team DNS Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek DNF Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek DNF Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ DNF Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack DNF Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana DNF Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling DNF Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Sprint 1 - Lorgues, 30km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 1

Sprint 2 - Biot - Sophia Antipolis (first time past), 178km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 pts 2 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte des Tuillières, 47km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Mont Méaulx, 63km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 4 pts 2 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 2 3 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Cabris, 102km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 10 pts 2 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 6 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 4 5 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 3 6 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 7 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Mountain 4- Col du Ferrier, 11km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 10 pts 2 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 4 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 3 6 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Gourdon, 151km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 pts 2 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 4 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 5:46:28 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:02 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:13 7 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:00:14 8 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:32 9 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:02:20 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:54 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:53 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:52 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:36 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:47 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:54 21 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 23 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:16 24 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:32

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 17:19:39 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:13 3 Pro Team Astana 0:00:25 4 Movistar Team 0:00:37 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:57 6 HTC - Highroad 0:03:35 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:43 8 Bretagne - Schuller 0:03:52 9 FDJ 0:03:56 10 Team Leopard-Trek 0:05:16 11 Team Europcar 0:06:01 12 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:06:06 13 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:06:18 14 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:53 15 Katusha Team 0:08:47 16 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:46 17 Lampre - ISD 0:16:46 18 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:40 19 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:18:37 20 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:01 21 BMC Racing Team 0:26:19 22 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:28:59

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 30:46:17 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:36 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:41 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:10 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:21 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:29 7 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:34 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:36 9 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:53 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:04 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:02:26 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:39 13 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:03:01 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:03:20 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:03:24 17 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:04:21 18 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:37 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:13 20 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:06:12 21 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:06:15 22 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:19 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:31 24 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:06:55 25 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:03 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:44 27 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:48 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:27 30 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:17 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:22 32 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:29 33 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:51 34 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:57 35 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:59 36 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:14 37 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:32 38 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:12:25 39 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:29 40 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:12:30 41 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:12:59 42 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:14:08 43 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:25 44 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:46 45 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:14:57 46 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:24 47 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:16:50 48 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:17:04 49 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:06 50 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:35 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:01 52 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:06 53 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:54 54 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:32 55 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:23:03 56 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:23:10 57 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:23:57 58 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:24:05 59 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:24:08 60 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:16 61 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:15 62 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:26:09 63 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:10 64 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:26:11 65 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:26:45 66 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:10 67 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:27:15 68 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:51 69 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:28:36 70 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:28 71 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:57 72 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:30:09 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:14 74 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:40 75 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:30:44 76 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:30:46 77 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:09 78 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:31:36 79 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:31:47 80 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:31:51 81 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:43 82 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:57 83 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:33:50 84 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:45 85 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:35:52 86 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:36 87 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:33 88 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:39:23 89 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:39:28 90 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:39:43 91 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:39:51 92 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:39:52 93 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:56 94 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:15 95 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:18 96 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:41:35 97 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:41:40 98 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:41:49 99 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:42:04 100 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:42:44 101 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:43:03 102 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:43:18 103 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:44:55 104 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:46:37 105 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:46:59 106 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:36 107 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:02 108 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:48:28 109 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:18 110 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:50:39 111 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:52:44 112 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:52:48 113 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:53:53 114 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:55:35 115 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:55:46 116 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:56:04 117 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:01 118 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:58:38 119 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:58:45 120 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:58:53 121 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:39 122 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:22 123 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:00:58 124 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:01:42 125 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:37 126 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:02:50 127 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:03:06 128 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:04:33 129 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:04:42 130 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:04:46 131 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1:05:34 132 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:05:58 133 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:09:32 134 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:10:05 135 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 1:11:14 136 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:13:45 137 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:16:55 138 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:17:43 139 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:18:41 140 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:20:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 82 pts 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 62 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 4 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 59 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 55 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 9 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 43 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 42 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 41 12 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 37 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 14 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 29 15 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 29 16 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 27 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 19 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 23 20 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 22 21 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 22 22 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 20 25 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 20 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 19 27 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 28 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 19 29 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 30 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 16 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 15 34 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 35 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 14 36 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 37 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 11 39 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 11 40 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 41 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 42 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 43 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 44 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 45 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 8 46 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 7 47 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 48 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 49 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 7 50 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 51 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 52 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 53 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 54 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 55 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 5 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 5 57 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 58 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 59 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 5 60 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 61 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 62 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 63 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 64 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 65 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 3 66 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 67 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 68 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 69 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 70 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 71 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 72 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1 73 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 74 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 75 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 1 76 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 49 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 3 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 27 4 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 21 5 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 21 6 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 8 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 15 9 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 14 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 11 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 8 12 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 14 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 15 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 17 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 5 18 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 20 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 21 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 4 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 4 23 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 3 25 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 26 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 27 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 28 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2 29 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 2 30 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 31 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 32 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 33 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 2 34 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 35 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1 36 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 37 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 38 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 39 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1 40 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 41 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 42 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 43 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30:47:27 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:54 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:01:51 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:02:10 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:02:14 6 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:09 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:17 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:12 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:11:15 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:19 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:13:47 12 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:56 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:22 14 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:22:47 15 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:05 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:25:35 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:00 18 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:47 19 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:04 20 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:47 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:32:40 22 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:38:42 23 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:39:05 24 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:49:29 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:59:48 26 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:01:56 27 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:08:22 28 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:12:35