Rémy Di Grégorio wins in the rain
Crashes and attacks shape the tough stage to Sophia Antipolis
Stage 7: Brignoles - Biot - Sophia Antipolis
Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana) launched a late attack to win the seventh stage of Paris-Nice on a wet and windy day in the south of France The Frenchman jumped away with 13km to go and hung on to the narrowest of leads to win. Second place went to Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and third to Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky).
"This is beautiful," Di Gregorio said. "This win comes after a lot of work and reconsideration of myself as a pro rider. I'm so happy for all the people who have believed in me, there are a lot of them!"
HTC-Highroad's Tony Martin finished in the same time and so retained the overall lead. Martin and Andreas Klöden marked each other in the cold and rainy conditions to finish fifth and fourth respectively, seven seconds adrift.
The stage started with a minute of silence for the victims of the Japanese earthquake and tsunami, before the riders got underway in the rain and wind. The race started without Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Daniele Righi (Lampre), who were suffering from various illnesses.
Nineteen riders dropped out along the way as it was anything but a "Race to the Sun". Racers started in Brignoles with a strong headwind as they travelled toward Nice. Some of the withdrawals included Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale), who had big ambitions for his co-captain Jean-Christophe Péraud in fifth overall after yesterday's time trial; Sandy Casar (FDJ); Peter Sagan and Eros Capecchi (Liquigas); and Fränk Schleck (Leopard), who withdrew after getting cold and suffering stomach issues.
There were many attacks early in the race. Most notable, Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) was the first man to the top of the côte des Tuillières at 47.5km, but the peloton regrouped at 75km thanks to the initiative of Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)
The first successful attack came at about 80km when Karsten Kroon (BMC) and Eric Berthou (Bretagne - Schuller) got away. The duo quickly built up a lead of nearly seven minutes. The two riders clung desperately to their lead, but it came down and with 25km to go, Kroon dropped his companion and continued alone.
"Everyone in the bunch was happy when these two guys went away because it was a very fast 80km of racing at the beginning," said yellow jersey wearer Martin.
"The most difficult thing was to avoid the crashes. This was one of the most dangerous days in my cycling career. Even when we went slow, people were crashing. Two of my teammates [Tejay van Garderen and Konstantin Sioutsou] crashed, I hope they're ok."
There were numerous crashes on the wet roads throughout the day. Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) was the first man to slide in front of the cameras as he was descending the col de Gourdon at 151km. With 20km to go, green jersey Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) crashed for the third time, this time into a wall, and his hopes of stage victory vanished although he did still manage to complete the stage.
Movistar led the chase to catch Kroon in the hope of setting up Xavier Tondo and the Dutchman was finally caught with 13km to go.
On the last downhill before the 2km uphill finale in Biot, a lone leader Di Gregorio, who never had more than 25 seconds advantage, dropped the gauntlet as his teammate Robert Kiserlovski crashed in a spectacular manner. The Croatian Kiserlovski ended up under a truck parked on the road side and was transferred to hospital reportedly conscious and with nothing broken.
The final two kilometres were dangerous. First, Di Gregorio slipped badly and almost crashed. His foot came out of the pedals but miraculously he stayed upright.
Tondo attacked in the closing uphill kilometre to try and go across to Di Gregorio, drawing a group with him, including yellow jersey wearer Martin. But Di Gregorio somehow managed to hang on and rejoice wildly as he won by four seconds. Ironically, Tondo crashed at the end of the stage after touching wheels and slid across the finish line. It was a dramatic end to yet another enthralling stage at Paris-Nice.
"I've taken some risks, but with moderation," said Di Gregorio after he successfully held off the chasers, including most of the top 10 of the GC.
"I'm confident of winning the overall classification, providing that I avoid crashing again," said Martin with one stage remaining on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|5:46:23
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:05
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:07
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:09
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:11
|11
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|12
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:18
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:19
|18
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|19
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:37
|23
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|24
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:45
|28
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|29
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:56
|33
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:09
|34
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:19
|37
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:33
|38
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:58
|39
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:25
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:59
|41
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|44
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|46
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|49
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|50
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:12
|54
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:46
|55
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:33
|56
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|57
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:40
|58
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:44
|59
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:58
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|63
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:10
|64
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:15
|65
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|66
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:38
|67
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:46
|68
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:57
|69
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|70
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|71
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|72
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|74
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|81
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|82
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:41
|85
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:52
|86
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:03
|87
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:04
|88
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:40
|89
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:59
|91
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|92
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|94
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|95
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|97
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|98
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|99
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|100
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|102
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|103
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|105
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:26
|106
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:21
|107
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|108
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|109
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|110
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|114
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|117
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|118
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|119
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|120
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|121
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|125
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|126
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|127
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|128
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|131
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|132
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|134
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|135
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|136
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|137
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|138
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|139
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:30
|140
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:37
|DNS
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNS
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNS
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|pts
|2
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|4
|pts
|2
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|2
|3
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|pts
|2
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|6
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|4
|5
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|3
|6
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|7
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|pts
|2
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|4
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|3
|6
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|pts
|2
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|5:46:28
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:02
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:13
|7
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:14
|8
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:32
|9
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:20
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:53
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:52
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:36
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:47
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:54
|21
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|23
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:16
|24
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|17:19:39
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:25
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:57
|6
|HTC - Highroad
|0:03:35
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:43
|8
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:52
|9
|FDJ
|0:03:56
|10
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:05:16
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:06:01
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:06:06
|13
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:06:18
|14
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:53
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:08:47
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:46
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:16:46
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:40
|19
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:18:37
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:01
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:26:19
|22
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:28:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|30:46:17
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:36
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:41
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:10
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:29
|7
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:34
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:36
|9
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:02:26
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:39
|13
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:01
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:20
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:24
|17
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:04:21
|18
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:37
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:13
|20
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:12
|21
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:15
|22
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:19
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:31
|24
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:55
|25
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:03
|26
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:44
|27
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:48
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:27
|30
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:17
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:22
|32
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:29
|33
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:51
|34
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:57
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|36
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|37
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:32
|38
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:12:25
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:29
|40
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:30
|41
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:12:59
|42
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:08
|43
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:25
|44
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:46
|45
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:57
|46
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:24
|47
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:16:50
|48
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:17:04
|49
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:06
|50
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:35
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:01
|52
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:06
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:54
|54
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|55
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:23:03
|56
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:23:10
|57
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:57
|58
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:24:05
|59
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:24:08
|60
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:16
|61
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:15
|62
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:09
|63
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:10
|64
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:11
|65
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:45
|66
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:10
|67
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:15
|68
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:51
|69
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:28:36
|70
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:28
|71
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:57
|72
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:30:09
|73
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:14
|74
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:40
|75
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:44
|76
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:30:46
|77
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:09
|78
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:31:36
|79
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:31:47
|80
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:31:51
|81
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:43
|82
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:32:57
|83
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:33:50
|84
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:45
|85
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:52
|86
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:36
|87
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:33
|88
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:39:23
|89
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:28
|90
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:43
|91
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:39:51
|92
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:39:52
|93
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:56
|94
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:15
|95
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:18
|96
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:41:35
|97
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:41:40
|98
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:41:49
|99
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:42:04
|100
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:42:44
|101
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:43:03
|102
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:43:18
|103
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:44:55
|104
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:46:37
|105
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:59
|106
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:36
|107
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:48:02
|108
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:48:28
|109
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:18
|110
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:50:39
|111
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:52:44
|112
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:48
|113
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:53:53
|114
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:55:35
|115
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:55:46
|116
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:56:04
|117
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:01
|118
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:58:38
|119
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:58:45
|120
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:58:53
|121
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:59:39
|122
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:22
|123
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:00:58
|124
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:01:42
|125
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:37
|126
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1:02:50
|127
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:03:06
|128
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:04:33
|129
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:04:42
|130
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:04:46
|131
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1:05:34
|132
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:05:58
|133
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:09:32
|134
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:10:05
|135
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1:11:14
|136
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:13:45
|137
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:16:55
|138
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:17:43
|139
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:41
|140
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:20:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|82
|pts
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|62
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|59
|5
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|55
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|9
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|43
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|42
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|12
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|37
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|14
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|15
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|29
|16
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|19
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|23
|20
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|21
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|22
|22
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|25
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|20
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|19
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|28
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|19
|29
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|30
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|16
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|15
|34
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|35
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|14
|36
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|37
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|39
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|11
|40
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|41
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|42
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|43
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|44
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|45
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|8
|46
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|7
|47
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|48
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|49
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|7
|50
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|51
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|52
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|6
|53
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|54
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|55
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|5
|56
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|5
|57
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|58
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|59
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|60
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|61
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|62
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|63
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|64
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|65
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|66
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|67
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|68
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|69
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|70
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|71
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|72
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|73
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|74
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|75
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|1
|76
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|49
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|3
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|27
|4
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|21
|5
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|21
|6
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|8
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|15
|9
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|11
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|12
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|15
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|17
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|5
|18
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|20
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|21
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|4
|22
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|4
|23
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|3
|25
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|26
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|27
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2
|29
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|2
|30
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|32
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|33
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|2
|34
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|35
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|1
|36
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|37
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|38
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|39
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|40
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|41
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|42
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|43
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30:47:27
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|3
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:51
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:10
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:14
|6
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:09
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:17
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:12
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:11:15
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:19
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:47
|12
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:56
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:22
|14
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:47
|15
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:05
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:35
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:00
|18
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:47
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:04
|20
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:47
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:32:40
|22
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:38:42
|23
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:05
|24
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:49:29
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:59:48
|26
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:01:56
|27
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:22
|28
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:12:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|92:22:47
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:58
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:06:03
|4
|HTC - Highroad
|0:06:38
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|0:06:45
|6
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:10:11
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:11
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:12:01
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:17:27
|10
|FDJ
|0:21:13
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:40
|12
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:25:08
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:26:04
|14
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:32:08
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:32:26
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:32:32
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:34:40
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:41:42
|19
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:42:33
|20
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:43:40
|21
|Bretagne - Schuller
|1:01:31
|22
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:03:51
