Paris-Nice past winners

Champions from 1933 to 2010

Past winners
2010Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
2009Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2008Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2007Alberto Contador (Spa) Discovery Channel
2006Floyd Landis (USA) Phonak Hearing Systems
2005Bobby Julich (USA) Team CSC
2004Jörg Jaksche (Ger) Team CSC
2003Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
2002Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
2001Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2000Andreas Klöden (Ger) Deutsche Telekom
1999Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
1998Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
1997Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1996Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1995Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1994Tony Rominger (Swi)
1993Alex Zülle (Swi)
1992Jean-Francois Bernard (Fra)
1991Tony Rominger (Swi)
1990Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1989Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1988Sean Kelly (Ire)
1987Sean Kelly (Ire)
1986Sean Kelly (Ire)
1985Sean Kelly (Ire)
1984Sean Kelly (Ire)
1983Sean Kelly (Ire)
1982Sean Kelly (Ire)
1981Stephen Roche (Ire)
1980Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
1979Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1978Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
1977Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1976Michel Laurent (Fra)
1975Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1974Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1973Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1972Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1971Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1970Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1969Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1968Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger)
1967Tom Simpson (GB)
1966Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1965Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1964Jan Janssen (Ned)
1963Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1962Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
1961Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1960Raymond Impanis (Bel)
1959Jean Graczyk (Fra)
1958Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
1957Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1956Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
1955Jean Bobet (Fra)
1954Raymond Impanis (Bel)
1953Jean-Pierre Munch (Fra)
1952Louison Bobet (Fra)
1951Roger Decock (Bel)
1946Fermo Camellini (Ita)
1939Maurice Archambaud (Fra)
1938Jules Lowie (Bel)
1937Roger Lapebie (Fra)
1936Maurice Archambaud (Fra)
1935René Vietto (Fra)
1934Gaston Rebry (Bel)
1933Alfons Schepers (Bel)

