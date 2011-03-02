Paris-Nice past winners
Champions from 1933 to 2010
|2010
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|2009
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2008
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2007
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Discovery Channel
|2006
|Floyd Landis (USA) Phonak Hearing Systems
|2005
|Bobby Julich (USA) Team CSC
|2004
|Jörg Jaksche (Ger) Team CSC
|2003
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
|2002
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
|2001
|Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Deutsche Telekom
|1999
|Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
|1998
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
|1997
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1996
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1995
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1994
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1993
|Alex Zülle (Swi)
|1992
|Jean-Francois Bernard (Fra)
|1991
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1990
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1989
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1988
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1987
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1985
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1983
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1982
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1981
|Stephen Roche (Ire)
|1980
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
|1979
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1978
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1977
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1976
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1975
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1974
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1973
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1972
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1969
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1968
|Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger)
|1967
|Tom Simpson (GB)
|1966
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1965
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1964
|Jan Janssen (Ned)
|1963
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1962
|Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
|1961
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1960
|Raymond Impanis (Bel)
|1959
|Jean Graczyk (Fra)
|1958
|Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
|1957
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1956
|Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
|1955
|Jean Bobet (Fra)
|1954
|Raymond Impanis (Bel)
|1953
|Jean-Pierre Munch (Fra)
|1952
|Louison Bobet (Fra)
|1951
|Roger Decock (Bel)
|1946
|Fermo Camellini (Ita)
|1939
|Maurice Archambaud (Fra)
|1938
|Jules Lowie (Bel)
|1937
|Roger Lapebie (Fra)
|1936
|Maurice Archambaud (Fra)
|1935
|René Vietto (Fra)
|1934
|Gaston Rebry (Bel)
|1933
|Alfons Schepers (Bel)
