Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) won stage five at Paris-Nice in Vernoux-en-Vivarais from an elite eight-man group of general classification contenders.

It was a rare road stage victory for the 35-year-old German as he out-sprinted Olympic road champion Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the 193km stage. Klöden's last individual win was in a time trial at the 2009 Giro del Trentino, but his last road stage victory came in 2005 during stage five of the Bayern-Rundfahrt.

"I cannot remember when I won my last race in a sprint," Klöden said. "It is not really my specialty but Jani Brajkovic told me to get on his wheel, that he would lead the sprint for me and I thought I might as well try.

"I never thought I would be able to beat Samuel Sanchez in a sprint. It's great for me since I also get the yellow jersey. It's also great for the team. I am so happy."

Under the impetus of Estonian Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), the final selection from a 25-man lead group emerged over the summit of the stage's seventh and final categorised climb, the category 1 Col de la Mûre.

As Taaramae crested the summit only nine kilometres from the finish line he was joined by Klöden, his RadioShack teammate Janez Brajkovic, Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), Xavier Tondo Volpini (Movistar Team), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

After making quick work of the steep descent, the eight-man lead group powered through to the finish 18 seconds ahead of the first chasers, headed by 2009 Paris-Nice winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank).

In addition to picking up the stage win, Klöden, the 2000 Paris-Nice champion, earned the race leader's yellow jersey, and leads Samuel Sanchez by four seconds and Carrara by six seconds overall as all eight members of the winning break now occupy the top eight overall on general classification.

Overnight leader Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) was dropped early on the slopes of the final climb and surrendered his yellow jersey as he finished the stage 15:36 off the pace.

"I came to this race with ambitions but I never thought to take the yellow jersey," said Klöden. "On the other hand, up to now I've had a good season. In Mallorca and Algarve I already saw that my condition was better than the other years.

"I am lucky with the weather too. I hate cold and rain, but here in Paris-Nice we can't complain about the weather. I survived the first nervous days without major crashes. Today I was ready for a good performance. A victory is of course more than expected."

One day after taking over the yellow jersey, Klöden faces a 27km individual time trial and considers Tony Martin, fourth overall at 10 seconds, his biggest rival.

"It will be hard to win this Paris-Nice, as tomorrow we have a very hard time trial and we know Tony Martin will be very good," said Klöden. "It's hard to beat him in a TT and he was very good today too. I will try everything and we will see tomorrow."

Another day, another seven categorised climbs

The first serious break of the day occurred on the slopes of the category 1 Col de la Croix de Chaubouret as Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) went on the attack. The Dutchman crested the summit of the 10km climb alone after 54km of racing, while a four-man chase group containing Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ), David Lopez Garcia (Movistar) and Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) followed at 35 seconds.

The chasers made contact with Westra and Romain Hardy (Bretagne-Schuller) jumped across from the peloton to form an escape group of six.

The leading sextet stayed together across the next climb, the category 3 Côte de Saint-Jeure-d'Ay at 96km, and at the summit their advantage stood at a little over one minute after having reached a maximum gap of more than four minutes. On the descent, however, the escapees extended their lead back over two minutes up on the field.

On the fourth of seven climbs for the stage, the category 2 Col de Montreynaud, the six man break split on the 7.4km ascent as Westra, Lopez Garcia and Dupont dropped their breakaway companions. Jeannesson, Le Mevel and Hardy were swept up as Westra crossed the summit first ahead of Lopez Garcia and Dupont.

The lead trio were quickly on to the category 3 Côte de Vernoux-en-Vivarais where Westra again topped the summit first at 144km. Lopez Garcia, however, soon lost contact leaving Westra and Dupont to tackle the penultimate Col de Comberon climb, whose summit stood 41km from the finish, with a 40-second advantage.

Westra soon dropped Dupont on the 4.4km category 3 climb, but the Frenchman clawed his way back to the Dutchman and Westra again took top honours at the KOM, just prior to being absorbed by an FDJ-led peloton. For his efforts on the stage, Westra moved into second overall on the mountains classification.

A furious pace was set by FDJ on the descent of the Col de Comberon which created a new seven-man break containing four of their riders: Pierrick Fedrigo, Sandy Casar, Cédric Pineau and Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Yuriy Trofimov (Katusha Team), Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) and Simon Spilak (Lampre - ISD).

The seven pushed out their lead to 35 seconds, but as the peloton regrouped behind the escapees their gap steadily came down as Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) took strong pulls in the chase effort.

The escape was eventually brought back with 16km remaining at the base of the day's final climb, the category 1 Col de la Mûre.

Sting in the tail

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) immediately came to the fore and pushed the pace as the approximate 60-man peloton detonated on the steep early gradient, the most difficult part of the 7.6km climb. Vinokourov soon pulled the plug on his pace-making efforts, only to be replaced by teammate Rémy Di Gregorio.

As the lead group whittled down to about 20 of the general classification contenders, Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched an attack halfway up the climb. The 31-year-old Italian was soon joined by Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) and the leading duo pushed their advantage out to 15 seconds.

The HTC-Highroad dynamic duo of Tejay Van Garderen and Tony Martin kept the pair in check, with the young American setting a steady tempo in the chasing effort.

Near the summit of the Col de la Mûre, just as Carrara and Kiserlovski were about to be absorbed, the Estonian Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) launched a blistering attack which drew out the final eight-man selection over the summit.

Taaramae took top honours at the KOM line and was joined by Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), Xavier Tondo Volpini (Movistar Team), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Janez Brajkovic and Andreas Klöden (RadioShack), Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) for the lightning-quick descent to the finish in Vernoux-en-Vivarais.

The octet worked well together once the road flattened out in the run-in to the finish with Tony Martin taking a massive pull in the finale to ensure the nearest chase group would not make contact.

Brajkovic led-out the sprint with Klöden glued to his wheel and the German held off the late charge of Sanchez to take both the stage victory and yellow jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 4:59:00 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 7 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 8 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:18 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:19 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 18 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 19 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 20 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:34 25 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:36 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 28 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:51 29 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:56 31 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 33 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 36 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 37 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 44 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:21 46 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:37 47 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 51 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 52 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:05:12 54 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 55 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 56 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:13 59 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 60 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 61 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:43 63 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:36 64 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 69 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 73 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 74 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 77 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 78 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 80 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 82 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:17:06 83 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 84 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 85 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 86 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 87 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 88 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:19:21 89 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 90 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:53 91 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 93 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 94 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 95 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 97 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 98 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 99 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 101 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 102 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 103 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 104 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 107 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 111 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 112 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 113 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 114 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 115 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 116 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 117 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 120 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 123 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 125 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 126 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 127 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:25:47 128 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 129 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 131 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 133 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 136 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 137 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 138 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 139 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 140 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 141 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 142 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 143 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 144 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 145 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 146 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 147 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 148 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 150 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 151 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 152 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 153 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 154 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 155 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 156 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 157 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 158 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 159 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 160 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 161 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 162 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 163 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD DNF Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team DNF Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ DNF Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Saint-Chamond (In memory of Andreï Kivilev), 38.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Sprint 2 - Lamastre, 128.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 pts 2 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 1 - Côte des Ayats, 29.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 4 pts 2 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Croix de Chaubouret (1201 m), 54.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 6 4 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 6 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 7 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Saint-Jeure-d'Ay, 96.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 4 - Col de Montreynaud (760 m), 136km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 2 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Vernoux-en-Vivarais, 144.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 6 - Col de Comberon, 151.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 7 - Col de la Mûre (765 m), 184.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 pts 2 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 4 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 3 6 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2 7 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:59:00 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:19 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:36 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:56 10 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 11 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:13 14 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:36 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:17:06 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:53 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 22 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:47 26 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 14:57:19 2 Sky Procycling 0:01:55 3 Movistar Team 0:01:56 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:14 5 Team Leopard-Trek 0:02:15 6 HTC - Highroad 0:03:13 7 Pro Team Astana 0:03:37 8 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:05:09 9 Team Europcar 0:05:33 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:42 11 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:08:23 12 BMC Racing Team 0:09:00 13 Katusha Team 0:09:30 14 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:10:04 15 Lampre - ISD 0:10:09 16 FDJ 0:12:41 17 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:06 18 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:12 19 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:46 20 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:31:12 21 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:37 22 Bretagne - Schuller 0:46:39

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 24:26:13 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:04 3 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:10 5 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 7 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:28 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:29 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 22 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 23 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 24 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:39 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:44 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:46 27 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 28 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:58 29 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 30 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:06 31 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 34 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:00 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:01 38 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 42 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:03:07 43 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:31 44 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:03:34 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:42 46 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:47 47 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:55 50 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:21 51 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:22 52 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 55 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:08:02 56 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:17 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:23 58 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:10:06 60 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:07 61 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:13 62 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:08 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:09 64 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:33 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:46 66 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 67 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 68 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 69 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 73 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 76 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:17:00 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:17:09 78 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:17:14 79 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:41 80 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:18:10 81 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:18:32 82 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:19:31 83 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:33 84 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:55 85 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:21:02 86 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:21:03 87 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 88 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 89 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 90 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 91 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 92 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 93 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 95 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 96 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 97 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 98 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:55 99 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:01 100 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:04 101 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 102 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:06 103 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:22:58 104 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:43 105 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:54 106 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:55 107 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:57 108 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:50 113 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:28:43 114 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:30:08 115 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:24 116 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:32:42 117 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:33:18 118 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:33:50 119 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:33:59 120 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:34:00 121 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 122 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 124 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 125 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 126 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:17 129 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:29 130 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:35:01 131 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:35:23 132 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:36:30 133 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:37:47 134 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:38:54 135 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 136 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 137 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 138 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 139 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 141 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 143 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 144 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 145 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:17 146 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:55 147 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:28 148 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:41:25 149 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:42:15 150 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:45:14 151 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:22 153 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 154 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:24 155 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:45:37 156 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:45:41 157 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:45:52 158 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:18 159 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:46:26 160 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:52:20 161 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 162 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:53:42 163 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:56:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 79 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 56 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 55 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 41 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 29 11 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 29 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 26 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 14 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 23 15 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 16 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 22 17 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 18 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 19 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 20 20 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 19 21 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 18 22 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 18 23 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 17 24 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 26 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 16 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 15 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 14 30 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 31 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 13 32 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 11 34 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 35 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 36 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 37 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 38 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 8 40 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 41 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 8 42 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 43 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 44 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 7 45 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 46 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 47 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 48 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 50 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 5 51 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 5 52 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 53 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 54 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 4 55 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 56 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 57 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 3 58 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 59 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 60 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 61 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 62 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 63 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 64 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 65 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 1 66 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 67 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 68 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 69 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1 70 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 39 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 3 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 19 4 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 12 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 8 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 8 10 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 11 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 12 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 15 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 4 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 3 18 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 19 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 20 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2 21 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 22 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 2 23 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 24 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 25 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 2 26 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1 27 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 28 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1 29 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1 30 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 31 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 32 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 24:26:23 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:19 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:36 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:56 9 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:32 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:07 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:09:56 13 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:57 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:59 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:36 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:16:50 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:20:52 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:20:53 21 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:45 22 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:51 23 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:47 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:33:49 27 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:33:50 28 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:44 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 31 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:45:27 32 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:08