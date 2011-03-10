Klöden out-sprints Sanchez to win stage 5
German RadioShack rider takes over lead
Stage 5: Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise - Vernoux-en-Vivarais
Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) won stage five at Paris-Nice in Vernoux-en-Vivarais from an elite eight-man group of general classification contenders.
It was a rare road stage victory for the 35-year-old German as he out-sprinted Olympic road champion Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the 193km stage. Klöden's last individual win was in a time trial at the 2009 Giro del Trentino, but his last road stage victory came in 2005 during stage five of the Bayern-Rundfahrt.
"I cannot remember when I won my last race in a sprint," Klöden said. "It is not really my specialty but Jani Brajkovic told me to get on his wheel, that he would lead the sprint for me and I thought I might as well try.
"I never thought I would be able to beat Samuel Sanchez in a sprint. It's great for me since I also get the yellow jersey. It's also great for the team. I am so happy."
Under the impetus of Estonian Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), the final selection from a 25-man lead group emerged over the summit of the stage's seventh and final categorised climb, the category 1 Col de la Mûre.
As Taaramae crested the summit only nine kilometres from the finish line he was joined by Klöden, his RadioShack teammate Janez Brajkovic, Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), Xavier Tondo Volpini (Movistar Team), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
After making quick work of the steep descent, the eight-man lead group powered through to the finish 18 seconds ahead of the first chasers, headed by 2009 Paris-Nice winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank).
In addition to picking up the stage win, Klöden, the 2000 Paris-Nice champion, earned the race leader's yellow jersey, and leads Samuel Sanchez by four seconds and Carrara by six seconds overall as all eight members of the winning break now occupy the top eight overall on general classification.
Overnight leader Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) was dropped early on the slopes of the final climb and surrendered his yellow jersey as he finished the stage 15:36 off the pace.
"I came to this race with ambitions but I never thought to take the yellow jersey," said Klöden. "On the other hand, up to now I've had a good season. In Mallorca and Algarve I already saw that my condition was better than the other years.
"I am lucky with the weather too. I hate cold and rain, but here in Paris-Nice we can't complain about the weather. I survived the first nervous days without major crashes. Today I was ready for a good performance. A victory is of course more than expected."
One day after taking over the yellow jersey, Klöden faces a 27km individual time trial and considers Tony Martin, fourth overall at 10 seconds, his biggest rival.
"It will be hard to win this Paris-Nice, as tomorrow we have a very hard time trial and we know Tony Martin will be very good," said Klöden. "It's hard to beat him in a TT and he was very good today too. I will try everything and we will see tomorrow."
Another day, another seven categorised climbs
The first serious break of the day occurred on the slopes of the category 1 Col de la Croix de Chaubouret as Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) went on the attack. The Dutchman crested the summit of the 10km climb alone after 54km of racing, while a four-man chase group containing Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ), David Lopez Garcia (Movistar) and Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) followed at 35 seconds.
The chasers made contact with Westra and Romain Hardy (Bretagne-Schuller) jumped across from the peloton to form an escape group of six.
The leading sextet stayed together across the next climb, the category 3 Côte de Saint-Jeure-d'Ay at 96km, and at the summit their advantage stood at a little over one minute after having reached a maximum gap of more than four minutes. On the descent, however, the escapees extended their lead back over two minutes up on the field.
On the fourth of seven climbs for the stage, the category 2 Col de Montreynaud, the six man break split on the 7.4km ascent as Westra, Lopez Garcia and Dupont dropped their breakaway companions. Jeannesson, Le Mevel and Hardy were swept up as Westra crossed the summit first ahead of Lopez Garcia and Dupont.
The lead trio were quickly on to the category 3 Côte de Vernoux-en-Vivarais where Westra again topped the summit first at 144km. Lopez Garcia, however, soon lost contact leaving Westra and Dupont to tackle the penultimate Col de Comberon climb, whose summit stood 41km from the finish, with a 40-second advantage.
Westra soon dropped Dupont on the 4.4km category 3 climb, but the Frenchman clawed his way back to the Dutchman and Westra again took top honours at the KOM, just prior to being absorbed by an FDJ-led peloton. For his efforts on the stage, Westra moved into second overall on the mountains classification.
A furious pace was set by FDJ on the descent of the Col de Comberon which created a new seven-man break containing four of their riders: Pierrick Fedrigo, Sandy Casar, Cédric Pineau and Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Yuriy Trofimov (Katusha Team), Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) and Simon Spilak (Lampre - ISD).
The seven pushed out their lead to 35 seconds, but as the peloton regrouped behind the escapees their gap steadily came down as Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) took strong pulls in the chase effort.
The escape was eventually brought back with 16km remaining at the base of the day's final climb, the category 1 Col de la Mûre.
Sting in the tail
Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) immediately came to the fore and pushed the pace as the approximate 60-man peloton detonated on the steep early gradient, the most difficult part of the 7.6km climb. Vinokourov soon pulled the plug on his pace-making efforts, only to be replaced by teammate Rémy Di Gregorio.
As the lead group whittled down to about 20 of the general classification contenders, Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched an attack halfway up the climb. The 31-year-old Italian was soon joined by Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) and the leading duo pushed their advantage out to 15 seconds.
The HTC-Highroad dynamic duo of Tejay Van Garderen and Tony Martin kept the pair in check, with the young American setting a steady tempo in the chasing effort.
Near the summit of the Col de la Mûre, just as Carrara and Kiserlovski were about to be absorbed, the Estonian Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) launched a blistering attack which drew out the final eight-man selection over the summit.
Taaramae took top honours at the KOM line and was joined by Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), Xavier Tondo Volpini (Movistar Team), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Janez Brajkovic and Andreas Klöden (RadioShack), Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) for the lightning-quick descent to the finish in Vernoux-en-Vivarais.
The octet worked well together once the road flattened out in the run-in to the finish with Tony Martin taking a massive pull in the finale to ensure the nearest chase group would not make contact.
Brajkovic led-out the sprint with Klöden glued to his wheel and the German held off the late charge of Sanchez to take both the stage victory and yellow jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|4:59:00
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|7
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|8
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:19
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|19
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:36
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|28
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:51
|29
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:56
|31
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|33
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|37
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|43
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:21
|46
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:37
|47
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|51
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|52
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:12
|54
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|55
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|56
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:13
|59
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|61
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|62
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:43
|63
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:36
|64
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|65
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|69
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|73
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|74
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|77
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|78
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|80
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|82
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:06
|83
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|85
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|86
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|87
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|88
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:21
|89
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:53
|91
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|93
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|94
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|95
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|98
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|99
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|101
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|102
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|103
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|104
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|107
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|111
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|112
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|113
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|114
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|117
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|120
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|123
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|125
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|126
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|127
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:25:47
|128
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|129
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|131
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|137
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|141
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|143
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|144
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|145
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|146
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|147
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|148
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|150
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|151
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|152
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|153
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|154
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|155
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|156
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|157
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|158
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|159
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|160
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|161
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|162
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|163
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|pts
|2
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|4
|pts
|2
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|6
|4
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|6
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|7
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|2
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|4
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|3
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2
|7
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:59:00
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:19
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:36
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:56
|10
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|11
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:13
|14
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:36
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:06
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:53
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|22
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:47
|26
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|14:57:19
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|5
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:02:15
|6
|HTC - Highroad
|0:03:13
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:03:37
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:05:09
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:05:33
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:42
|11
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:00
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:09:30
|14
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:10:04
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:10:09
|16
|FDJ
|0:12:41
|17
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:06
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:12
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:46
|20
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:31:12
|21
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:37
|22
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:46:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|24:26:13
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:04
|3
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:10
|5
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|7
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:29
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|23
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|24
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:39
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:46
|27
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|28
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:58
|29
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|30
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:06
|31
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:01
|38
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:07
|43
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:31
|44
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:34
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:42
|46
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:47
|47
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:55
|50
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:21
|51
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|52
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|55
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:02
|56
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:17
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:23
|58
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|59
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:10:06
|60
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:07
|61
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:13
|62
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:08
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:09
|64
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:33
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:46
|66
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|67
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|68
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|73
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|76
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:00
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:09
|78
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:17:14
|79
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:41
|80
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:18:10
|81
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:18:32
|82
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:31
|83
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:33
|84
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:55
|85
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:02
|86
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:03
|87
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|88
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|89
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|91
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|93
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|95
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|97
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|98
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:55
|99
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:01
|100
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:04
|101
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:06
|103
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:22:58
|104
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:43
|105
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:54
|106
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:55
|107
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:57
|108
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:50
|113
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:43
|114
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:08
|115
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:24
|116
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:32:42
|117
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:33:18
|118
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:33:50
|119
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:33:59
|120
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:34:00
|121
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|122
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|124
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|125
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:17
|129
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:29
|130
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:35:01
|131
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:35:23
|132
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:30
|133
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:37:47
|134
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:38:54
|135
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|136
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|137
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|138
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|139
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|141
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|143
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|144
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|145
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:17
|146
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:55
|147
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:28
|148
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:41:25
|149
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:42:15
|150
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:45:14
|151
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:22
|153
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|154
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:24
|155
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:45:37
|156
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:45:41
|157
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:45:52
|158
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:18
|159
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:46:26
|160
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:52:20
|161
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|162
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:42
|163
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:56:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|56
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|5
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|55
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|11
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|29
|12
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|26
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|14
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|23
|15
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|16
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|22
|17
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|18
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|19
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|20
|20
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|19
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|18
|22
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|18
|23
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17
|24
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|26
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|16
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|15
|29
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|14
|30
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|31
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|34
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|35
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|36
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|37
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|38
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|8
|40
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|41
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|8
|42
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|43
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|44
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|7
|45
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|46
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|47
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|6
|48
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|50
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|5
|51
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|5
|52
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|53
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|54
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4
|55
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|56
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|57
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3
|58
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|59
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|60
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|61
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|62
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|63
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|64
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|65
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|66
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|67
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|68
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|69
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|70
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|39
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|19
|4
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|8
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|8
|10
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|11
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|12
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|15
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|4
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|3
|18
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|19
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2
|21
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|2
|23
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|24
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|25
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|2
|26
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|1
|27
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|28
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1
|29
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|30
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|31
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|32
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|24:26:23
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:19
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:36
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:56
|9
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:32
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:07
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:09:56
|13
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:59
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:36
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:50
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:52
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:20:53
|21
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:45
|22
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:51
|23
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:47
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:33:49
|27
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:50
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:44
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|31
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:45:27
|32
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|73:19:28
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|5
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:02:15
|6
|HTC - Highroad
|0:03:13
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:03:24
|8
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|0:04:56
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:05:20
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:42
|11
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:00
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:09:30
|14
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:10:04
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:10:09
|16
|FDJ
|0:12:28
|17
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:06
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:12
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:46
|20
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:31:12
|21
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:37
|22
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:46:39
