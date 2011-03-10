Trending

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) won stage five at Paris-Nice in Vernoux-en-Vivarais from an elite eight-man group of general classification contenders.

It was a rare road stage victory for the 35-year-old German as he out-sprinted Olympic road champion Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the 193km stage. Klöden's last individual win was in a time trial at the 2009 Giro del Trentino, but his last road stage victory came in 2005 during stage five of the Bayern-Rundfahrt.

"I cannot remember when I won my last race in a sprint," Klöden said. "It is not really my specialty but Jani Brajkovic told me to get on his wheel, that he would lead the sprint for me and I thought I might as well try.

"I never thought I would be able to beat Samuel Sanchez in a sprint. It's great for me since I also get the yellow jersey. It's also great for the team. I am so happy."

Under the impetus of Estonian Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), the final selection from a 25-man lead group emerged over the summit of the stage's seventh and final categorised climb, the category 1 Col de la Mûre.

As Taaramae crested the summit only nine kilometres from the finish line he was joined by Klöden, his RadioShack teammate Janez Brajkovic, Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), Xavier Tondo Volpini (Movistar Team), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

After making quick work of the steep descent, the eight-man lead group powered through to the finish 18 seconds ahead of the first chasers, headed by 2009 Paris-Nice winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank).

In addition to picking up the stage win, Klöden, the 2000 Paris-Nice champion, earned the race leader's yellow jersey, and leads Samuel Sanchez by four seconds and Carrara by six seconds overall as all eight members of the winning break now occupy the top eight overall on general classification.

Overnight leader Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) was dropped early on the slopes of the final climb and surrendered his yellow jersey as he finished the stage 15:36 off the pace.

"I came to this race with ambitions but I never thought to take the yellow jersey," said Klöden. "On the other hand, up to now I've had a good season. In Mallorca and Algarve I already saw that my condition was better than the other years.

"I am lucky with the weather too. I hate cold and rain, but here in Paris-Nice we can't complain about the weather. I survived the first nervous days without major crashes. Today I was ready for a good performance. A victory is of course more than expected."

One day after taking over the yellow jersey, Klöden faces a 27km individual time trial and considers Tony Martin, fourth overall at 10 seconds, his biggest rival.

"It will be hard to win this Paris-Nice, as tomorrow we have a very hard time trial and we know Tony Martin will be very good," said Klöden. "It's hard to beat him in a TT and he was very good today too. I will try everything and we will see tomorrow."

Another day, another seven categorised climbs

The first serious break of the day occurred on the slopes of the category 1 Col de la Croix de Chaubouret as Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) went on the attack. The Dutchman crested the summit of the 10km climb alone after 54km of racing, while a four-man chase group containing Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ), David Lopez Garcia (Movistar) and Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) followed at 35 seconds.

The chasers made contact with Westra and Romain Hardy (Bretagne-Schuller) jumped across from the peloton to form an escape group of six.

The leading sextet stayed together across the next climb, the category 3 Côte de Saint-Jeure-d'Ay at 96km, and at the summit their advantage stood at a little over one minute after having reached a maximum gap of more than four minutes. On the descent, however, the escapees extended their lead back over two minutes up on the field.

On the fourth of seven climbs for the stage, the category 2 Col de Montreynaud, the six man break split on the 7.4km ascent as Westra, Lopez Garcia and Dupont dropped their breakaway companions. Jeannesson, Le Mevel and Hardy were swept up as Westra crossed the summit first ahead of Lopez Garcia and Dupont.

The lead trio were quickly on to the category 3 Côte de Vernoux-en-Vivarais where Westra again topped the summit first at 144km. Lopez Garcia, however, soon lost contact leaving Westra and Dupont to tackle the penultimate Col de Comberon climb, whose summit stood 41km from the finish, with a 40-second advantage.

Westra soon dropped Dupont on the 4.4km category 3 climb, but the Frenchman clawed his way back to the Dutchman and Westra again took top honours at the KOM, just prior to being absorbed by an FDJ-led peloton. For his efforts on the stage, Westra moved into second overall on the mountains classification.

A furious pace was set by FDJ on the descent of the Col de Comberon which created a new seven-man break containing four of their riders: Pierrick Fedrigo, Sandy Casar, Cédric Pineau and Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Yuriy Trofimov (Katusha Team), Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) and Simon Spilak (Lampre - ISD).

The seven pushed out their lead to 35 seconds, but as the peloton regrouped behind the escapees their gap steadily came down as Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) took strong pulls in the chase effort.

The escape was eventually brought back with 16km remaining at the base of the day's final climb, the category 1 Col de la Mûre.

Sting in the tail

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) immediately came to the fore and pushed the pace as the approximate 60-man peloton detonated on the steep early gradient, the most difficult part of the 7.6km climb. Vinokourov soon pulled the plug on his pace-making efforts, only to be replaced by teammate Rémy Di Gregorio.

As the lead group whittled down to about 20 of the general classification contenders, Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched an attack halfway up the climb. The 31-year-old Italian was soon joined by Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) and the leading duo pushed their advantage out to 15 seconds.

The HTC-Highroad dynamic duo of Tejay Van Garderen and Tony Martin kept the pair in check, with the young American setting a steady tempo in the chasing effort.

Near the summit of the Col de la Mûre, just as Carrara and Kiserlovski were about to be absorbed, the Estonian Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) launched a blistering attack which drew out the final eight-man selection over the summit.

Taaramae took top honours at the KOM line and was joined by Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad), Xavier Tondo Volpini (Movistar Team), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Janez Brajkovic and Andreas Klöden (RadioShack), Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) for the lightning-quick descent to the finish in Vernoux-en-Vivarais.

The octet worked well together once the road flattened out in the run-in to the finish with Tony Martin taking a massive pull in the finale to ensure the nearest chase group would not make contact.

Brajkovic led-out the sprint with Klöden glued to his wheel and the German held off the late charge of Sanchez to take both the stage victory and yellow jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack4:59:00
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
3Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
7Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
8Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
9Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:18
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:19
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
18Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
19Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
20Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
22Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:34
25Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:36
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
28Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:51
29Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:56
31Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
33Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
35Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
36Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
37Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
38Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
40Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
41Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
42Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
44Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:21
46Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:37
47Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
50Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
51Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
52Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:05:12
54Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
55Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
56Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:13
59Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
60Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
61Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:43
63Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:36
64Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
69Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
73Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
74Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
77Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
78Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
80Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
82Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:17:06
83Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
84Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
85Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
86Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
87Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
88Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:19:21
89Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
90Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:53
91Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
93Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
94Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
95Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
98Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
99Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
100Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
101Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
102Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
103Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
104Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
107Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
111Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
112Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
113Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
114Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
115Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
116Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
117Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
118Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
119Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
120Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
122Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
123Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
124Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
125Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
126Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
127Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:25:47
128Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
129David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
130Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
131José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
132Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
136Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
137Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
138Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
139José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
140Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
141Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
142Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
143Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
144Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
145Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
146Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
147Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
148Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
149Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
150Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
151Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
152Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
153Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
154Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
155Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
156Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
157Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
158Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
159Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
160Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
161Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
162Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
163Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNFKevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFLeif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
DNFBrian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Saint-Chamond (In memory of Andreï Kivilev), 38.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Sprint 2 - Lamastre, 128.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo3pts
2David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 1 - Côte des Ayats, 29.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ4pts
2Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
3Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Croix de Chaubouret (1201 m), 54.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ6
4David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
6Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
7Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Saint-Jeure-d'Ay, 96.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ2
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 4 - Col de Montreynaud (760 m), 136km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ2
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Vernoux-en-Vivarais, 144.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 6 - Col de Comberon, 151.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 7 - Col de la Mûre (765 m), 184.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana4
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack3
6Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad2
7Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:59:00
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:19
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:36
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:56
10Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
11Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:13
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:36
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:17:06
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:53
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:47
26Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
27Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack14:57:19
2Sky Procycling0:01:55
3Movistar Team0:01:56
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:14
5Team Leopard-Trek0:02:15
6HTC - Highroad0:03:13
7Pro Team Astana0:03:37
8Vacansoleil-DCM0:05:09
9Team Europcar0:05:33
10AG2R La Mondiale0:05:42
11Quick Step Cycling Team0:08:23
12BMC Racing Team0:09:00
13Katusha Team0:09:30
14Team Garmin - Cervelo0:10:04
15Lampre - ISD0:10:09
16FDJ0:12:41
17Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:13:06
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:12
19Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:46
20Omega Pharma - Lotto0:31:12
21Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:37
22Bretagne - Schuller0:46:39

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack24:26:13
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:04
3Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:10
5Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
7Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:28
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:29
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
20Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
21Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
22Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
23Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
24Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:39
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:44
26Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:46
27Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
28Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:58
29Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
30Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:06
31Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
33Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
34Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
36Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:01
38Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
39Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
40Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
42Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:03:07
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:31
44Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:03:34
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:42
46Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:47
47Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:55
50Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:21
51Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:22
52Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
55Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:08:02
56Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:17
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:23
58Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
59Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:10:06
60Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:07
61Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:13
62Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:08
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:09
64Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:33
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:46
66Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
67Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
68Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
69Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
73Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
76Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:17:00
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:17:09
78Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:17:14
79Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:41
80Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:18:10
81Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:18:32
82Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:19:31
83Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:33
84Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:55
85Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:21:02
86Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:21:03
87Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
88Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
89Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
90Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
91Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
93Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
94Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
95Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
97Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
98Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:55
99Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:01
100Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:04
101Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
102Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:06
103Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:22:58
104Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:43
105Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:54
106David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:55
107Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:57
108Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:50
113Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:43
114Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:30:08
115Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:24
116Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:32:42
117Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:33:18
118Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:33:50
119Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:33:59
120Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:34:00
121Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
122Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
123Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
124Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
125Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
126Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:17
129Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:29
130Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:35:01
131Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:35:23
132Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:36:30
133Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:37:47
134Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:38:54
135Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
136Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
137Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
138Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
139Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
141Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
142Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
143Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
144Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
145Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:17
146Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:55
147José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:28
148Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:41:25
149Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:42:15
150Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:45:14
151Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
152Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:22
153Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
154José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:24
155Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:45:37
156Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:45:41
157Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:45:52
158Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:18
159Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:46:26
160Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:52:20
161Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
162Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:53:42
163Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:56:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo79pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling56
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team56
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team55
5Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad55
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale49
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team44
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team41
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto30
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar29
11Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ29
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack26
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne25
14Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ23
15Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi22
16Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana22
17Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
18Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
19Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD20
20Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek19
21Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad18
22Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana18
23Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD17
24Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek17
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
26Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack16
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling16
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana15
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack14
30Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
31Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team13
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team12
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar11
34Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard10
35Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
36Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
37Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
38Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek8
40Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team8
41Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ8
42Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling7
43Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team7
44Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad7
45Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
46Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
47Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6
48Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale6
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
50Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ5
51Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek5
52Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team5
53Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team4
54Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana4
55Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
56Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar3
57Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD3
58Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
59Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
60Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
61Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling2
62Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
63Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
64David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
65Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack1
66Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
67Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1
68Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
69Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1
70José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ39pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
3Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana19
4Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team12
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
8Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ8
10Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
11Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
12Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
15Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar4
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana4
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack3
18Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
19Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
20Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad2
21Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
22Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ2
23Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
24Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
25Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ2
26Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack1
27Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
28Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1
29Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1
30Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
31Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
32Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana24:26:23
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:19
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:36
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:56
9Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:32
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:07
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:09:56
13Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:57
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:59
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:36
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:16:50
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:20:52
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:53
21Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:45
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:51
23Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:47
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:33:49
27Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:33:50
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:44
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
31Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:45:27
32Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack73:19:28
2Sky Procycling0:01:55
3Movistar Team0:01:56
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:14
5Team Leopard-Trek0:02:15
6HTC - Highroad0:03:13
7Pro Team Astana0:03:24
8Vacansoleil-Dcm0:04:56
9Team Europcar0:05:20
10AG2R La Mondiale0:05:42
11Quick Step Cycling Team0:08:23
12BMC Racing Team0:09:00
13Katusha Team0:09:30
14Team Garmin - Cervelo0:10:04
15Lampre - ISD0:10:09
16FDJ0:12:28
17Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:13:06
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:12
19Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:46
20Omega Pharma - Lotto0:31:12
21Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:37
22Bretagne - Schuller0:46:39

