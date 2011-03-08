Goss rockets to stage win, GC lead
Crash in final kilometre takes out Sagan
Stage 3: Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire - Nuits-Saint-Georges
Stage three of Paris-Nice was doubly special for Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) as he won his first career stage in Paris-Nice and with the time bonus took over the general classification lead. The 24-year-old Tasmanian outkicked Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) in a chaotic field sprint into Nuits-Saint-Georges which saw Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) crash moments after the last turn onto the finishing straight.
Goss said it had been a tough final sprint, which saw him dart from one side of the road to the other to avoid the fallen riders and then go for the win at the end of a hilly 202km stage.
"It was certainly difficult, I was a little bit too far back in the last corner and was lucky to get round the crash, but once I got past them I had a straight run and it went well," said Goss. "I was very motivated for today's stage, I knew if I could get over the final five-kilometre climb I'd be in with a good shot, the finish was perfect for me.
"We just missed out on the first sprint on stage one, the second one I was a little bit boxed in, but today it worked out fine."
"It was a very scrappy finish, but they seem to suit Matt, he surfs the other teams lead-outs and then goes for it himself," added HTC-Highroad's sports director Allan Peiper, "He just missed out yesterday (Monday), but today he really put the score straight."
Goss assumed the race lead from Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), wearer of the yellow jersey since his stage win on the opening stage, by two seconds. Haussler moves into third overall, six seconds off the pace.
"Tomorrow's a tough stage to defend the lead, but it's not impossible," said Goss, who also leads the best young rider classification. "There are two climbs about 50 kilometers from the finish, so hopefully I can get over them ok and at least hold it for another day.
"It's been a perfect start to the year. I can only hope it keeps going for as long as possible."
From the gun
The break of the day formed immediately as stage three began with an attack by Cédric Pineau (FDJ). He was joined by Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Romain Hardy (Bretagne-Schuller) and the quintet quickly built up a lead over the momentarily complacent peloton.
Only 5km into the stage the escapees' lead stood at two minutes and by the 50km mark the quintet had stretched their advantage to 4:35, at which point Vacansoleil-DCM, the team of race leader Thomas De Gendt, upped the pace in the peloton to hold the break in check.
At the first sprint line of the stage in Cervon at 74.5km, won by Pineau over Gautier and Hardy, their lead had dropped slightly to 3:50 and as the race approached the 100km mark the quintet's lead was reduced to 2:15. Perhaps not wanting to make the catch too soon, the chase effort in the peloton eased slightly and the break's lead once again stretched back to 3:45 with 75km remaining.
The stage's second sprint line, in Essey at 156km, was taken by Gautier and the five escapees still remained off the front at the foot of the day's only KOM, albeit with a lead of only one minute due to the pacemaking efforts of Vacansoleil-DCM's Stijn Devolder and Sergey Lagutin.
Veikkanen attacked his break companions on the 5km ascent to the KOM line of the category 2 Côte de Bécoup to take maximum points and the lead in the mountains classification. The break regrouped after the summit, but were soon caught by the peloton after enjoying approximately 180km of freedom for the day.
Moments after the catch was made French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked on a short uphill drag and an attentive Kadri latched onto his wheel. The duo jumped out to a 20-second lead but the teams of the sprinters, particularly Garmin-Cervelo, Liquigas-Cannondale, Sky and Katusha, neutralised their escape with 5km remaining.
The peloton had to negotiate several bends in the closing kilometres and as they made the final left-hand turn onto the finishing straight with 300m remaining, Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) crashed near the head of the peloton. Several riders went down when they plowed into Sagan, but Goss avoided the crash and powered to the finish line to take his seventh win of the season and the Paris-Nice leader's yellow jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5:16:48
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|7
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|15
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|22
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|25
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|29
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|33
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|35
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|36
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|37
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|39
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|42
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|43
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|44
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|45
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|48
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|49
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|51
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|52
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|53
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|54
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|58
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|62
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|71
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|74
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|76
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|82
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|83
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|84
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|89
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|90
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|91
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|94
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|95
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|98
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|102
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|105
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|108
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|110
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|112
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|113
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|114
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|115
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|116
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|120
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|121
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|122
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|125
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|126
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|127
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|128
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|129
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|130
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|131
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|132
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|134
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|136
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|138
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|140
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|141
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|142
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|143
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|144
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|146
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|148
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|150
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|151
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|152
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|153
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|154
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:20
|155
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|156
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|157
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|158
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|159
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|163
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|164
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|165
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:26
|166
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:28
|168
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|169
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|170
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNS
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|2
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5:16:48
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|33
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|15:50:24
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|3
|HTC - Highroad
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|FDJ
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|11
|Team Leopard-Trek
|12
|Bretagne - Schuller
|13
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|14
|Team Radioshack
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Bmc Racing Team
|17
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14:22:34
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|5
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:09
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:10
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:11
|9
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:14
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|12
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|15
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|17
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|18
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|23
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|24
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|27
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|31
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|38
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|40
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|41
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|43
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|44
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|46
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|53
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|54
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|59
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|61
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|62
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|63
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|64
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|67
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|72
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|74
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|76
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|77
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|78
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|80
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|83
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|86
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|90
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|94
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|97
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|102
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|103
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|104
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|106
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|107
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|108
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|109
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|111
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|112
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|115
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|116
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|117
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|118
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|120
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|121
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|122
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|123
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|124
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|125
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|126
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:39
|127
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:08
|128
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|129
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|130
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|131
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|132
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:15
|133
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:01:17
|134
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|135
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:01:32
|139
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:45
|140
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|141
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|142
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|143
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:46
|144
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:03
|145
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|146
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:29
|147
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:06:36
|148
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|150
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|151
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|153
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|154
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|155
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:06:56
|156
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:59
|157
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:03
|158
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:07:37
|159
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:40
|160
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:48
|161
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:31
|162
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:36
|163
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|164
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|165
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:37
|166
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|167
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:37
|168
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:11:55
|169
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:42
|170
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:04
|171
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|56
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|55
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|10
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|23
|11
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|22
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|13
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|14
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|19
|15
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|16
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|19
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|16
|20
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|21
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|22
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|23
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|24
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|8
|25
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|7
|26
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|7
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|29
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|30
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|31
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|5
|32
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|5
|33
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|35
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|36
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|39
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|40
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|41
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|42
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|43
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|44
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|45
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|3
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|4
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|5
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|2
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14:22:34
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:10
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:11
|6
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:15
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:16
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|23
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|28
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|33
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:08
|34
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|35
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:15
|37
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:40
|38
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:08:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|43:08:30
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|5
|Team Leopard-Trek
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|7
|FDJ
|8
|HTC - Highroad
|9
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|10
|Bretagne - Schuller
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|13
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Team Radioshack
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|21
|Bmc Racing Team
|22
|SAXO Bank Sungard
