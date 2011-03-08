Trending

Goss rockets to stage win, GC lead

Crash in final kilometre takes out Sagan

Image 1 of 55

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) sprints to the stage 3 victory in Paris-Nice

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) sprints to the stage 3 victory in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 55

The peloton gets a time check from the break.

The peloton gets a time check from the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 55

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) donned the green points jersey.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) donned the green points jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 55

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) took the green jersey after placing second in the sprint

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) took the green jersey after placing second in the sprint
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 55

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) in green

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) in green
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 55

Matt Goss, at only 24, leads both the Paris-Nice overall and best young rider's classification.

Matt Goss, at only 24, leads both the Paris-Nice overall and best young rider's classification.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 55

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) enjoyed his success on stage 3

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) enjoyed his success on stage 3
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 55

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) clearly thrilled to get the yellow jersey

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) clearly thrilled to get the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 55

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad)

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 55

Vacansoleil leads the chase on stage 3

Vacansoleil leads the chase on stage 3
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 55

Samuel Sanchez (Eusktaltel-Euskadi)

Samuel Sanchez (Eusktaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 55

Dan Lloyd and Geraint Thomas have a chat before the start.

Dan Lloyd and Geraint Thomas have a chat before the start.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 55

Nicolas Roche and Maxime Monfort after signing in.

Nicolas Roche and Maxime Monfort after signing in.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 55

Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 55

Finland's Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took the mountains jersey in Paris-Nice on stage 3

Finland's Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took the mountains jersey in Paris-Nice on stage 3
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 55

The break reached a maximum of 4:35.

The break reached a maximum of 4:35.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 55

Paris-Nice organisers attempted to stop litter with a post-feedzone garbage drop

Paris-Nice organisers attempted to stop litter with a post-feedzone garbage drop
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 55

It was an unusually lovely day for the peloton on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

It was an unusually lovely day for the peloton on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 55

The peloton heads over a level crossing

The peloton heads over a level crossing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 55

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 55

Johan Van Summeren leads Garmin-Cervelo teammate Heinrich Haussler

Johan Van Summeren leads Garmin-Cervelo teammate Heinrich Haussler
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 55

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 55

Vacansoleil works to protect overall leader Thomas De Gendt.

Vacansoleil works to protect overall leader Thomas De Gendt.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 55

The peloton heads to Nuits-Saint-Georges

The peloton heads to Nuits-Saint-Georges
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 55

Kadri, Pineau and Veikkannen in the break on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Kadri, Pineau and Veikkannen in the break on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 55

The break of the day: Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Romain Hardy (Bretagne-Schuller).

The break of the day: Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Romain Hardy (Bretagne-Schuller).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 55

Vacansoleil was responsible for the chasing today.

Vacansoleil was responsible for the chasing today.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 55

Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 55

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo)

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 55

The peloton had a beautiful day for stage 3 of Paris-Nice

The peloton had a beautiful day for stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 55

A crash in the sprint on stage 3 was caused when Peter Sagan touched wheels with Geraint Thomas out of the final turn.

A crash in the sprint on stage 3 was caused when Peter Sagan touched wheels with Geraint Thomas out of the final turn.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 55

Movistar tries to bring David Lopez back after a flat.

Movistar tries to bring David Lopez back after a flat.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 55

Goss was golden after winning the sprint on stage 3

Goss was golden after winning the sprint on stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 55

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) won a dicey sprint on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) won a dicey sprint on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 55

Paris-Nice stage winner Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) celebrates

Paris-Nice stage winner Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 55

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) topped Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) to take the win and race lead in Paris-Nice

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) topped Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) to take the win and race lead in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 55

Vacansoleil lead the peloton during stage 3 of Paris Nice, heading toward Nuit Saint-Georges

Vacansoleil lead the peloton during stage 3 of Paris Nice, heading toward Nuit Saint-Georges
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 38 of 55

Cyril Gautier, Cédric Pineau, Jussi Veikkanen, Romain Hardy and Blel Kadri in a break

Cyril Gautier, Cédric Pineau, Jussi Veikkanen, Romain Hardy and Blel Kadri in a break
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 39 of 55

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) launched one of his signature attacks and was followed by Blel Kadri (AG2R)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) launched one of his signature attacks and was followed by Blel Kadri (AG2R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 55

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) walks his bike to the line after crashing on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) walks his bike to the line after crashing on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 55

Heinrich Haussler focused before the start

Heinrich Haussler focused before the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 55

Jérémy Roy (FDJ)

Jérémy Roy (FDJ)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 55

Amaël Moinard (BMC)

Amaël Moinard (BMC)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 55

Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 55

Pablo Lastras (Movistar)

Pablo Lastras (Movistar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 55

Geoffrey Lequatre) Radioshack)

Geoffrey Lequatre) Radioshack)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 55

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his win on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his win on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 55

Garmin-Cervelo riders chase back on

Garmin-Cervelo riders chase back on
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 49 of 55

Robbie Hunter (Radioshack)

Robbie Hunter (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 50 of 55

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 51 of 55

Stage winner Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) on the podium

Stage winner Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) on the podium
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 52 of 55

Stage winner Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) is also a contender in the best young rider category.

Stage winner Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) is also a contender in the best young rider category.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 53 of 55

Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the polka dot jersey

Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 54 of 55

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) is wearing green

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) is wearing green
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 55 of 55

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) is in yellow as the race leader at Paris-Nice after three stages

Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) is in yellow as the race leader at Paris-Nice after three stages
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Stage three of Paris-Nice was doubly special for Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) as he won his first career stage in Paris-Nice and with the time bonus took over the general classification lead. The 24-year-old Tasmanian outkicked Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) in a chaotic field sprint into Nuits-Saint-Georges which saw Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) crash moments after the last turn onto the finishing straight.

Goss said it had been a tough final sprint, which saw him dart from one side of the road to the other to avoid the fallen riders and then go for the win at the end of a hilly 202km stage.

"It was certainly difficult, I was a little bit too far back in the last corner and was lucky to get round the crash, but once I got past them I had a straight run and it went well," said Goss. "I was very motivated for today's stage, I knew if I could get over the final five-kilometre climb I'd be in with a good shot, the finish was perfect for me.

"We just missed out on the first sprint on stage one, the second one I was a little bit boxed in, but today it worked out fine."

"It was a very scrappy finish, but they seem to suit Matt, he surfs the other teams lead-outs and then goes for it himself," added HTC-Highroad's sports director Allan Peiper, "He just missed out yesterday (Monday), but today he really put the score straight."

Goss assumed the race lead from Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), wearer of the yellow jersey since his stage win on the opening stage, by two seconds. Haussler moves into third overall, six seconds off the pace.

"Tomorrow's a tough stage to defend the lead, but it's not impossible," said Goss, who also leads the best young rider classification. "There are two climbs about 50 kilometers from the finish, so hopefully I can get over them ok and at least hold it for another day.

"It's been a perfect start to the year. I can only hope it keeps going for as long as possible."

From the gun

The break of the day formed immediately as stage three began with an attack by Cédric Pineau (FDJ). He was joined by Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Romain Hardy (Bretagne-Schuller) and the quintet quickly built up a lead over the momentarily complacent peloton.

Only 5km into the stage the escapees' lead stood at two minutes and by the 50km mark the quintet had stretched their advantage to 4:35, at which point Vacansoleil-DCM, the team of race leader Thomas De Gendt, upped the pace in the peloton to hold the break in check.

At the first sprint line of the stage in Cervon at 74.5km, won by Pineau over Gautier and Hardy, their lead had dropped slightly to 3:50 and as the race approached the 100km mark the quintet's lead was reduced to 2:15. Perhaps not wanting to make the catch too soon, the chase effort in the peloton eased slightly and the break's lead once again stretched back to 3:45 with 75km remaining.

The stage's second sprint line, in Essey at 156km, was taken by Gautier and the five escapees still remained off the front at the foot of the day's only KOM, albeit with a lead of only one minute due to the pacemaking efforts of Vacansoleil-DCM's Stijn Devolder and Sergey Lagutin.

Veikkanen attacked his break companions on the 5km ascent to the KOM line of the category 2 Côte de Bécoup to take maximum points and the lead in the mountains classification. The break regrouped after the summit, but were soon caught by the peloton after enjoying approximately 180km of freedom for the day.

Moments after the catch was made French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked on a short uphill drag and an attentive Kadri latched onto his wheel. The duo jumped out to a 20-second lead but the teams of the sprinters, particularly Garmin-Cervelo, Liquigas-Cannondale, Sky and Katusha, neutralised their escape with 5km remaining.

The peloton had to negotiate several bends in the closing kilometres and as they made the final left-hand turn onto the finishing straight with 300m remaining, Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) crashed near the head of the peloton. Several riders went down when they plowed into Sagan, but Goss avoided the crash and powered to the finish line to take his seventh win of the season and the Paris-Nice leader's yellow jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad5:16:48
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
7Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
14Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
15Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
17Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
20Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
22Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
25Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
27Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
29Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
33Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
34Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
35Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
36Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
39Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
41Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
42Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
43Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
44Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
45Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
47Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
48Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
49Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
51Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
52Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
53Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
54Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
58Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
61Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
62Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
63Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
66Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
67David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
68Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
69Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
70Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
71Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
72Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
74Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
75Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
76Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
77Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
82Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
83Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
84Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
85Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
88Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
89Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
90Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
91Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
92Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
94Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
95Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
97Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
98Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
99Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
100Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
101Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
102Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
103Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
105José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
106Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
107Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
108Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
109Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
110Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
112Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
113Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
114Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
115Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
116Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
117Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
120Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
121Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
122Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
123Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
124Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
125Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
126Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
127Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
128Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
129Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
130Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
131Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
132Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
134Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
136Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
138Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
139Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
140Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
142Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
143Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
144Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
146Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
147Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
148Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
149Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
150Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
151Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
152Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
153Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
154Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:06:20
155Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
156Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
157José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
158Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
159Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
160Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
161Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
162Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
163Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
164Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
165Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:26
166Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
167Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:28
168Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
169Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
170Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
171Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNSRomain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Sprint 1 - Cervon, km. 74.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Sprint 2 - Essey, km. 156.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ2
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bécoup (Cat. 2) km. 179.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto7pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ2
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad5:16:48
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
22Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
24Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
29Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
32Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
33Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team15:50:24
2Lampre - ISD
3HTC - Highroad
4Sky Procycling
5Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
6FDJ
7Movistar Team
8Pro Team Astana
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Vacansoleil-DCM
11Team Leopard-Trek
12Bretagne - Schuller
13Team Garmin - Cervelo
14Team Radioshack
15Liquigas-Cannondale
16Bmc Racing Team
17Quick Step Cycling Team
18Rabobank Cycling Team
19Team Europcar
20Saxo Bank Sungard
21Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Omega Pharma - Lotto

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad14:22:34
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
5Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:08
6Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:09
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:10
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:11
9Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
10Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:14
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
12Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
15Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
17Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
18Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
19Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
22Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
23Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
24Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
25Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
26Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
27Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
30Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
31Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
32Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
35Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
37Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
38Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
39Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
40Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
41Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
43Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
44Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
45Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
46Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
53Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
54Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
58Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
59Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
61Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
62Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
63Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
64Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
66Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
67Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
70Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
71Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
72Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
74Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
75Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
76Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
77Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
78Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
80Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
81Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
82Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
83Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
86Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
89Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
90Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
91Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
93Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
94Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
97Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
98Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
99Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
102Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
103Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
104Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
105Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
106Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
107Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
108Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
109Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
111Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
112David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
113Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
114Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
115Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
116Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
117Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
118Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
120Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
121Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
122Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
123Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
124Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
125Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
126Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:39
127Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:08
128Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
129Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
130Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
131Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
132Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:15
133Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:01:17
134Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
135Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
136Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
137Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:01:32
139Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:45
140José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
141Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
142Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
143Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:46
144Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:04:03
145Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
146Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:29
147Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:06:36
148Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
150Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
151Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
152Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:44
153Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
154Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
155Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:06:56
156Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:59
157Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:03
158Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:07:37
159Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:40
160Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:07:48
161Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:31
162Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:36
163Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
164Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
165Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:37
166Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
167Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:37
168Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:11:55
169Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:42
170Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:04
171Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:18:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo60pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling56
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad55
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team40
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team40
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale34
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team33
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team31
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team29
10Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ23
11Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana22
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto21
13Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
14Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek19
15Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team19
16Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek17
17Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD17
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling16
19Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack16
20Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
21Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
22Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
23Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
24Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD8
25Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ7
26Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad7
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale6
29Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
30Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
31Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ5
32Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ5
33Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team5
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
35Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar3
36Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
39Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
40Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
41Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
42Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
43Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
44Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1
45Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto7pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
3Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar4
4Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
5Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ2
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
8Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad14:22:34
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:08
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:10
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:11
6Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:15
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:16
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
12Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
23Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
28Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:39
33Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:08
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
35Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
36Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:15
37Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:40
38Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:08:36

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-DCM43:08:30
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3Katusha Team
4Quick Step Cycling Team
5Team Leopard-Trek
6Lampre - ISD
7FDJ
8HTC - Highroad
9Team Garmin - Cervelo
10Bretagne - Schuller
11Sky Procycling
12Pro Team Astana
13Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
14Movistar Team
15Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Team Radioshack
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Rabobank Cycling Team
19Team Europcar
20Omega Pharma - Lotto
21Bmc Racing Team
22SAXO Bank Sungard

