Stage three of Paris-Nice was doubly special for Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) as he won his first career stage in Paris-Nice and with the time bonus took over the general classification lead. The 24-year-old Tasmanian outkicked Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) in a chaotic field sprint into Nuits-Saint-Georges which saw Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) crash moments after the last turn onto the finishing straight.

Goss said it had been a tough final sprint, which saw him dart from one side of the road to the other to avoid the fallen riders and then go for the win at the end of a hilly 202km stage.

"It was certainly difficult, I was a little bit too far back in the last corner and was lucky to get round the crash, but once I got past them I had a straight run and it went well," said Goss. "I was very motivated for today's stage, I knew if I could get over the final five-kilometre climb I'd be in with a good shot, the finish was perfect for me.

"We just missed out on the first sprint on stage one, the second one I was a little bit boxed in, but today it worked out fine."

"It was a very scrappy finish, but they seem to suit Matt, he surfs the other teams lead-outs and then goes for it himself," added HTC-Highroad's sports director Allan Peiper, "He just missed out yesterday (Monday), but today he really put the score straight."

Goss assumed the race lead from Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), wearer of the yellow jersey since his stage win on the opening stage, by two seconds. Haussler moves into third overall, six seconds off the pace.

"Tomorrow's a tough stage to defend the lead, but it's not impossible," said Goss, who also leads the best young rider classification. "There are two climbs about 50 kilometers from the finish, so hopefully I can get over them ok and at least hold it for another day.

"It's been a perfect start to the year. I can only hope it keeps going for as long as possible."

From the gun

The break of the day formed immediately as stage three began with an attack by Cédric Pineau (FDJ). He was joined by Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Romain Hardy (Bretagne-Schuller) and the quintet quickly built up a lead over the momentarily complacent peloton.

Only 5km into the stage the escapees' lead stood at two minutes and by the 50km mark the quintet had stretched their advantage to 4:35, at which point Vacansoleil-DCM, the team of race leader Thomas De Gendt, upped the pace in the peloton to hold the break in check.

At the first sprint line of the stage in Cervon at 74.5km, won by Pineau over Gautier and Hardy, their lead had dropped slightly to 3:50 and as the race approached the 100km mark the quintet's lead was reduced to 2:15. Perhaps not wanting to make the catch too soon, the chase effort in the peloton eased slightly and the break's lead once again stretched back to 3:45 with 75km remaining.

The stage's second sprint line, in Essey at 156km, was taken by Gautier and the five escapees still remained off the front at the foot of the day's only KOM, albeit with a lead of only one minute due to the pacemaking efforts of Vacansoleil-DCM's Stijn Devolder and Sergey Lagutin.

Veikkanen attacked his break companions on the 5km ascent to the KOM line of the category 2 Côte de Bécoup to take maximum points and the lead in the mountains classification. The break regrouped after the summit, but were soon caught by the peloton after enjoying approximately 180km of freedom for the day.

Moments after the catch was made French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked on a short uphill drag and an attentive Kadri latched onto his wheel. The duo jumped out to a 20-second lead but the teams of the sprinters, particularly Garmin-Cervelo, Liquigas-Cannondale, Sky and Katusha, neutralised their escape with 5km remaining.

The peloton had to negotiate several bends in the closing kilometres and as they made the final left-hand turn onto the finishing straight with 300m remaining, Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) crashed near the head of the peloton. Several riders went down when they plowed into Sagan, but Goss avoided the crash and powered to the finish line to take his seventh win of the season and the Paris-Nice leader's yellow jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5:16:48 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 7 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 14 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 15 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 20 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 22 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 25 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 29 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 31 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 33 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 35 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 36 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 39 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 41 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 42 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 43 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 44 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 45 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 48 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 49 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 51 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 52 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 53 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 54 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 58 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 60 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 62 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 63 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 66 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 71 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 74 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 76 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 77 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 82 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 83 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 84 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 85 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 88 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 89 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 90 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 91 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 92 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 94 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 95 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 97 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 98 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 99 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 102 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 105 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 107 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 108 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 110 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 112 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 113 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 114 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 115 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 116 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 117 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 120 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 121 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 122 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 124 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 125 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 126 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 127 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 128 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 129 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 130 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 131 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 132 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 134 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 136 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 138 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 139 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 140 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 141 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 142 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 143 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 144 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 146 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 147 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 148 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 150 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 151 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 152 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 153 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 154 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:06:20 155 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 156 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 157 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 158 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 159 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 160 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 161 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 163 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 164 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 165 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:26 166 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:28 168 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 169 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 170 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 171 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNS Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Sprint 1 - Cervon, km. 74.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Sprint 2 - Essey, km. 156.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bécoup (Cat. 2) km. 179.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 2 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5:16:48 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 22 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 27 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 29 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 32 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 33 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 15:50:24 2 Lampre - ISD 3 HTC - Highroad 4 Sky Procycling 5 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 6 FDJ 7 Movistar Team 8 Pro Team Astana 9 AG2R La Mondiale 10 Vacansoleil-DCM 11 Team Leopard-Trek 12 Bretagne - Schuller 13 Team Garmin - Cervelo 14 Team Radioshack 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Bmc Racing Team 17 Quick Step Cycling Team 18 Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Team Europcar 20 Saxo Bank Sungard 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Omega Pharma - Lotto

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 14:22:34 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 5 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:08 6 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:00:09 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:10 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:11 9 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 10 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:14 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 12 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 13 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 15 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 17 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 18 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 23 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 24 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 25 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 26 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 27 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 30 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 31 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 32 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 38 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 40 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 41 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 43 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 44 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 45 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 46 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 53 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 54 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 58 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 59 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 62 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 63 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 64 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 66 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 67 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 71 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 72 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 74 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 75 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 76 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 77 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 78 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 80 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 81 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 82 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 83 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 86 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 90 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 91 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 94 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 97 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 99 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 102 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 103 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 104 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 106 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 107 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 108 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 109 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 111 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 112 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 114 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 115 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 116 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 117 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 118 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 120 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 121 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 122 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 123 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 124 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 125 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 126 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:39 127 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:08 128 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 129 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 130 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 131 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 132 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:15 133 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:01:17 134 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 135 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 136 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 137 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:01:32 139 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:45 140 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 141 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 142 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 143 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:46 144 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:04:03 145 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 146 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:29 147 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:06:36 148 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 150 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 151 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:44 153 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 154 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 155 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:06:56 156 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:59 157 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:03 158 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:07:37 159 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:40 160 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:07:48 161 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:31 162 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:36 163 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 164 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 165 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:37 166 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 167 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:37 168 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:11:55 169 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:42 170 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:04 171 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:18:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 56 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 55 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 40 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 31 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 10 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 23 11 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 22 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 13 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 14 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 19 15 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 16 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 17 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 19 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 16 20 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 21 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 22 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 23 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 24 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 8 25 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 7 26 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 7 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 28 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 29 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 30 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 31 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 5 32 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 5 33 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 34 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 35 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 36 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 38 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 39 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 40 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2 41 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 42 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 43 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 44 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 45 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 3 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 4 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 5 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 2 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 8 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 14:22:34 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:08 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:10 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:11 6 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:15 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:16 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 12 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 19 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 23 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 28 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:39 33 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:08 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 35 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:15 37 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:40 38 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:08:36