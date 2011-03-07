Image 1 of 58 Mountains leader Damien Gaudin (Europcar) awaits the start of stage 2. Kiwi Greg Henderson (Team Sky) won the sprint finish in Amilly after a high-speed lead-out from teammate Geraint Thomas.

The HTC-Highroad leadout train looked in charge and were riding for Matt Goss in the final kilometre but then Thomas surged off the front with Henderson on his wheel in the tight finishing straight. Henderson started his sprint a little early but dug deep and sustained his speed to hold off the other sprinters who were spread shoulder to shoulder across the road behind him.

He won by a bike length with Goss second, Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) third, Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) fourth and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) fifth. They were all separated by inches but had been out-powered by the Team Sky duo.

“I had a great lead-out from teammate G (Geraint Thomas),” Henderson said on live television immediately after his victory.

“We were waiting and waiting and then he went with 500 metres to go. I went early at about 250-300 metres but I hung on all the way to the line.

“I was really motivated for this race because I knew that if I got close on each day I could take the yellow jersey. I’m a couple of seconds off but it’s always amazing to win races.”

Stage one winner Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) made a surprise attack with 1.5km to go but was caught and finished in the main peloton in 41st place. He kept the race leader’s yellow jersey. Henderson is now second overall, at four seconds, with Jérémy Roy (FDJ) third at seven seconds. Goss is fourth at eight seconds, with early breakaway rider Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) fifth also at eight seconds thanks to picking up intermediate time bonuses.

Henderson promised he would try and take the yellow jersey on Tuesday’s hillier stage from Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire to Nuits-Saint-Georges.

“I’ll have a got tomorrow on the final climb and if I make it I’ll make it. If not it’ll be full support for Brad Wiggins and Mick Rogers,” he said.

The 199km stage was troubled by several big-name crashes as cross winds and twisting roads made the riders nervous. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Haussler all took a tumble but finished the stage.

“It was our own fault. There were crashes because we were nervous and scared of the wind,” Henderson said. “In 10km there were maybe 10 crashes. It was just crazy. When the final started it was full gas so it was important to stay at the front as much as possible.”

The early action

The threat of strong side winds and memories of echelons and surprise attacks in recent editions of Paris-Nice meant several teams were on edge about the 199km stage. However the stage started under blue skies, with only slight side winds.

The only rider not to start was Martin Velits (HTC-Highroad) who crashed heavily during stage one. He injured his shoulder and collarbone in the crash.

Several other riders also pulled out during the ride south towards Amilly. Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank-SunGard) retired after a crash and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) climbed off after an hour of racing. He reportedly changed his racing shoes last Thursday and struggled in the final part of Sunday’s stage with a knee problem.

The stage was widely expected to finish in a sprint but the break of the day formed almost immediately when Yoann Offredo (FDJ), Maxime Bouet (AG2R) and Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) jumped away. Offredo and Gallopin were both ‘enfant du pays’, with the stage going through Gallopin’s home town of Dourdan and a little later past Savigny-sur-Orge, where Offredo was born.

The trio took the time bonuses and points at the first intermediate sprint after 66km, as the gap continued to grow. Surprisingly Offredo then sat up and drifted back to the bunch but Gallopin and Bouet carried on, pushing their lead to 6:15 at the feed zone after 93km.

Crashes and a level crossing

Team Sky hit the front to try and split the peloton at this point as the winds picked up. Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was one of those dropped but the peloton was soon back together as the wind eased. Vacansoleil-DCM kept the tempo constant after that and gave De Gendt a clever one-man lead out so that he could pick up the final one-second time bonus.

More crashes and a closed level crossing disrupted the chase and provided some mid-stage entertainment as the peloton played cat and mouse with the break.

The peloton actually caught up with Gallopin and Bouet at the level crossing but race officials allowed the two to start 45 seconds ahead of the peloton to re-establish their original gap. The peloton tried to set off a little early and swarmed around the race director’s car but Gallopin and Bouet also used the slipstream of the race motorbikes to get going again.

The break eventually ran out of steam after 166km when Gallopin sat up. A few kilometres later Bouet eased up too, leaving the peloton all back together with just over 30km to race.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) were caught up in crashes caused by the slight side winds and twisting roads. Both got back up and chased back on but the string of crashes raised the tension in the peloton.

Alexandre Vinokourov and his Astana teammates decided to advantage of the nervousness with a combined attack on a slight rise with 15km to go.

Tomas Vaitkus did a massive turn on the front and then Vino and Rémy Di Gregorio took over. The peloton split into three parts, causing more panic, but then the Movistar team took over and the Astana aggression fizzled out. The only victim of the fast finale was Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank). He punctured but it was inside the final three kilometres and so he was given the same time as the leaders.

HTC-Highroad moved to the front as Vacansoleil-DCM looked after De Gendt in the finale but they seemed to lack the power to string out the peloton. De Gendt’s late attack confirmed it, giving courage to Thomas and Henderson.

Team Sky struggled to get their lead out right in 2010, with other teams often taking advantage of their work. This year they seem to have turned the tables on their rivals and have already won four sprint finishes.

Full Results 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 5:00:56 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 17 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 25 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 30 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 31 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 35 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 36 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 37 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 38 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 39 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 44 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 49 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 50 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 52 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 54 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 55 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 56 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 60 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 64 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 65 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 66 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 68 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 70 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 71 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 74 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 75 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 76 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 77 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 79 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 82 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 83 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 87 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 88 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 89 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 90 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 93 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 94 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 95 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 96 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 97 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 98 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 101 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 104 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 105 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 107 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 111 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 112 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 116 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 117 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 118 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 119 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 120 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 122 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 123 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 124 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 126 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 128 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 129 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 130 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 131 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 132 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 133 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 135 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 136 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 137 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 138 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 139 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 140 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 141 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 142 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 143 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 144 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 145 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 148 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 149 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 150 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:18 151 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:01 152 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 153 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 154 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 155 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 156 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 157 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 158 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 159 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 161 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 165 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 166 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 167 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 168 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:00 169 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:24 170 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:03:19 171 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 172 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 173 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard DNS Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad

Sprint 1 - Pussay, 66km 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 pts 2 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Varennes-Changy, 153km 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Points 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 22 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 13 9 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 12 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 12 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 13 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 14 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 7 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 16 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 5 17 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 18 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 19 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 20 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young riders 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5:00:56 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 7 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 9 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 27 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 30 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 35 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:01 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:24

Teams 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 15:02:48 2 Quick Step Cycling Team 3 Team Garmin - Cervelo 4 Vacansoleil-DCM 5 Pro Team Astana 6 Bretagne - Schuller 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Team Radioshack 9 Team Europcar 10 Omega Pharma - Lotto 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Movistar Team 14 Sky Procycling 15 Katusha Team 16 Lampre - ISD 17 HTC - Highroad 18 Team Leopard-Trek 19 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 20 FDJ 21 Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Saxo Bank Sungard

General classification after stage 2 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9:05:48 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:00:07 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:08 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:10 7 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:12 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:14 11 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 15 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 23 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 26 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 27 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 28 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 32 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 34 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 36 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 37 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 39 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 41 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 42 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 43 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 47 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 48 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 52 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 54 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 55 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 60 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 61 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 62 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 65 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 67 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 68 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 69 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 70 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 71 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 72 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 74 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 75 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 76 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 77 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 79 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 80 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 81 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 84 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 85 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 87 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 91 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 92 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 97 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 103 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 104 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 106 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 115 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 116 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 117 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 118 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 119 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 120 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 121 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 122 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 123 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 124 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 125 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 126 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 127 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 128 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 130 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 131 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 132 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 133 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 134 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:35 136 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:37 137 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 138 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:06 139 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 140 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 141 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 142 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:12 143 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:13 145 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:15 146 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 147 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 148 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 151 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:01:26 152 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:01:30 153 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:38 154 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:43 155 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48 156 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:02:09 157 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 159 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:44 160 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:04:01 161 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 162 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:27 163 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:06:54 164 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:20 165 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:34 166 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 167 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 168 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 169 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:35 170 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 171 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:35 172 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:11:53 173 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD

Points classification 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 41 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 38 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 30 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 8 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 23 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 10 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 11 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 12 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 19 13 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 14 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 16 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 13 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 17 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 12 18 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 19 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 20 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 22 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 5 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 25 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 26 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 27 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 29 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 31 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2 32 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 1 33 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountains classification 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9:05:48 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:08 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:10 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:14 6 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 24 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 27 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 28 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:37 33 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:06 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 35 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:13 37 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:38 38 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:08:34