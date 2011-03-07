Henderson sprints to victory
De Gendt remains in leader's jersey
Stage 2: Montfort l’Amaury - Amilly
Kiwi Greg Henderson (Team Sky) won the sprint finish in Amilly after a high-speed lead-out from teammate Geraint Thomas.
The HTC-Highroad leadout train looked in charge and were riding for Matt Goss in the final kilometre but then Thomas surged off the front with Henderson on his wheel in the tight finishing straight. Henderson started his sprint a little early but dug deep and sustained his speed to hold off the other sprinters who were spread shoulder to shoulder across the road behind him.
He won by a bike length with Goss second, Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) third, Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) fourth and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) fifth. They were all separated by inches but had been out-powered by the Team Sky duo.
“I had a great lead-out from teammate G (Geraint Thomas),” Henderson said on live television immediately after his victory.
“We were waiting and waiting and then he went with 500 metres to go. I went early at about 250-300 metres but I hung on all the way to the line.
“I was really motivated for this race because I knew that if I got close on each day I could take the yellow jersey. I’m a couple of seconds off but it’s always amazing to win races.”
Stage one winner Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) made a surprise attack with 1.5km to go but was caught and finished in the main peloton in 41st place. He kept the race leader’s yellow jersey. Henderson is now second overall, at four seconds, with Jérémy Roy (FDJ) third at seven seconds. Goss is fourth at eight seconds, with early breakaway rider Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) fifth also at eight seconds thanks to picking up intermediate time bonuses.
Henderson promised he would try and take the yellow jersey on Tuesday’s hillier stage from Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire to Nuits-Saint-Georges.
“I’ll have a got tomorrow on the final climb and if I make it I’ll make it. If not it’ll be full support for Brad Wiggins and Mick Rogers,” he said.
The 199km stage was troubled by several big-name crashes as cross winds and twisting roads made the riders nervous. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Haussler all took a tumble but finished the stage.
“It was our own fault. There were crashes because we were nervous and scared of the wind,” Henderson said. “In 10km there were maybe 10 crashes. It was just crazy. When the final started it was full gas so it was important to stay at the front as much as possible.”
The early action
The threat of strong side winds and memories of echelons and surprise attacks in recent editions of Paris-Nice meant several teams were on edge about the 199km stage. However the stage started under blue skies, with only slight side winds.
The only rider not to start was Martin Velits (HTC-Highroad) who crashed heavily during stage one. He injured his shoulder and collarbone in the crash.
Several other riders also pulled out during the ride south towards Amilly. Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank-SunGard) retired after a crash and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) climbed off after an hour of racing. He reportedly changed his racing shoes last Thursday and struggled in the final part of Sunday’s stage with a knee problem.
The stage was widely expected to finish in a sprint but the break of the day formed almost immediately when Yoann Offredo (FDJ), Maxime Bouet (AG2R) and Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) jumped away. Offredo and Gallopin were both ‘enfant du pays’, with the stage going through Gallopin’s home town of Dourdan and a little later past Savigny-sur-Orge, where Offredo was born.
The trio took the time bonuses and points at the first intermediate sprint after 66km, as the gap continued to grow. Surprisingly Offredo then sat up and drifted back to the bunch but Gallopin and Bouet carried on, pushing their lead to 6:15 at the feed zone after 93km.
Crashes and a level crossing
Team Sky hit the front to try and split the peloton at this point as the winds picked up. Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was one of those dropped but the peloton was soon back together as the wind eased. Vacansoleil-DCM kept the tempo constant after that and gave De Gendt a clever one-man lead out so that he could pick up the final one-second time bonus.
More crashes and a closed level crossing disrupted the chase and provided some mid-stage entertainment as the peloton played cat and mouse with the break.
The peloton actually caught up with Gallopin and Bouet at the level crossing but race officials allowed the two to start 45 seconds ahead of the peloton to re-establish their original gap. The peloton tried to set off a little early and swarmed around the race director’s car but Gallopin and Bouet also used the slipstream of the race motorbikes to get going again.
The break eventually ran out of steam after 166km when Gallopin sat up. A few kilometres later Bouet eased up too, leaving the peloton all back together with just over 30km to race.
Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) were caught up in crashes caused by the slight side winds and twisting roads. Both got back up and chased back on but the string of crashes raised the tension in the peloton.
Alexandre Vinokourov and his Astana teammates decided to advantage of the nervousness with a combined attack on a slight rise with 15km to go.
Tomas Vaitkus did a massive turn on the front and then Vino and Rémy Di Gregorio took over. The peloton split into three parts, causing more panic, but then the Movistar team took over and the Astana aggression fizzled out. The only victim of the fast finale was Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank). He punctured but it was inside the final three kilometres and so he was given the same time as the leaders.
HTC-Highroad moved to the front as Vacansoleil-DCM looked after De Gendt in the finale but they seemed to lack the power to string out the peloton. De Gendt’s late attack confirmed it, giving courage to Thomas and Henderson.
Team Sky struggled to get their lead out right in 2010, with other teams often taking advantage of their work. This year they seem to have turned the tables on their rivals and have already won four sprint finishes.
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|5:00:56
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|17
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|24
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|31
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|35
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|36
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|37
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|38
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|39
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|44
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|49
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|50
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|52
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|54
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|56
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|59
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|60
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|68
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|69
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|70
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|71
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|72
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|74
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|79
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|82
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|88
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|90
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|93
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|94
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|97
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|98
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|101
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|104
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|105
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|106
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|107
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|111
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|112
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|116
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|117
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|118
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|119
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|120
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|122
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|123
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|124
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|126
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|128
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|129
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|131
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|132
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|133
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|135
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|136
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|137
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|138
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|139
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|140
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|141
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|142
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|143
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|144
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|145
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|148
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|149
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|150
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:18
|151
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:01
|152
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|153
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|154
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|155
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|156
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|157
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|158
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|159
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|161
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|165
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|166
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|167
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|168
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|169
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:24
|170
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:19
|171
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|172
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|173
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNS
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|22
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|9
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|12
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|12
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|13
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|7
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|16
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|5
|17
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|19
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|20
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5:00:56
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|30
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|35
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:01
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:24
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|15:02:48
|2
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|3
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|6
|Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|Team Radioshack
|9
|Team Europcar
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Sky Procycling
|15
|Katusha Team
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|HTC - Highroad
|18
|Team Leopard-Trek
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|FDJ
|21
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9:05:48
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:07
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:08
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:10
|7
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:12
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:14
|11
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|15
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|23
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|28
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|42
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|43
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|47
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|52
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|54
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|62
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|67
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|68
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|70
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|71
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|74
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|75
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|76
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|77
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|81
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|83
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|84
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|85
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|87
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|89
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|91
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|97
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|103
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|104
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|106
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|115
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|116
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|117
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|118
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|119
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|120
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|121
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|122
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|123
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|124
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|125
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|126
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|127
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|128
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|130
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|131
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|132
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|133
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|134
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:35
|136
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|137
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|138
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:06
|139
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|140
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|141
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|142
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:12
|143
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:13
|145
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:15
|146
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|147
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|148
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:26
|152
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:01:30
|153
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:38
|154
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:43
|155
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|156
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:02:09
|157
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|159
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:44
|160
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:01
|161
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|162
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:27
|163
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:06:54
|164
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|165
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:34
|166
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|167
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|168
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|169
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:35
|170
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|171
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:35
|172
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:11:53
|173
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|41
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|38
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|30
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|8
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|23
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|10
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|11
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|12
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|19
|13
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|14
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|16
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|17
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|12
|18
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|19
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|20
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|22
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|5
|24
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|25
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|27
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|29
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|31
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|32
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|1
|33
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9:05:48
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:08
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:14
|6
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|10
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|24
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|27
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|28
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|33
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:06
|34
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|35
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:13
|37
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:38
|38
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:08:34
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|27:18:06
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|4
|Team Leopard-Trek
|5
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|FDJ
|7
|Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|9
|Sky Procycling
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Team Radioshack
|12
|HTC - Highroad
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Katusha Team
|22
|Lampre - ISD
