Henderson sprints to victory

De Gendt remains in leader's jersey

Mountains leader Damien Gaudin (Europcar) awaits the start of stage 2.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Greg Henderson (Team Sky) celebrates a victory at the end of stage 2

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
David Lopez Garcia (Movistar) gets some attention from the team car

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Greg Henderson (Sky Procycling) won stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Juan Manual Garate (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maarten Tjallingii and Luis-Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) keeps the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Greg Henderson (Sky Procycling) sprints to a stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Greg Henderson (Sky Procycling) wins the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race leader Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM) is the Belgian champion

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Greg Henderson (Sky) leads the points classification after stage 2 and will auction off his jersey to aid New Zealand earthquake victims.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) races past some fields, all readied for spring

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Simon Gerrans (Sky)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Óscar Pujol (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is ready for the chilly start.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
2009 Paris-Nice champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Gert Steegmans (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) chats with Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) prior to stage 2.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Serguei Ivanov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Stage one winnerThomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) wore yellow in stage two.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Florian Vachon (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) leads Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Yoann Offredo (FDJ) in the day's break.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Vacansoleil - DCM's Rob Ruijgh and Lieuwe Westra set tempo in the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Race leader Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) in action during stage two.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
David Moncoutie (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) would abandon on stage two.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Breakaway riders Yoann Offredo (FDJ) and Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Race leader Thomas De Gendt's Vacansoleil - DCM squad heads the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
A group makes its way back to the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) and Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale) in the break of the day.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
It's lunch time for the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Breakaway riders Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) and Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale).

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Tony Gallopin (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The peloton gets a time split for the break.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Brice Feillu (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
A Saxo Bank Sungard rider gets assistance from the team car.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The hotly contested sprint for stage 2 had the riders stretched across the road.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Greg Henderson (Sky) celebrates his victory in stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Greg Henderson (Sky) wins his first race of the 2011 season in stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Stage winner Greg Henderon (Sky) on the podium.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) remains in the yellow leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Overnight race leader Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) wears yellow for another day.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) also leads the best young rider classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Stage two winner Greg Henderson (Sky) now leads the points classification.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Frank Schleck (Leopard - Trek)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) has a chat with officials.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dimitri Fofonov (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maxime Bouet (AG2R) andTony Gallopin (Cofidis) were in the day's break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pablo Lastras (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paris-Nice Stage 2 winner Greg Henderson (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Greg Henderson (Team Sky) wins stage 2

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Kiwi Greg Henderson (Team Sky) won the sprint finish in Amilly after a high-speed lead-out from teammate Geraint Thomas.

The HTC-Highroad leadout train looked in charge and were riding for Matt Goss in the final kilometre but then Thomas surged off the front with Henderson on his wheel in the tight finishing straight. Henderson started his sprint a little early but dug deep and sustained his speed to hold off the other sprinters who were spread shoulder to shoulder across the road behind him.

He won by a bike length with Goss second, Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) third, Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) fourth and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) fifth. They were all separated by inches but had been out-powered by the Team Sky duo.

“I had a great lead-out from teammate G (Geraint Thomas),” Henderson said on live television immediately after his victory.

“We were waiting and waiting and then he went with 500 metres to go. I went early at about 250-300 metres but I hung on all the way to the line.

“I was really motivated for this race because I knew that if I got close on each day I could take the yellow jersey. I’m a couple of seconds off but it’s always amazing to win races.”

Stage one winner Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) made a surprise attack with 1.5km to go but was caught and finished in the main peloton in 41st place. He kept the race leader’s yellow jersey. Henderson is now second overall, at four seconds, with Jérémy Roy (FDJ) third at seven seconds. Goss is fourth at eight seconds, with early breakaway rider Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) fifth also at eight seconds thanks to picking up intermediate time bonuses.

Henderson promised he would try and take the yellow jersey on Tuesday’s hillier stage from Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire to Nuits-Saint-Georges.

“I’ll have a got tomorrow on the final climb and if I make it I’ll make it. If not it’ll be full support for Brad Wiggins and Mick Rogers,” he said.

The 199km stage was troubled by several big-name crashes as cross winds and twisting roads made the riders nervous. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Haussler all took a tumble but finished the stage.

“It was our own fault. There were crashes because we were nervous and scared of the wind,” Henderson said. “In 10km there were maybe 10 crashes. It was just crazy. When the final started it was full gas so it was important to stay at the front as much as possible.”

The early action

The threat of strong side winds and memories of echelons and surprise attacks in recent editions of Paris-Nice meant several teams were on edge about the 199km stage. However the stage started under blue skies, with only slight side winds.

The only rider not to start was Martin Velits (HTC-Highroad) who crashed heavily during stage one. He injured his shoulder and collarbone in the crash.

Several other riders also pulled out during the ride south towards Amilly. Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank-SunGard) retired after a crash and David Moncoutié (Cofidis) climbed off after an hour of racing. He reportedly changed his racing shoes last Thursday and struggled in the final part of Sunday’s stage with a knee problem.

The stage was widely expected to finish in a sprint but the break of the day formed almost immediately when Yoann Offredo (FDJ), Maxime Bouet (AG2R) and Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) jumped away. Offredo and Gallopin were both ‘enfant du pays’, with the stage going through Gallopin’s home town of Dourdan and a little later past Savigny-sur-Orge, where Offredo was born.

The trio took the time bonuses and points at the first intermediate sprint after 66km, as the gap continued to grow. Surprisingly Offredo then sat up and drifted back to the bunch but Gallopin and Bouet carried on, pushing their lead to 6:15 at the feed zone after 93km.

Crashes and a level crossing

Team Sky hit the front to try and split the peloton at this point as the winds picked up. Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was one of those dropped but the peloton was soon back together as the wind eased. Vacansoleil-DCM kept the tempo constant after that and gave De Gendt a clever one-man lead out so that he could pick up the final one-second time bonus.

More crashes and a closed level crossing disrupted the chase and provided some mid-stage entertainment as the peloton played cat and mouse with the break.

The peloton actually caught up with Gallopin and Bouet at the level crossing but race officials allowed the two to start 45 seconds ahead of the peloton to re-establish their original gap. The peloton tried to set off a little early and swarmed around the race director’s car but Gallopin and Bouet also used the slipstream of the race motorbikes to get going again.

The break eventually ran out of steam after 166km when Gallopin sat up. A few kilometres later Bouet eased up too, leaving the peloton all back together with just over 30km to race.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) and Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) were caught up in crashes caused by the slight side winds and twisting roads. Both got back up and chased back on but the string of crashes raised the tension in the peloton.

Alexandre Vinokourov and his Astana teammates decided to advantage of the nervousness with a combined attack on a slight rise with 15km to go.

Tomas Vaitkus did a massive turn on the front and then Vino and Rémy Di Gregorio took over. The peloton split into three parts, causing more panic, but then the Movistar team took over and the Astana aggression fizzled out. The only victim of the fast finale was Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank). He punctured but it was inside the final three kilometres and so he was given the same time as the leaders.

HTC-Highroad moved to the front as Vacansoleil-DCM looked after De Gendt in the finale but they seemed to lack the power to string out the peloton. De Gendt’s late attack confirmed it, giving courage to Thomas and Henderson.

Team Sky struggled to get their lead out right in 2010, with other teams often taking advantage of their work. This year they seem to have turned the tables on their rivals and have already won four sprint finishes.

Full Results
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling5:00:56
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
9Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
17Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
18Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
21Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
25Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
30Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
31Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
34Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
35Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
36Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
37Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
38Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
39Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
41Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
44Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
48Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
49Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
50Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
52Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
54Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
55Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
56Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
59Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
60José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
61Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
62Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
64Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
65Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
66Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
68Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
69Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
70Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
71Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
72Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
73Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
74Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
75Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
76Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
77Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
79Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
82Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
83Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
86Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
88Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
89Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
90Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
91Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
93Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
94Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
95Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
97Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
98Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
100Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
101Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
102Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
103Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
104Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
105Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
106Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
107Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
108Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
111Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
112Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
115Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
116Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
117Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
118Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
119Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
120Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
121Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
122Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
123Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
124Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
125Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
126Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
127Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
128Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
129Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
130Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
131Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
132Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
133Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
135Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
136Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
138Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
139Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
140Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
141Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
142Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
143Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
144Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
145Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
147Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
148David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
149José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
150Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:18
151Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:01
152Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
153Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
154Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
155Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
156Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
157Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
158Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
159Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
161Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
162Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
164Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
165Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
166Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
167Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
168Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:00
169Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:24
170Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:03:19
171Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
172Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
173Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFDavid Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFLucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNSMartin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad

Sprint 1 - Pussay, 66km
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3pts
2Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Varennes-Changy, 153km
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Points
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling25pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad22
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team20
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale16
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team13
9Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana12
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
11Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
13Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
14Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack7
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale6
16Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek5
17Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
18Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
19Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
20Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young riders
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad5:00:56
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
7Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
9Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
27Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
30Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
35Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:01
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
38Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:24

Teams
1Liquigas-Cannondale15:02:48
2Quick Step Cycling Team
3Team Garmin - Cervelo
4Vacansoleil-DCM
5Pro Team Astana
6Bretagne - Schuller
7Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Team Radioshack
9Team Europcar
10Omega Pharma - Lotto
11Ag2R La Mondiale
12BMC Racing Team
13Movistar Team
14Sky Procycling
15Katusha Team
16Lampre - ISD
17HTC - Highroad
18Team Leopard-Trek
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
20FDJ
21Rabobank Cycling Team
22Saxo Bank Sungard

General classification after stage 2
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9:05:48
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:00:04
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:07
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:08
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:10
7Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
8Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:12
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:14
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
15Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
23Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
26Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
27Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
28Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
31Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
34Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
35Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
36Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
37Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
39Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
41Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
42Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
43Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
47Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
48Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
50Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
52Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
54Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
55Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
60Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
61Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
62Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
64Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
66Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
67Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
68Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
69Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
70Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
71Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
72Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
74Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
75Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
76Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
77Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
81Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
84Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
85Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
86Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
87Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
91Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
93Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
95Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
97Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
100Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
104Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
106Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
107Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
109Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
115Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
116Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
117Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
118Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
119Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
120Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
121Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
122Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
123Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
124Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
125Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
126Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
127Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
128Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
129Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
130Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
131Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
132Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
133Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
134David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
135Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:35
136Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:37
137Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
138Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:06
139Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
140Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
141Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
142Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:12
143Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:13
145Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:15
146Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
147Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
148Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
150Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
151Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:01:26
152Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:01:30
153Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:38
154Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:43
155José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:48
156Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:02:09
157Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
158Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
159Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:44
160Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:04:01
161Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
162Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:27
163Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:06:54
164Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:20
165Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:34
166Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
167Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
168Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
169Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:35
170Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
171Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:35
172Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:11:53
173Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD

Points classification
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling41pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo38
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale34
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad30
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team29
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team24
8Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ23
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto21
10Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team20
11Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team19
12Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek19
13Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek17
14Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack16
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team13
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
17Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana12
18Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
19Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
20Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
22Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale6
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ5
24Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
25Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
26Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar3
27Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
30Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
31Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
32Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ1
33Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountains classification
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9:05:48
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:08
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:10
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:14
6Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
24Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
27Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
32Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:37
33Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:06
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
35Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
36Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:13
37Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:38
38Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:08:34

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil-DCM27:18:06
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3Quick Step Cycling Team
4Team Leopard-Trek
5Team Garmin - Cervelo
6FDJ
7Bretagne - Schuller
8Pro Team Astana
9Sky Procycling
10Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Team Radioshack
12HTC - Highroad
13Team Europcar
14Rabobank Cycling Team
15Omega Pharma - Lotto
16Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
17Ag2R La Mondiale
18BMC Racing Team
19Saxo Bank Sungard
20Movistar Team
21Katusha Team
22Lampre - ISD

