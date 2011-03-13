Tony Martin secures overall victory at Paris-Nice
Voeckler wins the final stage in the rain
Stage 8: Nice - Nice
Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) survived another nervous, rain-soaked final stage in the hills of the Côte d’Azur to secure overall victory at Paris-Nice.
Despite a late attack on the Col d’Eze by Spain’s Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), following a offensive ride by Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) who was the virtual yellow jersey at one point, the 25-year-old German kept his cool and finished in the same time as his closest rivals to add his name to the prestigious lists of Paris-Nice winners.
Ever-aggressive French national champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won the 124km final stage in Nice with another show of panache.
Martin’s victory confirmed his huge stage race potential.
“Some dangerous guys attacked but I had a super HTC-Highroad team on my side and RadioShack and Sky also helped keep the (overall) positions as they were. I was always sure of being able to make it. Today was a fantastic race with no crashes. Everything went really well,” Martin said.
Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) finished second overall at 36 seconds and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was third at 41 seconds.
“Both of them were happy to finish second and third”, Martin noted. “For sure, they could have attacked me, but they knew that I was able to follow. They didn’t want to take unnecessary risks. Had they crashed in the descent, their second or third place would have been gone.”
Estonia’s Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) hung onto fourth overall at 1:10 with Sanchez moving past Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) to take fifth at 1:13 thanks to his attack on the descent of the Col d’Eze.
Voeckler strikes again
Voeckler won his second stage at Paris-Nice with a smile on his face despite the wet and cold conditions.
In the Col de Calaison after 70km, Vinokourov was dropped after Gerdemann also faded. The Kazakh had wanted to win stage 7 on Saturday because it was the anniversary of the death of his friend Andreï Kivilev during the 2003 edition of Paris-Nice. Di Gregorio emerged to take the win but that didn’t stop of trying again.
“Today I was on my usual training roads, I knew every corner of the course”, the Kazakh said. “I tried a big move and I attacked just as planned, but the cold and the rain paralysed me. I got dropped because I didn’t have any strength left. It was better to pull out too because I didn't want to take any risks. I still had the images of Saturday's stage in my mind, when I was close to fall in a ravine. It's better to be reasonable sometimes.”
Only 89 riders finished the stage with a long list of riders preferring to quit the race mid-stage rather than risk crashing on the wet descent of the Col d’Eze.
However Voeckler seemed to revel in the tough conditions.
“I felt the bad weather was exhilarating”, the French champion said. “It pushed me to take some risks. When we dropped Carrara, who I knew was fast in a sprint, I was afraid of Ulissi because he didn’t wince at all and I didn’t know if he’s a good sprinter or not. I went on the front for the descent and I took more risks once Carrara was no longer on my wheel. I don’t like to take risks at every race I do, but when there is the possibility of a win around the corner, it’s worth it.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:15:58
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:23
|3
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:06
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|7
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:12
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|14
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|21
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:25
|22
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|23
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:54
|26
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:12
|27
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|30
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|31
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|32
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|36
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|37
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|38
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|39
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|44
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:23
|46
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:05:25
|47
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|51
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|53
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|54
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|59
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:36
|60
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|61
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:32
|62
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|63
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|64
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|66
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:31
|68
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:10
|70
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|72
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|75
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|76
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:02
|79
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|82
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|84
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|85
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|86
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|DNS
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|DNS
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|3
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|3
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|pts
|2
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|3
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|7
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|3
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|4
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|6
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:16:21
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:49
|3
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:59
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:49
|9
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:02
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:08
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:39
|19
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|9:52:00
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:06
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:03:34
|5
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:47
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:53
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:07:40
|8
|Team Leopard-Trek
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:07:52
|10
|HTC - Highroad
|0:07:53
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:10:49
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:32
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:54
|14
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:19:41
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:31
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:37:10
|17
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:37:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|34:03:37
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:36
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:41
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:10
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:13
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|7
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:34
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:36
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:02:26
|11
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:24
|14
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:43
|15
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:19
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:03
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:10
|18
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:08:11
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:14
|20
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:27
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:58
|22
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:21
|23
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:45
|24
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:41
|25
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:05
|26
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:58
|27
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:17
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|29
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:16:28
|30
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:02
|31
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:19:00
|32
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:32
|33
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:53
|34
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:18
|35
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:45
|36
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:52
|37
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:09
|38
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:55
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:35
|40
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:45
|41
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:53
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:39
|43
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:47
|44
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:27:55
|45
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:06
|46
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:28:39
|47
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:28:52
|48
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:05
|49
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:12
|50
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:12
|51
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:26
|52
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:31:54
|53
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:32:18
|54
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:32:47
|55
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:33:30
|56
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:33:46
|57
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:34:36
|58
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:35:12
|59
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:36:01
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:19
|61
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:37:53
|62
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:38:19
|63
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:39:48
|64
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:23
|65
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:42:28
|66
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:42:44
|67
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:51
|68
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:50
|69
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:18
|70
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:45:39
|71
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:45:43
|72
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:46:54
|73
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:24
|74
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:48:01
|75
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:49:15
|76
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:26
|77
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:52:31
|78
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:53:23
|79
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:55:06
|80
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:38
|81
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:58:47
|82
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:59:50
|83
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:05:01
|84
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:58
|85
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:27
|86
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:09:48
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:49
|88
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:15:33
|89
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:19:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|84
|pts
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|70
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|64
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|7
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|55
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|11
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|43
|12
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|43
|13
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|14
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|33
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|16
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|29
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|28
|18
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|20
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|22
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|23
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|24
|24
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|20
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|19
|29
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|17
|31
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|32
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|33
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|35
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|36
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|37
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|11
|38
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|40
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|7
|41
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|6
|42
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|43
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|5
|44
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|45
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|46
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|47
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|48
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|49
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|3
|50
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|52
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|53
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|54
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|55
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|56
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|56
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|4
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|27
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|6
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|21
|7
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|21
|8
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|9
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|11
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|15
|12
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|14
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|15
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|16
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|17
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|18
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|3
|20
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|21
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|22
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|23
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2
|25
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|26
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|27
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|1
|28
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|29
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|30
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|31
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34:04:47
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|3
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:14
|4
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:09
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:00
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:04
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:15:18
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:50
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:25
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:35
|11
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:26:37
|12
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:55
|13
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:37
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:36
|15
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:09
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:36:43
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:45:44
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:03:51
|19
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:18:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Radioshack
|102:14:47
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:04
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:09:37
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|0:14:25
|5
|HTC - Highroad
|0:14:31
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:15:04
|7
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:17:51
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:19:53
|9
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:28:55
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:12
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:46
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:43:21
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:47:20
|14
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1:03:21
|15
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|1:09:31
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|1:18:52
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:28:22
