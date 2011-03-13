Image 1 of 15 Team Movistar on the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 15 Diego Ulissi (Team Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 The peloton crosses a bridge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 15 Thomas Voeckler (Europecar) celebrates victory in the final stage of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 15 Tony Martin (Team HTC - Highroad) on the podium as the 2011 Paris-Nice overall winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 15 Paris-Nice GC podium: Andreaas Kloden (RadioShack), Tony Martin (Team HTC - Highroad), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 15 Jersey winners on the podium: Heinrich Haussler (Garmin - Cervelo), Tony Martin (Team HTC - Highroad), Remy Pauriol (FDJ), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 15 Lopez Garcia (Movistar) at the front on a rainy day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 15 Thomas Voeckler (Europecar) speeds toward a stage victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 15 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) kept the yellow jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 15 French national champion Thomas Voeckler (Europecar) wins the final stage of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 15 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 15 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) waves his Paris-Nice winner's lion (Image credit: AFP) Image 14 of 15 Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) zips up the overall winner's yellow jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 15 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins alone in Nice (Image credit: AFP)

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) survived another nervous, rain-soaked final stage in the hills of the Côte d’Azur to secure overall victory at Paris-Nice.

Despite a late attack on the Col d’Eze by Spain’s Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), following a offensive ride by Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) who was the virtual yellow jersey at one point, the 25-year-old German kept his cool and finished in the same time as his closest rivals to add his name to the prestigious lists of Paris-Nice winners.

Ever-aggressive French national champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won the 124km final stage in Nice with another show of panache.

Martin’s victory confirmed his huge stage race potential.

“Some dangerous guys attacked but I had a super HTC-Highroad team on my side and RadioShack and Sky also helped keep the (overall) positions as they were. I was always sure of being able to make it. Today was a fantastic race with no crashes. Everything went really well,” Martin said.

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) finished second overall at 36 seconds and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was third at 41 seconds.

“Both of them were happy to finish second and third”, Martin noted. “For sure, they could have attacked me, but they knew that I was able to follow. They didn’t want to take unnecessary risks. Had they crashed in the descent, their second or third place would have been gone.”

Estonia’s Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) hung onto fourth overall at 1:10 with Sanchez moving past Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) to take fifth at 1:13 thanks to his attack on the descent of the Col d’Eze.

Voeckler strikes again

Voeckler won his second stage at Paris-Nice with a smile on his face despite the wet and cold conditions.





In the Col de Calaison after 70km, Vinokourov was dropped after Gerdemann also faded. The Kazakh had wanted to win stage 7 on Saturday because it was the anniversary of the death of his friend Andreï Kivilev during the 2003 edition of Paris-Nice. Di Gregorio emerged to take the win but that didn’t stop of trying again.

“Today I was on my usual training roads, I knew every corner of the course”, the Kazakh said. “I tried a big move and I attacked just as planned, but the cold and the rain paralysed me. I got dropped because I didn’t have any strength left. It was better to pull out too because I didn't want to take any risks. I still had the images of Saturday's stage in my mind, when I was close to fall in a ravine. It's better to be reasonable sometimes.”

Only 89 riders finished the stage with a long list of riders preferring to quit the race mid-stage rather than risk crashing on the wet descent of the Col d’Eze.

However Voeckler seemed to revel in the tough conditions.

“I felt the bad weather was exhilarating”, the French champion said. “It pushed me to take some risks. When we dropped Carrara, who I knew was fast in a sprint, I was afraid of Ulissi because he didn’t wince at all and I didn’t know if he’s a good sprinter or not. I went on the front for the descent and I took more risks once Carrara was no longer on my wheel. I don’t like to take risks at every race I do, but when there is the possibility of a win around the corner, it’s worth it.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3:15:58 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:23 3 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:06 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 7 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:12 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:22 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 10 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 14 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 16 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 21 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:25 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 23 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:54 26 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:12 27 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 30 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 31 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 32 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 33 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 36 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 37 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 38 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 39 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 44 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:23 46 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:05:25 47 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 49 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 51 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 53 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 54 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:44 59 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:36 60 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 61 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:09:32 62 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 63 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 64 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 66 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:31 68 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:13:10 70 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 72 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 75 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 76 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 78 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:02 79 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 82 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 84 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 85 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 86 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team DNS Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD DNS Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team DNS Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana DNS Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD DNF Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek DNF Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek DNF Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek DNF Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ DNF Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ DNF Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ DNF Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack DNF Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana DNF Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team DNF José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad DNF Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad DNF Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Plan du Var, 19km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 3 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 3 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 2 - Le Col (Eze), 110km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Duranus, 33km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 pts 2 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 3 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Col de Chateauneuf, 55km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 7 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 4 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 3 - Col de Calaïson, 70km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 7 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 3 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 5 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 4 - La Turbie, 94km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 4 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 6 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 7 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 5 - Col d'Eze, 108km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 4 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:16:21 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:49 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:00:59 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 6 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:49 9 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:02 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:08 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:39 19 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Radioshack 9:52:00 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:06 3 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:06 4 Movistar Team 0:03:34 5 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:47 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:53 7 Pro Team Astana 0:07:40 8 Team Leopard-Trek 9 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:07:52 10 HTC - Highroad 0:07:53 11 Lampre - ISD 0:10:49 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:32 13 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:54 14 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:19:41 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:31 16 BMC Racing Team 0:37:10 17 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:37:23

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 34:03:37 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:36 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:41 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:10 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:13 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 7 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:34 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:36 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:04 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:02:26 11 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:42 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:03:24 14 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:43 15 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:19 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:03 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:07:10 18 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:08:11 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:14 20 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:27 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:58 22 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:21 23 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:10:45 24 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:41 25 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:05 26 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:58 27 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:17 28 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:58 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:16:28 30 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:02 31 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:19:00 32 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:32 33 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:53 34 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:22:18 35 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:45 36 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:22:52 37 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:09 38 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:55 39 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:35 40 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:26:45 41 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:53 42 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:39 43 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:27:47 44 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:27:55 45 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:06 46 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:28:39 47 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:28:52 48 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:05 49 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:12 50 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:12 51 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:26 52 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:31:54 53 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:32:18 54 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:47 55 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:33:30 56 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:33:46 57 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:34:36 58 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:35:12 59 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:36:01 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:19 61 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:37:53 62 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:38:19 63 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:39:48 64 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:23 65 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:42:28 66 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:42:44 67 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:42:51 68 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:50 69 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:18 70 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:45:39 71 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:45:43 72 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:46:54 73 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:47:24 74 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:48:01 75 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:49:15 76 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:26 77 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:52:31 78 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:53:23 79 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:55:06 80 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:56:38 81 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:58:47 82 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:50 83 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:05:01 84 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:58 85 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:27 86 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:09:48 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:49 88 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:15:33 89 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:19:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 84 pts 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 70 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 4 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 64 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 56 7 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 55 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 54 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 11 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 43 12 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 43 13 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 14 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 33 15 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 16 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 29 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 28 18 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 27 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 20 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 22 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 23 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 24 24 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 21 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 20 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 20 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 19 29 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 17 31 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 32 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 33 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 35 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 36 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 11 38 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 40 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 7 41 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 42 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 43 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 5 44 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 45 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 46 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 47 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 48 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 49 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 3 50 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 3 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 52 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 53 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1 54 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 55 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 56 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 56 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 29 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 28 4 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 27 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 6 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 21 7 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 21 8 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 9 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 15 12 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 14 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 15 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 16 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 8 17 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 18 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 3 20 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 21 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 22 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 23 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 24 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2 25 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2 26 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 27 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1 28 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 29 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 30 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1 31 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34:04:47 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:54 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:02:14 4 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:09 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:06:00 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:04 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:15:18 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:17:50 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:25 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:25:35 11 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:26:37 12 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:55 13 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:31:37 14 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:36 15 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:09 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:36:43 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:45:44 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:03:51 19 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:18:36