Tony Martin secures overall victory at Paris-Nice

Voeckler wins the final stage in the rain

Image 1 of 15

Team Movistar on the front

Team Movistar on the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 15

Diego Ulissi (Team Lampre - ISD)

Diego Ulissi (Team Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 15

The peloton crosses a bridge

The peloton crosses a bridge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 15

Thomas Voeckler (Europecar) celebrates victory in the final stage of Paris-Nice

Thomas Voeckler (Europecar) celebrates victory in the final stage of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 15

Tony Martin (Team HTC - Highroad) on the podium as the 2011 Paris-Nice overall winner

Tony Martin (Team HTC - Highroad) on the podium as the 2011 Paris-Nice overall winner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 15

Paris-Nice GC podium: Andreaas Kloden (RadioShack), Tony Martin (Team HTC - Highroad), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Paris-Nice GC podium: Andreaas Kloden (RadioShack), Tony Martin (Team HTC - Highroad), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 15

Jersey winners on the podium: Heinrich Haussler (Garmin - Cervelo), Tony Martin (Team HTC - Highroad), Remy Pauriol (FDJ), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)

Jersey winners on the podium: Heinrich Haussler (Garmin - Cervelo), Tony Martin (Team HTC - Highroad), Remy Pauriol (FDJ), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 15

Lopez Garcia (Movistar) at the front on a rainy day

Lopez Garcia (Movistar) at the front on a rainy day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 15

Thomas Voeckler (Europecar) speeds toward a stage victory

Thomas Voeckler (Europecar) speeds toward a stage victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 15

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) kept the yellow jersey

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) kept the yellow jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 15

French national champion Thomas Voeckler (Europecar) wins the final stage of Paris-Nice

French national champion Thomas Voeckler (Europecar) wins the final stage of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 15

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 15

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) waves his Paris-Nice winner's lion

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) waves his Paris-Nice winner's lion
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 14 of 15

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) zips up the overall winner's yellow jersey at Paris-Nice

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) zips up the overall winner's yellow jersey at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 15 of 15

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins alone in Nice

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins alone in Nice
(Image credit: AFP)

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) survived another nervous, rain-soaked final stage in the hills of the Côte d’Azur to secure overall victory at Paris-Nice.

Despite a late attack on the Col d’Eze by Spain’s Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), following a offensive ride by Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) who was the virtual yellow jersey at one point, the 25-year-old German kept his cool and finished in the same time as his closest rivals to add his name to the prestigious lists of Paris-Nice winners.

Ever-aggressive French national champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won the 124km final stage in Nice with another show of panache.

Martin’s victory confirmed his huge stage race potential.

“Some dangerous guys attacked but I had a super HTC-Highroad team on my side and RadioShack and Sky also helped keep the (overall) positions as they were. I was always sure of being able to make it. Today was a fantastic race with no crashes. Everything went really well,” Martin said.

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) finished second overall at 36 seconds and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was third at 41 seconds.

“Both of them were happy to finish second and third”, Martin noted. “For sure, they could have attacked me, but they knew that I was able to follow. They didn’t want to take unnecessary risks. Had they crashed in the descent, their second or third place would have been gone.”

Estonia’s Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) hung onto fourth overall at 1:10 with Sanchez moving past Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) to take fifth at 1:13 thanks to his attack on the descent of the Col d’Eze.

Voeckler strikes again

Voeckler won his second stage at Paris-Nice with a smile on his face despite the wet and cold conditions.

In the Col de Calaison after 70km, Vinokourov was dropped after Gerdemann also faded. The Kazakh had wanted to win stage 7 on Saturday because it was the anniversary of the death of his friend Andreï Kivilev during the 2003 edition of Paris-Nice. Di Gregorio emerged to take the win but that didn’t stop of trying again.

“Today I was on my usual training roads, I knew every corner of the course”, the Kazakh said. “I tried a big move and I attacked just as planned, but the cold and the rain paralysed me. I got dropped because I didn’t have any strength left. It was better to pull out too because I didn't want to take any risks. I still had the images of Saturday's stage in my mind, when I was close to fall in a ravine. It's better to be reasonable sometimes.”

Only 89 riders finished the stage with a long list of riders preferring to quit the race mid-stage rather than risk crashing on the wet descent of the Col d’Eze.

However Voeckler seemed to revel in the tough conditions.

“I felt the bad weather was exhilarating”, the French champion said. “It pushed me to take some risks. When we dropped Carrara, who I knew was fast in a sprint, I was afraid of Ulissi because he didn’t wince at all and I didn’t know if he’s a good sprinter or not. I went on the front for the descent and I took more risks once Carrara was no longer on my wheel. I don’t like to take risks at every race I do, but when there is the possibility of a win around the corner, it’s worth it.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3:15:58
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:23
3Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:06
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
6Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
7Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:12
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:22
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
10Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
14Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
16Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
21Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:25
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
23Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
25Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:54
26Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:12
27Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
30Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
31Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
32Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
33Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
34Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
36Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
37Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
38Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
39Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
43Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
44Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
45Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:23
46Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:05:25
47Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
51Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
52Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
53Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
54Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
58Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:44
59Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:36
60Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
61Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:09:32
62Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
63Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
64Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
66Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:31
68Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:13:10
70Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
72Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
75Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
76Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
77Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
78Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:02
79Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
80Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
82Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
84Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
85Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
86Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
87Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
DNSJuan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSGrega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
DNSAmaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
DNSRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
DNSJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFGaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFRenaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFJean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFAlessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFOleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNFPierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFCyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFFrancesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFJeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFPavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFVladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFMickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFWouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
DNFBruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
DNFBenjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFMads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFPierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
DNFAlexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFÓscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJosé Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFAlex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
DNFDanny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
DNFJohan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFGabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFDaniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Plan du Var, 19km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana3pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
3Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 2 - Le Col (Eze), 110km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Duranus, 33km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard4pts
2Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek2
3Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 2 - Col de Chateauneuf, 55km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ7pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard3
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 3 - Col de Calaïson, 70km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar7pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
3Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
4Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
5Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 4 - La Turbie, 94km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
4Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
6Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
7Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 5 - Col d'Eze, 108km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
4David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:16:21
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:49
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:00:59
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
6Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:49
9Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:02
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:08
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:39
19Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack9:52:00
2Sky Procycling0:00:06
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:06
4Movistar Team0:03:34
5Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:47
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:53
7Pro Team Astana0:07:40
8Team Leopard-Trek
9Vacansoleil-DCM0:07:52
10HTC - Highroad0:07:53
11Lampre - ISD0:10:49
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:32
13Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:54
14Omega Pharma - Lotto0:19:41
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:31
16BMC Racing Team0:37:10
17Team Garmin - Cervelo0:37:23

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad34:03:37
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:36
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:41
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:10
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:13
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
7Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:34
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:36
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:04
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:02:26
11Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:42
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:03:24
14Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:43
15Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:19
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:03
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:07:10
18Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:08:11
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:14
20Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:27
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:58
22Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:21
23Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:10:45
24Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:41
25Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:05
26Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:58
27Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:17
28Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:58
29Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:16:28
30Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:02
31Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:19:00
32Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:32
33Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:53
34Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:22:18
35Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:45
36Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:22:52
37Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:09
38Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:55
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:35
40Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:26:45
41Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:53
42Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:39
43Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:27:47
44Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:27:55
45Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:06
46Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling0:28:39
47Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:28:52
48Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:05
49David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:12
50Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:12
51Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:26
52Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:31:54
53Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:32:18
54Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:32:47
55Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:33:30
56Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:33:46
57Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:34:36
58Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:35:12
59Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:36:01
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:19
61Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:37:53
62Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:38:19
63Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:39:48
64Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:23
65Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:42:28
66Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:42:44
67Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:42:51
68Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:50
69Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:18
70Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:45:39
71Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:45:43
72Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:46:54
73Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:47:24
74Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:01
75Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:49:15
76Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:26
77Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:52:31
78Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:53:23
79Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:55:06
80Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:56:38
81Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:58:47
82Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:59:50
83Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:05:01
84Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:58
85Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:27
86Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:09:48
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:49
88Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:15:33
89Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:19:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo84pts
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack70
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi67
4Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad64
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team61
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar56
7Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad55
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team54
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne47
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling46
11Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana43
12Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack43
13Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team36
14Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana33
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto30
16Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ29
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD28
18Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team27
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
20Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne26
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
22Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne25
23Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack24
24David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team21
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek20
26Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard20
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling20
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD19
29Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team19
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ17
31Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek17
32Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
33Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling16
35Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
36Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
37Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad11
38Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard10
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
40Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad7
41Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6
42Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale6
43Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana5
44Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5
45Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4
46Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
47Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
48Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
49Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana3
50Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad3
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
52Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
53Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek1
54Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1
55Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1
56Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ56pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar29
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team28
4Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller27
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD21
6Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana21
7Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team21
8Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
9Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
11Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ15
12Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
14Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
15Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard8
16Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team8
17Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
18Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack3
20Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
21Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
22Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
23Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
24Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad2
25Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2
26Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
27Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack1
28Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
29Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
30Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1
31Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne34:04:47
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:54
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:02:14
4Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:09
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:06:00
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:04
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:15:18
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:17:50
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:25
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:25:35
11Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:26:37
12Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:55
13Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:37
14Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:36
15Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:09
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:36:43
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:45:44
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:03:51
19Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:18:36

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Radioshack102:14:47
2Sky Procycling0:03:04
3Movistar Team0:09:37
4Pro Team Astana0:14:25
5HTC - Highroad0:14:31
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:15:04
7Team Leopard-Trek0:17:51
8Vacansoleil-DCM0:19:53
9Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:28:55
10Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:12
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:46
12Lampre - ISD0:43:21
13Saxo Bank Sungard0:47:20
14Omega Pharma - Lotto1:03:21
15Team Garmin - Cervelo1:09:31
16BMC Racing Team1:18:52
17Liquigas-Cannondale1:28:22

 

