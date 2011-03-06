Trending

De Gendt holds on in Houdan

Belgian rider and Roy see off sprinters on stage one

Image 1 of 62

The Paris-Nice peloton in action on stage 1.

The Paris-Nice peloton in action on stage 1.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) donned the race leader's jersey after winning stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) donned the race leader's jersey after winning stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 62

Damien Gaudin (Europcar) was off the front for much of the day.

Damien Gaudin (Europcar) was off the front for much of the day.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) also leads the young rider classification.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) also leads the young rider classification.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) is overall leader.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) is overall leader.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) was delighted with the win.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) was delighted with the win.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 62

French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is a popular figure.

French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is a popular figure.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) timed his final effort to perfection.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) timed his final effort to perfection.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 62

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Damien Gaudin (Europcar) plough on ahead.

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Damien Gaudin (Europcar) plough on ahead.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 62

Amael Moinard (BMC) had a solid 2010.

Amael Moinard (BMC) had a solid 2010.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 62

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard) looks forward to stage one.

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard) looks forward to stage one.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 62

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 62

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) salutes the French crowd.

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) salutes the French crowd.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) was stunned by his success.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) was stunned by his success.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 62

Greg Henderson (Sky) sprinted to fifth place.

Greg Henderson (Sky) sprinted to fifth place.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 62

Geraint Thomas (Sky) is British champion.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) is British champion.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 62

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) is showing signs that he will progress still further in 2011.

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) is showing signs that he will progress still further in 2011.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 62

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) is aiming to transfer his Qatar form to Europe.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) is aiming to transfer his Qatar form to Europe.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 62

Geoffroy Lequatre (RadioShack) is aiming to make strides in the Classics this season.

Geoffroy Lequatre (RadioShack) is aiming to make strides in the Classics this season.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 62

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) in his discreet Luxembourg champion kit.

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) in his discreet Luxembourg champion kit.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 62

Rob Ruigh and Lieuwe Westra of Vacansoleil-DCM.

Rob Ruigh and Lieuwe Westra of Vacansoleil-DCM.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 62

Romain Feillu has flown the flag for Vacansoleil-DCM this season.

Romain Feillu has flown the flag for Vacansoleil-DCM this season.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 62

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) could shine as the race gets closer to Nice.

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) could shine as the race gets closer to Nice.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 62

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) is settling well into his new team.

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) is settling well into his new team.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 62

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Damien Gaudin (Europcar) made up the escape of the day.

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Damien Gaudin (Europcar) made up the escape of the day.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 62

Damien Gaudin (Europcar) rode his heart out.

Damien Gaudin (Europcar) rode his heart out.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 62

Simon Gerrans is part of a strong Sky line-up.

Simon Gerrans is part of a strong Sky line-up.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 62

Jeremy Hunt (Sky) has a wealth of experience.

Jeremy Hunt (Sky) has a wealth of experience.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 62

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Damien Gaudin (Europcar) were very aggressive.

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Damien Gaudin (Europcar) were very aggressive.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 62

Xabier Zandio (Sky) controls affairs at the head of the race.

Xabier Zandio (Sky) controls affairs at the head of the race.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 62

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank-Sungard) was swallowed up in the finishing sprint.

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank-Sungard) was swallowed up in the finishing sprint.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 62

Danish champion Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank).

Danish champion Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 62

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 62

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Damien Gaudin (Europcar) put up fierce resistance.

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Damien Gaudin (Europcar) put up fierce resistance.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 62

Spring arrives in France with Paris-Nice.

Spring arrives in France with Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 62

The peloton on stage one of Paris-Nice.

The peloton on stage one of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 62

Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi) puts in a dig.

Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi) puts in a dig.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 62

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) will come to the fore later in the week.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) will come to the fore later in the week.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 62

Jermoe Pineau (Quick Step) in action on stage one.

Jermoe Pineau (Quick Step) in action on stage one.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 62

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Damien Gaudin (Europcar)

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Damien Gaudin (Europcar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 62

Damien Gaudin (Europcar) will wear the polka dot jersey on stage two.

Damien Gaudin (Europcar) will wear the polka dot jersey on stage two.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 62

The bunch faced windy conditions early on.

The bunch faced windy conditions early on.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) checks to make sure he's got the win.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) checks to make sure he's got the win.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage one of Paris-Nice.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage one of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes the biggest win of his career.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes the biggest win of his career.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) held off the bunch to win.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) held off the bunch to win.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins in Houdan.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins in Houdan.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 49 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his win.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his win.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 50 of 62

Jeremy Roy (FDJ) came very close to the win.

Jeremy Roy (FDJ) came very close to the win.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 51 of 62

Jeremy Roy (FDJ) held off the bunch but couldn't beat De Gendt.

Jeremy Roy (FDJ) held off the bunch but couldn't beat De Gendt.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 52 of 62

Jeremy (FDJ) finished second.

Jeremy (FDJ) finished second.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 53 of 62

Xabier Zandio (Sky) leads the bunch.

Xabier Zandio (Sky) leads the bunch.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 54 of 62

Rob Ruigh (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his teammate De Gendt's success.

Rob Ruigh (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his teammate De Gendt's success.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 55 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) can't believe he's done it!

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) can't believe he's done it!
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 56 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins in Houdan.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins in Houdan.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes the win.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 62

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) at stage one of Paris-Nice.

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil-DCM) at stage one of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) is overall leader.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) is overall leader.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 62

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) before the off.

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) before the off.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) surprised everyone by winning stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) surprised everyone by winning stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 62 of 62

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) looks back to realize he's won the stage.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) looks back to realize he's won the stage.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Vacansoleil's Thomas De Gendt created a surprise at the end of stage 1 in Paris-Nice. A member of the three-man breakaway with FDJ's Jérémy Roy and Leopard Trek's Jens Voigt, the 24-year-old Belgian resisted to the return of the peloton on the hilly uphill finish, as well as the Frenchman who came second. The result left favourites Heinrich Haussler, Peter Sagan and Matt Goss empty handed.

Stage winner De Gendt could hardly believe his good fortune in taking the yellow jersey in a race of the level of Paris-Nice - clearly the biggest result of his career to date.

"The last six kilometres with a tail wind were in our favour," De Gendt said, but added, "the peloton didn't catch us because we were simply too strong." The Belgian intends to defend his jersey for one or two days but no more, and played down his chances to win Paris-Nice, as he knows that better climbers will take over eventually.

The so-called "race to the sun" justified its nickname as it kicked off from Houdan in the province of the Yvelines under clear skies and cool temperatures, conditions that are expected to continue for the coming three days in contrast to recent editions of the race which have had stages shortened because of snow.

Europcar's Damien Gaudin and Euskaltel's Gorka Izaguirre were the first men to attack at kilometre 15, and no one was keen to chase them. They built up a five minute lead in less than 10 kilometres and reached the only climb of the first two stages with that advantage. The Frenchman, who is more known as a track rider, got the first polka dot jersey of Paris-Nice as he out-sprinted his Basque companion at the top of the category 3 côte de Septeuil at kilometre 24.5.

Just after covering 31.6km only in the first hour of racing due to the windy conditions, they reached their maximum of lead of 8:15, but HTC-Highroad quickly decided to take the responsibility for the chase early and the gap went down to 4:50 by km 45. The deficit of the bunch later stabilised around three minutes as Team Sky and Garmin-Cervélo led the charge behind Gaudin and Izaguirre.

Only two kilometres after the break was caught at kilometre 113, Roy, Voigt and De Gendt took their chance. With a brisk cross-tailwind, the fight was on, and echelons were formed taking riders like David Moncontié off the back while Team Sky's recruit Rigoberto Uran crashed and lost a significant time. The leading trio didn't seem to have much chance of succeeding as they didn't secure more than 50 seconds advantage. Roy, Voigt and De Gendt, all three strong rouleurs, didn't give up and believed in the opportunity until the end.

"I wanted to isolate myself at the front as it was becoming extremely nervous in the bunch", described Roy who initiated the breakaway. "The three of us combined forces really well and we played with the peloton. I'm not disappointed of losing to De Gendt because he was definitely the strongest of our group. I thought I was not yet at my best after the crash I had last week, but I didn't feel too bad at the end. I'm here to support our captains Pierrick Fedrigo and Sandy Casar and look for opportunities like today."

The uphill finish eventually played in the trio's favour. They had a 13 second lead under the red kite of the last kilometre, which would not have been enough, had the finale been on flat roads, but they resisted the chase led by HTC-Highroad who took over from Quick Step at the very end.

"Quick Step did a lot of work but it was just a little bit too late for us to catch the break", Goss explained. "Unfortunately, we missed a bit of time, so at the 400 metres mark, I went on the front. I had no option but to go, because it was the only way to catch them, but at 70 metres, I run out of gas, I started to blow. There were good strong riders at the front and it was difficult to get organised with the wind."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:05:06
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
7Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
13Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
17Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
21Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
23Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
25Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
30Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
34Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
35Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
36Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
37Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
38Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
40Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
41Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
42Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
43Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
44Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
48Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
49Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
51Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
54Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
55Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
56Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
57Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
59Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
61Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
64Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
66Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
67Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
68Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
69Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
70Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
71Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
73Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
76Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
77Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
78José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
79Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
81Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
83Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
85Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
88Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
90Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
92Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
95Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
97Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
98Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
99Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
100Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
102Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
103Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
104Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
106Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
107Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
108Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
109Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
110Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
111Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
113Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
115Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
116Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
118Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
119Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
120Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
121Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
122Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
124Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
125David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
126Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
127Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
129Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
130Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
132Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
133Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
134Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
136Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
137Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
138Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
139Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
140Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
141Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
142Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
143Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
144Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:21
145Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:23
146Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
147Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:54
148Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
149Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
150Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
152Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
153Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
154Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
155Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
156Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:01:16
157José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
158Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:29
159Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
160Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
162Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:47
163Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
164Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
165Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
166Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:05:39
167Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:20
168Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
169Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
170Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
171Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
172Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
173Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
174Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
175David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
176Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 - 81.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - 129.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek2
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ22
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale18
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling16
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek15
7Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek14
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
10Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team11
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
12Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack9
13Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad8
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
15Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ5
17Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
18Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
20Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ1

KoM - Cote de Septeuil - 24.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:05:06
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
5Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
9Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
15Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
19Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:23
37Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:54
38Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:08:20

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-DCM12:15:18
2Team Leopard-Trek
3FDJ
4Bretagne - Schuller
5Quick Step Cycling Team
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Sky Procycling
8HTC - Highroad
9Rabobank Cycling Team
10Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
11Pro Team Astana
12Saxo Bank SunGard
13BMC Racing Team
14Team RadioShaack
15Omega Pharma - Lotto
16Team Garmin - Cervelo
17Katusha Team
18Lampre - ISD
19Team Europcar
20Movistar Team
21Ag2R La Mondiale
22Euskaltel - Euskadi

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:04:53
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:09
4Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:10
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:11
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
8Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
9Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
17Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
18Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
19Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
20Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
22Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
23Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
26Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
30Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
31Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
35Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
36Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
37Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
38Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
39Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
41Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
42Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
44Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
45Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
50Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
52Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
55Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
56Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
57Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
58Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
59Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
60Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
64Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
65Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
67Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
68Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
69Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
70Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
71Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
72Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
74Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
77Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
78Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
79José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
80Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
82Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
84Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
86Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
89Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
91Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
93Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
98Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
99Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
100Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
101Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
103Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
104Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
105Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
107Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
108Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
109Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
110Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
111Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
113Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
115Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
116Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
118Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
119Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
120Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
121Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
122Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
124Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
125David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
126Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
127Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
129Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
130Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
132Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
133Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
134Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
136Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
137Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
138Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
139Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
140Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
141Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
142Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
143Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
144Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
146Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:34
147Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:36
148Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
149Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:05
150Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:07
151Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
152Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
153Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
155Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
156Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
157Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
158Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:01:29
159José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
160Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:42
161Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
162Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:00
163Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
164Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
165Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
166Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:05:52
167Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:33
168Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
169Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
170Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
171Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
172Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
173Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
174David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
175Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
176Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ23
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale18
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek17
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling16
7Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek14
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
9Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
10Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team11
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
12Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack9
13Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad8
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
15Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ5
17Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
18Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar3
19Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
20Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
21Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
22Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:04:53
2Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:10
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
6Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
10Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
20Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
32Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:36
37Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:05
38Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:08:33

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-DCM12:15:18
2Team Leopard-Trek
3FDJ
4Bretagne - Schuller
5Quick Step Cycling Team
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Sky Procycling
8HTC - Highroad
9Rabobank Cycling Team
10Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
11Pro Team Astana
12Saxo Bank SunGard
13BMC Racing Team
14Team RadioShaack
15Omega Pharma - Lotto
16Team Garmin - Cervelo
17Katusha Team
18Lampre - ISD
19Team Europcar
20Movistar Team
21Ag2R La Mondiale
22Euskaltel - Euskadi

 

Latest on Cyclingnews