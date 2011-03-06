De Gendt holds on in Houdan
Belgian rider and Roy see off sprinters on stage one
Stage 1: Houdan - Houdan
Vacansoleil's Thomas De Gendt created a surprise at the end of stage 1 in Paris-Nice. A member of the three-man breakaway with FDJ's Jérémy Roy and Leopard Trek's Jens Voigt, the 24-year-old Belgian resisted to the return of the peloton on the hilly uphill finish, as well as the Frenchman who came second. The result left favourites Heinrich Haussler, Peter Sagan and Matt Goss empty handed.
Stage winner De Gendt could hardly believe his good fortune in taking the yellow jersey in a race of the level of Paris-Nice - clearly the biggest result of his career to date.
"The last six kilometres with a tail wind were in our favour," De Gendt said, but added, "the peloton didn't catch us because we were simply too strong." The Belgian intends to defend his jersey for one or two days but no more, and played down his chances to win Paris-Nice, as he knows that better climbers will take over eventually.
The so-called "race to the sun" justified its nickname as it kicked off from Houdan in the province of the Yvelines under clear skies and cool temperatures, conditions that are expected to continue for the coming three days in contrast to recent editions of the race which have had stages shortened because of snow.
Europcar's Damien Gaudin and Euskaltel's Gorka Izaguirre were the first men to attack at kilometre 15, and no one was keen to chase them. They built up a five minute lead in less than 10 kilometres and reached the only climb of the first two stages with that advantage. The Frenchman, who is more known as a track rider, got the first polka dot jersey of Paris-Nice as he out-sprinted his Basque companion at the top of the category 3 côte de Septeuil at kilometre 24.5.
Just after covering 31.6km only in the first hour of racing due to the windy conditions, they reached their maximum of lead of 8:15, but HTC-Highroad quickly decided to take the responsibility for the chase early and the gap went down to 4:50 by km 45. The deficit of the bunch later stabilised around three minutes as Team Sky and Garmin-Cervélo led the charge behind Gaudin and Izaguirre.
Only two kilometres after the break was caught at kilometre 113, Roy, Voigt and De Gendt took their chance. With a brisk cross-tailwind, the fight was on, and echelons were formed taking riders like David Moncontié off the back while Team Sky's recruit Rigoberto Uran crashed and lost a significant time. The leading trio didn't seem to have much chance of succeeding as they didn't secure more than 50 seconds advantage. Roy, Voigt and De Gendt, all three strong rouleurs, didn't give up and believed in the opportunity until the end.
"I wanted to isolate myself at the front as it was becoming extremely nervous in the bunch", described Roy who initiated the breakaway. "The three of us combined forces really well and we played with the peloton. I'm not disappointed of losing to De Gendt because he was definitely the strongest of our group. I thought I was not yet at my best after the crash I had last week, but I didn't feel too bad at the end. I'm here to support our captains Pierrick Fedrigo and Sandy Casar and look for opportunities like today."
The uphill finish eventually played in the trio's favour. They had a 13 second lead under the red kite of the last kilometre, which would not have been enough, had the finale been on flat roads, but they resisted the chase led by HTC-Highroad who took over from Quick Step at the very end.
"Quick Step did a lot of work but it was just a little bit too late for us to catch the break", Goss explained. "Unfortunately, we missed a bit of time, so at the 400 metres mark, I went on the front. I had no option but to go, because it was the only way to catch them, but at 70 metres, I run out of gas, I started to blow. There were good strong riders at the front and it was difficult to get organised with the wind."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:05:06
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|7
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|13
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|23
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|40
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|41
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|44
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|48
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|51
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|54
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|55
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|56
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|61
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|64
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|66
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|68
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|69
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|78
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|81
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|83
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|88
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|90
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|95
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|97
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|98
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|99
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|100
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|102
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|103
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|104
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|106
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|107
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|109
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|110
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|111
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|113
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|114
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|119
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|120
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|121
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|124
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|125
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|127
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|129
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|130
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|133
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|137
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|138
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|139
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|140
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|141
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|142
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|143
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|144
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:21
|145
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|146
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|147
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:54
|148
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|149
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|150
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|152
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|154
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|155
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|156
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:01:16
|157
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|158
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:29
|159
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|160
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:47
|163
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|164
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|165
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|166
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:05:39
|167
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:20
|168
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|170
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|171
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|172
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|173
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|174
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|175
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|176
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|22
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|16
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|15
|7
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|14
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|12
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|9
|13
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|15
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|5
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|18
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:05:06
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|15
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|37
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:54
|38
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:08:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|12:15:18
|2
|Team Leopard-Trek
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Sky Procycling
|8
|HTC - Highroad
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Pro Team Astana
|12
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Team RadioShaack
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|17
|Katusha Team
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:04:53
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:09
|4
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:10
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:11
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|8
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|9
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|14
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|17
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|23
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|26
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|30
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|31
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|35
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|41
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|44
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|45
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|52
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|55
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|56
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|57
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|60
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|64
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|67
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|69
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|70
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|71
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|74
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|79
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|82
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|84
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|89
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|91
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|92
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|98
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|100
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|101
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|103
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|104
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|105
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|107
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|108
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|109
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|110
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|111
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|113
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|114
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|119
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|120
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|121
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|124
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|125
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|127
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|129
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|130
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|133
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|137
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|138
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|139
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|140
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|141
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|142
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|143
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|144
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:34
|147
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:36
|148
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|149
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:05
|150
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:07
|151
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|153
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|155
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|157
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|158
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:01:29
|159
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|160
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:42
|161
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|162
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:00
|163
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|164
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|165
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|166
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:05:52
|167
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:33
|168
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|170
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|171
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|172
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|173
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|174
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|175
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|176
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|23
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|16
|7
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|14
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|10
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|12
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|9
|13
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|15
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|5
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|18
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|19
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|20
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|22
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:04:53
|2
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:10
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|10
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|37
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:05
|38
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:08:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|12:15:18
|2
|Team Leopard-Trek
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Sky Procycling
|8
|HTC - Highroad
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Pro Team Astana
|12
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Team RadioShaack
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|17
|Katusha Team
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
