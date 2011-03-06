Image 1 of 62 The Paris-Nice peloton in action on stage 1. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 62 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) donned the race leader's jersey after winning stage 1 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 62 Damien Gaudin (Europcar) was off the front for much of the day. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 62 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) also leads the young rider classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 62 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) is overall leader. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 62 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 62 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) was delighted with the win. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 62 French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is a popular figure. Vacansoleil's Thomas De Gendt created a surprise at the end of stage 1 in Paris-Nice. A member of the three-man breakaway with FDJ's Jérémy Roy and Leopard Trek's Jens Voigt, the 24-year-old Belgian resisted to the return of the peloton on the hilly uphill finish, as well as the Frenchman who came second. The result left favourites Heinrich Haussler, Peter Sagan and Matt Goss empty handed.

Stage winner De Gendt could hardly believe his good fortune in taking the yellow jersey in a race of the level of Paris-Nice - clearly the biggest result of his career to date.

"The last six kilometres with a tail wind were in our favour," De Gendt said, but added, "the peloton didn't catch us because we were simply too strong." The Belgian intends to defend his jersey for one or two days but no more, and played down his chances to win Paris-Nice, as he knows that better climbers will take over eventually.

The so-called "race to the sun" justified its nickname as it kicked off from Houdan in the province of the Yvelines under clear skies and cool temperatures, conditions that are expected to continue for the coming three days in contrast to recent editions of the race which have had stages shortened because of snow.

Europcar's Damien Gaudin and Euskaltel's Gorka Izaguirre were the first men to attack at kilometre 15, and no one was keen to chase them. They built up a five minute lead in less than 10 kilometres and reached the only climb of the first two stages with that advantage. The Frenchman, who is more known as a track rider, got the first polka dot jersey of Paris-Nice as he out-sprinted his Basque companion at the top of the category 3 côte de Septeuil at kilometre 24.5.

Just after covering 31.6km only in the first hour of racing due to the windy conditions, they reached their maximum of lead of 8:15, but HTC-Highroad quickly decided to take the responsibility for the chase early and the gap went down to 4:50 by km 45. The deficit of the bunch later stabilised around three minutes as Team Sky and Garmin-Cervélo led the charge behind Gaudin and Izaguirre.

Only two kilometres after the break was caught at kilometre 113, Roy, Voigt and De Gendt took their chance. With a brisk cross-tailwind, the fight was on, and echelons were formed taking riders like David Moncontié off the back while Team Sky's recruit Rigoberto Uran crashed and lost a significant time. The leading trio didn't seem to have much chance of succeeding as they didn't secure more than 50 seconds advantage. Roy, Voigt and De Gendt, all three strong rouleurs, didn't give up and believed in the opportunity until the end.

"I wanted to isolate myself at the front as it was becoming extremely nervous in the bunch", described Roy who initiated the breakaway. "The three of us combined forces really well and we played with the peloton. I'm not disappointed of losing to De Gendt because he was definitely the strongest of our group. I thought I was not yet at my best after the crash I had last week, but I didn't feel too bad at the end. I'm here to support our captains Pierrick Fedrigo and Sandy Casar and look for opportunities like today."

The uphill finish eventually played in the trio's favour. They had a 13 second lead under the red kite of the last kilometre, which would not have been enough, had the finale been on flat roads, but they resisted the chase led by HTC-Highroad who took over from Quick Step at the very end.

"Quick Step did a lot of work but it was just a little bit too late for us to catch the break", Goss explained. "Unfortunately, we missed a bit of time, so at the 400 metres mark, I went on the front. I had no option but to go, because it was the only way to catch them, but at 70 metres, I run out of gas, I started to blow. There were good strong riders at the front and it was difficult to get organised with the wind."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:05:06 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 7 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 13 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 21 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 23 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 25 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 30 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 34 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 35 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 40 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 41 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 43 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 44 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 48 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 51 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 54 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 55 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 56 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 57 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 59 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 64 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 66 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 67 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 69 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 70 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 71 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 77 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 78 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 81 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 83 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 88 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 90 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 95 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 97 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 98 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 99 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 100 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 102 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 103 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 104 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 106 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 107 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 109 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 110 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 111 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 113 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 116 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 119 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 120 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 121 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 122 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 124 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 125 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 129 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 130 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 133 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 134 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 136 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 137 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 138 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 139 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 140 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 141 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 142 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 143 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 144 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:21 145 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:23 146 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 147 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:54 148 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 149 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 150 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 152 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 153 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 154 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 155 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 156 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:01:16 157 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 158 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:29 159 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 160 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:47 163 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 164 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 165 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 166 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:05:39 167 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:20 168 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 169 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 170 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 171 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 172 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 173 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 174 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 175 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 176 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 - 81.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - 129.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 22 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 16 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 15 7 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 14 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 12 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 9 13 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 15 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 5 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 18 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 1

KoM - Cote de Septeuil - 24.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:05:06 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 5 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 9 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 15 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 19 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:23 37 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:54 38 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:08:20

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil-DCM 12:15:18 2 Team Leopard-Trek 3 FDJ 4 Bretagne - Schuller 5 Quick Step Cycling Team 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Sky Procycling 8 HTC - Highroad 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 11 Pro Team Astana 12 Saxo Bank SunGard 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Team RadioShaack 15 Omega Pharma - Lotto 16 Team Garmin - Cervelo 17 Katusha Team 18 Lampre - ISD 19 Team Europcar 20 Movistar Team 21 Ag2R La Mondiale 22 Euskaltel - Euskadi

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:04:53 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:00:06 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:09 4 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:10 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:11 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 8 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 9 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 14 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 15 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 17 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 18 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 20 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 22 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 23 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 26 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 30 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 31 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 35 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 36 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 41 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 44 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 45 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 52 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 55 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 56 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 57 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 58 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 59 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 60 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 62 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 64 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 65 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 67 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 68 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 69 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 70 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 71 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 72 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 74 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 78 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 79 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 82 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 84 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 89 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 91 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 92 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 96 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 98 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 99 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 100 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 101 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 103 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 104 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 105 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 107 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 108 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 109 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 110 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 111 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 113 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 116 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 119 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 120 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 121 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 122 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 124 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 125 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 129 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 130 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 133 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 134 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 136 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 137 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 138 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 139 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 140 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 141 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 142 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 143 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 144 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:34 147 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:36 148 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 149 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:05 150 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:07 151 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 153 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 155 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 156 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 157 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 158 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:01:29 159 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 160 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:42 161 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 162 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:00 163 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 164 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 165 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 166 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:05:52 167 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:33 168 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 169 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 170 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 171 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 172 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 173 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 174 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 175 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 176 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 23 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 16 7 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 14 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 9 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 10 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 12 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 9 13 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 15 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 5 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 18 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 19 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 20 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 21 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 22 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:04:53 2 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:10 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 6 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 10 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 20 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:36 37 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:05 38 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:08:33