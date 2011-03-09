Image 1 of 77 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) takes home the stage win in Paris Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 77 Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) celebrates a win at the end of stage 4 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 3 of 77 Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 77 The peloton reaches the first climb of the day (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 77 Jerome Pineau leads on the first climb, the Col De Grand-Vent (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 77 Thomas Voeckler puts the effort in (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 77 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) leads the break (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 77 The breakaway was already established by the first KOM. Once again at Paris-Nice the long breakaway foiled the best efforts of the sprinters, as French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won stage four from a four-man break in Belleville.

Voeckler outkicked Rémi Pauriol (FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana) for the victory, while Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) won the field sprint for fifth place 13 seconds later. The quartet were the four survivors of a five-man break which was on the attack for nearly the entire 191km stage.

"I'm so happy it worked out today," Voeckler said. "The stage win was my only goal. I didn't break away for the polka dot jersey, I won it at Paris-Nice in 2007 and it didn't change my life.

"I'll give my best until the end but this Paris-Nice is already a successful one for me. Now I can definitely say that I'm having my best early season ever."

One day after surrendering his leader's jersey to Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad), De Gendt rode himself back into the yellow jersey in an improbable break which lasted nearly the entire stage. The 24-year-old Belgian won both of the intermediate sprints en route to the finish, picked up bonus seconds at the finish line and bested the peloton by 13 seconds to secure a return to the leader's jersey. De Gendt now leads breakaway companion Voeckler by 10 seconds and Pauriol by 16 seconds overall.

Overnight leader Goss dropped to fourth overall, 16 seconds back.

"I hope I'll recover from that by tomorrow," De Gendt said. "Stage 5 is very serious one. When the climbs have a gradient of 6 or 7 percent, that's no problem for me, but we'll face 10 percent, so I don't know if I can survive. I hope I will. I'm also confident of doing a decent time trial. If it's the case, then I'll target the top 10."

The early bird gets the jersey

The day's aggression began very early in the stage as none other than former race leader Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), second overall on general classification at the start of the day, went on the attack after just 6km of racing. The Belgian was soon joined by a pair of Frenchmen, Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Rémi Pauriol (FDJ), and the trio became a quintet as Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana) bridged to the leaders 15km into the day's action.

The riders faced the hilliest day of Paris-Nice thus far, with seven categorised climbs (three category 2, four category 3 ascents) on tap, and Pauriol took advantage of the opportunity to ride himself into the mountains classification lead, held by Finland's Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) at the start of the stage. De Gendt was the first over the stage's opening climb, the category 2 Col de Grand-Vent at 17km, but Pauriol prevailed on the remaining six ascents to acquire 30 points and the polka-dot jersey at the stage finish in Belleville.

De Gendt, who started the day only two seconds behind race leader Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) on general classification, took top honours at the day's first sprint in Lamure-sur-Azergues at 82km which gave the Belgian a crucial three-second time bonus, moving him one second ahead of Goss overall.

The five escapees pushed out a maximum advantage of 5:15, but De Gendt's presence in the break ensured that they would be kept in check. Additionally, Voeckler, Pauriol and Di Gregorio were also GC threats, as each started the day just 16 seconds down on Goss.

As they crested the final categorised climb, the Col de Fontmartin, the break's advantage had been reduced to 1:17 by a Liquigas-Cannondale-led peloton with 35km remaining. Undaunted, the escapees pressed onwards in their attempt to steal stage honours from the peloton. De Greef, however, fell off the pace with 17.2km to on the uncategorised rollers in the race finale leaving Voeckler, De Gendt, Pauriol and Di Gregorio a man down.

The remaining quartet up front continued to dig deep, with De Gendt again first across the sprint line at Fleurie with 15km remaining, placing him four seconds ahead of Goss on general classification with the three-second time bonus.

The peloton ever-so-gradually chipped away at the break's lead, but the escapees still held a one-minute advantage with 10km to the finish. Under the impetus of Sky, Garmin-Cervelo and Rabobank, the break's lead was reduced to 35 seconds with 4km remaining, but the four refused to yield.

As they passed under the flamme rouge, the break still held a 23-second margin over the peloton and amazingly they held on through to the finish line, with French champion Voeckler taking a well-earned stage victory, his first-ever at Paris-Nice.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5:04:20 2 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:13 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 16 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 17 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 23 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 25 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 33 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 37 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 40 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 42 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 47 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 49 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 52 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 53 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 54 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 55 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 59 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 61 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 62 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 63 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 67 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 68 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 74 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 75 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 76 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 79 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 81 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 82 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 83 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 85 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 87 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 88 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 89 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 91 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 93 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 96 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 97 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 98 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 99 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 101 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 102 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 104 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 105 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 106 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 109 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 110 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 112 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 113 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 114 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 116 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 117 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 118 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:33 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:43 120 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:50 121 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:13:10 122 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 123 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 124 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 125 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 126 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 128 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 129 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 130 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 131 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 132 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 133 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 134 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 136 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 137 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 138 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 139 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 140 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 141 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 144 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 147 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 148 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 149 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 150 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 152 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 154 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 155 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 156 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 157 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 158 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 159 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 160 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 161 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 162 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 163 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 164 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 165 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 166 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 167 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:36 168 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNS Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Lamure-Sur-Azergues, 82km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 2 - Fleurie, 175km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 22 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 18 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 9 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 12 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 13 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 14 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 15 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 16 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 5 17 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 4 18 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 20 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 1 - Col De Grand-Vent (Cat 2) 17km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 5 3 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 3 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 5 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 2 - Cote De Propieres (Cat 3) 56km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 4 pts 2 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Col Des Ecorbans (Cat 3) 65km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 4 pts 2 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 - Col Du Joncin (Cat 2) 95km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 7 pts 2 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 5 3 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 5 - Cote De Regnie-Durette (Cat 3) 129km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 4 pts 2 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 2 3 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 6 - Col Du Fut D'Avenas (Cat 2) 146km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 7 pts 2 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 5 3 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 7 - Col De Fontmartin (Cat 3) 156km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 4 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5:04:20 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 3 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 17 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 27 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 28 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:10 29 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 33 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pro Team Astana 15:13:26 2 FDJ 3 Team Europcar 4 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 5 Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 0:00:13 6 Movistar Team 7 Quick Step Cycling Team 8 Team RadioShack 9 Lampre - ISD 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Team Garmin - Cervelo 13 Team Leopard - Trek 14 HTC - Highroad 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Liquigas - Cannondale 17 Omega Pharma - Lotto 18 AG2R - La mondiale 19 Katusha Team 20 Sky Procycling 21 Saxo Bank SunGard 22 Bretagne - Schuller

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19:26:46 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:10 3 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:00:16 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:21 5 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:00:24 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:27 7 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:00:30 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:31 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 10 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:35 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 14 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 22 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 23 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 25 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 30 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 32 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 38 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 39 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 40 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 41 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 45 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 46 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 47 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 49 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 55 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 58 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 59 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 61 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 62 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 63 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 64 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 66 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 67 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 68 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 70 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 72 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 73 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 79 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 80 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 81 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 82 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 86 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 87 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 89 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 90 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 91 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 92 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 93 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 94 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 96 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:57 97 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:29 98 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:31 99 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 100 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 101 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:36 102 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:38 103 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 104 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 105 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:01:53 106 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:01 107 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 108 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 109 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:24 110 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:57 111 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:04 113 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:07:58 114 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:57 115 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 116 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:34 117 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:58 118 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:58 119 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:12:16 120 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:13:24 121 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:13:29 122 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:13:33 123 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:13:34 124 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 125 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 126 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 127 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 128 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 131 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 133 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 134 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 135 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 136 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 137 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 140 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 141 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 142 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 143 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 144 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:57 145 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:03 146 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:14:35 147 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:03 149 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:08 150 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:04 151 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:05 152 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:17:21 153 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:19:54 154 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 155 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 156 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:02 157 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 158 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:20:14 159 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:17 160 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:20:21 161 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:58 162 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:21:06 163 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:49 164 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:26 165 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:27:00 166 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 167 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:22 168 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:31:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 76 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 56 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 55 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 41 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 29 11 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 29 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 13 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 23 14 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 22 15 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 20 16 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 17 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 19 18 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 18 19 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 20 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 17 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 22 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 16 23 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 24 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 25 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 27 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 28 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 7 29 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 7 31 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 7 32 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 33 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 6 34 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 35 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 36 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 5 37 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 38 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team 4 39 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 40 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 41 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 43 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 44 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 45 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 46 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 47 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1 48 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 49 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 50 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 35 pts 2 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 19 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 4 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 5 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 8 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 4 9 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 11 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 2 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 13 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19:26:46 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:21 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:31 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:37 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:29 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:36 26 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:57 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:08:57 28 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:13:33 29 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:34 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 31 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 33 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:17 34 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:58