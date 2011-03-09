Trending

Image 1 of 77

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) takes home the stage win in Paris Nice

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) takes home the stage win in Paris Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 77

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) celebrates a win at the end of stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) celebrates a win at the end of stage 4 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 77

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R)

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 77

The peloton reaches the first climb of the day

The peloton reaches the first climb of the day
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 77

Jerome Pineau leads on the first climb, the Col De Grand-Vent

Jerome Pineau leads on the first climb, the Col De Grand-Vent
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 77

Thomas Voeckler puts the effort in

Thomas Voeckler puts the effort in
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 77

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) leads the break

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) leads the break
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 77

The breakaway was already established by the first KOM.

The breakaway was already established by the first KOM.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 77

New mountains leader Rémi Pauriol

New mountains leader Rémi Pauriol
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 77

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ) dons the polka dot jersey in Paris-Nice

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ) dons the polka dot jersey in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 77

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) extended his lead in the green jersey competition.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) extended his lead in the green jersey competition.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 77

Xavier Tondo (Movistar)

Xavier Tondo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 77

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) is best young rider again.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) is best young rider again.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 77

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) resumed the race lead in Paris-Nice

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) resumed the race lead in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 77

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium stage 4 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 77

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 77

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates his stage win

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 77

Peter Sagan and his Liquigas-Cannondale team have had little luck in Paris-Nice

Peter Sagan and his Liquigas-Cannondale team have had little luck in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 77

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 77

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek)

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 77

Stijn Devolder, the Belgian champion in the bunch.

Stijn Devolder, the Belgian champion in the bunch.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 77

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) takes the stage win in Paris Nice

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) takes the stage win in Paris Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 77

The field is led home by Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo)

The field is led home by Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 77

The peloton sprints to the line 13 seconds behind the break

The peloton sprints to the line 13 seconds behind the break
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 77

Remi Pauriol (FDJ) comes across in second.

Remi Pauriol (FDJ) comes across in second.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 77

Voeckler was the clear winner in Belleville

Voeckler was the clear winner in Belleville
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 77

Head down, Voeckler leads the break to the line.

Head down, Voeckler leads the break to the line.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 77

Thomas Voeckler chugs away to the finish in Belleville with the peloton well behind.

Thomas Voeckler chugs away to the finish in Belleville with the peloton well behind.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 77

Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana) brings up the rear in the break.

Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana) brings up the rear in the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 77

Lunchtime for HTC-Highroad.

Lunchtime for HTC-Highroad.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 77

The peloton fuel up for the fight ahead.

The peloton fuel up for the fight ahead.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 77

Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana)

Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 77

The breakaway on stage 4 of Paris-Nice.

The breakaway on stage 4 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 77

Sébastien Minard (AG2R) hoping to avoid those tan lines.

Sébastien Minard (AG2R) hoping to avoid those tan lines.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 77

HTC-Highroad control the pace for race leader Matt Goss.

HTC-Highroad control the pace for race leader Matt Goss.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 77

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had aspirations of winning.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had aspirations of winning.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 77

Previous race leader Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) made the break.

Previous race leader Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) made the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 77

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ) in the move.

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ) in the move.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 77

Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad)

Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 77

Benjamin Noval (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Benjamin Noval (Saxo Bank Sungard)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 77

Simon Gerrans and Dan Lloyd before the start.

Simon Gerrans and Dan Lloyd before the start.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 77

Thomas Voeckler gives Europcar the win in Paris-Nice

Thomas Voeckler gives Europcar the win in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 77

All smiles for stage winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar).

All smiles for stage winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar).
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 44 of 77

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium after taking a hard-fought stage win at Paris-Nice.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium after taking a hard-fought stage win at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 45 of 77

Paris-Nice stage four winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Paris-Nice stage four winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 46 of 77

Race leader Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DMC) is joined on stage by former pro Christophe Moreau.

Race leader Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DMC) is joined on stage by former pro Christophe Moreau.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 47 of 77

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DMC) on the podium to receive his yellow jersey.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DMC) on the podium to receive his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 48 of 77

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DMC) also leads the best young rider classification.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DMC) also leads the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 49 of 77

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DMC) regained the yellow leader's jersey after a one-day hiatus.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DMC) regained the yellow leader's jersey after a one-day hiatus.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 50 of 77

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ) is the new mountains classification leader at Paris-Nice.

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ) is the new mountains classification leader at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 51 of 77

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ) dons the polka-dot jersey after winning six of seven KOMs in the day's breakaway.

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ) dons the polka-dot jersey after winning six of seven KOMs in the day's breakaway.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 52 of 77

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) remains in the green points leader's jersey.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) remains in the green points leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 53 of 77

French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates his stage win on the podium.

French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates his stage win on the podium.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 54 of 77

Remi Di Gregorio and Dmitri Fofonov (Astana)

Remi Di Gregorio and Dmitri Fofonov (Astana)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 55 of 77

Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 56 of 77

Bouet is also from the region.

Bouet is also from the region.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 57 of 77

Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma Lotto)

Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma Lotto)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 58 of 77

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek)

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 59 of 77

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek)

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 60 of 77

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 61 of 77

Greg Henderson (Team Sky)

Greg Henderson (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 62 of 77

Yoann Offredo (FDJ)

Yoann Offredo (FDJ)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 63 of 77

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 64 of 77

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 65 of 77

Grischa Niermann (Rabobank)

Grischa Niermann (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 66 of 77

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 67 of 77

It was a local ride in Paris-Nice for Jean-Christophe Peraud

It was a local ride in Paris-Nice for Jean-Christophe Peraud
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 68 of 77

Maxime Bouet (AG2R)

Maxime Bouet (AG2R)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 69 of 77

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo)

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 70 of 77

Paris-Nice stage 4 winner Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) is triumphant after he and his breakmates stayed away.

Paris-Nice stage 4 winner Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) is triumphant after he and his breakmates stayed away.
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 71 of 77

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 72 of 77

Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the bunch

Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the bunch
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 73 of 77

The day's break: Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Rémy Di Gregorio (Pro Team Astana), Rémi Pauriol (FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)

The day's break: Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Rémy Di Gregorio (Pro Team Astana), Rémi Pauriol (FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 74 of 77

Break members for stage four included Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Rémy Di Gregorio (Pro Team Astana), Rémi Pauriol (FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)

Break members for stage four included Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Rémy Di Gregorio (Pro Team Astana), Rémi Pauriol (FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 75 of 77

Team HTC-Highroad works for its leader

Team HTC-Highroad works for its leader
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 76 of 77

Matt Harley Goss (HTC-Highroad) is in yellow

Matt Harley Goss (HTC-Highroad) is in yellow
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 77 of 77

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) leads the break

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) leads the break
(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Once again at Paris-Nice the long breakaway foiled the best efforts of the sprinters, as French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won stage four from a four-man break in Belleville.

De Gendt targets top ten overall at Paris-Nice

Voeckler collects his first Paris-Nice stage win

Voeckler outkicked Rémi Pauriol (FDJ), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana) for the victory, while Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) won the field sprint for fifth place 13 seconds later. The quartet were the four survivors of a five-man break which was on the attack for nearly the entire 191km stage.

"I'm so happy it worked out today," Voeckler said. "The stage win was my only goal. I didn't break away for the polka dot jersey, I won it at Paris-Nice in 2007 and it didn't change my life.

"I'll give my best until the end but this Paris-Nice is already a successful one for me. Now I can definitely say that I'm having my best early season ever."

One day after surrendering his leader's jersey to Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad), De Gendt rode himself back into the yellow jersey in an improbable break which lasted nearly the entire stage. The 24-year-old Belgian won both of the intermediate sprints en route to the finish, picked up bonus seconds at the finish line and bested the peloton by 13 seconds to secure a return to the leader's jersey. De Gendt now leads breakaway companion Voeckler by 10 seconds and Pauriol by 16 seconds overall.

Overnight leader Goss dropped to fourth overall, 16 seconds back.

"I hope I'll recover from that by tomorrow," De Gendt said. "Stage 5 is very serious one. When the climbs have a gradient of 6 or 7 percent, that's no problem for me, but we'll face 10 percent, so I don't know if I can survive. I hope I will. I'm also confident of doing a decent time trial. If it's the case, then I'll target the top 10."

The early bird gets the jersey

The day's aggression began very early in the stage as none other than former race leader Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), second overall on general classification at the start of the day, went on the attack after just 6km of racing. The Belgian was soon joined by a pair of Frenchmen, Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Rémi Pauriol (FDJ), and the trio became a quintet as Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Rémy Di Gregorio (Astana) bridged to the leaders 15km into the day's action.

The riders faced the hilliest day of Paris-Nice thus far, with seven categorised climbs (three category 2, four category 3 ascents) on tap, and Pauriol took advantage of the opportunity to ride himself into the mountains classification lead, held by Finland's Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) at the start of the stage. De Gendt was the first over the stage's opening climb, the category 2 Col de Grand-Vent at 17km, but Pauriol prevailed on the remaining six ascents to acquire 30 points and the polka-dot jersey at the stage finish in Belleville.

De Gendt, who started the day only two seconds behind race leader Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) on general classification, took top honours at the day's first sprint in Lamure-sur-Azergues at 82km which gave the Belgian a crucial three-second time bonus, moving him one second ahead of Goss overall.

The five escapees pushed out a maximum advantage of 5:15, but De Gendt's presence in the break ensured that they would be kept in check. Additionally, Voeckler, Pauriol and Di Gregorio were also GC threats, as each started the day just 16 seconds down on Goss.

As they crested the final categorised climb, the Col de Fontmartin, the break's advantage had been reduced to 1:17 by a Liquigas-Cannondale-led peloton with 35km remaining. Undaunted, the escapees pressed onwards in their attempt to steal stage honours from the peloton. De Greef, however, fell off the pace with 17.2km to on the uncategorised rollers in the race finale leaving Voeckler, De Gendt, Pauriol and Di Gregorio a man down.

The remaining quartet up front continued to dig deep, with De Gendt again first across the sprint line at Fleurie with 15km remaining, placing him four seconds ahead of Goss on general classification with the three-second time bonus.

The peloton ever-so-gradually chipped away at the break's lead, but the escapees still held a one-minute advantage with 10km to the finish. Under the impetus of Sky, Garmin-Cervelo and Rabobank, the break's lead was reduced to 35 seconds with 4km remaining, but the four refused to yield.

As they passed under the flamme rouge, the break still held a 23-second margin over the peloton and amazingly they held on through to the finish line, with French champion Voeckler taking a well-earned stage victory, his first-ever at Paris-Nice.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5:04:20
2Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:13
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
16Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
17Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
18Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
22Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
23Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
25Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
28Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
33Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
37Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
38Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
39Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
40David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
41Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
42Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
47Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
49Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
52Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
53Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
55Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
58Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
59Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
61Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
63Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
66Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
67Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
68Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
69Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
72Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
74Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
75Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
76Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
77Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
81Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
82Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
83Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
85Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
87Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
88Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
89Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
91Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
93Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
96Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
97Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
98Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
99Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
101Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
102Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
104Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
106Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
107Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
109Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
110Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
112Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
113Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
114Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
116Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
117Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
118Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:33
119Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:43
120Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:50
121Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:13:10
122Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
123Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
124Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
125Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
126Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
127Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
128Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
129Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
130Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
131Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
132Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
133Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
134José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
135Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
136Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
137Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
138Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
139Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
140Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
141Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
142Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
143Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
144Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
146Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
147Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
148Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
149Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
150Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
152Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
154Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
155Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
156Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
157Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
158José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
159Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
160Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
161Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
162Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
163Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
164Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
165Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
166Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
167Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:36
168Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFDenis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSGert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNSNikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Lamure-Sur-Azergues, 82km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 2 - Fleurie, 175km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ22
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
4Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana18
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
9Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD12
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
13Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team8
14Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team7
15Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6
16Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ5
17Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team4
18Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
20Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 1 - Col De Grand-Vent (Cat 2) 17km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ5
3Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana3
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
5Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 2 - Cote De Propieres (Cat 3) 56km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ4pts
2Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Col Des Ecorbans (Cat 3) 65km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ4pts
2Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 - Col Du Joncin (Cat 2) 95km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ7pts
2Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana5
3Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 5 - Cote De Regnie-Durette (Cat 3) 129km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ4pts
2Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana2
3Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 6 - Col Du Fut D'Avenas (Cat 2) 146km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ7pts
2Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana5
3Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 7 - Col De Fontmartin (Cat 3) 156km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ4pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5:04:20
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
3Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
7Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
17Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
27Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
28Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:10
29Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
33Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
34Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFDenis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSNikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pro Team Astana15:13:26
2FDJ
3Team Europcar
4Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
5Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne0:00:13
6Movistar Team
7Quick Step Cycling Team
8Team RadioShack
9Lampre - ISD
10BMC Racing Team
11Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Team Garmin - Cervelo
13Team Leopard - Trek
14HTC - Highroad
15Rabobank Cycling Team
16Liquigas - Cannondale
17Omega Pharma - Lotto
18AG2R - La mondiale
19Katusha Team
20Sky Procycling
21Saxo Bank SunGard
22Bretagne - Schuller

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19:26:46
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:10
3Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:00:16
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:21
5Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:00:24
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:27
7Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:30
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:31
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
10Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:35
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
14Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
18Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team
19Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
20Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
22Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
23Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
25Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
30Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
32Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
35Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
37Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
38Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
39Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
40Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
41Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
45Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
46Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
47Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
49Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
52Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
55Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
58Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
59Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
61Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
62Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
63Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
64Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
67Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
68Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
69Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
70Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
72Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
73Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
75David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
76Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
78Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
79Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
80Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
81Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
82Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
84Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
85Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
86Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
89Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
90Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
91Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
92Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
93Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
94Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
96Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
97Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:29
98Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:31
99Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
100Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
101Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:36
102Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:38
103Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
104Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
105Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:01:53
106Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:01
107Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
108Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
109Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:24
110Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:57
111Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:04
113Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:07:58
114Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:57
115Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
116Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:34
117Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:58
118Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:58
119Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:12:16
120Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:13:24
121Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:13:29
122Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:13:33
123Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:13:34
124Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
125Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
126Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
127Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
128Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
130Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
131Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
133Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
134Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
135Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
136Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
137Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
139Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
140Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
141Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
142Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
143Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
144Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:57
145Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:03
146Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:14:35
147Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:03
149José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:08
150Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:04
151Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:05
152Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:17:21
153Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:19:54
154José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
155Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
156Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:02
157Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
158Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:20:14
159Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:17
160Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:21
161Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:58
162Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:21:06
163Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:49
164Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:26
165Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:27:00
166Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
167Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:22
168Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:31:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo76pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling56
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team55
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad55
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team54
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale49
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team44
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team41
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto30
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar29
11Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ29
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne25
13Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ23
14Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana22
15Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD20
16Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
17Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek19
18Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana18
19Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek17
20Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD17
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling16
22Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack16
23Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
24Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
25Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
27Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team8
28Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ7
29Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team7
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ7
31Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad7
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
33Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana6
34Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale6
35Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
36Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ5
37Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team5
38Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Movistar Team4
39Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar3
40Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
41Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
43Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
44Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
45Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
46Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
47Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack1
48Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1
49Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
50Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ35pts
2Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana19
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
4Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
5Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
8Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar4
9Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
11Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ2
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
13Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19:26:46
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:21
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:31
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
5Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:37
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:29
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:36
26Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:57
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:08:57
28Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:13:33
29Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:34
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
31Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
33Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:17
34Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:58

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team58:21:56
2Pro Team Astana
3FDJ
4Team Europcar
5Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:13
6Katusha Team
7Quick Step Cycling Team
8Lampre - ISD
9Team Leopard - Trek
10HTC - Highroad
11Team Garmin - Cervelo
12Bretagne - Schuller
13Sky Procycling
14Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
15Movistar Team
16Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Team RadioShack
18AG2R - La mondiale
19Rabobank Cycling Team
20BMC Racing Team
21Omega Pharma - Lotto
22Saxo Bank SunGard

