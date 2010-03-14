Contador passes Paris-Nice tests
Moinard claims final stage victory over Voeckler
Stage 7: Nice - Nice
Alberto Contador (Astana) secured his second overall Paris-Nice victory on Sunday but had to fight for it all the way to the line.
Alessandro Valverde's Caisse d'Epargne team took turns attacking Contador on the final ascent of the Col d'Eze and even on the downhill run to Nice. However unlike last year, Contador never panicked when under pressure, letting the leading group control the attacks as other riders tried to win the stage. That meant Contador could celebrate winning on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, just like he did in 2007 when he first emerged as a stage race winner.
Mountains classification winner Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) confirmed the successful return of the French with a surprise stage victory over breakaway companion Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom). They were part of the key break that formed on the first climb of the 119km stage and worked hard to stay away.
Voeckler panicked, thinking the peloton would catch the two in the final kilometre and lead out the sprint. Moinard could hardly believe his luck, got on his wheel and then surged past to win the stage.
Moinard hugged his Cofidis teammates after beating Voeckler to win the stage and was clearly overjoyed to have won in Nice and taken the climber's polka-dot jersey.
"I was already super happy with my polka-dot jersey, and a stage victory makes it even more extraordinary," Moinard said according to letour.fr. "It was a tough day out there with Thomas (Voeckler), because we did not have much of as gap and he attacked me on the climb of Col d'Eze."
"I wasn't worried because I know the climb really well and I was confident I could get back up to him because I paced myself. He put me under a bit of a pressure with two kilometres to go but I wasn't worried. I let him lead us in and got in his slipstream before passing him before the finish line. It was the right thing to do because I won."
Valverde finished third from the yellow jersey group three seconds later to take second overall, 11 seconds behind Contador, with his Caisse d'Epargne teammate and 2009 winner Luis Leon Sanchez third at 25 seconds, completing an all-Spanish podium.
"It's very difficult to win a race when you're the favourite. When everybody is after you and you win, it's a liberation," Contador told letour.fr.
"Today it was short but intense as I had to reply to every attack. It was a great emotion on the podium as it would have been a pity to lose a big race like Paris-Nice on sprint bonuses."
The apparent weakness of Contador's Astana team sparked questions about what could happen at the Tour de France, where the Schleck brothers and especially Lance Armstrong's powerful RadioShack team will be looking to take advantage of his weaknesses.
"The first thing to do is not to get carried away and to analyse things calmly without losing sight of your priorities," he said.
"As the years go by, I've progressed in terms of experience and maturity. My legs are fine, my head is too, I hope the team will be even stronger in July to help me win the Tour. There are about seven or eight riders who can win the Tour because of their individual or their collective strength. I'm one of them."
A nervous start to a short stage
With just 119km to cover before the finish line in Nice, the start of the race was a flurry of attacks. The bunch stayed largely together as Peter Sagan secured his points jersey with a win on the first intermediate sprint of the day at kilometre 18.5.
In the heat of the action at kilometre 30 a large crash sent five riders home, but before the day was over a third of the peloton would pack up early.
It wasn't until the first climb of the Col de Porte that Moinard and Voeckler made their move, and they were given a two minute lead over the La Turbie.
But at the base of the Col d'Eze, the gap began to plummet, and near the top, the pair had just 35 seconds as Contador set off in pursuit, dragging along Luis Leon Sanchez, Valvede, Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).
Rodriguez became the aggressor as the group went over the top, and he opened up a bit of a gap on the descent before Taaramae closed it down.
As the attacks continued up front a large group containing best young rider Roman Kreuziger, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) previous leader Jens Voigt and RadioShack's Tiago Machado among others caught back up to the Contador group.
Machado quickly countered and set off in pursuit of the two leaders. Luis Leon Sanchez briefly escaped the clutches of the yellow jersey group and reached the young Portuguese rider, putting a bit of threat to Contador's overall lead.
With the kilometres clicking down to the single digits, Contador was forced to come to the front and chase, but then Voigt attacked from behind and dragged Machado and Sanchez back into the fold.
The chasers could see the leaders but the line came too soon for them to close the remaining three seconds. Voeckler led the sprint out and looked as if he could get the win, but Moinard came past just in time to raise his arms in joy.
Valverde led home the chasing bunch and claimed the time bonus on the line, but it didn't change the order of the overall classification and Contador walked away with his second Paris-Nice title.
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:52:09
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:03
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|11
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|13
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|15
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|17
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:59
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|20
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|21
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:43
|28
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|30
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|33
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|34
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|35
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:48
|36
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|37
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|38
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|41
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|42
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|45
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|46
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|48
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|53
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|54
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|55
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|57
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|58
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|60
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|61
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|62
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|63
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|64
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|65
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|66
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|68
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|72
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|74
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|75
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|76
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|77
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|78
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|79
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:04:45
|80
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|82
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:42
|83
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|84
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|85
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|86
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|87
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|88
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|89
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:08:58
|90
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|0:10:46
|91
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|92
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|93
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:18:45
|96
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|97
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|DNF
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|DNF
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|DNF
|Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|DNF
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|DNF
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|DNF
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|DNF
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|DNF
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|3
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|pts
|2
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|1
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|25
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|22
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|16
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|13
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|12
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|11
|11
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|9
|13
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|7
|15
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|16
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|17
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|20
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|pts
|2
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|8
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|3
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|3
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|4
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|4
|5
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|6
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|6
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|6
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|7
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2:52:12
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|3
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:56
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:40
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:45
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|12
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|18
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:04:42
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:42
|22
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1
|Team Radioshack
|8:37:32
|2
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:41
|3
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:49
|5
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:42
|6
|Astana
|0:02:45
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:03:29
|10
|Team Sky
|0:04:25
|11
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:34
|12
|Cervelo Test Team
|13
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:05:09
|14
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:05:26
|15
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:30
|16
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|17
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:07:19
|18
|Skil-Shimano
|0:09:16
|19
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:20:30
|20
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:27
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|28:35:35
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:11
|3
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:25
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:26
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:30
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:35
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:37
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:07
|9
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:16
|10
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:17
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|12
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:57
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:59
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:02:18
|15
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|16
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:02
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:03:21
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:27
|19
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:28
|20
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:33
|21
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|22
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:48
|23
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:04:54
|24
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:59
|25
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:05:03
|26
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:08
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:32
|28
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:33
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:06:05
|30
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:06:32
|31
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:06:48
|32
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:58
|33
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:06
|34
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:07:07
|35
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:32
|36
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:01
|37
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:10:28
|38
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:10:46
|39
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:03
|40
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:23
|41
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:14:40
|42
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:03
|43
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|0:16:09
|44
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:02
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:17:34
|46
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:17:49
|47
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:54
|48
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:18:19
|49
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:18:35
|50
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:18:39
|51
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:18:50
|52
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:45
|53
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:03
|54
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:20:05
|55
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:19
|56
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:20:25
|57
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:20:35
|58
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:24
|59
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:24:08
|60
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:44
|61
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:25:13
|62
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:25:33
|63
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:25:38
|64
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:27:14
|65
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:27:35
|66
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:20
|67
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:29:34
|68
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:29:45
|69
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:25
|70
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:31:27
|71
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:31:34
|72
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:32:10
|73
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:33:26
|74
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:33:58
|75
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:34:33
|76
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:36:13
|77
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:08
|78
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:37:53
|79
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:37:58
|80
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:38:21
|81
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:39:48
|82
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:28
|83
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:03
|84
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:41:18
|85
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:46:25
|86
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:47:20
|87
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:47:45
|88
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:47:58
|89
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:49:17
|90
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:51:58
|91
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|0:59:46
|92
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
|1:00:57
|93
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:02:50
|94
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:03:07
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:08:09
|96
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|1:08:21
|97
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1:10:21
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|112
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|105
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|104
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|89
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|82
|6
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|80
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|8
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|9
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|58
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|52
|11
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|48
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|46
|13
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|39
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|15
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|29
|16
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|28
|17
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|28
|18
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|19
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|28
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|24
|21
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|22
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|23
|23
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|22
|25
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|21
|26
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|27
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|18
|28
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|18
|29
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|17
|30
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|15
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|32
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|33
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|34
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|12
|35
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|11
|36
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|9
|37
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|38
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|8
|39
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|7
|40
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|41
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|42
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|6
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|45
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|46
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|48
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|49
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|50
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|51
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|1
|52
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|-5
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|75
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|29
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|24
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|18
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|17
|6
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|16
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|9
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|11
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|13
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|15
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|7
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|5
|18
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|5
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|5
|20
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|21
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|22
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|4
|23
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|24
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|25
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|3
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|27
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|29
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|2
|30
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|31
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|32
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|33
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|34
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1
|38
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|39
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|40
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|28:36:01
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:41
|3
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:55
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:01
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
|7
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:04:37
|8
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:14:14
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:19
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:20:09
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:58
|12
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:25:07
|13
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:27:09
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:27:54
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:31:08
|16
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:31:44
|17
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:33:00
|18
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:40:52
|19
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:46:54
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:47:32
|21
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:48:51
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:02:41
|1
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|85:53:50
|2
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:14
|3
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:01
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:16
|5
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:01
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:30
|7
|Astana
|0:05:24
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:46
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:07:06
|10
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:42
|11
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:10:19
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:14:31
|13
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:22:05
|14
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:29:42
|15
|Team Sky
|0:30:07
|16
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:33:14
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:34:00
|18
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:55:53
|19
|Skil-Shimano
|0:56:04
|20
|Team HTC - Columbia
|1:05:18
