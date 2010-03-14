Trending

Contador passes Paris-Nice tests

Moinard claims final stage victory over Voeckler

Alberto Contador (Astana) secured his second overall Paris-Nice victory on Sunday but had to fight for it all the way to the line.

Alessandro Valverde's Caisse d'Epargne team took turns attacking Contador on the final ascent of the Col d'Eze and even on the downhill run to Nice. However unlike last year, Contador never panicked when under pressure, letting the leading group control the attacks as other riders tried to win the stage. That meant Contador could celebrate winning on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, just like he did in 2007 when he first emerged as a stage race winner.

Mountains classification winner Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) confirmed the successful return of the French with a surprise stage victory over breakaway companion Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom). They were part of the key break that formed on the first climb of the 119km stage and worked hard to stay away.

Voeckler panicked, thinking the peloton would catch the two in the final kilometre and lead out the sprint. Moinard could hardly believe his luck, got on his wheel and then surged past to win the stage.

Moinard hugged his Cofidis teammates after beating Voeckler to win the stage and was clearly overjoyed to have won in Nice and taken the climber's polka-dot jersey.

"I was already super happy with my polka-dot jersey, and a stage victory makes it even more extraordinary," Moinard said according to letour.fr. "It was a tough day out there with Thomas (Voeckler), because we did not have much of as gap and he attacked me on the climb of Col d'Eze."

"I wasn't worried because I know the climb really well and I was confident I could get back up to him because I paced myself. He put me under a bit of a pressure with two kilometres to go but I wasn't worried. I let him lead us in and got in his slipstream before passing him before the finish line. It was the right thing to do because I won."

Valverde finished third from the yellow jersey group three seconds later to take second overall, 11 seconds behind Contador, with his Caisse d'Epargne teammate and 2009 winner Luis Leon Sanchez third at 25 seconds, completing an all-Spanish podium.

"It's very difficult to win a race when you're the favourite. When everybody is after you and you win, it's a liberation," Contador told letour.fr.

"Today it was short but intense as I had to reply to every attack. It was a great emotion on the podium as it would have been a pity to lose a big race like Paris-Nice on sprint bonuses."

The apparent weakness of Contador's Astana team sparked questions about what could happen at the Tour de France, where the Schleck brothers and especially Lance Armstrong's powerful RadioShack team will be looking to take advantage of his weaknesses.

"The first thing to do is not to get carried away and to analyse things calmly without losing sight of your priorities," he said.

"As the years go by, I've progressed in terms of experience and maturity. My legs are fine, my head is too, I hope the team will be even stronger in July to help me win the Tour. There are about seven or eight riders who can win the Tour because of their individual or their collective strength. I'm one of them."

A nervous start to a short stage

With just 119km to cover before the finish line in Nice, the start of the race was a flurry of attacks. The bunch stayed largely together as Peter Sagan secured his points jersey with a win on the first intermediate sprint of the day at kilometre 18.5.

In the heat of the action at kilometre 30 a large crash sent five riders home, but before the day was over a third of the peloton would pack up early.

It wasn't until the first climb of the Col de Porte that Moinard and Voeckler made their move, and they were given a two minute lead over the La Turbie.

But at the base of the Col d'Eze, the gap began to plummet, and near the top, the pair had just 35 seconds as Contador set off in pursuit, dragging along Luis Leon Sanchez, Valvede, Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

Rodriguez became the aggressor as the group went over the top, and he opened up a bit of a gap on the descent before Taaramae closed it down.

As the attacks continued up front a large group containing best young rider Roman Kreuziger, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) previous leader Jens Voigt and RadioShack's Tiago Machado among others caught back up to the Contador group.

Machado quickly countered and set off in pursuit of the two leaders. Luis Leon Sanchez briefly escaped the clutches of the yellow jersey group and reached the young Portuguese rider, putting a bit of threat to Contador's overall lead.

With the kilometres clicking down to the single digits, Contador was forced to come to the front and chase, but then Voigt attacked from behind and dragged Machado and Sanchez back into the fold.

The chasers could see the leaders but the line came too soon for them to close the remaining three seconds. Voeckler led the sprint out and looked as if he could get the win, but Moinard came past just in time to raise his arms in joy.

Valverde led home the chasing bunch and claimed the time bonus on the line, but it didn't change the order of the overall classification and Contador walked away with his second Paris-Nice title.

Full Results
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:52:09
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:03
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
11Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
15Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
17Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:59
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
20Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
21Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
23David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
24Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
25Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
27Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:43
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
29Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
30Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
33Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
34Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
35Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:02:48
36Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
37Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
38Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
42Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
45Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
46Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
47Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
48Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
53Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
54Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
55Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
57David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
58Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
59Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
60Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
61Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
62Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
63Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
64Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
65Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
66Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
67Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
68Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
69Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
70Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
71David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
72Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
73Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
74Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
75Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
76Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
77Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
78Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
79Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:45
80Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
81Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
82Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:42
83Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
84Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
85Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
86Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
87Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
88Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
89Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:08:58
90Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team0:10:46
91Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
92Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
93Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:18:45
96Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
97Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFKoen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFAlberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFBjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFJulien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFStéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFRémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFGregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFDario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFKjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFSerguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFAlessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
DNFJulien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDavid Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
DNFJoost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
DNFKoos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
DNFTom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
DNFDaniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
DNFTed King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
DNFMauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFGorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
DNFBenjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
DNFMaxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
DNFWouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
DNFKevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
DNFNicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNFJuan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
DNFLuis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFVicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFJuan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Sprint 1 - Plan du Var (Levens) - 18.5 Km
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo3pts
2Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
3Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo1

Sprint 2 - Eze - 105.0 Km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana1

Points
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne25pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom22
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne20
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale18
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne16
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank14
8Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack13
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack12
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana11
11Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne10
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto9
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo7
15Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
16Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5
17Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step2
20Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Col de la Porte - 51.0 Km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne8
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana3
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank2

La Turbie - 88.5 Km
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne10pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
3Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne6
4Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana4
5Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
6Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha2
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Col d'Eze - 103.0 Km
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne10pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana6
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
6Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
7Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Young riders
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2:52:12
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
3Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:56
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:40
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:02:45
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
10Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
12Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
14Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
16Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
17Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
18Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:42
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
21Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:42
22Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux

Teams
1Team Radioshack8:37:32
2Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:41
3AG2R-La Mondiale0:00:53
4Caisse d'Epargne0:01:49
5Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:42
6Astana0:02:45
7Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Team Saxo Bank
9Katusha Team0:03:29
10Team Sky0:04:25
11Liquigas-Doimo0:04:34
12Cervelo Test Team
13Lampre - Farnese0:05:09
14Omega Pharma - Lotto0:05:26
15Garmin - Transitions0:05:30
16Quick Step Cycling Team
17Francaise Des Jeux0:07:19
18Skil-Shimano0:09:16
19Saur-Sojasun0:20:30
20Team HTC - Columbia0:21:27

Final general classification
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana28:35:35
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:11
3Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:25
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:26
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:30
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:35
7Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:37
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:07
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:16
10Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:17
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
12Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:57
13David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:01:59
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:02:18
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:27
16Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:03:02
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:03:21
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:27
19Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:28
20Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:03:33
21Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:48
23Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:04:54
24Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:59
25Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:05:03
26Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:05:08
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:32
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:33
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:06:05
30Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:06:32
31Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:48
32Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:06:58
33Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:06
34Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team0:07:07
35Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:32
36David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:10:01
37Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:10:28
38Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo0:10:46
39Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:03
40Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:23
41Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:14:40
42Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:03
43Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:16:09
44Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:17:02
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:17:34
46Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:17:49
47Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:54
48Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:18:19
49Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:18:35
50Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:18:39
51Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:18:50
52Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:19:45
53Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:20:03
54Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:20:05
55Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:19
56Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:20:25
57Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:20:35
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:24
59Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux0:24:08
60Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:44
61Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:25:13
62Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:25:33
63Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:25:38
64Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:27:14
65Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:27:35
66Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:20
67Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:29:34
68Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:29:45
69Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:25
70David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:31:27
71Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:31:34
72Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:32:10
73Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:33:26
74Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:33:58
75Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:34:33
76Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo0:36:13
77Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:08
78Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:37:53
79Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:37:58
80Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:38:21
81Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:39:48
82Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:40:28
83Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:41:03
84Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:41:18
85Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:46:25
86Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:47:20
87Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:47:45
88Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:47:58
89Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:49:17
90Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:51:58
91Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team0:59:46
92Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo1:00:57
93Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:02:50
94Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:03:07
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1:08:09
96Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana1:08:21
97Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto1:10:21

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo112pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne105
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank104
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana89
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha82
6Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne80
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale78
8Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi60
9Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini58
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom52
11Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team48
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo46
13Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne39
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha32
15David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions29
16Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne28
17Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux28
18Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha28
19Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne28
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step24
21Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team24
22Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto23
23Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun23
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack22
25Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team21
26Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack20
27Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack18
28Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux18
29Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne17
30Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini15
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom13
32Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
33Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale13
34Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team12
35Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini11
36Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana9
37Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
38Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team8
39Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux7
40Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha7
41Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
42Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano6
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
45Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
46Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
47Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack2
48Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
49David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
50Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo1
51Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1
52Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions-5

Mountains classification
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne75pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom29
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana24
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne18
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini17
6Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team16
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
9Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
10Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha11
11Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
13Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne9
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale7
15Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step7
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo5
18Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana5
19Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack5
20Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
21Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
22Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana4
23Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
24Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
25Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack3
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank2
27Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia2
29Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini2
30Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux2
31David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
32Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack2
33Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha2
34Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
35Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo1
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto1
38Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team1
39Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1
40Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo28:36:01
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:41
3Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:02:55
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:01
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:22
7Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:37
8Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:14:14
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:19:19
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:20:09
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:58
12Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:25:07
13Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:27:09
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:27:54
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:31:08
16Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:31:44
17Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:33:00
18Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:40:52
19Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:46:54
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:47:32
21Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:48:51
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:02:41

Teams classification
1AG2R-La Mondiale85:53:50
2Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:14
3Team Radioshack0:01:01
4Caisse d'Epargne0:02:16
5Liquigas-Doimo0:03:01
6Team Saxo Bank0:03:30
7Astana0:05:24
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:46
9Katusha Team0:07:06
10Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:42
11Francaise Des Jeux0:10:19
12Omega Pharma - Lotto0:14:31
13Cervelo Test Team0:22:05
14Lampre - Farnese0:29:42
15Team Sky0:30:07
16Quick Step Cycling Team0:33:14
17Garmin - Transitions0:34:00
18Saur-Sojasun0:55:53
19Skil-Shimano0:56:04
20Team HTC - Columbia1:05:18

 

