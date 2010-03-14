Image 1 of 39 Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates after winning Paris-Nice overall. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 39 Alberto Contador (Astana) takes home his second Paris-Nice win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 39 The final podium of the 2010 Paris-Nice: Luis Leon Sanchez, Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 39 Alberto Contador (Astana) crosses the line (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 39 Alberto Contador (Astana) takes the overall (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 39 Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) wins stage 7 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 39 The peloton on stage 7 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 39 Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) shades out Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 39 Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) celebrates on the stage winner's podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 39 Alberto Contador breathes a sigh of relief after a tough day. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 39 Alberto Contador added to his collection of lions. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 39 Luis Leon Sanchez congratulates Alberto Contador on his victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 39 Luis Leon Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde stand back as Contador fires his pistol. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 39 The final Paris-Nice podium was an all-Spanish affair. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 39 Moinard takes the stage in Nice over Voeckler. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 16 of 39 Amael Moinard sprints past Thomas Voeckler to win the last stage of Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 17 of 39 Contador leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Kathusha) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 18 of 39 Alberto Contador (Astana) makes his move on the Col d'Eze (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 19 of 39 Amael Moinard (Cofidis) leads the bunch. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 20 of 39 Thomas Voeckler (Bouygues Telecom) and Amael Moinard (Cofidis) escaped on the second climb. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 21 of 39 Amaël Moinard (Cofidis - mountains), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo - young rider), Alberto Contador (Astana - overall) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo - points) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 39 Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 39 Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 39 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) leads Alberto Contador (left, Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 39 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 39 Nicolas Roche (Ag2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 39 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 39 Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) triumphs over Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 39 Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 39 Alberto Contador (Astana) shows the effects of a hard-fought victory in the 2010 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 39 Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 39 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) in the points jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 39 Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) pulls on the polka-dots (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 39 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) in the young riders classification jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 39 Alberto Contador (Astana) is flanked by Caisse d'Epargne's Luis Leon Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde on the Paris-Nice podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 39 Spanish armada: Luis Leon Sanchez (2nd overall, Caisse d'Epargne), Alberto Contador (1st, Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (3rd, Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 39 Alberto Contador, protected by his Astana teammates (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 39 Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) leads Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 39 Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) rejoices in victory over compatriot Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alberto Contador (Astana) secured his second overall Paris-Nice victory on Sunday but had to fight for it all the way to the line.

Alessandro Valverde's Caisse d'Epargne team took turns attacking Contador on the final ascent of the Col d'Eze and even on the downhill run to Nice. However unlike last year, Contador never panicked when under pressure, letting the leading group control the attacks as other riders tried to win the stage. That meant Contador could celebrate winning on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, just like he did in 2007 when he first emerged as a stage race winner.

Mountains classification winner Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) confirmed the successful return of the French with a surprise stage victory over breakaway companion Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom). They were part of the key break that formed on the first climb of the 119km stage and worked hard to stay away.

Voeckler panicked, thinking the peloton would catch the two in the final kilometre and lead out the sprint. Moinard could hardly believe his luck, got on his wheel and then surged past to win the stage.

Moinard hugged his Cofidis teammates after beating Voeckler to win the stage and was clearly overjoyed to have won in Nice and taken the climber's polka-dot jersey.

"I was already super happy with my polka-dot jersey, and a stage victory makes it even more extraordinary," Moinard said according to letour.fr. "It was a tough day out there with Thomas (Voeckler), because we did not have much of as gap and he attacked me on the climb of Col d'Eze."

"I wasn't worried because I know the climb really well and I was confident I could get back up to him because I paced myself. He put me under a bit of a pressure with two kilometres to go but I wasn't worried. I let him lead us in and got in his slipstream before passing him before the finish line. It was the right thing to do because I won."

Valverde finished third from the yellow jersey group three seconds later to take second overall, 11 seconds behind Contador, with his Caisse d'Epargne teammate and 2009 winner Luis Leon Sanchez third at 25 seconds, completing an all-Spanish podium.

"It's very difficult to win a race when you're the favourite. When everybody is after you and you win, it's a liberation," Contador told letour.fr.

"Today it was short but intense as I had to reply to every attack. It was a great emotion on the podium as it would have been a pity to lose a big race like Paris-Nice on sprint bonuses."

The apparent weakness of Contador's Astana team sparked questions about what could happen at the Tour de France, where the Schleck brothers and especially Lance Armstrong's powerful RadioShack team will be looking to take advantage of his weaknesses.

"The first thing to do is not to get carried away and to analyse things calmly without losing sight of your priorities," he said.

"As the years go by, I've progressed in terms of experience and maturity. My legs are fine, my head is too, I hope the team will be even stronger in July to help me win the Tour. There are about seven or eight riders who can win the Tour because of their individual or their collective strength. I'm one of them."

A nervous start to a short stage

With just 119km to cover before the finish line in Nice, the start of the race was a flurry of attacks. The bunch stayed largely together as Peter Sagan secured his points jersey with a win on the first intermediate sprint of the day at kilometre 18.5.

In the heat of the action at kilometre 30 a large crash sent five riders home, but before the day was over a third of the peloton would pack up early.

It wasn't until the first climb of the Col de Porte that Moinard and Voeckler made their move, and they were given a two minute lead over the La Turbie.

But at the base of the Col d'Eze, the gap began to plummet, and near the top, the pair had just 35 seconds as Contador set off in pursuit, dragging along Luis Leon Sanchez, Valvede, Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

Rodriguez became the aggressor as the group went over the top, and he opened up a bit of a gap on the descent before Taaramae closed it down.

As the attacks continued up front a large group containing best young rider Roman Kreuziger, Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) previous leader Jens Voigt and RadioShack's Tiago Machado among others caught back up to the Contador group.

Machado quickly countered and set off in pursuit of the two leaders. Luis Leon Sanchez briefly escaped the clutches of the yellow jersey group and reached the young Portuguese rider, putting a bit of threat to Contador's overall lead.

With the kilometres clicking down to the single digits, Contador was forced to come to the front and chase, but then Voigt attacked from behind and dragged Machado and Sanchez back into the fold.

The chasers could see the leaders but the line came too soon for them to close the remaining three seconds. Voeckler led the sprint out and looked as if he could get the win, but Moinard came past just in time to raise his arms in joy.

Valverde led home the chasing bunch and claimed the time bonus on the line, but it didn't change the order of the overall classification and Contador walked away with his second Paris-Nice title.

Full Results 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:52:09 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:03 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 11 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 15 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 17 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:59 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 20 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 21 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 24 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 25 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:43 28 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 30 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 33 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 34 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 35 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:48 36 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 37 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 38 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 39 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 40 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 42 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 43 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 44 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 45 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 46 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 48 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 53 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 54 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 55 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 57 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 58 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 59 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 60 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 61 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 62 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 63 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 64 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 65 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 66 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 67 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 68 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 71 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 72 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 73 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 74 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 75 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 76 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 77 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 78 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 79 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:04:45 80 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 81 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 82 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:42 83 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 84 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 85 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 86 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 87 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 88 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 89 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:08:58 90 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 0:10:46 91 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 92 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 93 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:18:45 96 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 97 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux DNF Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom DNF William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom DNF Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini DNF Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions DNF Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions DNF Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank DNF Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank DNF Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank DNF Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank DNF Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank DNF Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank DNF Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux DNF Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto DNF Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto DNF Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team DNF Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team DNF Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo DNF Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana DNF Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana DNF Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana DNF Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step DNF Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step DNF Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step DNF Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step DNF Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank DNF Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank DNF Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank DNF Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne DNF José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Sprint 1 - Plan du Var (Levens) - 18.5 Km 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 3 pts 2 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 3 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 1

Sprint 2 - Eze - 105.0 Km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 pts 2 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 1

Points 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 25 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 22 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 20 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 18 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 16 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 14 8 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 13 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 12 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 11 11 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 9 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 7 15 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 16 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 17 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 2 20 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Col de la Porte - 51.0 Km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 pts 2 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 8 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 3 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 2

La Turbie - 88.5 Km 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 10 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 3 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 6 4 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 4 5 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 6 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Col d'Eze - 103.0 Km 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 10 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 6 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 6 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 7 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Young riders 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2:52:12 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 3 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:56 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:40 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:45 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 10 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 12 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 18 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:04:42 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 21 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:42 22 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux

Teams 1 Team Radioshack 8:37:32 2 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:41 3 AG2R-La Mondiale 0:00:53 4 Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:49 5 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:42 6 Astana 0:02:45 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Team Saxo Bank 9 Katusha Team 0:03:29 10 Team Sky 0:04:25 11 Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:34 12 Cervelo Test Team 13 Lampre - Farnese 0:05:09 14 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:05:26 15 Garmin - Transitions 0:05:30 16 Quick Step Cycling Team 17 Francaise Des Jeux 0:07:19 18 Skil-Shimano 0:09:16 19 Saur-Sojasun 0:20:30 20 Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:27

Final general classification 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 28:35:35 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:11 3 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:25 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:26 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:30 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:35 7 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:37 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:07 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:16 10 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:17 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 12 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:57 13 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:59 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:02:18 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:27 16 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:02 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:03:21 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:27 19 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:28 20 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:33 21 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:39 22 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:48 23 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:04:54 24 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:04:59 25 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:05:03 26 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:05:08 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:32 28 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:33 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:06:05 30 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:06:32 31 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:06:48 32 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:06:58 33 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:06 34 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 0:07:07 35 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:32 36 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:01 37 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:10:28 38 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 0:10:46 39 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:03 40 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:23 41 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:14:40 42 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:03 43 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:16:09 44 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:17:02 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:17:34 46 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:17:49 47 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:54 48 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:18:19 49 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:18:35 50 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:18:39 51 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:18:50 52 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:19:45 53 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:03 54 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:20:05 55 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:19 56 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:20:25 57 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:20:35 58 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:24 59 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:24:08 60 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:44 61 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:25:13 62 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:25:33 63 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:25:38 64 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:27:14 65 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:27:35 66 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:20 67 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:29:34 68 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:29:45 69 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:25 70 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:31:27 71 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:31:34 72 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:32:10 73 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:33:26 74 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:33:58 75 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:34:33 76 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 0:36:13 77 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:08 78 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:37:53 79 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:37:58 80 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:38:21 81 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:39:48 82 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:40:28 83 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:41:03 84 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:41:18 85 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:46:25 86 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:47:20 87 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:47:45 88 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:47:58 89 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:49:17 90 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:51:58 91 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 0:59:46 92 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 1:00:57 93 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:02:50 94 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:03:07 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1:08:09 96 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 1:08:21 97 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1:10:21

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 112 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 105 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 104 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 89 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 82 6 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 80 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 78 8 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 9 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 58 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 52 11 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 48 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 46 13 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 39 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 32 15 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 29 16 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 28 17 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 28 18 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 19 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 28 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 24 21 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 23 23 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 22 25 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 21 26 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 20 27 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 18 28 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 18 29 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 17 30 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 15 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 32 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 33 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 13 34 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 12 35 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 11 36 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 9 37 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 38 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 8 39 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 7 40 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 41 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 42 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 6 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 45 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 46 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 2 48 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 49 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 50 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 1 51 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1 52 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions -5

Mountains classification 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 75 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 29 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 24 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 18 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 17 6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 16 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 9 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 10 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 11 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 13 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 9 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 7 15 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 7 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 5 18 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 5 19 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 5 20 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 21 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 22 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 4 23 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 24 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 25 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 3 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 2 27 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 2 29 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 2 30 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 31 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 32 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 2 33 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 34 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 35 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 1 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1 38 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 1 39 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1 40 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 28:36:01 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:41 3 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:55 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:01 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:22 7 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:04:37 8 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:14:14 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:19:19 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:20:09 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:58 12 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:25:07 13 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:27:09 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:27:54 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:31:08 16 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:31:44 17 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:33:00 18 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:40:52 19 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:46:54 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:47:32 21 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:48:51 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:02:41