Tondo scores one for Cervelo

Spaniard solos to victory ahead of Valverde and super Sagan

Image 1 of 22

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team)

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 22

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) wins in Paris-Nice

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) wins in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 22

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) receives his kisses for winning the stage in Paris-Nice

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) receives his kisses for winning the stage in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 22

Alberto Contador (Astana) tosses the bouquet after the yellow jersey ceremony in Paris-Nice

Alberto Contador (Astana) tosses the bouquet after the yellow jersey ceremony in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 22

Alberto Contador (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 22

The peloton enjoyed warmer weather and sunshine on stage 6

The peloton enjoyed warmer weather and sunshine on stage 6
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 22

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) on the attack in Paris-Nice.

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) on the attack in Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 22

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) takes the win by a slim 5 seconds.

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) takes the win by a slim 5 seconds.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 22

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team)

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 22

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) enjoys the limelight after winning stage 6 of Paris-Nice

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) enjoys the limelight after winning stage 6 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 22

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team)

Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

Alberto Contador (Astana) maintained the lead in Paris-Nice.

Alberto Contador (Astana) maintained the lead in Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 13 of 22

Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) leaves Cunego behind on the Col de Vende.

Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) leaves Cunego behind on the Col de Vende.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 14 of 22

Xavier Tondo, Damiano Cunego and Cyril Gautier escaped from the break on the final climb.

Xavier Tondo, Damiano Cunego and Cyril Gautier escaped from the break on the final climb.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Alejandro Valverde and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) are both vying for the overall.

Alejandro Valverde and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) are both vying for the overall.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 16 of 22

Alberto Contador and Samuel Sanchez took things steady in the bunch.

Alberto Contador and Samuel Sanchez took things steady in the bunch.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 22

Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) comes from the Christophe Moreau school of facial expressions.

Amaël Moinard (Cofidis) comes from the Christophe Moreau school of facial expressions.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 18 of 22

Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the break on stage 6.

Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the break on stage 6.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 19 of 22

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) makes a last minute adjustment.

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) makes a last minute adjustment.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 20 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) has a coke and a smile.

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) has a coke and a smile.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) prepares for stage 6 of Paris-Nice.

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) prepares for stage 6 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 22 of 22

The jersey holders of Paris-Nice: Contador, Kreuziger, Sagan and Moinard.

The jersey holders of Paris-Nice: Contador, Kreuziger, Sagan and Moinard.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Cervelo TestTeam's new Spanish climber Xavier Tondo scored a big win for the squad with a solo drive into Tourrettes-sur-Loup today. He escaped on the Col de Vence, the category 1 climb traversed with 33km to go, and managed to just hold off the chasing peloton led to the line by Alejandro Valverde.

Alberto Contador finished safely in the main bunch to hold onto his overall lead in the general classification.

"It's incredible for me to win," Tondo exclaimed after the finish. "It was a difficult stage today, it was fast all day. Yesterday I made a big mistake - I didn't follow the change in rhythm on the climb and was at the back of a group and lost two and a half minutes.

"But that gave me more opportunity to go with the breakaway today."

Tondo was chased by Lampre's Damiano Cunego, but rather than let the Italian make the bridge and help with the work to stay clear, the Spaniard stayed on the gas to stay away solo.

"I know that Cunego is a good sprinter and it would not have been good for me," Tondo said.

His gap fell from over a minute down to just seconds on the line, but it was enough to give the Spaniard his first win since the start of last year when he won a stage in the Tour de San Luis.

Big names go on a big break

Tondo made his move from a large breakaway which had escaped early in the stage. The 23-man move included some of the more prominent riders in Paris-Nice - Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Damiano Cuengo (Lampre) and Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step).

The overall lead of Alberto Contador was threatened by Chavanel when the gap grew to nearly two minutes, but the break's lead never grew too large thanks to the contributions of Garmin-Transitions, who had missed the move, and later Caisse d'Epargne who were interested in keeping the race close for Alejandro Valverde.

The break consisted of Amael Moinard (Cofidis), Levi Leipheimer and Tiago Machado (RadioShack), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Sebastien Turgot and Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Dimitri Champion (AG2R), Alexandr Kolobnev and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne), Chris Sorensen (Saxo Bank), Dimitri Fofonov (Astana), Maxime Monfort and Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia), Sandy Casar and Mikael Cherel (FDJeux), Cyril Dessel (AG2R La Mondiale), Sylvain Chavanel and Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step), Xavier Tondo (Cervelo Test Team), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma Lotto), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Steve Cummings (Team Sky), Simon Geschke (Skil Shimano).

The move stayed intact over a series of lesser classified mountains - there were seven in total leading up to the big one, the Col de Vence, a category 1 monster crested with just 32.5km to go.

It was on the slopes of that climb that the race heated up, with Tondo leading the charge followed closely by Cunego and Gautier.

Kolobnev and Chavanel tried to get on terms with the attack, but either gambled the group would help bring it back on the descent or could not match the pace of Tondo.

The Spaniard upped his effort and managed to shed Cunego and Gautier, then plowed ahead full steam to the top of the Col de Vence.

Gautier quickly returned to the chasing group while Cunego kept chasing on the quick descent, but never closed the dozen seconds to the stage leader.

As the road leveled out, Cunego began losing more time, while the pace in the peloton shot up under the attacks of several riders.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Sébastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale) gained a small lead, but were then pulled back by the relentless pace of the peloton.

Thomas Voeckler (Bouygues Telecom), perhaps not wanting to be cast in the shadows of another Frenchman, countered the move and brought along Chavanel and Fofonov.

Over the top of the Col de Vence, the chase group came back together, then split again as a group containing previous race leader Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) broke free.

Tondo, meanwhile, was resisting all efforts to be brought back into the fold, and as he soldiered along solo up front, the chasing group came back together for good inside the final 5km.

Cofidis' young stud Rein Taaramae made a brief attack in the final kilometres, but it was Valverde who took the runner-up slot on the line ahead of points classification leader and double stage winner Peter Sagan.

Contador finished the stage without incident, conserving his yellow jersey and his energies for the challenging final stage to Nice tomorrow.

Results
1Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5:01:39
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:05
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
6Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
7Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
10Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
11Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
12Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
14Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
18Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
19Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
22Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
23Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
25David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
26Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
27Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
28Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
29Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
30Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
31Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
32Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
33Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
34Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
35Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
36Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
37Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
38Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
41Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
43Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
44Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
45Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:28
47Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:44
48David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:33
49Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:59
50Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
53Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
54David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:04
56Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
57Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
58Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:09:11
59Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
60Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
61Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
62Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
63Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
64Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
65Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
66Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
67Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
68Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
69Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
70Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
71Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
72Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
73Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
74Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
75Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
76Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
77Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
78Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
79Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
80Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux0:14:47
81Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
82Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
83Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
84Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
85Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
87Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
88William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
89Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
90Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
91Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
92Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
93David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
94Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
95Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:18:32
96Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
97Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
98Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
99Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
100Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
101Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
102Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
103Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
104Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
105Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
106Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
107Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
108Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
109Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
110Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
111Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
112Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
113Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
114José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
115Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
116Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
117Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
118Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
119Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
120Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
121Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
122Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
123Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
124Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
125Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
126Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
127Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
128Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
129Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
130Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
131Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
132Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
133Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
134Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
135Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
136Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
137Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
138Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
139Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
140Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
141Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
142Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
143Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
144Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
145Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:24:41
146Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
147Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
148Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
149Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
150Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
151Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
152Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNSTom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFJimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNSGorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFMikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFKoldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNSYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
DNFArnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
DNFJürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia

Sprint 1 - Flayosc - 74.0 Km
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step3pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack2
3Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team1

Sprint 2 - Fayence - 114.5 Km
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step3pts
2Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step2
3Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux1

Points
1Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team25pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo20
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
6Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne15
7Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne14
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne12
10Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini11
11Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank10
12Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale9
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale8
14Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana4
18Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3
19Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step1

Côte de Val-Rose - 33.5 Km
1Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4pts
2Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini2
3Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1

Côte de Barjols - 38.0 Km
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini1

Côte des Tuillières - 85.5 Km
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step5
3Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne3
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia2
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Côte du Mont Méaulx - 101.0 Km
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4pts
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1

Côte de Tignet - 131.5 Km
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack2
3Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto1

Côte de Plascassier - 147.0 Km
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step2
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini1

Côte de Châteauneuf (D.3-D.2210) - 156.5 Km
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini5
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack3
4Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux2
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack1

Col de Vence - 187.5 Km
1Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team10pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini8
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
4Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana2
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Young riders
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo5:01:44
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
5Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
8Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:09
9Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:54
10Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
11Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:09:06
13Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
14Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
17Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
18Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:42
19Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
20Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:18:27
22Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
25Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
26Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
27Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
28Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
29Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
30Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
31Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
32Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
33Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
34Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
35Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:24:36
36Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step

Teams
1AG2R-La Mondiale15:05:12
2Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
3Liquigas-Doimo
4Bbox Bouygues Telecom
5Team Saxo Bank
6Astana
7Team Radioshack
8Katusha Team0:00:23
9Caisse d'Epargne0:02:28
10Francaise Des Jeux0:03:54
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:03
12Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:59
13Cervelo Test Team0:09:01
14Team Sky0:16:21
15Lampre - Farnese0:19:41
16Quick Step Cycling Team0:23:48
17Rabobank0:27:18
18Team HTC - Columbia0:27:33
19Garmin - Transitions
20Saur-Sojasun0:29:24
21Skil-Shimano0:32:54
22Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:36:39

General classification after stage 6
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana25:43:24
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:14
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:25
4Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:26
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:29
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:34
7Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:36
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:38
9David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:01:02
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:06
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:15
12Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:16
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:01:21
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:30
16Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:32
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:56
18Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:02
20Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:02:05
21Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:02:22
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:30
23Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:18
24Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:03:19
25Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:22
26Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:03:32
27Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:39
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:52
29Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:57
30Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:04:02
31Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo0:04:07
32Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:04:12
33Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
34Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team0:04:21
35Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:28
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:35
37Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:04:51
38Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:05:46
39David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:15
40Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:17
41Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:08:52
42Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:10:53
43Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:37
44Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:11:54
45Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:17
46Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:27
47Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:14:16
48Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:14:48
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:15:02
50Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:15:03
51Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:08
52Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:15:12
53Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:15:49
54Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:16:04
55Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:16:38
56Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:17:17
57Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:17:19
58Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:33
59Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:17:39
60Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:17:49
61Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:18:26
62Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:18:38
63Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:28
64Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux0:21:22
65Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:58
66Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:22:11
67Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:22:27
68Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
69Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:22:47
70Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:22:52
71Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:23:05
72Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:24:19
73Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:24:28
74Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:24:42
75Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:25:34
76Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:02
77Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:26:04
78Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:24
79Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:26:48
80Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:26:51
81Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:27:18
82Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:27:33
83Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:27:41
84William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:05
85David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:28:41
86David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:10
87Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo0:29:33
88Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:30:08
89Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:30:40
90Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:30:45
91Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:31:13
92Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:15
93Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:31:38
94Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:31:47
95Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:32:24
96Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:34:27
97Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:35:12
98Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:35:31
99Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:35:33
100Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:36:40
101Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:37:01
102Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:37:20
103Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:37:42
104Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:37:57
105Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:38:17
106Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:38:32
107Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:39:03
108Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:39:30
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:39:45
110Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:40:02
111Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:40:52
112José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:41:22
113Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:41:50
114Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:42:37
115Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:43:45
116Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:45:44
117Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:46:07
118Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:46:17
119Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:46:31
120Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team0:49:02
121Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:49:12
122Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:49:26
123Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:50:08
124Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:50:14
125Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:50:15
126Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:50:27
127Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:50:48
128Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:51:05
129Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team0:51:32
130Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:51:55
131Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:52:03
132Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:52:06
133Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:52:47
134Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:53:51
135Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:54:01
136Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:54:08
137Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:55:19
138Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:55:54
139Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:56:08
140Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:56:37
141Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:57:37
142Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo0:58:11
143Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:00:21
144Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana1:03:35
145Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto1:03:41
146Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:05:33
147Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step1:05:45
148Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank1:06:06
149Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:07:38
150Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1:10:31
151Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:14:36
152Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:14:56

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo109pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank90
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne85
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana77
5Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne68
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha67
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale60
8Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini58
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi52
10Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team43
11Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank41
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo39
13Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha32
14David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions29
15Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun29
16Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux28
17Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha28
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne28
19Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia28
20Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom27
21William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom25
22Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team25
23Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team24
24Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne23
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step22
26Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team20
27Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack20
28Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux18
29Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun17
30Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne17
31Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank16
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini15
33Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha15
34Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto14
35Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
36Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
37Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team12
38Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia12
39Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini11
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
43Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana9
44Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale9
45Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
46Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team8
47Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux7
48Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
49Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha7
50Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
51Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano6
52Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
53Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
54Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
55Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
56Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia5
57Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
58Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack5
59Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions4
60Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
61Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3
62Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack2
63Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
64Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step2
65Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
66Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank2
67Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
68David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
69Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1
70Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1
71Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
72Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1
73Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo1

Mountains classification
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne47pts
2Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun18
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini17
4Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team16
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana15
6Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano14
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
8Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne11
10Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
11Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale7
13Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
14Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
15Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha7
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step7
17Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step7
18Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia6
19Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo5
20Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana5
21Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack5
22Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
23Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4
24Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank4
25Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
26Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
29Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack3
30Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne3
31Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
32Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux2
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia2
34Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini2
35David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
36Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack2
37Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
39Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo1
40Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto1
41Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1
42Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team1
43Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto1
44Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1
45Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
46Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo1
47Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo25:43:49
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:13
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:41
4Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:37
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:05
7Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:57
8Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:08:27
9Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:11:29
10Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:02
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:14:37
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:17:24
13Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:03
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:02
15Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:22:22
16Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:23:54
17Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:24:17
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:25:09
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:26:26
20Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:27:08
21Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:29:43
22Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:30:15
23Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:34:02
24Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:35:08
25Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:38:07
26Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:39:05
27Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:40:27
28Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:42:12
29Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:45:42
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:45:52
31Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:46:06
32Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:50:02
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:52:22
34Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:53:33
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:59:56
36Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:07:13

Teams classification
1Liquigas-Doimo77:14:45
2AG2R-La Mondiale0:00:40
3Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:06
4Caisse d'Epargne0:02:00
5Team Saxo Bank0:02:18
6Team Radioshack0:02:34
7Astana0:04:12
8Francaise Des Jeux0:04:33
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:34
10Katusha Team0:05:10
11Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:33
12Omega Pharma - Lotto0:10:38
13Cervelo Test Team0:19:04
14Lampre - Farnese0:26:06
15Team Sky0:27:15
16Quick Step Cycling Team0:29:17
17Garmin - Transitions0:30:03
18Saur-Sojasun0:36:56
19Team HTC - Columbia0:45:24
20Skil-Shimano0:48:21
21Rabobank0:53:20
22Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1:22:31

