The Cervelo TestTeam's new Spanish climber Xavier Tondo scored a big win for the squad with a solo drive into Tourrettes-sur-Loup today. He escaped on the Col de Vence, the category 1 climb traversed with 33km to go, and managed to just hold off the chasing peloton led to the line by Alejandro Valverde.

Alberto Contador finished safely in the main bunch to hold onto his overall lead in the general classification.

"It's incredible for me to win," Tondo exclaimed after the finish. "It was a difficult stage today, it was fast all day. Yesterday I made a big mistake - I didn't follow the change in rhythm on the climb and was at the back of a group and lost two and a half minutes.

"But that gave me more opportunity to go with the breakaway today."

Tondo was chased by Lampre's Damiano Cunego, but rather than let the Italian make the bridge and help with the work to stay clear, the Spaniard stayed on the gas to stay away solo.

"I know that Cunego is a good sprinter and it would not have been good for me," Tondo said.

His gap fell from over a minute down to just seconds on the line, but it was enough to give the Spaniard his first win since the start of last year when he won a stage in the Tour de San Luis.

Big names go on a big break

Tondo made his move from a large breakaway which had escaped early in the stage. The 23-man move included some of the more prominent riders in Paris-Nice - Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Damiano Cuengo (Lampre) and Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step).

The overall lead of Alberto Contador was threatened by Chavanel when the gap grew to nearly two minutes, but the break's lead never grew too large thanks to the contributions of Garmin-Transitions, who had missed the move, and later Caisse d'Epargne who were interested in keeping the race close for Alejandro Valverde.

The break consisted of Amael Moinard (Cofidis), Levi Leipheimer and Tiago Machado (RadioShack), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Sebastien Turgot and Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Dimitri Champion (AG2R), Alexandr Kolobnev and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne), Chris Sorensen (Saxo Bank), Dimitri Fofonov (Astana), Maxime Monfort and Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia), Sandy Casar and Mikael Cherel (FDJeux), Cyril Dessel (AG2R La Mondiale), Sylvain Chavanel and Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step), Xavier Tondo (Cervelo Test Team), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma Lotto), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Steve Cummings (Team Sky), Simon Geschke (Skil Shimano).

The move stayed intact over a series of lesser classified mountains - there were seven in total leading up to the big one, the Col de Vence, a category 1 monster crested with just 32.5km to go.

It was on the slopes of that climb that the race heated up, with Tondo leading the charge followed closely by Cunego and Gautier.

Kolobnev and Chavanel tried to get on terms with the attack, but either gambled the group would help bring it back on the descent or could not match the pace of Tondo.

The Spaniard upped his effort and managed to shed Cunego and Gautier, then plowed ahead full steam to the top of the Col de Vence.

Gautier quickly returned to the chasing group while Cunego kept chasing on the quick descent, but never closed the dozen seconds to the stage leader.

As the road leveled out, Cunego began losing more time, while the pace in the peloton shot up under the attacks of several riders.

Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Sébastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale) gained a small lead, but were then pulled back by the relentless pace of the peloton.

Thomas Voeckler (Bouygues Telecom), perhaps not wanting to be cast in the shadows of another Frenchman, countered the move and brought along Chavanel and Fofonov.

Over the top of the Col de Vence, the chase group came back together, then split again as a group containing previous race leader Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) broke free.

Tondo, meanwhile, was resisting all efforts to be brought back into the fold, and as he soldiered along solo up front, the chasing group came back together for good inside the final 5km.

Cofidis' young stud Rein Taaramae made a brief attack in the final kilometres, but it was Valverde who took the runner-up slot on the line ahead of points classification leader and double stage winner Peter Sagan.

Contador finished the stage without incident, conserving his yellow jersey and his energies for the challenging final stage to Nice tomorrow.

Results 1 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5:01:39 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:05 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 10 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 11 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 12 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 18 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 23 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 26 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 27 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 28 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 30 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 31 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 32 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 33 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 34 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 35 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 36 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 37 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 38 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 41 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 43 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 44 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 45 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:28 47 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:44 48 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:33 49 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:59 50 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 53 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 54 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:04 56 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 57 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 58 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:09:11 59 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 60 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 61 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 62 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 63 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 64 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 65 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 66 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 69 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 70 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 71 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 72 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 73 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 74 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 75 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 76 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 78 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 79 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 80 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:14:47 81 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 82 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 83 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 84 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 85 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 87 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 88 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 89 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 90 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 91 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 92 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 93 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 94 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 95 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:18:32 96 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 97 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 98 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 99 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 100 Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 101 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 102 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 103 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 104 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 105 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 106 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 107 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 108 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 109 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 110 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 111 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 112 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 113 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 114 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 115 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 116 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 117 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 118 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 119 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 120 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 121 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 122 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 123 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 124 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 125 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 126 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 127 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 128 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 129 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 130 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 131 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 133 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 134 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 135 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 136 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 137 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 138 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 139 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 140 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 141 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 142 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 143 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 144 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 145 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:24:41 146 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 147 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 148 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 149 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 150 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 151 Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 152 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNS Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNS Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNS Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack DNF Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux DNF Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto DNF André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia

Sprint 1 - Flayosc - 74.0 Km 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 3 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 2 3 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 1

Sprint 2 - Fayence - 114.5 Km 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 3 pts 2 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 2 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 1

Points 1 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 20 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 6 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 15 7 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 12 10 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 11 11 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 10 12 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 9 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 8 14 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 4 18 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 19 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 1

Côte de Val-Rose - 33.5 Km 1 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 pts 2 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 2 3 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Côte de Barjols - 38.0 Km 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 1

Côte des Tuillières - 85.5 Km 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 5 3 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 3 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 2 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Côte du Mont Méaulx - 101.0 Km 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 pts 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1

Côte de Tignet - 131.5 Km 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 2 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1

Côte de Plascassier - 147.0 Km 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 2 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 1

Côte de Châteauneuf (D.3-D.2210) - 156.5 Km 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 5 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 3 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 1

Col de Vence - 187.5 Km 1 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 8 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 4 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 2 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Young riders 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 5:01:44 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:09 9 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:54 10 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 11 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:09:06 13 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 14 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 18 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:42 19 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 20 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:27 22 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 25 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 27 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 28 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 29 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 31 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 32 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 33 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 34 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 35 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:24:36 36 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step

Teams 1 AG2R-La Mondiale 15:05:12 2 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 3 Liquigas-Doimo 4 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 Team Saxo Bank 6 Astana 7 Team Radioshack 8 Katusha Team 0:00:23 9 Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:28 10 Francaise Des Jeux 0:03:54 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:03 12 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:04:59 13 Cervelo Test Team 0:09:01 14 Team Sky 0:16:21 15 Lampre - Farnese 0:19:41 16 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:23:48 17 Rabobank 0:27:18 18 Team HTC - Columbia 0:27:33 19 Garmin - Transitions 20 Saur-Sojasun 0:29:24 21 Skil-Shimano 0:32:54 22 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:36:39

General classification after stage 6 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 25:43:24 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:14 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:25 4 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:26 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:29 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:34 7 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:36 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:38 9 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:02 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:06 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:15 12 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:16 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:21 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:30 16 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:32 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:56 18 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 19 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:02 20 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:05 21 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:02:22 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:30 23 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:18 24 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:03:19 25 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:03:22 26 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:32 27 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:39 28 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:52 29 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:57 30 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:04:02 31 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 0:04:07 32 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:04:12 33 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 34 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:21 35 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:04:28 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:35 37 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:04:51 38 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:05:46 39 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:15 40 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:17 41 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:08:52 42 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:10:53 43 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:37 44 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:11:54 45 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:17 46 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:27 47 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:14:16 48 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:48 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:15:02 50 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:15:03 51 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:08 52 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:15:12 53 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:15:49 54 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:16:04 55 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:16:38 56 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:17:17 57 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:17:19 58 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:33 59 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:17:39 60 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:17:49 61 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:26 62 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:18:38 63 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:28 64 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:21:22 65 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:58 66 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:22:11 67 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:22:27 68 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 69 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:22:47 70 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:22:52 71 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:23:05 72 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:24:19 73 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:24:28 74 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:24:42 75 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:25:34 76 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:02 77 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:26:04 78 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:24 79 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:26:48 80 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:26:51 81 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:27:18 82 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:27:33 83 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:27:41 84 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:05 85 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:28:41 86 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:10 87 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 0:29:33 88 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:30:08 89 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:30:40 90 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:30:45 91 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:31:13 92 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:15 93 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:31:38 94 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:31:47 95 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:32:24 96 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:34:27 97 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:35:12 98 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:35:31 99 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:35:33 100 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:36:40 101 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:37:01 102 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:37:20 103 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:37:42 104 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:37:57 105 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:38:17 106 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:38:32 107 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:39:03 108 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:39:30 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:39:45 110 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:40:02 111 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:40:52 112 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:41:22 113 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:41:50 114 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:42:37 115 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:43:45 116 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:45:44 117 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:46:07 118 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:46:17 119 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:46:31 120 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 0:49:02 121 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:49:12 122 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:49:26 123 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:50:08 124 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:50:14 125 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:50:15 126 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:50:27 127 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:50:48 128 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:51:05 129 Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 0:51:32 130 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:51:55 131 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:52:03 132 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:52:06 133 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:52:47 134 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:53:51 135 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:54:01 136 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:54:08 137 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:55:19 138 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:55:54 139 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:56:08 140 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:56:37 141 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:57:37 142 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 0:58:11 143 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:00:21 144 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 1:03:35 145 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1:03:41 146 Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:05:33 147 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 1:05:45 148 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 1:06:06 149 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:07:38 150 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1:10:31 151 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:14:36 152 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:14:56

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 109 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 90 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 85 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 77 5 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 68 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 67 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 60 8 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 58 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 10 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 43 11 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 41 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 39 13 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 32 14 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 29 15 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 16 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 28 17 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 28 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 28 20 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 27 21 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 22 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 23 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 24 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 23 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 22 26 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 27 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 20 28 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 18 29 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 30 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 17 31 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 16 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 15 33 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 34 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 14 35 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 36 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 37 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 12 38 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 12 39 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 11 40 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 42 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 43 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 9 44 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 9 45 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 46 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 8 47 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 7 48 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 49 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 50 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 51 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 6 52 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 53 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 54 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 55 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 56 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 5 57 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 58 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 5 59 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 4 60 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 61 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3 62 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 2 63 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 64 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 2 65 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 66 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 2 67 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 68 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 69 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1 70 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 72 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1 73 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 1

Mountains classification 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 47 pts 2 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 17 4 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 16 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 15 6 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 14 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 8 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 11 10 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 11 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 7 13 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 14 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 15 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 7 17 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 7 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 6 19 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 5 20 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 5 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 5 22 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 23 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 24 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 4 25 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 26 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 29 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 3 30 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 3 31 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 32 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 2 34 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 2 35 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 36 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 2 37 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 39 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 1 40 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1 41 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1 42 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 1 43 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1 44 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 46 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 1 47 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 25:43:49 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:13 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:41 4 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:37 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:05 7 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:57 8 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:08:27 9 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:11:29 10 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:02 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:14:37 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:17:24 13 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:03 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:02 15 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:22:22 16 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:23:54 17 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:24:17 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:25:09 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:26:26 20 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:27:08 21 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:29:43 22 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:30:15 23 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:34:02 24 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:35:08 25 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:38:07 26 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:39:05 27 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:40:27 28 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:42:12 29 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:45:42 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:45:52 31 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:46:06 32 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:50:02 33 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:52:22 34 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:53:33 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:59:56 36 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:07:13