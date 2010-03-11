Image 1 of 30 Alberto Contador (Astana) wins the stage at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 30 Alberto Contador (Astana) gives his trademark victory salute. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 30 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) rides to second place. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 30 Alberto Contador (Astana) showed what a powerful climber he is during today's stage. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 30 Alberto Contador (Astana) at the end of the stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 30 Alberto Contador (Astana) rode away from the field into Mende. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 30 Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 30 Alberto Contador back in yellow on a cold day in Mende at the 2010 Paris-Nice. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 30 Alberto Contador (Astana) repeating his performance of 2007 Paris-Nice in Mende. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 30 Alberto Contador (Astana) on the attack in Mende. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 30 Alberto Contador's trademark 'pistolero' salute (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 30 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 30 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) looked strong on the run to Mende. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 30 Who was that masked man? (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 30 Alberto Contador kept his neck warm with a thick scarf even after he took the yellow jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 30 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) dropped out with a knee problem. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 30 Jens Voigt waved goodbye to the yellow jersey in Mende. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 30 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) is still within fighting distance of Contador (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 30 White jersey holder Roman Krueziger powered his way to 7th on the stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 30 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) put in a strong performance in Mende. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 30 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) soldiered in 44 seconds down, but lost the yellow jersey to Contador. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 30 Peter Sagan (Liquigas) defended his points jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 30 David Cioni (Team Sky) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 30 HTC Columbia's Tony Martin (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 30 Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne) finishes in a group home four and a half minutes behind Contador. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 30 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) rolls in with the bunch (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 30 Yaroslav Popovych (Radioshack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 30 Anthony Geslin (Francaise des Jeux) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 30 Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 30 Laurent Mangel (Saur Sojasun) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Alberto Contador (Astana) lived up to all pre-stage expectation as he raced to an imposing win on the fourth stage of Paris-Nice on Thursday afternoon in Mende. It was his second such victory on the climb after his commanding performance in 2007.

The Spaniard launched a vicious attack halfway up the La Croix Neuve - Montée Laurent Jalabert, with compatriots Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) the only riders able to put up any semblance of resistance to take second and third.

"Paris-Nice begins now," Contador said although he was disappointed not to open up a bigger gap on his rivals. "It's even more difficult for me to win the GC now being the leader of the classification. My team is strong but it's hard to control such a race."

"I had some doubts about my rivals before today's stage and it remains open," he continued. "As for myself, I felt good but not super. I didn't feel good at the bottom of the final climb. I had to fight hard for position."

44 seconds after firing off his customary pistol salute, Contador also inherited the overall race lead as Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) rolled across the line. The German had put up a brave fight, but couldn't prevent the inevitable.

"Jens fought persistantly to avoid losing too much time," said Saxo Bank director Kim Andersen. "But this is terrain for Contador more than for Jens and naturally we expected the stage to be difficult with these odds."

The Spanish trifecta on the stage also saw the place-getters improve their standing in the major classification, with Valverde now second overall (23 seconds behind) and Sanchez promoted into fifth. Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) defended his podium position and sits 25 seconds behind the new race leader.

"The race is not finished yet," said Valverde. "Just remember what happened last year. The next stages will be difficult too. I am second overall at 24" and my teammate Luis León Sánchez the fourth at 28". We will see what we can do to try and change the current ranking.

"I believe that I must be satisfied with my second place here in Mende This kind of hill is just perfect for Contador. Alberto made the difference when he attacked but after that when I attacked behind him the gap was unchanged.

"I felt good and I am most of all happy and at the same time surprised because I am not suffering too much from the cold weather. And believe me it is every day colder. In the Côte de Chabrits it was minus four degrees Celsius."

Astana's guidance of their leader into the final climb was an ominous sign for Contador's Tour de France rivals. The Kazakh squad played a textbook support role as they worked to shut down the day's earlier break and position their captain for his final assault.

Wild card rivals on the move again

After a day-off yesterday, Vacansoleil had earlier resumed their position in the day's breakaway. Marco Mercato (Vacansoleil) was one of seven to respond to Albert Timmer's (Skil-Shimano) initial move after 10 kilometres of racing.

Timmer and Marcato were joined by a flock of five Frenchmen, including Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), Jean-Marc Marino (Saur Sojasun), Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Amaël Moinard (Cofidis), as well as Basque rider Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The eight were afforded between three and four minutes by the peloton, with slopes of the category 2 Côte de Montsalvy, category 3 Côte de Lassouts and category 3 Côte de la Crouzette all to themselves. Moinard revealed himself as the man most interested in the climbs as he gradually built up his collection of points at each of the summits.

While the Frenchman busied himself with the lower category climbs, the peloton began to organise itself for the approach to the category 2 Côte de Chabrits and, more importantly the category 1 finale at Mende.

As had been expected, Alberto Contador's Astana team were the ones that put their hands up to take responsibility for the serious portion of the chase. The Spaniard, looking every bit a bandit with his face concealed beneath a black scarf, settled in behind his sky-blue gang as they dragged the peloton back towards the escapees.

The Kazakh team's control immediately began to dent the advantage of the leaders and their lead dropped by a minute for each of the ten kilometre sectors between 40 and 20 kilometres to go.

It was here that the time gap truly began to tumble. The gradual uphill gradient that had followed the Côte de la Crouzette was about to be replaced with the slopes of the Côte de Chabrits and the lead was less than a minute with 16 kilometres to go. Astana disappeared momentarily, but the reason was quickly apparent as a now scarf- and leg warmer-less Contador was escorted back to the front.

In the interim, RadioShack, Sky, Cervélo and Columbia had all shot to the front, with Jens Voigt and Saxo Bank also in close attendance. With the lead suddenly closing on single figures, Timmer led his companions in a final, desperate act of defiance. Mercato, too, pitched in, but as the Chabrits began, a series of nervous looks behind quickly gave way to common sense.

Voigt hangs tough

Cofidis and Bbox Bouygues Telecom now drove the race, Voigt hanging tough. Katusha's action at the front resulted in those less suited to the ascent being ejected from the back of the pack. Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) launched the first attack with nine kilometres to go, but within a kilometre the Frenchman had been reeled in.

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) immediately fired off the front, hoping to emulate his win in the Alps at last year's Tour de France. Alas, there was to be no repeat for the lanky Frenchman as Astana and Cervélo's tempo snubbed out his attack in time for the short descent through a series of roundabouts to the base of the final climb.

Spanish interest in the climb suddenly peaked as an Euskaltel riders traded places with his Caisse d'Epargne colleagues. Contador allowed the first, shallow kilometre of the ascent to pass with Christophe Le Mevel (Française des Jeux) in front of his wheel, but with two kilometres to race he took off.

As his gap stretched, Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) appeared the only rider willing, or capable of pulling his compatriot back.

But as Valverde's challenge faltered just before the one-to-go marker, Contador showed just why he is regarded as the world's best climber. Behind, Jens Voigt was fighting hard but there was little the German could do to protect his yellow jersey.

As the climb came off its steepest pitch, Contador lit the afterburner as he searched for as many seconds as possible. Valverde was next to cross, eleven seconds later, with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) only a metre behind. An exhausted Voigt weaved his way across the line, 44 seconds behind the winner.

Full Results 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 4:26:47 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:10 3 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:18 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:20 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:21 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 8 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:29 9 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:31 11 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:37 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:44 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 16 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 18 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:53 19 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:56 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:58 21 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 22 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 24 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 26 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:05 28 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:06 29 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:09 30 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 31 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:19 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 34 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:27 35 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:33 36 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:34 37 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 38 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 39 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 40 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 41 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 42 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 43 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:55 44 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:56 45 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 46 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:05 47 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:02:11 48 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 49 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 50 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:17 54 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:23 55 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:24 56 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 57 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:51 59 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:02:52 60 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 61 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:03 62 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:15 63 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 64 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 66 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 67 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 68 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 69 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:47 70 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:54 71 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 72 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:18 73 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 74 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 75 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 76 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:04:21 77 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:32 78 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 79 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 80 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 81 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 82 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:49 83 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 85 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 86 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 87 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto 88 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 89 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 91 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 92 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 93 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 94 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 95 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 96 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 97 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 98 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:14 99 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:05:48 100 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:06:23 101 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 102 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:55 103 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 104 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:10 105 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:24 106 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 107 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:08:03 108 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:08:14 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 110 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 111 Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 112 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 113 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 114 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 115 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 116 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 117 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:08:20 118 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 119 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 120 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:08:28 121 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:33 122 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 123 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:08:36 124 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:54 125 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:29 126 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:42 127 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:09:54 128 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 129 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 130 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:56 131 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 132 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 0:10:33 133 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:11:20 134 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:31 135 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 136 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 137 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 138 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 139 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 140 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 141 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 142 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 143 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 144 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 145 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 146 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 147 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 148 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 149 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 150 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 151 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 152 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 153 Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 154 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 155 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 156 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 157 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 158 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 159 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 160 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 161 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 162 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 163 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 164 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:12:34 165 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux 166 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:59 DNF HAUSSLER Heinrich (GER) DNF Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step

Intermediate Sprint: Saint-Geniez-d'Olt - 106.0 km 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Intermediate Sprint: Mende - 170.5 km 1 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Points 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 3 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 18 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 15 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 14 8 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 13 9 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 11 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 9 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 8 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 7 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 6 16 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 5 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 19 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 2 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 1

Côte de Montsalvy - 40.0 Km 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 pts 2 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 4 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Côte de Lassouts - 94.5 Km 1 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 pts 2 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Côte de la Crouzette - 113.5 Km 1 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 pts 2 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Côte de Chabrits - 166.0 Km 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 5 3 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 3 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 2 5 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Mende (La Croix Neuve - montée Laurent Jalabert) - 173.5 Km 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 10 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 3 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 2 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 1

Young riders 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 4:27:08 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:10 3 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:16 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:37 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:40 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:44 9 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:45 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:58 11 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:12 12 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:13 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 14 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:32 15 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:50 16 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:56 18 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:03 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:54 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:26 21 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 22 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:04:28 23 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 24 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 26 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:05:27 27 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:07:03 28 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:42 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:53 30 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:09:33 31 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 32 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:10 33 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 35 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 36 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 38 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank

Teams 1 Caisse d'Epargne 13:22:01 2 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:37 3 Francaise Des Jeux 0:00:38 4 AG2R-La Mondiale 0:01:10 5 Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:35 6 Team Radioshack 0:01:39 7 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:52 8 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:04 9 Garmin - Transitions 0:02:51 10 Cervelo Test Team 0:03:15 11 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:03:20 12 Team Saxo Bank 0:03:28 13 Katusha Team 0:03:40 14 Astana 0:03:46 15 Lampre - Farnese 0:04:25 16 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:05:26 17 Team Sky 0:06:22 18 Skil-Shimano 0:06:50 19 Saur-Sojasun 0:08:29 20 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:36 21 Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:57 22 Rabobank 0:21:56

General classification after stage 4 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 17:07:23 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:24 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:25 4 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:28 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:29 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:34 7 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:36 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:54 9 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:03 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:06 11 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:08 12 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:14 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:15 14 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:16 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 16 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:23 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:27 18 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:29 19 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:30 20 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:32 21 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:33 22 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 24 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:45 25 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:50 26 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:54 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:01 28 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:05 29 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:13 30 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:02:22 31 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:27 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:30 33 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:36 34 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 35 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:02:55 36 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:56 37 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:59 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:08 39 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:03:12 40 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:17 41 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:18 42 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:03:20 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:03:22 44 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:03:28 45 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:36 47 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 0:03:44 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:52 49 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 50 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:09 51 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:15 52 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:04:28 53 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:05:13 54 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:20 55 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:23 57 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:31 58 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:05:40 59 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:05:49 60 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:50 61 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 62 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:53 63 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:59 64 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:06:07 65 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:06:11 66 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:18 67 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:06:35 68 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:06:40 69 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:51 70 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:07:18 71 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:22 72 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 73 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:07:29 74 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:48 75 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:08 76 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:28 77 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:30 78 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:57 79 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 80 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:03 81 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:09:05 82 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:24 83 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:28 84 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:44 85 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:49 86 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:10:19 87 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:10:20 88 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:10:29 89 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:10:31 90 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:38 91 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 0:10:43 92 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:44 93 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:11:02 94 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:11:07 95 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:11:25 96 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:41 97 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:58 98 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:08 99 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:23 100 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:12:38 101 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:48 102 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:02 103 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:13:09 104 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:20 105 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:34 106 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:13:42 107 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 0:13:47 108 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:13:54 109 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:13:56 110 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:57 111 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:59 112 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:14:08 113 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:11 114 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:24 115 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:27 116 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:14:32 117 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:14:37 118 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 119 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:53 120 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:59 121 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:00 122 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:15:01 123 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:15:12 124 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:15:39 125 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:15:50 126 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:00 127 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:16:12 128 Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 0:16:17 129 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:16:25 130 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:16:38 131 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:16:42 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:16:48 133 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:16 134 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:17:32 135 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:18:36 136 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:18:43 137 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 138 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:18:46 139 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:19:15 140 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:19:36 141 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:20:04 142 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:20:18 143 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:20:36 144 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:20:39 145 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:20:53 146 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:11 147 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:21:22 148 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:21:24 149 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:21:30 150 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:22:11 151 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:22:17 152 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:22:22 153 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 0:22:56 154 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:23:42 155 Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:24:09 156 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:06 157 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:25:09 158 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:26:47 159 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:28:28 160 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:30:30 161 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:30:51 162 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:23 163 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:35:16 164 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:36:39 165 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:39:21 166 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:39:41

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 64 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 64 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 62 4 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 52 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 43 6 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 42 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 39 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 39 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 36 10 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 36 11 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 32 12 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 28 14 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 28 16 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 27 17 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 18 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 19 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 25 20 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 21 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 22 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 20 23 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 24 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 17 25 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 16 26 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 16 27 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 28 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 15 29 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 30 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 31 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 32 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 12 33 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 34 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 11 36 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 37 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 39 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 9 40 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 41 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 42 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 43 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 44 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 6 45 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 6 46 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 47 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 48 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 49 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 50 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 5 51 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 52 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 5 53 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 4 54 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 55 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 3 56 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 57 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3 58 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 59 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 60 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 2 61 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 62 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 63 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 64 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1 65 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 1 66 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1 67 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountains classification 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 pts 2 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 14 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 13 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 5 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 7 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 10 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 7 9 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 11 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 7 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 5 14 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 15 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 5 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 18 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 4 19 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 20 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 3 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 23 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 24 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 2 25 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 1 27 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1 28 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 29 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 30 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 1 31 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 17:07:48 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:29 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:41 4 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:20 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:05 8 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:11 9 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:34 10 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:52 11 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:02:53 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:57 13 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:03:27 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:50 15 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:58 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:25 17 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:05:46 18 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:06:53 19 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:06:57 20 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:09:54 21 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:19 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:37 23 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:10:42 24 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:16 25 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:37 26 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:13:17 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:13:29 28 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:14:07 29 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:14:12 30 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:14:36 31 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:47 32 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:35 33 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:17:07 34 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:18:18 35 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:20:46 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:24:41 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:31:58 38 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:36:14