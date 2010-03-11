Trending

Contador bangs out a win in Mende

Astana star reclaims Paris-Nice yellow with climbing prowess

Image 1 of 30

Alberto Contador (Astana) wins the stage at Paris-Nice.

Alberto Contador (Astana) wins the stage at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 30

Alberto Contador (Astana) gives his trademark victory salute.

Alberto Contador (Astana) gives his trademark victory salute.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 30

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) rides to second place.

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) rides to second place.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 30

Alberto Contador (Astana) showed what a powerful climber he is during today's stage.

Alberto Contador (Astana) showed what a powerful climber he is during today's stage.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 30

Alberto Contador (Astana) at the end of the stage

Alberto Contador (Astana) at the end of the stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 30

Alberto Contador (Astana) rode away from the field into Mende.

Alberto Contador (Astana) rode away from the field into Mende.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 30

Alberto Contador (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Astana)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 30

Alberto Contador back in yellow on a cold day in Mende at the 2010 Paris-Nice.

Alberto Contador back in yellow on a cold day in Mende at the 2010 Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 30

Alberto Contador (Astana) repeating his performance of 2007 Paris-Nice in Mende.

Alberto Contador (Astana) repeating his performance of 2007 Paris-Nice in Mende.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 30

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the attack in Mende.

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the attack in Mende.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 30

Alberto Contador's trademark 'pistolero' salute

Alberto Contador's trademark 'pistolero' salute
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 30

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas)

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 30

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) looked strong on the run to Mende.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) looked strong on the run to Mende.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 30

Who was that masked man?

Who was that masked man?
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 30

Alberto Contador kept his neck warm with a thick scarf even after he took the yellow jersey.

Alberto Contador kept his neck warm with a thick scarf even after he took the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 30

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) dropped out with a knee problem.

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) dropped out with a knee problem.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 30

Jens Voigt waved goodbye to the yellow jersey in Mende.

Jens Voigt waved goodbye to the yellow jersey in Mende.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 30

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) is still within fighting distance of Contador

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) is still within fighting distance of Contador
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 30

White jersey holder Roman Krueziger powered his way to 7th on the stage.

White jersey holder Roman Krueziger powered his way to 7th on the stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 30

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) put in a strong performance in Mende.

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) put in a strong performance in Mende.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 30

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) soldiered in 44 seconds down, but lost the yellow jersey to Contador.

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) soldiered in 44 seconds down, but lost the yellow jersey to Contador.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 30

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) defended his points jersey.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) defended his points jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 30

David Cioni (Team Sky)

David Cioni (Team Sky)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 30

HTC Columbia's Tony Martin

HTC Columbia's Tony Martin
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 30

Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne) finishes in a group home four and a half minutes behind Contador.

Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne) finishes in a group home four and a half minutes behind Contador.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 30

Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) rolls in with the bunch

Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) rolls in with the bunch
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 30

Yaroslav Popovych (Radioshack)

Yaroslav Popovych (Radioshack)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 30

Anthony Geslin (Francaise des Jeux)

Anthony Geslin (Francaise des Jeux)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 30

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis)

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 30

Laurent Mangel (Saur Sojasun) in the mountains jersey

Laurent Mangel (Saur Sojasun) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Alberto Contador (Astana) lived up to all pre-stage expectation as he raced to an imposing win on the fourth stage of Paris-Nice on Thursday afternoon in Mende. It was his second such victory on the climb after his commanding performance in 2007.

Paris-Nice begins now, says Contador

The Spaniard launched a vicious attack halfway up the La Croix Neuve - Montée Laurent Jalabert, with compatriots Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) the only riders able to put up any semblance of resistance to take second and third.

"Paris-Nice begins now," Contador said although he was disappointed not to open up a bigger gap on his rivals. "It's even more difficult for me to win the GC now being the leader of the classification. My team is strong but it's hard to control such a race."

"I had some doubts about my rivals before today's stage and it remains open," he continued. "As for myself, I felt good but not super. I didn't feel good at the bottom of the final climb. I had to fight hard for position."

44 seconds after firing off his customary pistol salute, Contador also inherited the overall race lead as Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) rolled across the line. The German had put up a brave fight, but couldn't prevent the inevitable.

"Jens fought persistantly to avoid losing too much time," said Saxo Bank director Kim Andersen. "But this is terrain for Contador more than for Jens and naturally we expected the stage to be difficult with these odds."

The Spanish trifecta on the stage also saw the place-getters improve their standing in the major classification, with Valverde now second overall (23 seconds behind) and Sanchez promoted into fifth. Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) defended his podium position and sits 25 seconds behind the new race leader.

"The race is not finished yet,"  said Valverde. "Just remember what happened last year. The next stages will be difficult too. I am second overall at 24" and my teammate Luis León Sánchez the fourth at 28". We will see what we can do to try and change the current ranking.

"I believe that I must be satisfied with my second place here in Mende This kind of hill is just perfect for Contador. Alberto made the difference when he attacked but after that when I attacked behind him the gap was unchanged.

"I felt good and I am most of all happy and at the same time surprised because I am not suffering too much from the cold weather. And believe me it is every day colder. In the Côte de Chabrits it was minus four degrees Celsius."

Astana's guidance of their leader into the final climb was an ominous sign for Contador's Tour de France rivals. The Kazakh squad played a textbook support role as they worked to shut down the day's earlier break and position their captain for his final assault.

Wild card rivals on the move again

After a day-off yesterday, Vacansoleil had earlier resumed their position in the day's breakaway. Marco Mercato (Vacansoleil) was one of seven to respond to Albert Timmer's (Skil-Shimano) initial move after 10 kilometres of racing.

Timmer and Marcato were joined by a flock of five Frenchmen, including Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), Jean-Marc Marino (Saur Sojasun), Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Amaël Moinard (Cofidis), as well as Basque rider Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The eight were afforded between three and four minutes by the peloton, with slopes of the category 2 Côte de Montsalvy, category 3 Côte de Lassouts and category 3 Côte de la Crouzette all to themselves. Moinard revealed himself as the man most interested in the climbs as he gradually built up his collection of points at each of the summits.

While the Frenchman busied himself with the lower category climbs, the peloton began to organise itself for the approach to the category 2 Côte de Chabrits and, more importantly the category 1 finale at Mende.

As had been expected, Alberto Contador's Astana team were the ones that put their hands up to take responsibility for the serious portion of the chase. The Spaniard, looking every bit a bandit with his face concealed beneath a black scarf, settled in behind his sky-blue gang as they dragged the peloton back towards the escapees.

The Kazakh team's control immediately began to dent the advantage of the leaders and their lead dropped by a minute for each of the ten kilometre sectors between 40 and 20 kilometres to go.

It was here that the time gap truly began to tumble. The gradual uphill gradient that had followed the Côte de la Crouzette was about to be replaced with the slopes of the Côte de Chabrits and the lead was less than a minute with 16 kilometres to go. Astana disappeared momentarily, but the reason was quickly apparent as a now scarf- and leg warmer-less Contador was escorted back to the front.

In the interim, RadioShack, Sky, Cervélo and Columbia had all shot to the front, with Jens Voigt and Saxo Bank also in close attendance. With the lead suddenly closing on single figures, Timmer led his companions in a final, desperate act of defiance. Mercato, too, pitched in, but as the Chabrits began, a series of nervous looks behind quickly gave way to common sense.

Voigt hangs tough

Cofidis and Bbox Bouygues Telecom now drove the race, Voigt hanging tough. Katusha's action at the front resulted in those less suited to the ascent being ejected from the back of the pack. Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) launched the first attack with nine kilometres to go, but within a kilometre the Frenchman had been reeled in.

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) immediately fired off the front, hoping to emulate his win in the Alps at last year's Tour de France. Alas, there was to be no repeat for the lanky Frenchman as Astana and Cervélo's tempo snubbed out his attack in time for the short descent through a series of roundabouts to the base of the final climb.

Spanish interest in the climb suddenly peaked as an Euskaltel riders traded places with his Caisse d'Epargne colleagues. Contador allowed the first, shallow kilometre of the ascent to pass with Christophe Le Mevel (Française des Jeux) in front of his wheel, but with two kilometres to race he took off.

As his gap stretched, Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) appeared the only rider willing, or capable of pulling his compatriot back.

But as Valverde's challenge faltered just before the one-to-go marker, Contador showed just why he is regarded as the world's best climber. Behind, Jens Voigt was fighting hard but there was little the German could do to protect his yellow jersey.

As the climb came off its steepest pitch, Contador lit the afterburner as he searched for as many seconds as possible. Valverde was next to cross, eleven seconds later, with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) only a metre behind. An exhausted Voigt weaved his way across the line, 44 seconds behind the winner.

Full Results
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana4:26:47
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:10
3Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:18
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:20
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:21
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
8Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:29
9Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:31
11Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:37
12Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:44
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
15Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
16Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
18Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:53
19Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:56
20Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:58
21Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
22David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
24Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:05
28Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:06
29Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:09
30Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
31Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:19
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
34Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:27
35Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:33
36Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:34
37Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
38Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
39Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
40Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
41David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
42Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
43Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:55
44Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:56
45Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
46Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:05
47Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:02:11
48Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
49Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
50Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
51Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
53Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:17
54Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:23
55Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo0:02:24
56Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
57Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:51
59Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:02:52
60David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
61Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:03
62Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:15
63Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
64Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
66Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
67José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
68Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
69Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:47
70Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:54
71Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
72Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:18
73Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
75Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
76Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:04:21
77Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:32
78Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
79Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
80Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
81Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
82Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:49
83Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
84Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
85Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
86Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
87Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto
88Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
89Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
90Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
91Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
92Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
93Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
94Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
95Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
96Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
97Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
98Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:14
99Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:05:48
100Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:06:23
101Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
102Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:55
103Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
104Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:10
105Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:24
106Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
107Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:08:03
108Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:08:14
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
110Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
111Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
112Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
113Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
114William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
115Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
116Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
117Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:08:20
118Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
119Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
120Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:08:28
121Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:33
122Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
123Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:08:36
124Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:54
125Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:29
126Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:42
127Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:09:54
128Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
129Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
130Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:56
131Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
132Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team0:10:33
133Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:11:20
134André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:31
135Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
136Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
137Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
138Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
139Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
140Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
141Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
142Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
143Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
144Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
145Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
146Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
147Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
148Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
149Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
150Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
151Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
152Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
153Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
154Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
155Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
156Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
157Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
158Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
159Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
160Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
161Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
162Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
163Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
164Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:12:34
165Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
166Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:59
DNFHAUSSLER Heinrich (GER)
DNFKévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step

Intermediate Sprint: Saint-Geniez-d'Olt - 106.0 km
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano3pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Intermediate Sprint: Mende - 170.5 km
1Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Points
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana25pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne22
3Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha18
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini15
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo14
8Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux13
9Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11
11Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
12Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank9
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step8
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto7
15Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux6
16Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team5
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
19Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team2
20Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo1

Côte de Montsalvy - 40.0 Km
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7pts
2Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
4Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Côte de Lassouts - 94.5 Km
1Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Côte de la Crouzette - 113.5 Km
1Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne4pts
2Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Côte de Chabrits - 166.0 Km
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana5
3Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team3
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana2
5David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Mende (La Croix Neuve - montée Laurent Jalabert) - 173.5 Km
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana10pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
3Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini2
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo1

Young riders
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo4:27:08
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:10
3Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:16
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:37
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:40
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
7Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:44
9Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:45
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:58
11Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:12
12Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:13
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
14Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:32
15Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:50
16Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:56
18Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:02:03
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:54
20Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:26
21Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
22Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:04:28
23Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
24Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
26Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:05:27
27Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:07:03
28Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:07:42
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:53
30Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:09:33
31Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
32Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:10
33Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
35Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
36Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
37Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
38Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank

Teams
1Caisse d'Epargne13:22:01
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:37
3Francaise Des Jeux0:00:38
4AG2R-La Mondiale0:01:10
5Liquigas-Doimo0:01:35
6Team Radioshack0:01:39
7Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:52
8Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:04
9Garmin - Transitions0:02:51
10Cervelo Test Team0:03:15
11Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:20
12Team Saxo Bank0:03:28
13Katusha Team0:03:40
14Astana0:03:46
15Lampre - Farnese0:04:25
16Quick Step Cycling Team0:05:26
17Team Sky0:06:22
18Skil-Shimano0:06:50
19Saur-Sojasun0:08:29
20Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:36
21Team HTC - Columbia0:14:57
22Rabobank0:21:56

General classification after stage 4
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana17:07:23
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:24
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:25
4Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:28
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:29
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:34
7Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:36
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:54
9David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:01:03
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:06
11Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:08
12Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:14
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:15
14Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:16
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
16Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:23
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:01:27
18Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:29
19Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:30
20Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:32
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:33
22Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
24Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:45
25Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team0:01:50
26Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:54
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:01
28Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:02:05
29David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:13
30Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:02:22
31Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:27
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:30
33Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:36
34Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
35Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:02:55
36Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:02:56
37Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:59
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:03:08
39Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:03:12
40Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:03:17
41Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:18
42Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:20
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:03:22
44Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:03:28
45Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
46Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:36
47Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo0:03:44
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:52
49Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
50Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:04:09
51Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:15
52Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:04:28
53Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:05:13
54Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:20
55Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
56Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:23
57Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:31
58Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:05:40
59Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:05:49
60Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:50
61Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
62Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:53
63Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:59
64José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:06:07
65Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:06:11
66Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:18
67Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:06:35
68Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:40
69Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:51
70Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:07:18
71Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:07:22
72Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
73Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:07:29
74Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:07:48
75Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:08
76David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:28
77Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:30
78Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:08:57
79Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
80Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:03
81Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:09:05
82Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:24
83William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:28
84Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:44
85Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:49
86Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:10:19
87Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:10:20
88Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:10:29
89Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:10:31
90Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:38
91Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo0:10:43
92Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:44
93Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:11:02
94Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:11:07
95David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:11:25
96Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:11:41
97Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:58
98Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:08
99Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:23
100Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:12:38
101Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:48
102Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:02
103Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:13:09
104Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:20
105Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:34
106Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:13:42
107Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team0:13:47
108Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:13:54
109André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:13:56
110Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:13:57
111Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:59
112Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:14:08
113Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:11
114Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:14:24
115Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:27
116Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:14:32
117Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:14:37
118Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
119Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:53
120Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:59
121Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:15:00
122Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:15:01
123Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:15:12
124Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:15:39
125Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:15:50
126Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:00
127Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:16:12
128Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team0:16:17
129Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:16:25
130Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:16:38
131Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:16:42
132Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:16:48
133Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:16
134Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:17:32
135Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:18:36
136Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:18:43
137Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
138Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:18:46
139Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:19:15
140Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:19:36
141Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:20:04
142Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:20:18
143Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:20:36
144Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:39
145Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:20:53
146Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:11
147Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:21:22
148Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:21:24
149Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux0:21:30
150Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:22:11
151Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:22:17
152Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:22:22
153Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo0:22:56
154Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:23:42
155Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:24:09
156Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:25:06
157Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:25:09
158Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:26:47
159Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:28:28
160Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:30:30
161Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:30:51
162Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:32:23
163Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:35:16
164Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:36:39
165Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:39:21
166Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:39:41

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo64pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank64
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana62
4Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne52
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne43
6Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha42
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo39
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale39
9Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank36
10Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini36
11Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi32
12Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun29
13Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia28
14Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha28
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne28
16David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions27
17Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team25
18William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom25
19Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux25
20Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team24
21Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha21
22Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack20
23Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom18
24Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team17
25Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank16
26Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo16
27Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha15
28Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini15
29Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
30Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
31Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
32Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team12
33Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
34Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne11
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step11
36Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
37Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana9
40Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
41Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto8
42Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
43Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha7
44Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux6
45Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano6
46Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
47Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
48Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
49Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
50Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team5
51Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
52Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack5
53Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions4
54Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
55Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto3
56Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
57Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3
58Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
59Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
60Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank2
61Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
62David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
64Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1
65Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo1
66Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1
67Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountains classification
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun18pts
2Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano14
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana13
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
5Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne10
7Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto10
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale7
9Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
10Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha7
11Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step7
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo5
14Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
15Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana5
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
18Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank4
19Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
20Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team3
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
22Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
23Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
24Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini2
25Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo1
27Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto1
28David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
29Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
30Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo1
31Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo17:07:48
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:29
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:41
4Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:20
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:05
8Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:02:11
9Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:34
10Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:52
11Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:02:53
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:57
13Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:03:27
14Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:50
15Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:58
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:05:25
17Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:05:46
18Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:53
19Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:06:57
20Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:54
21Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:19
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:37
23Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:10:42
24Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:11:16
25Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:37
26Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:13:17
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:13:29
28Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:14:07
29Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:14:12
30Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:14:36
31Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:14:47
32Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:15:35
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:17:07
34Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:18:18
35Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:20:46
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:24:41
37Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:31:58
38Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:36:14

Teams classification
1Caisse d'Epargne51:25:08
2Liquigas-Doimo0:01:13
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:21
4Team Radioshack0:01:26
5AG2R-La Mondiale0:01:28
6Francaise Des Jeux0:01:31
7Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:17
8Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:59
9Garmin - Transitions0:03:18
10Team Saxo Bank0:03:29
11Katusha Team0:03:47
12Cervelo Test Team0:03:55
13Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:16
14Astana0:04:18
15Lampre - Farnese0:05:54
16Quick Step Cycling Team0:06:40
17Team Sky0:07:20
18Saur-Sojasun0:08:20
19Skil-Shimano0:09:19
20Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:16
21Team HTC - Columbia0:16:28
22Rabobank0:24:39

 

