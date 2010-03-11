Contador bangs out a win in Mende
Astana star reclaims Paris-Nice yellow with climbing prowess
Stage 4: Maurs - Mende
Alberto Contador (Astana) lived up to all pre-stage expectation as he raced to an imposing win on the fourth stage of Paris-Nice on Thursday afternoon in Mende. It was his second such victory on the climb after his commanding performance in 2007.
The Spaniard launched a vicious attack halfway up the La Croix Neuve - Montée Laurent Jalabert, with compatriots Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) and Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) the only riders able to put up any semblance of resistance to take second and third.
"Paris-Nice begins now," Contador said although he was disappointed not to open up a bigger gap on his rivals. "It's even more difficult for me to win the GC now being the leader of the classification. My team is strong but it's hard to control such a race."
"I had some doubts about my rivals before today's stage and it remains open," he continued. "As for myself, I felt good but not super. I didn't feel good at the bottom of the final climb. I had to fight hard for position."
44 seconds after firing off his customary pistol salute, Contador also inherited the overall race lead as Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) rolled across the line. The German had put up a brave fight, but couldn't prevent the inevitable.
"Jens fought persistantly to avoid losing too much time," said Saxo Bank director Kim Andersen. "But this is terrain for Contador more than for Jens and naturally we expected the stage to be difficult with these odds."
The Spanish trifecta on the stage also saw the place-getters improve their standing in the major classification, with Valverde now second overall (23 seconds behind) and Sanchez promoted into fifth. Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) defended his podium position and sits 25 seconds behind the new race leader.
"The race is not finished yet," said Valverde. "Just remember what happened last year. The next stages will be difficult too. I am second overall at 24" and my teammate Luis León Sánchez the fourth at 28". We will see what we can do to try and change the current ranking.
"I believe that I must be satisfied with my second place here in Mende This kind of hill is just perfect for Contador. Alberto made the difference when he attacked but after that when I attacked behind him the gap was unchanged.
"I felt good and I am most of all happy and at the same time surprised because I am not suffering too much from the cold weather. And believe me it is every day colder. In the Côte de Chabrits it was minus four degrees Celsius."
Astana's guidance of their leader into the final climb was an ominous sign for Contador's Tour de France rivals. The Kazakh squad played a textbook support role as they worked to shut down the day's earlier break and position their captain for his final assault.
Wild card rivals on the move again
After a day-off yesterday, Vacansoleil had earlier resumed their position in the day's breakaway. Marco Mercato (Vacansoleil) was one of seven to respond to Albert Timmer's (Skil-Shimano) initial move after 10 kilometres of racing.
Timmer and Marcato were joined by a flock of five Frenchmen, including Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), Jean-Marc Marino (Saur Sojasun), Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Amaël Moinard (Cofidis), as well as Basque rider Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
The eight were afforded between three and four minutes by the peloton, with slopes of the category 2 Côte de Montsalvy, category 3 Côte de Lassouts and category 3 Côte de la Crouzette all to themselves. Moinard revealed himself as the man most interested in the climbs as he gradually built up his collection of points at each of the summits.
While the Frenchman busied himself with the lower category climbs, the peloton began to organise itself for the approach to the category 2 Côte de Chabrits and, more importantly the category 1 finale at Mende.
As had been expected, Alberto Contador's Astana team were the ones that put their hands up to take responsibility for the serious portion of the chase. The Spaniard, looking every bit a bandit with his face concealed beneath a black scarf, settled in behind his sky-blue gang as they dragged the peloton back towards the escapees.
The Kazakh team's control immediately began to dent the advantage of the leaders and their lead dropped by a minute for each of the ten kilometre sectors between 40 and 20 kilometres to go.
It was here that the time gap truly began to tumble. The gradual uphill gradient that had followed the Côte de la Crouzette was about to be replaced with the slopes of the Côte de Chabrits and the lead was less than a minute with 16 kilometres to go. Astana disappeared momentarily, but the reason was quickly apparent as a now scarf- and leg warmer-less Contador was escorted back to the front.
In the interim, RadioShack, Sky, Cervélo and Columbia had all shot to the front, with Jens Voigt and Saxo Bank also in close attendance. With the lead suddenly closing on single figures, Timmer led his companions in a final, desperate act of defiance. Mercato, too, pitched in, but as the Chabrits began, a series of nervous looks behind quickly gave way to common sense.
Voigt hangs tough
Cofidis and Bbox Bouygues Telecom now drove the race, Voigt hanging tough. Katusha's action at the front resulted in those less suited to the ascent being ejected from the back of the pack. Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) launched the first attack with nine kilometres to go, but within a kilometre the Frenchman had been reeled in.
Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil) immediately fired off the front, hoping to emulate his win in the Alps at last year's Tour de France. Alas, there was to be no repeat for the lanky Frenchman as Astana and Cervélo's tempo snubbed out his attack in time for the short descent through a series of roundabouts to the base of the final climb.
Spanish interest in the climb suddenly peaked as an Euskaltel riders traded places with his Caisse d'Epargne colleagues. Contador allowed the first, shallow kilometre of the ascent to pass with Christophe Le Mevel (Française des Jeux) in front of his wheel, but with two kilometres to race he took off.
As his gap stretched, Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) appeared the only rider willing, or capable of pulling his compatriot back.
But as Valverde's challenge faltered just before the one-to-go marker, Contador showed just why he is regarded as the world's best climber. Behind, Jens Voigt was fighting hard but there was little the German could do to protect his yellow jersey.
As the climb came off its steepest pitch, Contador lit the afterburner as he searched for as many seconds as possible. Valverde was next to cross, eleven seconds later, with Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) only a metre behind. An exhausted Voigt weaved his way across the line, 44 seconds behind the winner.
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|4:26:47
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:10
|3
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:20
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:21
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|8
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:00:29
|9
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:31
|11
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:37
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:44
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|16
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|18
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|19
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:56
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:58
|21
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|22
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|24
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:05
|28
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:06
|29
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:09
|30
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|31
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:19
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|34
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:27
|35
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:33
|36
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:34
|37
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|38
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|39
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|41
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|42
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|43
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:55
|44
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:56
|45
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|46
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:05
|47
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:11
|48
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|49
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|50
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|53
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:17
|54
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:23
|55
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:24
|56
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|57
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:51
|59
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:02:52
|60
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|61
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:03
|62
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:15
|63
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|64
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|66
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|67
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|68
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|69
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:47
|70
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:54
|71
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|72
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:18
|73
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|74
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|75
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|76
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:04:21
|77
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:32
|78
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|79
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|80
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|81
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:49
|83
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|85
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|86
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|87
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|88
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|89
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|91
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|92
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|93
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|94
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|96
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|97
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|98
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:14
|99
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:05:48
|100
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:06:23
|101
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|102
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:55
|103
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|104
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|105
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:24
|106
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|107
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:08:03
|108
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:08:14
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|110
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|111
|Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|112
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|113
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|114
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|115
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|116
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|117
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:08:20
|118
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|119
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|120
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:28
|121
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:33
|122
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|123
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:36
|124
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:54
|125
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:29
|126
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:42
|127
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:09:54
|128
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|129
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|130
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:56
|131
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|0:10:33
|133
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:20
|134
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:31
|135
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|136
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|137
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|138
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|139
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|140
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|141
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|142
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|143
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|144
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|145
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|146
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|147
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|148
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|149
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|150
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|151
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|152
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|153
|Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|154
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|156
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|157
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|158
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|159
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|160
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|161
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
|162
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:12:34
|165
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|166
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:59
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|3
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|18
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|15
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|14
|8
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|13
|9
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|11
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|8
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|7
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|6
|16
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|2
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|pts
|2
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|4
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|pts
|2
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|5
|3
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|3
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|2
|5
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|10
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|3
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|2
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|4:27:08
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:10
|3
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:16
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:37
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:40
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:00:44
|9
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:45
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:58
|11
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:12
|12
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:13
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|14
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:32
|15
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:50
|16
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:56
|18
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:03
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:54
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:26
|21
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|22
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:04:28
|23
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:05:27
|27
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:07:03
|28
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:42
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|30
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:09:33
|31
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:10
|33
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|38
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|13:22:01
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:37
|3
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:38
|4
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|5
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:35
|6
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:39
|7
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:52
|8
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:04
|9
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:51
|10
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:15
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:20
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:28
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:03:40
|14
|Astana
|0:03:46
|15
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:04:25
|16
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|17
|Team Sky
|0:06:22
|18
|Skil-Shimano
|0:06:50
|19
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:29
|20
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:36
|21
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:57
|22
|Rabobank
|0:21:56
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|17:07:23
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:24
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:25
|4
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:28
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:29
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:34
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:54
|9
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:03
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:06
|11
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:08
|12
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:14
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:15
|14
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:16
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|16
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:23
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:27
|18
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:29
|19
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|20
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:32
|21
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:33
|22
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|24
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:45
|25
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:50
|26
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:54
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:01
|28
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:05
|29
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:13
|30
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:22
|31
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:30
|33
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:36
|34
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|35
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:55
|36
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:56
|37
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:59
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:08
|39
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:12
|40
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:17
|41
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:18
|42
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:20
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:22
|44
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:28
|45
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:36
|47
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:03:44
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:52
|49
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|50
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:04:09
|51
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:15
|52
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:04:28
|53
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:05:13
|54
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:20
|55
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:23
|57
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:31
|58
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:05:40
|59
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:49
|60
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:50
|61
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|62
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:53
|63
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:59
|64
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:06:07
|65
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:06:11
|66
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:18
|67
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:06:35
|68
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:06:40
|69
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:51
|70
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:07:18
|71
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:22
|72
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|73
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:07:29
|74
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:48
|75
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:08
|76
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:28
|77
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|78
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:57
|79
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|80
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:03
|81
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:09:05
|82
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:24
|83
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:28
|84
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:44
|85
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:49
|86
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:10:19
|87
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:20
|88
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:10:29
|89
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:10:31
|90
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:38
|91
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:10:43
|92
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:44
|93
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:02
|94
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:11:07
|95
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:11:25
|96
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:41
|97
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:58
|98
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:08
|99
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|100
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|0:12:38
|101
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:48
|102
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:02
|103
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:13:09
|104
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:20
|105
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:34
|106
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:13:42
|107
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|0:13:47
|108
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:13:54
|109
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:13:56
|110
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:57
|111
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:59
|112
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:14:08
|113
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:11
|114
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:24
|115
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:27
|116
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:32
|117
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:14:37
|118
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:53
|120
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:59
|121
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:00
|122
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:01
|123
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:15:12
|124
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:15:39
|125
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|0:15:50
|126
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:00
|127
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:16:12
|128
|Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|0:16:17
|129
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:25
|130
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:16:38
|131
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:16:42
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:16:48
|133
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:16
|134
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:17:32
|135
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:18:36
|136
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:18:43
|137
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|138
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:18:46
|139
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:19:15
|140
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:19:36
|141
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:04
|142
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:20:18
|143
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:20:36
|144
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:39
|145
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:20:53
|146
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:11
|147
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:21:22
|148
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:21:24
|149
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:21:30
|150
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:22:11
|151
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:22:17
|152
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:22:22
|153
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:22:56
|154
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:42
|155
|Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:24:09
|156
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:06
|157
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:25:09
|158
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:26:47
|159
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:28:28
|160
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:30:30
|161
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:30:51
|162
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:23
|163
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:16
|164
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:36:39
|165
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:39:21
|166
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:39:41
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|64
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|62
|4
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|52
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|43
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|42
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|39
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|36
|10
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|36
|11
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32
|12
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|29
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|14
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|28
|16
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|17
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|18
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|19
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|25
|20
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|21
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|22
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|23
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|24
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|17
|25
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|26
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|16
|27
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|28
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|15
|29
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|30
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|31
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|32
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|12
|33
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|34
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|11
|36
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|37
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|39
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|9
|40
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|41
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|42
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|43
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|44
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|6
|45
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|6
|46
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|47
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|48
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|49
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|50
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|51
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|52
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|5
|53
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|54
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|55
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|3
|56
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|57
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|58
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|59
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|60
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|61
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|62
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|63
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|64
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|65
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|66
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|67
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|pts
|2
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|14
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|13
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|5
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|7
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|10
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|9
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|11
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|7
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|5
|14
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|15
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|5
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|18
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|19
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|20
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|3
|21
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|23
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|24
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|2
|25
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|27
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1
|28
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|29
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|31
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|17:07:48
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:29
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:41
|4
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:20
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:05
|8
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:11
|9
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:34
|10
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:52
|11
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:53
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:57
|13
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:03:27
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:50
|15
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:58
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:25
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:05:46
|18
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:06:53
|19
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:06:57
|20
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:54
|21
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:19
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:37
|23
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:10:42
|24
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:16
|25
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:37
|26
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:13:17
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:13:29
|28
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:07
|29
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:14:12
|30
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:36
|31
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:47
|32
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:35
|33
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:17:07
|34
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:18:18
|35
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:20:46
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:41
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:58
|38
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:36:14
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|51:25:08
|2
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:13
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:21
|4
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:26
|5
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|6
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:01:31
|7
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:17
|8
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:59
|9
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:18
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:29
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:03:47
|12
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:55
|13
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:04:16
|14
|Astana
|0:04:18
|15
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:05:54
|16
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|17
|Team Sky
|0:07:20
|18
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:20
|19
|Skil-Shimano
|0:09:19
|20
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|21
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:28
|22
|Rabobank
|0:24:39
