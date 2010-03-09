Bonnet surprises in Limoges
Bbox Bouygues Telecom gets a big win, Boom holds onto yellow
Stage 2: Contres - Limoges
William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) added his name to this year's sizable list of French winners as he claimed stage two of Paris-Nice into Limoges on Tuesday afternoon.
Bonnet overhauled Liquigas' Peter Sagan in a drag race to the line, while Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) continued his so-far impressive Paris-Nice title defence with a third place stage result.
The trio were lucky to escape a dramatic crash 500 metres from the line that saw Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun), Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) all hit the ground at considerable pace, though, all three rolled away from the scene quickly.
Overall race leader, Lars Boom (Rabobank) also avoided the melee and retained his overall race lead, still five seconds clear of Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank), while Sanchez moved into third overall at 10 seconds, now three seconds ahead of David Millar (Garmin-Transitions).
Boom was, however required to relinquish his lead in the mountains classification to Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun), who claimed points at all three of the day's Category three climbs.
Earlier in the day, the peloton had left Contres without Simone Ponzi (Lampre), Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) and Frederik Kessiakoff (Garmin-Transitions). The Italian pair elected not to start, while the Garmin rider had failed to finish Monday's brutal stage one.
With a second 200 kilometre-odd stage on the agenda, a breakaway of four riders took up the same challenge as the previous day's escape; departing the peloton after just four kilometres.
Yet again, Dutch squads Vacansoleil and Skil-Shimano continued their tête-à-tête battle for a possible Tour de France invite, Koen de Koert (Skil Shimano) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) taking up the 'fight'. They were joined by Mauro Finetto (Liquigas) and Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun), and together the quartet built up a maximum advantage of 4:15.
Although the wind had backed off a little, the peloton still faced the challenge of three Category 3 ascents on the day's profile. Mangel used the first two climbs, at 15km and 156km, respectively, to snatch the polka dot jersey from Lars Boom's currently expansive collection.
While Rabobank were nonplussed about the loss of the spotty tunic, they were concerned with his retention of the yellow equivalent. The Dutch squad led the peloton throughout the day, chipping away at the break's lead and bringing it to less than a minute with 33 kilometres left to race.
The erosion continued, but moments before the peloton looked to have cancelled the move Mangel took off, in a desperate manoeuvre to escape the now Astana-led pack. Mouris, too, appeared willing to extend his stay out front, but as the pace behind picked up the duo's valiant efforts gave them only a few minutes more time on the telly.
Mangel caught, Caisse d'Epargne came to the front, with Lars Boom afforded one lieutenant as the remainder of his weary Rabobank soldiers drifted towards the back of the bunch. Boom, in contrast, looked comfortable as he watched Caisse d'Epargne trade places with representatives from Sky, HTC-Columbia and Quick Step.
As the final Category three climb approached, 11 kilometres prior to the finish, Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) made his presence known. The Frenchman fired off the front and set to work on the final ten kilometres of the day.
Unfortunately for Gautier, his registration of a 17 second time gap was followed by a rapid reclamation by the peloton. The situation held stable for a period at 13 seconds, but Saur-Sojasun, Cofidis and Liquigas weren't prepared to let their mark rule the day.
The lastest escape cancelled, Vacansoleil and HTC-Columbia assumed control for their sprinters, Borut Bozic and Romain Feillu, and Andre Greipel, respectively. Yet as the one kilometre banner appeared then disappeared, it was Quick Step and Liquigas that led the charge.
A messy looking crash caused by a touch of wheels between Grega Bole (Lampre) and a Saxo Bank rider at the front of the peloton 500 metres before the line created a very sudden disruption to the progress of riders including Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia), Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun).
Ahead, Peter Sagan (Liquigas) led the charge onto the final drag to the line, but it was William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) who had a little more gas in the tank as he slid past Sagan to claim his first victory since 2008.
|1
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4:22:40
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|3
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|5
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|11
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|14
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|16
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|18
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|19
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|20
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|22
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|23
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|27
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|31
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|33
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|34
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|38
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|39
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|40
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|41
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|44
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|46
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|47
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|48
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|50
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|51
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|52
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|53
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|54
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|55
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|58
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|59
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|62
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|63
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|64
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|66
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|67
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|68
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|70
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|71
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|72
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|73
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|74
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|75
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|77
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|78
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|79
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|81
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|82
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|83
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|84
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|85
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|86
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|87
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|88
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|89
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|91
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|92
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|93
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|94
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|96
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|97
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|98
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|99
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|100
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|101
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|102
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|103
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|104
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|105
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|106
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|107
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|108
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|109
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|110
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|111
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|112
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|113
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|114
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|116
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|118
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|119
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|120
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|121
|Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|122
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|123
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:34
|124
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|125
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|126
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:36
|127
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|128
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:57
|129
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|130
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|131
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|132
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|134
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|135
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|136
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|137
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|138
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|139
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|140
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|142
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|143
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|144
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|145
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|146
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
|147
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|148
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|149
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|150
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|151
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:58
|153
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:27
|154
|Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|155
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|156
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|157
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|158
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|159
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|160
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:48
|161
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:03
|162
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|163
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:52
|164
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|166
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|167
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|168
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|169
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|170
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|171
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|1
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|22
|3
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|4
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|18
|5
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|15
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|8
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|11
|11
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|12
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|13
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|8
|14
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|6
|16
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|17
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|4
|18
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|19
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|20
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|pts
|2
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|pts
|2
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|pts
|2
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|4:22:40
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|3
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|5
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|13
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|16
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|19
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|20
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|22
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|23
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:34
|25
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:57
|26
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:18
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|31
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|36
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:03
|37
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:52
|38
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|39
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|1
|Liquigas-Doimo
|13:08:00
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|8
|Saur-Sojasun
|9
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|Lampre - Farnese
|11
|Francaise Des Jeux
|12
|Team Sky
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|17
|Astana
|18
|Team Radioshack
|19
|Cervelo Test Team
|20
|Skil-Shimano
|21
|Rabobank
|22
|Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|8:55:51
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:05
|3
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:10
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:13
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:15
|6
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:23
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:25
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|10
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:29
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:31
|12
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:32
|14
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:34
|15
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:35
|16
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|17
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|18
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:38
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|20
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|21
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|22
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|23
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:43
|25
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:44
|26
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|27
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:46
|28
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|29
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:47
|30
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|32
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:49
|33
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:50
|35
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:53
|37
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|38
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:00:54
|40
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|41
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:55
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:00:56
|45
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:57
|46
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:58
|48
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:59
|49
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:00
|50
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:01
|51
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|52
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|53
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|54
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:01:02
|55
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:03
|56
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:05
|57
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:06
|58
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:07
|59
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:08
|60
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|61
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|62
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|63
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:10
|64
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:11
|65
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|66
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|67
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:12
|68
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|69
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:13
|70
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|71
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:14
|72
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|73
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|74
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:15
|75
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|76
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:16
|79
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|80
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:17
|81
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:18
|82
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:19
|83
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:20
|86
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:21
|87
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:24
|88
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|89
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:26
|90
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:28
|91
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:29
|92
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:30
|93
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:31
|94
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|95
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|96
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|97
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:36
|98
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:39
|99
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:40
|100
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:01:47
|101
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:50
|102
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|103
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:52
|104
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:04
|105
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:12
|106
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|0:02:13
|107
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:20
|108
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:32
|109
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|110
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|111
|Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:45
|112
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:59
|113
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:05:03
|114
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:05:21
|115
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:22
|116
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:05:28
|117
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:35
|118
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:38
|119
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|120
|Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|0:05:57
|121
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:06:03
|122
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:06:08
|123
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:06:50
|124
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:01
|125
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:34
|126
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:47
|127
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:56
|128
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:58
|129
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:08:03
|130
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:04
|131
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:10
|132
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:13
|133
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:08:14
|134
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:08:19
|135
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:08:20
|136
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:23
|137
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|138
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:33
|139
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:08:34
|140
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:38
|141
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:08:40
|142
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|143
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:43
|144
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:08:44
|145
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:08:45
|146
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:54
|147
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|148
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:12
|149
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|150
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|0:09:13
|151
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|152
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:14
|153
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|154
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:15
|155
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:09:16
|156
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|157
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|158
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:39
|159
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:49
|160
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:09:50
|161
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:10:01
|162
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:20
|163
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:11:48
|164
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:24
|165
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:14:38
|166
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:47
|167
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:51
|168
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:57
|169
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:52
|170
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:12
|171
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:16:24
|1
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|40
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|38
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|36
|5
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|29
|6
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|7
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|8
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|23
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|22
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|22
|12
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|22
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|14
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|16
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|17
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|16
|18
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|15
|19
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|21
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|15
|22
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|23
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|24
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|25
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|26
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|28
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|29
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|30
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|31
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|9
|32
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|8
|33
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|34
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|35
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|36
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|6
|37
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|38
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|39
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|40
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|41
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|5
|42
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|44
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|45
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|46
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|47
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1
|48
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|49
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|50
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|6
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|7
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|8:55:51
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:15
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:23
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:32
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:43
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:46
|8
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:49
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:50
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:55
|12
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:57
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:01
|14
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:12
|16
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:13
|17
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:14
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:16
|19
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|20
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:24
|21
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|22
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:52
|23
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:12
|24
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:20
|25
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:32
|26
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:05:03
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:05:21
|28
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:06:03
|29
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:06:08
|30
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:23
|31
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:38
|32
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:40
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:54
|34
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:12
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:09:39
|37
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:49
|38
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:14:38
|39
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:47
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|26:49:04
|2
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Rabobank
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:07
|6
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:08
|7
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:12
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:26
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:00:34
|10
|Astana
|0:00:36
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:44
|12
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|13
|Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:46
|15
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|16
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|17
|Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:01:09
|19
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:01:14
|20
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:16
|21
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|22
|Skil-Shimano
|0:01:50
Who is William Bonnet?
William Bonnet's win in Tuesday's stage of Paris-Nice was not only a significant personal victory for the 27-year-old, but also continued the incredible run of French success in the peloton this year.
The Bbox Bouygues Telecom sprinter's triumph was the 28th victory by a French rider this season and, this one, coming at Paris-Nice, is arguably the most significant indicator of the nation's apparent return to form.
Bonnet is also a poster-boy for this modern day 'French resistance'. He has spent all six of his years of his professional career on French teams, beginning with Auber 93 in 2005.
A win on the opening stage of that year's Paris - Corrèze was followed in 2006 with a move to the big leagues with Crédit Agricole, where he spent three seasons and raced his first Giro d'Italia (2006) and Tours de France (2007, 2008) at the service of Thor Hushovd.
A Tour appearance in 2009 also followed, but this time he entered the race as Bbox Bouygues Telecom's designated fast-man. While he achieved several top-ten stage results at his national Tour, a trip to Spain for the Vuelta netted two second-placings as he continued his ascension towards the top of the sprinting ranks.
A Paris-Nice stage win knocked off the next rung in that ladder.
