William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) added his name to this year's sizable list of French winners as he claimed stage two of Paris-Nice into Limoges on Tuesday afternoon.

Bonnet overhauled Liquigas' Peter Sagan in a drag race to the line, while Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) continued his so-far impressive Paris-Nice title defence with a third place stage result.

The trio were lucky to escape a dramatic crash 500 metres from the line that saw Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun), Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) all hit the ground at considerable pace, though, all three rolled away from the scene quickly.

Overall race leader, Lars Boom (Rabobank) also avoided the melee and retained his overall race lead, still five seconds clear of Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank), while Sanchez moved into third overall at 10 seconds, now three seconds ahead of David Millar (Garmin-Transitions).

Boom was, however required to relinquish his lead in the mountains classification to Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun), who claimed points at all three of the day's Category three climbs.

Earlier in the day, the peloton had left Contres without Simone Ponzi (Lampre), Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) and Frederik Kessiakoff (Garmin-Transitions). The Italian pair elected not to start, while the Garmin rider had failed to finish Monday's brutal stage one.

With a second 200 kilometre-odd stage on the agenda, a breakaway of four riders took up the same challenge as the previous day's escape; departing the peloton after just four kilometres.

Yet again, Dutch squads Vacansoleil and Skil-Shimano continued their tête-à-tête battle for a possible Tour de France invite, Koen de Koert (Skil Shimano) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) taking up the 'fight'. They were joined by Mauro Finetto (Liquigas) and Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun), and together the quartet built up a maximum advantage of 4:15.

Although the wind had backed off a little, the peloton still faced the challenge of three Category 3 ascents on the day's profile. Mangel used the first two climbs, at 15km and 156km, respectively, to snatch the polka dot jersey from Lars Boom's currently expansive collection.

While Rabobank were nonplussed about the loss of the spotty tunic, they were concerned with his retention of the yellow equivalent. The Dutch squad led the peloton throughout the day, chipping away at the break's lead and bringing it to less than a minute with 33 kilometres left to race.

The erosion continued, but moments before the peloton looked to have cancelled the move Mangel took off, in a desperate manoeuvre to escape the now Astana-led pack. Mouris, too, appeared willing to extend his stay out front, but as the pace behind picked up the duo's valiant efforts gave them only a few minutes more time on the telly.

Mangel caught, Caisse d'Epargne came to the front, with Lars Boom afforded one lieutenant as the remainder of his weary Rabobank soldiers drifted towards the back of the bunch. Boom, in contrast, looked comfortable as he watched Caisse d'Epargne trade places with representatives from Sky, HTC-Columbia and Quick Step.

As the final Category three climb approached, 11 kilometres prior to the finish, Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) made his presence known. The Frenchman fired off the front and set to work on the final ten kilometres of the day.

Unfortunately for Gautier, his registration of a 17 second time gap was followed by a rapid reclamation by the peloton. The situation held stable for a period at 13 seconds, but Saur-Sojasun, Cofidis and Liquigas weren't prepared to let their mark rule the day.

The lastest escape cancelled, Vacansoleil and HTC-Columbia assumed control for their sprinters, Borut Bozic and Romain Feillu, and Andre Greipel, respectively. Yet as the one kilometre banner appeared then disappeared, it was Quick Step and Liquigas that led the charge.

A messy looking crash caused by a touch of wheels between Grega Bole (Lampre) and a Saxo Bank rider at the front of the peloton 500 metres before the line created a very sudden disruption to the progress of riders including Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia), Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun).

Ahead, Peter Sagan (Liquigas) led the charge onto the final drag to the line, but it was William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) who had a little more gas in the tank as he slid past Sagan to claim his first victory since 2008.

Full Results 1 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4:22:40 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 3 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 5 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 11 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 14 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 16 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 18 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 19 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 20 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 21 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 22 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 23 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 27 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 29 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 30 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 31 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 33 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 34 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 36 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 38 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 39 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 40 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 41 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 42 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 43 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 44 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 46 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 48 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 50 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 51 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 52 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 53 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 54 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 55 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 57 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 58 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 59 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 62 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 63 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 64 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 65 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 66 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 67 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 68 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 70 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 71 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 72 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 73 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 74 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 75 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 76 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 77 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 78 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 79 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 80 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 81 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 82 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 83 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 84 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 85 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 86 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 87 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 88 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 89 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 91 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 92 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 93 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 94 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 95 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 96 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 97 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 98 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 99 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 100 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 101 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 102 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 103 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 104 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 105 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 106 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 107 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 108 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 109 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 110 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 111 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 112 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 113 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 114 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 116 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 118 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 119 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 120 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 121 Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 122 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 123 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:34 124 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 125 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 126 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:36 127 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 128 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:57 129 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 130 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 131 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 132 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 133 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 134 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 135 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 136 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 137 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 138 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:18 139 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux 140 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 142 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 143 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 144 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 145 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 146 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 147 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 148 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 149 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 150 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 151 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 152 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:58 153 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:27 154 Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 155 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 156 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 157 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 158 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 159 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 160 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:48 161 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:04:03 162 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 163 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:52 164 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 165 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 166 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 167 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 168 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 169 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:49 170 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 171 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini

Sprint 1 - Le Blanc - 92.5 Km 1 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 1

Sprint 2 - Roussac - 164.0 Km 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 pts 2 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Limoges - 201.0 Km 1 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 22 3 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 20 4 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 18 5 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 16 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 15 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 8 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 11 11 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 12 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 8 14 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 15 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 6 16 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 4 18 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 3 19 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 20 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1

Côte de Saint-Aignan - 15.0 Km 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 pts 2 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 1

Côte de Maison Neuve (D.25-D.7) - 156.0 Km 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 pts 2 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 3 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Côte de Nieul - 190.0 Km 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 pts 2 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1

Young riders 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 4:22:40 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 3 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 5 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 6 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 13 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 16 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 18 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 19 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 20 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 22 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 23 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:34 25 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:57 26 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 28 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:18 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 31 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 33 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 34 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 36 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:03 37 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:52 38 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 39 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini

Teams 1 Liquigas-Doimo 13:08:00 2 Katusha Team 3 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 4 AG2R-La Mondiale 5 Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Caisse d'Epargne 7 Quick Step Cycling Team 8 Saur-Sojasun 9 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 Lampre - Farnese 11 Francaise Des Jeux 12 Team Sky 13 Team Saxo Bank 14 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 Omega Pharma - Lotto 16 Garmin - Transitions 17 Astana 18 Team Radioshack 19 Cervelo Test Team 20 Skil-Shimano 21 Rabobank 22 Team HTC - Columbia

General classification after stage 2 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 8:55:51 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:05 3 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:10 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:13 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:15 6 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:20 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:23 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:25 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 10 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:29 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:31 12 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:32 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:34 15 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:35 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 17 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 18 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:38 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:39 20 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:41 21 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:42 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 23 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:43 25 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:44 26 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 27 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:46 28 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 29 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:47 30 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 31 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:48 32 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:49 33 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:50 35 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:53 37 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 38 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:00:54 40 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 41 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:55 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:56 45 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:57 46 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 47 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:58 48 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:59 49 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:00 50 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:01 51 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 52 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 53 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 54 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:01:02 55 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:03 56 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:05 57 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:06 58 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:07 59 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:08 60 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 62 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 63 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:10 64 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:11 65 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 66 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 67 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:12 68 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 69 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:13 70 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 71 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:14 72 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 73 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 74 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:15 75 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 76 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:16 79 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 80 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:17 81 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:18 82 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:19 83 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 84 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:20 86 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:21 87 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:24 88 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 89 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:26 90 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:28 91 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:29 92 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:30 93 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:31 94 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:32 95 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 96 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 97 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:36 98 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:39 99 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:40 100 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:01:47 101 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:50 102 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 103 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:52 104 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:02:04 105 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:12 106 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:02:13 107 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:20 108 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:32 109 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:38 110 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 111 Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:45 112 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:04:59 113 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:05:03 114 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:05:21 115 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:22 116 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:05:28 117 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:35 118 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:38 119 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:47 120 Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 0:05:57 121 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:06:03 122 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:06:08 123 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:06:50 124 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:01 125 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:34 126 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:07:47 127 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:07:56 128 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:07:58 129 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:08:03 130 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:04 131 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:10 132 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:08:13 133 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:08:14 134 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:08:19 135 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:08:20 136 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:23 137 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:30 138 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:33 139 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:08:34 140 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:38 141 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:08:40 142 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 143 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:43 144 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:08:44 145 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:08:45 146 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:54 147 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:05 148 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:09:12 149 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 150 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:09:13 151 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 152 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:09:14 153 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 154 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:15 155 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 0:09:16 156 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 157 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:19 158 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:39 159 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:49 160 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:09:50 161 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:10:01 162 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:20 163 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:11:48 164 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:24 165 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:14:38 166 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:47 167 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:51 168 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:57 169 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:15:52 170 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:16:12 171 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:16:24

Points classification 1 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 40 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 38 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 37 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 36 5 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 6 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 27 7 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 8 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 23 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 22 11 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 22 12 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 22 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 20 14 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 18 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 16 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 16 17 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 16 18 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 15 19 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 15 21 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 15 22 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 23 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 24 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 25 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 26 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12 28 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 29 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 31 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 9 32 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 8 33 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 34 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 35 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 36 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 6 37 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 38 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 39 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 40 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 41 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 5 42 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 4 43 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3 44 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 45 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 46 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 2 47 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1 48 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 49 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 50 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 1

Mountains classification 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 4 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 6 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1 7 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 1

Young rider classification 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 8:55:51 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:15 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:23 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:32 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:39 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:43 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:46 8 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:49 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:50 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:55 12 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:57 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:01 14 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:12 16 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:13 17 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:14 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:16 19 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 20 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:24 21 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:32 22 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:52 23 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:12 24 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:20 25 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:32 26 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:05:03 27 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:05:21 28 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:06:03 29 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:06:08 30 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:23 31 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:38 32 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:40 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:54 34 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:09:12 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:39 37 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:49 38 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:14:38 39 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:47

Teams classification 1 Caisse d'Epargne 26:49:04 2 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:05 3 Team Saxo Bank 4 Rabobank 5 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:07 6 Team Radioshack 0:00:08 7 Saur-Sojasun 0:00:12 8 Team Sky 0:00:26 9 Katusha Team 0:00:34 10 Astana 0:00:36 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:44 12 AG2R-La Mondiale 0:00:45 13 Team HTC - Columbia 14 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:46 15 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 16 Omega Pharma - Lotto 17 Cervelo Test Team 18 Lampre - Farnese 0:01:09 19 Francaise Des Jeux 0:01:14 20 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:16 21 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:01:35 22 Skil-Shimano 0:01:50 19 Francaise Des Jeux 0:01:14 20 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:16 21 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:01:35 22 Skil-Shimano 0:01:50

Who is William Bonnet?

William Bonnet's win in Tuesday's stage of Paris-Nice was not only a significant personal victory for the 27-year-old, but also continued the incredible run of French success in the peloton this year.

The Bbox Bouygues Telecom sprinter's triumph was the 28th victory by a French rider this season and, this one, coming at Paris-Nice, is arguably the most significant indicator of the nation's apparent return to form.

Bonnet is also a poster-boy for this modern day 'French resistance'. He has spent all six of his years of his professional career on French teams, beginning with Auber 93 in 2005.

A win on the opening stage of that year's Paris - Corrèze was followed in 2006 with a move to the big leagues with Crédit Agricole, where he spent three seasons and raced his first Giro d'Italia (2006) and Tours de France (2007, 2008) at the service of Thor Hushovd.

A Tour appearance in 2009 also followed, but this time he entered the race as Bbox Bouygues Telecom's designated fast-man. While he achieved several top-ten stage results at his national Tour, a trip to Spain for the Vuelta netted two second-placings as he continued his ascension towards the top of the sprinting ranks.

A Paris-Nice stage win knocked off the next rung in that ladder.