Bonnet surprises in Limoges

Bbox Bouygues Telecom gets a big win, Boom holds onto yellow

William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates his sprint victory in stage two of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: AFP)
William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Luis-Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas) sprint to the line in the closing metres of stage two.

(Image credit: AFP)
Race leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) awaits the start of stage two with teammate Koos Moerenhout.

(Image credit: AFP)
William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) outsprints Peter Sagan (Liquigas) and Luis-Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) for the stage victory.

(Image credit: AFP)
William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) earned his first victory of 2010 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) remains in the race lead following stage two.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) in action during stage two.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins stage two in Limoges.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun), Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil), Mauro Finetto (Liquigas) and Koen de Koert (Skil Shimano)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The four-man breakaway on stage 2 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Mauro Finetto (Liquigas), Koen de Koert (Skil Shimano), Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil - obscured) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Alberto Contador (Astana) in the Paris-Nice peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton crosses a bridge en route to the stage two finish in Limoges.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A fan of Belgium's Philippe Gilbert shows his support.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) wears the climber's jersey in stage two since the classification leader, Lars Boom, was decked out in yellow.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frederik Willems (Liquigas - Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez took the points jersey after his third place on stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The finish in Limoges, led by William Bonnet (Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The sprinters thunder into Limoges

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) takes the win on stage 2 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) took the flowers on stage 2 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Lars Boom (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) still in yellow after stage 2 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Laurent Mangel (Saur - Sojasun) took the climber's jersey in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Lars Boom (Rabobank) is best young rider in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Alberto Contador (Astana) in the Paris-Nice peloton on stage two

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
William Bonnet (Bbox Bougyues Telecom)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Lars Boom (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The Dutch fleet of Rabobank protects the race leader, Lars Boom

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Doimo) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (right, Liquigas-Doimo) couldn't quite hold off William Bonnet (centre, Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
William Bonnet grabs a win for Bbox Bouygues Telecom

(Image credit: Sirotti)

William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) added his name to this year's sizable list of French winners as he claimed stage two of Paris-Nice into Limoges on Tuesday afternoon.

Bonnet overhauled Liquigas' Peter Sagan in a drag race to the line, while Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) continued his so-far impressive Paris-Nice title defence with a third place stage result.

The trio were lucky to escape a dramatic crash 500 metres from the line that saw Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun), Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) and Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) all hit the ground at considerable pace, though, all three rolled away from the scene quickly.

Overall race leader, Lars Boom (Rabobank) also avoided the melee and retained his overall race lead, still five seconds clear of Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank), while Sanchez moved into third overall at 10 seconds, now three seconds ahead of David Millar (Garmin-Transitions).

Boom was, however required to relinquish his lead in the mountains classification to Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun), who claimed points at all three of the day's Category three climbs.

Earlier in the day, the peloton had left Contres without Simone Ponzi (Lampre), Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) and Frederik Kessiakoff (Garmin-Transitions). The Italian pair elected not to start, while the Garmin rider had failed to finish Monday's brutal stage one.

With a second 200 kilometre-odd stage on the agenda, a breakaway of four riders took up the same challenge as the previous day's escape; departing the peloton after just four kilometres.

Yet again, Dutch squads Vacansoleil and Skil-Shimano continued their tête-à-tête battle for a possible Tour de France invite, Koen de Koert (Skil Shimano) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) taking up the 'fight'. They were joined by Mauro Finetto (Liquigas) and Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun), and together the quartet built up a maximum advantage of 4:15.

Although the wind had backed off a little, the peloton still faced the challenge of three Category 3 ascents on the day's profile. Mangel used the first two climbs, at 15km and 156km, respectively, to snatch the polka dot jersey from Lars Boom's currently expansive collection.

While Rabobank were nonplussed about the loss of the spotty tunic, they were concerned with his retention of the yellow equivalent. The Dutch squad led the peloton throughout the day, chipping away at the break's lead and bringing it to less than a minute with 33 kilometres left to race.

The erosion continued, but moments before the peloton looked to have cancelled the move Mangel took off, in a desperate manoeuvre to escape the now Astana-led pack. Mouris, too, appeared willing to extend his stay out front, but as the pace behind picked up the duo's valiant efforts gave them only a few minutes more time on the telly.

Mangel caught, Caisse d'Epargne came to the front, with Lars Boom afforded one lieutenant as the remainder of his weary Rabobank soldiers drifted towards the back of the bunch. Boom, in contrast, looked comfortable as he watched Caisse d'Epargne trade places with representatives from Sky, HTC-Columbia and Quick Step.

As the final Category three climb approached, 11 kilometres prior to the finish, Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) made his presence known. The Frenchman fired off the front and set to work on the final ten kilometres of the day.

Unfortunately for Gautier, his registration of a 17 second time gap was followed by a rapid reclamation by the peloton. The situation held stable for a period at 13 seconds, but Saur-Sojasun, Cofidis and Liquigas weren't prepared to let their mark rule the day.

The lastest escape cancelled, Vacansoleil and HTC-Columbia assumed control for their sprinters, Borut Bozic and Romain Feillu, and Andre Greipel, respectively. Yet as the one kilometre banner appeared then disappeared, it was Quick Step and Liquigas that led the charge.

A messy looking crash caused by a touch of wheels between Grega Bole (Lampre) and a Saxo Bank rider at the front of the peloton 500 metres before the line created a very sudden disruption to the progress of riders including Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia), Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun).

Ahead, Peter Sagan (Liquigas) led the charge onto the final drag to the line, but it was William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) who had a little more gas in the tank as he slid past Sagan to claim his first victory since 2008.

Full Results
1William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4:22:40
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
3Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
4Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
5Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
8Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
11Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
14Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
16Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
18David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
19Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
20Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
21Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
22Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
23Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
24Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
27Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
29Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
30Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
31Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
33Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
34Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
36André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
38Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
39Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
40Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
41Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
42Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
43Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
44Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
46Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
47Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
48Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
50Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
51Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
52Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
53Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
54Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
55Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
56Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
57Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
58Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
59Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
62Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
63Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
65Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
66Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
67Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
68Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
70Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
71Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
72Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
73Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
74Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
75Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
76Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
77Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
78Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
79Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
80Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
81Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
82Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
83Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
84Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
85Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
86Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
87Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
88Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
89Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
90Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
91Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
92Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
93Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
94Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
95Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
96Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
97Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
98Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
99Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
100Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
101Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
102Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
103Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
104Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
105Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
106Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
107Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
108Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
109Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
110David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
111Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
112Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
113Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
114Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
116David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
118David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
119Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
120Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
121Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
122Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
123Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:00:34
124Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
125Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
126Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:00:36
127Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
128Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:57
129Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
130Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
131Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
132Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
133Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
134Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
135Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
136Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
137Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
138Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:18
139Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
140Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
141Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
142Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
143Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
144Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
145Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
146Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
147Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
148Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
149Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
150Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
151Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
152Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:58
153Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:27
154Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
155Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
156Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
157Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
158Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
159Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
160Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:48
161Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:04:03
162Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
163Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:06:52
164Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
165Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
166Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
167Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
168Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
169Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:49
170Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
171Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini

Sprint 1 - Le Blanc - 92.5 Km
1Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo1

Sprint 2 - Roussac - 164.0 Km
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3pts
2Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Limoges - 201.0 Km
1William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom25pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo22
3Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne20
4Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini18
5Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank16
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne15
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
8Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha13
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo11
11Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
12Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux8
14Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha7
15Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team6
16Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana4
18David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions3
19Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
20Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1

Côte de Saint-Aignan - 15.0 Km
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4pts
2Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo1

Côte de Maison Neuve (D.25-D.7) - 156.0 Km
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4pts
2Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
3Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Côte de Nieul - 190.0 Km
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4pts
2Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1

Young riders
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo4:22:40
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
3Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
4Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
5Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
6Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
8Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
10Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
13Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
16Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
17Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
18Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
19Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
20Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
22Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
23Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:00:34
25Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:57
26Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
28Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:18
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
31Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
33Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
34Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
36Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:04:03
37Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:06:52
38Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
39Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini

Teams
1Liquigas-Doimo13:08:00
2Katusha Team
3Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
4AG2R-La Mondiale
5Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Caisse d'Epargne
7Quick Step Cycling Team
8Saur-Sojasun
9Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10Lampre - Farnese
11Francaise Des Jeux
12Team Sky
13Team Saxo Bank
14Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
15Omega Pharma - Lotto
16Garmin - Transitions
17Astana
18Team Radioshack
19Cervelo Test Team
20Skil-Shimano
21Rabobank
22Team HTC - Columbia

General classification after stage 2
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank8:55:51
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:05
3Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:10
4David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:13
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:15
6Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:20
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:23
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:25
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
10Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:29
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:31
12Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:32
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:34
15Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:35
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
17Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
18Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:38
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:39
20Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:41
21Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:42
22Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
23Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
24Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:43
25William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:44
26Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
27Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:46
28José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
29Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:47
30Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
31Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:48
32Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:49
33Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:50
35Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:53
37André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
38Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:00:54
40Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
41Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:55
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
44Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:56
45Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:57
46Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
47Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team0:00:58
48Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:59
49Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:00
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:01
51Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
52Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
53Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
54Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:01:02
55David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:03
56Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:05
57Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:06
58Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:07
59Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team0:01:08
60Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
62Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
63Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:01:10
64Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:11
65Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
66Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
67Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:12
68Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
69Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:13
70Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
71Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:14
72Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
73Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
74Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:01:15
75Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
76Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
78Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:16
79Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
80Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team0:01:17
81Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:18
82Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:01:19
83Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
84Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:01:20
86Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:21
87Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:24
88Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
89Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:01:26
90Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:28
91Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:29
92Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:30
93Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:31
94Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:01:32
95Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
96Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
97Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:36
98Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:39
99Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:40
100Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:01:47
101Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:50
102Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
103Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:52
104Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:02:04
105Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:02:12
106Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:02:13
107Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:20
108Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:32
109Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
110Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
111Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:45
112Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:04:59
113Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:05:03
114Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:05:21
115Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:05:22
116Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:05:28
117David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:35
118Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:38
119Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:47
120Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team0:05:57
121Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:03
122Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:06:08
123Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:50
124Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:07:01
125Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:07:34
126Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:07:47
127Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:07:56
128Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:07:58
129David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:08:03
130Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:04
131Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:10
132Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:08:13
133Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:08:14
134Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:08:19
135Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:08:20
136Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:08:23
137Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:30
138Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:33
139Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:08:34
140Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:38
141Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:08:40
142Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
143Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:43
144Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:08:44
145Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:08:45
146Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:08:54
147Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:05
148Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:09:12
149Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
150Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:09:13
151Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
152Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:14
153Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
154Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:15
155Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo0:09:16
156Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
157Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:19
158Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:39
159Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:49
160Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:09:50
161Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:10:01
162Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:10:20
163Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:11:48
164Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:24
165Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:14:38
166Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:14:47
167Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:14:51
168Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:14:57
169Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:15:52
170Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:16:12
171Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:16:24

Points classification
1Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne40pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo38
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank37
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank36
5Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun29
6David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions27
7Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team25
8William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom25
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo23
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana22
11Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini22
12Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini22
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack20
14Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha18
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
16Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank16
17Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo16
18Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team15
19Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha15
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale15
21Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne15
22Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
23Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
24Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha13
25Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
26Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team13
27Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia12
28Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
29Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
31Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana9
32Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux8
33Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
34Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
35Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
36Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team6
37Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
38Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
39Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
40Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
41Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack5
42Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions4
43Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3
44Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
45Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
46Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank2
47Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto1
48Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
49Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
50Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo1

Mountains classification
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank4
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
6Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1
7Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo1

Young rider classification
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank8:55:51
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:15
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:23
4Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:32
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:39
6Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:43
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:46
8Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:49
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:50
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:55
12Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:57
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:01
14Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:01:12
16Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:13
17Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:14
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:16
19Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
20Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:24
21Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:01:32
22Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:52
23Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:02:12
24Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:20
25Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:32
26Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:05:03
27Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:05:21
28Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:03
29Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:06:08
30Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:08:23
31Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:38
32Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:40
33Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:08:54
34Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:09:12
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:09:39
37Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:49
38Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:14:38
39Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:14:47

Teams classification
1Caisse d'Epargne26:49:04
2Liquigas-Doimo0:00:05
3Team Saxo Bank
4Rabobank
5Garmin - Transitions0:00:07
6Team Radioshack0:00:08
7Saur-Sojasun0:00:12
8Team Sky0:00:26
9Katusha Team0:00:34
10Astana0:00:36
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:44
12AG2R-La Mondiale0:00:45
13Team HTC - Columbia
14Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:46
15Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
16Omega Pharma - Lotto
17Cervelo Test Team
18Lampre - Farnese0:01:09
19Francaise Des Jeux0:01:14
20Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:16
21Quick Step Cycling Team0:01:35
22Skil-Shimano0:01:50
Who is William Bonnet?

William Bonnet's win in Tuesday's stage of Paris-Nice was not only a significant personal victory for the 27-year-old, but also continued the incredible run of French success in the peloton this year.

The Bbox Bouygues Telecom sprinter's triumph was the 28th victory by a French rider this season and, this one, coming at Paris-Nice, is arguably the most significant indicator of the nation's apparent return to form.

Bonnet is also a poster-boy for this modern day 'French resistance'. He has spent all six of his years of his professional career on French teams, beginning with Auber 93 in 2005.

A win on the opening stage of that year's Paris - Corrèze was followed in 2006 with a move to the big leagues with Crédit Agricole, where he spent three seasons and raced his first Giro d'Italia (2006) and Tours de France (2007, 2008) at the service of Thor Hushovd.

A Tour appearance in 2009 also followed, but this time he entered the race as Bbox Bouygues Telecom's designated fast-man. While he achieved several top-ten stage results at his national Tour, a trip to Spain for the Vuelta netted two second-placings as he continued his ascension towards the top of the sprinting ranks.

A Paris-Nice stage win knocked off the next rung in that ladder.

