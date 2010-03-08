Image 1 of 40 Grega Bole (Lampre) goes head to head with Greg Henderson (Sky) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 40 Greg Henderson (Sky) wins stage 1 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 40 Greg Henderson (Sky) happy with another victory for the 2010 season. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 40 Lars Boom held onto the overall lead with smart riding on stage 1. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 40 Rabobank protects its leader Lars Boom (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 40 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), the KOM leader, made the front split. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) shoots off the front of the peloton to make the split. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 40 Overal leader Lars Boom tucked in behind the Caisse d'Epargne train after making the bridge to the front group. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 9 of 40 Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) and Roman Feillu (Vacansoleil) were the day's breakaway (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 10 of 40 Greg Henderson (Sky) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 40 Henderson (Sky) and Bole (Lampre) throw their bikes to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 40 Garmin riders at the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 40 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was aggressive during the stage (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 40 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) had a good day in the saddle (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 40 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) was a pre-race favourite (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 40 Kjell Carlström (Sky Professional Cycling Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 40 Gerrans and Thomas share a word (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 40 Ready for action: Contador fixes his glasses (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 40 Alberto Contador (Astana) at the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 40 Alejandro Valverde had good day and made the lead group (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 40 Team Saxo Bank sign in (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 40 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 40 Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 40 Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) at the start in Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 40 Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) sits behind Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 40 Astana and Rabobank set the pace behind the break (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 40 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) made up the first break of the day (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 40 The peloton started in clear sunshine but the temperatures remained low all day (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 40 Team cars loaded up with bikes during the stage (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 40 Henderson wins but Lars Boom is tucked safely in the lead group and kept yellow (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 40 Greg Henderson (Team Sky) takes stage 1 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 40 Thumbs up: Henderson won his third stage of the race, timing his sprint to perfection (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 40 Boom collected his second yellow jersey of the race (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 40 Boom (Rabobank) smiles to the crowd (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 40 The jersey that really matter: Boom kept yellow after a thrilling stage (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 40 Green machine: Boom collected another green jersey after today's stage (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) also leads the mountains competition (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 38 of 40 Lars Boom (Rabobank) in white (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 39 of 40 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) in the green points jersey at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 40 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) leads home the second peloton 17 seconds down. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) triumphed on a dramatic opening stage of Paris-Nice. The New Zealander won a sprint finish in Contres, but only after surviving a barrage of crashes, cross-winds and attacks that saw several major favourites lose more time to the overall leader Lars Boom (Rabobank).

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finished second on the stage, with Jeremy Galland (Saur-Sojasun) rounding out the podium.

"It was a headwind and it was like a slow motion sprint and I was lucky to get it on the line," said Henderson. "It’s beautiful to win here and to win such a beautiful race is a real honour."

"It’s a credit to the high management of the team who put the team together; they selected a group of great guys. We’re not here for show, we’re here to win bike races and we’ve had a great start to the season."

Former cyclo-cross World Champion and overnight race leader Boom filed further evidence of his ability on the road as he made his way into a selection of 15 riders that finished 17 seconds ahead of the peloton.

What had been expected to be a fairly straightforward day for the sprinters turned into anything but, as a nervous peloton collided first with the windy conditions and then each other.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Alberto Contador (Astana) were among the names to crackle through race radio as having crashed. The latter came down just three kilometres from the end of the stage, but was able to quickly remount and rejoin the peloton.

Their mutual presence in the main group saw both suffer the same 17 second loss as and the pair now sit 25 seconds adrift of Boom, in seventh and eighth place overall, respectively.

In contrast, David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) made the late-race selection and leapt from seventh overall into third. Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) also moved up, now fourth overall, while Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) strengthened his grip on second.

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas Doimo) is sixth, and stage winner Henderson is now seventh.

Earlier in the stage Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) leapt out of the peloton after just four kilometres and quickly built themselves an advantage of six minutes by the 30 kilometre mark.

A turn of the screws by Rabobank reduced the gap by half, but by the feed station at 90 kilometres the gap had grown once more to a little over five minutes.

With lunch in their bellies, the peloton re-doubled their efforts to reclaim the duo ahead. Italian Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) took a tumble, but while he was able to quickly rejoin, it served as an omen for what was to come.

Wind in their faces

The peloton ended the pursuit at 150 kilometres, the leaders having spent around 145 of those away from their colleagues. The capture coincided with a turning point in the race. After a fairly direct journey from their start point, the race swung left towards their final destination, and into the wind that had supported their journey so far.

On narrow roads, a crash in the peloton brought down a number of riders including Euskaltel-Euskadi captain Samuel Sanchez. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, the incident occurred just moments after Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) had attacked.

With the peloton in no mood to let the breakaway steal a march, the pressure immediately turned on for another chase. Yet another crash in the peloton saw Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) come down.

With the pressure at the front and the wind at the side, dropped wheels began to morph into gaps as several distinct echelons formed in the roads across the open countryside.

Opportunity knocks, Caisse d'Epargne answer

Recognizing the potential benefit of the situation, Caisse d'Epargne lifted the pace at the front. At 16 kilometres to go Gilbert and Veelers were recaptured. While the peloton began to gradually reform behind, the Spanish Armada that headed the front group continued to push - a selection was formed.

The leaders contained four from the Spanish team: Luis-Leon Sanchez, Vicente Garcia Acosta, José Ivan Gutierrez and Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank), Tony Martin (Team HTC - Columbia), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Nicolas Roche (Ag2R-La Mondiale), David Millar (Garmin - Transitions), Serguei Ivanov and Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) and Greg Henderson (Sky Professional Cycling Team).

“Our team manager Yvon Ledanois knew the finale of the stage perfectly because he came here a few weeks ago to see what the last kilometers looked like. He told us that at 23 kilometers from the finish, as soon as we turned right, the wind could play a very important role and that we had to be in front of the bunch right there,” said Valverde.

“Things went exactly the way he told us, and we gave it everything to make a break in the bunch. The gap on the line reached 17 seconds. It is important most of all because many rivals finished with the second group. Today we showed Team Caisse d’Epargne is a great one and that we will try to be in front every day."

Those that stood to benefit the most from the break quickly became apparent; Voigt and Millar both regular visitors to the front of the group. As the kilometres ticked by it was clear that the peloton were involved more in damage limitation than any serious attempt to catch the leaders.

With three-to-go Alberto Contador (Astana) and Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam crashed.

Ahead, Ivanov (Katusha) shot out of the lead group as the red kite passed overhead. Roche (Ag2R-La Mondiale) led the pursuit before Martin (HTC-Columbia) launched an attack of his own. With a headwind tearing away at the German's slim advantage, it was Grega Bole (Lampre) and Henderson (Sky) who replied with the most powerful response.

Henderson inched away at the Slovenian's slim advantage, eclipsing his wheel in the final metres. A final lunge iced the cake as the Sky sprinter took the biggest win since last year's Vuelta.

"It was tough, nervous but it was OK," Boom said at the finish.

"The team managed to keep the race under control. In the end, Valverde attacked and I was able to go with them. In the end, it was a hard day but a good day. In Holland, we have lots of Classic like this with crosswinds, the team knows how to handle this."

Full Results 1 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4:22:17 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 3 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 11 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 13 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 15 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:17 17 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 18 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 20 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 23 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 24 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 25 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 27 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 28 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 29 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 30 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 31 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 33 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 35 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 37 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 39 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 40 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 42 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 46 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 47 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 49 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 50 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 51 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 52 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 53 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 55 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 56 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 57 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 58 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 59 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 60 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 61 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 62 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 63 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 64 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 65 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 66 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 67 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 68 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 69 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 71 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 74 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 75 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 76 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 77 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 78 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 80 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 81 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 82 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 84 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 85 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 86 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 87 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 88 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 89 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 90 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 91 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 92 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 93 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 94 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 95 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 96 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 97 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 100 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 101 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 102 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 103 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 104 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 105 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 106 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 107 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 108 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 109 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 110 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 111 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 112 Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 113 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 114 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 115 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 116 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:04:53 117 Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 118 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux 119 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 120 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 122 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 123 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 124 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 125 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 126 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 127 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:12 128 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 129 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 130 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 131 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 132 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 133 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 134 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 135 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 136 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 137 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 138 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 139 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 140 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 141 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 142 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 143 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 144 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 145 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 146 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 147 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 148 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 149 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 150 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 151 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 152 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 153 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 154 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 155 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 156 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 157 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 158 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 159 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 160 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 162 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 163 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 164 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 165 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 166 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 167 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 168 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 169 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 170 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 171 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 172 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 173 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 174 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto

Sprint 1 - Gaubert - 66.0 Km 1 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1

Sprint 2 - Herbault - 145.0 Km 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 1

Points 1 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 22 3 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 18 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 15 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 14 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 11 11 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 10 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 9 13 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 14 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 7 15 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 16 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 5 17 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 4 18 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 19 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 2 20 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Young riders 1 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 4:22:17 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 5 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:17 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 7 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 9 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 13 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 19 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 21 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 22 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 25 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 26 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 27 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:04:53 28 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 29 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 30 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:07:12 31 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 32 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 33 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 35 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 37 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 38 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 40 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions

Teams 1 Saur-Sojasun 13:07:08 2 Katusha Team 3 Caisse d'Epargne 4 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:17 5 Rabobank 6 Lampre - Farnese 7 Team HTC - Columbia 8 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 Team Saxo Bank 10 Team Sky 11 AG2R-La Mondiale 12 Garmin - Transitions 13 Francaise Des Jeux 0:00:34 14 Omega Pharma - Lotto 15 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 17 Quick Step Cycling Team 18 Skil-Shimano 19 Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 Cervelo Test Team 21 Team Radioshack 22 Astana

General classification after stage 1 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 4:33:11 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:05 3 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:13 4 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:14 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:15 6 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:20 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:25 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:29 10 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:31 12 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:32 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:34 14 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:35 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 16 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 17 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:36 18 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:38 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:39 20 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:41 21 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:42 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 23 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:43 25 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:46 27 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 28 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:47 29 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 30 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:48 31 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:49 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:50 34 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 35 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 36 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:52 37 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:53 38 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 40 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 42 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 43 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 44 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:55 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:56 48 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:57 49 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 50 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:58 51 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:59 52 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:00 53 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:01 55 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 56 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 57 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 58 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:02 59 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 60 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:03 61 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:05 62 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:06 63 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:07 64 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 65 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:08 66 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 67 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 69 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:10 70 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:11 71 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 72 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 73 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:12 74 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 76 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:13 77 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 78 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:14 79 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 80 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 81 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 82 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:15 83 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 84 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:01:16 87 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 88 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 89 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:17 90 Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:18 91 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 92 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:19 93 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 94 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:20 96 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:21 97 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:24 98 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 99 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:01:25 100 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:28 101 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:29 102 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:30 103 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:31 104 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:32 105 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 106 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 107 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:36 108 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:38 109 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:39 110 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:40 111 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:01:47 112 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:50 113 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 114 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:52 115 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 116 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:05:21 117 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:22 118 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:05:29 119 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:05:32 120 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:35 121 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:38 122 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:47 123 Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 0:05:57 124 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:06:03 125 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:06:08 126 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:06:27 127 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:07:34 128 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 129 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:36 130 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:37 131 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:41 132 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:43 133 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:07:47 134 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 135 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 136 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 137 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:54 138 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:55 139 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 140 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:56 141 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:57 142 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:07:58 143 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 144 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:59 145 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:03 146 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 147 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:04 148 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:05 149 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 150 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:08:06 151 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:10 152 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:08:13 153 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:08:14 154 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:08:15 155 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:08:16 156 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:08:17 157 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:08:19 158 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 159 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:08:20 160 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:21 161 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:22 162 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:23 163 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:08:30 164 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:32 165 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 166 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:33 167 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 168 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:08:34 169 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:08:35 170 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:43 171 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:08:45 172 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:09:20 173 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:09:21 174 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:11:27

Points classification 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 36 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 36 3 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 24 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 23 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 22 7 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 20 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 20 9 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 18 11 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 18 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 16 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 14 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 15 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 15 16 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12 18 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 20 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 9 21 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 22 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 23 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 24 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 26 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 27 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 28 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 5 29 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 5 30 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 4 31 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 4 32 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3 34 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 35 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 2 36 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1 37 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountains classification 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 4 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Young rider classification 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 4:33:11 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:15 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:29 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:32 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:39 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:43 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:46 8 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:49 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:50 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:55 12 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:57 13 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:00 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:01 15 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 16 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:02 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:12 18 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:13 19 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:14 20 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:16 22 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 23 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:24 24 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:32 25 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:38 26 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:52 27 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:05:21 28 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:06:03 29 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:06:08 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:36 31 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:41 32 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:43 33 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:07:47 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:54 35 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:55 36 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:05 37 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:08:15 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:21 39 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:23 40 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:08:33