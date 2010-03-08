Trending

Image 1 of 40

Grega Bole (Lampre) goes head to head with Greg Henderson (Sky)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Grega Bole (Lampre) goes head to head with Greg Henderson (Sky)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 40

Greg Henderson (Sky) wins stage 1

Greg Henderson (Sky) wins stage 1
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 40

Greg Henderson (Sky) happy with another victory for the 2010 season.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Greg Henderson (Sky) happy with another victory for the 2010 season.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 40

Lars Boom held onto the overall lead with smart riding on stage 1.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Lars Boom held onto the overall lead with smart riding on stage 1.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 40

Rabobank protects its leader Lars Boom

Rabobank protects its leader Lars Boom
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 40

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), the KOM leader, made the front split.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), the KOM leader, made the front split.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 7 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) shoots off the front of the peloton to make the split.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Lars Boom (Rabobank) shoots off the front of the peloton to make the split.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 40

Overal leader Lars Boom tucked in behind the Caisse d'Epargne train after making the bridge to the front group.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Overal leader Lars Boom tucked in behind the Caisse d'Epargne train after making the bridge to the front group.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 9 of 40

Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) and Roman Feillu (Vacansoleil) were the day's breakaway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) and Roman Feillu (Vacansoleil) were the day's breakaway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 10 of 40

Greg Henderson (Sky) wins the stage

Greg Henderson (Sky) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 40

Henderson (Sky) and Bole (Lampre) throw their bikes to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Henderson (Sky) and Bole (Lampre) throw their bikes to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 40

Garmin riders at the start

Garmin riders at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 40

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was aggressive during the stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was aggressive during the stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 40

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) had a good day in the saddle

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) had a good day in the saddle
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 40

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) was a pre-race favourite

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) was a pre-race favourite
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 40

Kjell Carlström (Sky Professional Cycling Team)

Kjell Carlström (Sky Professional Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 40

Gerrans and Thomas share a word

Gerrans and Thomas share a word
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 40

Ready for action: Contador fixes his glasses

Ready for action: Contador fixes his glasses
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 40

Alberto Contador (Astana) at the start

Alberto Contador (Astana) at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 40

Alejandro Valverde had good day and made the lead group

Alejandro Valverde had good day and made the lead group
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 40

Team Saxo Bank sign in

Team Saxo Bank sign in
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 40

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 40

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 40

Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) at the start in Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) at the start in Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 40

Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) sits behind Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) sits behind Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 40

Astana and Rabobank set the pace behind the break

Astana and Rabobank set the pace behind the break
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 40

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) made up the first break of the day
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) made up the first break of the day
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 40

The peloton started in clear sunshine but the temperatures remained low all day
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The peloton started in clear sunshine but the temperatures remained low all day
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 40

Team cars loaded up with bikes during the stage

Team cars loaded up with bikes during the stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 40

Henderson wins but Lars Boom is tucked safely in the lead group and kept yellow
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Henderson wins but Lars Boom is tucked safely in the lead group and kept yellow
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 40

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) takes stage 1

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) takes stage 1
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 40

Thumbs up: Henderson won his third stage of the race, timing his sprint to perfection
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Thumbs up: Henderson won his third stage of the race, timing his sprint to perfection
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 40

Boom collected his second yellow jersey of the race

Boom collected his second yellow jersey of the race
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 40

Boom (Rabobank) smiles to the crowd

Boom (Rabobank) smiles to the crowd
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 40

The jersey that really matter: Boom kept yellow after a thrilling stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The jersey that really matter: Boom kept yellow after a thrilling stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 40

Green machine: Boom collected another green jersey after today's stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Green machine: Boom collected another green jersey after today's stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) also leads the mountains competition

Lars Boom (Rabobank) also leads the mountains competition
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 40

Lars Boom (Rabobank) in white

Lars Boom (Rabobank) in white
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 40

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) in the green points jersey at Paris-Nice.

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) in the green points jersey at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 40

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) leads home the second peloton 17 seconds down.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) leads home the second peloton 17 seconds down.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) triumphed on a dramatic opening stage of Paris-Nice. The New Zealander won a sprint finish in Contres, but only after surviving a barrage of crashes, cross-winds and attacks that saw several major favourites lose more time to the overall leader Lars Boom (Rabobank).

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finished second on the stage, with Jeremy Galland (Saur-Sojasun) rounding out the podium.

"It was a headwind and it was like a slow motion sprint and I was lucky to get it on the line," said Henderson. "It’s beautiful to win here and to win such a beautiful race is a real honour."

"It’s a credit to the high management of the team who put the team together; they selected a group of great guys. We’re not here for show, we’re here to win bike races and we’ve had a great start to the season."

Former cyclo-cross World Champion and overnight race leader Boom filed further evidence of his ability on the road as he made his way into a selection of 15 riders that finished 17 seconds ahead of the peloton.

What had been expected to be a fairly straightforward day for the sprinters turned into anything but, as a nervous peloton collided first with the windy conditions and then each other.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Alberto Contador (Astana) were among the names to crackle through race radio as having crashed. The latter came down just three kilometres from the end of the stage, but was able to quickly remount and rejoin the peloton.

Their mutual presence in the main group saw both suffer the same 17 second loss as and the pair now sit 25 seconds adrift of Boom, in seventh and eighth place overall, respectively.

In contrast, David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) made the late-race selection and leapt from seventh overall into third. Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) also moved up, now fourth overall, while Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) strengthened his grip on second.

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas Doimo) is sixth, and stage winner Henderson is now seventh.

Earlier in the stage Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) leapt out of the peloton after just four kilometres and quickly built themselves an advantage of six minutes by the 30 kilometre mark.

A turn of the screws by Rabobank reduced the gap by half, but by the feed station at 90 kilometres the gap had grown once more to a little over five minutes.

With lunch in their bellies, the peloton re-doubled their efforts to reclaim the duo ahead. Italian Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) took a tumble, but while he was able to quickly rejoin, it served as an omen for what was to come.

Wind in their faces

The peloton ended the pursuit at 150 kilometres, the leaders having spent around 145 of those away from their colleagues. The capture coincided with a turning point in the race. After a fairly direct journey from their start point, the race swung left towards their final destination, and into the wind that had supported their journey so far.

On narrow roads, a crash in the peloton brought down a number of riders including Euskaltel-Euskadi captain Samuel Sanchez. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, the incident occurred just moments after Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) had attacked.

With the peloton in no mood to let the breakaway steal a march, the pressure immediately turned on for another chase. Yet another crash in the peloton saw Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) come down.

With the pressure at the front and the wind at the side, dropped wheels began to morph into gaps as several distinct echelons formed in the roads across the open countryside.

Opportunity knocks, Caisse d'Epargne answer

Recognizing the potential benefit of the situation, Caisse d'Epargne lifted the pace at the front. At 16 kilometres to go Gilbert and Veelers were recaptured. While the peloton began to gradually reform behind, the Spanish Armada that headed the front group continued to push - a selection was formed.

The leaders contained four from the Spanish team: Luis-Leon Sanchez, Vicente Garcia Acosta, José Ivan Gutierrez and Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank), Tony Martin (Team HTC - Columbia), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Nicolas Roche (Ag2R-La Mondiale), David Millar (Garmin - Transitions), Serguei Ivanov and Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) and Greg Henderson (Sky Professional Cycling Team).

“Our team manager Yvon Ledanois knew the finale of the stage perfectly because he came here a few weeks ago to see what the last kilometers looked like. He told us that at 23 kilometers from the finish, as soon as we turned right, the wind could play a very important role and that we had to be in front of the bunch right there,” said Valverde.

“Things went exactly the way he told us, and we gave it everything to make a break in the bunch. The gap on the line reached 17 seconds. It is important most of all because many rivals finished with the second group. Today we showed Team Caisse d’Epargne is a great one and that we will try to be in front every day."

Those that stood to benefit the most from the break quickly became apparent; Voigt and Millar both regular visitors to the front of the group. As the kilometres ticked by it was clear that the peloton were involved more in damage limitation than any serious attempt to catch the leaders.

With three-to-go Alberto Contador (Astana) and Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam crashed.

Ahead, Ivanov (Katusha) shot out of the lead group as the red kite passed overhead. Roche (Ag2R-La Mondiale) led the pursuit before Martin (HTC-Columbia) launched an attack of his own. With a headwind tearing away at the German's slim advantage, it was Grega Bole (Lampre) and Henderson (Sky) who replied with the most powerful response.

Henderson inched away at the Slovenian's slim advantage, eclipsing his wheel in the final metres. A final lunge iced the cake as the Sky sprinter took the biggest win since last year's Vuelta.

"It was tough, nervous but it was OK," Boom said at the finish. 

"The team managed to keep the race under control. In the end, Valverde attacked and I was able to go with them. In the end, it was a hard day but a good day. In Holland, we have lots of Classic like this with crosswinds, the team knows how to handle this."

Full Results
1Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team4:22:17
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
3Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
11David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
12Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
13Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
14Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
15Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:17
17Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
18Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
20Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
23Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
24Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
25André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
26Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
27Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
28Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
29William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
30Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
31Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
33Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
35Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
37Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
39Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
40Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
41Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
42Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
43Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
46Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
47José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
49Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
50Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
52Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
53Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
54Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
55Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
56Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
57Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
58Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
59Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
60Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
61Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
62Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
63Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
64Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
65Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
66Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
67Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
68Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
69Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
71Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
74Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
75Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
76Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
77Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
78Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
79Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
80Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
81Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
82Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
85Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
86Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
87Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
88Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
89Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
90Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
91Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
92Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
93Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
94Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
95Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
96Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
97Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
100Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
101Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
102Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
103Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
104David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
105Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
106Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
107Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
108Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
109Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
110Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
111Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
112Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
113Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
114Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
115Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
116Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:04:53
117Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
118Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
119Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
120David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
122Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
123Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
124Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
125Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
126Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
127Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:12
128Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
129Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
130Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
131Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
132Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
133Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
134Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
135Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
136Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
137Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
138Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
139Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
140Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
141Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
142Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
143Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
144Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
145Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
146Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
147Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
148Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
149Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
151Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
152Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
153Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
154David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
155Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
156Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
157Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
158Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
159Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
160Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
161Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
162Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
163Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
164Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
165Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
166Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
167Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
168Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
169Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
170Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
171Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
172Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
173Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
174Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto

Sprint 1 - Gaubert - 66.0 Km
1Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1

Sprint 2 - Herbault - 145.0 Km
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano3pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank1

Points
1Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team25pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini22
3Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha18
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank14
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team13
9Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia12
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo11
11David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions10
12Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank9
13Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha8
14Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne7
15Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
16Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo5
17Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini4
18Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
19Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank2
20Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Young riders
1Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini4:22:17
2Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
5Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:00:17
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
7Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
9Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
13Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
18Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
19Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
21Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
22Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
25Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
26Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
27Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:04:53
28Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
29Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
30Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:07:12
31Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
33Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
35Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
37Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
38Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
39Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
40Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions

Teams
1Saur-Sojasun13:07:08
2Katusha Team
3Caisse d'Epargne
4Liquigas-Doimo0:00:17
5Rabobank
6Lampre - Farnese
7Team HTC - Columbia
8Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Team Saxo Bank
10Team Sky
11AG2R-La Mondiale
12Garmin - Transitions
13Francaise Des Jeux0:00:34
14Omega Pharma - Lotto
15Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
17Quick Step Cycling Team
18Skil-Shimano
19Euskaltel - Euskadi
20Cervelo Test Team
21Team Radioshack
22Astana

General classification after stage 1
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank4:33:11
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:05
3David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:13
4Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:14
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:15
6Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:20
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:25
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:29
10Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:31
12Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:32
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:34
14Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:35
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
16Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
17Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:36
18Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:38
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:39
20Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:41
21Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:42
22Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
23Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
24Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:43
25Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:46
27José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
28Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:47
29Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
30Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:48
31Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:49
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:50
34Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
35Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
36Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:52
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:53
38André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
39Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
40Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
42Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
43William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
44Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:55
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
47Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:56
48Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:57
49Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
50Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team0:00:58
51Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:59
52Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:01:00
53Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
54Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:01
55Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
56Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
57Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
58Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:02
59Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
60David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:03
61Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:05
62Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:06
63Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:07
64Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
65Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team0:01:08
66Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
67Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
68Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
69Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:01:10
70Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:11
71Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
72Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
73Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:12
74Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
75Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
76Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:13
77Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
78Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:14
79Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
80Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
81Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
82Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:01:15
83Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
84Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
86Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:01:16
87Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
88Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
89Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team0:01:17
90Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:18
91Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
92Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:01:19
93Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
94Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:01:20
96Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:21
97Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:24
98Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
99Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:01:25
100Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:28
101Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:29
102Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:30
103Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:31
104Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:01:32
105Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
106Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
107Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:36
108Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:01:38
109Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:39
110Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:40
111Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:01:47
112Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:50
113Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
114Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:52
115Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
116Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:05:21
117Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:05:22
118Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:05:29
119Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux0:05:32
120David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:35
121Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:38
122Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:47
123Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team0:05:57
124Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:03
125Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:06:08
126Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:06:27
127Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:34
128Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
129Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:07:36
130Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:37
131Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:41
132Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:43
133Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:07:47
134Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
135Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
136Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
137Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:07:54
138Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:55
139Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
140Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:07:56
141Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:57
142Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:07:58
143Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
144Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:07:59
145Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:03
146David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
147Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:04
148Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:08:05
149Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
150Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:08:06
151Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:10
152Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:08:13
153Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:08:14
154Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:08:15
155Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:08:16
156Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:17
157Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:08:19
158Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
159Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:08:20
160Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:21
161Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:22
162Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:08:23
163Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:30
164Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:32
165Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
166Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:33
167Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
168Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:08:34
169Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:08:35
170Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:43
171Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:08:45
172Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:09:20
173Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:21
174Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:11:27

Points classification
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank36pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank36
3Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team25
4David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions24
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo23
6Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini22
7Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne20
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack20
9Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana18
11Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha18
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo16
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
14Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team15
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale15
16Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team13
17Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia12
18Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
20Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana9
21Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
22Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha8
23Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
24Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
26Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
27Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
28Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo5
29Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack5
30Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini4
31Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions4
32Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
33Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3
34Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
35Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank2
36Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto1
37Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountains classification
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank4pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Young rider classification
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank4:33:11
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:15
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:29
4Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:32
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:39
6Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:43
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:46
8Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:49
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:50
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:55
12Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:57
13Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:01:00
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:01
15Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
16Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:02
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:01:12
18Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:13
19Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:14
20Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
21Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:16
22Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
23Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:24
24Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:01:32
25Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:01:38
26Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:52
27Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:05:21
28Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:03
29Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:06:08
30Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:07:36
31Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:41
32Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:43
33Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:07:47
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:07:54
35Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:07:55
36Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:05
37Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:08:15
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:21
39Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:08:23
40Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:08:33

Teams classification
1Caisse d'Epargne13:41:04
2Liquigas-Doimo0:00:05
3Team Saxo Bank
4Rabobank
5Garmin - Transitions0:00:07
6Team Radioshack0:00:08
7Saur-Sojasun0:00:12
8Team Sky0:00:26
9Katusha Team0:00:34
10Astana0:00:36
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:44
12Team HTC - Columbia0:00:45
13Ag2R-La Mondiale
14Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:46
15Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
16Omega Pharma - Lotto
17Cervelo Test Team
18Lampre - Farnese0:01:09
19Francaise Des Jeux0:01:14
20Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:16
21Quick Step Cycling Team0:01:35
22Skil-Shimano0:01:50

 

