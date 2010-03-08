Henderson wins windy stage to Contres
Winds shatter peloton, Boom makes the split
Stage 1: Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines - Contres
Greg Henderson (Team Sky) triumphed on a dramatic opening stage of Paris-Nice. The New Zealander won a sprint finish in Contres, but only after surviving a barrage of crashes, cross-winds and attacks that saw several major favourites lose more time to the overall leader Lars Boom (Rabobank).
Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finished second on the stage, with Jeremy Galland (Saur-Sojasun) rounding out the podium.
"It was a headwind and it was like a slow motion sprint and I was lucky to get it on the line," said Henderson. "It’s beautiful to win here and to win such a beautiful race is a real honour."
"It’s a credit to the high management of the team who put the team together; they selected a group of great guys. We’re not here for show, we’re here to win bike races and we’ve had a great start to the season."
Former cyclo-cross World Champion and overnight race leader Boom filed further evidence of his ability on the road as he made his way into a selection of 15 riders that finished 17 seconds ahead of the peloton.
What had been expected to be a fairly straightforward day for the sprinters turned into anything but, as a nervous peloton collided first with the windy conditions and then each other.
Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Alberto Contador (Astana) were among the names to crackle through race radio as having crashed. The latter came down just three kilometres from the end of the stage, but was able to quickly remount and rejoin the peloton.
Their mutual presence in the main group saw both suffer the same 17 second loss as and the pair now sit 25 seconds adrift of Boom, in seventh and eighth place overall, respectively.
In contrast, David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) made the late-race selection and leapt from seventh overall into third. Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) also moved up, now fourth overall, while Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) strengthened his grip on second.
Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas Doimo) is sixth, and stage winner Henderson is now seventh.
Earlier in the stage Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) leapt out of the peloton after just four kilometres and quickly built themselves an advantage of six minutes by the 30 kilometre mark.
A turn of the screws by Rabobank reduced the gap by half, but by the feed station at 90 kilometres the gap had grown once more to a little over five minutes.
With lunch in their bellies, the peloton re-doubled their efforts to reclaim the duo ahead. Italian Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) took a tumble, but while he was able to quickly rejoin, it served as an omen for what was to come.
Wind in their faces
The peloton ended the pursuit at 150 kilometres, the leaders having spent around 145 of those away from their colleagues. The capture coincided with a turning point in the race. After a fairly direct journey from their start point, the race swung left towards their final destination, and into the wind that had supported their journey so far.
On narrow roads, a crash in the peloton brought down a number of riders including Euskaltel-Euskadi captain Samuel Sanchez. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, the incident occurred just moments after Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) had attacked.
With the peloton in no mood to let the breakaway steal a march, the pressure immediately turned on for another chase. Yet another crash in the peloton saw Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) come down.
With the pressure at the front and the wind at the side, dropped wheels began to morph into gaps as several distinct echelons formed in the roads across the open countryside.
Opportunity knocks, Caisse d'Epargne answer
Recognizing the potential benefit of the situation, Caisse d'Epargne lifted the pace at the front. At 16 kilometres to go Gilbert and Veelers were recaptured. While the peloton began to gradually reform behind, the Spanish Armada that headed the front group continued to push - a selection was formed.
The leaders contained four from the Spanish team: Luis-Leon Sanchez, Vicente Garcia Acosta, José Ivan Gutierrez and Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank), Tony Martin (Team HTC - Columbia), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Nicolas Roche (Ag2R-La Mondiale), David Millar (Garmin - Transitions), Serguei Ivanov and Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) and Greg Henderson (Sky Professional Cycling Team).
“Our team manager Yvon Ledanois knew the finale of the stage perfectly because he came here a few weeks ago to see what the last kilometers looked like. He told us that at 23 kilometers from the finish, as soon as we turned right, the wind could play a very important role and that we had to be in front of the bunch right there,” said Valverde.
“Things went exactly the way he told us, and we gave it everything to make a break in the bunch. The gap on the line reached 17 seconds. It is important most of all because many rivals finished with the second group. Today we showed Team Caisse d’Epargne is a great one and that we will try to be in front every day."
Those that stood to benefit the most from the break quickly became apparent; Voigt and Millar both regular visitors to the front of the group. As the kilometres ticked by it was clear that the peloton were involved more in damage limitation than any serious attempt to catch the leaders.
With three-to-go Alberto Contador (Astana) and Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam crashed.
Ahead, Ivanov (Katusha) shot out of the lead group as the red kite passed overhead. Roche (Ag2R-La Mondiale) led the pursuit before Martin (HTC-Columbia) launched an attack of his own. With a headwind tearing away at the German's slim advantage, it was Grega Bole (Lampre) and Henderson (Sky) who replied with the most powerful response.
Henderson inched away at the Slovenian's slim advantage, eclipsing his wheel in the final metres. A final lunge iced the cake as the Sky sprinter took the biggest win since last year's Vuelta.
"It was tough, nervous but it was OK," Boom said at the finish.
"The team managed to keep the race under control. In the end, Valverde attacked and I was able to go with them. In the end, it was a hard day but a good day. In Holland, we have lots of Classic like this with crosswinds, the team knows how to handle this."
|1
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4:22:17
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|3
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|11
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:17
|17
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|18
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|20
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|23
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|24
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|26
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|27
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|28
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|30
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|33
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|35
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|37
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|39
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|40
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|42
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|43
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|46
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|49
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|50
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|52
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|53
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|55
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|56
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|57
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|58
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|59
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|61
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|62
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|64
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|65
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|66
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|67
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|68
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|71
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|74
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|75
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|76
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|77
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|78
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|80
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|81
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|82
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|85
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|86
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|87
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|88
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|89
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|90
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|91
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|92
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|93
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|94
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|95
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|96
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|97
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|100
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|101
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|102
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|103
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|104
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|105
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|106
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|107
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|108
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|109
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|110
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|111
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|112
|Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|113
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|114
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|115
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|116
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:04:53
|117
|Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|118
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|119
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|120
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|122
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|123
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|124
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|125
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|126
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|127
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:12
|128
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|129
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|131
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|132
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|133
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|134
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|135
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|136
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|139
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|140
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|141
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|142
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|143
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|144
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|145
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|146
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|147
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|148
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|149
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|150
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|151
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|152
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|153
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|154
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|155
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|156
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|157
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|158
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|159
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|160
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|163
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|164
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|165
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|166
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|167
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|168
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|169
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
|170
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|171
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|172
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|173
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|174
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|22
|3
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|11
|11
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|13
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|14
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|15
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|16
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|5
|17
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|4
|18
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|19
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|20
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|4:22:17
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:17
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|9
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|19
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|21
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|22
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|25
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|26
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|27
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:04:53
|28
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|30
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:07:12
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|35
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|40
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|Saur-Sojasun
|13:07:08
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:17
|5
|Rabobank
|6
|Lampre - Farnese
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|12
|Garmin - Transitions
|13
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:34
|14
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|15
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|18
|Skil-Shimano
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|Cervelo Test Team
|21
|Team Radioshack
|22
|Astana
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|4:33:11
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:05
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:13
|4
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:14
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:15
|6
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:25
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:29
|10
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:31
|12
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:32
|13
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:34
|14
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:35
|15
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|16
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|17
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:36
|18
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:38
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|20
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|21
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|22
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|23
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:43
|25
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:46
|27
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:47
|29
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|31
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:49
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:50
|34
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|36
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:52
|37
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:53
|38
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|39
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|40
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|42
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|43
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|44
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:55
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:00:56
|48
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:57
|49
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:58
|51
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:59
|52
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:00
|53
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:01
|55
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|56
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|57
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|58
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:02
|59
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|60
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:03
|61
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:05
|62
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:06
|63
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:07
|64
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|65
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:08
|66
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|67
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|69
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:10
|70
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:11
|71
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|72
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|73
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:12
|74
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|76
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:13
|77
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|78
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:14
|79
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|80
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|82
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:15
|83
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|84
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|0:01:16
|87
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|88
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|89
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:17
|90
|Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:18
|91
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|92
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:19
|93
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:20
|96
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:21
|97
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:24
|98
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|99
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:25
|100
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:28
|101
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:29
|102
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:30
|103
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:31
|104
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|105
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|106
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|107
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:36
|108
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:38
|109
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:39
|110
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:40
|111
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:01:47
|112
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:50
|113
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|114
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:52
|115
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|116
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:05:21
|117
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:22
|118
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:29
|119
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:05:32
|120
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:35
|121
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:38
|122
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|123
|Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|0:05:57
|124
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:06:03
|125
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:06:08
|126
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:06:27
|127
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:34
|128
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|129
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:36
|130
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|131
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:41
|132
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:43
|133
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:07:47
|134
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|135
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|136
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|137
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:54
|138
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|139
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|140
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:56
|141
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:57
|142
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:58
|143
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
|144
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:59
|145
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:03
|146
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|147
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:04
|148
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:05
|149
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:08:06
|151
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:10
|152
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:13
|153
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:08:14
|154
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:15
|155
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|0:08:16
|156
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:08:17
|157
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:08:19
|158
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|159
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:08:20
|160
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:21
|161
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:22
|162
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:23
|163
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|164
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|165
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|166
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:33
|167
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|168
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:08:34
|169
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:08:35
|170
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:43
|171
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:08:45
|172
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:20
|173
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:21
|174
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:11:27
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|36
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|3
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|23
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|22
|7
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|9
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|18
|11
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|16
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|14
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|15
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|16
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|18
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|20
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|9
|21
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|22
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|23
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|24
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|26
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|27
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|5
|29
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|5
|30
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|4
|31
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|32
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|34
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|35
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|36
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1
|37
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|4:33:11
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:15
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:29
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:32
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:43
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:46
|8
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:49
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:50
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:55
|12
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:57
|13
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:00
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:01
|15
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:02
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:12
|18
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:13
|19
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:14
|20
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|21
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:16
|22
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|23
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:24
|24
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|25
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:38
|26
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:52
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:05:21
|28
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:06:03
|29
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:06:08
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:36
|31
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:41
|32
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:43
|33
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:07:47
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:54
|35
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:55
|36
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:05
|37
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:15
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:21
|39
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:23
|40
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:08:33
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|13:41:04
|2
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Rabobank
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:07
|6
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:08
|7
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:12
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:26
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:00:34
|10
|Astana
|0:00:36
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:44
|12
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:45
|13
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:46
|15
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|16
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|17
|Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:01:09
|19
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:01:14
|20
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:16
|21
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|22
|Skil-Shimano
|0:01:50
