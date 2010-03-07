Trending

Sonic Boom hits prologue opener

Lars Boom shuts out Leipheimer and Contador

Image 1 of 57

Lars Boom (Rabobank) en route to victory in the Paris-Nice prologue.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) en route to victory in the Paris-Nice prologue.
(Image credit: AFP)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 57

Lars Boom (Rabobank) earned the Paris-Nice leader's jersey with his prologue victory.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) earned the Paris-Nice leader's jersey with his prologue victory.
(Image credit: AFP)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 57

Lars Boom (Rabobank) powers up the climb

Lars Boom (Rabobank) powers up the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 57

Lars Boom (Rabobank) pushes his body to the limit

Lars Boom (Rabobank) pushes his body to the limit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 57

Boom in yellow

Boom in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 57

Sonic Boom: The Rabobank rider takes the win

Sonic Boom: The Rabobank rider takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 57

Lars Boom (Rabobank) on the winner's podium

Lars Boom (Rabobank) on the winner's podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 57

Dario David Cioni (Sky Professional Cycling Team)

Dario David Cioni (Sky Professional Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 57

Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia)

Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 57

Alberto Contador crosses the line in fourth place

Alberto Contador crosses the line in fourth place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 57

Alberto Contador on his new Specialized machine

Alberto Contador on his new Specialized machine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 57

Frederik Willems (Liquigas - Doimo)

Frederik Willems (Liquigas - Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 57

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma - Lotto) powers up the climb

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma - Lotto) powers up the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 57

Serge Pauwels (Sky Professional Cycling Team)

Serge Pauwels (Sky Professional Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 57

Steegmans (RadioShack) would end the day in hospital

Steegmans (RadioShack) would end the day in hospital
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 57

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was well outside the top ten

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was well outside the top ten
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 57

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 57

Gert Steegmans (Radioshack) ended the day in hospital

Gert Steegmans (Radioshack) ended the day in hospital
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 57

Greg Henderson (Sky) will aim for the sprints

Greg Henderson (Sky) will aim for the sprints
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 57

Lars Boom (Rabobank) about to start

Lars Boom (Rabobank) about to start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 57

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) has more pressure on his shoulders this year

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) has more pressure on his shoulders this year
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 57

Daniel Lloyd (Cervélo Test Team)

Daniel Lloyd (Cervélo Test Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 57

Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) switched teams in the winter

Alexandr Kolobnev (Team Katusha) switched teams in the winter
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 57

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) at the start

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 57

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 57

Dominique Rollin (Cervélo Test Team)

Dominique Rollin (Cervélo Test Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 57

Frenchman Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step)

Frenchman Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 57

Ted King (Cervélo Test Team)

Ted King (Cervélo Test Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 57

Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia) is Belgium's national time trial champion

Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia) is Belgium's national time trial champion
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 57

Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) will have better days in the mountains. He took 85th today

Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) will have better days in the mountains. He took 85th today
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 57

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) sets off

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) sets off
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 57

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) rolls down the start

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) rolls down the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 57

Levi Leipheimer (Team RadioShack) took third

Levi Leipheimer (Team RadioShack) took third
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 57

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) could be a dark horse for the overall

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) could be a dark horse for the overall
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 57

Germany's Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank)

Germany's Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 57

Ban or no ban on his bike, Contador knows how to time trial

Ban or no ban on his bike, Contador knows how to time trial
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 57

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the start ramp

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the start ramp
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 57

Alberto Contador in his national champion's jersey

Alberto Contador in his national champion's jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 57

Almost as surprising as Boom's win was Jens Voigt's second place

Almost as surprising as Boom's win was Jens Voigt's second place
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 57

Skin tight: Sanchez before the start

Skin tight: Sanchez before the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 57

Luis-Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) about to start

Luis-Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) about to start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 57

Luis-Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) powers down the start ramp

Luis-Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) powers down the start ramp
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 57

Hayden Roulston fresh from his strong performance in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

Hayden Roulston fresh from his strong performance in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 57

Simon Gerrans (Sky) is an outside bet for the podium in Paris-Nice

Simon Gerrans (Sky) is an outside bet for the podium in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 57

José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) is solid against the clock but today's stage didn't suit him

José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) is solid against the clock but today's stage didn't suit him
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 57

Lars Boom pushes off

Lars Boom pushes off
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 57

Oscar Bravo: Pereiro (Astana) will ride Paris-Nice in support of Alberto Contador

Oscar Bravo: Pereiro (Astana) will ride Paris-Nice in support of Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 57

A rider about to start the prologue

A rider about to start the prologue
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 49 of 57

Defending champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne).

Defending champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne).
(Image credit: Alain Quenderf)
Image 50 of 57

Yury Trofimov (Bouygues Telecom) finished well down the standings.

Yury Trofimov (Bouygues Telecom) finished well down the standings.
(Image credit: Alain Quenderf)
(Image credit: Alain Quenderf)
Image 51 of 57

Cofidis' Samuel Dumoulin was just under a minute behind Boom.

Cofidis' Samuel Dumoulin was just under a minute behind Boom.
(Image credit: Alain Quenderf)
Image 52 of 57

Prologue winner Lars Boom (Rabobank).

Prologue winner Lars Boom (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Alain Quenderf)
Image 53 of 57

Boom was dominant in his prologue win.

Boom was dominant in his prologue win.
(Image credit: Alain Quenderf)
Image 54 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).
(Image credit: Alain Quenderf)
Image 55 of 57

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) finished in 31st.

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) finished in 31st.
(Image credit: Alain Quenderf)
Image 56 of 57

Astana captain Alberto Contador set up his week with fourth in the prologue.

Astana captain Alberto Contador set up his week with fourth in the prologue.
(Image credit: Alain Quenderf)
(Image credit: Alain Quenderf)
Image 57 of 57

Jens Voigt in typical 'pained expression' mode.

Jens Voigt in typical 'pained expression' mode.
(Image credit: Alain Quenderf)

Lars Boom only had to wait a little over an hour this afternoon to be crowned winner of the Paris-Nice prologue, but it must have felt like an eternity to the Dutchman.

After posting the day's best time of 10:56 on the sunny, windblown 8km course in Montfort L'Amaury, 20km southwest of Paris, the second-year Rabobank rider retreated from the zero-degree weather to the comforts of his team bus and changed clothes. Then he tried to do anything to take his mind off the reality that over 70 of the world's best riders had yet to tackle the course.

"I just waited on the bus and sat there," Boom told Cyclingnews after the race. "And I watched a little TV."

Expecting to be topped, all he saw were late-afternoon challenges falling short. First from Levi Leipheimer (Team RadioShack), who took third place. Then two-time Tour de France champion Alberto Contador (Astana), who matched Leipheimer's effort. Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank), prologue winner in 2005, came the closest, finishing three seconds off the pace in second place.

As the sun set on the first day of Paris-Nice, the Dutchman stood above them all.

"It's really nice to beat these guys, but also a little bit crazy, too," said Boom, who won Stage 15 of the Vuelta a España last fall.

A former cyclo-cross star and the current Dutch national champion in the specialty, Boom was able to tame a tough course that started uphill onto a 200m section of Classics-esque cobbles.

The riders then had to tackle the category 3 Côte de Boursouffle, hit a plateau and finish slightly uphill at the top of the town. A strong headwind in the last two kilometers proved problematic for many riders, giving them an extra obstacle towards the finish.

"For sure, my background in cyclo-cross helped today, because of the cobbles and full speed uphill from the start," said Boom, 24, who also picked up the white jersey for best young rider.

His starting position may have helped as well; Boom went off 79th of 176 riders and said after the race that the wind may have been less severe when he was on the course. Though the elements may have deterred the race favourites from wearing yellow today, many put themselves in a great position for the rest of the week.

All eyes were on Alberto Contador, who famously slipped at the end of last year's race, failing to eat enough in the penultimate stage and handing the GC to compatriot Luis Léon Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne).

The Spaniard was the fourth-to-last starter and, despite an earpiece malfunction rendering him unable to hear direction from his team car, immediately showed the form that won him the Vuelta ao Algarve. And he came close to delivering in the stretch, his red Spanish TT champion kit gleaming in the mid-afternoon sun as he made the final push.

He managed to finish in fourth, just milliseconds behind Levi Leipheimer, the '09 Tour of California champion who was beset by injuries in the second half of last season. David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) also looked strong, finishing 11 seconds back, and defending champion Luis Léon Sánchez, the last rider to start the race today, ended up 12 seconds off the pace.

Czech rider Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), winner of this year's Giro di Sardegna, and '08 Olympic road race champion Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) finished ninth and tenth respectively.

All this points to a great finish headed into Nice, but it's unlikely that today's star, Lars Boom, will be in yellow by that point. He and Rabobank will not go down without a fight, though.

They've got a 201.5km flat stage tomorrow from St.-Arnoult-En-Yvelines to Contres and then just slightly hillier days Tuesday and Wednesday as the race heads south towards the Auvergne region. It's on Thursday, with the category 1 La Croix Nerve, when the fireworks will start.

"We have a good team here, but not the best climbers," Boom said. "In the flat stages the next two days I think we can defend the yellow jersey successfully."

Cyclo-cross rules

It was a great day for the all-terrain guys. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) was actually in second for a bulk of the day before finishing fifth overall, 10 seconds back of Lars Boom. Like Boom, he was a former cyclo-cross champion before converting to the road. The 20-year old Slovakian won his country's 2007 national championship and the '08 junior mountain bike world championship.

Steegmans crashes; will have surgery

RadioShack's Gert Steegmans, who suffered a concussion two weeks ago at Algarve, had more bad luck today when he suffered a broken collarbone during his prologue run. It is believed that today's strong winds played a part in the crash, which occurred halfway through his race.

He's scheduled to have surgery at a hospital in Belgium tomorrow, according to race officials.

On the bright side, RadioShack had two strong performances today from Americans Levi Leipheimer and Chris Horner, who finished third and sixteenth respectively. For a while, Horner was in seventh place overall.

"It was a decent run for me today on this Classics-like course," he said.

Despite the loss of Steegmans, who won two stages of Paris-Nice in 2008, the team will work in support of Leipheimer.

"A beautiful race"

Garmin's David Millar was briefly in the top five this afternoon, before Leipheimer and Voigt pushed him back to a seventh place finish. And afterwards, he was very pleased with his effort in the difficult conditions.

"It was all about pace judgment today because of the course. We had real cobbles, which are really tough on a time trial bike, and then the last part was uphill into the headwind," he said.

And he also enjoyed the venue, saying it was more interesting visually than the last two prologues at Paris-Nice.

"I really enjoyed it today, it was a beautiful race," he said. "This town was great and the venue was spectacular."

Garmin - Transitions had good performances from other riders, including Canadian Svein Tuft, who finished 17th overall, but one of the team's favorites, American Christian Vande Velde finished 42 seconds back. He injured his ankle in the Vuelta ao Algarve and is on the mend.

"I'm happy we had a good result and I think we're motivated to be in good form," said Millar. "With Christian working to regain his fitness I'm hoping we'll have a good finish.

Full Results
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:10:56
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:03
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:06
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:10
6Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:11
8Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:12
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:13
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:15
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:16
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
13Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:17
14Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:19
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:20
16Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
17Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
18Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:22
19Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:23
21Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
22Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
24Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:27
25Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
27José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
28Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:28
29Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
30Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
31Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:29
32Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
33Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
34Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:30
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team0:00:31
37Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
39Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:32
40Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:33
41Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
42Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
43Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
44Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
45Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:34
47André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
48Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
49Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:00:35
51Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
52William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
53Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
54Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:36
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
56Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:37
57Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
58Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:38
59Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:40
61Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
62Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
63David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
65Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:41
66Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
67Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
68Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
69Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:42
71Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
72Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
73Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
74Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
75Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
76Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
77Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
78Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
79David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:44
80Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
81Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
82Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:00:45
83Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:46
84Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:47
85Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:48
86Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
87Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:49
88Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
89David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
90Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
91Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
92Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
93Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
94Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:51
95Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
96Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
97Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
98Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
99Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
100Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
101Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
102Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
103Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:53
104Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
105Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
106Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
107Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:54
108Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
109Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:55
110Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
111Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
112Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:00:56
113Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
114Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
116Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:00:57
117Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
118Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:00:58
120Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
121Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:59
122Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
123Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
124Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:01:00
125Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
126Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
127Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:01
129Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
130Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team0:01:02
131Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
132Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
133Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:03
134Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:05
135Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
136Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
137Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
138Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
139Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:06
140Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
141Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:07
142Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:08
143Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
144Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:09
145Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
146Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:10
147Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:11
148Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:12
149Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:01:13
150Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
151Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
152Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
153Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:16
154Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:17
155Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
156Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
157Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
158Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:01:19
159Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
160Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
161Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:01:20
162Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
163Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:21
164Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
165Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:01:28
166Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:29
167Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:01:31
168Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
169Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
170Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:01:32
171Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:33
172Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
173Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:06
174Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:07
175Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:13
176Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack

Points
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank25pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank22
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack20
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana18
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo16
6Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team15
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions14
8Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne13
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo12
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana9
13Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
14Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
16Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack5
17Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions4
18Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3
19Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Boursouffle (Cat. 3), 1.5km
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank4pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Best young rider
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:10:56
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:10
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:13
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:20
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:22
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:26
7Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:27
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
9Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:29
10Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:30
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:31
13Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:33
14Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:36
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:38
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
18Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:41
19Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
20Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:42
22Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
23Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:43
24Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:00:53
26Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:54
27Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:00:55
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:57
29Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:00
30Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:01
32Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:05
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:07
34Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:08
35Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:09
36Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:01:13
37Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
38Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:01:19
39Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
40Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:33

Teams
1Team RadioShack0:33:30
2Liquigas-Doimo0:00:14
3Team Saxo Bank
4Rabobank
5Garmin - Transitions0:00:16
6Caisse d'Epargne0:00:26
7Astana0:00:28
8Team Sky0:00:35
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:36
10Saur-Sojasun0:00:38
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:53
13Cervélo Test Team
14Team HTC - Columbia0:00:54
15Ag2R-La Mondiale
16Katusha Team0:01:00
17Francaise des Jeux0:01:06
18Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:08
19Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
20Lampre - Farnese0:01:18
21Quick Step Cycling Team0:01:27
22Skil-Shimano0:01:42

General classification after prologue
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:10:56
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:03
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:06
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:10
6Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:11
8Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:12
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:13
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:15
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:16
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
13Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:17
14Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:19
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:20
16Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
17Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
18Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:22
19Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:23
21Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
22Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
24Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:27
25Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
27José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
28Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:28
29Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
30Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
31Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:29
32Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
33Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
34Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:30
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team0:00:31
37Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
39Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:32
40Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:33
41Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
42Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
43Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
44Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
45Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:34
47André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
48Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
49Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:00:35
51Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
52William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
53Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
54Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:36
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
56Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:37
57Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
58Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:38
59Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:40
61Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
62Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
63David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
65Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:41
66Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
67Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
68Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
69Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:42
71Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
72Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
73Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
74Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
75Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
76Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
77Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
78Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
79David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:44
80Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
81Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
82Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:00:45
83Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:46
84Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:47
85Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:48
86Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
87Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:49
88Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
89David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
90Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
91Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
92Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
93Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
94Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:51
95Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
96Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
97Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
98Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
99Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
100Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
101Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
102Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
103Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:53
104Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
105Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
106Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
107Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:54
108Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
109Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:55
110Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
111Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
112Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:00:56
113Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
114Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
116Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:00:57
117Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
118Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions0:00:58
120Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
121Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:59
122Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
123Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
124Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:01:00
125Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
126Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
127Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:01
129Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
130Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team0:01:02
131Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
132Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
133Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:03
134Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:05
135Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
136Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
137Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
138Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
139Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:06
140Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
141Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:07
142Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:08
143Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
144Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:09
145Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
146Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:10
147Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:11
148Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:12
149Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:01:13
150Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
151Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
152Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
153Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:16
154Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:17
155Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
156Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
157Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
158Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:01:19
159Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
160Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
161Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:01:20
162Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
163Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:21
164Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
165Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:01:28
166Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:29
167Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:01:31
168Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
169Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
170Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:01:32
171Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:33
172Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
173Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:06
174Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:07
175Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:13
176Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack

Points classification
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank25pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank22
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack20
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana18
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo16
6Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team15
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions14
8Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne13
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo12
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana9
13Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
14Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
16Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack5
17Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions4
18Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3
19Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto1

Mountains classification
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank4pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Best young rider classification
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:10:56
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:10
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:13
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:20
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:22
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:26
7Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:27
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
9Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:29
10Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:30
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:31
13Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:33
14Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:36
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:38
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
18Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:41
19Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
20Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:42
22Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
23Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:43
24Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:00:53
26Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:54
27Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:00:55
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:57
29Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:00
30Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:01
32Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:05
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:07
34Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:08
35Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:09
36Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:01:13
37Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
38Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:01:19
39Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
40Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:33

Teams classification
1Team RadioShack0:33:30
2Liquigas-Doimo0:00:14
3Team Saxo Bank
4Rabobank
5Garmin - Transitions0:00:16
6Caisse d'Epargne0:00:26
7Astana0:00:28
8Team Sky0:00:35
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:36
10Saur-Sojasun0:00:38
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:53
13Cervélo Test Team
14Team HTC - Columbia0:00:54
15Ag2R-La Mondiale
16Katusha Team0:01:00
17Francaise des Jeux0:01:06
18Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:08
19Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
20Lampre - Farnese0:01:18
21Quick Step Cycling Team0:01:27
22Skil-Shimano0:01:42

