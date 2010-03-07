Image 1 of 57 Lars Boom (Rabobank) en route to victory in the Paris-Nice prologue. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 57 Lars Boom (Rabobank) earned the Paris-Nice leader's jersey with his prologue victory. Lars Boom only had to wait a little over an hour this afternoon to be crowned winner of the Paris-Nice prologue, but it must have felt like an eternity to the Dutchman.

After posting the day's best time of 10:56 on the sunny, windblown 8km course in Montfort L'Amaury, 20km southwest of Paris, the second-year Rabobank rider retreated from the zero-degree weather to the comforts of his team bus and changed clothes. Then he tried to do anything to take his mind off the reality that over 70 of the world's best riders had yet to tackle the course.

"I just waited on the bus and sat there," Boom told Cyclingnews after the race. "And I watched a little TV."

Expecting to be topped, all he saw were late-afternoon challenges falling short. First from Levi Leipheimer (Team RadioShack), who took third place. Then two-time Tour de France champion Alberto Contador (Astana), who matched Leipheimer's effort. Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank), prologue winner in 2005, came the closest, finishing three seconds off the pace in second place.

As the sun set on the first day of Paris-Nice, the Dutchman stood above them all.

"It's really nice to beat these guys, but also a little bit crazy, too," said Boom, who won Stage 15 of the Vuelta a España last fall.

A former cyclo-cross star and the current Dutch national champion in the specialty, Boom was able to tame a tough course that started uphill onto a 200m section of Classics-esque cobbles.

The riders then had to tackle the category 3 Côte de Boursouffle, hit a plateau and finish slightly uphill at the top of the town. A strong headwind in the last two kilometers proved problematic for many riders, giving them an extra obstacle towards the finish.

"For sure, my background in cyclo-cross helped today, because of the cobbles and full speed uphill from the start," said Boom, 24, who also picked up the white jersey for best young rider.

His starting position may have helped as well; Boom went off 79th of 176 riders and said after the race that the wind may have been less severe when he was on the course. Though the elements may have deterred the race favourites from wearing yellow today, many put themselves in a great position for the rest of the week.

All eyes were on Alberto Contador, who famously slipped at the end of last year's race, failing to eat enough in the penultimate stage and handing the GC to compatriot Luis Léon Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne).

The Spaniard was the fourth-to-last starter and, despite an earpiece malfunction rendering him unable to hear direction from his team car, immediately showed the form that won him the Vuelta ao Algarve. And he came close to delivering in the stretch, his red Spanish TT champion kit gleaming in the mid-afternoon sun as he made the final push.

He managed to finish in fourth, just milliseconds behind Levi Leipheimer, the '09 Tour of California champion who was beset by injuries in the second half of last season. David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) also looked strong, finishing 11 seconds back, and defending champion Luis Léon Sánchez, the last rider to start the race today, ended up 12 seconds off the pace.

Czech rider Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), winner of this year's Giro di Sardegna, and '08 Olympic road race champion Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) finished ninth and tenth respectively.

All this points to a great finish headed into Nice, but it's unlikely that today's star, Lars Boom, will be in yellow by that point. He and Rabobank will not go down without a fight, though.

They've got a 201.5km flat stage tomorrow from St.-Arnoult-En-Yvelines to Contres and then just slightly hillier days Tuesday and Wednesday as the race heads south towards the Auvergne region. It's on Thursday, with the category 1 La Croix Nerve, when the fireworks will start.

"We have a good team here, but not the best climbers," Boom said. "In the flat stages the next two days I think we can defend the yellow jersey successfully."

Cyclo-cross rules

It was a great day for the all-terrain guys. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) was actually in second for a bulk of the day before finishing fifth overall, 10 seconds back of Lars Boom. Like Boom, he was a former cyclo-cross champion before converting to the road. The 20-year old Slovakian won his country's 2007 national championship and the '08 junior mountain bike world championship.

Steegmans crashes; will have surgery

RadioShack's Gert Steegmans, who suffered a concussion two weeks ago at Algarve, had more bad luck today when he suffered a broken collarbone during his prologue run. It is believed that today's strong winds played a part in the crash, which occurred halfway through his race.

He's scheduled to have surgery at a hospital in Belgium tomorrow, according to race officials.

On the bright side, RadioShack had two strong performances today from Americans Levi Leipheimer and Chris Horner, who finished third and sixteenth respectively. For a while, Horner was in seventh place overall.

"It was a decent run for me today on this Classics-like course," he said.

Despite the loss of Steegmans, who won two stages of Paris-Nice in 2008, the team will work in support of Leipheimer.

"A beautiful race"

Garmin's David Millar was briefly in the top five this afternoon, before Leipheimer and Voigt pushed him back to a seventh place finish. And afterwards, he was very pleased with his effort in the difficult conditions.

"It was all about pace judgment today because of the course. We had real cobbles, which are really tough on a time trial bike, and then the last part was uphill into the headwind," he said.

And he also enjoyed the venue, saying it was more interesting visually than the last two prologues at Paris-Nice.

"I really enjoyed it today, it was a beautiful race," he said. "This town was great and the venue was spectacular."

Garmin - Transitions had good performances from other riders, including Canadian Svein Tuft, who finished 17th overall, but one of the team's favorites, American Christian Vande Velde finished 42 seconds back. He injured his ankle in the Vuelta ao Algarve and is on the mend.

"I'm happy we had a good result and I think we're motivated to be in good form," said Millar. "With Christian working to regain his fitness I'm hoping we'll have a good finish.

Full Results 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:10:56 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:03 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:06 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:10 6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:11 8 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:12 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:13 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:15 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:16 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 13 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:17 14 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:19 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:20 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 17 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:22 19 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:23 21 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 24 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:27 25 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 27 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 28 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:28 29 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 30 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 31 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:29 32 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 33 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 34 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:30 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:31 37 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 39 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:32 40 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:33 41 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 42 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 43 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 44 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 45 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:34 47 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 48 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 49 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:00:35 51 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 52 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 53 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 54 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:36 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 56 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:37 57 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux 58 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:38 59 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 60 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:40 61 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 62 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 63 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:41 66 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 67 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 68 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 69 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:42 71 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 72 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 73 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 74 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 75 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 76 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 78 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 79 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:44 80 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 81 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 82 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:45 83 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:46 84 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:47 85 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:48 86 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 87 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:49 88 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 89 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 90 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 92 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 93 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 94 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:51 95 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 96 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 97 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 98 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 99 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 100 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 101 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 102 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 103 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:53 104 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 107 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:54 108 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 109 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:55 110 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 111 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 112 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:56 113 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 114 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:00:57 117 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 118 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:58 120 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 121 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:59 122 Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 123 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 124 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:00 125 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 126 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 127 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:01 129 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 130 Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:02 131 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 132 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 133 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:03 134 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:05 135 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 136 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 137 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 138 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 139 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:06 140 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 141 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:07 142 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:08 143 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 144 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:09 145 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 146 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:10 147 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:11 148 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:12 149 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:13 150 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 151 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 152 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 153 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:16 154 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:17 155 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 156 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 157 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 158 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:19 159 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 160 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 161 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:01:20 162 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 163 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:21 164 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 165 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:01:28 166 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:29 167 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:01:31 168 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 169 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 170 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:32 171 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:33 172 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 173 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:06 174 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:07 175 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:13 176 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack

Points 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 25 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 22 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 20 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 18 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 16 6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 15 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 14 8 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 12 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 9 13 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 14 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 5 17 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 4 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3 19 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Boursouffle (Cat. 3), 1.5km 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 4 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Best young rider 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:10:56 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:10 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:13 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:20 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:22 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:26 7 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:27 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 9 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:29 10 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:30 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:31 13 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:33 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:36 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:38 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:41 19 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 20 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:42 22 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 23 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:43 24 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:53 26 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:54 27 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:55 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:57 29 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:00 30 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:01 32 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:05 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:07 34 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:08 35 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:09 36 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:13 37 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 38 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:19 39 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 40 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:33

Teams 1 Team RadioShack 0:33:30 2 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:14 3 Team Saxo Bank 4 Rabobank 5 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:16 6 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:26 7 Astana 0:00:28 8 Team Sky 0:00:35 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:36 10 Saur-Sojasun 0:00:38 11 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:53 13 Cervélo Test Team 14 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:54 15 Ag2R-La Mondiale 16 Katusha Team 0:01:00 17 Francaise des Jeux 0:01:06 18 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:08 19 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 20 Lampre - Farnese 0:01:18 21 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:01:27 22 Skil-Shimano 0:01:42

General classification after prologue 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:10:56 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:03 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:06 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:10 6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:11 8 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:12 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:13 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:15 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:16 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 13 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:17 14 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:19 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:20 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 17 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:22 19 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:23 21 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 24 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:27 25 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 27 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 28 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:28 29 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 30 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 31 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:29 32 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 33 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 34 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:30 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:31 37 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 39 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:32 40 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:33 41 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 42 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 43 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 44 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 45 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:34 47 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 48 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 49 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:00:35 51 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 52 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 53 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 54 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:36 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 56 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:37 57 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux 58 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:38 59 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 60 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:40 61 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 62 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 63 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:41 66 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 67 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 68 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 69 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:42 71 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 72 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 73 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 74 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 75 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 76 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 78 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 79 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:44 80 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 81 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 82 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:45 83 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:46 84 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:47 85 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:48 86 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 87 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:49 88 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 89 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 90 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 92 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 93 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 94 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:51 95 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 96 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 97 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 98 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 99 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 100 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 101 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 102 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 103 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:53 104 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 107 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:54 108 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 109 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:55 110 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 111 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 112 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:56 113 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 114 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:00:57 117 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 118 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:58 120 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 121 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:59 122 Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 123 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 124 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:00 125 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 126 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 127 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:01 129 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 130 Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:02 131 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 132 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 133 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:03 134 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:05 135 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 136 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 137 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 138 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 139 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:06 140 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 141 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:07 142 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:08 143 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 144 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:09 145 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 146 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:10 147 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:11 148 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:12 149 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:13 150 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 151 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 152 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 153 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:16 154 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:17 155 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 156 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 157 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 158 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:19 159 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 160 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 161 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:01:20 162 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 163 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:21 164 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 165 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:01:28 166 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:29 167 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:01:31 168 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 169 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 170 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:32 171 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:33 172 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 173 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:06 174 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:07 175 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:13 176 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack

Points classification 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 25 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 22 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 20 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 18 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 16 6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 15 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 14 8 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 12 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 9 13 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 14 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 5 17 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 4 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3 19 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1

Mountains classification 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 4 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Best young rider classification 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:10:56 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:10 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:13 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:20 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:22 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:26 7 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:27 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 9 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:29 10 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:30 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:31 13 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:33 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:36 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:38 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:41 19 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 20 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:42 22 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 23 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:43 24 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:53 26 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:54 27 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:55 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:57 29 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:00 30 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:01 32 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:05 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:07 34 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:08 35 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:09 36 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:13 37 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 38 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:19 39 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 40 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:33