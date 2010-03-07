Sonic Boom hits prologue opener
Lars Boom shuts out Leipheimer and Contador
Prologue: Montfort-l’Amaury - Montfort-l’Amaury
Lars Boom only had to wait a little over an hour this afternoon to be crowned winner of the Paris-Nice prologue, but it must have felt like an eternity to the Dutchman.
Related Articles
After posting the day's best time of 10:56 on the sunny, windblown 8km course in Montfort L'Amaury, 20km southwest of Paris, the second-year Rabobank rider retreated from the zero-degree weather to the comforts of his team bus and changed clothes. Then he tried to do anything to take his mind off the reality that over 70 of the world's best riders had yet to tackle the course.
"I just waited on the bus and sat there," Boom told Cyclingnews after the race. "And I watched a little TV."
Expecting to be topped, all he saw were late-afternoon challenges falling short. First from Levi Leipheimer (Team RadioShack), who took third place. Then two-time Tour de France champion Alberto Contador (Astana), who matched Leipheimer's effort. Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank), prologue winner in 2005, came the closest, finishing three seconds off the pace in second place.
As the sun set on the first day of Paris-Nice, the Dutchman stood above them all.
"It's really nice to beat these guys, but also a little bit crazy, too," said Boom, who won Stage 15 of the Vuelta a España last fall.
A former cyclo-cross star and the current Dutch national champion in the specialty, Boom was able to tame a tough course that started uphill onto a 200m section of Classics-esque cobbles.
The riders then had to tackle the category 3 Côte de Boursouffle, hit a plateau and finish slightly uphill at the top of the town. A strong headwind in the last two kilometers proved problematic for many riders, giving them an extra obstacle towards the finish.
"For sure, my background in cyclo-cross helped today, because of the cobbles and full speed uphill from the start," said Boom, 24, who also picked up the white jersey for best young rider.
His starting position may have helped as well; Boom went off 79th of 176 riders and said after the race that the wind may have been less severe when he was on the course. Though the elements may have deterred the race favourites from wearing yellow today, many put themselves in a great position for the rest of the week.
All eyes were on Alberto Contador, who famously slipped at the end of last year's race, failing to eat enough in the penultimate stage and handing the GC to compatriot Luis Léon Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne).
The Spaniard was the fourth-to-last starter and, despite an earpiece malfunction rendering him unable to hear direction from his team car, immediately showed the form that won him the Vuelta ao Algarve. And he came close to delivering in the stretch, his red Spanish TT champion kit gleaming in the mid-afternoon sun as he made the final push.
He managed to finish in fourth, just milliseconds behind Levi Leipheimer, the '09 Tour of California champion who was beset by injuries in the second half of last season. David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) also looked strong, finishing 11 seconds back, and defending champion Luis Léon Sánchez, the last rider to start the race today, ended up 12 seconds off the pace.
Czech rider Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo), winner of this year's Giro di Sardegna, and '08 Olympic road race champion Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) finished ninth and tenth respectively.
All this points to a great finish headed into Nice, but it's unlikely that today's star, Lars Boom, will be in yellow by that point. He and Rabobank will not go down without a fight, though.
They've got a 201.5km flat stage tomorrow from St.-Arnoult-En-Yvelines to Contres and then just slightly hillier days Tuesday and Wednesday as the race heads south towards the Auvergne region. It's on Thursday, with the category 1 La Croix Nerve, when the fireworks will start.
"We have a good team here, but not the best climbers," Boom said. "In the flat stages the next two days I think we can defend the yellow jersey successfully."
Cyclo-cross rules
It was a great day for the all-terrain guys. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) was actually in second for a bulk of the day before finishing fifth overall, 10 seconds back of Lars Boom. Like Boom, he was a former cyclo-cross champion before converting to the road. The 20-year old Slovakian won his country's 2007 national championship and the '08 junior mountain bike world championship.
Steegmans crashes; will have surgery
RadioShack's Gert Steegmans, who suffered a concussion two weeks ago at Algarve, had more bad luck today when he suffered a broken collarbone during his prologue run. It is believed that today's strong winds played a part in the crash, which occurred halfway through his race.
He's scheduled to have surgery at a hospital in Belgium tomorrow, according to race officials.
On the bright side, RadioShack had two strong performances today from Americans Levi Leipheimer and Chris Horner, who finished third and sixteenth respectively. For a while, Horner was in seventh place overall.
"It was a decent run for me today on this Classics-like course," he said.
Despite the loss of Steegmans, who won two stages of Paris-Nice in 2008, the team will work in support of Leipheimer.
"A beautiful race"
Garmin's David Millar was briefly in the top five this afternoon, before Leipheimer and Voigt pushed him back to a seventh place finish. And afterwards, he was very pleased with his effort in the difficult conditions.
"It was all about pace judgment today because of the course. We had real cobbles, which are really tough on a time trial bike, and then the last part was uphill into the headwind," he said.
And he also enjoyed the venue, saying it was more interesting visually than the last two prologues at Paris-Nice.
"I really enjoyed it today, it was a beautiful race," he said. "This town was great and the venue was spectacular."
Garmin - Transitions had good performances from other riders, including Canadian Svein Tuft, who finished 17th overall, but one of the team's favorites, American Christian Vande Velde finished 42 seconds back. He injured his ankle in the Vuelta ao Algarve and is on the mend.
"I'm happy we had a good result and I think we're motivated to be in good form," said Millar. "With Christian working to regain his fitness I'm hoping we'll have a good finish.
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:10:56
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:03
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:06
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:10
|6
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:11
|8
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:12
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:13
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:15
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:16
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|13
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:17
|14
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:19
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|17
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:22
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:23
|21
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|24
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:27
|25
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|27
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|29
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:29
|32
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|34
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:30
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:31
|37
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:32
|40
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:33
|41
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|42
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|43
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:34
|47
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|49
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|50
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:00:35
|51
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|52
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|53
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|54
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:36
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|56
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:00:37
|57
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|58
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:38
|59
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|61
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|62
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|63
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:41
|66
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|68
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|69
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:42
|71
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|72
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|73
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|74
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|75
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|76
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|79
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:44
|80
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
|82
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:45
|83
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:46
|84
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:47
|85
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:48
|86
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|87
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|88
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|89
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|90
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|91
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|92
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|93
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|94
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:51
|95
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|97
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|98
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|99
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|100
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|101
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|102
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|103
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:53
|104
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|107
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:54
|108
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|109
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:00:55
|110
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|111
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|112
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:56
|113
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|114
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|0:00:57
|117
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|118
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:58
|120
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|121
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:59
|122
|Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|123
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|124
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:00
|125
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|126
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|127
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:01
|129
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:02
|131
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|132
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|133
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:03
|134
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:05
|135
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|136
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|137
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|139
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:06
|140
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|141
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:07
|142
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:08
|143
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|144
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|145
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|146
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:10
|147
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:11
|148
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:12
|149
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:13
|150
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|151
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|152
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|153
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|154
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:17
|155
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|156
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|157
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|158
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:19
|159
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|160
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|161
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:01:20
|162
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|163
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:21
|164
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|165
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:01:28
|166
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:29
|167
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:01:31
|168
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|169
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|170
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:32
|171
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:33
|172
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|173
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:06
|174
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:07
|175
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:13
|176
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|25
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|18
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|16
|6
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|15
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|14
|8
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|12
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|9
|13
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|14
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|5
|17
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:10:56
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:10
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:13
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:22
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:26
|7
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:27
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|9
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:29
|10
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:30
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:31
|13
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:33
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:36
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:38
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:40
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:41
|19
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|20
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:42
|22
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|23
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:43
|24
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:53
|26
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:54
|27
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:55
|28
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:57
|29
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:00
|30
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:01
|32
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:05
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:07
|34
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:08
|35
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:09
|36
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:13
|37
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|38
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:19
|39
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|40
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:33
|1
|Team RadioShack
|0:33:30
|2
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:14
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Rabobank
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:16
|6
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:26
|7
|Astana
|0:00:28
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:35
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:36
|10
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:38
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:53
|13
|Cervélo Test Team
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:54
|15
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|16
|Katusha Team
|0:01:00
|17
|Francaise des Jeux
|0:01:06
|18
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:08
|19
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|20
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:01:18
|21
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|22
|Skil-Shimano
|0:01:42
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:10:56
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:03
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:06
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:10
|6
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:11
|8
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:12
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:13
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:15
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:16
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|13
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:17
|14
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:19
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|17
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:22
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:23
|21
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|24
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:27
|25
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|27
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|29
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:29
|32
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|34
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:30
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:31
|37
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:32
|40
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:33
|41
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|42
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|43
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:34
|47
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|49
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|50
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:00:35
|51
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|52
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|53
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|54
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:36
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|56
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:00:37
|57
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|58
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:38
|59
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|61
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|62
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|63
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:41
|66
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|68
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|69
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:42
|71
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|72
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|73
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|74
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|75
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|76
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|79
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:44
|80
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|81
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
|82
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:45
|83
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:46
|84
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:47
|85
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:48
|86
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|87
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|88
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|89
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|90
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|91
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|92
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|93
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|94
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:51
|95
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|97
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|98
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|99
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|100
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|101
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|102
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|103
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:53
|104
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|107
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:54
|108
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|109
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:00:55
|110
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|111
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|112
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:56
|113
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|114
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|0:00:57
|117
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|118
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:58
|120
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|121
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:59
|122
|Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|123
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|124
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:00
|125
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|126
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|127
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:01
|129
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:02
|131
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|132
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|133
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:03
|134
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:05
|135
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|136
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|137
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|139
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:06
|140
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|141
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:07
|142
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:08
|143
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|144
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|145
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|146
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:10
|147
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:11
|148
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:12
|149
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:13
|150
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|151
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|152
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|153
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|154
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:17
|155
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|156
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|157
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|158
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:19
|159
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|160
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|161
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:01:20
|162
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|163
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:21
|164
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|165
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:01:28
|166
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:29
|167
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:01:31
|168
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|169
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|170
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:32
|171
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:33
|172
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|173
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:06
|174
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:07
|175
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:13
|176
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|25
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|18
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|16
|6
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|15
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|14
|8
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|12
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|9
|13
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|14
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|5
|17
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:10:56
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:10
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:13
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:22
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:26
|7
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:27
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|9
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:29
|10
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:30
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:31
|13
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:33
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:36
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:38
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:40
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:41
|19
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|20
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:42
|22
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|23
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:43
|24
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:53
|26
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:54
|27
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:55
|28
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:57
|29
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:00
|30
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:01
|32
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:05
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:07
|34
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:08
|35
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:09
|36
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:13
|37
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|38
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:19
|39
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|40
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:33
|1
|Team RadioShack
|0:33:30
|2
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:14
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Rabobank
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:16
|6
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:26
|7
|Astana
|0:00:28
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:35
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:36
|10
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:38
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:53
|13
|Cervélo Test Team
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:54
|15
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|16
|Katusha Team
|0:01:00
|17
|Francaise des Jeux
|0:01:06
|18
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:08
|19
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|20
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:01:18
|21
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|22
|Skil-Shimano
|0:01:42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy