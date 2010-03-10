Image 1 of 24 The bike of Russian Champion Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) (Image credit: ispa.com) Image 2 of 24 Overnight snow forced race organisers to shorten stage three by 53 kilometres (Image credit: ispa.com) Image 3 of 24 Snow was on the ground at the revised start of stage three at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ispa.com) Image 4 of 24 David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) hits the sign-on thug style (Image credit: ispa.com) Image 5 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) on the podium after collecting a Paris-Nice stage win (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) salutes his win (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas) roars with delight in Aurillac (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 24 A very happy Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 24 The sun shines on Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank), the new leader at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas) pumps his fist in joy after winning stage 3. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 24 Lars Boom (Rabobank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 24 Lars Boom (Rabobank) lost his yellow jersey to an aggressive Jens Voigt. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 24 Sagan is congratulated by his teammates. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas Doimo) on the podium after winning Paris-Nice stage 3. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 24 Sagan crosses the line ahead of Rodriguez (Katusha) and Roche (Ag2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 24 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) leads Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), Alberto Contador (Astana) and Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 24 An exultant Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 24 Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) leads Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Yann Huguet (Skil-Shimano) in the breakaway (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 24 Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Yann Huguet (Skil-Shimano) and Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 24 The Paris-Nice peloton snakes its way through central France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) punches the air with delight (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 24 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 24 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Sagan of Liquigas took the first world calendar win of his young professional career on Wednesday, crossing the finish line first of a six-man group that contested a sprint finish on the third stage of Paris-Nice. The 20-year-old finished ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2R-La Mondiale).

It was day for both the young and the old. Fourth on the day, and only two seconds behind Sagan, was Jens Voigt, 38. The Saxo Bank veteran took over the yellow jersey from Rabobank's Lars Boom, who finished 27 seconds down on the stage winner.

"I’m very happy because it’s my first win in a big race," Sagan said. "But Roman Kreuziger is the number one in the team. Tomorrow my role is to help him out. I have no ambition here because I’m young and I’m here to learn."

At the other end of the age scale was new leader Voigt. "The young guns keep pushing and say, 'Hey, old man, go away!' It’s not getting easier with the years. But I still train hard, I still have the dedication and I’m still determined to get a few results," he said.

"Paris-Nice is a big race and after I had a good prologue, I told myself that with a little bit of luck I could sneak into the yellow jersey. I’m more than happy and now we have to try to hold on to it. Tomorrow is very tricky and we’ll see how the team goes and if it’s possible to take it all the way to Nice. I feel better than I did last year at the same time."

The decisive move came as the peloton turned towards the final climb of the day, the Côte de la Martinie, only three km before the finish. HTC-Columbia's Andre Greipel led teammate Tony Martin up the start of the climb. Roche attacked on the ascent, and Martin went with him. A six-man group formed over the top of the climb with Roche, Martin and Sagan joined by Rodriguez, Alberto Contador and Voigt. Contador led the group down to the one-kilometre marker, turning the lead over there to Rodriguez.

A late winter storm had caused a change in the day's schedule. There was enough snow in Saint-Junien to move the start to St. Yreix, 53 kilometres further along the original course. This cut out the first two planned ranked climbs of the day, and the organisers also cancelled the first intermediate sprint, which would have come 11 kilometres into the revised stage.

After a nervous start, a group of three got away at kilometre 33. Yann Huguet carried on the tradition of a Skil-Shimano rider in the escape group, accompanied by Nicolas Maes (Quick Step) and Jurgen Roelandts (Quick Step). That turned out to be the group of the day, and they quickly built up a lead of up to seven minutes by kilometre 67.

The day may have started with a snowstorm, but the sun came out along the way. The gap slowly fell, and was at four minutes by the time the leading trio hit the Côte de Sexcles, with 43 kilometres to go.

There was a battle for the mountain jersey today. Laurent Mangel of Saur Sojasun went into the stage leading the competition with only 11 points. He managed to pick up the maximum points at the first climb, a category three, but the leaders took the points at the next two climbs, both category two.

Mangel was able to snag fourth place at the Côte de Ste Fortunade, but at the Côte de Sexcles, Simon Geschke of Skil-Shimano moved out of the peloton to protect his teammate, Huguet, who had won both category two climbs for a total of 14 points. Geschke took fourth place and two points, holding Mangel down to fifth place and one point, however, the latter still holds a four point lead in the competition overall.

With around 23 kilometres to go, Huguet felt the peloton were too close to his personal space and attacked his companions. Roelandts was able to catch him, but they dropped Maes, and were able to build their lead up to a minute and a half. The duo stayed away as long as they could, but with six kilometres to go, their time was up.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 3:44:28 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:02 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 7 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:06 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 9 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 13 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 17 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 20 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 22 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 23 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 26 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 27 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 28 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 29 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 32 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 34 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 36 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 38 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 39 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 40 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 41 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 42 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 43 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 44 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatltel - Euskadi 46 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 47 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 48 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 49 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 50 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 53 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 54 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 55 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 56 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 58 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 59 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 60 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 61 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 63 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:22 64 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 65 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:27 66 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 69 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 70 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 71 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 72 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 73 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 74 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 76 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 77 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 78 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 79 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 80 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 81 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:47 82 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 83 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 84 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 85 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 86 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 87 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 88 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 89 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 90 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:59 91 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:06 92 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:15 93 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:17 94 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 95 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 96 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 97 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 98 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 99 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 100 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 101 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 102 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 103 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 105 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 106 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 107 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 108 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 109 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 110 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:49 111 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 112 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 113 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 114 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 115 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:02:23 116 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 117 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 118 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto 119 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 120 Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 121 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 122 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 123 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 124 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 125 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 126 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 127 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 128 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 129 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux 130 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 131 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 0:02:26 132 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 133 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 134 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 135 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 136 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 137 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 138 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 139 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 141 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 142 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 143 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 144 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 145 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 146 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:01 147 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 148 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:03:06 149 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:57 150 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:40 151 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 152 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 153 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 154 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 155 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 156 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 157 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 158 Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:10 159 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:12:15 160 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 161 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 162 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 163 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 164 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 165 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 166 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 167 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 168 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step DNF Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team DNS Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini

Sprint 1 - Coussac-Bonneval, 64.5km 1 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 3 pts 2 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 3 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1

Finish - Montvert, 179.0km 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 25 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 22 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 20 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 18 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 16 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 15 7 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 14 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 9 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 12 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 11 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 13 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 14 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 15 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 6 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 17 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 4 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 3 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 2 20 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 1 - Côte des Cars (Cat. 3) 31.5km 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 pts 2 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Croix de Teulet (Cat. 2) 50.5km 1 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 7 pts 2 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 5 3 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 3 4 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 5 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de la Grande Renaudie (Cat. 2) 70.0km 1 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 7 pts 2 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 5 3 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 3 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 5 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Sainte Fortunade (Cat. 2) 128.0km 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 7 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 5 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 1

Best young rider 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 3:44:28 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:02 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:06 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatltel - Euskadi 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 12 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 13 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:22 14 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:27 15 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 19 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 20 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 21 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:47 22 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 23 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 24 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:17 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 26 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 28 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 29 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:26 30 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 31 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 32 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 33 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:40 36 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 37 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:12:15 38 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank

Teams 1 Team Katusha 11:13:36 2 Liquigas-Doimo 3 Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:06 5 Saur-Sojasun 6 Cervélo Test Team 7 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 Quick Step 9 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 Française des Jeux 11 Team RadioShack 12 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:22 13 Astana 0:00:23 14 Team Saxo Bank 15 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:27 16 Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:47 18 Garmin - Transitions 19 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:59 20 Skil-Shimano 0:01:06 21 Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:13 22 Rabobank 0:03:05

General classification after stage 3 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 12:40:26 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:06 3 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:09 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:12 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:14 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:20 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:24 9 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:28 10 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:30 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 0:00:33 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:34 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 15 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:37 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:38 17 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:41 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 19 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:45 23 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:46 24 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:47 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 26 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:49 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:52 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:00:53 29 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatltel - Euskadi 0:00:54 31 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:55 32 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 33 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:58 34 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:00 35 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:01:01 36 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:04 37 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:05 38 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:06 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:07 40 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 41 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:09 42 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:10 43 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 44 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:11 46 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 47 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:13 48 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 49 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:14 50 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:15 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:16 53 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 54 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:17 55 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 56 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:18 57 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:20 58 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:21 59 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:23 60 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 61 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:24 62 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:01:27 63 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 64 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:30 65 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 66 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 67 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 68 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:44 69 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:01:46 70 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:48 71 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:51 72 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:53 73 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:02:01 74 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 0:02:10 75 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:12 76 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:02:24 77 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:25 78 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:35 79 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:36 80 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:37 81 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:39 82 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 0:02:46 83 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:50 84 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:58 85 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:02 86 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:03 87 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:03:05 88 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:16 89 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:17 90 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 91 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:24 92 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:29 93 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 0:03:35 94 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 95 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:39 96 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:46 97 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:51 98 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 0:04:29 99 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:39 100 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:04:51 101 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:07 102 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:05:20 103 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:24 104 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:27 105 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:05:58 106 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 107 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:02 108 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:06:12 109 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:06:23 110 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:06:28 111 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:39 112 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:06:44 113 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:45 114 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:22 115 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:08:12 116 Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 0:08:13 117 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:24 118 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:08:43 119 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:44 120 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 0:08:53 121 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:08:54 122 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:57 123 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 0:09:03 124 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 125 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:09:06 126 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:12 127 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:18 128 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:09:29 129 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:09:33 130 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:40 131 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 0:09:48 132 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:50 133 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:10:01 134 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:10:15 135 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 136 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:10:22 137 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:10:36 138 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:10:49 139 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 0:10:50 140 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:10:56 141 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:11:00 142 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:11:01 143 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:04 144 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:31 145 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:11:32 146 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:33 147 Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:34 148 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo 0:11:35 149 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:11:46 150 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:12:20 151 Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:48 152 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:12:49 153 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:45 154 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:13:48 155 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:58 156 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 157 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:14:04 158 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:14:53 159 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:15:18 160 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:17:07 161 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:19:09 162 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:19:30 163 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:48 164 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:02 165 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:26:32 166 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:26:55 167 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:28:00 168 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:28:20

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 63 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 55 3 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 40 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 37 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 36 6 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 36 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 35 8 Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 28 10 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 28 12 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 27 13 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 25 14 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 25 16 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 24 17 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 21 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 20 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 20 21 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 16 22 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 16 23 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 15 24 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 25 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 26 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 27 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 13 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 12 29 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 12 30 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 12 31 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 32 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 33 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 9 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 35 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 36 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 37 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 6 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 39 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 6 40 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 41 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 42 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 43 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 44 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 45 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 5 46 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 4 47 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 3 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 3 49 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3 50 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 2 51 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 2 52 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 53 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1 54 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 55 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1 56 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 57 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 1

Mountains classification 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 pts 2 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 14 3 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 10 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 7 5 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 7 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 5 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 4 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 10 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 13 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 14 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 15 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 1 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1 17 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 1 18 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Best young rider classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 12:40:32 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:08 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:14 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:32 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:39 6 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 7 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:43 8 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatltel - Euskadi 0:00:48 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:05 10 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:07 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:09 12 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:10 13 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:11 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:15 15 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 16 Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:38 17 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:01:45 18 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:47 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:52 20 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:59 21 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:45 22 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:33 23 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:04:45 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:05:14 25 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:06:17 26 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux 0:06:22 27 Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:06:38 28 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:16 29 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:57 30 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi 0:09:42 31 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:44 32 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:10:16 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:10:43 34 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:25 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:39 36 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:15:12 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:56 38 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:26:49