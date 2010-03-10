Trending

Sagan gets his victory, Voigt into yellow

Liquigas rider takes snow-shortened stage

Image 1 of 24

The bike of Russian Champion Serguei Ivanov (Katusha)

(Image credit: ispa.com)
Image 2 of 24

Overnight snow forced race organisers to shorten stage three by 53 kilometres

(Image credit: ispa.com)
Image 3 of 24

Snow was on the ground at the revised start of stage three at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ispa.com)
Image 4 of 24

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) hits the sign-on thug style

(Image credit: ispa.com)
Image 5 of 24

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) on the podium after collecting a Paris-Nice stage win

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 24

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) salutes his win

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 24

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) roars with delight in Aurillac

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 24

A very happy Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 24

The sun shines on Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank), the new leader at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 24

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) pumps his fist in joy after winning stage 3.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 24

Lars Boom (Rabobank)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 24

Lars Boom (Rabobank) lost his yellow jersey to an aggressive Jens Voigt.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 24

Sagan is congratulated by his teammates.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 24

Peter Sagan (Liquigas Doimo) on the podium after winning Paris-Nice stage 3.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 24

Sagan crosses the line ahead of Rodriguez (Katusha) and Roche (Ag2R-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 24

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) leads Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), Alberto Contador (Astana) and Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 24

An exultant Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 24

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 24

Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) leads Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Yann Huguet (Skil-Shimano) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 24

Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Yann Huguet (Skil-Shimano) and Nikolas Maes (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 24

The Paris-Nice peloton snakes its way through central France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 24

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) punches the air with delight

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 24

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 24

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Sagan of Liquigas took the first world calendar win of his young professional career on Wednesday, crossing the finish line first of a six-man group that contested a sprint finish on the third stage of Paris-Nice. The 20-year-old finished ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2R-La Mondiale).

It was day for both the young and the old. Fourth on the day, and only two seconds behind Sagan, was Jens Voigt, 38. The Saxo Bank veteran took over the yellow jersey from Rabobank's Lars Boom, who finished 27 seconds down on the stage winner.

"I’m very happy because it’s my first win in a big race," Sagan said. "But Roman Kreuziger is the number one in the team. Tomorrow my role is to help him out. I have no ambition here because I’m young and I’m here to learn."

At the other end of the age scale was new leader Voigt. "The young guns keep pushing and say, 'Hey, old man, go away!' It’s not getting easier with the years. But I still train hard, I still have the dedication and I’m still determined to get a few results," he said.

"Paris-Nice is a big race and after I had a good prologue, I told myself that with a little bit of luck I could sneak into the yellow jersey. I’m more than happy and now we have to try to hold on to it. Tomorrow is very tricky and we’ll see how the team goes and if it’s possible to take it all the way to Nice. I feel better than I did last year at the same time."

The decisive move came as the peloton turned towards the final climb of the day, the Côte de la Martinie, only three km before the finish. HTC-Columbia's Andre Greipel led teammate Tony Martin up the start of the climb. Roche attacked on the ascent, and Martin went with him. A six-man group formed over the top of the climb with Roche, Martin and Sagan joined by Rodriguez, Alberto Contador and Voigt. Contador led the group down to the one-kilometre marker, turning the lead over there to Rodriguez.

A late winter storm had caused a change in the day's schedule. There was enough snow in Saint-Junien to move the start to St. Yreix, 53 kilometres further along the original course. This cut out the first two planned ranked climbs of the day, and the organisers also cancelled the first intermediate sprint, which would have come 11 kilometres into the revised stage.

After a nervous start, a group of three got away at kilometre 33. Yann Huguet carried on the tradition of a Skil-Shimano rider in the escape group, accompanied by Nicolas Maes (Quick Step) and Jurgen Roelandts (Quick Step). That turned out to be the group of the day, and they quickly built up a lead of up to seven minutes by kilometre 67.

The day may have started with a snowstorm, but the sun came out along the way. The gap slowly fell, and was at four minutes by the time the leading trio hit the Côte de Sexcles, with 43 kilometres to go.

There was a battle for the mountain jersey today. Laurent Mangel of Saur Sojasun went into the stage leading the competition with only 11 points. He managed to pick up the maximum points at the first climb, a category three, but the leaders took the points at the next two climbs, both category two.

Mangel was able to snag fourth place at the Côte de Ste Fortunade, but at the Côte de Sexcles, Simon Geschke of Skil-Shimano moved out of the peloton to protect his teammate, Huguet, who had won both category two climbs for a total of 14 points. Geschke took fourth place and two points, holding Mangel down to fifth place and one point, however, the latter still holds a four point lead in the competition overall.

With around 23 kilometres to go, Huguet felt the peloton were too close to his personal space and attacked his companions. Roelandts was able to catch him, but they dropped Maes, and were able to build their lead up to a minute and a half. The duo stayed away as long as they could, but with six kilometres to go, their time was up.

 

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo3:44:28
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
4Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:02
5Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
7Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:06
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
9Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
11Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
13Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
14Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
17Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
20Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
22Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
23Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
24Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
26Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
27Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
28David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
29Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
32Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
33Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
34Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
36Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
38Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
39Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
40Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
41Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
42Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
43Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
44Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatltel - Euskadi
46Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
47Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
48Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
49Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
50Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
53Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
54Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
55Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
56Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
57Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
58Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
59Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
60Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
61Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
62Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
63Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:22
64Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
65Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:27
66Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
69Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
70David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
71Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
72Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
73Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
74Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
76Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
77Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
78Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
79Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
80Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
81Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:47
82Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
83Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
84Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
85Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
86Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
87Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
88William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
89David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
90Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:59
91Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:06
92Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:15
93Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:17
94Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
95Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
96Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
97Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
98Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
99Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
100Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
101Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
102Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
103David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
105Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
106Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
107Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
108Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
109Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
110Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:49
111André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
112Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
113Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
114Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
115Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:02:23
116Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
117Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
118Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto
119Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
120Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
121Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
122Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
123Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
124Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
125Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
126Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
127Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
128Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
129Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
130José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
131Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi0:02:26
132Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
133Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
134Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
135Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
136Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
137Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
138Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
139Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
140Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
141Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
142Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
143Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
144Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
145Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
146Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:01
147Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
148Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:03:06
149Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:57
150Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:40
151Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
152Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
153Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
154Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
155Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
156Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
157Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
158Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:09:10
159Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:12:15
160Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
161Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
162Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
163Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
164Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
165Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
166Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
167Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
168Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFJoaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
DNSGrega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini

Sprint 1 - Coussac-Bonneval, 64.5km
1Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto3pts
2Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
3Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1

Finish - Montvert, 179.0km
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo25pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha22
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale20
4Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank18
5Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia16
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana15
7Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini14
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
9Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team12
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team11
11Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha10
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
13Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha8
14Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha7
15Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano6
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
17Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux4
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step3
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo2
20Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 1 - Côte des Cars (Cat. 3) 31.5km
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4pts
2Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
3Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Croix de Teulet (Cat. 2) 50.5km
1Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano7pts
2Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto5
3Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step3
4Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 3 - Côte de la Grande Renaudie (Cat. 2) 70.0km
1Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano7pts
2Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto5
3Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step3
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
5Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Sainte Fortunade (Cat. 2) 128.0km
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale7pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo5
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha3
4Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana1

Best young rider
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo3:44:28
2Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:02
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:06
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
6Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatltel - Euskadi
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
12Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
13Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:22
14Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:27
15Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
18Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
19Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
20Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
21Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:47
22Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
23Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:17
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
26Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
27Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
28Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
29Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:26
30Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
31Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
32Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
33Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:40
36Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
37Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:12:15
38Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank

Teams
1Team Katusha11:13:36
2Liquigas-Doimo
3Ag2R-La Mondiale
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:06
5Saur-Sojasun
6Cervélo Test Team
7Bbox Bouygues Telecom
8Quick Step
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Française des Jeux
11Team RadioShack
12Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:22
13Astana0:00:23
14Team Saxo Bank
15Caisse d'Epargne0:00:27
16Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:47
18Garmin - Transitions
19Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:59
20Skil-Shimano0:01:06
21Team HTC - Columbia0:01:13
22Rabobank0:03:05

General classification after stage 3
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank12:40:26
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:06
3Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:09
4David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:12
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:14
6Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:20
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:24
9Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:28
10Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:30
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi0:00:33
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:34
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
15Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:37
16Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:38
17Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:41
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
19Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
20Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
22Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:45
23Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:46
24Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:47
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
26Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:49
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:52
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:00:53
29Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatltel - Euskadi0:00:54
31Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:55
32Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
33Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:58
34Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:00
35Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:01:01
36Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:04
37Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:05
38Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:06
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:01:07
40Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
41Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:01:09
42Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:10
43Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
44Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:11
46Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
47Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:13
48Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
49Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:14
50Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
51Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:15
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:16
53Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
54Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:17
55Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
56Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:01:18
57Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:20
58Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:21
59Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:23
60David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
61William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:24
62Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:01:27
63Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
64Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:30
65Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
66Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
67Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
68Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:44
69Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:01:46
70Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:48
71Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:51
72Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:53
73Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux0:02:01
74Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi0:02:10
75Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:02:12
76Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:02:24
77Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:02:25
78André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:35
79Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:02:36
80Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
81Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo0:02:39
82Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi0:02:46
83Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:50
84Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:58
85José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:02
86Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:03:03
87Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:05
88Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
89Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team0:03:17
90Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
91Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team0:03:24
92Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:29
93Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi0:03:35
94Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
95Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:03:39
96Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:46
97Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:03:51
98Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana0:04:29
99Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:39
100Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:04:51
101Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:07
102Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:05:20
103Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:24
104Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:27
105Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:05:58
106Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
107Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:06:02
108Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:06:12
109Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:23
110Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:06:28
111Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:39
112Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:06:44
113David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:45
114Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:07:22
115Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:08:12
116Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team0:08:13
117Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:24
118David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:08:43
119Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:08:44
120Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi0:08:53
121Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:08:54
122Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:08:57
123Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi0:09:03
124Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
125Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux0:09:06
126Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:12
127Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:18
128Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:09:29
129Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:09:33
130Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:40
131Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi0:09:48
132Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:50
133Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:10:01
134Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:10:15
135Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
136Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:10:22
137Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux0:10:36
138Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:10:49
139Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana0:10:50
140Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:10:56
141Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:11:00
142Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:11:01
143Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:04
144Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:31
145Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:11:32
146Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:11:33
147Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:34
148Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo0:11:35
149Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:11:46
150Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack0:12:20
151Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:48
152Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:12:49
153Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:45
154Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:13:48
155Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:58
156Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
157Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:14:04
158Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:14:53
159Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:15:18
160Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:17:07
161Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:19:09
162Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:19:30
163Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:20:48
164Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:21:02
165Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:26:32
166Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:26:55
167Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:28:00
168Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:28:20

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo63pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank55
3Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne40
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana37
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank36
6Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini36
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale35
8Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun29
9Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia28
10Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha28
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne28
12David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions27
13William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom25
14Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team25
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo25
16Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha24
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team24
18Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne21
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha21
20Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack20
21Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank16
22Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo16
23Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team15
24Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha15
25Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
26Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
27Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi13
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi12
29Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team12
30Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux12
31Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
32Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
33Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana9
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
35Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
36Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha7
37Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano6
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
39Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team6
40Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
41Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
42Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
43Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
44Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
45Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack5
46Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions4
47Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto3
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step3
49Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3
50Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne2
51Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank2
52Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
53Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto1
54Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
55Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1
56Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
57Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo1

Mountains classification
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun18pts
2Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano14
3Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto10
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale7
5Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step7
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo5
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank4
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
10Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha3
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
12Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
13Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
14Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
15Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana1
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto1
17Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo1
18Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Best young rider classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo12:40:32
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:08
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:14
4Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:32
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:39
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
7Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:43
8Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatltel - Euskadi0:00:48
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:01:05
10Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:01:07
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:09
12Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:10
13Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:11
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:15
15Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
16Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:38
17Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux0:01:45
18Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:47
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:52
20Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:59
21Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:03:45
22Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:33
23Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:04:45
24Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:05:14
25Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux0:06:17
26Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux0:06:22
27Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:06:38
28Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:07:16
29Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:08:57
30Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi0:09:42
31Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:44
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:10:16
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:10:43
34Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:25
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:13:39
36Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:15:12
37Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:20:56
38Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:26:49

Teams classification
1Liquigas-Doimo38:02:45
2Team RadioShack0:00:09
3Saur-Sojasun0:00:13
4Caisse d'Epargne0:00:22
5Team Saxo Bank0:00:23
6Team Katusha0:00:29
7Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:40
8Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:47
9Garmin - Transitions0:00:49
10Astana0:00:54
11Cervélo Test Team0:01:02
12Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:06
14Française des Jeux0:01:15
15Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:17
16Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:18
17Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:20
18Quick Step0:01:36
19Lampre - Farnese0:01:51
20Team HTC - Columbia0:01:53
21Skil-Shimano0:02:51
22Rabobank0:03:05

 

