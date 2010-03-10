Sagan gets his victory, Voigt into yellow
Liquigas rider takes snow-shortened stage
Stage 3: Saint-Junien - Aurillac
Peter Sagan of Liquigas took the first world calendar win of his young professional career on Wednesday, crossing the finish line first of a six-man group that contested a sprint finish on the third stage of Paris-Nice. The 20-year-old finished ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2R-La Mondiale).
It was day for both the young and the old. Fourth on the day, and only two seconds behind Sagan, was Jens Voigt, 38. The Saxo Bank veteran took over the yellow jersey from Rabobank's Lars Boom, who finished 27 seconds down on the stage winner.
"I’m very happy because it’s my first win in a big race," Sagan said. "But Roman Kreuziger is the number one in the team. Tomorrow my role is to help him out. I have no ambition here because I’m young and I’m here to learn."
At the other end of the age scale was new leader Voigt. "The young guns keep pushing and say, 'Hey, old man, go away!' It’s not getting easier with the years. But I still train hard, I still have the dedication and I’m still determined to get a few results," he said.
"Paris-Nice is a big race and after I had a good prologue, I told myself that with a little bit of luck I could sneak into the yellow jersey. I’m more than happy and now we have to try to hold on to it. Tomorrow is very tricky and we’ll see how the team goes and if it’s possible to take it all the way to Nice. I feel better than I did last year at the same time."
The decisive move came as the peloton turned towards the final climb of the day, the Côte de la Martinie, only three km before the finish. HTC-Columbia's Andre Greipel led teammate Tony Martin up the start of the climb. Roche attacked on the ascent, and Martin went with him. A six-man group formed over the top of the climb with Roche, Martin and Sagan joined by Rodriguez, Alberto Contador and Voigt. Contador led the group down to the one-kilometre marker, turning the lead over there to Rodriguez.
A late winter storm had caused a change in the day's schedule. There was enough snow in Saint-Junien to move the start to St. Yreix, 53 kilometres further along the original course. This cut out the first two planned ranked climbs of the day, and the organisers also cancelled the first intermediate sprint, which would have come 11 kilometres into the revised stage.
After a nervous start, a group of three got away at kilometre 33. Yann Huguet carried on the tradition of a Skil-Shimano rider in the escape group, accompanied by Nicolas Maes (Quick Step) and Jurgen Roelandts (Quick Step). That turned out to be the group of the day, and they quickly built up a lead of up to seven minutes by kilometre 67.
The day may have started with a snowstorm, but the sun came out along the way. The gap slowly fell, and was at four minutes by the time the leading trio hit the Côte de Sexcles, with 43 kilometres to go.
There was a battle for the mountain jersey today. Laurent Mangel of Saur Sojasun went into the stage leading the competition with only 11 points. He managed to pick up the maximum points at the first climb, a category three, but the leaders took the points at the next two climbs, both category two.
Mangel was able to snag fourth place at the Côte de Ste Fortunade, but at the Côte de Sexcles, Simon Geschke of Skil-Shimano moved out of the peloton to protect his teammate, Huguet, who had won both category two climbs for a total of 14 points. Geschke took fourth place and two points, holding Mangel down to fifth place and one point, however, the latter still holds a four point lead in the competition overall.
With around 23 kilometres to go, Huguet felt the peloton were too close to his personal space and attacked his companions. Roelandts was able to catch him, but they dropped Maes, and were able to build their lead up to a minute and a half. The duo stayed away as long as they could, but with six kilometres to go, their time was up.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|3:44:28
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:02
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|7
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:06
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|9
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|20
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|22
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|26
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|27
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|28
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|29
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|34
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|36
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|38
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|39
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|40
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|41
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|42
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|43
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|44
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|46
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|47
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|48
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|49
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|53
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|54
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|55
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|56
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|58
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|59
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|60
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|61
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|63
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:22
|64
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|65
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:27
|66
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|69
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|70
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|71
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|73
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|74
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|76
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|77
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|78
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|79
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|80
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|81
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:47
|82
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|83
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|84
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|85
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|86
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|87
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|88
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|89
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|90
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|91
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:06
|92
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:15
|93
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|94
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|96
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|97
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|98
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|99
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|100
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|101
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|102
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|103
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|105
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|106
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|107
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|108
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|109
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|110
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:49
|111
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|112
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|115
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|0:02:23
|116
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|117
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|118
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|119
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|120
|Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|121
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|122
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|123
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|124
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|125
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|126
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|127
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|129
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|130
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|131
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|0:02:26
|132
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|133
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|135
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|136
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|137
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|138
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|139
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|141
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|142
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|143
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|144
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|145
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
|146
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:01
|147
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|148
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:03:06
|149
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:57
|150
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:40
|151
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|152
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|153
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|154
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|155
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|156
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|157
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|158
|Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:10
|159
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:15
|160
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|161
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|162
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|163
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|164
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|165
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|166
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|168
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|DNS
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|1
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|25
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|22
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|15
|7
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|14
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|9
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|12
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|13
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|14
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|15
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|6
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|17
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|4
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|2
|20
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|pts
|2
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1
|1
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|7
|pts
|2
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|5
|3
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|4
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|5
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|7
|pts
|2
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|5
|3
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|5
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|5
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|3:44:28
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:02
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:06
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|12
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|13
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:22
|14
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:27
|15
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|19
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|20
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:47
|22
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:17
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|28
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|29
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:26
|30
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|32
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:40
|36
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|37
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:15
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|Team Katusha
|11:13:36
|2
|Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:06
|5
|Saur-Sojasun
|6
|Cervélo Test Team
|7
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|Quick Step
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Française des Jeux
|11
|Team RadioShack
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:22
|13
|Astana
|0:00:23
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:27
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:47
|18
|Garmin - Transitions
|19
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|20
|Skil-Shimano
|0:01:06
|21
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:13
|22
|Rabobank
|0:03:05
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|12:40:26
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:06
|3
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:09
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:12
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:14
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:20
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:24
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|10
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:30
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|0:00:33
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:34
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|15
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:37
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:38
|17
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|19
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:45
|23
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:46
|24
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|26
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:49
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:52
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:00:53
|29
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|30
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|0:00:54
|31
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:00:55
|32
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|33
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:58
|34
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:00
|35
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:01:01
|36
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:04
|37
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:05
|38
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:06
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:07
|40
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|41
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:09
|42
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:10
|43
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|44
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|46
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|47
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:13
|48
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|49
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:14
|50
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:15
|52
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:16
|53
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|54
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:17
|55
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|56
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:18
|57
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|58
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:21
|59
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:23
|60
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|61
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:24
|62
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:27
|63
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:01:30
|65
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|67
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|68
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:44
|69
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:01:46
|70
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:48
|71
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:51
|72
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:53
|73
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:02:01
|74
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|0:02:10
|75
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:12
|76
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:02:24
|77
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:25
|78
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:35
|79
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:36
|80
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|81
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:39
|82
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|0:02:46
|83
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:50
|84
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|85
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:02
|86
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:03
|87
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:05
|88
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|89
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:17
|90
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|91
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:24
|92
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:29
|93
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|0:03:35
|94
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|95
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:39
|96
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:46
|97
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:51
|98
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|0:04:29
|99
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:39
|100
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:51
|101
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|102
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:05:20
|103
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:24
|104
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:27
|105
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:58
|106
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|107
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:02
|108
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:06:12
|109
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:06:23
|110
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:06:28
|111
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|112
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:06:44
|113
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:45
|114
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:22
|115
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:08:12
|116
|Ted King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|0:08:13
|117
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:24
|118
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:08:43
|119
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:44
|120
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|0:08:53
|121
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:08:54
|122
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:57
|123
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|0:09:03
|124
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|125
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:09:06
|126
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|127
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|128
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:09:29
|129
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|0:09:33
|130
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|131
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|0:09:48
|132
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:50
|133
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:10:01
|134
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:15
|135
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|136
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:22
|137
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:10:36
|138
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:10:49
|139
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|0:10:50
|140
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:10:56
|141
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:11:00
|142
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:11:01
|143
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:04
|144
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:31
|145
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:11:32
|146
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:33
|147
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:34
|148
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:11:35
|149
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:46
|150
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:12:20
|151
|Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:48
|152
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:12:49
|153
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:45
|154
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:13:48
|155
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:58
|156
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|157
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:14:04
|158
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:14:53
|159
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:15:18
|160
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:17:07
|161
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:19:09
|162
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:19:30
|163
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:48
|164
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:02
|165
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:32
|166
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:26:55
|167
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:00
|168
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:28:20
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|63
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|3
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|40
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|37
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|36
|6
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|36
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|8
|Jeremy Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|29
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|10
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|28
|12
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|13
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|14
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|25
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|24
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|18
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|21
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|20
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|20
|21
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|22
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|16
|23
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|15
|24
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|25
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|26
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|27
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|13
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|12
|29
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|12
|30
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|12
|31
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|32
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|33
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|9
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|35
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|36
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|37
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|6
|38
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|39
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|6
|40
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|41
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|42
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|43
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|44
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|45
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|5
|46
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|47
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|3
|48
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|49
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|50
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2
|51
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|52
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|53
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1
|54
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|55
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|56
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|57
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|pts
|2
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|14
|3
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|10
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|5
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|7
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|5
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|13
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|14
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|15
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|1
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1
|17
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|18
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|12:40:32
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:08
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:14
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:32
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:39
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|7
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:43
|8
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|0:00:48
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:05
|10
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:07
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:09
|12
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:10
|13
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:11
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:15
|15
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|16
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:38
|17
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:01:45
|18
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:47
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|20
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:59
|21
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:45
|22
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:33
|23
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:45
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:05:14
|25
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française des Jeux
|0:06:17
|26
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des Jeux
|0:06:22
|27
|Nicolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:06:38
|28
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:16
|29
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:57
|30
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskatltel - Euskadi
|0:09:42
|31
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:44
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:16
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:10:43
|34
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:25
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:39
|36
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:15:12
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:56
|38
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:26:49
|1
|Liquigas-Doimo
|38:02:45
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:09
|3
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:13
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:22
|5
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:23
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:00:29
|7
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|8
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:47
|9
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:49
|10
|Astana
|0:00:54
|11
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:02
|12
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:06
|14
|Française des Jeux
|0:01:15
|15
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:17
|16
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:18
|17
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|18
|Quick Step
|0:01:36
|19
|Lampre - Farnese
|0:01:51
|20
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:53
|21
|Skil-Shimano
|0:02:51
|22
|Rabobank
|0:03:05
