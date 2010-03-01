Paris-Nice past winners
1933-2009
2009 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2008 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2007 Alberto Contador (Spa) Discovery Channel
2006 Floyd Landis (USA) Phonak Hearing Systems
2005 Bobby Julich (USA) Team CSC
2004 Jörg Jaksche (Ger) Team CSC
2003 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
2002 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
2001 Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2000 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Deutsche Telekom
1999 Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
1998 Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
1997 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1996 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1995 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1994 Tony Rominger (Swi)
1993 Alex Zülle (Swi)
1992 Jean-Francois Bernard (Fra)
1991 Tony Rominger (Swi)
1990 Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1989 Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1988 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1987 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1986 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1985 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1984 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1983 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1982 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1981 Stephen Roche (Ire)
1980 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
1979 Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1978 Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
1977 Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1976 Michel Laurent (Fra)
1975 Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1974 Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1973 Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1972 Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1971 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1970 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1969 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1968 Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger)
1967 Tom Simpson (GB)
1966 Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1965 Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1964 Jan Janssen (Ned)
1963 Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1962 Joseph Planckaert (Bel)
1961 Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1960 Raymond Impanis (Bel)
1959 Jean Graczyk (Fra)
1958 Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
1957 Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1956 Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)
1955 Jean Bobet (Fra)
1954 Raymond Impanis (Bel)
1953 Jean-Pierre Munch (Fra)
1952 Louison Bobet (Fra)
1951 Roger Decock (Bel)
...
1946 Fermo Camellini (Ita)
...
1939 Maurice Archambaud (Fra)
1938 Jules Lowie (Bel)
1937 Roger Lapebie (Fra)
1936 Maurice Archambaud (Fra)
1935 René Vietto (Fra)
1934 Gaston Rebry (Bel)
1933 Alfons Schepers (Bel)
