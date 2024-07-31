Paris Olympics: Men's team sprint preview

By
published

Teams compete for gold on August 6

The Dutch team have been the dominant team sprinters
The Dutch team have been the dominant team sprinters (Image credit: SWPix)
The second medal event in track cycling at the Paris Olympics, the men's team sprint pits teams of three powerful riders against each other in a test of who can compete three laps (750 metres) the quickest.

The Dutch team have been the dominant squad in team sprinting since 2018 when they claimed their first world title, and with the powerhouse Harrie Lavreysen in their midst, the trio have won five of the past six Worlds.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

