World and Olympic track records
The times to beat in London
Men’s sprint -
World record (9.572) - Kevin Sireau (Fra): Moscow World Cup, 30 May 2009
Olympic record (9.815) – Sir Chris Hoy (Gbr): Beijing Olympics, 17 August 2008
Women's sprint -
World record (10.640) – Miriam Welte (Ger): US Sprint Grand Prix, 22 June 2012
Olympic record (10.963) – Victoria Pendleton (Gbr): Beijing Olympics, 17 August 2008
Men’s team sprint -
World record (42.914) – Germany; Rene Enders, Maximilian Levy and Stefan Nimke: Cali World Cup, 5 April 2012
Olympic record (42.950) – Great Britain; Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny and Jamie Staff
Women’s team sprint -
World record (32.549) – Germany; Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte: Melbourne World Championships, 4 April 2012
Men’s team pursuit (4,000m) -
World record (3:53.295) – Great Britain; Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Peter Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas: Melbourne World Championships, 4 April 2012
Olympic record (3:53.312) – Great Britain; Ed Clancy, Paul Manning, Geraint Thomas and Bradley Wiggins: Beijing Olympics, 18 August 2008.
Women’s team pursuit (3,000m) -
World record (3:15.720) – Great Britain; Danielle King, Joanna Roswell and Laura Trott: Melbourne World Championships, 5 April 2012
