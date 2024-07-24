Paris Olympics: Women's Mountain Bike Cross Country - Preview

French duo Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Loana Lecomte leading contenders for gold

Picture by Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com - 12/08/2023 - 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships - MTB Cross Country - Glentress Forest, Peebles, Scotland - Elite Women Cross-country Olympic - Pauline Ferrand Prevot - France
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot leads teammate Loana Lecomte (France) en route to victory at 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships (Image credit: Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com)
Mountain biking returns to the Olympic Games for an eighth consecutive time, with the cross-country medals decided at the Élancourt Hill venue outside Paris for elite women on Saturday, July 28, a day before the men. 

A forecast of rain could change the complexity of the course for the women like it did three years ago at the Tokyo Games, which left most of the favourites well behind a Swiss podium sweep led by Jolanda Neff. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

