Pauline Ferrand-Prévot to leave Ineos for Visma-Lease a Bike as she eyes road return

Multi-discipline star reportedly set to move on after two years as Ineos Grenadiers' only women's rider

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot joined Ineos Grenadiers at the end of 2022 and is their only women's rider
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot joined Ineos Grenadiers at the end of 2022 and is their only women's rider (Image credit: Thomas Maheux/SWpix)

After two seasons as Ineos Grenadiers’ only female rider, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is set to join Visma-Lease a Bike in 2025 according to a report from WielerFlits.

The 12-time multi-discipline World Champion had already announced that 2024 would be her final year of mountain biking and that she was eyeing a return to the road with the big goal of riding the Tour de France Femmes.

News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.