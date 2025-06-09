Recommended reading

Home favourite Marlen Reusser and Demi Vollering top strong field – Analysing the Tour de Suisse Women contenders

Demi Vollering, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and Mischa Bredewold all ready to challenge Swiss star Reusser at home

ALTO DE COTOBELLO SPAIN MAY 10
Vollering and Reusser went head to head at the Vuelta Femenina
The Women's WorldTour continues this week with the fifth instalment of the rebooted Tour de Suisse Women. Though only brought back in 2021, then only as a two-stage race, the event has grown to four stages in its current form, with a consistently challenging parcours that attracts a strong line-up in the run-up to the Giro d'Italia Women and Tour de France Femmes.

This year is no different, with a whole host of top GC riders heading to Switzerland for the race that kicks off on Thursday with a tough stage around Gstaad. Defending champion Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) comes to the race fresh off winning the Volta a Catalunya, whilst Marlen Reusser (Movistar) is aiming to win her home tour for the second time, and looks strong after winning the Vuelta a Burgos.

