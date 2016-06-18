Image 1 of 6 As a little bit of rain starts to fall, the women's field gets the gun to start. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 2 of 6 Race leader Brianna Walle and the women’s field flies past scenic Calhoun Square. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 3 of 6 United Healthcare and Team Tibco make their present felt and the front of the peloton with three laps to go. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 4 of 6 Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling) celebrates the stage win ahead of Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare) and her teammate and sister, Samantha Schneider. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 5 of 6 Stage 4 podium: Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare), Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling), Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling). (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 6 of 6 Penn Cycle Top Amateur - Kathryn Buss (Medica Collegiate), Sport Beans Queen of the Hill - Erica Allar (Rally Cycling), K'ul Chocolate Sprint - Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare), Race Leader - Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-SVB), Greg Lemond Best Young Rider - Lauretta Hanson (Colavita/Bianchi), Surly Most Aggressive - Ellen Noble (North Memorial Health Care). (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI) claimed stage four of the North Star Grand Prix in uptown Minneapolis. The 17-year-old, still competing on junior gears, outsprinted yesterday’s winner Coryn Rivera (Team UnitedHealthcare) after 24 laps of a .88 km circuit. Samatha Schneider, Skylar’s sister and lead out, held on for third place.

In the overall competition, Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank) remains in the yellow jersey, four seconds ahead of her teammate, Lauren Stephens. After racking up several time bonuses on the last two stages, Coryn Rivera has jumped up to third place, 23 seconds back.

“If anyone was going to beat me today I’m happy it was Skylar,” said Rivera, who now leads the Ku’ul Chocolate Sprint classification. “She deserves it. I remember when I was that punk kid who beat senior riders with regular gears. I’m really impressed by her.”

The criterium was animated from the start, with the lead changing hands almost every lap. Rivera was quick to scoop up time bonus opportunities for GC advancement and cyclocross champion Ellen Noble (North Memorial Health Care) crossed the line first to lay claim to the Carmen Small spotlight prime. The prime gave her cash donated by the crowd, a highlight on social media and a coveted call-up at Stillwater criterium. Noble was also awarded the Surly Most Aggressive jersey at the end of the stage.

After her acceleration, Noble found herself off the front for a half of a lap or so, but UHC was quick to regain control of the peloton. However, when the blue train began to set up for a bunch sprint, stage hopeful Rivera said she found herself in an unfavorable position.

“It was pretty chaotic, naturally,” Rivera said. “I was a little too far back so it was difficult for me. I got the time bonuses that were important for GC, I knew I just had to finish and get a podium today. “We obviously want stage wins but still have our eye on the prize for overall GC.”

Just before the final corner the speed started to slow, and that was where Schneider seized her opportunity. After following her sister into an ideal position, Schneider jumped, developed a slight gap and held it to the line.

“We didn’t have the numbers we were expecting up at the front so we had to be a little bit more patient, but it ended up playing out in our favor,” Schneider said



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI) 0:46:39 2 Coryn Rivera (Team UnitedHealthcare) 3 Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI) 4 Joelle Numainville (North Memorial Health Care) 5 Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling) 6 Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) 7 Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank) 8 Lauretta Hanson (Colavita/Bianchi Racing) 9 Gray Patton (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo) 10 Kimberley Wells (Colavita/Bianchi Racing) 11 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank) 12 Ellen Noble (North Memorial Health Care) 13 Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita/Bianchi Racing) 14 Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) 15 Mikayla Maier (Portland Bicycle Studio) 16 Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) 17 Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 18 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank) 19 Liza Rachetto (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling) 20 Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank) 21 Hannah Ross (Rally Cycling) 22 Lindsay Bayer (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling) 23 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank) 24 Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) 25 Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Women's Elite) 26 Carrie Cartmill (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 27 Katherine Sherwin (Team UnitedHealthcare) 28 Diana Penuela (Team UnitedHealthcare) 29 Flory Deleon (Sun And Ski Women's Elite) 30 Monica Volk (Medica Collegiate All Stars) 31 Nicole Mertz (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 32 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) 33 Justine Clift (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 34 Janelle Cole (Medica Collegiate All Stars) 35 Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi Racing) 36 Judah Sencenbaugh (North Memorial Health Care) 37 Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI) 38 Lauren Tamayo (Team UnitedHealthcare) 39 Ellen Watters (SPBRC/ Grand Performance) 40 Katherine Compton (Team UnitedHealthcare) 41 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI) 42 Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) 43 Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 44 Daphne Karagianis (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 45 Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling) 46 Melanie Beale (North Memorial Health Care) 47 Elizabeth Hernandez (Colavita/Bianchi Racing) 48 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (SPBRC/ Grand Performance) 49 Melissa Dahlmann (SPBRC/ Grand Performance) 50 Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi Racing) 51 Sophie Mackay (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling) 52 Kathryn Buss (Medica Collegiate All Stars) 53 Gabrielle Pilotefortin (North Memorial Health Care) 54 Andrea Thomas (Sun And Ski Women's Elite) 55 Shannon Malseed (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo) 0:00:13 56 Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 0:00:16 57 Helen Baillie_Strong (Sun And Ski Women's Elite) 58 Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 0:00:18 59 Ana Casas (Jet Cycling) 0:00:21 60 Jennifer Rife (North Memorial Health Care) 0:00:35 61 Corey Coogan Cisek (North Memorial Health Care) 62 Payten Maness (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI) 63 Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI) 64 Cheryl Clark (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank) 65 Jennifer Caicedo (Medica Collegiate All Stars) 0:00:47 66 Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate) 67 Cari Higgins (Team UnitedHealthcare) 68 Jenna Stauffer (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo) 0:00:48 69 Ivy Audrain (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling) 0:02:07 70 Natalia Franco (Jet Cycling) 0:02:10 71 Tarah Cole (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo) 0:02:27 72 Amy Benner (Medica Collegiate All Stars) 73 Tess Oliver (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo) 0:02:36 74 Katherine Shields (Medica Collegiate All Stars) 0:02:45 75 Rachel Mckinnon (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo) 0:03:16 76 Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) 77 Catherine Ouellette (Rally Cycling) TC Anna Schappert (North Memorial Health Care) TC Karin Friberg (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) TC Lucero Garza (SPBRC/ Grand Performance) DNS Jessica Uebelhart (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling) DNS Melinda Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) DNS Starla Teddergreen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) DNS Angie Johnson (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)

General classification