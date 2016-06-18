Trending

Schneider wins stage 4 of North Star Grand Prix

Rivera places second

Image 1 of 6

As a little bit of rain starts to fall, the women's field gets the gun to start.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 2 of 6

Race leader Brianna Walle and the women’s field flies past scenic Calhoun Square.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 3 of 6

United Healthcare and Team Tibco make their present felt and the front of the peloton with three laps to go.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 4 of 6

Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling) celebrates the stage win ahead of Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare) and her teammate and sister, Samantha Schneider.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 5 of 6

Stage 4 podium: Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare), Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling), Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling).

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 6 of 6

Penn Cycle Top Amateur - Kathryn Buss (Medica Collegiate), Sport Beans Queen of the Hill - Erica Allar (Rally Cycling), K'ul Chocolate Sprint - Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare), Race Leader - Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-SVB), Greg Lemond Best Young Rider - Lauretta Hanson (Colavita/Bianchi), Surly Most Aggressive - Ellen Noble (North Memorial Health Care).

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI) claimed stage four of the North Star Grand Prix in uptown Minneapolis. The 17-year-old, still competing on junior gears, outsprinted yesterday’s winner Coryn Rivera (Team UnitedHealthcare) after 24 laps of a .88 km circuit. Samatha Schneider, Skylar’s sister and lead out, held on for third place.

In the overall competition, Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank) remains in the yellow jersey, four seconds ahead of her teammate, Lauren Stephens. After racking up several time bonuses on the last two stages, Coryn Rivera has jumped up to third place, 23 seconds back.

“If anyone was going to beat me today I’m happy it was Skylar,” said Rivera, who now leads the Ku’ul Chocolate Sprint classification. “She deserves it. I remember when I was that punk kid who beat senior riders with regular gears. I’m really impressed by her.”

The criterium was animated from the start, with the lead changing hands almost every lap. Rivera was quick to scoop up time bonus opportunities for GC advancement and cyclocross champion Ellen Noble (North Memorial Health Care) crossed the line first to lay claim to the Carmen Small spotlight prime. The prime gave her cash donated by the crowd, a highlight on social media and a coveted call-up at Stillwater criterium. Noble was also awarded the Surly Most Aggressive jersey at the end of the stage.

After her acceleration, Noble found herself off the front for a half of a lap or so, but UHC was quick to regain control of the peloton. However, when the blue train began to set up for a bunch sprint, stage hopeful Rivera said she found herself in an unfavorable position.

“It was pretty chaotic, naturally,” Rivera said. “I was a little too far back so it was difficult for me. I got the time bonuses that were important for GC, I knew I just had to finish and get a podium today. “We obviously want stage wins but still have our eye on the prize for overall GC.”

Just before the final corner the speed started to slow, and that was where Schneider seized her opportunity. After following her sister into an ideal position, Schneider jumped, developed a slight gap and held it to the line.

“We didn’t have the numbers we were expecting up at the front so we had to be a little bit more patient, but it ended up playing out in our favor,” Schneider said

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)0:46:39
2Coryn Rivera (Team UnitedHealthcare)
3Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
4Joelle Numainville (North Memorial Health Care)
5Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling)
6Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
7Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
8Lauretta Hanson (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)
9Gray Patton (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
10Kimberley Wells (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)
11Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
12Ellen Noble (North Memorial Health Care)
13Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)
14Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
15Mikayla Maier (Portland Bicycle Studio)
16Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
17Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
18Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
19Liza Rachetto (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
20Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
21Hannah Ross (Rally Cycling)
22Lindsay Bayer (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
23Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
24Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
25Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
26Carrie Cartmill (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
27Katherine Sherwin (Team UnitedHealthcare)
28Diana Penuela (Team UnitedHealthcare)
29Flory Deleon (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
30Monica Volk (Medica Collegiate All Stars)
31Nicole Mertz (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
32Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)
33Justine Clift (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
34Janelle Cole (Medica Collegiate All Stars)
35Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)
36Judah Sencenbaugh (North Memorial Health Care)
37Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
38Lauren Tamayo (Team UnitedHealthcare)
39Ellen Watters (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)
40Katherine Compton (Team UnitedHealthcare)
41Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
42Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
43Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
44Daphne Karagianis (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
45Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)
46Melanie Beale (North Memorial Health Care)
47Elizabeth Hernandez (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)
48Brenna Wrye-Simpson (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)
49Melissa Dahlmann (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)
50Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)
51Sophie Mackay (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
52Kathryn Buss (Medica Collegiate All Stars)
53Gabrielle Pilotefortin (North Memorial Health Care)
54Andrea Thomas (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
55Shannon Malseed (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)0:00:13
56Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:00:16
57Helen Baillie_Strong (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
58Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:00:18
59Ana Casas (Jet Cycling)0:00:21
60Jennifer Rife (North Memorial Health Care)0:00:35
61Corey Coogan Cisek (North Memorial Health Care)
62Payten Maness (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
63Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
64Cheryl Clark (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
65Jennifer Caicedo (Medica Collegiate All Stars)0:00:47
66Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
67Cari Higgins (Team UnitedHealthcare)
68Jenna Stauffer (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)0:00:48
69Ivy Audrain (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)0:02:07
70Natalia Franco (Jet Cycling)0:02:10
71Tarah Cole (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)0:02:27
72Amy Benner (Medica Collegiate All Stars)
73Tess Oliver (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)0:02:36
74Katherine Shields (Medica Collegiate All Stars)0:02:45
75Rachel Mckinnon (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)0:03:16
76Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
77Catherine Ouellette (Rally Cycling)
TCAnna Schappert (North Memorial Health Care)
TCKarin Friberg (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
TCLucero Garza (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)
DNSJessica Uebelhart (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
DNSMelinda Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
DNSStarla Teddergreen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
DNSAngie Johnson (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)

General classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)3:58:45
2Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:04
3Coryn Rivera (Team UnitedHealthcare)0:00:23
4Lauretta Hanson (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)0:00:28
5Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)0:00:31

