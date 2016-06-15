Image 1 of 8 New Zealander Joanne Kiesanowski of Team TIBCO is a veteran of the North Star race and bike racing in general. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 2 of 8 Canyon Cycles teammates Justine Clift and Carrie Cartmill shared their delicious homemade rice treats after a brutal race at the North Star Grand Prix stage 2 criterium (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 3 of 8 The women's field waits in corner 1 after a second neutralization due to a crash. (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 4 of 8 Lauren Tamayo (United Healthcare) leads the women's fields after the race restarted due to a neutralization from a crash. (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 5 of 8 At 2 to go, Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare) is right at the front of the field. (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 6 of 8 With callups complete, the women's field prepares to start stage 2 (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 7 of 8 The women's fields rounds the final corner to the finishing straight (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 8 of 8 Women's Podium: Best Amateur - Kathryn Buss (Medica Collegiate All Stars), Yellow Leader's Jersey Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-SCVB), K'ul Chocolate Sprint Leader - Lauren (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)

Officials called off the St. Paul Criterium after two major crashes caused a delay in race proceedings Wednesday evening. Just two laps of the 1.2km circuit remained when the second pile up in the first turn forced race officials and team directors to make the joint decision.

Race leader Brianna Walle (Team Tibco) said the majority of the riders agreed with the call.

"It made sense to me," Walle said after the race. "Both crashes were pretty bad. There was so much disarray and nerves that it was safer to call it quits. There were still people down on the road, so it was a good decision."

Despite gaps forming in the field in the latter part of the race, the overall favourites were together before the stage was nullified. UHC and Tibco had formed lead out trains at the front were set up to deliver their sprinters to the line.

Tomorrow, the pro women will tackle an 85-mile road race that winds through scenic Goodhue County before hitting four spectator-friendly circuits in Cannon Falls. Racing starts at 4 p.m. local time.