Image 1 of 13 Brianna Walle (Team Tibco-SVB) wins the North Star Grand Prix stage 1 time trial with a time of 10:55.30 (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 2 of 13 Amy Benner (Medica Collegiate All Stars) shows that you don't need a fancy team bus to race your bike. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 3 of 13 Super soigneur Amanda Shission carefully guards her stash for the Colavita team. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 4 of 13 Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling) finished 7th during North Star Grand prix stage 1 . (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 5 of 13 Lucero Garza (Grand Performance) on the road for stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 6 of 13 A lonely lookout surveys the action during the early morning time trial at North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 7 of 13 Jessica Cutler (Colavita-Bianchi) passes a rider near the finish of stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 8 of 13 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) rips down the front stretch of the out-and-back course during stage 1 of the North Star Grand Prix. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 9 of 13 Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) tows the line on East River Road before the start of her time trial at North Star Grand Prix. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 10 of 13 Off we go from the makeshift start ramp on St. Paul's beautiful East River Road during stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 11 of 13 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) warms up with her usual intensity before the start of stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 12 of 13 Lauretta Hanson (Colavita-Bianchi Racing) rounds out the podium with third in the North Star Grand Prix stage 1 time trial. (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 13 of 13 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) took second in the North Star Grand Prix stage 1 time trial. (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)

Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) won the opening stage of the 17th annual North Star Grand Prix this Wednesday, finishing the 8km out-and-back time trial course in 10 minutes and 55 seconds. Walle’s teammate, Lauren Stephens, took second, crossing the line less than one second behind. Australian Lauretta Hanson (Colavita-Bianchi Racing) rounded out the podium in third, 26 seconds in arrears.

Colavita looked to be a force to beat early on in the race, with three riders from the team setting the fastest times on the relatively flat course. Hanson’s time knocked her teammate Whitney Allison off the top of the rankings, while another teammate, Gretchen Stumhofer clocked 11:23, a time that again bettered Allison’s 11:28.

The Colavita reign was toppled when Walle and Stephens blasted into first and second, posting the only two times under the 11-minute mark that no other rider could top.

Heading into tonight’s St. Paul Criterium, Walle is wearing the North Star Leader’s Jersey and her teammate Stephens is in the K’ul Chocolate Sprint Jersey. Lauretta Hanson is leading the Sport Beans Queen of the Hills and the Greg Lemond Best Young Rider competition. Hanson will wear the QOM jersey and Josie Talbot (ISCorp) will take the white jersey. Collegiate All-Star Katherine Buss is in the green Penn Cycle Best Amateur jersey.

Full Results