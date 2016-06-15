Walle starts North Star Grand Prix with opening time trial win
Tibco-SVB's Lauren Stephens is second
Stage 1: St. Paul Riverfront Time Trial Women: St. Paul - St. Paul
Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) won the opening stage of the 17th annual North Star Grand Prix this Wednesday, finishing the 8km out-and-back time trial course in 10 minutes and 55 seconds. Walle’s teammate, Lauren Stephens, took second, crossing the line less than one second behind. Australian Lauretta Hanson (Colavita-Bianchi Racing) rounded out the podium in third, 26 seconds in arrears.
Colavita looked to be a force to beat early on in the race, with three riders from the team setting the fastest times on the relatively flat course. Hanson’s time knocked her teammate Whitney Allison off the top of the rankings, while another teammate, Gretchen Stumhofer clocked 11:23, a time that again bettered Allison’s 11:28.
The Colavita reign was toppled when Walle and Stephens blasted into first and second, posting the only two times under the 11-minute mark that no other rider could top.
Heading into tonight’s St. Paul Criterium, Walle is wearing the North Star Leader’s Jersey and her teammate Stephens is in the K’ul Chocolate Sprint Jersey. Lauretta Hanson is leading the Sport Beans Queen of the Hills and the Greg Lemond Best Young Rider competition. Hanson will wear the QOM jersey and Josie Talbot (ISCorp) will take the white jersey. Collegiate All-Star Katherine Buss is in the green Penn Cycle Best Amateur jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:10:55
|2
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:00:01
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)
|0:00:26
|4
|Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)
|0:00:28
|5
|Lindsay Bayer (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|0:00:33
|6
|Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)
|0:00:33
|7
|Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:35
|8
|Lauren Tamayo (Team UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:36
|9
|Katherine Compton (Team UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:36
|10
|Joelle Numainville (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:00:39
|11
|Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:43
|12
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|0:00:43
|13
|Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)
|0:00:45
|14
|Kathryn Buss (Medica Collegiate All Stars)
|0:00:46
|15
|Ellen Watters (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)
|0:00:47
|16
|Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:00:47
|17
|Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:48
|18
|Cheryl Clark (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:00:48
|19
|Cari Higgins (Team UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:49
|20
|Melinda Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:00:50
|21
|Coryn Rivera (Team UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:50
|22
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:50
|23
|Elizabeth Hernandez (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)
|0:00:52
|24
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|0:00:52
|25
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:52
|26
|Sophie Mackay (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|0:00:53
|27
|Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:53
|28
|Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
|0:00:57
|29
|Shannon Malseed (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|0:00:57
|30
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|0:00:57
|31
|Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:59
|32
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:01:01
|33
|Andrea Thomas (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
|0:01:02
|34
|Katherine Sherwin (Team UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:03
|35
|Gabrielle Pilotefortin (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:01:03
|36
|Mikayla Maier (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|0:01:05
|37
|Justine Clift (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:01:06
|38
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|0:01:07
|39
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:01:10
|40
|Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:01:11
|41
|Kimberley Wells (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)
|0:01:11
|42
|Melissa Dahlmann (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)
|0:01:11
|43
|Diana Penuela (Team UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:12
|44
|Tarah Cole (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|0:01:12
|45
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|0:01:13
|46
|Starla Teddergreen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:01:14
|47
|Catherine Ouellette (Rally Cycling)
|0:01:14
|48
|Nicole Mertz (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:01:14
|49
|Jennifer Rife (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:01:14
|50
|Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:01:15
|51
|Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)
|0:01:17
|52
|Gray Patton (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|0:01:20
|53
|Janelle Cole (Medica Collegiate All Stars)
|0:01:22
|54
|Helen Baillie_Strong (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
|0:01:25
|55
|Hannah Ross (Rally Cycling)
|0:01:26
|56
|Katherine Shields (Medica Collegiate All Stars)
|0:01:27
|57
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|0:01:27
|58
|Rachel Mckinnon (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|0:01:28
|59
|Ivy Audrain (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|0:01:29
|60
|Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:01:29
|61
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)
|0:01:31
|62
|Payten Maness (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|0:01:32
|63
|Tess Oliver (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|0:01:32
|64
|Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|0:01:34
|65
|Carrie Cartmill (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:01:36
|66
|Melanie Beale (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:01:37
|67
|Jessica Uebelhart (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|0:01:38
|68
|Daphne Karagianis (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:01:38
|69
|Monica Volk (Medica Collegiate All Stars)
|0:01:39
|70
|Judah Sencenbaugh (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:01:43
|71
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|0:01:45
|72
|Jennifer Caicedo (Medica Collegiate All Stars)
|0:01:45
|73
|Liza Rachetto (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)
|0:01:45
|74
|Jenna Stauffer (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|0:01:50
|75
|Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|0:01:53
|76
|Corey Coogan Cisek (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:01:57
|77
|Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|0:02:00
|78
|Flory Deleon (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
|0:02:02
|79
|Angie Johnson (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)
|0:02:02
|80
|Amy Benner (Medica Collegiate All Stars)
|0:02:10
|81
|Ellen Noble (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:02:14
|82
|Anna Schappert (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:02:19
|83
|Natalia Franco (Jet Cycling)
|0:02:20
|84
|Karin Friberg (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:02:20
|85
|Lucero Garza (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)
|0:02:23
|86
|Ana Casas (Jet Cycling)
|0:02:25
