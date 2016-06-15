Trending

Walle starts North Star Grand Prix with opening time trial win

Tibco-SVB's Lauren Stephens is second

Image 1 of 13

Brianna Walle (Team Tibco-SVB) wins the North Star Grand Prix stage 1 time trial with a time of 10:55.30

Brianna Walle (Team Tibco-SVB) wins the North Star Grand Prix stage 1 time trial with a time of 10:55.30
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 2 of 13

Amy Benner (Medica Collegiate All Stars) shows that you don't need a fancy team bus to race your bike.

Amy Benner (Medica Collegiate All Stars) shows that you don't need a fancy team bus to race your bike.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 3 of 13

Super soigneur Amanda Shission carefully guards her stash for the Colavita team.

Super soigneur Amanda Shission carefully guards her stash for the Colavita team.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 4 of 13

Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling) finished 7th during North Star Grand prix stage 1 .

Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling) finished 7th during North Star Grand prix stage 1 .
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 5 of 13

Lucero Garza (Grand Performance) on the road for stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix.

Lucero Garza (Grand Performance) on the road for stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 6 of 13

A lonely lookout surveys the action during the early morning time trial at North Star Grand Prix

A lonely lookout surveys the action during the early morning time trial at North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 7 of 13

Jessica Cutler (Colavita-Bianchi) passes a rider near the finish of stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix.

Jessica Cutler (Colavita-Bianchi) passes a rider near the finish of stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 8 of 13

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) rips down the front stretch of the out-and-back course during stage 1 of the North Star Grand Prix.

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) rips down the front stretch of the out-and-back course during stage 1 of the North Star Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 9 of 13

Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) tows the line on East River Road before the start of her time trial at North Star Grand Prix.

Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) tows the line on East River Road before the start of her time trial at North Star Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 10 of 13

Off we go from the makeshift start ramp on St. Paul's beautiful East River Road during stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix.

Off we go from the makeshift start ramp on St. Paul's beautiful East River Road during stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 11 of 13

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) warms up with her usual intensity before the start of stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix.

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) warms up with her usual intensity before the start of stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 12 of 13

Lauretta Hanson (Colavita-Bianchi Racing) rounds out the podium with third in the North Star Grand Prix stage 1 time trial.

Lauretta Hanson (Colavita-Bianchi Racing) rounds out the podium with third in the North Star Grand Prix stage 1 time trial.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 13 of 13

Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) took second in the North Star Grand Prix stage 1 time trial.

Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) took second in the North Star Grand Prix stage 1 time trial.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)

Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) won the opening stage of the 17th annual North Star Grand Prix this Wednesday, finishing the 8km out-and-back time trial course in 10 minutes and 55 seconds. Walle’s teammate, Lauren Stephens, took second, crossing the line less than one second behind. Australian Lauretta Hanson (Colavita-Bianchi Racing) rounded out the podium in third, 26 seconds in arrears.

Colavita looked to be a force to beat early on in the race, with three riders from the team setting the fastest times on the relatively flat course. Hanson’s time knocked her teammate Whitney Allison off the top of the rankings, while another teammate, Gretchen Stumhofer clocked 11:23, a time that again bettered Allison’s 11:28.

The Colavita reign was toppled when Walle and Stephens blasted into first and second, posting the only two times under the 11-minute mark that no other rider could top.

Heading into tonight’s St. Paul Criterium, Walle is wearing the North Star Leader’s Jersey and her teammate Stephens is in the K’ul Chocolate Sprint Jersey. Lauretta Hanson is leading the Sport Beans Queen of the Hills and the Greg Lemond Best Young Rider competition. Hanson will wear the QOM jersey and Josie Talbot (ISCorp) will take the white jersey. Collegiate All-Star Katherine Buss is in the green Penn Cycle Best Amateur jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brianna Walle (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)0:10:55
2Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:01
3Lauretta Hanson (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)0:00:26
4Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)0:00:28
5Lindsay Bayer (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)0:00:33
6Whitney Allison (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)0:00:33
7Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling)0:00:35
8Lauren Tamayo (Team UnitedHealthcare)0:00:36
9Katherine Compton (Team UnitedHealthcare)0:00:36
10Joelle Numainville (North Memorial Health Care)0:00:39
11Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:43
12Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)0:00:43
13Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)0:00:45
14Kathryn Buss (Medica Collegiate All Stars)0:00:46
15Ellen Watters (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)0:00:47
16Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:47
17Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:48
18Cheryl Clark (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:48
19Cari Higgins (Team UnitedHealthcare)0:00:49
20Melinda Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:00:50
21Coryn Rivera (Team UnitedHealthcare)0:00:50
22Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)0:00:50
23Elizabeth Hernandez (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)0:00:52
24Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)0:00:52
25Gillian Ellsay (Rally Cycling)0:00:52
26Sophie Mackay (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)0:00:53
27Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)0:00:53
28Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)0:00:57
29Shannon Malseed (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)0:00:57
30Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)0:00:57
31Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:59
32Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)0:01:01
33Andrea Thomas (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)0:01:02
34Katherine Sherwin (Team UnitedHealthcare)0:01:03
35Gabrielle Pilotefortin (North Memorial Health Care)0:01:03
36Mikayla Maier (Portland Bicycle Studio)0:01:05
37Justine Clift (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:01:06
38Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)0:01:07
39Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)0:01:10
40Sara Tussey (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:01:11
41Kimberley Wells (Colavita/Bianchi Racing)0:01:11
42Melissa Dahlmann (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)0:01:11
43Diana Penuela (Team UnitedHealthcare)0:01:12
44Tarah Cole (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)0:01:12
45Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)0:01:13
46Starla Teddergreen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:01:14
47Catherine Ouellette (Rally Cycling)0:01:14
48Nicole Mertz (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:01:14
49Jennifer Rife (North Memorial Health Care)0:01:14
50Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:01:15
51Katherine Maine (Rally Cycling)0:01:17
52Gray Patton (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)0:01:20
53Janelle Cole (Medica Collegiate All Stars)0:01:22
54Helen Baillie_Strong (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)0:01:25
55Hannah Ross (Rally Cycling)0:01:26
56Katherine Shields (Medica Collegiate All Stars)0:01:27
57Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:01:27
58Rachel Mckinnon (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)0:01:28
59Ivy Audrain (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)0:01:29
60Anne Perry (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:01:29
61Brenna Wrye-Simpson (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)0:01:31
62Payten Maness (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)0:01:32
63Tess Oliver (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)0:01:32
64Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:01:34
65Carrie Cartmill (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:01:36
66Melanie Beale (North Memorial Health Care)0:01:37
67Jessica Uebelhart (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)0:01:38
68Daphne Karagianis (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:01:38
69Monica Volk (Medica Collegiate All Stars)0:01:39
70Judah Sencenbaugh (North Memorial Health Care)0:01:43
71Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)0:01:45
72Jennifer Caicedo (Medica Collegiate All Stars)0:01:45
73Liza Rachetto (Team Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling)0:01:45
74Jenna Stauffer (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)0:01:50
75Gabrielle Russell (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:01:53
76Corey Coogan Cisek (North Memorial Health Care)0:01:57
77Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:02:00
78Flory Deleon (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)0:02:02
79Angie Johnson (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)0:02:02
80Amy Benner (Medica Collegiate All Stars)0:02:10
81Ellen Noble (North Memorial Health Care)0:02:14
82Anna Schappert (North Memorial Health Care)0:02:19
83Natalia Franco (Jet Cycling)0:02:20
84Karin Friberg (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:02:20
85Lucero Garza (SPBRC/ Grand Performance)0:02:23
86Ana Casas (Jet Cycling)0:02:25

Latest on Cyclingnews