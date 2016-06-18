Trending

Williams wins Uptown Minneapolis Criterium

Rodriguez and Huff round out podium

Racing gets underway for the men in Uptown Minneapolis.

Racing gets underway for the men in Uptown Minneapolis.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Bryan Gomez (Gateway H-D) sprints to the line for the first time bonus opportunity.

Bryan Gomez (Gateway H-D) sprints to the line for the first time bonus opportunity.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Justin Williams (Cylance) near the front of the field.

Justin Williams (Cylance) near the front of the field.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing) and Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) establish a small break that was caught on the bell lap.

Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing) and Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) establish a small break that was caught on the bell lap.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) sets the pace for his teammates Brad Huff and Tom Zirbel. By virtue of time bonuses Brad Huff took the leaders jersey from his teammate Zirbel.

Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) sets the pace for his teammates Brad Huff and Tom Zirbel. By virtue of time bonuses Brad Huff took the leaders jersey from his teammate Zirbel.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
At one to go the Cylance train is down to two riders with Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) sticking close to Justin William's wheel.

At one to go the Cylance train is down to two riders with Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) sticking close to Justin William's wheel.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Justin Williams (Cylance) wins the Minneapolis stage ahead of Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) and Brad Huff (Rally Cycling).

Justin Williams (Cylance) wins the Minneapolis stage ahead of Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) and Brad Huff (Rally Cycling).
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Stage 4 podium: Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo), Justin Williams (Cylance), Brad Huff (Rally Cycling).

Stage 4 podium: Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo), Justin Williams (Cylance), Brad Huff (Rally Cycling).
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Sport Beans King of the Hill - Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources), K'ul Chocolate Sprint - Justin Williams (Cylance), Race Leader Brad Huff (Rally Cycling), Greg Lemond Best Young Rider - Bryan Gomez (Gateway H-D), Penn Cycle Top Amateur -Eric Thompson (Donkey Label), Surly Most Aggressive - Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized).

Sport Beans King of the Hill - Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources), K'ul Chocolate Sprint - Justin Williams (Cylance), Race Leader Brad Huff (Rally Cycling), Greg Lemond Best Young Rider - Bryan Gomez (Gateway H-D), Penn Cycle Top Amateur -Eric Thompson (Donkey Label), Surly Most Aggressive - Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized).
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle) takes his second stage win at the North Star Grand Prix. Time bonuses rearranged the general classification. Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) took third on the stage and six-seconds of time bonus to take the yellow jersey from teammate Tom Zirbel.

Zirbel crashed with five laps to go but was awarded same-time as the peloton. Zirbel finishes the stage in third place overall. Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) sits in second place overall after claiming a 5-second time bonus for winning the first time bonus sprint.

The race started fast and strung out, as teams vied for early intermediate time and points sprints. Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized was a presence in every break of the active race. Erik Slack (Canyon Bicyles) was out in his third break before it finally stuck, and was awarded the Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey for the stage.

Slack took off solo with 11 laps to go, and was eventually joined by Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) and Yannick Eckmann (North Memorial Health Care).

The race started with grey skies and the threat of a storm. With 10 laps to go the winds kicked up and light rain started to fall. Rally Cycling’s Danny Pate was seen leading yellow jersey Tom Zirbel at the front of the peloton.

At eight laps to go Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle moved to the front to lead the chase. The gap between the breakaway wavered between six and 10 seconds the last four laps before finally catching the break after the fifth turn of the six-turn, 1.4km course.

Cyclance-Cannondale worked hard to bring back the break, but not too fast so as to be able to maintain control of the race.

Williams took off for the final sprint out of the final corner, betting on his skill as a sprinter and the cross-tail wind of the storm. Williams held his lead all the way to the finish.

Current National Criterium Champion Huff was left with no lead out team of his own, and surfed wheels the last lap of the race, relying on bike handling skills and experience to find the best line to race his way onto the podium and into the yellow jersey.

Williams extends his lead in the K’ul Chocolate Sprint Jersey competition. Gomez extends his lead in the LeMond Best Young Rider competition. Eric Thompson (Donkey Label) leads the Penn Cycle Best Amateur competition. Racing continues on Saturday with 97 miles of racing at the North Mankato Road Race

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)1:02:59
2Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
3Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)
4Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
5Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
6Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
7Michael (Mike) Friedman (North Memorial Health Care)
8Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
9Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
10Drew Christopher (North Memorial Health Care)
11Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
12Orlando Garibay (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
13Liam White (xXx Racing)
14Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
15Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
16Eric Thompson (Donkey Label)
17Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
18Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
19Jake Magee (Elbowz Racing)
20Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
21Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
22Christopher Winn (Podiumwear)
23Jeremy Powers (North Memorial Health Care)
24Peter Olejniczak (Podiumwear)
25Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
26Zack Allison (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
27Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
28Maxwell Ackerman (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
29Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
30Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
31Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus Racing Team)
32George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
33Mat Stephens (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
34Michael Burleigh (North Memorial Health Care)
35Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)
36Michael Alborn (xXx Racing)
37Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
38Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
39Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:18
40Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS)0:00:21
41Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
42Aaron Beebe (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
43Paul Martin (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
44Andrez Diaz (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
45Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
46Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources)
47Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
48Nolan Tankersley (Lupus Racing Team)
49Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
50Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
51Kyle Anderson (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
52Connor Brown (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
53Matt Mcloone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
54Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
55Yannick Eckmann (North Memorial Health Care)
56Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
57Thomas Humphreys (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
58Michael Woell (Podiumwear)
59Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
60Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
61Tyler George (xXx Racing)
62Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
63Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
64Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
65Conor Schunk (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
66Timothy Savre (Credite Velo Trek)
67Alexander Meyer (Podiumwear)
68Cory Lockwood (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
69Matthew Zimmer (Credite Velo Trek)
70Joseph Schmalz (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
71Nicholas Torraca (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
72Thomas Revard (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
73Martin Vecchio (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
74Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
75Andrew Clemence (North Memorial Health Care)
76Ian Mcshane (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
77Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes)
78Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
79Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
80Tristin Bentzler (Donkey Label)
81Joshua Buchel (Elbowz Racing)
82Steven Kusy (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
83Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
84Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
85Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:42
86Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)0:00:50
87Mattison Brady (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
88Taylor Warren (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:00:53
89Zachary Nehr (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:00:58
90Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
91Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:01:00
92Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
93Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:01:02
94Davis Dombrowski (Dallas Racing)
95Steven Davis (Centric Bikes)
96Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
97Ross Baldwin (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
98John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
99Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
100Connor Ryan (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)0:01:05
101Michael Lalla (Dallas Racing)0:01:09
102Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
103Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:01:12
104Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:01:17
105Diego Sandoval (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)0:02:13
106Thorsten Askervold (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:02:56

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)5:34:19
2Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)0:00:04
3Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling)0:00:05
4Eric Thompson (Donkey Label)0:00:08
5Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)0:00:14

