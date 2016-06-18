Image 1 of 9 Racing gets underway for the men in Uptown Minneapolis. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 2 of 9 Bryan Gomez (Gateway H-D) sprints to the line for the first time bonus opportunity. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 3 of 9 Justin Williams (Cylance) near the front of the field. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 4 of 9 Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing) and Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) establish a small break that was caught on the bell lap. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 5 of 9 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) sets the pace for his teammates Brad Huff and Tom Zirbel. By virtue of time bonuses Brad Huff took the leaders jersey from his teammate Zirbel. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 6 of 9 At one to go the Cylance train is down to two riders with Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) sticking close to Justin William's wheel. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 7 of 9 Justin Williams (Cylance) wins the Minneapolis stage ahead of Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) and Brad Huff (Rally Cycling). (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 8 of 9 Stage 4 podium: Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo), Justin Williams (Cylance), Brad Huff (Rally Cycling). (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 9 of 9 Sport Beans King of the Hill - Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources), K'ul Chocolate Sprint - Justin Williams (Cylance), Race Leader Brad Huff (Rally Cycling), Greg Lemond Best Young Rider - Bryan Gomez (Gateway H-D), Penn Cycle Top Amateur -Eric Thompson (Donkey Label), Surly Most Aggressive - Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized). (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle) takes his second stage win at the North Star Grand Prix. Time bonuses rearranged the general classification. Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) took third on the stage and six-seconds of time bonus to take the yellow jersey from teammate Tom Zirbel.

Zirbel crashed with five laps to go but was awarded same-time as the peloton. Zirbel finishes the stage in third place overall. Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) sits in second place overall after claiming a 5-second time bonus for winning the first time bonus sprint.

The race started fast and strung out, as teams vied for early intermediate time and points sprints. Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized was a presence in every break of the active race. Erik Slack (Canyon Bicyles) was out in his third break before it finally stuck, and was awarded the Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey for the stage.

Slack took off solo with 11 laps to go, and was eventually joined by Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) and Yannick Eckmann (North Memorial Health Care).

The race started with grey skies and the threat of a storm. With 10 laps to go the winds kicked up and light rain started to fall. Rally Cycling’s Danny Pate was seen leading yellow jersey Tom Zirbel at the front of the peloton.

At eight laps to go Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle moved to the front to lead the chase. The gap between the breakaway wavered between six and 10 seconds the last four laps before finally catching the break after the fifth turn of the six-turn, 1.4km course.

Cyclance-Cannondale worked hard to bring back the break, but not too fast so as to be able to maintain control of the race.

Williams took off for the final sprint out of the final corner, betting on his skill as a sprinter and the cross-tail wind of the storm. Williams held his lead all the way to the finish.

Current National Criterium Champion Huff was left with no lead out team of his own, and surfed wheels the last lap of the race, relying on bike handling skills and experience to find the best line to race his way onto the podium and into the yellow jersey.

Williams extends his lead in the K’ul Chocolate Sprint Jersey competition. Gomez extends his lead in the LeMond Best Young Rider competition. Eric Thompson (Donkey Label) leads the Penn Cycle Best Amateur competition. Racing continues on Saturday with 97 miles of racing at the North Mankato Road Race



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle) 1:02:59 2 Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 3 Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) 4 Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS) 5 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) 6 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 7 Michael (Mike) Friedman (North Memorial Health Care) 8 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 9 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 10 Drew Christopher (North Memorial Health Care) 11 Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant) 12 Orlando Garibay (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle) 13 Liam White (xXx Racing) 14 Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources) 15 Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 16 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label) 17 Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources) 18 Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 19 Jake Magee (Elbowz Racing) 20 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 21 Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 22 Christopher Winn (Podiumwear) 23 Jeremy Powers (North Memorial Health Care) 24 Peter Olejniczak (Podiumwear) 25 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 26 Zack Allison (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) 27 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) 28 Maxwell Ackerman (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) 29 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 30 Winston David (Lupus Racing Team) 31 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus Racing Team) 32 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) 33 Mat Stephens (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) 34 Michael Burleigh (North Memorial Health Care) 35 Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources) 36 Michael Alborn (xXx Racing) 37 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 38 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 39 Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:00:18 40 Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS) 0:00:21 41 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 42 Aaron Beebe (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant) 43 Paul Martin (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 44 Andrez Diaz (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle) 45 Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 46 Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources) 47 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 48 Nolan Tankersley (Lupus Racing Team) 49 Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 50 Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 51 Kyle Anderson (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc) 52 Connor Brown (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) 53 Matt Mcloone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc) 54 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) 55 Yannick Eckmann (North Memorial Health Care) 56 Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 57 Thomas Humphreys (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc) 58 Michael Woell (Podiumwear) 59 Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 60 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) 61 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 62 Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA Lupus Racing Team) 63 Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing) 64 Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team) 65 Conor Schunk (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 66 Timothy Savre (Credite Velo Trek) 67 Alexander Meyer (Podiumwear) 68 Cory Lockwood (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 69 Matthew Zimmer (Credite Velo Trek) 70 Joseph Schmalz (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) 71 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) 72 Thomas Revard (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant) 73 Martin Vecchio (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant) 74 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 75 Andrew Clemence (North Memorial Health Care) 76 Ian Mcshane (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant) 77 Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes) 78 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 79 Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 80 Tristin Bentzler (Donkey Label) 81 Joshua Buchel (Elbowz Racing) 82 Steven Kusy (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc) 83 Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 84 Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle) 85 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:42 86 Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 0:00:50 87 Mattison Brady (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc) 88 Taylor Warren (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:00:53 89 Zachary Nehr (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 0:00:58 90 Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 91 Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 0:01:00 92 Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 93 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 0:01:02 94 Davis Dombrowski (Dallas Racing) 95 Steven Davis (Centric Bikes) 96 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 97 Ross Baldwin (CRCA Lupus Racing Team) 98 John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 99 Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 100 Connor Ryan (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc) 0:01:05 101 Michael Lalla (Dallas Racing) 0:01:09 102 Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 103 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 0:01:12 104 Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources) 0:01:17 105 Diego Sandoval (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle) 0:02:13 106 Thorsten Askervold (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 0:02:56