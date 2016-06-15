Justin Williams wins St. Paul Downtown Criterium
Brad Huff and Bryan Gomez round out podium
Stage 2: St. Paul Downtown Criterium Men: St. Paul - St. Paul
Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle) won Stage 2 of the North Star Grand Prix from a field sprint ahead of current National Crit Champion Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) and Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek). Cyclance-Cannondale Pro Cycling's plan to control the race with 15 laps to go on the 1.2 km course turned out to be a success for the young team, who counted on Rally Cycling to eventually come back to the front to protect the yellow jersey worn by Tom Zirbel and set up Huff for the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)
|0:53:44
|2
|Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)
|3
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|4
|Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
|5
|Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling)
|6
|Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|7
|Evan Hartig (Credite Velo TREK)
|8
|Mat Stephens (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
|9
|Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|10
|Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)
|11
|Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling)
|12
|Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|13
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|14
|Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|15
|Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|16
|Andrez Diaz (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)
|17
|Michael (Mike) Friedman (North Memorial Health Care)
|18
|Eric Thompson (Donkey Label)
|19
|Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|20
|Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing)
|21
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)
|22
|Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|23
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
|24
|Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
|25
|Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|26
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|27
|Maxwell Ackerman (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|28
|Brandon Krawczyk (Podiumwear)
|29
|Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
|30
|Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|31
|Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|32
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|33
|Nicolae TANOVITCHII (Lupus Racing Team)
|34
|Yannick Eckmann (North Memorial Health Care)
|35
|Christopher Winn (Podiumwear)
|36
|Peter Olejniczak (Podiumwear)
|37
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|38
|kevin girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
|39
|Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|40
|Michael Burleigh (North Memorial Health Care)
|41
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|42
|Tyler Locke (Centric Bikes)
|43
|Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
|44
|Chris Strumolo (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:11
|45
|Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|46
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|47
|Ian McShane (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|48
|Connor Sallee (Dallas Racing)
|49
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
|50
|Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
|51
|Liam White (xXx Racing)
|52
|Steven Kusy (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
|53
|Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|54
|Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
|55
|Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
|56
|Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
|57
|Drew Christopher (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:00:15
|58
|Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
|59
|Aaron Beebe (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|60
|Diego Sandoval (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|61
|Paul Martin (Podiumwear)
|62
|Robert Sroka (Lupus Racing Team)
|63
|Maxwell Anderson (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|64
|Nolan Tankersley (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|65
|Adam deVos (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|66
|Fabio Calabria (Lupus Racing Team)
|67
|Jacob Kauffmann (North Memorial Health Care)
|68
|Matthew Zimmer (Podiumwear)
|69
|Joshua Buchel (Podiumwear)
|70
|Dennis Ramirez (ELBOWZ Racing)
|71
|Kaler Marshall (ELBOWZ Racing)
|72
|Ricky Randall (ELBOWZ Racing)
|73
|Thomas Humphreys (North Memorial Health Care)
|74
|Davis Dombrowski (xXx Racing)
|75
|Michael Sheehan (Centric Bikes)
|76
|Thomas Revard (Lupus Racing Team)
|77
|Adam Farabaugh (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
|78
|Adam Koble (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|79
|Joseph Schmalz (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|80
|Martin Vecchio (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:00:22
|81
|Matt McLoone (Dallas Racing)
|0:00:24
|82
|Jonathan Toftoy (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
|83
|Jackson Law (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
|84
|Alberto Covarrubias (xXx Racing)
|85
|Liam Magennis (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
|86
|Corey Davis (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|87
|Conor Schunk (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
|88
|Evan Huffman (xXx Racing)
|89
|Jack McCann (Dallas Racing)
|90
|Michael Alborn (North Memorial Health Care)
|91
|Stephan Hoffman (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
|92
|Duban Sanchez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|93
|Rudyard Peterson (Credite Velo TREK)
|94
|Alexander Meyer (Podiumwear)
|95
|Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
|96
|Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
|0:00:31
|97
|Connor Brown (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
|98
|Timothy Savre (Credite Velo TREK)
|99
|Cory Lockwood (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|100
|John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|101
|David Goodman (Credite Velo TREK)
|102
|Brian Firle (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|103
|jefferey may (Dallas Racing)
|104
|Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes)
|105
|Colin Catlin (Podiumwear)
|106
|Jack Matthews (Donkey Label)
|0:00:38
|107
|Michael Lalla (Dallas Racing)
|0:00:42
|108
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
|0:01:10
|109
|Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:00
|110
|Andrew Clemence (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:02:04
|111
|Jeremy Powers (North Memorial Health Care)
|112
|Zachary Nehr (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|113
|Michael Woell (Podiumwear)
|114
|Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:02:27
|115
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|116
|Joshua Kelly (Dallas Racing)
|117
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|118
|Rylee Field (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|119
|Tristin Bentzler (Donkey Label)
|120
|Christopher Putt (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|121
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|122
|Allan Rego (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
|123
|John Butler (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|124
|Mattison Brady (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
|125
|Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|126
|Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|127
|Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|128
|Steven Davis (Centric Bikes)
|129
|Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|130
|Connor Ryan (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
|130
|Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|132
|Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|133
|Thorsten Askervold (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
|0:02:34
|DNF
|Luis Felipe Montoya (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|DNF
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|DNF
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Lupus Racing Team)
|DNF
|Cory Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)
|DNF
|Benjamin Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|DNF
|Ross Baldwin (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
|DNF
|Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|DNF
|Taylor Warren (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNF
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Nicholas White (xXx Racing)
|DNS
|Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
