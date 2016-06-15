Trending

Justin Williams wins St. Paul Downtown Criterium

Brad Huff and Bryan Gomez round out podium

Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling) was the first one out of the corner and took it all the way to the line for the stage 2 win ahead of Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) feeling punchy on the podium in second. Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) finished third and won Most Aggressive Rider during stage 2 at the North Star Grand Prix

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
A lone Jelly Belly rider struggles to keep contact on the backside of the course during stage 2 at the Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
A Lupus rider wonders what happened after a mechanical knocked him out of the race.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
The Cylance team did a great job revving up their leadout over the closing laps of stage 2 at the North Star Grand Prix, eventually leading to a win for Justin Williams.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
A Jelly Belly and a Canyon Shimano rider duel through a corner during stage 2 at the North Star Grand Prix

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) used his insane high-end output to shatter the race once and for all in the closing laps of North Star Grand Prix stage 2

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Mike Friedman (North Memorial) and this Elbowz rider appear to by riding away from a fast moving and deadly monster.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) and Mike Friedman (North Memorial) are close friends and frequent training partners in their home state, Colorado.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Givin' it up to the lively crowd in St. Paul during stage 2 at the North Star Grand Prix. Criteriums are one of America's best bike race offerings

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) goes from Tour de France domestique to hammer on the front at a midwestern criterium with ease.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
The peloton rolls through beautiful Lowertown, St. Paul. Rally Cycling spent much of the second half of the race on the front, protecting the yellow jersey lead at the North Star Grand Prix

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) rips a corner in historic Lowertown St. Paul at the North Star Grand Prix

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Mike Friedman, coming out of retirement to ride for the North Memorial Hospital composite team, checks out some turns during the kids' race.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
A small break consisting of Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized), Evan Bybee

(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling took over the front of the race as the laps cards wound down.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
A small break consisting of Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized), Evan Bybee

(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
A happy Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Late in the race Danny Panny pulls for his Rally Cycling teammates Tom Zirbel and Brad Huff

(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
On the bell lap Brad Huff is tucked behind two of his Rally Cycling teammates as Tom Zirbel pulls to the side.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Men's Podium: Surly Most Agressive: Bryan Gomez (Gateway H-D), Yellow Leader’s Jersey: Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling), K’ul Chocolate Sprint Leader: Justin Williams (Cyclance), Greg Lemond Best Young Rider: Ayden Toovey (Subaru)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)

Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle) won Stage 2 of the North Star Grand Prix from a field sprint ahead of current National Crit Champion Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) and Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek). Cyclance-Cannondale Pro Cycling's plan to control the race with 15 laps to go on the 1.2 km course turned out to be a success for the young team, who counted on Rally Cycling to eventually come back to the front to protect the yellow jersey worn by Tom Zirbel and set up Huff for the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)0:53:44
2Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)
3Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
4Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
5Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling)
6Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
7Evan Hartig (Credite Velo TREK)
8Mat Stephens (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
9Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
10Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)
11Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling)
12Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
13Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
14Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
15Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
16Andrez Diaz (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)
17Michael (Mike) Friedman (North Memorial Health Care)
18Eric Thompson (Donkey Label)
19Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
20Colin Strickland (ELBOWZ Racing)
21Orlando Garibay (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)
22Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
23Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
24Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
25Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
26George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
27Maxwell Ackerman (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
28Brandon Krawczyk (Podiumwear)
29Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
30Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
31Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)
32Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
33Nicolae TANOVITCHII (Lupus Racing Team)
34Yannick Eckmann (North Memorial Health Care)
35Christopher Winn (Podiumwear)
36Peter Olejniczak (Podiumwear)
37Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
38kevin girkins (ELBOWZ Racing)
39Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
40Michael Burleigh (North Memorial Health Care)
41Tyler George (xXx Racing)
42Tyler Locke (Centric Bikes)
43Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
44Chris Strumolo (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)0:00:11
45Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
46Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
47Ian McShane (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
48Connor Sallee (Dallas Racing)
49Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
50Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
51Liam White (xXx Racing)
52Steven Kusy (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
53Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)
54Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
55Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
56Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
57Drew Christopher (North Memorial Health Care)0:00:15
58Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
59Aaron Beebe (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
60Diego Sandoval (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
61Paul Martin (Podiumwear)
62Robert Sroka (Lupus Racing Team)
63Maxwell Anderson (Team Arapahoe Resources)
64Nolan Tankersley (Team Arapahoe Resources)
65Adam deVos (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
66Fabio Calabria (Lupus Racing Team)
67Jacob Kauffmann (North Memorial Health Care)
68Matthew Zimmer (Podiumwear)
69Joshua Buchel (Podiumwear)
70Dennis Ramirez (ELBOWZ Racing)
71Kaler Marshall (ELBOWZ Racing)
72Ricky Randall (ELBOWZ Racing)
73Thomas Humphreys (North Memorial Health Care)
74Davis Dombrowski (xXx Racing)
75Michael Sheehan (Centric Bikes)
76Thomas Revard (Lupus Racing Team)
77Adam Farabaugh (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
78Adam Koble (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
79Joseph Schmalz (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)0:00:21
80Martin Vecchio (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:22
81Matt McLoone (Dallas Racing)0:00:24
82Jonathan Toftoy (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
83Jackson Law (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
84Alberto Covarrubias (xXx Racing)
85Liam Magennis (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
86Corey Davis (Team Arapahoe Resources)
87Conor Schunk (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
88Evan Huffman (xXx Racing)
89Jack McCann (Dallas Racing)
90Michael Alborn (North Memorial Health Care)
91Stephan Hoffman (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
92Duban Sanchez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
93Rudyard Peterson (Credite Velo TREK)
94Alexander Meyer (Podiumwear)
95Kyle Anderson (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
96Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)0:00:31
97Connor Brown (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
98Timothy Savre (Credite Velo TREK)
99Cory Lockwood (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
100John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
101David Goodman (Credite Velo TREK)
102Brian Firle (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
103jefferey may (Dallas Racing)
104Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes)
105Colin Catlin (Podiumwear)
106Jack Matthews (Donkey Label)0:00:38
107Michael Lalla (Dallas Racing)0:00:42
108Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)0:01:10
109Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:00
110Andrew Clemence (North Memorial Health Care)0:02:04
111Jeremy Powers (North Memorial Health Care)
112Zachary Nehr (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
113Michael Woell (Podiumwear)
114Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:02:27
115Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
116Joshua Kelly (Dallas Racing)
117Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
118Rylee Field (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
119Tristin Bentzler (Donkey Label)
120Christopher Putt (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
121Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
122Allan Rego (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
123John Butler (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
124Mattison Brady (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
125Reid McClure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
126Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
127Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
128Steven Davis (Centric Bikes)
129Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
130Connor Ryan (BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc)
130Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
132Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
133Thorsten Askervold (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)0:02:34
DNFLuis Felipe Montoya (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
DNFIsaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
DNFMarcos Lazzarotto (Lupus Racing Team)
DNFCory Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)
DNFBenjamin Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
DNFRoss Baldwin (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
DNFStephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
DNFTaylor Warren (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNFBrais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFUlugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFNicholas White (xXx Racing)
DNSLevon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)

 

