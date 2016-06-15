Image 1 of 21 Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling) was the first one out of the corner and took it all the way to the line for the stage 2 win ahead of Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 2 of 21 Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) feeling punchy on the podium in second. Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) finished third and won Most Aggressive Rider during stage 2 at the North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 3 of 21 A lone Jelly Belly rider struggles to keep contact on the backside of the course during stage 2 at the Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 4 of 21 A Lupus rider wonders what happened after a mechanical knocked him out of the race. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 5 of 21 The Cylance team did a great job revving up their leadout over the closing laps of stage 2 at the North Star Grand Prix, eventually leading to a win for Justin Williams. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 6 of 21 A Jelly Belly and a Canyon Shimano rider duel through a corner during stage 2 at the North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 7 of 21 Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) used his insane high-end output to shatter the race once and for all in the closing laps of North Star Grand Prix stage 2 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 8 of 21 Mike Friedman (North Memorial) and this Elbowz rider appear to by riding away from a fast moving and deadly monster. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 9 of 21 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) and Mike Friedman (North Memorial) are close friends and frequent training partners in their home state, Colorado. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 10 of 21 Givin' it up to the lively crowd in St. Paul during stage 2 at the North Star Grand Prix. Criteriums are one of America's best bike race offerings (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 11 of 21 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) goes from Tour de France domestique to hammer on the front at a midwestern criterium with ease. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 12 of 21 The peloton rolls through beautiful Lowertown, St. Paul. Rally Cycling spent much of the second half of the race on the front, protecting the yellow jersey lead at the North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 13 of 21 Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) rips a corner in historic Lowertown St. Paul at the North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 14 of 21 Mike Friedman, coming out of retirement to ride for the North Memorial Hospital composite team, checks out some turns during the kids' race. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 15 of 21 A small break consisting of Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized), Evan Bybee (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 16 of 21 Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling took over the front of the race as the laps cards wound down. (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 17 of 21 A small break consisting of Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized), Evan Bybee (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 18 of 21 A happy Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 19 of 21 Late in the race Danny Panny pulls for his Rally Cycling teammates Tom Zirbel and Brad Huff (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 20 of 21 On the bell lap Brad Huff is tucked behind two of his Rally Cycling teammates as Tom Zirbel pulls to the side. (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 21 of 21 Men's Podium: Surly Most Agressive: Bryan Gomez (Gateway H-D), Yellow Leader’s Jersey: Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling), K’ul Chocolate Sprint Leader: Justin Williams (Cyclance), Greg Lemond Best Young Rider: Ayden Toovey (Subaru) (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)

Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling p/b Incycle) won Stage 2 of the North Star Grand Prix from a field sprint ahead of current National Crit Champion Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) and Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek). Cyclance-Cannondale Pro Cycling's plan to control the race with 15 laps to go on the 1.2 km course turned out to be a success for the young team, who counted on Rally Cycling to eventually come back to the front to protect the yellow jersey worn by Tom Zirbel and set up Huff for the win.





