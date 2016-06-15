Trending

Zirbel wins North Star Grand Prix stage 1 time trial

Aaron Beebe is second in St. Paul race against the clock

Image 1 of 15

Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) was the only one under 10 mintues to take the North Star Grand Prix stage 1 time trial in 9:59.31.

Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) was the only one under 10 mintues to take the North Star Grand Prix stage 1 time trial in 9:59.31.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 2 of 15

Teammate Evan Huffman, who finished third in the TT, joins Zirbel on the classification podium with the KOM jersey in hand.

Teammate Evan Huffman, who finished third in the TT, joins Zirbel on the classification podium with the KOM jersey in hand.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 3 of 15

Tom Zirbel on the stage 1 podium at North Star Grand Prix

Tom Zirbel on the stage 1 podium at North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 4 of 15

Applying the sponor's logo to Zirbe's yellow jersey.

Applying the sponor's logo to Zirbe's yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 5 of 15

Tom Zirbel is the pride of Iowa! His uncles, aunt, and cousin turned up on the East River Road after stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix.

Tom Zirbel is the pride of Iowa! His uncles, aunt, and cousin turned up on the East River Road after stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 6 of 15

Tom Zirbel en route to winning stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix

Tom Zirbel en route to winning stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 7 of 15

Regular road bikes without aero gear for the North Star Grand Prix.

Regular road bikes without aero gear for the North Star Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 8 of 15

Danny Pate grits his teeth as the finish line approaches during stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix

Danny Pate grits his teeth as the finish line approaches during stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 9 of 15

Marcos Lazzoratto (Lupus) wears the mask of pain on the home stretch of stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix

Marcos Lazzoratto (Lupus) wears the mask of pain on the home stretch of stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 10 of 15

Kit of the day at the North Star Grand Prix.

Kit of the day at the North Star Grand Prix.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 11 of 15

Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) makes a true return to the racing that took him to the heights of the WorldTour.

Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) makes a true return to the racing that took him to the heights of the WorldTour.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 12 of 15

Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) with some last-minute prep before stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix

Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) with some last-minute prep before stage 1 at the North Star Grand Prix
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 13 of 15

Aaron Beebe (ICC Bissel-ABG-Giant) finished second in the North Star Grand Prix opening time trial with a time of 10:02.12.

Aaron Beebe (ICC Bissel-ABG-Giant) finished second in the North Star Grand Prix opening time trial with a time of 10:02.12.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 14 of 15

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) joined his teammate Tom Zirbel on the North Star Grand Prix stage 1 podium with a third-place time of 10:02.13

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) joined his teammate Tom Zirbel on the North Star Grand Prix stage 1 podium with a third-place time of 10:02.13
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 15 of 15

Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS) on course during stage 1 at the North Star Grad Prix

Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS) on course during stage 1 at the North Star Grad Prix
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)

North Star Grand Prix defending champion Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) showed off his time trial skills Wednesday by winning the St. Paul Riverfront Time Trial with the only sub-10 minute finish on the 8km out-and-back course. Aaron Beebe (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant) and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) rounded out the podium in second and third, respectively.

"It's short enough and straight enough that you gauge your effort over 10 minutes and make sure you're completely exhausted at the end," Zirbel said of the course. "None of the corners are technical. It's just about feeling good on the day."

Minneapolis-based Rally Cycling broguths its top talent to North Star Grand Prix, including former North Star Grand Prix champion Jesse Anthony and stage winner Brad Huff.

"We bring our best team to this race every year," Zirbel said. "Our sponsors are from Minneapolis and we take this race very seriously."

Huff kicked off the time trial as the first of 147 riders. Huff held his early lead until Eric Thompson (Donkey Label) took over the lead 34 riders later with a finish time of 10:07. Thompson held his lead for another 36 riders until Huffman rode in with a time of 10:02. Beebe topped Huffman's time by just one-hundreth of a second.

"You always know Tom's the guy to beat in something like this," Beebe said. "It's always going to be real tough. I feel fortunate to be up with these guys.

"It's a straightforward course – just stay focused for 10 minutes. The road is a little rough so you just have to keep your head up to not ride into any big holes, but that's about as complicated as it gets. The turnaround is really easy so you don’t have to touch your brakes."

The course was an advantage to 19-year-old Australian rider Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS), who came in fifth on the stage with a time of 10:06. Magennis leads the Penn Cycle Top Amateur competition and the Greg LeMond Best Young Rider competition.

"It was heaps flat," said Magennis. "I knew it would suit us, but we haven't slept for the last two days because we missed our flight due to thunderstorms. We've had to drive through the night [from Tulsa, Oklahoma]. That wrecked our jet lag again, so it's been pretty disruptive but I'm pretty happy how it went."

Magennis said he and and his team are looking forward to tonight's St. Paul Downtown Criterium.

"We have a couple of guys who could do really well," Magennis said. The Australian-based Subaru NSWIS & MS team boasts brothers Scott and Jackson Law, World Champion medalists on the track. They come to North Star Grand Prix in top form, taking first and second place in a criterium just three days ago. Men’s racing continues tonight at 7:45 at the St. Paul Downtown Criterium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling)0:09:59
2Aaron Beebe (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:03
3Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)0:00:03
4Benjamin Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:03
5Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS)0:00:07
6Eric Thompson (Donkey Label)0:00:08
7George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)0:00:11
8Connor Brown (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)0:00:12
9Jacob Kauffmann (Subaru NSWIS & MS)0:00:12
10Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)0:00:15
11Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)0:00:15
12Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:00:15
13Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)0:00:16
14Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling)0:00:16
15Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)0:00:18
16Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)0:00:19
17Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:22
18Andrew Clemence (North Memorial Health Care)0:00:22
19Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:00:23
20Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:23
21Zack Allison (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)0:00:23
22Liam White (xXx Racing)0:00:23
23Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)0:00:24
24Joseph Schmalz (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)0:00:25
25Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:00:25
26Adam Devos (Rally Cycling)0:00:26
27Cory Lockwood (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:26
28Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)0:00:27
29Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:00:28
30Christopher Winn (Podiumwear)0:00:28
31Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)0:00:28
32Andrez Diaz (Cyclance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)0:00:29
33Rylee Field (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:00:29
34Michael Burleigh (North Memorial Health Care)0:00:29
35Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:00:31
36Evan Hartig (Credite Velo Trek)0:00:31
37Matthew Zimmer (Credite Velo Trek)0:00:31
38Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:00:32
39Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:32
40Paul Martin (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)0:00:33
41Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:33
42Matt Mcloone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)0:00:35
43Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Cyclance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)0:00:35
44Zachary Nehr (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:00:36
45Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)0:00:37
46Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:00:38
47Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:38
48Peter Olejniczak (Podiumwear)0:00:39
49Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:39
50Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:39
51Thomas Humphreys (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)0:00:40
52Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)0:00:40
53Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)0:00:42
54Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:00:42
55Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:42
56Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)0:00:42
57Kyle Anderson (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)0:00:43
58Nolan Tankersley (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:43
59Orlando Garibay (Cyclance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)0:00:43
60Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)0:00:44
61Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:00:44
62Tyler Locke (Centric Bikes)0:00:45
63Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)0:00:45
64Rudyard Peterson (Credite Velo Trek)0:00:45
65Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:00:45
66Chris Strumolo (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)0:00:45
67Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:00:45
68Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:46
69Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:46
70Brian Firle (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:00:47
71Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)0:00:47
72Joshua Buchel (Elbowz Racing)0:00:47
73Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:00:48
74Davis Dombrowski (Dallas Racing)0:00:48
75Brandon Krawczyk (Podiumwear)0:00:50
76Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)0:00:51
77Diego Sandoval (Cyclance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)0:00:51
78Martin Vecchio (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:51
79Mat Stephens (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)0:00:52
80John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)0:00:52
81Steven Kusy (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)0:00:53
82Ian Mcshane (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:53
83Colin Catlin (Podiumwear)0:00:53
84Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:00:54
85Luis Felipe Montoya (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)0:00:56
86Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)0:00:56
87Connor Ryan (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)0:00:57
88Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)0:00:57
89Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:57
90Mattison Brady (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)0:00:57
91Ryan O'boyle (xXx Racing)0:00:58
92Allan Rego (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)0:00:58
93Drew Christopher (North Memorial Health Care)0:00:59
94David Goodman (Credite Velo Trek)0:01:00
95Timothy Savre (Credite Velo Trek)0:01:01
96Taylor Warren (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:01:02
97Thomas Revard (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:03
98Conor Schunk (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:03
99Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes)0:01:04
100Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:01:04
101Michael (Mike) Friedman (North Memorial Health Care)0:01:05
102Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:01:05
103Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)0:01:06
104Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:01:07
105Ross Baldwin (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)0:01:08
106Joshua Kelly (Dallas Racing)0:01:09
107Michael Woell (Podiumwear)0:01:10
108Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:01:11
109Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:01:11
110Jake Magee (Elbowz Racing)0:01:12
111Jackson Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)0:01:12
112Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:12
113Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)0:01:12
114Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:12
115Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:12
116Justin Williams (Cyclance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)0:01:14
117Nicholas White (xXx Racing)0:01:14
118Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:16
119Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:01:17
120Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:18
121Jeremy Powers (North Memorial Health Care)0:01:18
122Tristin Bentzler (Donkey Label)0:01:19
123Michael Alborn (xXx Racing)0:01:19
124Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:01:20
125Christopher Putt (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:20
126Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:01:22
127Steven Davis (Centric Bikes)0:01:23
128Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)0:01:24
129Alexander Meyer (Podiumwear)0:01:24
130Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:01:24
131Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)0:01:25
132Cory Williams (Cyclance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)0:01:26
133Maxwell Ackerman (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)0:01:26
134Yannick Eckmann (North Memorial Health Care)0:01:27
135Connor Sallee (Dallas Racing)0:01:29
136Thorsten Askervold (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:01:30
137Marcos Lazzarotto (Lupus Racing Team)0:01:30
138Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:01:31
139Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:34
140Nicholas Torraca (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)0:01:34
141Jack Matthews (Donkey Label)0:01:37
142John Butler (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:40
143Duban Sanchez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:01:42
144Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:45
145Michael Lalla (Dallas Racing)0:01:52
DNSMatt Brophy (Credite Velo Trek)
DNSJoshua Taylor (Centric Bikes)

