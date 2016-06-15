Zirbel wins North Star Grand Prix stage 1 time trial
Aaron Beebe is second in St. Paul race against the clock
Stage 1: St. Paul Riverfront Time Trial Men: St. Paul - St. Paul
North Star Grand Prix defending champion Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) showed off his time trial skills Wednesday by winning the St. Paul Riverfront Time Trial with the only sub-10 minute finish on the 8km out-and-back course. Aaron Beebe (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant) and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) rounded out the podium in second and third, respectively.
"It's short enough and straight enough that you gauge your effort over 10 minutes and make sure you're completely exhausted at the end," Zirbel said of the course. "None of the corners are technical. It's just about feeling good on the day."
Minneapolis-based Rally Cycling broguths its top talent to North Star Grand Prix, including former North Star Grand Prix champion Jesse Anthony and stage winner Brad Huff.
"We bring our best team to this race every year," Zirbel said. "Our sponsors are from Minneapolis and we take this race very seriously."
Huff kicked off the time trial as the first of 147 riders. Huff held his early lead until Eric Thompson (Donkey Label) took over the lead 34 riders later with a finish time of 10:07. Thompson held his lead for another 36 riders until Huffman rode in with a time of 10:02. Beebe topped Huffman's time by just one-hundreth of a second.
"You always know Tom's the guy to beat in something like this," Beebe said. "It's always going to be real tough. I feel fortunate to be up with these guys.
"It's a straightforward course – just stay focused for 10 minutes. The road is a little rough so you just have to keep your head up to not ride into any big holes, but that's about as complicated as it gets. The turnaround is really easy so you don’t have to touch your brakes."
The course was an advantage to 19-year-old Australian rider Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS), who came in fifth on the stage with a time of 10:06. Magennis leads the Penn Cycle Top Amateur competition and the Greg LeMond Best Young Rider competition.
"It was heaps flat," said Magennis. "I knew it would suit us, but we haven't slept for the last two days because we missed our flight due to thunderstorms. We've had to drive through the night [from Tulsa, Oklahoma]. That wrecked our jet lag again, so it's been pretty disruptive but I'm pretty happy how it went."
Magennis said he and and his team are looking forward to tonight's St. Paul Downtown Criterium.
"We have a couple of guys who could do really well," Magennis said. The Australian-based Subaru NSWIS & MS team boasts brothers Scott and Jackson Law, World Champion medalists on the track. They come to North Star Grand Prix in top form, taking first and second place in a criterium just three days ago. Men’s racing continues tonight at 7:45 at the St. Paul Downtown Criterium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling)
|0:09:59
|2
|Aaron Beebe (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:00:03
|3
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:03
|4
|Benjamin Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:03
|5
|Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|0:00:07
|6
|Eric Thompson (Donkey Label)
|0:00:08
|7
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|0:00:11
|8
|Connor Brown (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
|0:00:12
|9
|Jacob Kauffmann (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|0:00:12
|10
|Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:15
|11
|Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|0:00:15
|12
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:15
|13
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:16
|14
|Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:16
|15
|Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|0:00:18
|16
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|0:00:19
|17
|Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:00:22
|18
|Andrew Clemence (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:00:22
|19
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:00:23
|20
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:23
|21
|Zack Allison (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
|0:00:23
|22
|Liam White (xXx Racing)
|0:00:23
|23
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:24
|24
|Joseph Schmalz (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
|0:00:25
|25
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:00:25
|26
|Adam Devos (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:26
|27
|Cory Lockwood (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:00:26
|28
|Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|0:00:27
|29
|Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:00:28
|30
|Christopher Winn (Podiumwear)
|0:00:28
|31
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:28
|32
|Andrez Diaz (Cyclance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
|0:00:29
|33
|Rylee Field (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:00:29
|34
|Michael Burleigh (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:00:29
|35
|Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:31
|36
|Evan Hartig (Credite Velo Trek)
|0:00:31
|37
|Matthew Zimmer (Credite Velo Trek)
|0:00:31
|38
|Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:00:32
|39
|Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:32
|40
|Paul Martin (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|0:00:33
|41
|Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:00:33
|42
|Matt Mcloone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
|0:00:35
|43
|Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Cyclance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
|0:00:35
|44
|Zachary Nehr (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:00:36
|45
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
|0:00:37
|46
|Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:00:38
|47
|Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:38
|48
|Peter Olejniczak (Podiumwear)
|0:00:39
|49
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:39
|50
|Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:39
|51
|Thomas Humphreys (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
|0:00:40
|52
|Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label)
|0:00:40
|53
|Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
|0:00:42
|54
|Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:42
|55
|Stefano Barberi (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:42
|56
|Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|0:00:42
|57
|Kyle Anderson (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
|0:00:43
|58
|Nolan Tankersley (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:43
|59
|Orlando Garibay (Cyclance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
|0:00:43
|60
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|61
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:00:44
|62
|Tyler Locke (Centric Bikes)
|0:00:45
|63
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|0:00:45
|64
|Rudyard Peterson (Credite Velo Trek)
|0:00:45
|65
|Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:45
|66
|Chris Strumolo (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:45
|67
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:45
|68
|Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:00:46
|69
|Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:46
|70
|Brian Firle (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:00:47
|71
|Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:47
|72
|Joshua Buchel (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:47
|73
|Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:48
|74
|Davis Dombrowski (Dallas Racing)
|0:00:48
|75
|Brandon Krawczyk (Podiumwear)
|0:00:50
|76
|Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
|0:00:51
|77
|Diego Sandoval (Cyclance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
|0:00:51
|78
|Martin Vecchio (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:00:51
|79
|Mat Stephens (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
|0:00:52
|80
|John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|0:00:52
|81
|Steven Kusy (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
|0:00:53
|82
|Ian Mcshane (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:00:53
|83
|Colin Catlin (Podiumwear)
|0:00:53
|84
|Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:00:54
|85
|Luis Felipe Montoya (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|0:00:56
|86
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|0:00:56
|87
|Connor Ryan (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
|0:00:57
|88
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|0:00:57
|89
|Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:57
|90
|Mattison Brady (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
|0:00:57
|91
|Ryan O'boyle (xXx Racing)
|0:00:58
|92
|Allan Rego (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:58
|93
|Drew Christopher (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:00:59
|94
|David Goodman (Credite Velo Trek)
|0:01:00
|95
|Timothy Savre (Credite Velo Trek)
|0:01:01
|96
|Taylor Warren (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:01:02
|97
|Thomas Revard (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:01:03
|98
|Conor Schunk (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:03
|99
|Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes)
|0:01:04
|100
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|0:01:04
|101
|Michael (Mike) Friedman (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:01:05
|102
|Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:01:05
|103
|Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
|0:01:06
|104
|Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:07
|105
|Ross Baldwin (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
|0:01:08
|106
|Joshua Kelly (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:09
|107
|Michael Woell (Podiumwear)
|0:01:10
|108
|Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:01:11
|109
|Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:01:11
|110
|Jake Magee (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:12
|111
|Jackson Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|0:01:12
|112
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:12
|113
|Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:12
|114
|Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:12
|115
|Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:12
|116
|Justin Williams (Cyclance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
|0:01:14
|117
|Nicholas White (xXx Racing)
|0:01:14
|118
|Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:16
|119
|Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:01:17
|120
|Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:18
|121
|Jeremy Powers (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:01:18
|122
|Tristin Bentzler (Donkey Label)
|0:01:19
|123
|Michael Alborn (xXx Racing)
|0:01:19
|124
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:01:20
|125
|Christopher Putt (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:20
|126
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:01:22
|127
|Steven Davis (Centric Bikes)
|0:01:23
|128
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|0:01:24
|129
|Alexander Meyer (Podiumwear)
|0:01:24
|130
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:01:24
|131
|Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:25
|132
|Cory Williams (Cyclance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
|0:01:26
|133
|Maxwell Ackerman (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|0:01:26
|134
|Yannick Eckmann (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:01:27
|135
|Connor Sallee (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:29
|136
|Thorsten Askervold (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:01:30
|137
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:01:30
|138
|Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:01:31
|139
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:34
|140
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
|0:01:34
|141
|Jack Matthews (Donkey Label)
|0:01:37
|142
|John Butler (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:40
|143
|Duban Sanchez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:01:42
|144
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:45
|145
|Michael Lalla (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:52
|DNS
|Matt Brophy (Credite Velo Trek)
|DNS
|Joshua Taylor (Centric Bikes)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy