Schmalz wins stage 5 at North Star Grand Prix
Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman is second, takes overall lead from teammate Huff
Stage 5: North Mankato Road Race Men: North Mankato - North Mankato
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) and Joe Schmalz (Elevate Cycling) attacked at the start of the finishing circuits at the North Mankato Road Race to open the decisive breakaway and claim the yellow jersey for Huffman and the stage win for Schmaltz.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Schmalz (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
|3:25:19
|2
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|3
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:42
|4
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:48
|5
|Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:50
|6
|Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|7
|Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|8
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|9
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|10
|Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
|11
|Connor Brown (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
|12
|Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|13
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|14
|Matthew Zimmer (Credite Velo Trek)
|0:00:51
|15
|Liam White (xXx Racing)
|16
|Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|17
|Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
|18
|Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
|19
|Zack Allison (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
|20
|Mattison Brady (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
|21
|Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:52
|22
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|23
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
|24
|Matt Mcloone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
|25
|Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|26
|Peter Olejniczak (Podiumwear)
|27
|Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|28
|Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|29
|Conor Schunk (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|30
|Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|31
|Eric Thompson (Donkey Label)
|32
|Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
|33
|Christopher Winn (Podiumwear)
|0:00:53
|34
|Michael Burleigh (North Memorial Health Care)
|35
|Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling)
|36
|Aaron Beebe (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|37
|Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|38
|Cory Lockwood (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|39
|Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|40
|Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:00:58
|41
|Steven Kusy (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
|42
|Connor Ryan (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
|0:01:01
|43
|Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|44
|Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
|0:01:02
|45
|Alexander Meyer (Podiumwear)
|46
|Evan Hartig (Credite Velo Trek)
|47
|Taylor Warren (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|48
|Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|49
|Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|50
|Andrez Diaz (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
|51
|Zachary Nehr (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:01:05
|52
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:01:10
|53
|Jeremy Powers (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:01:11
|54
|Steven Davis (Centric Bikes)
|0:01:27
|55
|Michael Woell (Podiumwear)
|56
|Michael Alborn (xXx Racing)
|0:01:31
|57
|Michael Lalla (Dallas Racing)
|0:01:37
|58
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:01:42
|59
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|0:01:43
|60
|Andrew Clemence (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:01:55
|61
|Mat Stephens (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
|0:02:14
|62
|Drew Christopher (North Memorial Health Care)
|0:02:35
|63
|Maxwell Ackerman (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|0:03:04
|64
|Thomas Revard (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:06:32
|65
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|0:07:13
|66
|Timothy Savre (Credite Velo Trek)
|0:07:33
|67
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|68
|Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:07:34
|69
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
|70
|Thomas Humphreys (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
|71
|Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|72
|John Butler (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:07:35
|73
|Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
|74
|Tristin Bentzler (Donkey Label)
|75
|Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|76
|David Goodman (Credite Velo Trek)
|0:07:36
|77
|Martin Vecchio (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|78
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|79
|Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
|80
|Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|81
|Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
|82
|Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|83
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|84
|Michael (Mike) Friedman (North Memorial Health Care)
|85
|Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:07:39
|86
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|87
|Nolan Tankersley (Lupus Racing Team)
|88
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
|89
|Ian Mcshane (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:09:01
|90
|John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|0:10:10
|91
|Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|92
|Thorsten Askervold (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|93
|Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|94
|Joshua Buchel (Elbowz Racing)
|95
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|96
|Jake Magee (Elbowz Racing)
|97
|Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
|98
|Diego Sandoval (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
|99
|Kyle Anderson (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
|100
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
|101
|Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|102
|Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|103
|Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|104
|Yannick Eckmann (North Memorial Health Care)
|105
|Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|106
|Jacob Kauffmann (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|107
|Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|108
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|109
|Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
|110
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|111
|Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
|112
|Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes)
|DNF
|Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
|DNF
|Ross Baldwin (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
|DNF
|Paul Martin (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|DNF
|Davis Dombrowski (Dallas Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
|2
|Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)
