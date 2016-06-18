Image 1 of 15 The peloton rolls through beautiful Lowertown, St. Paul. Rally Cycling spent much of the second half of the race on the front, protecting the yellow jersey lead at the North Star Grand Prix (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 2 of 15 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) and Joseph Schmalz (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World) descend the long sweeping downhill on the finish circuit. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 3 of 15 Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resource), Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team), and Jake Magee (ELBOWZ) form one of the many breaks that didn't last long on the rural circuits. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 4 of 15 Danny Pate worked a lot at the front making sure breaks didn't get very far. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 5 of 15 The men's field was together for most of the rural circuits throughout stage 5 in North Mankato. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 6 of 15 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) leads Joseph Schmalz (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World) up the climb on the finishing circuit. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 7 of 15 Corn fields and lots of barns throughout the rural circuits today. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 8 of 15 Overnight race leader Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) makes his way through the start/finish. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 9 of 15 On the start line at the North Star Grand Prix. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 10 of 15 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 11 of 15 Steven Davis (Centric Bikes). (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 12 of 15 The peloton passes the feed. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 13 of 15 Joseph Schmalz (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) leads Evan Huffman towards the finish. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 14 of 15 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) takes possession of the overall lead. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 15 of 15 Joseph Schmalz (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World) takes the stage win ahead of Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) after they broke away on the finishing circuits. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) and Joe Schmalz (Elevate Cycling) attacked at the start of the finishing circuits at the North Mankato Road Race to open the decisive breakaway and claim the yellow jersey for Huffman and the stage win for Schmaltz.





Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Schmalz (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) 3:25:19 2 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) 3 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus Racing Team) 0:00:42 4 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:48 5 Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) 0:00:50 6 Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS) 7 Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant) 8 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 9 George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) 10 Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle) 11 Connor Brown (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) 12 Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS) 13 Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) 14 Matthew Zimmer (Credite Velo Trek) 0:00:51 15 Liam White (xXx Racing) 16 Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 17 Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA Lupus Racing Team) 18 Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) 19 Zack Allison (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) 20 Mattison Brady (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc) 21 Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:52 22 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 23 Orlando Garibay (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle) 24 Matt Mcloone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc) 25 Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 26 Peter Olejniczak (Podiumwear) 27 Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources) 28 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 29 Conor Schunk (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 30 Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources) 31 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label) 32 Winston David (Lupus Racing Team) 33 Christopher Winn (Podiumwear) 0:00:53 34 Michael Burleigh (North Memorial Health Care) 35 Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling) 36 Aaron Beebe (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant) 37 Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources) 38 Cory Lockwood (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 39 Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 40 Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:00:58 41 Steven Kusy (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc) 42 Connor Ryan (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc) 0:01:01 43 Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 44 Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing) 0:01:02 45 Alexander Meyer (Podiumwear) 46 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo Trek) 47 Taylor Warren (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 48 Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 49 Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 50 Andrez Diaz (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle) 51 Zachary Nehr (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 0:01:05 52 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 0:01:10 53 Jeremy Powers (North Memorial Health Care) 0:01:11 54 Steven Davis (Centric Bikes) 0:01:27 55 Michael Woell (Podiumwear) 56 Michael Alborn (xXx Racing) 0:01:31 57 Michael Lalla (Dallas Racing) 0:01:37 58 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:01:42 59 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 0:01:43 60 Andrew Clemence (North Memorial Health Care) 0:01:55 61 Mat Stephens (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) 0:02:14 62 Drew Christopher (North Memorial Health Care) 0:02:35 63 Maxwell Ackerman (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) 0:03:04 64 Thomas Revard (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:06:32 65 Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 0:07:13 66 Timothy Savre (Credite Velo Trek) 0:07:33 67 Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 68 Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:07:34 69 Nicholas Torraca (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) 70 Thomas Humphreys (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc) 71 Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources) 72 John Butler (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:07:35 73 Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching) 74 Tristin Bentzler (Donkey Label) 75 Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 76 David Goodman (Credite Velo Trek) 0:07:36 77 Martin Vecchio (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant) 78 Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 79 Jefferey May (Dallas Racing) 80 Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 81 Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label) 82 Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources) 83 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 84 Michael (Mike) Friedman (North Memorial Health Care) 85 Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team) 0:07:39 86 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) 87 Nolan Tankersley (Lupus Racing Team) 88 Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek) 89 Ian Mcshane (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:09:01 90 John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 0:10:10 91 Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team) 92 Thorsten Askervold (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized) 93 Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources) 94 Joshua Buchel (Elbowz Racing) 95 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 96 Jake Magee (Elbowz Racing) 97 Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle) 98 Diego Sandoval (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle) 99 Kyle Anderson (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc) 100 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label) 101 Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) 102 Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 103 Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 104 Yannick Eckmann (North Memorial Health Care) 105 Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS) 106 Jacob Kauffmann (Subaru NSWIS & MS) 107 Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 108 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 109 Jake Buescher (xXx Racing) 110 Tyler George (xXx Racing) 111 Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing) 112 Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes) DNF Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) DNF Ross Baldwin (CRCA Lupus Racing Team) DNF Paul Martin (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) DNF Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling Team) DNF Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) DNF Davis Dombrowski (Dallas Racing)