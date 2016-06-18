Trending

Schmalz wins stage 5 at North Star Grand Prix

Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman is second, takes overall lead from teammate Huff

The peloton rolls through beautiful Lowertown, St. Paul. Rally Cycling spent much of the second half of the race on the front, protecting the yellow jersey lead at the North Star Grand Prix

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) and Joseph Schmalz (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World) descend the long sweeping downhill on the finish circuit.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resource), Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team), and Jake Magee (ELBOWZ) form one of the many breaks that didn't last long on the rural circuits.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Danny Pate worked a lot at the front making sure breaks didn't get very far.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The men's field was together for most of the rural circuits throughout stage 5 in North Mankato.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) leads Joseph Schmalz (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World) up the climb on the finishing circuit.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Corn fields and lots of barns throughout the rural circuits today.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Overnight race leader Brad Huff (Rally Cycling) makes his way through the start/finish.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
On the start line at the North Star Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Steven Davis (Centric Bikes).

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
The peloton passes the feed.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Joseph Schmalz (Elevate p/b Bicycle World) leads Evan Huffman towards the finish.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) takes possession of the overall lead.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Joseph Schmalz (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World) takes the stage win ahead of Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) after they broke away on the finishing circuits.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) and Joe Schmalz (Elevate Cycling) attacked at the start of the finishing circuits at the North Mankato Road Race to open the decisive breakaway and claim the yellow jersey for Huffman and the stage win for Schmaltz.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Schmalz (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)3:25:19
2Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
3Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:42
4Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:00:48
5Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)0:00:50
6Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
7Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
8Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
9George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
10Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
11Connor Brown (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
12Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
13Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
14Matthew Zimmer (Credite Velo Trek)0:00:51
15Liam White (xXx Racing)
16Alfredo Rodriquez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
17Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
18Danny Pate (Rally Cycling)
19Zack Allison (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
20Mattison Brady (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
21Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:52
22Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
23Orlando Garibay (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
24Matt Mcloone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
25Corey Davis (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
26Peter Olejniczak (Podiumwear)
27Andrew Dahlheim (Team Arapahoe Resources)
28Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
29Conor Schunk (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
30Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
31Eric Thompson (Donkey Label)
32Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
33Christopher Winn (Podiumwear)0:00:53
34Michael Burleigh (North Memorial Health Care)
35Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling)
36Aaron Beebe (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
37Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
38Cory Lockwood (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
39Steve Fisher (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
40Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:58
41Steven Kusy (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
42Connor Ryan (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)0:01:01
43Reid Mcclure (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
44Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)0:01:02
45Alexander Meyer (Podiumwear)
46Evan Hartig (Credite Velo Trek)
47Taylor Warren (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
48Cortlan Brown (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
49Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
50Andrez Diaz (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
51Zachary Nehr (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:01:05
52Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:01:10
53Jeremy Powers (North Memorial Health Care)0:01:11
54Steven Davis (Centric Bikes)0:01:27
55Michael Woell (Podiumwear)
56Michael Alborn (xXx Racing)0:01:31
57Michael Lalla (Dallas Racing)0:01:37
58Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:01:42
59Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)0:01:43
60Andrew Clemence (North Memorial Health Care)0:01:55
61Mat Stephens (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)0:02:14
62Drew Christopher (North Memorial Health Care)0:02:35
63Maxwell Ackerman (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)0:03:04
64Thomas Revard (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:06:32
65Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)0:07:13
66Timothy Savre (Credite Velo Trek)0:07:33
67Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
68Umberto Poli (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:07:34
69Nicholas Torraca (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
70Thomas Humphreys (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
71Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
72John Butler (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)0:07:35
73Quinten Kirby (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching)
74Tristin Bentzler (Donkey Label)
75Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
76David Goodman (Credite Velo Trek)0:07:36
77Martin Vecchio (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
78Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
79Jefferey May (Dallas Racing)
80Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
81Tobin Ortenblad (Donkey Label)
82Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)
83Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
84Michael (Mike) Friedman (North Memorial Health Care)
85Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)0:07:39
86Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
87Nolan Tankersley (Lupus Racing Team)
88Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek)
89Ian Mcshane (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:09:01
90John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)0:10:10
91Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
92Thorsten Askervold (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
93Adam Koble (Team Arapahoe Resources)
94Joshua Buchel (Elbowz Racing)
95Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
96Jake Magee (Elbowz Racing)
97Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
98Diego Sandoval (Cylance-Cannondale p/b Incycle)
99Kyle Anderson (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc)
100Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label)
101Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
102Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
103Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
104Yannick Eckmann (North Memorial Health Care)
105Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
106Jacob Kauffmann (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
107Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
108Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
109Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
110Tyler George (xXx Racing)
111Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
112Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes)
DNFAlberto Covarrubias (Elevate p/b Bicycle World)
DNFRoss Baldwin (CRCA Lupus Racing Team)
DNFPaul Martin (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
DNFRobert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
DNFChris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
DNFDavis Dombrowski (Dallas Racing)

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
2Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)

 

