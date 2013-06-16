Trending

McCabe and Stephens strike in Menomonie

Friedman and Wilcoxson retain overall lead

Image 1 of 30

Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing) takes the win in Menomonie

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 30

The break starts to separate from the men's field early in the stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 30

The men's field enters the finishing circuits.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 30

Tom Zirbel (Optum) spent another day working hard on the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 30

Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leading the break with 2 laps to go.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 30

Mike Friedman (Optum) wins the field sprint for fifth.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 30

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) solo on the way back to town.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 30

Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) was one of today's instigators.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 30

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) goes into the final day in yellow.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 30

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) enters the final circuits.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 30

Optum tries to minimize the today's times loss.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 30

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) crosses the line for the win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 30

Women's podium for stage 5 (L-R): Shelley Olds (TIBCO), Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) and Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 30

Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing) on the way to the stage win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 30

Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing) leads the break into town.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 30

The peloton passes through some of the wide open Wisconsin countryside.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 30

The break gets the time board.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 30

The break works together.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 30

Michael Olheiser (CashCall) tries to bridge to the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 30

The peloton cruises along through the Wisconsin countryside.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 30

Chris Barton (CashCall) comes out of the break for a KOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 30

The break makes its way up to the first KOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 30

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leads the field up one of today's climbs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 30

Mike Friedman (Optum) near the front on a climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 30

The break continues to keep good time on the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 30

Things start to get a little wet as some showers pass through.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 30

The main field comes through after the feed zone.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 30

The tempo stays high to try and keep the break in check.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 30

Optum stayed on the front to keep control of the main field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 30

Racing through downtown Menomonie

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing) and Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) took the wins during the stage 5 road race at the Nature Valley Grand Prix Saturday in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

McCabe, who spent much of the day in a breakaway that got pulled back late in the race, got away again with four other riders on the closing circuits through the small college town and outsprinted his breakaway companions to take his first National Race Calendar win ahead of stage 1 winner Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) and Jamis-Hagens Berman's Guido Palma. Optum's Mike Friedman held onto the race leader's jersey for another day.

McCabe, 24, has been racing since 2007 and credited his move to Elbowz this season with helping him finally breakthrough with a win after several podium finishes, including second place in Friday night's Uptown Minneapolis criterium.

“It was a great day and a great day for Elbowz, too,” he said. “It's been a huge jump getting onto the Elbowz team and having Heath Blackgrove and all the guys who mesh really well together. It's made a huge difference. We race as a team everyday, and it doesn't always work out, but when it does, man, it feels great.”

Stephen strikes for TIBCO

In the women's race, Stephens bridged to Specialized-lululemon's Olivia Dillon after the Irish national time trial champion spent most of the day off the front. Stephens then dropped Dillon after the third QOM of the day and soloed across the line 32 seconds ahead of teammate Shelley Olds and Colavita's Kimberly Wells. Overall leader Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) finished fourth and now sits just one second ahead of Olds in the GC battle.

Stephens, a 27-year-old high school math teacher who just recently signed with TIBCO and taught class in Dallas the day before the stage race started, said a teammate prompted her winning move.

“Claudia [Häusler] told me to go, and I went,” she said. “It was on a little hill, so I went across to Olivia Dillon because she was up the road. I worked with her a little bit and then decided on one of the hills to go solo, and I just kept going.”

Men's breakaway rolls early, but Optum keeps control

The men's 162km race took shape early as an eight-rider breakaway rolled off the front about 12km into the race. McCabe made the split, along with Ruben Campanioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly), Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage), Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant-Specialized), Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin'), Dennis Mejia (Get Crackin') and Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache).

Van der Velde was the best-placed rider on GC, just 1:39 down on Friedman, but Optum director Jonas Carney said the team was never overly concerned about his presence in the move. The real worry was the number and quality of riders up the road.

“We decided to keep it at four minutes or less,” Carney said. “We knew we could bring it back, and we didn't really care whether we caught it or not, as long as we could bring it back within one minute we would have been happy to let the break go all the way.”

The leaders built a maximum gap of 3:35 before Mejia fell off the pace 61km in. Barton, who was only interested in the KOM points, won two KOM spots and placed second in another before suffering cramps and falling back into the group after having earned enough points to take the jersey from Jamis' Janier Acevedo.

The six remaining riders held their lead until just before the final KOM, when the all-day chase by Optum pulled them back and the peloton reshuffled. Attacks went up the road, but nothing stuck, and the peloton reached Menomonie mostly intact to start four laps of a 4.3km finishing circuit.

That's when McCabe jumped again and brought Palma, Kit Recca (Horizon Organic) and Alexander Meyer (ISCorp-Intelligentsia) with him. Meyer soon fell off the pace, but he was replaced by Tvetcov, who bridged to the group on the second of the four loops.

The group built a lead of 25 seconds, and with Optum once again not concerned about the stage win or nay of the riders up the road, a winner from the group looked assured. McCabe was determined to make sure he was that winner. The Elbowz rider jumped away in the back straight before the last corner and got enough of a gap to hold off a quickly closing Tvetcov at the line.

“I know Serghei can do it all, sprint and time trial,” McCabe said. “But I knew I still had something left, so I made the jump on the back side coming into that last corner and just pushed it. I knew he was closing pretty quick, but I had enough time to make it.”

Friedman came across the line in fifth and now sits 37 seconds ahead of his teammate Scott Zwizanski and 38 seconds ahead of Elbowz rider Andres Diaz. Eric Marcotte (Elbowz) is fourth, 44 seconds down.

TIBCO, Specialized pressure Optum

The Optum women's team of overall leader Jade Wilcoxson found itself under a bit of pressure for most of the day from runner-up Shelley Olds' TIBCO team and third-placed Carmen Small's Specialized-lululemon squad.

Specialized put Optum under the gun early when Olivia Dillon, who normally rides for NOW and Novartis for MS but is guest riding for Specialized this week, jumped away after the first QOM and built a good lead before Optum took over the front and started chasing her down.

“We were really happy to leave a rider out there at three minutes or so,” said Optum team director Rachel Heal. “But she got five minutes, and so we then started working to close the gap a bit.”

Birchwood Cycling's Anne Perry tried in vain to bridge up to Dillon, and she was soon joined by Amanda Miller (TIBCO), Leah Guloien (Colavita) and Amy McGuire (FCS-Zngine). But that move didn't last. A seven-rider group tried next, including Birchwood's Flavia Oliveira; Specialized-lululemon's Tayler Wiles; TIBCO's Claudia Häusler, Amanda Miller and Shelley Olds; and Optum's Joelle Numainville and Jade Wilcoxson. Specialized's Small and Gillian Carlton also bridged to the first chase group with Optum's Lauren Hall.

That group eventually caught Dillon, but she immediately jumped away again about 88km into the race and started building another gap. The peloton soon caught the chasing group, but not before Stephens attacked after the third QOM. Stephens quickly bridged to Dillon and then dropped her breakaway companion to set off on her own.

“I was really wanting the car to come up and tell me if I needed to do this or not,” Stephens said. “And so the car came up, and [team director] Manel [Lacambra] said, 'Go. You can win the tour.' So I kept going. He said: 'Time trial.' And I time trialed.”

Stephens “time trialed” her way into a gap of over 25 seconds with just 11km remaining. By the time she entered Menomonie for the first of four finishing circuits, Stephens had 1:05 on the peloton. But she wasn't finished adding to her advantage yet, and Optum was willing to let her go even deeper.

“We were happy for her to take the 12-second time bonus,” Heal said. “Because either Olds or Small needed the time bonus to take yellow. So if that was taken away we were guaranteed to maintain yellow if Jade finished on the same time.”

Stephens had a 1:30 advantage starting her second circuit, and her win seemed to be in the bag. Her advantage was 1:20 with two to go, and she started the final loop with a 1:10 gap. But Optum seriously picked up the pace on the final circuit, hoping to lead out Wilcoxson to another podium finish and the time bonus that would come with it. But Olds and her TIBCO team had their own plan.

“I had a lot of help today from my teammate, Joanne Kiesanowski, keeping me out of the Optum train and in my own little space so I didn't have to fight with any body else,” said Olds, who lost two consecutive sprints to Wilcoxson on stages three and four. “Jade jumped early before the corner, and I was able to get on her wheel and come around her. When we make our own sprint, I think we are capable of winning.”

Olds grabbed second place ahead of Colavita's Kimberly Wells, knocking Wilcoxson down to fourth and out of the time bonuses.

Olds' eight-second time bump moved her to just one-second behind the leader heading into Sunday's final criterium stage in Stillwater. The difficult course includes the climb of Chilkoot Hill, which features grades of 17 percent.

“There's no time bonuses tomorrow, so it all comes down to times across the line,” said Optum director Heal. “We either have Jade finishing with Shelley, or we send riders up the rode. We're still stacked in the top 10, so we have still have options to play there. The gap couldn't be any closer, so tomorrow's going to be a fun race.

 

Men - Full Results

1Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3:56:48
2Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
3Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:02
4Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:00:08
5Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:14
6Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)
7Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
8Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
9Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
10Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
11Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
12Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
13Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
14Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
15Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
16Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
17Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)
19Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
20Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
21Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
22Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
23Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
24Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
25Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
26Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
27Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
28Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)
29John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
30Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
31Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
32Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)
33Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
34Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
35Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
36Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
37Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
38Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
39Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
40Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
41Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
42David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
43Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
44Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
45Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
46Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
47Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
48Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
49Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:00:23
50Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
51Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
52Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:00:30
53Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:36
54Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:54
55Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
56Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:03:53
57Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:04:25
58Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:10:31
59Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:12:52
60Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
61Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
62Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:13:32
63Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:23:50
64Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)0:24:00
65Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
66Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)
67Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)
68Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)
69Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
70Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
71Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
72Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:24:29
73Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:25:05
74Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:25:42
75Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
76Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
77Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
78Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)0:27:11
79Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:29:25
80Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
81Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
82Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
83Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
84Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
85Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
86Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:32:56
87Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:33:01
88James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:35:42
89Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
90Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
91Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
92Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)
93John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
94David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
95Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)
96Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:41:42
97Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
DNFTommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
DNFBrad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
DNFMichael Woell (Twin Six METAL)

Sprint 1 - Eau Galle, 35.9km
1Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)5pts
2Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)3
3Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1

Sprint 2 - Knapp, 97.4km
1Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5pts
2Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)3
3Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)1

Sprint 3 - Boyceville, 112.8km
1Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5pts
2Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
3Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)1

Sprint 4 - Menomonie, 144.8km
1Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)5pts
2Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
3Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)1

Sprint 5 - Finish
1Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)10pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)7
3Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
4Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)4
5Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
6Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)2
7Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)1

KOM 1 - Co. Rd. C, 20.3km
1Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)5pts
2Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)3
3Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)1

KOM 2 - Star Hill, 59.7km
1Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)10pts
2Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)7
3Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)4

KOM 3 - Oak Ridge Hill, 71.8km
1Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)10pts
2Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)7
3Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4

KOM 4 - K&P Climb, 136.8km
1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5pts
2Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)1

Teams
1Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project11:50:52
2Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda
3Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:02
4Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:14
5California Giant/ Specialized
6CashCall Mortgage
7Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
8Panther/Bakehouse Granola
9Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling0:00:24
10D3Devo p/b AIRGAS0:00:32
11Get Crackin0:10:31
12Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores0:13:01
13Bissell-ABG-Giant0:25:05
14Nature Valley Cycling Team0:27:29
15IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:31:47
16Mt. Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso0:33:36
17LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team0:41:42
18Twin Six METAL0:47:46

Men - General classification after stage 5
1Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10:00:49
2Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:37
3Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:38
4Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:44
5Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:56
6Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:01:01
7Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:02
8Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:01:07
9Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:01:12
10Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:26
11Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:27
12Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:35
13Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:01:36
14Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:01:39
15Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:03:41
16David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
17Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:05:01
18Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:05:24
19Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)0:05:26
20Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:05:31
21Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:05:54
22Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
23Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:09:31
24Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:10:35
25Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:11:22
26Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:11:42
27Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:11:50
28Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
29Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:11:57
30Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:11:59
31Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:12:02
32Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:12:06
33Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:12:25
34Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:12:27
35Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:12:28
36Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:12:31
37Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:12:38
38Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:12:49
39Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:13:05
40Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:13:11
41Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:13:12
42Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
43Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:13:15
44John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:13:17
45Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:13:26
46Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:13:29
47Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:13:46
48Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:03
49Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:37
50Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:14:56
51Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:15:18
52Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:16:30
53Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:18:27
54Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:22:00
55Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:24:48
56Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:27:28
57Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:27:46
58Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:28:36
59Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:29:20
60Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:30:18
61Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:30:39
62Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:36:19
63Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)0:36:35
64Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)0:36:37
65Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:36:51
66Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:37:01
67Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:40:05
68Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:40:24
69Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:41:27
70Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:42:28
71Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)0:44:41
72Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:45:54
73Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:45:56
74Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:46:26
75John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:48:20
76Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:48:25
77Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)0:51:26
78Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:51:52
79Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:52:07
80Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:52:29
81Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:56:37
82Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:58:38
83Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:59:06
84Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)1:00:18
85Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:00:22
86Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)1:00:56
87David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1:06:06
88Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:14:13
89Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)1:14:39
90Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)1:19:32
91Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)1:20:17
92Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:21:16
93Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:24:30
94James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:29:09
95Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)1:32:24
96Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:33:01
97Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)1:54:05

Sprint classification
1Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)37pts
2Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)22
3Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)21
4Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)20
5Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)17
6Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)10
7Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)10
8Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)9
9Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)8
10Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)7
11Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)5
12Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5
13Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)5
14Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)5
15Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)5
16Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)5
17Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)5
18Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
19Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4
20Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)4
21Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)4
22Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)3
23Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)3
24Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
25Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)3
26Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
27Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)2
28Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)2
29Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)1
30Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
31Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1
32Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)1

KOM classification
1Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)22pts
2Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)14
3Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)14
4Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)13
5Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)10
6Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)5
7Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)5
8Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
9Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)3
10Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
11Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1
12Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)1
13Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
14Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)1

Young riders classification
1Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)10:02:24
2Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:07:56
3Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:10:15
4Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:10:22
5Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:10:24
6Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:10:27
7Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:10:31
8Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:10:52
9Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:10:53
10Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:11:03
11Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:11:37
12John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:11:42
13Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:11:54
14Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:12:11
15Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:13:43
16Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:26:11
17Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:29:04
18Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:35:26
19Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:38:30
20Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:38:49
21Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)0:49:51
22Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:50:54
23Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:57:03
24Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:57:31
25Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:58:47
26David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1:04:31
27Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:19:41
28Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:22:55
29James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:27:34
30Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:31:26

Amateur classification
1Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)10:01:33
2Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:00:52
3David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:57
4Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:04:17
5Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)0:04:42
6Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:04:47
7Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:05:10
8Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:08:47
9Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:10:38
10Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:11:06
11Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:11:13
12Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:11:15
13Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:11:18
14Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:11:22
15Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:11:41
16Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:11:43
17Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:11:44
18Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:11:54
19Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:12:05
20Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:12:21
21Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:12:28
22Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
23Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:12:31
24John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:12:33
25Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:12:45
26Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:13:02
27Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:14:12
28Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:14:34
29Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:17:43
30Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:21:16
31Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:24:04
32Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:27:02
33Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:28:36
34Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:29:34
35Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:29:55
36Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:35:35
37Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)0:35:53
38Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:36:07
39Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:36:17
40Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:39:21
41Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:39:40
42Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:40:43
43Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)0:43:57
44Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:45:10
45Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:45:12
46Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:45:42
47John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:47:36
48Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:47:41
49Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:51:08
50Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:51:23
51Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:51:45
52Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:55:53
53Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:58:22
54Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:59:34
55Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:59:38
56Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)1:00:12
57David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1:05:22
58Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:13:29
59Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)1:13:55
60Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)1:18:48
61Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)1:19:33
62Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:20:32
63James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:28:25
64Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)1:53:21

Teams classification
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies30:04:09
2Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project0:00:44
3Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda0:00:47
4CashCall Mortgage0:03:21
5Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:12:34
6Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:15:11
7Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores0:29:14
8Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling0:29:32
9Panther/Bakehouse Granola0:35:03
10California Giant/ Specialized0:35:37
11Get Crackin0:36:55
12D3Devo p/b AIRGAS0:39:45
13Bissell-ABG-Giant0:42:54
14Mt. Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso0:52:17
15Nature Valley Cycling Team0:55:50
16IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:57:11
17Twin Six METAL1:24:25
18LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team3:05:14

Women - Full Results

1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)3:43:28
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:00:32
3Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
4Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
6Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)
7Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
8Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)
9Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
10Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
11Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
12Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)
13Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)
14Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
15Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
16Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
18Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
19Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
20Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)
21Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
22Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
23Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
24Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
25Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
27Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:42
28Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:50
29Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
30Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:00
31Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
32Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:06
33Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:14
34Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:19
35Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
36Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:29
37Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:02:16
38Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)0:03:16
39Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:03:18
40Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:03:52
41Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:03:55
42Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
43Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:04:41
44Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
45Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:04:49
46Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
47Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
48Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:04:58
49Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)
50Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
51Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:06:18
52Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
53Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)
54Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:07:20
55Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)0:18:03
56Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:22:46
57Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
58Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)
59Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)
60Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)
61Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
62Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
63Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
64Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:24:22
65Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)
66Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:24:42
67Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
68Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
69Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
70Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
DNFTerra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
DNFShannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
DNFVanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
DNFLaura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
DNFAna Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)

Sprint 1 - Eau Galle, 35.9km
1Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)5pts
2Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)3
3Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)1

Sprint 2 - Menomonie, 114.8km
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)3
3Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 3 - Finish
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)10pts
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)7
3Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)5
4Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
5Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
6Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)2
7Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)1

QOM 1 - Co. Rd. C, 20.3km
1Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)3
3Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)1

QOM 2 - Star Hill, 59.7km
1Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)10pts
2Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)7
3Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)4

QOM 3 - Oak Ridge Hill, 71.8km
1Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)10pts
2Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)7
3Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4

QOM 4 - K&P Climb, 106.9km
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)3
3Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)1

Teams
1Team TIBCO11:11:28
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:32
3Colavita-Fine Cooking
4Birchwood Cycling
5Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars0:01:06
6Specialized-lululemon0:01:19
7Team Kenda p/b RACC0:04:33
8St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:04:49
9Nature Valley Cycling Team0:06:25
10FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:25:32
11ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:29:34

Women - General classification after stage 5
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10:01:18
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:00:01
3Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:11
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:29
5Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:39
6Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:00:50
7Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:01:00
8Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:08
9Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:18
10Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
11Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:23
12Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:27
13Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:51
14Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:02:01
15Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:05
16Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:23
17Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:30
18Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:42
19Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:47
20Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:02:52
21Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)0:03:07
22Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:03:08
23Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)0:03:14
24Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:03:17
25Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:03:25
26Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:27
27Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:03:34
28Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:03:37
29Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)0:04:51
30Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:05:16
31Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:06:17
32Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:06:45
33Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)0:08:13
34Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:08:18
35Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:09:01
36Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:09:12
37Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)0:09:57
38Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:10:55
39Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:12:02
40Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:12:09
41Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:12:35
42Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:12:37
43Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:14:04
44Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:14:09
45Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:14:23
46Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:14:29
47Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)0:14:52
48Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:15:02
49Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:15:51
50Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:15:54
51Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:17:55
52Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:18:21
53Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:18:23
54Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)0:22:12
55Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
56Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:24:41
57Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:25:46
58Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:27:06
59Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:27:28
60Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:28:02
61Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:28:59
62Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:33:33
63Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:34:48
64Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:36:45
65Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:37:25
66Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)0:38:33
67Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)0:39:14
68Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:40:49
69Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)0:42:34
70Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:45:27

Sprint classification
1Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)36pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)34
3Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)27
4Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)20
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)12
6Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)12
7Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)11
8Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)8
9Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)8
10Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)6
11Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)6
12Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
13Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)4
14Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
15Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)3
16Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)3
17Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)3
18Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)3
19Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)3
20Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)3
21Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)1
22Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)1
23Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)1

QOM classification
1Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)23pts
2Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)16
3Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)14
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
5Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)7
6Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)5
7Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)5
8Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)5
9Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)4
10Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)3
11Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)2
12Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)1

Young riders classification
1Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10:02:36
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:09
4Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:01:59
5Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:02:07
6Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:09
7Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:03:58
8Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:05:27
9Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:07:43
10Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:07:54
11Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:10:51
12Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:12:46
13Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:12:51
14Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:13:05
15Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:14:33
16Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:17:03
17Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:20:54
18Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:24:28
19Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:33:30
20Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:35:27
21Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)0:37:56
22Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:39:31

Cat. 2 classification
.Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)10:03:48
2Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:22
3Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:00:47
4Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:57
5Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:07
6Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:05:48
7Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:06:31
8Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:06:42
9Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:08:25
10Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:09:32
11Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:10:05
12Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:11:39
13Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:11:53
14Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:11:59
15Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:12:32
16Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:13:21
17Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:15:51
18Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:25:32
19Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:31:03
20Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:32:18
21Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:34:55
22Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)0:40:04
23Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:42:57

Teams classification
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies30:05:38
2Team TIBCO0:00:49
3Specialized-lululemon0:02:12
4Colavita-Fine Cooking0:03:59
5Birchwood Cycling0:06:57
6Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars0:09:08
7Nature Valley Cycling Team0:12:53
8St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:14:53
9Team Kenda p/b RACC0:16:38
10ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:45:08
11FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:59:33

