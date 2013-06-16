Image 1 of 30 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing) takes the win in Menomonie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 30 The break starts to separate from the men's field early in the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 30 The men's field enters the finishing circuits. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 30 Tom Zirbel (Optum) spent another day working hard on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 30 Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leading the break with 2 laps to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 30 Mike Friedman (Optum) wins the field sprint for fifth. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 30 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) solo on the way back to town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 30 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) was one of today's instigators. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 30 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) goes into the final day in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 30 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) enters the final circuits. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 30 Optum tries to minimize the today's times loss. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 30 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) crosses the line for the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 30 Women's podium for stage 5 (L-R): Shelley Olds (TIBCO), Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) and Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 30 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing) on the way to the stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 30 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing) leads the break into town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 30 The peloton passes through some of the wide open Wisconsin countryside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 30 The break gets the time board. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 30 The break works together. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 30 Michael Olheiser (CashCall) tries to bridge to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 30 The peloton cruises along through the Wisconsin countryside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 30 Chris Barton (CashCall) comes out of the break for a KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 30 The break makes its way up to the first KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 30 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leads the field up one of today's climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 30 Mike Friedman (Optum) near the front on a climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 30 The break continues to keep good time on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 30 Things start to get a little wet as some showers pass through. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 30 The main field comes through after the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 30 The tempo stays high to try and keep the break in check. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 30 Optum stayed on the front to keep control of the main field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 30 Racing through downtown Menomonie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing) and Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) took the wins during the stage 5 road race at the Nature Valley Grand Prix Saturday in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

McCabe, who spent much of the day in a breakaway that got pulled back late in the race, got away again with four other riders on the closing circuits through the small college town and outsprinted his breakaway companions to take his first National Race Calendar win ahead of stage 1 winner Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) and Jamis-Hagens Berman's Guido Palma. Optum's Mike Friedman held onto the race leader's jersey for another day.

McCabe, 24, has been racing since 2007 and credited his move to Elbowz this season with helping him finally breakthrough with a win after several podium finishes, including second place in Friday night's Uptown Minneapolis criterium.

“It was a great day and a great day for Elbowz, too,” he said. “It's been a huge jump getting onto the Elbowz team and having Heath Blackgrove and all the guys who mesh really well together. It's made a huge difference. We race as a team everyday, and it doesn't always work out, but when it does, man, it feels great.”

Stephen strikes for TIBCO

In the women's race, Stephens bridged to Specialized-lululemon's Olivia Dillon after the Irish national time trial champion spent most of the day off the front. Stephens then dropped Dillon after the third QOM of the day and soloed across the line 32 seconds ahead of teammate Shelley Olds and Colavita's Kimberly Wells. Overall leader Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) finished fourth and now sits just one second ahead of Olds in the GC battle.

Stephens, a 27-year-old high school math teacher who just recently signed with TIBCO and taught class in Dallas the day before the stage race started, said a teammate prompted her winning move.

“Claudia [Häusler] told me to go, and I went,” she said. “It was on a little hill, so I went across to Olivia Dillon because she was up the road. I worked with her a little bit and then decided on one of the hills to go solo, and I just kept going.”

Men's breakaway rolls early, but Optum keeps control

The men's 162km race took shape early as an eight-rider breakaway rolled off the front about 12km into the race. McCabe made the split, along with Ruben Campanioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly), Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage), Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant-Specialized), Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin'), Dennis Mejia (Get Crackin') and Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache).

Van der Velde was the best-placed rider on GC, just 1:39 down on Friedman, but Optum director Jonas Carney said the team was never overly concerned about his presence in the move. The real worry was the number and quality of riders up the road.

“We decided to keep it at four minutes or less,” Carney said. “We knew we could bring it back, and we didn't really care whether we caught it or not, as long as we could bring it back within one minute we would have been happy to let the break go all the way.”

The leaders built a maximum gap of 3:35 before Mejia fell off the pace 61km in. Barton, who was only interested in the KOM points, won two KOM spots and placed second in another before suffering cramps and falling back into the group after having earned enough points to take the jersey from Jamis' Janier Acevedo.

The six remaining riders held their lead until just before the final KOM, when the all-day chase by Optum pulled them back and the peloton reshuffled. Attacks went up the road, but nothing stuck, and the peloton reached Menomonie mostly intact to start four laps of a 4.3km finishing circuit.

That's when McCabe jumped again and brought Palma, Kit Recca (Horizon Organic) and Alexander Meyer (ISCorp-Intelligentsia) with him. Meyer soon fell off the pace, but he was replaced by Tvetcov, who bridged to the group on the second of the four loops.

The group built a lead of 25 seconds, and with Optum once again not concerned about the stage win or nay of the riders up the road, a winner from the group looked assured. McCabe was determined to make sure he was that winner. The Elbowz rider jumped away in the back straight before the last corner and got enough of a gap to hold off a quickly closing Tvetcov at the line.

“I know Serghei can do it all, sprint and time trial,” McCabe said. “But I knew I still had something left, so I made the jump on the back side coming into that last corner and just pushed it. I knew he was closing pretty quick, but I had enough time to make it.”

Friedman came across the line in fifth and now sits 37 seconds ahead of his teammate Scott Zwizanski and 38 seconds ahead of Elbowz rider Andres Diaz. Eric Marcotte (Elbowz) is fourth, 44 seconds down.

TIBCO, Specialized pressure Optum

The Optum women's team of overall leader Jade Wilcoxson found itself under a bit of pressure for most of the day from runner-up Shelley Olds' TIBCO team and third-placed Carmen Small's Specialized-lululemon squad.

Specialized put Optum under the gun early when Olivia Dillon, who normally rides for NOW and Novartis for MS but is guest riding for Specialized this week, jumped away after the first QOM and built a good lead before Optum took over the front and started chasing her down.

“We were really happy to leave a rider out there at three minutes or so,” said Optum team director Rachel Heal. “But she got five minutes, and so we then started working to close the gap a bit.”

Birchwood Cycling's Anne Perry tried in vain to bridge up to Dillon, and she was soon joined by Amanda Miller (TIBCO), Leah Guloien (Colavita) and Amy McGuire (FCS-Zngine). But that move didn't last. A seven-rider group tried next, including Birchwood's Flavia Oliveira; Specialized-lululemon's Tayler Wiles; TIBCO's Claudia Häusler, Amanda Miller and Shelley Olds; and Optum's Joelle Numainville and Jade Wilcoxson. Specialized's Small and Gillian Carlton also bridged to the first chase group with Optum's Lauren Hall.

That group eventually caught Dillon, but she immediately jumped away again about 88km into the race and started building another gap. The peloton soon caught the chasing group, but not before Stephens attacked after the third QOM. Stephens quickly bridged to Dillon and then dropped her breakaway companion to set off on her own.

“I was really wanting the car to come up and tell me if I needed to do this or not,” Stephens said. “And so the car came up, and [team director] Manel [Lacambra] said, 'Go. You can win the tour.' So I kept going. He said: 'Time trial.' And I time trialed.”

Stephens “time trialed” her way into a gap of over 25 seconds with just 11km remaining. By the time she entered Menomonie for the first of four finishing circuits, Stephens had 1:05 on the peloton. But she wasn't finished adding to her advantage yet, and Optum was willing to let her go even deeper.

“We were happy for her to take the 12-second time bonus,” Heal said. “Because either Olds or Small needed the time bonus to take yellow. So if that was taken away we were guaranteed to maintain yellow if Jade finished on the same time.”

Stephens had a 1:30 advantage starting her second circuit, and her win seemed to be in the bag. Her advantage was 1:20 with two to go, and she started the final loop with a 1:10 gap. But Optum seriously picked up the pace on the final circuit, hoping to lead out Wilcoxson to another podium finish and the time bonus that would come with it. But Olds and her TIBCO team had their own plan.

“I had a lot of help today from my teammate, Joanne Kiesanowski, keeping me out of the Optum train and in my own little space so I didn't have to fight with any body else,” said Olds, who lost two consecutive sprints to Wilcoxson on stages three and four. “Jade jumped early before the corner, and I was able to get on her wheel and come around her. When we make our own sprint, I think we are capable of winning.”

Olds grabbed second place ahead of Colavita's Kimberly Wells, knocking Wilcoxson down to fourth and out of the time bonuses.

Olds' eight-second time bump moved her to just one-second behind the leader heading into Sunday's final criterium stage in Stillwater. The difficult course includes the climb of Chilkoot Hill, which features grades of 17 percent.

“There's no time bonuses tomorrow, so it all comes down to times across the line,” said Optum director Heal. “We either have Jade finishing with Shelley, or we send riders up the rode. We're still stacked in the top 10, so we have still have options to play there. The gap couldn't be any closer, so tomorrow's going to be a fun race.

Men - Full Results

1 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3:56:48 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 3 Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:02 4 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:00:08 5 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:14 6 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 7 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 8 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 9 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 10 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 11 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 12 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 13 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 14 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 15 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 16 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 17 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 19 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 20 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 21 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 22 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 23 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 24 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 25 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 26 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 27 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 28 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 29 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 30 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 31 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 32 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 33 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 34 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 35 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 36 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 37 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 38 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 39 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 40 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 41 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 42 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 43 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 44 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 45 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 46 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 47 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 48 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 49 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:00:23 50 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 51 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 52 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:00:30 53 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:36 54 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:54 55 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 56 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:03:53 57 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:04:25 58 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:10:31 59 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:12:52 60 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 61 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 62 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:13:32 63 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:23:50 64 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:24:00 65 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 66 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 67 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 68 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 69 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 70 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 71 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 72 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:24:29 73 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:25:05 74 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:25:42 75 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 76 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 77 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 78 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 0:27:11 79 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:29:25 80 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 81 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 82 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 83 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 84 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 85 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 86 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:32:56 87 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:33:01 88 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:35:42 89 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 90 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 91 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 92 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 93 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 94 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 95 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 96 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:41:42 97 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) DNF Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) DNF Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) DNF Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)

Sprint 1 - Eau Galle, 35.9km 1 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 5 pts 2 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 3 3 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1

Sprint 2 - Knapp, 97.4km 1 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 pts 2 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 3 3 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 1

Sprint 3 - Boyceville, 112.8km 1 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 3 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 1

Sprint 4 - Menomonie, 144.8km 1 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 5 pts 2 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 3 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 1

Sprint 5 - Finish 1 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 10 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 7 3 Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 4 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 4 5 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 6 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 2 7 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 1

KOM 1 - Co. Rd. C, 20.3km 1 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 5 pts 2 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 3 3 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 1

KOM 2 - Star Hill, 59.7km 1 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 10 pts 2 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 7 3 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 4

KOM 3 - Oak Ridge Hill, 71.8km 1 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 10 pts 2 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 7 3 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4

KOM 4 - K&P Climb, 136.8km 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 pts 2 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 1

Teams 1 Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project 11:50:52 2 Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda 3 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:02 4 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:14 5 California Giant/ Specialized 6 CashCall Mortgage 7 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 8 Panther/Bakehouse Granola 9 Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling 0:00:24 10 D3Devo p/b AIRGAS 0:00:32 11 Get Crackin 0:10:31 12 Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores 0:13:01 13 Bissell-ABG-Giant 0:25:05 14 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:27:29 15 IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:31:47 16 Mt. Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso 0:33:36 17 LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team 0:41:42 18 Twin Six METAL 0:47:46

Men - General classification after stage 5 1 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10:00:49 2 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:37 3 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:38 4 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:44 5 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:56 6 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:01:01 7 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:02 8 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:01:07 9 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:01:12 10 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:26 11 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:27 12 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:35 13 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:01:36 14 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:01:39 15 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:03:41 16 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 17 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:05:01 18 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:05:24 19 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 0:05:26 20 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:05:31 21 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:05:54 22 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 23 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:09:31 24 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:10:35 25 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:11:22 26 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:11:42 27 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:11:50 28 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 29 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:11:57 30 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:11:59 31 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:12:02 32 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:12:06 33 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:12:25 34 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:12:27 35 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:12:28 36 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:12:31 37 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:12:38 38 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:12:49 39 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:13:05 40 Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:13:11 41 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:13:12 42 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 43 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:13:15 44 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:13:17 45 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:13:26 46 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:13:29 47 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:13:46 48 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:14:03 49 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:14:37 50 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:14:56 51 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:15:18 52 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:16:30 53 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:18:27 54 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:22:00 55 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:24:48 56 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:27:28 57 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:27:46 58 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:28:36 59 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:29:20 60 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:30:18 61 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:30:39 62 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:36:19 63 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:36:35 64 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 0:36:37 65 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:36:51 66 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:37:01 67 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:40:05 68 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:40:24 69 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:41:27 70 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:42:28 71 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 0:44:41 72 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:45:54 73 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:45:56 74 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:46:26 75 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:48:20 76 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:48:25 77 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 0:51:26 78 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:51:52 79 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:52:07 80 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:52:29 81 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:56:37 82 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:58:38 83 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:59:06 84 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 1:00:18 85 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:00:22 86 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 1:00:56 87 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1:06:06 88 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:14:13 89 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 1:14:39 90 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 1:19:32 91 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 1:20:17 92 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:21:16 93 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:24:30 94 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:29:09 95 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 1:32:24 96 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:33:01 97 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 1:54:05

Sprint classification 1 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 37 pts 2 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 3 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 21 4 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 20 5 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 17 6 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 10 7 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 10 8 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 9 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 8 10 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 7 11 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 5 12 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 13 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 5 14 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 5 15 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 5 16 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 5 17 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 5 18 Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 19 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4 20 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 4 21 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 4 22 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 3 23 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 3 24 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 25 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 3 26 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 27 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 2 28 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 2 29 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 1 30 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 31 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1 32 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 1

KOM classification 1 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 22 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 14 3 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 14 4 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 13 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 10 6 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 5 7 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 5 8 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 9 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 3 10 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 11 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1 12 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 1 13 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 14 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 1

Young riders classification 1 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 10:02:24 2 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:07:56 3 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:10:15 4 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:10:22 5 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:10:24 6 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:10:27 7 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:10:31 8 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:10:52 9 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:10:53 10 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:11:03 11 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:11:37 12 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:11:42 13 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:11:54 14 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:12:11 15 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:13:43 16 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:26:11 17 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:29:04 18 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:35:26 19 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:38:30 20 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:38:49 21 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 0:49:51 22 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:50:54 23 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:57:03 24 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:57:31 25 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:58:47 26 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1:04:31 27 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:19:41 28 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:22:55 29 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:27:34 30 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:31:26

Amateur classification 1 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 10:01:33 2 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:00:52 3 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:57 4 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:04:17 5 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 0:04:42 6 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:04:47 7 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:05:10 8 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:08:47 9 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:10:38 10 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:11:06 11 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:11:13 12 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:11:15 13 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:11:18 14 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:11:22 15 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:11:41 16 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:11:43 17 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:11:44 18 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:11:54 19 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:12:05 20 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:12:21 21 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:12:28 22 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 23 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:12:31 24 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:12:33 25 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:12:45 26 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:13:02 27 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:14:12 28 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:14:34 29 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:17:43 30 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:21:16 31 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:24:04 32 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:27:02 33 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:28:36 34 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:29:34 35 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:29:55 36 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:35:35 37 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 0:35:53 38 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:36:07 39 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:36:17 40 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:39:21 41 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:39:40 42 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:40:43 43 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 0:43:57 44 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:45:10 45 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:45:12 46 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:45:42 47 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:47:36 48 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:47:41 49 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:51:08 50 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:51:23 51 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:51:45 52 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:55:53 53 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:58:22 54 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:59:34 55 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:59:38 56 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 1:00:12 57 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1:05:22 58 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:13:29 59 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 1:13:55 60 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 1:18:48 61 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 1:19:33 62 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:20:32 63 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:28:25 64 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 1:53:21

Teams classification 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 30:04:09 2 Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project 0:00:44 3 Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda 0:00:47 4 CashCall Mortgage 0:03:21 5 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:12:34 6 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:15:11 7 Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores 0:29:14 8 Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling 0:29:32 9 Panther/Bakehouse Granola 0:35:03 10 California Giant/ Specialized 0:35:37 11 Get Crackin 0:36:55 12 D3Devo p/b AIRGAS 0:39:45 13 Bissell-ABG-Giant 0:42:54 14 Mt. Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso 0:52:17 15 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:55:50 16 IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:57:11 17 Twin Six METAL 1:24:25 18 LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team 3:05:14

Women - Full Results

1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 3:43:28 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:00:32 3 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 4 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 7 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 8 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 9 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 10 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 11 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 13 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 14 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 15 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 16 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 17 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 18 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 19 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 20 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 21 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 22 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 23 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 24 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 25 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 26 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 27 Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:42 28 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:50 29 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 30 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:00 31 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 32 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:06 33 Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:14 34 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:19 35 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 36 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:01:29 37 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:02:16 38 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 0:03:16 39 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:03:18 40 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:03:52 41 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:03:55 42 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 43 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:04:41 44 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 45 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:04:49 46 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 47 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 48 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:04:58 49 Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon) 50 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 51 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:06:18 52 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 53 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 54 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:07:20 55 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 0:18:03 56 Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:22:46 57 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 58 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 59 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 60 Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling) 61 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 62 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 63 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 64 Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:24:22 65 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 66 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:24:42 67 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 68 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 69 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 70 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) DNF Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) DNF Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) DNF Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) DNF Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits) DNF Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)

Sprint 1 - Eau Galle, 35.9km 1 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 5 pts 2 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 3 3 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 1

Sprint 2 - Menomonie, 114.8km 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 3 3 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Sprint 3 - Finish 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 10 pts 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 7 3 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 5 4 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 5 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 6 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 2 7 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 1

QOM 1 - Co. Rd. C, 20.3km 1 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 3 3 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 1

QOM 2 - Star Hill, 59.7km 1 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 10 pts 2 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 7 3 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 4

QOM 3 - Oak Ridge Hill, 71.8km 1 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 10 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 7 3 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4

QOM 4 - K&P Climb, 106.9km 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 3 3 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 1

Teams 1 Team TIBCO 11:11:28 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:32 3 Colavita-Fine Cooking 4 Birchwood Cycling 5 Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:06 6 Specialized-lululemon 0:01:19 7 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:04:33 8 St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club 0:04:49 9 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:06:25 10 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:25:32 11 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:29:34

Women - General classification after stage 5 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10:01:18 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:00:01 3 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:11 4 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:29 5 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:39 6 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 0:00:50 7 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:01:00 8 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:08 9 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:18 10 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 11 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:23 12 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:27 13 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:51 14 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:02:01 15 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:05 16 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:23 17 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:30 18 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:42 19 Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:47 20 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:02:52 21 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 0:03:07 22 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:03:08 23 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 0:03:14 24 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:03:17 25 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:03:25 26 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:27 27 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:03:34 28 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:03:37 29 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 0:04:51 30 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:05:16 31 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:06:17 32 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:06:45 33 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 0:08:13 34 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:08:18 35 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:09:01 36 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:09:12 37 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 0:09:57 38 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:10:55 39 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:12:02 40 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:12:09 41 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:12:35 42 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:12:37 43 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:14:04 44 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:14:09 45 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:14:23 46 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:14:29 47 Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon) 0:14:52 48 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:15:02 49 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:15:51 50 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:15:54 51 Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:17:55 52 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:18:21 53 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:18:23 54 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 0:22:12 55 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 56 Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:24:41 57 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:25:46 58 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:27:06 59 Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:27:28 60 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:28:02 61 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:28:59 62 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:33:33 63 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:34:48 64 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:36:45 65 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:37:25 66 Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling) 0:38:33 67 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 0:39:14 68 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:40:49 69 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 0:42:34 70 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:45:27

Sprint classification 1 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 36 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 34 3 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 27 4 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 20 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 6 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 7 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 11 8 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 9 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 8 10 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 6 11 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 6 12 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 13 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 4 14 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 15 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 3 16 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 3 17 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 3 18 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 3 19 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 3 20 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 3 21 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 1 22 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 1 23 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 1

QOM classification 1 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 23 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 16 3 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 4 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 5 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 7 6 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 5 7 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 5 8 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 5 9 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 4 10 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 3 11 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 2 12 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 1

Young riders classification 1 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10:02:36 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 3 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 4 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:01:59 5 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:02:07 6 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:09 7 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:03:58 8 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:05:27 9 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:07:43 10 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:07:54 11 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:10:51 12 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:12:46 13 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:12:51 14 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:13:05 15 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:14:33 16 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:17:03 17 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:20:54 18 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:24:28 19 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:33:30 20 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:35:27 21 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 0:37:56 22 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:39:31

Cat. 2 classification . Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 10:03:48 2 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:22 3 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:00:47 4 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:57 5 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:07 6 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:05:48 7 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:06:31 8 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:06:42 9 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:08:25 10 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:09:32 11 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:10:05 12 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:11:39 13 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:11:53 14 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:11:59 15 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:12:32 16 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:13:21 17 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:15:51 18 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:25:32 19 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:31:03 20 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:32:18 21 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:34:55 22 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 0:40:04 23 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:42:57