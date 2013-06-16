Trending

Friedman, Olds win overall at Nature Valley Grand Prix

Haedo, Häusler prevail at Stillwater Criterium

Image 1 of 31

The leaders of the women's race come up the climb.

The leaders of the women's race come up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 31

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) won the Stillwater Criterium, the Argentinian's third stage victory of the 2013 Nature Valley Grand Prix

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) won the Stillwater Criterium, the Argentinian's third stage victory of the 2013 Nature Valley Grand Prix
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 31

Women's podium for Stillwater Criterium (L-R): Joanne Kiesanowski, Claudia Häusler and Tayler Wiles

Women's podium for Stillwater Criterium (L-R): Joanne Kiesanowski, Claudia Häusler and Tayler Wiles
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 31

Riders fighting at the front.

Riders fighting at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 31

Mike Friedman (Optum) stayed on the front close to his team.

Mike Friedman (Optum) stayed on the front close to his team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 31

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) launches an attack.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) launches an attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 31

Dan Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) attacks to take the most aggressive jersey.

Dan Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) attacks to take the most aggressive jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 31

Mike Friedman (Optum) on the way to winning this year's race.

Mike Friedman (Optum) on the way to winning this year's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 31

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) coming into the finish.

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) coming into the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 31

Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) took home the most aggressive jersey today.

Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) took home the most aggressive jersey today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 31

Nature Valley Grand Prix final women's podium (L-R): Jade Wilcoxson, Shelley Olds and Carmen Small

Nature Valley Grand Prix final women's podium (L-R): Jade Wilcoxson, Shelley Olds and Carmen Small
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 31

The women's jersey winners after a week of hard racing.

The women's jersey winners after a week of hard racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 31

Men's podium for Stillwater Criterium (L-R): Mike Friedman, JJ Haedo and Jesse Goodrich

Men's podium for Stillwater Criterium (L-R): Mike Friedman, JJ Haedo and Jesse Goodrich
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 31

Mike Friedman won overall at the Nature Valley Grand Prix and the Optum squad also won the team prize.

Mike Friedman won overall at the Nature Valley Grand Prix and the Optum squad also won the team prize.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 31

The men's overall jersey winners.

The men's overall jersey winners.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 31

Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) and teammate Joanne Kiesanowski coming into the finish.

Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) and teammate Joanne Kiesanowski coming into the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 31

Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) attacks to bridge up to the break.

Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) attacks to bridge up to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 31

The women's field hits Chilkoot Hill for the first time.

The women's field hits Chilkoot Hill for the first time.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 31

Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) gets away on the climb.

Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) gets away on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 31

The men roll off the start line.

The men roll off the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 31

Today's large men's field hits the climb on the first lap.

Today's large men's field hits the climb on the first lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 31

The men begin to get strung out on Chilkoot Hill.

The men begin to get strung out on Chilkoot Hill.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 31

Tom Zirbel (Optum) was on the front again today to keep the team in control.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) was on the front again today to keep the team in control.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 31

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) had a rough day but still made it on the podium.

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) had a rough day but still made it on the podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 31

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) on the line and ready to start the day.

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) on the line and ready to start the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 31

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) on the front on the climb.

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) on the front on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 31

Olivia Dillon (Specialized-Lululemon) fights her way up the steep climb in the climber's jersey.

Olivia Dillon (Specialized-Lululemon) fights her way up the steep climb in the climber's jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 31

Kimberley Wells (Colavita) was able to hold onto the sprint jersey after today's hard stage.

Kimberley Wells (Colavita) was able to hold onto the sprint jersey after today's hard stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 31

Fans watch at the top of the climb.

Fans watch at the top of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 31

Three riders fight up the steep climb to try and stay off the front.

Three riders fight up the steep climb to try and stay off the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 31

Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) takes the win with teammate Joanne Kiesanowski in second.

Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) takes the win with teammate Joanne Kiesanowski in second.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

J.J. Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) took his third stage win of the Nature Valley Grand Prix Sunday during the difficult Stillwater criterium by outsprinting overall winner Mike Friedman (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Jesse Goodrich (California Giant-Specialized). Friedman took the overall win, his first since the Tour of Korea in 2010.

"This is my first stage win on US soil," Friedman said. "So it's pretty rad. I'm really happy. Really happy."

The women's race was embroiled in controversy after overall leader Jade Wilcoxson crashed in the final corner and did not cross the finish line, surrendering her overall lead to TIBCO's Shelley Olds, who started the day one second behind. TIBCO's Claudia Häusler won the race by bridging to a three rider break and then outsprinting her teammate Joanne Kiesanowski and Specialized-lululemon's Tayler Wiles.

"From the start of the race we set [Optum] under pressure," Häusler said immediately after the stage. "We had some good moves, and I was one of them. And when I can win the stage I go for the stage, too. And I think we also won the tour. That was our goal for today, and we did it."

Despite a rule that riders who crashed in the final lap would get the time of the group they were in when the mishap occurred, officials ruled that the group that contained both Wilcoxson and Olds splintered going up the final climb to the finish, and Wilcoxson was given the time of the only two riders who finished together, nine seconds after Olds. Officials denied Optum's subsequent protest.

A patient Haedo waits and then grabs win number three

Optum showed up to the Stillwater criterium after having already defended yellow on the same course for Tom Zirbel in 2012 and Jesse Anthony in 2011. The orange-and-black squad kept the race under control throughout, sacrificing Scott Zwizanski's second overall placing to help protect Friedman's lead and even launch him into second on the stage.

"I was super nervous coming into the race," Friedman said. "I was freaking out. I woke up like 3:30 in the morning and I was analyzing, like okay this could happen or this could happen. All the different scenarios were playing out in my head. I talked with Jesse Anthony this morning and I talked with Tom Zirbel at the race, and he said, 'Look, man. Just trust us. Here's what we're going to do. Just have faith in us.'"

CashCall struck hard early to pick up the first KOM points for jersey wearer Chris Barton just three laps into the race. Barton took the prize and secured the jersey before the pace settled down slightly. Attacks from Elbowz, which started the day with Andres Diaz 28 seconds behind Friedman for third overall, forced a quick pace as the men got further into their 20-lap stage.

But Optum's six-rider spread across the Chilkoot climb, which was narrowed by a large and enthusiastic crowd, kept most attacks in check. The team would then ramp up the pace on the false flat to the top of the course before reeling back escapees on the descent.

The tactic kept any breaks within easy striking range for Optum, until Janier Acevedo got a small gap on the final lap. The Jamis-Hagens Berman rider had a three-second advantage on the descent halfway through the course, but Optum pulled him back before sprint started in earnest. It was a perfect setup for Haedo, who waited patiently behind the Optum train and then let out for the finish at the base of the climb.

"Janier got a gap on the last bit of the kicker, not the steep one, the other one," Haedo said. "He got a gap and it was perfect because it forced the other guys to chase really hard and also stretch it out so I could stay in position."

The former WorldTour rider had a lead of four bike lengths by the finish. Friedman crossed the line two seconds later, followed by California Giant-Specialized's Goodrich and national road race champion Freddie Rodriguez. Haedo said the 150 meter, 17 percent grade climb to the finish did not intimidate him.

"The last three or four laps started getting tougher and tougher," Haedo said. "But I kept thinking if I can make it there I know I have enough power to do a 150 meter sprint, and that's whether it's uphill or flat. It's actually better because you can go full power. It's not like you need speed or position. I looked back before we got to the hill and I saw Freddie gave me a little gap maybe to get a run into me, so I just went as soon as I could."

Häusler gets stage, Olds takes controversial overall win

TIBCO started the women's 13-lap race at the front and kept the pressure on Optum throughout. But it was Specialized-lululemon's Ally Stacher who jumped away from the group first with seven laps remaining. She was joined two laps later by her teammate, Wiles, and TIBCO's Kiesanowski.

"All of the sudden the gap got really big and I heard Ian, one of our sponsors from HED Wheels, started screaming that Tayler was coming up behind me, and I thought, game on, we can win this," Stacher said. "So we just drilled it."

The three leaders quickly gained 21 seconds on the field, bringing Optum to the front to pick up the chase. With just two laps remaining, the trio had a gap of 29 seconds, and by then Häusler was bridging fast.

The German climbing specialist whittled down 13 seconds in half a lap to join the leaders halfway through the final circuit and then powered away on the climb of Chilkoot Hill for the win. Kiesanoskwi, who had sat on the break group while her teammate bridged, crossed the line for the TIBCO one-two finish. Wiles finished five seconds back, while Stacher crossed the line 14 seconds in arrears.

But with none of the lead quartet a danger to the overall race lead, the real battle for the final General Classification was playing out behind in a select group of 10 that included top-three riders Wilcoxson, Olds and Specialized's Carmen Small.

Descending down off the climb through multiple corners before a tight right-hander onto the finishing straight, the race got too sketchy for Small, who is scheduled to race the Giro Donne with her team at the end of the month.

"It was just [Olds and Wilcoxson] fighting, and they were pretty aggressive coming down the backside," Small said. "In the second-to-last corner I was on their wheels, but they were just going way too hot, so I actually sat up off them. They took that last corner and I was like, 'Nope, they're not making it,' and Jade went right into the barriers. I'm just not willing to take those risks. The Giro is a huge race for us, so I need to be in good form for that. It's not worth crashing as I already did earlier this stage race."

With Small out of the picture, Wilcoxson and Olds continued to battle, along with Olds' teammate Lauren Stephens, Saturday's stage 5 winner.

"It was a fight, but it always is," Olds said. "I knew that getting through the last two corners to the front was the key, and I told my teammate Lauren Stephens to just get me through the last two corners and to the base of that climb. Jade was the only one who jumped us. So she jumped us and got in front in the last two corners. When I came through the last corner I saw Jade go into the side. It's really unfortunate, but it wouldn't have changed the way the race would have happened, I don't think."

Wilcoxson took the final corner wide and collided with the barriers, ending her race and opening up the finish for Olds' powerful sprint. Olds grabbed fifth, one second behind Stacher, followed by Optum's Lauren Hall, Birchwood Cycling's Flavia Oliveira, Optum's Brianna Walle and then Small. All of the riders were separated by several seconds except Oliveira and Walle, who the group that officials put Wilcoxson to decide her finish time. The decision gave Olds a nine-second gap over Wilcoxson on the stage and lifted her into the over by eight seconds.

A battered and bruised Wilcoxson, who was scheduled to compete with the US National team at the Giro Donne, said she made a mistake by going past Olds and Stephens rather than riding in on Olds wheel.

"I took a little bit more risk than I needed to," she said. "I felt really good today. I probably would have been just fine sitting on Shelley's wheel and sprinting with her up the hill. But maybe I got a little greedy and wanted to gap her off when I didn't need to. Unfortunately, I paid the price. I feel more bad for my team that worked so hard all week. And to not get to come home with yellow is a little bit painful."

Olds said she regretted the way the race finished, but she didn't think the race would have turned out different even if Wilcoxson hadn't crashed.

"It's really unfortunate," Olds said. "But it wouldn't have changed the way the race would have happened, I don't think."

Men - Full Results

1Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1:10:21
2Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:02
3Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)
4Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
5Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:00:04
6Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
8Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
9Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
10Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
11Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)
12Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
13Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
14Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:09
15Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:10
16Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:00:12
17Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
18Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:00:16
19Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:17
20Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
21Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:04
22Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:00:20
23Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:00:21
24Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:47
25Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:29
26Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:01:59
27Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:02:48
28Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)0:02:55
29Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
30Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:03:31
31Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:04:24
32Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
33Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
34Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
35Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:05:14
36Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:06:26
37Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:06:38
38Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:06:56
39Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:07:50
40Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:08:38
41Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
42Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:10:36
43David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
44Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
45Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
46Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
47Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
48Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
49Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
50Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
51Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:12:01
52Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
53Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
54Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
55Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:13:01
56John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:13:53
57Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
58Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)
59Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)
60Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
61Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:14:41
62Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)
63Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
64Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
65Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
66Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
67Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
68Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)
69Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
70John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
71Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
72Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:20:51
73Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
74Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
75Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
76Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
77Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
78Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
79Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
80Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:23:50
81Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)
82Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
83James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
84Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
85Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:28:25
86David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
87Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
DNFMichael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFChad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFGuido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFBrad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
DNFCole House (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFMichael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFGraham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
DNFLogan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
DNFKennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
DNFDennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)

Sprint 1
1Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5pts
1Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)3
1Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 2
1Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)5pts
2Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)3
3Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)1

Sprint 3
1Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)5pts
2Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)3
3Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)1

KOM 1
1Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)5pts
2Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
3Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)1

KOM 2
1Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)5pts
2Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)3
3Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)1

KOM 3
1Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)5pts
2Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
3Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1

Teams
1California Giant/ Specialized3:31:13
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:05
3Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:06
4Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda0:00:12
5Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project0:01:57
6CashCall Mortgage0:10:40
7Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling0:12:25
8Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:13:37
9D3Devo p/b AIRGAS0:14:02
10Get Crackin0:14:54
11Panther/Bakehouse Granola0:15:02
12IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:16:42
13Bissell-ABG-Giant0:19:34
14Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b BASSO0:27:55
15Twin Six METAL0:30:31
16Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores0:31:03
17Nature Valley Cycling Team0:37:08
18LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team0:48:57

Men - Final general classification
1Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)11:11:12
2Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:40
3Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:46
4Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:52
5Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:58
6Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:04
7Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:01:12
8Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:35
9Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:03:04
10Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:03:43
11Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:05:03
12Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:06:39
13Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:07:25
14Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)0:08:19
15Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:08:29
16Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:10:49
17Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:11:44
18Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:11:48
19Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:12:04
20Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:12:16
21Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:12:17
22Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:12:28
23Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:13:00
24Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:13:36
25Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:10
26David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:14:15
27Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:14:32
28Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:15:44
29Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:15:58
30Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:16:28
31Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:16:47
32Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:17:00
33Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:18:11
34Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:18:30
35Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:18:46
36Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:20:19
37Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:20:20
38Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:20:54
39Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:21:03
40Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:22:05
41Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:22:28
42Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:22:31
43Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)0:23:46
44Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:23:49
45Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
46Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:25:30
47Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:25:45
48Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)0:26:37
49John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:27:08
50Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:27:28
51Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:29:10
52Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:31:23
53Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:33:59
54Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:36:53
55Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:39:04
56Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)0:40:28
57Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:41:37
58Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:42:04
59Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:42:49
60Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:45:03
61Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:45:37
62Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:47:40
63Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)0:48:32
64Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:50:35
65Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:52:16
66John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:52:59
67Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:53:51
68Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:59:14
69Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)1:00:14
70Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)1:03:45
71Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)1:05:35
72Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)1:06:43
73Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)1:06:46
74Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:10:25
75Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)1:10:52
76Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:11:11
77Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1:12:29
78David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1:24:29
79Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)1:24:56
80Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:25:55
81Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:28:52
82Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)1:33:02
83Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)1:33:20
84Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)1:37:36
85Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:42:53
86James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:42:57
87Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)2:07:53

Sprint classification
1Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)42pts
2Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)22
3Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)21
4Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)20
5Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)17
6Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)10
7Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)10
8Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)10
9Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)10
10Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)9
11Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)8
12Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)6
13Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)6
14Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5
15Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)5
16Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)5
17Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)5
18Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)5
19Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4
20Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)4
21Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)3
22Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
23Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)2
24Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)2
25Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)1
26Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
27Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)1
28Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1

KOM classification
1Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)27pts
2Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)19
3Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)14
4Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)14
5Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)10
6Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)5
7Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)5
8Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)5
9Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)4
10Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
11Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)3
12Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
13Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)1
14Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)1
15Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
16Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)1
17Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1

Young riders classification
1Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)11:19:41
2Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:03:35
3Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:03:47
4Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:03:48
5Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:03:59
6Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:04:31
7Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:07:29
8Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:08:31
9Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:09:42
10Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:12:25
11Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:12:34
12Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:13:36
13Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:14:02
14Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:15:20
15Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:17:16
16John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:18:39
17Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:22:54
18Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:33:08
19Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:33:35
20Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:36:34
21Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:55:16
22Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:02:42
23Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1:04:00
24David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1:16:00
25Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:17:26
26Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:34:24
27James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:34:28

Amateur classification
1Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)11:11:58
2Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:04:17
3Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)0:07:33
4Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:11:18
5Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:11:30
6Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:11:31
7Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:11:42
8Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:12:14
9David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:13:29
10Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:13:46
11Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:14:58
12Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:15:12
13Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:15:42
14Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:16:01
15Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:16:14
16Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:17:25
17Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:17:44
18Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:18:00
19Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:19:34
20Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:20:08
21Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:20:17
22Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:21:19
23Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:21:45
24Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)0:23:00
25Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:23:03
26Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
27Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:24:44
28Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:24:59
29John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:26:22
30Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:26:42
31Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:30:37
32Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:33:13
33Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:36:07
34Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)0:39:42
35Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:40:51
36Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:41:18
37Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:42:03
38Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:44:17
39Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:44:51
40Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:46:54
41Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)0:47:46
42Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:49:49
43Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:51:30
44John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:52:13
45Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:53:05
46Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:58:28
47Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:59:28
48Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)1:02:59
49Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)1:04:49
50Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)1:05:57
51Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)1:06:00
52Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:09:39
53Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)1:10:06
54Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:10:25
55David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1:23:43
56Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)1:24:10
57Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:25:09
58Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:28:06
59Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)1:32:16
60Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)1:32:34
61James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:42:11
62Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)2:07:07

Teams classification
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies33:35:27
2Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda0:00:54
3Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project0:02:36
4CashCall Mortgage0:13:56
5Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:15:12
6Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:26:06
7California Giant/ Specialized0:35:32
8Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling0:41:52
9Panther/Bakehouse Granola0:50:00
10Get Crackin0:51:44
11Bissell-ABG-Giant0:52:23
12D3Devo p/b AIRGAS0:53:42
13Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores1:00:12
14IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee1:03:48
15Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b BASSO1:10:07
16Nature Valley Cycling Team1:22:53
17Twin Six METAL1:34:51
18LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team3:44:06

Women - Full Results

1Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:53:16
2Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
3Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:05
4Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:14
5Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:00:15
6Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:18
7Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)0:00:24
8Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:28
10Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:32
11Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:44
12Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:45
13Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:00:54
14Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:02:17
15Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:02:25
16Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:02:31
17Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)
18Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:36
19Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:38
20Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:39
21Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:40
22Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:02:43
23Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
24Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)0:02:47
25Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:51
26Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)0:03:37
27Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:04:25
28Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:24
29Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:05:19
30Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:05:54
31Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:06:14
32Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
33Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
34Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)
35Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
36Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:06:54
37Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
38Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
39Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
40Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
41Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
42Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
43Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
44Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
45Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)
46Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
47Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)
48Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
49Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)
50Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)
51Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
52Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)
53Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:07:59
54Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
55Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
56Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
57Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)0:14:49
58Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:11:44
59Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
60Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)
61Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
62Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
63Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
DNFAmber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFWhitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
DNFLeah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
DNFNicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
DNFAmity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
DNFJustine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
DNFSarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)

Sprint 1
1Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)3
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

Sprint 2
1Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)5pts
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)3
3Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)1

Sprint 3
1Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)5pts
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)3
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

QOM 1
1Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)1

QOM 2
1Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)5pts
2Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)3
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

QOM 3
1Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)5pts
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)3
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

Teams
1Team TIBCO2:40:03
2Specialized-lululemon0:00:32
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:51
4Birchwood Cycling0:12:22
5Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars0:13:04
6St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:15:36
7Colavita-Fine Cooking0:16:09
8ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:16:12
9Team Kenda p/b RACC0:16:24
10Nature Valley Cycling Team0:17:21
11FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:24:37

Final general classification
1Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)10:54:50
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:08
3Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:23
4Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:00:34
5Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:47
6Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:57
7Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:07
8Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:24
9Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:25
10Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:01:38
11Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:01:45
12Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:47
13Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)0:03:22
14Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:03:32
15Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:49
16Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:04:11
17Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:05:19
18Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:05:22
19Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:05:34
20Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:05:35
21Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:05:51
22Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:06:00
23Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:06:39
24Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)0:07:22
25Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:08:18
26Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:08:20
27Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:08:43
28Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:09:01
29Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:09:20
30Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)0:09:45
31Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:10:54
32Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)0:11:34
33Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:14:56
34Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:15:39
35Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:15:50
36Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)0:16:35
37Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:18:47
38Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:19:45
39Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:20:18
40Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:20:27
41Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:20:42
42Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:20:47
43Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:21:00
44Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)0:21:30
45Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:21:52
46Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:22:06
47Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:24:19
48Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:24:33
49Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:27:19
50Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:28:01
51Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)0:28:50
52Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
53Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:29:21
54Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:38:56
55Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:39:30
56Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:40:11
57Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:40:27
58Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:43:23
59Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)0:45:12
60Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:48:32
61Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)0:50:01
62Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:56:55
63Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)0:57:07

Sprint classification
1Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)36pts
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)35
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)34
4Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)20
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)12
6Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)12
7Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)11
8Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)8
9Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)8
10Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)8
11Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)6
12Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)6
13Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)5
14Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
15Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)5
16Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)4
17Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)4
18Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)4
19Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
20Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)3
21Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)3
22Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)3
23Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)1
24Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)1

QOM classification
1Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)24pts
2Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)23
3Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)14
4Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)12
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
6Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)7
7Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)5
8Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)5
9Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)4
10Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)3
11Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
12Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)3
13Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)1
14Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
15Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)1
16Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

Young riders classification
1Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)10:55:57
2Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:40
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:42
4Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:04:27
5Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:04:44
6Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:07:13
7Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:09:47
8Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:14:32
9Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:14:43
10Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:17:40
11Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:19:35
12Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:19:40
13Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:20:59
14Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:23:12
15Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:26:12
16Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:26:54
17Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:27:43
18Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:42:16
19Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)0:44:05
20Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:47:25

Cat. 2 classification
1Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)11:00:09
2Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:32
3Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:41
4Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:20
5Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:03:01
6Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:09:37
7Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:10:20
8Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:10:31
9Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:14:26
10Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:14:59
11Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:15:08
12Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:15:28
13Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:15:41
14Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:16:47
15Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:19:00
16Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:22:00
17Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:34:11
18Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:34:52
19Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:51:36
20Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)0:51:48

Teams classification
1Team TIBCO32:46:30
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:02
3Specialized-lululemon0:01:55
4Birchwood Cycling0:18:30
5Colavita-Fine Cooking0:19:19
6Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars0:21:23
7Nature Valley Cycling Team0:29:25
8St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:29:40
9Team Kenda p/b RACC0:32:13
10ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee1:00:31
11FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore1:23:21

 

Latest on Cyclingnews