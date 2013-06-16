Image 1 of 31 The leaders of the women's race come up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 31 JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) won the Stillwater Criterium, the Argentinian's third stage victory of the 2013 Nature Valley Grand Prix (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 31 Women's podium for Stillwater Criterium (L-R): Joanne Kiesanowski, Claudia Häusler and Tayler Wiles (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 31 Riders fighting at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 31 Mike Friedman (Optum) stayed on the front close to his team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 31 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) launches an attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 31 Dan Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) attacks to take the most aggressive jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 31 Mike Friedman (Optum) on the way to winning this year's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 31 JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) coming into the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 31 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) took home the most aggressive jersey today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 31 Nature Valley Grand Prix final women's podium (L-R): Jade Wilcoxson, Shelley Olds and Carmen Small (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 31 The women's jersey winners after a week of hard racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 31 Men's podium for Stillwater Criterium (L-R): Mike Friedman, JJ Haedo and Jesse Goodrich (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 31 Mike Friedman won overall at the Nature Valley Grand Prix and the Optum squad also won the team prize. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 31 The men's overall jersey winners. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 31 Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) and teammate Joanne Kiesanowski coming into the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 31 Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) attacks to bridge up to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 31 The women's field hits Chilkoot Hill for the first time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 31 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) gets away on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 31 The men roll off the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 31 Today's large men's field hits the climb on the first lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 31 The men begin to get strung out on Chilkoot Hill. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 31 Tom Zirbel (Optum) was on the front again today to keep the team in control. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 31 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) had a rough day but still made it on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 31 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) on the line and ready to start the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 31 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) on the front on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 31 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-Lululemon) fights her way up the steep climb in the climber's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 31 Kimberley Wells (Colavita) was able to hold onto the sprint jersey after today's hard stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 31 Fans watch at the top of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 31 Three riders fight up the steep climb to try and stay off the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 31 Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) takes the win with teammate Joanne Kiesanowski in second. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

J.J. Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) took his third stage win of the Nature Valley Grand Prix Sunday during the difficult Stillwater criterium by outsprinting overall winner Mike Friedman (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Jesse Goodrich (California Giant-Specialized). Friedman took the overall win, his first since the Tour of Korea in 2010.

"This is my first stage win on US soil," Friedman said. "So it's pretty rad. I'm really happy. Really happy."

The women's race was embroiled in controversy after overall leader Jade Wilcoxson crashed in the final corner and did not cross the finish line, surrendering her overall lead to TIBCO's Shelley Olds, who started the day one second behind. TIBCO's Claudia Häusler won the race by bridging to a three rider break and then outsprinting her teammate Joanne Kiesanowski and Specialized-lululemon's Tayler Wiles.

"From the start of the race we set [Optum] under pressure," Häusler said immediately after the stage. "We had some good moves, and I was one of them. And when I can win the stage I go for the stage, too. And I think we also won the tour. That was our goal for today, and we did it."

Despite a rule that riders who crashed in the final lap would get the time of the group they were in when the mishap occurred, officials ruled that the group that contained both Wilcoxson and Olds splintered going up the final climb to the finish, and Wilcoxson was given the time of the only two riders who finished together, nine seconds after Olds. Officials denied Optum's subsequent protest.

A patient Haedo waits and then grabs win number three

Optum showed up to the Stillwater criterium after having already defended yellow on the same course for Tom Zirbel in 2012 and Jesse Anthony in 2011. The orange-and-black squad kept the race under control throughout, sacrificing Scott Zwizanski's second overall placing to help protect Friedman's lead and even launch him into second on the stage.

"I was super nervous coming into the race," Friedman said. "I was freaking out. I woke up like 3:30 in the morning and I was analyzing, like okay this could happen or this could happen. All the different scenarios were playing out in my head. I talked with Jesse Anthony this morning and I talked with Tom Zirbel at the race, and he said, 'Look, man. Just trust us. Here's what we're going to do. Just have faith in us.'"

CashCall struck hard early to pick up the first KOM points for jersey wearer Chris Barton just three laps into the race. Barton took the prize and secured the jersey before the pace settled down slightly. Attacks from Elbowz, which started the day with Andres Diaz 28 seconds behind Friedman for third overall, forced a quick pace as the men got further into their 20-lap stage.

But Optum's six-rider spread across the Chilkoot climb, which was narrowed by a large and enthusiastic crowd, kept most attacks in check. The team would then ramp up the pace on the false flat to the top of the course before reeling back escapees on the descent.

The tactic kept any breaks within easy striking range for Optum, until Janier Acevedo got a small gap on the final lap. The Jamis-Hagens Berman rider had a three-second advantage on the descent halfway through the course, but Optum pulled him back before sprint started in earnest. It was a perfect setup for Haedo, who waited patiently behind the Optum train and then let out for the finish at the base of the climb.

"Janier got a gap on the last bit of the kicker, not the steep one, the other one," Haedo said. "He got a gap and it was perfect because it forced the other guys to chase really hard and also stretch it out so I could stay in position."

The former WorldTour rider had a lead of four bike lengths by the finish. Friedman crossed the line two seconds later, followed by California Giant-Specialized's Goodrich and national road race champion Freddie Rodriguez. Haedo said the 150 meter, 17 percent grade climb to the finish did not intimidate him.

"The last three or four laps started getting tougher and tougher," Haedo said. "But I kept thinking if I can make it there I know I have enough power to do a 150 meter sprint, and that's whether it's uphill or flat. It's actually better because you can go full power. It's not like you need speed or position. I looked back before we got to the hill and I saw Freddie gave me a little gap maybe to get a run into me, so I just went as soon as I could."

Häusler gets stage, Olds takes controversial overall win

TIBCO started the women's 13-lap race at the front and kept the pressure on Optum throughout. But it was Specialized-lululemon's Ally Stacher who jumped away from the group first with seven laps remaining. She was joined two laps later by her teammate, Wiles, and TIBCO's Kiesanowski.

"All of the sudden the gap got really big and I heard Ian, one of our sponsors from HED Wheels, started screaming that Tayler was coming up behind me, and I thought, game on, we can win this," Stacher said. "So we just drilled it."

The three leaders quickly gained 21 seconds on the field, bringing Optum to the front to pick up the chase. With just two laps remaining, the trio had a gap of 29 seconds, and by then Häusler was bridging fast.

The German climbing specialist whittled down 13 seconds in half a lap to join the leaders halfway through the final circuit and then powered away on the climb of Chilkoot Hill for the win. Kiesanoskwi, who had sat on the break group while her teammate bridged, crossed the line for the TIBCO one-two finish. Wiles finished five seconds back, while Stacher crossed the line 14 seconds in arrears.

But with none of the lead quartet a danger to the overall race lead, the real battle for the final General Classification was playing out behind in a select group of 10 that included top-three riders Wilcoxson, Olds and Specialized's Carmen Small.

Descending down off the climb through multiple corners before a tight right-hander onto the finishing straight, the race got too sketchy for Small, who is scheduled to race the Giro Donne with her team at the end of the month.

"It was just [Olds and Wilcoxson] fighting, and they were pretty aggressive coming down the backside," Small said. "In the second-to-last corner I was on their wheels, but they were just going way too hot, so I actually sat up off them. They took that last corner and I was like, 'Nope, they're not making it,' and Jade went right into the barriers. I'm just not willing to take those risks. The Giro is a huge race for us, so I need to be in good form for that. It's not worth crashing as I already did earlier this stage race."

With Small out of the picture, Wilcoxson and Olds continued to battle, along with Olds' teammate Lauren Stephens, Saturday's stage 5 winner.

"It was a fight, but it always is," Olds said. "I knew that getting through the last two corners to the front was the key, and I told my teammate Lauren Stephens to just get me through the last two corners and to the base of that climb. Jade was the only one who jumped us. So she jumped us and got in front in the last two corners. When I came through the last corner I saw Jade go into the side. It's really unfortunate, but it wouldn't have changed the way the race would have happened, I don't think."

Wilcoxson took the final corner wide and collided with the barriers, ending her race and opening up the finish for Olds' powerful sprint. Olds grabbed fifth, one second behind Stacher, followed by Optum's Lauren Hall, Birchwood Cycling's Flavia Oliveira, Optum's Brianna Walle and then Small. All of the riders were separated by several seconds except Oliveira and Walle, who the group that officials put Wilcoxson to decide her finish time. The decision gave Olds a nine-second gap over Wilcoxson on the stage and lifted her into the over by eight seconds.

A battered and bruised Wilcoxson, who was scheduled to compete with the US National team at the Giro Donne, said she made a mistake by going past Olds and Stephens rather than riding in on Olds wheel.

"I took a little bit more risk than I needed to," she said. "I felt really good today. I probably would have been just fine sitting on Shelley's wheel and sprinting with her up the hill. But maybe I got a little greedy and wanted to gap her off when I didn't need to. Unfortunately, I paid the price. I feel more bad for my team that worked so hard all week. And to not get to come home with yellow is a little bit painful."

Olds said she regretted the way the race finished, but she didn't think the race would have turned out different even if Wilcoxson hadn't crashed.

"It's really unfortunate," Olds said. "But it wouldn't have changed the way the race would have happened, I don't think."

Men - Full Results

1 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1:10:21 2 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:02 3 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 4 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:00:04 6 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 8 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 9 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 10 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 11 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 12 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 13 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 14 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 15 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:10 16 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:00:12 17 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 18 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:00:16 19 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:17 20 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 21 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:04 22 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:00:20 23 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:00:21 24 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:00:47 25 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:29 26 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:01:59 27 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:02:48 28 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 0:02:55 29 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 30 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:03:31 31 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:04:24 32 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 33 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 34 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 35 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:05:14 36 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:06:26 37 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:06:38 38 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:06:56 39 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:07:50 40 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:08:38 41 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 42 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:10:36 43 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 44 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 45 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 46 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 47 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 48 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 49 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 50 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 51 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:12:01 52 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 53 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 54 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 55 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:13:01 56 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:13:53 57 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 58 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 59 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 60 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 61 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:14:41 62 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 63 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 64 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 65 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 66 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 67 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 68 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 69 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 70 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 71 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 72 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:20:51 73 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 74 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 75 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 76 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 77 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 78 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 79 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 80 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:23:50 81 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 82 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 83 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 84 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 85 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:28:25 86 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 87 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) DNF Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) DNF Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) DNF Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) DNF Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) DNF Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) DNF Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)

Sprint 1 1 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 pts 1 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 3 1 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Sprint 2 1 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 5 pts 2 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 3 3 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 1

Sprint 3 1 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 5 pts 2 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 3 3 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 1

KOM 1 1 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 5 pts 2 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 3 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 1

KOM 2 1 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 5 pts 2 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 3 3 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 1

KOM 3 1 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 5 pts 2 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 3 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1

Teams 1 California Giant/ Specialized 3:31:13 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:05 3 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:06 4 Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda 0:00:12 5 Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project 0:01:57 6 CashCall Mortgage 0:10:40 7 Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling 0:12:25 8 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:13:37 9 D3Devo p/b AIRGAS 0:14:02 10 Get Crackin 0:14:54 11 Panther/Bakehouse Granola 0:15:02 12 IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:16:42 13 Bissell-ABG-Giant 0:19:34 14 Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b BASSO 0:27:55 15 Twin Six METAL 0:30:31 16 Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores 0:31:03 17 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:37:08 18 LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team 0:48:57

Men - Final general classification 1 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11:11:12 2 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:40 3 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:46 4 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:52 5 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:58 6 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:04 7 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:01:12 8 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:35 9 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:03:04 10 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:03:43 11 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:05:03 12 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:06:39 13 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:07:25 14 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 0:08:19 15 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:08:29 16 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:10:49 17 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:11:44 18 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:11:48 19 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:12:04 20 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:12:16 21 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:12:17 22 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:12:28 23 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:13:00 24 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:13:36 25 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:14:10 26 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:14:15 27 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:14:32 28 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:15:44 29 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:15:58 30 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:16:28 31 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:16:47 32 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:17:00 33 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:18:11 34 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:18:30 35 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:18:46 36 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:20:19 37 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:20:20 38 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:20:54 39 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:21:03 40 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:22:05 41 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:22:28 42 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:22:31 43 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 0:23:46 44 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:23:49 45 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 46 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:25:30 47 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:25:45 48 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:26:37 49 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:27:08 50 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:27:28 51 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:29:10 52 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:31:23 53 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:33:59 54 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:36:53 55 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:39:04 56 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 0:40:28 57 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:41:37 58 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:42:04 59 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:42:49 60 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:45:03 61 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:45:37 62 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:47:40 63 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 0:48:32 64 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:50:35 65 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:52:16 66 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:52:59 67 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:53:51 68 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:59:14 69 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 1:00:14 70 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 1:03:45 71 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 1:05:35 72 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 1:06:43 73 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 1:06:46 74 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:10:25 75 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 1:10:52 76 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:11:11 77 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1:12:29 78 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1:24:29 79 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 1:24:56 80 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:25:55 81 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:28:52 82 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 1:33:02 83 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 1:33:20 84 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 1:37:36 85 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:42:53 86 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:42:57 87 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 2:07:53

Sprint classification 1 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 42 pts 2 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 3 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 21 4 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 20 5 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 17 6 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 10 7 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 10 8 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 10 9 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 10 10 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 9 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 8 12 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 6 13 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 6 14 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 15 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 5 16 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 5 17 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 5 18 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 5 19 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4 20 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 4 21 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 3 22 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 23 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 2 24 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 2 25 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 1 26 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 27 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 1 28 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1

KOM classification 1 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 27 pts 2 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 19 3 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 14 4 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 14 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 10 6 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 5 7 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 5 8 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 5 9 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 4 10 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 11 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 3 12 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 13 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 1 14 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 1 15 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 16 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 1 17 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1

Young riders classification 1 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 11:19:41 2 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:03:35 3 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:03:47 4 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:03:48 5 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:03:59 6 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:04:31 7 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:07:29 8 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:08:31 9 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:09:42 10 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:12:25 11 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:12:34 12 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:13:36 13 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:14:02 14 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:15:20 15 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:17:16 16 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:18:39 17 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:22:54 18 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:33:08 19 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:33:35 20 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:36:34 21 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:55:16 22 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:02:42 23 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1:04:00 24 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1:16:00 25 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:17:26 26 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:34:24 27 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:34:28

Amateur classification 1 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 11:11:58 2 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:04:17 3 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 0:07:33 4 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:11:18 5 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:11:30 6 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:11:31 7 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:11:42 8 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:12:14 9 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:13:29 10 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:13:46 11 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:14:58 12 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:15:12 13 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:15:42 14 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:16:01 15 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:16:14 16 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:17:25 17 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:17:44 18 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:18:00 19 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:19:34 20 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:20:08 21 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:20:17 22 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:21:19 23 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:21:45 24 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 0:23:00 25 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:23:03 26 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 27 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:24:44 28 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:24:59 29 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:26:22 30 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:26:42 31 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:30:37 32 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:33:13 33 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:36:07 34 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 0:39:42 35 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:40:51 36 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:41:18 37 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:42:03 38 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:44:17 39 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:44:51 40 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:46:54 41 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 0:47:46 42 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:49:49 43 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:51:30 44 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:52:13 45 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:53:05 46 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:58:28 47 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:59:28 48 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 1:02:59 49 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 1:04:49 50 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 1:05:57 51 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 1:06:00 52 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:09:39 53 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 1:10:06 54 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:10:25 55 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1:23:43 56 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 1:24:10 57 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:25:09 58 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:28:06 59 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 1:32:16 60 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 1:32:34 61 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:42:11 62 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 2:07:07

Teams classification 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33:35:27 2 Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda 0:00:54 3 Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project 0:02:36 4 CashCall Mortgage 0:13:56 5 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:15:12 6 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:26:06 7 California Giant/ Specialized 0:35:32 8 Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling 0:41:52 9 Panther/Bakehouse Granola 0:50:00 10 Get Crackin 0:51:44 11 Bissell-ABG-Giant 0:52:23 12 D3Devo p/b AIRGAS 0:53:42 13 Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores 1:00:12 14 IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 1:03:48 15 Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b BASSO 1:10:07 16 Nature Valley Cycling Team 1:22:53 17 Twin Six METAL 1:34:51 18 LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team 3:44:06

Women - Full Results

1 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 0:53:16 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:05 4 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:14 5 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:00:15 6 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:18 7 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 0:00:24 8 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:28 10 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:32 11 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:44 12 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:45 13 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:00:54 14 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:02:17 15 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:02:25 16 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:02:31 17 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 18 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:36 19 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:38 20 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:39 21 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:40 22 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:02:43 23 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 24 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 0:02:47 25 Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:51 26 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 0:03:37 27 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:04:25 28 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:24 29 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:05:19 30 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:05:54 31 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:06:14 32 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 33 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 34 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 35 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 36 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:06:54 37 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 38 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 39 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 40 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 41 Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 42 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 43 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 44 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 45 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 46 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 47 Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon) 48 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 49 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 50 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 51 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 52 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 53 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:07:59 54 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 55 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 56 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 57 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 0:14:49 58 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:11:44 59 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 60 Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling) 61 Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 62 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 63 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) DNF Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) DNF Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) DNF Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) DNF Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) DNF Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) DNF Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)

Sprint 1 1 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 3 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 1

Sprint 2 1 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 5 pts 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 3 3 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 1

Sprint 3 1 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 5 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 3 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 1

QOM 1 1 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 1

QOM 2 1 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 5 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 3 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

QOM 3 1 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 5 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 3 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 1

Teams 1 Team TIBCO 2:40:03 2 Specialized-lululemon 0:00:32 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:51 4 Birchwood Cycling 0:12:22 5 Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars 0:13:04 6 St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club 0:15:36 7 Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:16:09 8 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:16:12 9 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:16:24 10 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:17:21 11 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:24:37

Final general classification 1 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 10:54:50 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:08 3 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:23 4 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 0:00:34 5 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:47 6 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:57 7 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:07 8 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:24 9 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:25 10 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:01:38 11 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:01:45 12 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:47 13 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 0:03:22 14 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:03:32 15 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:49 16 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:04:11 17 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:05:19 18 Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:05:22 19 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:05:34 20 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:05:35 21 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:05:51 22 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:06:00 23 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:06:39 24 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 0:07:22 25 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:08:18 26 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:08:20 27 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:08:43 28 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:09:01 29 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:09:20 30 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 0:09:45 31 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:10:54 32 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 0:11:34 33 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:14:56 34 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:15:39 35 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:15:50 36 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 0:16:35 37 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:18:47 38 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:19:45 39 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:20:18 40 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:20:27 41 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:20:42 42 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:20:47 43 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:21:00 44 Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon) 0:21:30 45 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:21:52 46 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:22:06 47 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:24:19 48 Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:24:33 49 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:27:19 50 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:28:01 51 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 0:28:50 52 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 53 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:29:21 54 Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:38:56 55 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:39:30 56 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:40:11 57 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:40:27 58 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:43:23 59 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 0:45:12 60 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:48:32 61 Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling) 0:50:01 62 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:56:55 63 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 0:57:07

Sprint classification 1 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 36 pts 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 35 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 34 4 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 20 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 6 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 7 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 11 8 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 8 9 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 10 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 8 11 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 6 12 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 6 13 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 5 14 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 15 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 5 16 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 4 17 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 4 18 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 4 19 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 20 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 3 21 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 3 22 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 3 23 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 1 24 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 1

QOM classification 1 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 24 pts 2 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 23 3 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 4 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 12 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 6 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 7 7 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 5 8 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 5 9 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 4 10 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 3 11 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 12 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 3 13 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 1 14 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 15 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 1 16 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 1

Young riders classification 1 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 10:55:57 2 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:40 3 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:42 4 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:04:27 5 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:04:44 6 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:07:13 7 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:09:47 8 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:14:32 9 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:14:43 10 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:17:40 11 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:19:35 12 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:19:40 13 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:20:59 14 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:23:12 15 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:26:12 16 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:26:54 17 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:27:43 18 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:42:16 19 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 0:44:05 20 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:47:25

Cat. 2 classification 1 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 11:00:09 2 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:32 3 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:41 4 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:20 5 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:03:01 6 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:09:37 7 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:10:20 8 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:10:31 9 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:14:26 10 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:14:59 11 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:15:08 12 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:15:28 13 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:15:41 14 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:16:47 15 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:19:00 16 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:22:00 17 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:34:11 18 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:34:52 19 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:51:36 20 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 0:51:48