Nature Valley Grand Prix: Haedo snags the win in St. Paul Criterium

Hall prevails in women's race

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) wins the evening crit in downtown St. Paul

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The sun begins to set on another day of racing in Minnesota

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The sun begins to set on another day of racing in Minnesota

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Lauren Hall (Optum) takes the win in St. Paul.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The men's field heads out on the first lap.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Race leader Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) faced a strong challenge from the Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies team

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
US road champion Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) stayed near the front today and ended up with a third place.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
One of the churches along today's route.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Riders pass by another church along today's course.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Scott Zwizanski (Optum) did a lot of work off the front today.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) in the bunch before his win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The field getting strung out.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Tom Zirbel (Optum) pulled for several laps to get the race strung out.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Tom Zirbel (Optum) takes a hard pull with one to go.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
A small break tries to get up the road.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
TIBCO stayed on the front for much of the crit.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) working to try to hold onto the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The women's race is off

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The women head back towards downtown

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The women take to the start line in downtown St. Paul.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The race passes by one of downtown's famous sights.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Shelley Olds (TIBCO) tries an attack early in the race.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Men's podium for St. Paul crit (L-R): Mike Friedman, JJ Haedo and Freddie Rodriguez

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Lauren Hall (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and J.J. Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) sprinted to victory Wednesday evening during Nature Valley Grand Prix's stage 2 downtown St. Paul criterium. But it was Hall's teammate Jade Wilcoxson who came away the big winner, using time bonuses from her second-place finish and intermediate sprints to move into the overall race lead. Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov held onto his overall lead in the men's race after a serious challenge from Optum's Mike Friedman.

The women's 28-lap race was a battle for time bonuses as Shelley Olds (TIBCO-To the Top), who started the day 25 seconds down on stage 1 winner Carmen Small, battled Optum and Small's Specialized-lululemon team for the time bumps at the finish and two intermediate sprints.

Olds seized both intermediate sprints but had to settle for third behind Optum's one-two finish after she and others at the front of the field were slowed by a crash in the final corner. Hall and Wilcoxson made it past the carnage, while Olds had to slow down and Small and Optum's Joelle Numainville came to a complete stop.

Wilcoxson's eight-second time bonus for finishing second pushed her two seconds ahead of Small, who won the overall last year after taking the time trial victory and holding the lead through the final day. After a day of riding really well and getting a ton of team support during the criterium, Small's luck didn't hold out this year.

“I think my biggest worry was Jade, who collected some points and then she did well at the finish,” Small said. “That hurts.”

Olds also got slowed by the crash but managed to sprint back into third behind Hall and Wilcoxson. After winning the intermediate time bonuses, maximum points at the finish would have put her within three seconds of Small's lead, but it just wasn't in the cards Wednesday evening.

“On the last lap (Optum) had some pretty good speed and I was actually pretty comfortable sitting in fourth wheel going into the last corner,” an obviously frustrated Olds said. “But then Carmen Small came out of nowhere and took all of us in the corner and crashed. Joelle and me had to stop and her two teammates just went.

“I just hate it when things like that happen,” Olds continued. “It's not raining. It's a perfectly nice day and we've taken that corner 100 times. I don't know.”

Hall and Wilcoxson's intent was to lead out Numainville, who started the stage just three seconds behind Small, but when the crash slowed their teammate they hit out for the finish on their own.

“Jade took a monster pull through probably the last four corners,” Hall said. “I would have let her go, but then Carmen came up in the last corner with a lot of momentum. If she hadn't crashed it probably would have been a good sprint. But then the crash also held Joelle up a little bit and so we took one-two.”

Wilcoxson didn't get the stage win but ended up in yellow even though that was never the team's plan.

“That's just how it worked out,” she said.

The current US pro road race champion now leads Small by two seconds and her teammate Numainville by four. Hall is eight seconds back in fourth, while Optum's Brianna Walle is nine seconds back in fifth. Olds moved into sixth overall, 10 seconds off Wilcoxson's pace. TIBCO's Claudia Haeusler is seventh, 25 seconds down.

Haedo times his effort to perfection

Optum came out firing during the men's 40-lap criterium later in the evening, hoping time bonuses could lift Mike Friedman, who started the stage 18 seconds down in fifth place, into the overall lead. Friedman took the maximum five-second bonus at both opportunities, at 32 and 16 laps to go (separate from sprint points - contested at 24 and 8 laps to go) and grabbed another eight seconds by following Haedo across the finish line for second.

But Tvetcov and his Jelly Belly team were having none of it and put the Moldovan rider into second during each of the bonus hot spots as well.

“We knew that Optum was going to play their card with Friedman, and they kept doing that,” said current US pro road race champion Freddie Rodriguez of Jelly Belly. “Friedman's faster so he got first place, but Serghei was right there with him in second every time.”

Although several tried, no one was able to build much of an advantage on the fast technical course, and Optum's Tom Zirbel hit the front with four laps to go and proceeded to pull the field around for three laps at a blistering pace, hoping to set up Friedman for the win. The pace blasted Tvetcov off the front of the field and out of contention, but it fell short of producing the win when Haedo flew past.

Tvetcov, who said he was “really impressed” with the team's effort on his behalf, couldn't follow Rodriguez's lead-out all the way into the finishing straight. Noticing that his teammate wasn't on his wheel, Rodriguez tried to help in anyway he could and eventually went for the sprint himself.

“I was hoping to lead [Serghei] out on the last lap, and I took the lead with about a kilometer to go,” Rodriguez said. “Then I lost him and I shut it down. I tried to shut down Friedman, but he's pretty crafty and shot the inside and was able to get the good placing. When I saw there was a little bit of a gap I re-accelerated.”

Haedo, winner of a stage in the Vuelta a Espana, got some help from his Jamis-Hagens Berman teammates but took care of the final sprint himself.

“I did a bit on my own, but then I also have Janier Acevedo up until about two or three corners to go,” Haedo said. “He's impressive for being a climber how good he is in these kind of crits. So I got the help I needed and then in the end I like to do things on my own because I feel more comfortable.”

Haedo certainly looked at ease as he crossed the line arms aloft for the stage win in front of Friedman and Rodriguez. Friedman's effort moved him into second overall, just six seconds behind Tvetcov. Zirbel, the overall winner last year, is third just nine seconds back. CashCall's Chris Barton is fourth, 19 seconds back, and Optum's Scott Zwizanski is fifth, 21 seconds down.

 

Women - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:56:39
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:03
6Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)
7Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
8Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
10Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
11Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
12Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
13Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)
15Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
16Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
18Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)
19Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
21Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
22Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
23Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)
24Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
25Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:11
26Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:13
27Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
28Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)
29Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
30Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
31Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)
32Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
33Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
34Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
35Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
36Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
37Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
38Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)
39Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:17
40Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:20
41Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:21
42Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
43Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
44Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
45Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:35
46Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
47Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:40
48Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:03
49Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
50Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:54
51Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:08
52Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:20
53Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
54Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:59
55Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
56Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
57Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:03:25
58Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)0:03:56
59Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
60Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)
61Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:05:41
62Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:07:02
63Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)
64Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
65Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
66Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
67Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
68Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
69Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
70Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling)
71Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
72Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
73Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)
74Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
75Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)
77Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:00:03
HDValentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:08:51

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)5pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)5pts
2Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)3
3Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)1

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
3Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)5
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
5Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)3
6Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)2
7Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)1

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2:49:57
2Team TIBCO0:00:06
3Birchwood Cycling0:00:19
4Colavita-Fine Cooking
5Specialized-lululemon
6Team Kenda p/b RACC0:00:29
7Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars0:00:36
8Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:45
9ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:01:46
10St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:01:58
11Colombia Specialized0:11:01
12FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:14:07

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:14:10
2Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:02
3Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:04
4Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:08
5Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:09
6Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:00:10
7Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:00:25
8Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:30
9Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:40
10Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:41
11Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:49
12Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:00:52
13Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:06
14Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:01:11
15Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:13
16Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:19
17Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:27
18Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:29
19Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:01:34
20Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:35
21Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:36
22Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:42
23Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:45
24Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:46
25Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:01:48
26Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:51
27Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:52
28Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:04
29Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
30Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
31Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:05
32Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)0:02:06
33Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)0:02:07
34Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:02:09
35Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:02:14
36Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:15
37Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)0:02:16
38Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)0:02:33
39Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:36
40Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)0:02:38
41Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
42Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:02:39
43Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:43
44Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:45
45Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:02:47
46Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:57
47Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:03:01
48Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:07
49Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:03:08
50Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:03:22
51Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:03:33
52Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:03:37
53Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:51
54Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)0:04:00
55Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:04:28
56Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:04:34
57Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:54
58Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:05:35
59Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)0:05:40
60Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)0:06:40
61Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:08:27
62Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:08:56
63Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:09:03
64Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)
65Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:09:08
66Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:09:09
67Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)0:09:12
68Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:09:32
69Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling)0:09:37
70Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:09:39
71Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)0:09:44
72Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:09:57
73Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:10:00
74Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:10:07
75Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:10:30
76Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:11:31

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)13pts
2Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
4Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)6
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
6Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)4
7Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
8Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)2
9Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)1

QOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:42:54
2Specialized-lululemon0:01:05
3Team TIBCO0:01:19
4Colavita-Fine Cooking0:03:25
5Team Kenda p/b RACC0:04:58
6Nature Valley Cycling Team0:05:51
7Birchwood Cycling0:06:02
8Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars0:06:18
9ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:07:06
10St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:08:27
11Colombia Specialized0:17:07
12FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:21:25

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:14:50
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:01
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:09
4Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:00:12
5Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:00:54
6Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:55
7Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:06
8Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:24
9Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:25
10Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:01:59
11Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:05
12Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:02:07
13Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:17
14Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:27
15Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:28
16Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:02:53
17Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:11
18Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)0:05:00
19Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:07:47
20Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:08:28
21Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:08:59
22Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)0:09:04
23Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:09:50
24Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:10:51

Amateur classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)1:15:55
2Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:01
3Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:19
4Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
5Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:29
6Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:30
7Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:51
8Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:00:54
9Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:00
10Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:12
11Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:22
12Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:37
13Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:48
14Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:52
15Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:43
16Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:49
17Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:03:50
18Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)0:04:55
19Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:06:42
20Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:07:11
21Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:07:18
22Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:07:47
23Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling)0:07:52
24Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:07:54
25Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:08:15
26Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:08:22

Men - Full Results

1Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1:11:42
2Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
4Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)
5Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
6Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
7Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
8Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)
9Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
10Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
11Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
12Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
13Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
14Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
16Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
18Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
19Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
20Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
21Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
23Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
24Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
25Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
27Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
28Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)
29Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
30Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)
31Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
32Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
33Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
34Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
35Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
36Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
37Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
38Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
39Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
40Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)
41Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
42Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
43Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
44Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
45Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
46Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
47David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
48Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
49John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
50Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:13
51Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
52Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
53Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
54Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
55Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
56Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
57Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:17
58John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
59Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
60Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:20
61Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:23
62Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:32
63Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:00:34
64Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
65Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:39
66Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:07
67Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
68Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:22
69Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)0:01:59
70Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)
71Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
72Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
73Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:02:26
74Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:04:10
75Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
76Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:07:06
77Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
78Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)0:07:17
79Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)
80Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
81Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
82Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:07:48
83Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
84Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
85Leon Van Bon (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:11:37
86Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:12:27
87Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)
88Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
89Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:19:12
90Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:24:17
91Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
92Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:26:20
93Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
94David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
95Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:28:59
96Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:33:25
97Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)0:36:52
98Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:38:51
99Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
100James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
101Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
102Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
103Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:44:24
104Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:48:50
HDEric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)1:02:17
HDBrian Rach (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
HDMaxwell Anderson (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
HDPeter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
HDBrais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFKyle Wamsley (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFCorentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFLucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
DNFMarcel de Lisser (Full Circle / Pure Gear)

Sprint 1
1Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5pts
2Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)3
3Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)1

Sprint 2
1Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5pts
2Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)3
3Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)1

Sprint 3 - Finish
1Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)10pts
2Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
3Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5
4Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)4
5Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)3
6Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)2
7Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)1

KOM 1
1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5pts
2Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
3Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Teams
1Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda3:35:06
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3California Giant/ Specialized
4Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
5Get Cracking
6Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project
7CashCall Mortgage
8Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling
9Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso
10Panther/Bakehouse Granola0:00:13
11Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
12Bissell-ABG-Giant0:00:30
13IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:00:40
14Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:52
15D3Devo p/b AIRGAS0:01:59
16Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores0:05:17
17Twin Six METAL0:07:17
18Full Circle / Pure Gear0:07:19

Elite Men - General classification after Stage 2
1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)1:27:38
2Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:06
3Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:09
4Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:19
5Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:21
6Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:26
7Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:28
8Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:34
9Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:36
11David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:38
12Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:40
13Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:00:43
14Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:45
15Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
16Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:46
17Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:51
18Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
19Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:00:52
20Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:00:54
21Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:00:56
22Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:59
23Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:00
24Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
25Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
26Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:01:02
27Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)
28Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:01:05
29Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
30Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:01:09
31Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
32Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:11
33Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
34Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:01:12
35Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:13
36Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:15
37Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:16
38Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:01:17
39Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:18
40Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
41Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:19
42Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:01:22
43Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:01:23
44Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
45Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:01:33
46Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)
47Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:34
48John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:36
49Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:37
50Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:38
51Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)0:01:39
52Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:40
53Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:42
54Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:49
55Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
56Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:53
57Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)0:01:54
58Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:56
59John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:01
60Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:02:03
61Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:08
62Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:02:12
63Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:02:13
64Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:02:18
65Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:02:42
66Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:03:01
67Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:03:18
68Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:03:51
69Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:04:02
70Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)0:04:42
71Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:04:43
72Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:05:22
73Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:05:33
74Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:06:06
75Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:09:04
76Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:09:21
77Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:09:22
78Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:09:24
79Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)0:09:26
80Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:09:29
81Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:09:35
82Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:09:39
83Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)
84Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:14:02
85Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)0:14:12
86Leon Van Bon (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:14:28
87Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:15:10
88Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:21:10
89Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:25:22
90Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:26:26
91David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:27:30
92Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:27:41
93Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:28:32
94Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:30:59
95Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:35:34
96Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)0:38:57
97Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:40:20
98Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:40:22
99Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:40:26
100Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:40:58
101James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:41:08
102Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:47:22
103Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:50:29
104Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)1:18:37

Sprint classification
1Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)13pts
2Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)10
3Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
4Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5
5Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)4
6Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)4
7Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)3
8Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)2
9Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)1
10Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)1

KOM classification
1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5pts
2Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
3Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Young rider classification
1Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)1:28:14
2Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:00:07
3Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:24
4Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:00:26
5Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:00:29
6Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:00:33
7Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:43
8Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:00:46
9Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:02
10Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:06
11Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:17
12Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:20
13John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:25
14Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:01:27
15Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:32
16Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:01:37
17Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:02:25
18Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:03:26
19Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)0:04:06
20Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:04:07
21Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:04:46
22Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:05:30
23Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:08:45
24Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:08:46
25Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:08:48
26Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:09:03
27Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:20:34
28Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:25:50
29David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:26:54
30Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:27:05
31Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:27:56
32Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:39:44
33James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:40:32
34Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:46:46

Amateur classification
1Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)1:28:12
2Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:02
3David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:04
4Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:00:09
5Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:11
6Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:00:20
7Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:25
8Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:26
9Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
10Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:00:28
11Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)
12Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:00:31
13Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:00:35
14Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
15Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:00:37
16Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:39
17Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:00:43
18Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:00:44
19Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
20Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:00:48
21Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:49
22Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:00:59
23John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:02
24Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:03
25Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:04
26Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)0:01:05
27Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:06
28Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:08
29Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:15
30Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
31Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:19
32Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)0:01:20
33Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:22
34John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:27
35Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:01:29
36Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:34
37Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:01:38
38Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:01:39
39Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:01:44
40Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:02:08
41Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:02:27
42Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:02:44
43Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:03:17
44Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:03:28
45Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:04:09
46Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:04:48
47Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:05:32
48Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:08:30
49Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:08:47
50Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:08:48
51Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:08:50
52Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)0:08:52
53Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:08:55
54Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:09:01
55Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:09:05
56Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)
57Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)0:13:38
58Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:14:36
59Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:24:48
60Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:25:52
61David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:26:56
62Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:27:07
63Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:27:58
64Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:30:25
65Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:35:00
66Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)0:38:23
67Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:39:48
68Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:39:52
69Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:40:24
70James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:40:34
71Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:49:55

Teams classification
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4:23:48
2CashCall Mortgage0:00:48
3Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project0:00:52
4Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda0:01:04
5Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:02:00
6Get Cracking0:02:24
7Panther/Bakehouse Granola0:02:41
8Bissell-ABG-Giant0:02:48
9California Giant/ Specialized0:03:06
10Nature Valley Cycling Team0:03:26
11Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso0:03:31
12Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling0:03:36
13IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:03:40
14Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:03:45
15D3Devo p/b AIRGAS0:04:59
16Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores0:08:12
17Twin Six METAL0:11:04
18Full Circle / Pure Gear0:11:42

