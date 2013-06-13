Image 1 of 23 JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) wins the evening crit in downtown St. Paul (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 23 The sun begins to set on another day of racing in Minnesota (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 23 The sun begins to set on another day of racing in Minnesota (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 23 Lauren Hall (Optum) takes the win in St. Paul. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 23 The men's field heads out on the first lap. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 23 Race leader Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) faced a strong challenge from the Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies team (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 23 US road champion Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) stayed near the front today and ended up with a third place. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 23 One of the churches along today's route. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 23 Riders pass by another church along today's course. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 23 Scott Zwizanski (Optum) did a lot of work off the front today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 23 JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) in the bunch before his win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 23 The field getting strung out. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 23 Tom Zirbel (Optum) pulled for several laps to get the race strung out. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 23 Tom Zirbel (Optum) takes a hard pull with one to go. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 23 A small break tries to get up the road. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 23 TIBCO stayed on the front for much of the crit. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 23 Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) working to try to hold onto the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 23 The women's race is off (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 23 The women head back towards downtown (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 23 The women take to the start line in downtown St. Paul. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 23 The race passes by one of downtown's famous sights. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 23 Shelley Olds (TIBCO) tries an attack early in the race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 23 Men's podium for St. Paul crit (L-R): Mike Friedman, JJ Haedo and Freddie Rodriguez (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Lauren Hall (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and J.J. Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) sprinted to victory Wednesday evening during Nature Valley Grand Prix's stage 2 downtown St. Paul criterium. But it was Hall's teammate Jade Wilcoxson who came away the big winner, using time bonuses from her second-place finish and intermediate sprints to move into the overall race lead. Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov held onto his overall lead in the men's race after a serious challenge from Optum's Mike Friedman.

The women's 28-lap race was a battle for time bonuses as Shelley Olds (TIBCO-To the Top), who started the day 25 seconds down on stage 1 winner Carmen Small, battled Optum and Small's Specialized-lululemon team for the time bumps at the finish and two intermediate sprints.

Olds seized both intermediate sprints but had to settle for third behind Optum's one-two finish after she and others at the front of the field were slowed by a crash in the final corner. Hall and Wilcoxson made it past the carnage, while Olds had to slow down and Small and Optum's Joelle Numainville came to a complete stop.

Wilcoxson's eight-second time bonus for finishing second pushed her two seconds ahead of Small, who won the overall last year after taking the time trial victory and holding the lead through the final day. After a day of riding really well and getting a ton of team support during the criterium, Small's luck didn't hold out this year.

“I think my biggest worry was Jade, who collected some points and then she did well at the finish,” Small said. “That hurts.”

Olds also got slowed by the crash but managed to sprint back into third behind Hall and Wilcoxson. After winning the intermediate time bonuses, maximum points at the finish would have put her within three seconds of Small's lead, but it just wasn't in the cards Wednesday evening.

“On the last lap (Optum) had some pretty good speed and I was actually pretty comfortable sitting in fourth wheel going into the last corner,” an obviously frustrated Olds said. “But then Carmen Small came out of nowhere and took all of us in the corner and crashed. Joelle and me had to stop and her two teammates just went.

“I just hate it when things like that happen,” Olds continued. “It's not raining. It's a perfectly nice day and we've taken that corner 100 times. I don't know.”

Hall and Wilcoxson's intent was to lead out Numainville, who started the stage just three seconds behind Small, but when the crash slowed their teammate they hit out for the finish on their own.

“Jade took a monster pull through probably the last four corners,” Hall said. “I would have let her go, but then Carmen came up in the last corner with a lot of momentum. If she hadn't crashed it probably would have been a good sprint. But then the crash also held Joelle up a little bit and so we took one-two.”

Wilcoxson didn't get the stage win but ended up in yellow even though that was never the team's plan.

“That's just how it worked out,” she said.

The current US pro road race champion now leads Small by two seconds and her teammate Numainville by four. Hall is eight seconds back in fourth, while Optum's Brianna Walle is nine seconds back in fifth. Olds moved into sixth overall, 10 seconds off Wilcoxson's pace. TIBCO's Claudia Haeusler is seventh, 25 seconds down.

Haedo times his effort to perfection

Optum came out firing during the men's 40-lap criterium later in the evening, hoping time bonuses could lift Mike Friedman, who started the stage 18 seconds down in fifth place, into the overall lead. Friedman took the maximum five-second bonus at both opportunities, at 32 and 16 laps to go (separate from sprint points - contested at 24 and 8 laps to go) and grabbed another eight seconds by following Haedo across the finish line for second.

But Tvetcov and his Jelly Belly team were having none of it and put the Moldovan rider into second during each of the bonus hot spots as well.

“We knew that Optum was going to play their card with Friedman, and they kept doing that,” said current US pro road race champion Freddie Rodriguez of Jelly Belly. “Friedman's faster so he got first place, but Serghei was right there with him in second every time.”

Although several tried, no one was able to build much of an advantage on the fast technical course, and Optum's Tom Zirbel hit the front with four laps to go and proceeded to pull the field around for three laps at a blistering pace, hoping to set up Friedman for the win. The pace blasted Tvetcov off the front of the field and out of contention, but it fell short of producing the win when Haedo flew past.

Tvetcov, who said he was “really impressed” with the team's effort on his behalf, couldn't follow Rodriguez's lead-out all the way into the finishing straight. Noticing that his teammate wasn't on his wheel, Rodriguez tried to help in anyway he could and eventually went for the sprint himself.

“I was hoping to lead [Serghei] out on the last lap, and I took the lead with about a kilometer to go,” Rodriguez said. “Then I lost him and I shut it down. I tried to shut down Friedman, but he's pretty crafty and shot the inside and was able to get the good placing. When I saw there was a little bit of a gap I re-accelerated.”

Haedo, winner of a stage in the Vuelta a Espana, got some help from his Jamis-Hagens Berman teammates but took care of the final sprint himself.

“I did a bit on my own, but then I also have Janier Acevedo up until about two or three corners to go,” Haedo said. “He's impressive for being a climber how good he is in these kind of crits. So I got the help I needed and then in the end I like to do things on my own because I feel more comfortable.”

Haedo certainly looked at ease as he crossed the line arms aloft for the stage win in front of Friedman and Rodriguez. Friedman's effort moved him into second overall, just six seconds behind Tvetcov. Zirbel, the overall winner last year, is third just nine seconds back. CashCall's Chris Barton is fourth, 19 seconds back, and Optum's Scott Zwizanski is fifth, 21 seconds down.

Women - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:56:39 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 4 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:03 6 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 7 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 8 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 10 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 11 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 12 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 13 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 15 Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 16 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 17 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 18 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 19 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 20 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 21 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 22 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 23 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 24 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 25 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:11 26 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:13 27 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 28 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 29 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 30 Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 31 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 32 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 33 Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits) 34 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 35 Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 36 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 37 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 38 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 39 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:17 40 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:20 41 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:21 42 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 43 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 44 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 45 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:35 46 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 47 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:40 48 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:03 49 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 50 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:54 51 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:08 52 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:01:20 53 Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) 54 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:59 55 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 56 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 57 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:03:25 58 Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized) 0:03:56 59 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 60 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 61 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:05:41 62 Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:07:02 63 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 64 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 65 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 66 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 67 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 68 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 69 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 70 Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling) 71 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 72 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 73 Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon) 74 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 75 Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling) 77 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:00:03 HD Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:08:51

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 5 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 5 pts 2 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 3 3 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 1

Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 3 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 5 4 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 5 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 3 6 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 2 7 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 1

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2:49:57 2 Team TIBCO 0:00:06 3 Birchwood Cycling 0:00:19 4 Colavita-Fine Cooking 5 Specialized-lululemon 6 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:00:29 7 Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars 0:00:36 8 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:45 9 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:01:46 10 St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club 0:01:58 11 Colombia Specialized 0:11:01 12 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:14:07

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1:14:10 2 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:02 3 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:04 4 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:08 5 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 6 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:00:10 7 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 0:00:25 8 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:30 9 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:40 10 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:41 11 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:49 12 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:00:52 13 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:01:06 14 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:01:11 15 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:13 16 Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:19 17 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:27 18 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:29 19 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:01:34 20 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:35 21 Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:36 22 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:42 23 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:45 24 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:46 25 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:01:48 26 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:51 27 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:52 28 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:04 29 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 30 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 31 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:05 32 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 0:02:06 33 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 0:02:07 34 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:02:09 35 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:02:14 36 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:15 37 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 0:02:16 38 Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits) 0:02:33 39 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:36 40 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 0:02:38 41 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 42 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:02:39 43 Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:43 44 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:45 45 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:02:47 46 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:57 47 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:03:01 48 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:07 49 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:03:08 50 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:03:22 51 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:03:33 52 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:03:37 53 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:51 54 Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) 0:04:00 55 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:04:28 56 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:04:34 57 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:54 58 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:05:35 59 Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized) 0:05:40 60 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 0:06:40 61 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:08:27 62 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:08:56 63 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:09:03 64 Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling) 65 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:09:08 66 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:09:09 67 Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon) 0:09:12 68 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:09:32 69 Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling) 0:09:37 70 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:09:39 71 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 0:09:44 72 Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:09:57 73 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:10:00 74 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:10:07 75 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:10:30 76 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:11:31

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 13 pts 2 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 4 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 6 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 6 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 4 7 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 8 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 2 9 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 1

QOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:42:54 2 Specialized-lululemon 0:01:05 3 Team TIBCO 0:01:19 4 Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:03:25 5 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:04:58 6 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:05:51 7 Birchwood Cycling 0:06:02 8 Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars 0:06:18 9 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:07:06 10 St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club 0:08:27 11 Colombia Specialized 0:17:07 12 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:21:25

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1:14:50 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:01 3 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 4 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:00:12 5 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:00:54 6 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:55 7 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:06 8 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:24 9 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:25 10 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:01:59 11 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:05 12 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:02:07 13 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:17 14 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:27 15 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:28 16 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:02:53 17 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:11 18 Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized) 0:05:00 19 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:07:47 20 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:08:28 21 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:08:59 22 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 0:09:04 23 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:09:50 24 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:10:51

Amateur classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 1:15:55 2 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:01 3 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:19 4 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 5 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:29 6 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:30 7 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:51 8 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:00:54 9 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:00 10 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:12 11 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:22 12 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:37 13 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:01:48 14 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:01:52 15 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:43 16 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:49 17 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:03:50 18 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 0:04:55 19 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:06:42 20 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:07:11 21 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:07:18 22 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:07:47 23 Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling) 0:07:52 24 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:07:54 25 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:08:15 26 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:08:22

Men - Full Results

1 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1:11:42 2 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 4 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 5 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 6 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 7 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 8 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 10 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 11 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 12 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 13 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 14 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 16 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 17 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 18 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 19 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 20 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 21 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 23 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 24 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 25 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 26 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 27 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 28 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 29 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 30 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 31 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 32 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 33 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 34 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 35 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 36 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 37 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 38 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 39 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 40 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 41 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 42 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 43 Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 44 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 45 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 46 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 47 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 48 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 49 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 50 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:13 51 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 52 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 53 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 54 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 55 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 56 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 57 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:00:17 58 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 59 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 60 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:20 61 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:23 62 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:32 63 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:00:34 64 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 65 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:39 66 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:07 67 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 68 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:22 69 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 0:01:59 70 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 71 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 72 Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 73 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:02:26 74 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:04:10 75 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 76 Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:07:06 77 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 78 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 0:07:17 79 Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL) 80 Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 81 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 82 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:07:48 83 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 84 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 85 Leon Van Bon (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:11:37 86 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:12:27 87 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 88 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 89 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:19:12 90 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:24:17 91 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 92 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:26:20 93 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 94 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 95 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:28:59 96 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:33:25 97 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 0:36:52 98 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:38:51 99 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 100 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 101 Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 102 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 103 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:44:24 104 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:48:50 HD Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 1:02:17 HD Brian Rach (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) HD Maxwell Anderson (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) HD Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) HD Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) DNF Marcel de Lisser (Full Circle / Pure Gear)

Sprint 1 1 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 pts 2 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 3 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 1

Sprint 2 1 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 pts 2 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 3 3 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 1

Sprint 3 - Finish 1 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 10 pts 2 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 3 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 4 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 4 5 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 3 6 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 2 7 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 1

KOM 1 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 pts 2 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Teams 1 Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda 3:35:06 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 California Giant/ Specialized 4 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 5 Get Cracking 6 Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project 7 CashCall Mortgage 8 Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling 9 Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso 10 Panther/Bakehouse Granola 0:00:13 11 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 12 Bissell-ABG-Giant 0:00:30 13 IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:00:40 14 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:52 15 D3Devo p/b AIRGAS 0:01:59 16 Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores 0:05:17 17 Twin Six METAL 0:07:17 18 Full Circle / Pure Gear 0:07:19

Elite Men - General classification after Stage 2 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 1:27:38 2 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:06 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 4 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:19 5 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:21 6 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:26 7 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:28 8 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:34 9 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:00:36 11 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:38 12 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:40 13 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:00:43 14 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:45 15 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 16 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:46 17 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:51 18 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 19 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:00:52 20 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:00:54 21 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:00:56 22 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:59 23 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:00 24 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 25 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 26 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:01:02 27 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 28 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:01:05 29 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 30 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:01:09 31 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 32 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:11 33 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 34 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:01:12 35 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:13 36 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:15 37 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:16 38 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:01:17 39 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:18 40 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 41 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:19 42 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:01:22 43 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:01:23 44 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 45 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:01:33 46 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 47 Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:34 48 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:36 49 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:37 50 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:38 51 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 0:01:39 52 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:40 53 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:42 54 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:49 55 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 56 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:53 57 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 0:01:54 58 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:56 59 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:01 60 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:02:03 61 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:08 62 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:02:12 63 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:02:13 64 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:02:18 65 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:02:42 66 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:03:01 67 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:03:18 68 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:03:51 69 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:04:02 70 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 0:04:42 71 Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:04:43 72 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:05:22 73 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:05:33 74 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:06:06 75 Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:09:04 76 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:09:21 77 Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:09:22 78 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:09:24 79 Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL) 0:09:26 80 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:09:29 81 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:09:35 82 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:09:39 83 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 84 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:14:02 85 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 0:14:12 86 Leon Van Bon (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:14:28 87 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:15:10 88 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:21:10 89 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:25:22 90 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:26:26 91 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:27:30 92 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:27:41 93 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:28:32 94 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:30:59 95 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:35:34 96 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 0:38:57 97 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:40:20 98 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:40:22 99 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:40:26 100 Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:40:58 101 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:41:08 102 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:47:22 103 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:50:29 104 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 1:18:37

Sprint classification 1 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 13 pts 2 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 10 3 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 4 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 5 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 4 6 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 4 7 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 3 8 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 2 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 1 10 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 1

KOM classification 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 pts 2 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Young rider classification 1 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 1:28:14 2 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:00:07 3 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:24 4 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:00:26 5 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:00:29 6 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:00:33 7 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:00:43 8 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:00:46 9 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:02 10 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:06 11 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:17 12 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:20 13 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:25 14 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:01:27 15 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:32 16 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:01:37 17 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:02:25 18 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:03:26 19 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 0:04:06 20 Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:04:07 21 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:04:46 22 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:05:30 23 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:08:45 24 Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:08:46 25 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:08:48 26 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:09:03 27 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:20:34 28 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:25:50 29 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:26:54 30 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:27:05 31 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:27:56 32 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:39:44 33 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:40:32 34 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:46:46

Amateur classification 1 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 1:28:12 2 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:00:02 3 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:04 4 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:00:09 5 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:11 6 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:00:20 7 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:25 8 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:00:26 9 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 10 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:00:28 11 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 12 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:00:31 13 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:00:35 14 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 15 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:00:37 16 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:39 17 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:00:43 18 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:00:44 19 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 20 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:00:48 21 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:00:49 22 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:00:59 23 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:02 24 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:03 25 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:04 26 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 0:01:05 27 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:06 28 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:08 29 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:15 30 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 31 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:19 32 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 0:01:20 33 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:22 34 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:27 35 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:01:29 36 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:34 37 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:01:38 38 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:01:39 39 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:01:44 40 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:02:08 41 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:02:27 42 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:02:44 43 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:03:17 44 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:03:28 45 Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:04:09 46 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:04:48 47 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:05:32 48 Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:08:30 49 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:08:47 50 Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:08:48 51 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:08:50 52 Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL) 0:08:52 53 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:08:55 54 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:09:01 55 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:09:05 56 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 57 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 0:13:38 58 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:14:36 59 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:24:48 60 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:25:52 61 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:26:56 62 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:27:07 63 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:27:58 64 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:30:25 65 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:35:00 66 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 0:38:23 67 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:39:48 68 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:39:52 69 Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:40:24 70 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:40:34 71 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:49:55