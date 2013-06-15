Trending

Nature Valley Grand Prix: Haedo wins Uptown Minneapolis Crit

Second straight win for women's leader Wilcoxson

Image 1 of 28

The women get called to the start line.

The women get called to the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 28

Optum sets up the lead-out with one lap to go.

Optum sets up the lead-out with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 28

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) wins the sprint and keeps the leader's jersey.

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) wins the sprint and keeps the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 28

The men roll off the start line.

The men roll off the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 28

Jesse Anthony (Optum) comes to the front.

Jesse Anthony (Optum) comes to the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 28

Tom Zirbel (Optum) ready to pick up the pace.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) ready to pick up the pace.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 28

Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) attacked hard today to take home the most aggressive jersey.

Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) attacked hard today to take home the most aggressive jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 28

Men's leader Mike Friedman (Optum) sitting in the bunch.

Men's leader Mike Friedman (Optum) sitting in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 28

The men's field gets strung out.

The men's field gets strung out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 28

Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) works his way towards the front.

Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) works his way towards the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 28

Mike Friedman (Optum) gets to the front on the final laps.

Mike Friedman (Optum) gets to the front on the final laps.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 28

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) at the front before his win.

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) at the front before his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 28

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) held onto the climbers jersey for another day.

Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) held onto the climbers jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 28

TIBCO tried hard to control things to move up on GC.

TIBCO tried hard to control things to move up on GC.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 28

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) working near the front.

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) working near the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 28

It was a busy scene at tonight's Uptown Minneapolis crit.

It was a busy scene at tonight's Uptown Minneapolis crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 28

Good crowds were on hand for tonight's racing.

Good crowds were on hand for tonight's racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 28

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes the win in Uptown Minneapolis.

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes the win in Uptown Minneapolis.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 28

The women's jersey leaders heading into stage 5.

The women's jersey leaders heading into stage 5.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 28

Men's top three in Uptown Minneapolis (L-R): Travis McCabe, JJ Haedo and Mike Friedman

Men's top three in Uptown Minneapolis (L-R): Travis McCabe, JJ Haedo and Mike Friedman
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 28

Denise Ramsden (Optum) rode aggressively the whole way through today's race.

Denise Ramsden (Optum) rode aggressively the whole way through today's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 28

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 28

The top three GC rivals had a good battle for time bonuses at tonight's crit.

The top three GC rivals had a good battle for time bonuses at tonight's crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 28

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) spends another day in the leader's jersey.

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) spends another day in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 28

Lauren Hall (Optum) spent some time off the front today.

Lauren Hall (Optum) spent some time off the front today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 28

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) gets back on the front of the field after being off the front.

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) gets back on the front of the field after being off the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 28

Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) tries to break things up at the front.

Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) tries to break things up at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 28

The race heads through the streets of Uptown Minneapolis.

The race heads through the streets of Uptown Minneapolis.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

J.J. Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) and Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) each sprinted to their second stage wins of the race Friday night during the stage 4 Uptown Minneapolis Criterium of the Nature Valley Grand Prix.

Haedo rode safely in the bunch for most of the race and then moved to the front in the closing laps, outsprinting Elbowz rider Travis McCabe and overall race leader Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) for the win. Optum patrolled the front for Friedman throughout the race, setting him up to take first and second in the two time-bonus sprints and then third in the finalé.

"Optum presented by Kelly Benefits did an amazing job tonight," Friedman said. "Keeping the pressure on, swinging the corners to protect the inside and then going to the outside, picking the pace up when he had to pick the pace up, dropping it down when we had to drop it down, sliding in behind me during the time-bonus sprints to give me a little leeway from the guys behind me. It was an amazing job. All I had to do was sprint three times."

Overall leader Wilcoxson's Optum team also rode the front throughout the women's race, but the orange-and-black squad threw multiple attacks up the road to wear down the competition throughout the 28-lap race. TIBCO's Shelley Olds won both time bonus sprints but could only manage second in the finalé after the Optum train took over on the final lap to set up Wilcoxson's win. Specialized-lululemon's Carmen Small, who started the day second overall, finished third on the stage.

Wilcoxson said she had a fairly easy day in the group until she found teammate Lauren Hall's wheel in the closing laps.

"Toward the end [Hall] was like, 'What do you want me to do.' And I told her to just get me to the front to keep me safe," Wilcoxson said. "At that point I wasn't even thinking about the sprint. And then with one to go my entire team came right by me, and I was like, 'Oh yeah, here we go.'"

Haedo stays safe then delivers another win

The men's 40-lap race started in typical full-gas fashion, with Jamis' Guido Palma setting out on the first lap with a small gap. Optum quickly gathered itself on the front and pulled back the Jamis rider, but the attacks continued. Jamis, Jelly Belly, CashCall, Elbowz, Cal Giant-Specialized, Horizon Organic and a host of other teams all sent riders up the road in groups of two, three and four, but Optum corralled the race and never let any group get more than a 10-to-15 second advantage.

As the laps counted down Optum remained in full control, even when teams of the sprinters tried to challenge them in the closing laps. Optum's Jesse Anthony and Chad Haga hit the front hard near the end to keep Optum at the tip of the spear, with Friedman waiting at the end of the train to launch his own final sprint.

Jamis massed behind Optum to set up Haedo, while Jelly Belly's Freddie Rodriguez picked up Brad Huff on his wheel, but Optum drilled the pace into the final circuit and kept the lead into the second-to-last corner. Then it was all bets off as the sprinters and their lead-out men battled.

"Freddie was like fourth or fifth wheel in the second-to-last corner," Haedo said. "He was yelling at [Brad] Huff to go, but Huff didn't go, so [Rodriguez] took over. Then he had a little trouble cornering, so I came out pretty much next to him in the corner, and from there it's like a drag race. It's all in."

McCabe rode into the final corner just behind Jelly Belly, Optum and Jamis, but he braked slightly after getting pinched and took the inside line through the final corner, emerging first onto the long finishing straight. The Elbowz rider said he just put his head down and lit out for the line, but Haedo, the former WorldTour rider and winner of a stage in the Vuelta a Espana, surged past to take the win. In true sprinter fashion, it was the first time all night that he had been at the front of the race.

"These kind of races, with the peloton we have now, you have to do that: keep out of trouble and be safe for most of the race," Haedo said. "In the end you're going to have a little bit of a fight until the speed really picks up in the last three or four laps, but the last three or four laps were really clean. No one was really fighting, so it's actually nicer."

Optum drives Wilcoxson to second stage win

The women's 28-lap race started out fast and aggressive like the men's, but this time it was Optum sending riders up the road. Denise Ramsden set out on the very first lap, and Brianna Walle joined her a lap later. Olds' TIBCO team picked up the chase, bringing the duo back together in time for Olds to take the first time-bonus sprint in front of Small and Wilcoxson.

Optum pushed the pace again, this time with stage 2 winner Hall taking off for a short solo adventure. The attack and subsequent TIBCO chase split the group in two, with about 20 riders losing time rapidly and eventually getting pulled from the race. TIBCO's chase pulled Hall back, which prompted Optum's Leah Kirchman to take off. Kirchman's lead grew to about 15 seconds with 19 laps to go, but TIBCO's chase eventually brought her back in time for Olds to win another time bonus ahead of Hall and Small with 14 laps to go.

Ramsden, the race's Best Young Rider, waited a couple of laps before taking off again with 12 laps remaining. The Canadian national road race champion added to her advantage until she had an ultimate gap of 12 seconds with seven laps remaining.

"We wanted to be aggressive ourselves so we weren't having to cover everyone and make the other teams have to work a little bit," Ramsden said.

With TIBCO chasing again, Ramsden's lead was down to six seconds with four laps remaining. The TIBCO chase pulled her back on the ensuing lap, setting up a bunch sprint for the finish. TIBCO remained on the front, but Specialized-lululemon started moving up for Small as well.

Optum played the power card on the final lap and took over the front with Wilcoxson waiting to pounce along with Olds and Small.

"They took me to the last corner," Wilcoxson said of her team. "Then I just put my head down and went as fast as I could go."

Wilcoxson rewarded her team's all-out effort with her second stage win in as many days, increasing her overall lead to nine seconds over Olds, who moved into second.

Small, who started the day eight seconds behind Wilcoxson, dropped to third, 11 seconds back, but she said the team's plan to conserve for Saturday's Menomonie road race worked out well.

"We weren't going into it doing a lot," Small said. "Of course I had to go for the time bonuses to salvage what I have or gain some time. So that was what we were looking for, not to do too much tonight. So it worked out with [Optum and TIBCO] racing against each other. It allowed us to sit and not do too much. We just had to work a couple of times to close things down."

Small said the team will be racing aggressively on Saturday, hoping to cut down the time gaps or put a Specialized rider in the lead.

"We have a few cards to play with Tayler [Wiles] being up in there GC as well," she said.

Men - Full Results

1Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1:11:23
2Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
3Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
5Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
6Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
7Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
8Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)
9Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
10Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
11Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
12Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
13Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
14Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
15Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
16Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
17Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
19Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)
20Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
21Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
22Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
23Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
24Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
25Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
26Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
27Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
28Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
29Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:00:09
30Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
31Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
32Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
33Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)
34Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
35Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)0:00:12
36David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:14
37Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:17
38Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
39Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
40Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)0:00:19
41Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
42John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
43Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
44Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
45Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
46Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
47Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
48Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)
49Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
50John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
51Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
52Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
53Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
54Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)
55Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
56Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
57Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
58Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
59Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
60Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
61Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
62David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
63Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
64Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)
65Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)
66Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)
67Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)
68Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
69Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
70Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
71Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:32
72Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
73Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)0:00:36
74Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:00:41
75Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
76Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:43
77Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:47
78Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
79Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:00:54
80Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:00:55
81Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
82Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:58
83Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:12
84Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:16
85James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:36
86Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:38
87Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:01:47
88Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
89Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
90Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:02:30
91Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
92Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:02:41
93Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
94Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
95Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)
96Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:03:00
97Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
98Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:06:16
99Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:07:13
100Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:16:55

Sprint 1 - 24 laps to go
1Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5pts
2Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)3
3Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)1

Sprint 2 - 8 laps to go
1Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)5pts
2Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)3
3Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)1

Sprint 3 - Finish
1Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)10pts
2Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)7
3Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
4Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)4
5Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)3
6Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)2
7Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)1

Teams
1Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda3:34:09
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project
4CashCall Mortgage
5Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:09
6Get Crackin0:00:19
7Panther/Bakehouse Granola
8Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling0:00:28
9California Giant/ Specialized
10Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores
11Twin Six METAL0:00:31
12IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:00:36
13Bissell-ABG-Giant0:00:38
14Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso0:00:47
15Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:55
16Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:00:57
17D3Devo p/b AIRGAS0:02:25
18LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team0:08:27

Men's general classification after stage 4
1Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6:03:47
2Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:37
3Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:38
4Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:44
5Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:56
6Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:01:01
7Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:02
8Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:07
9Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
10Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:01:12
11Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:26
12Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:27
13Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:35
14Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:01:36
15Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:01:39
16Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:43
17Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:03:41
18David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
19Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:42
20Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:50
21Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:05:01
22Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:05:24
23Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)0:05:26
24Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:05:31
25Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:05:44
26Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:05:49
27Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:05:54
28Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:06:24
29Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:09:22
30Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:10:57
31Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:23
32Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:11:33
33Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:11:42
34Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:11:48
35Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:11:50
36Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
37Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:11:57
38Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
39Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:11:59
40Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:12:02
41Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:12:06
42Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:12:10
43Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:12:16
44Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:12:18
45Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:12:25
46Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:12:28
47Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:12:31
48Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:12:33
49Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:12:44
50Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:12:49
51Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)
52Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)0:12:51
53John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:12:52
54Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:12:56
55Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:13:05
56Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
57Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:13:09
58Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:13:12
59Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
60Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:13:15
61John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:13:17
62Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:13:26
63Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:13:29
64Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
65Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:13:46
66Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:14:56
67Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:15:14
68Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:15:41
69Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:15:43
70Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)0:15:58
71Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:16:30
72Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:16:38
73Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:17:00
74Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:17:15
75Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:17:29
76Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)0:20:42
77Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)0:20:55
78Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:21:09
79Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:21:44
80Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:23:18
81Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)0:25:28
82Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:26:24
83David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:30:38
84Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:31:11
85Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:33:38
86Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:38:49
87Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:39:10
88Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:39:48
89Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:42:15
90Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:45:28
91Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:49:02
92Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:51:06
93Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)0:52:35
94James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:53:41
95Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:57:33
96Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:58:38
97Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)1:00:18
98Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:01:35
99Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)1:12:37
100Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)1:32:15

Sprint classification
1Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)24pts
2Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)20
3Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)19
4Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)17
5Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)10
6Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)9
7Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)9
8Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)7
9Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)7
10Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)5
11Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5
12Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)5
13Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)5
14Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)4
15Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)4
16Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)3
17Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)3
18Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
19Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
20Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)2
21Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)1
22Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
23Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)1
24Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1

KOM classification
1Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)13pts
2Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)5
3Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5
4Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)5
5Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)3
6Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
7Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1
8Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Young riders classification
1Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)6:05:22
2Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:04:49
3Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:07:47
4Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:09:58
5Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:10:15
6Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:10:22
7Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:10:24
8Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:10:27
9Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:10:31
10Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:10:43
11Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:10:53
12Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:11:09
13Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:11:21
14Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:11:37
15John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:11:42
16Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:11:54
17Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:12:11
18Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:13:39
19Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:14:06
20Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)0:14:23
21Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:15:03
22Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:15:54
23Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:21:43
24David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:29:03
25Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:29:36
26Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:32:03
27Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:37:35
28Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:38:13
29Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:47:27
30James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:52:06
31Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:55:58
32Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:57:03

Amateur classification
1Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)6:04:31
2Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:23
3Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:00:52
4Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:00:59
5David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:57
6Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:04:17
7Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)0:04:42
8Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:04:47
9Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:05:00
10Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:05:05
11Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:40
12Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:08:38
13Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:10:49
14Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:11:04
15Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:11:06
16Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:11:13
17Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:11:15
18Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:11:18
19Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:11:22
20Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:11:26
21Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:11:32
22Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:11:34
23Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:11:41
24Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:11:44
25Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:11:49
26Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:12:00
27Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:12:05
28Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)0:12:07
29John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:12:08
30Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:12:12
31Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:12:21
32Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
33Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:12:25
34Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:12:28
35Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
36Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:12:31
37John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:12:33
38Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:12:45
39Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:13:02
40Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:14:12
41Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:14:30
42Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:14:57
43Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:14:59
44Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:15:54
45Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:16:31
46Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:16:45
47Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)0:19:58
48Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)0:20:11
49Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:20:25
50Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:21:00
51Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:22:34
52Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)0:24:44
53Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:25:40
54David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:29:54
55Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:30:27
56Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:32:54
57Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:38:05
58Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:38:26
59Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:39:04
60Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:41:31
61Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:44:44
62Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:50:22
63Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)0:51:51
64James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:52:57
65Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:59:34
66Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:00:51
67Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)1:11:53

Teams classification
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18:13:03
2Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project0:00:58
3Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda0:01:01
4CashCall Mortgage0:03:21
5Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:12:34
6Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:15:23
7Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores0:16:27
8Bissell-ABG-Giant0:18:03
9Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso0:18:55
10IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:25:38
11Get Crackin0:26:38
12Nature Valley Cycling Team0:28:35
13Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling0:29:22
14Panther/Bakehouse Granola0:35:03
15California Giant/ Specialized0:35:37
16Twin Six METAL0:36:53
17D3Devo p/b AIRGAS0:39:27
18LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team2:23:46

Women - Full Results

1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:55:43
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
3Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
6Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
7Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
8Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:05
10Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)
11Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
12Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:00:06
13Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
14Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)
15Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
16Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
17Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)
18Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
19Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
20Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
21Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
22Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
23Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
24Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
25Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
27Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
28Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)
29Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
30Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
31Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
32Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
33Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
34Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)
35Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:13
36Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
37Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
38Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)
39Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
40Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
41Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)
42Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
43Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
44Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)
45Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
46Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
47Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:19
48Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
49Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)
50Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
51Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:23
52Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:34
53Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
54Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:05:34
55Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
56Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
57Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
58Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
59Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
60Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
61Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
62Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
63Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
64Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
65Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
66Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
67Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
68Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
69Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
70Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)
71Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)
72Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
73Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)
74Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)
HDAna Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)0:17:28

Sprint 1 - 18 laps to go
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)3
3Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)1

Sprint 2 - 9 laps to go
1Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)3
3Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)1

Sprint 3 - Finish
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10pts
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)7
3Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)5
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)3
6Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)2
7Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Teams
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2:47:09
2Team TIBCO
3Specialized-lululemon0:00:12
4Birchwood Cycling0:00:17
5Colavita-Fine Cooking0:00:18
6Nature Valley Cycling Team
7St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:00:43
8Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars0:00:52
9ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:05:46
10Team Kenda p/b RACC0:05:53
11FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:11:31

Women's general classification after stage 4
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6:17:18
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:00:09
3Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:11
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:29
5Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:36
6Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:39
7Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:00:50
8Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:08
9Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:18
10Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
11Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:27
12Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:01:43
13Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:01:44
14Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:51
15Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
16Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:05
17Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)0:02:07
18Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:24
19Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:27
20Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:29
21Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:02:30
22Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
23Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:37
24Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:42
25Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:02:47
26Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:02:52
27Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:02:56
28Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)0:03:07
29Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:03:08
30Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)0:03:14
31Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:03:17
32Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:03:22
33Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:03:25
34Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:27
35Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:03:32
36Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:03:37
37Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:38
38Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:03:52
39Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:04:09
40Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)0:04:11
41Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:04:15
42Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)0:04:41
43Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:04:49
44Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)0:06:27
45Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:06:46
46Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)0:08:13
47Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:08:33
48Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)0:09:49
49Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:10:06
50Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)0:10:26
51Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:10:41
52Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:10:45
53Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:10:49
54Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:10:51
55Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:11:05
56Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:11:19
57Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:11:34
58Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:12:09
59Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:12:19
60Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:12:34
61Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:12:35
62Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
63Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:12:37
64Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:13:15
65Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:13:55
66Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:15:26
67Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)0:16:19
68Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)0:17:00
69Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:17:13
70Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:17:46
71Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:18:35
72Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)0:18:44
73Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:23:13
74Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:24:25

Sprint classification
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)30pts
2Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)30
3Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)20
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)12
5Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)11
6Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)10
7Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)8
8Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)8
9Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)6
10Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
11Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)5
12Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)5
13Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)4
14Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)3
15Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)3
16Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)3
17Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)1
18Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)1
19Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)1
20Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)1
21Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)1

QOM classification
1Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)9pts
2Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)5
3Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)5
4Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)5
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
6Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)3
7Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)3
8Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)1
9Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)1
10Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)1

Young riders classification
1Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6:18:36
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:09
4Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:00:26
5Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:06
6Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:01:12
7Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:01:59
8Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:04
9Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:02:07
10Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:09
11Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:02:14
12Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:07:15
13Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:08:48
14Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:09:23
15Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:09:31
16Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:10:16
17Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:10:51
18Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:11:16
19Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:11:17
20Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
21Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)0:15:42
22Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:16:28
23Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:17:17

Cat. 2 classification
1Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)6:19:42
2Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:06
3Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:28
4Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:00:53
5Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:03
6Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:13
7Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:28
8Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:45
9Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:51
10Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:04:22
11Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:06:09
12Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:07:42
13Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:08:21
14Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:08:25
15Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:08:27
16Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:08:41
17Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:08:55
18Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:09:10
19Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:10:10
20Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:10:11
21Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:10:51
22Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:11:31
23Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)0:16:20
24Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:20:49
25Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:22:01

Teams classification
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies18:53:38
2Team TIBCO0:01:21
3Specialized-lululemon0:01:25
4Colavita-Fine Cooking0:03:59
5Birchwood Cycling0:06:57
6Nature Valley Cycling Team0:07:00
7Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars0:08:34
8St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:10:36
9Team Kenda p/b RACC0:12:37
10ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:16:06
11FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:34:33

