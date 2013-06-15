Image 1 of 28 The women get called to the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 28 Optum sets up the lead-out with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 28 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) wins the sprint and keeps the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 28 The men roll off the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 28 Jesse Anthony (Optum) comes to the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 28 Tom Zirbel (Optum) ready to pick up the pace. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 28 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) attacked hard today to take home the most aggressive jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 28 Men's leader Mike Friedman (Optum) sitting in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 28 The men's field gets strung out. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 28 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) works his way towards the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 28 Mike Friedman (Optum) gets to the front on the final laps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 28 JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) at the front before his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 28 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) held onto the climbers jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 28 TIBCO tried hard to control things to move up on GC. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 28 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) working near the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 28 It was a busy scene at tonight's Uptown Minneapolis crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 28 Good crowds were on hand for tonight's racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 28 JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes the win in Uptown Minneapolis. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 28 The women's jersey leaders heading into stage 5. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 28 Men's top three in Uptown Minneapolis (L-R): Travis McCabe, JJ Haedo and Mike Friedman (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 28 Denise Ramsden (Optum) rode aggressively the whole way through today's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 28 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 28 The top three GC rivals had a good battle for time bonuses at tonight's crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 28 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) spends another day in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 28 Lauren Hall (Optum) spent some time off the front today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 28 Leah Kirchmann (Optum) gets back on the front of the field after being off the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 28 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) tries to break things up at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 28 The race heads through the streets of Uptown Minneapolis. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

J.J. Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) and Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) each sprinted to their second stage wins of the race Friday night during the stage 4 Uptown Minneapolis Criterium of the Nature Valley Grand Prix.

Haedo rode safely in the bunch for most of the race and then moved to the front in the closing laps, outsprinting Elbowz rider Travis McCabe and overall race leader Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) for the win. Optum patrolled the front for Friedman throughout the race, setting him up to take first and second in the two time-bonus sprints and then third in the finalé.

"Optum presented by Kelly Benefits did an amazing job tonight," Friedman said. "Keeping the pressure on, swinging the corners to protect the inside and then going to the outside, picking the pace up when he had to pick the pace up, dropping it down when we had to drop it down, sliding in behind me during the time-bonus sprints to give me a little leeway from the guys behind me. It was an amazing job. All I had to do was sprint three times."

Overall leader Wilcoxson's Optum team also rode the front throughout the women's race, but the orange-and-black squad threw multiple attacks up the road to wear down the competition throughout the 28-lap race. TIBCO's Shelley Olds won both time bonus sprints but could only manage second in the finalé after the Optum train took over on the final lap to set up Wilcoxson's win. Specialized-lululemon's Carmen Small, who started the day second overall, finished third on the stage.

Wilcoxson said she had a fairly easy day in the group until she found teammate Lauren Hall's wheel in the closing laps.

"Toward the end [Hall] was like, 'What do you want me to do.' And I told her to just get me to the front to keep me safe," Wilcoxson said. "At that point I wasn't even thinking about the sprint. And then with one to go my entire team came right by me, and I was like, 'Oh yeah, here we go.'"

Haedo stays safe then delivers another win

The men's 40-lap race started in typical full-gas fashion, with Jamis' Guido Palma setting out on the first lap with a small gap. Optum quickly gathered itself on the front and pulled back the Jamis rider, but the attacks continued. Jamis, Jelly Belly, CashCall, Elbowz, Cal Giant-Specialized, Horizon Organic and a host of other teams all sent riders up the road in groups of two, three and four, but Optum corralled the race and never let any group get more than a 10-to-15 second advantage.

As the laps counted down Optum remained in full control, even when teams of the sprinters tried to challenge them in the closing laps. Optum's Jesse Anthony and Chad Haga hit the front hard near the end to keep Optum at the tip of the spear, with Friedman waiting at the end of the train to launch his own final sprint.

Jamis massed behind Optum to set up Haedo, while Jelly Belly's Freddie Rodriguez picked up Brad Huff on his wheel, but Optum drilled the pace into the final circuit and kept the lead into the second-to-last corner. Then it was all bets off as the sprinters and their lead-out men battled.

"Freddie was like fourth or fifth wheel in the second-to-last corner," Haedo said. "He was yelling at [Brad] Huff to go, but Huff didn't go, so [Rodriguez] took over. Then he had a little trouble cornering, so I came out pretty much next to him in the corner, and from there it's like a drag race. It's all in."

McCabe rode into the final corner just behind Jelly Belly, Optum and Jamis, but he braked slightly after getting pinched and took the inside line through the final corner, emerging first onto the long finishing straight. The Elbowz rider said he just put his head down and lit out for the line, but Haedo, the former WorldTour rider and winner of a stage in the Vuelta a Espana, surged past to take the win. In true sprinter fashion, it was the first time all night that he had been at the front of the race.

"These kind of races, with the peloton we have now, you have to do that: keep out of trouble and be safe for most of the race," Haedo said. "In the end you're going to have a little bit of a fight until the speed really picks up in the last three or four laps, but the last three or four laps were really clean. No one was really fighting, so it's actually nicer."

Optum drives Wilcoxson to second stage win

The women's 28-lap race started out fast and aggressive like the men's, but this time it was Optum sending riders up the road. Denise Ramsden set out on the very first lap, and Brianna Walle joined her a lap later. Olds' TIBCO team picked up the chase, bringing the duo back together in time for Olds to take the first time-bonus sprint in front of Small and Wilcoxson.

Optum pushed the pace again, this time with stage 2 winner Hall taking off for a short solo adventure. The attack and subsequent TIBCO chase split the group in two, with about 20 riders losing time rapidly and eventually getting pulled from the race. TIBCO's chase pulled Hall back, which prompted Optum's Leah Kirchman to take off. Kirchman's lead grew to about 15 seconds with 19 laps to go, but TIBCO's chase eventually brought her back in time for Olds to win another time bonus ahead of Hall and Small with 14 laps to go.

Ramsden, the race's Best Young Rider, waited a couple of laps before taking off again with 12 laps remaining. The Canadian national road race champion added to her advantage until she had an ultimate gap of 12 seconds with seven laps remaining.

"We wanted to be aggressive ourselves so we weren't having to cover everyone and make the other teams have to work a little bit," Ramsden said.

With TIBCO chasing again, Ramsden's lead was down to six seconds with four laps remaining. The TIBCO chase pulled her back on the ensuing lap, setting up a bunch sprint for the finish. TIBCO remained on the front, but Specialized-lululemon started moving up for Small as well.

Optum played the power card on the final lap and took over the front with Wilcoxson waiting to pounce along with Olds and Small.

"They took me to the last corner," Wilcoxson said of her team. "Then I just put my head down and went as fast as I could go."

Wilcoxson rewarded her team's all-out effort with her second stage win in as many days, increasing her overall lead to nine seconds over Olds, who moved into second.

Small, who started the day eight seconds behind Wilcoxson, dropped to third, 11 seconds back, but she said the team's plan to conserve for Saturday's Menomonie road race worked out well.

"We weren't going into it doing a lot," Small said. "Of course I had to go for the time bonuses to salvage what I have or gain some time. So that was what we were looking for, not to do too much tonight. So it worked out with [Optum and TIBCO] racing against each other. It allowed us to sit and not do too much. We just had to work a couple of times to close things down."

Small said the team will be racing aggressively on Saturday, hoping to cut down the time gaps or put a Specialized rider in the lead.

"We have a few cards to play with Tayler [Wiles] being up in there GC as well," she said.

Men - Full Results

1 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1:11:23 2 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 6 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 7 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 8 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 9 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 10 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 11 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 12 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 13 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 14 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 15 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 16 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 17 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 19 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 20 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 21 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 22 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 23 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 24 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 25 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 26 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 27 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 28 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 29 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:00:09 30 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 31 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 32 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 33 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 34 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 35 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 0:00:12 36 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:14 37 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:17 38 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 39 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 40 Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL) 0:00:19 41 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 42 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 43 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 44 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 45 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 46 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 47 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 48 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 49 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 50 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 51 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 52 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 53 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 54 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 55 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 56 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 57 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 58 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 59 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 60 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 61 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 62 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 63 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 64 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 65 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 66 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 67 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 68 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 69 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 70 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 71 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:32 72 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 73 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 0:00:36 74 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:00:41 75 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 76 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:43 77 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:47 78 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 79 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:00:54 80 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:00:55 81 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 82 Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:58 83 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:12 84 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:16 85 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:36 86 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:38 87 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:01:47 88 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 89 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 90 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:02:30 91 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 92 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:02:41 93 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 94 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 95 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 96 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:03:00 97 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 98 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:06:16 99 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:07:13 100 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:16:55

Sprint 1 - 24 laps to go 1 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 pts 2 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 3 3 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 1

Sprint 2 - 8 laps to go 1 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 5 pts 2 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 3 3 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 1

Sprint 3 - Finish 1 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 10 pts 2 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 7 3 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 4 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 4 5 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 3 6 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 2 7 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 1

Teams 1 Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda 3:34:09 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project 4 CashCall Mortgage 5 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:09 6 Get Crackin 0:00:19 7 Panther/Bakehouse Granola 8 Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling 0:00:28 9 California Giant/ Specialized 10 Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores 11 Twin Six METAL 0:00:31 12 IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:00:36 13 Bissell-ABG-Giant 0:00:38 14 Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso 0:00:47 15 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:55 16 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:00:57 17 D3Devo p/b AIRGAS 0:02:25 18 LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team 0:08:27

Men's general classification after stage 4 1 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6:03:47 2 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:37 3 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:38 4 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:44 5 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:56 6 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:01:01 7 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:02 8 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:07 9 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 10 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:01:12 11 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:26 12 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:27 13 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:35 14 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:01:36 15 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:01:39 16 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:43 17 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:03:41 18 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 19 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:42 20 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:50 21 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:05:01 22 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:05:24 23 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 0:05:26 24 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:05:31 25 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:05:44 26 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:05:49 27 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:05:54 28 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:06:24 29 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:09:22 30 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:10:57 31 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:23 32 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:11:33 33 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:11:42 34 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:11:48 35 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:11:50 36 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 37 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:11:57 38 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 39 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:11:59 40 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:12:02 41 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:12:06 42 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:12:10 43 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:12:16 44 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:12:18 45 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:12:25 46 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:12:28 47 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:12:31 48 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:12:33 49 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:12:44 50 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:12:49 51 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 52 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 0:12:51 53 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:12:52 54 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:12:56 55 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:13:05 56 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 57 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:13:09 58 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:13:12 59 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 60 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:13:15 61 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:13:17 62 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:13:26 63 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:13:29 64 Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 65 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:13:46 66 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:14:56 67 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:15:14 68 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:15:41 69 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:15:43 70 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 0:15:58 71 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:16:30 72 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:16:38 73 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:17:00 74 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:17:15 75 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:17:29 76 Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL) 0:20:42 77 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 0:20:55 78 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:21:09 79 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:21:44 80 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:23:18 81 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 0:25:28 82 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:26:24 83 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:30:38 84 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:31:11 85 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:33:38 86 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:38:49 87 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:39:10 88 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:39:48 89 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:42:15 90 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:45:28 91 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:49:02 92 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:51:06 93 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 0:52:35 94 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:53:41 95 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:57:33 96 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:58:38 97 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 1:00:18 98 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:01:35 99 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 1:12:37 100 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 1:32:15

Sprint classification 1 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 24 pts 2 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 20 3 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 19 4 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 17 5 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 10 6 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 9 7 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 9 8 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 7 9 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 7 10 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 5 11 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 12 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 5 13 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 5 14 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 4 15 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 4 16 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 3 17 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 3 18 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 19 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 20 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 2 21 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 1 22 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 23 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 1 24 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1

KOM classification 1 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 13 pts 2 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 5 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 4 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 5 5 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 3 6 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 7 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1 8 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Young riders classification 1 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 6:05:22 2 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:04:49 3 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:07:47 4 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:09:58 5 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:10:15 6 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:10:22 7 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:10:24 8 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:10:27 9 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:10:31 10 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:10:43 11 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:10:53 12 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:11:09 13 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:11:21 14 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:11:37 15 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:11:42 16 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:11:54 17 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:12:11 18 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:13:39 19 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:14:06 20 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 0:14:23 21 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:15:03 22 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:15:54 23 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:21:43 24 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:29:03 25 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:29:36 26 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:32:03 27 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:37:35 28 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:38:13 29 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:47:27 30 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:52:06 31 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:55:58 32 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:57:03

Amateur classification 1 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 6:04:31 2 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:23 3 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:00:52 4 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:00:59 5 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:57 6 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:04:17 7 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 0:04:42 8 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:04:47 9 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:05:00 10 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:05:05 11 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:40 12 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:08:38 13 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:10:49 14 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:11:04 15 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:11:06 16 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:11:13 17 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:11:15 18 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:11:18 19 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:11:22 20 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:11:26 21 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:11:32 22 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:11:34 23 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:11:41 24 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:11:44 25 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:11:49 26 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:12:00 27 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:12:05 28 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 0:12:07 29 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:12:08 30 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:12:12 31 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:12:21 32 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 33 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:12:25 34 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:12:28 35 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 36 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:12:31 37 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:12:33 38 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:12:45 39 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:13:02 40 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:14:12 41 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:14:30 42 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:14:57 43 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:14:59 44 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:15:54 45 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:16:31 46 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:16:45 47 Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL) 0:19:58 48 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 0:20:11 49 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:20:25 50 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:21:00 51 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:22:34 52 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 0:24:44 53 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:25:40 54 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:29:54 55 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:30:27 56 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:32:54 57 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:38:05 58 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:38:26 59 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:39:04 60 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:41:31 61 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:44:44 62 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:50:22 63 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 0:51:51 64 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:52:57 65 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:59:34 66 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:00:51 67 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 1:11:53

Teams classification 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 18:13:03 2 Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project 0:00:58 3 Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda 0:01:01 4 CashCall Mortgage 0:03:21 5 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:12:34 6 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:15:23 7 Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores 0:16:27 8 Bissell-ABG-Giant 0:18:03 9 Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso 0:18:55 10 IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:25:38 11 Get Crackin 0:26:38 12 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:28:35 13 Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling 0:29:22 14 Panther/Bakehouse Granola 0:35:03 15 California Giant/ Specialized 0:35:37 16 Twin Six METAL 0:36:53 17 D3Devo p/b AIRGAS 0:39:27 18 LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team 2:23:46

Women - Full Results

1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:55:43 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 3 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 4 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 6 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 7 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:00:05 10 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 11 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 12 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:00:06 13 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 14 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 15 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 16 Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) 17 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 18 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 19 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 20 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 21 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 22 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 23 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 24 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 25 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 26 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 27 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 28 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 29 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 30 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 31 Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 32 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 33 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 34 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 35 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:13 36 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 37 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 38 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 39 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 40 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 41 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 42 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 43 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 44 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 45 Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 46 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 47 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:19 48 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 49 Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon) 50 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 51 Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:23 52 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:34 53 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 54 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:05:34 55 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 56 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 57 Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 58 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 59 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 60 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 61 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 62 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 63 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 64 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 65 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 66 Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits) 67 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 68 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 69 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 70 Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling) 71 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 72 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 73 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 74 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) HD Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized) 0:17:28

Sprint 1 - 18 laps to go 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 3 3 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 1

Sprint 2 - 9 laps to go 1 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 3 3 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 1

Sprint 3 - Finish 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 pts 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 7 3 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 5 4 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 5 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 3 6 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 2 7 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Teams 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2:47:09 2 Team TIBCO 3 Specialized-lululemon 0:00:12 4 Birchwood Cycling 0:00:17 5 Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:00:18 6 Nature Valley Cycling Team 7 St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club 0:00:43 8 Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars 0:00:52 9 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:05:46 10 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:05:53 11 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:11:31

Women's general classification after stage 4 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6:17:18 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:00:09 3 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:11 4 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:29 5 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:36 6 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:39 7 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 0:00:50 8 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:08 9 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:18 10 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 11 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:27 12 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:01:43 13 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:01:44 14 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:01:51 15 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 16 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:05 17 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 0:02:07 18 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:24 19 Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:27 20 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:29 21 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:02:30 22 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 23 Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:37 24 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:42 25 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:02:47 26 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:02:52 27 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:02:56 28 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 0:03:07 29 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:03:08 30 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 0:03:14 31 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:03:17 32 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:03:22 33 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:03:25 34 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:27 35 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:03:32 36 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:03:37 37 Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:38 38 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:03:52 39 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:04:09 40 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 0:04:11 41 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:04:15 42 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 0:04:41 43 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:04:49 44 Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) 0:06:27 45 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:06:46 46 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 0:08:13 47 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:08:33 48 Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits) 0:09:49 49 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:10:06 50 Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon) 0:10:26 51 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:10:41 52 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:10:45 53 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:10:49 54 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:10:51 55 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:11:05 56 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:11:19 57 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:11:34 58 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:12:09 59 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:12:19 60 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:12:34 61 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:12:35 62 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 63 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:12:37 64 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:13:15 65 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:13:55 66 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:15:26 67 Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling) 0:16:19 68 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 0:17:00 69 Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:17:13 70 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:17:46 71 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:18:35 72 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 0:18:44 73 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:23:13 74 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:24:25

Sprint classification 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 30 pts 2 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 30 3 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 20 4 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 5 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 6 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 10 7 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 8 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 8 9 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 6 10 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 11 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 5 12 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 5 13 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 4 14 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 3 15 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 3 16 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 3 17 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 1 18 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 1 19 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 1 20 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 1 21 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 1

QOM classification 1 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 5 3 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 5 4 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 5 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 6 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 3 7 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 3 8 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 1 9 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 1 10 Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) 1

Young riders classification 1 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6:18:36 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 3 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 4 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:00:26 5 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:06 6 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:01:12 7 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:01:59 8 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:04 9 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:02:07 10 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:09 11 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:02:14 12 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:07:15 13 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:08:48 14 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:09:23 15 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:09:31 16 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:10:16 17 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:10:51 18 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:11:16 19 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:11:17 20 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 21 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 0:15:42 22 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:16:28 23 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:17:17

Cat. 2 classification 1 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 6:19:42 2 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:06 3 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:28 4 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:00:53 5 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:03 6 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:13 7 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:28 8 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:45 9 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:51 10 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:04:22 11 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:06:09 12 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:07:42 13 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:08:21 14 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:08:25 15 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:08:27 16 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:08:41 17 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:08:55 18 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:09:10 19 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:10:10 20 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:10:11 21 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:10:51 22 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:11:31 23 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 0:16:20 24 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:20:49 25 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:22:01