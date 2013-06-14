Trending

Nature Valley Grand Prix: Mazich takes solo win at Cannon Falls

Wilcoxson adds to overall lead with stage victory

Image 1 of 27

The first break of the day for the mens race tries to get a gap.

The first break of the day for the mens race tries to get a gap.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 27

The women's peloton goes single file.

The women's peloton goes single file.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 27

The women roll through the Minnesota countryside.

The women roll through the Minnesota countryside.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 27

The Optum women worked hard today to hold onto the jerseys.

The Optum women worked hard today to hold onto the jerseys.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 27

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) put in a lot of work today trying to hold onto yellow.

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) put in a lot of work today trying to hold onto yellow.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 27

Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly) on his solo run into Cannon Falls.

Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly) on his solo run into Cannon Falls.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 27

Another chase comes towards the finish after the leader.

Another chase comes towards the finish after the leader.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 27

Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly) can't believe his solo win

Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly) can't believe his solo win
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 27

The women pass by the old Oxford Mill along todays route.

The women pass by the old Oxford Mill along todays route.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 27

The women's field closes in on the finish.

The women's field closes in on the finish.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 27

Jade Wilcoxsen (Optum) comes in for the win.

Jade Wilcoxsen (Optum) comes in for the win.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 27

The women's top three for the stage.

The women's top three for the stage.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 27

Gilian Carleton (Specialized-Lululemon) launches her attack.

Gilian Carleton (Specialized-Lululemon) launches her attack.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 27

The Optum team fought hard to take over the race lead today.

The Optum team fought hard to take over the race lead today.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 27

The race spent some time in the dirt today.

The race spent some time in the dirt today.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 27

A small group starts to split off the front of the mens field.

A small group starts to split off the front of the mens field.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 27

The main field watches as a group goes off the front.

The main field watches as a group goes off the front.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 27

Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing) and Chad Haga (Optum) on the front of the break.

Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing) and Chad Haga (Optum) on the front of the break.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 27

The women's peloton closes in on one of the QOM's.

The women's peloton closes in on one of the QOM's.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 27

The women's field staying together early in the race.

The women's field staying together early in the race.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 27

Jade Wilcoxsen (Optum) staying up in the front of the bunch.

Jade Wilcoxsen (Optum) staying up in the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 27

Olivia Dillon (Specialized-Lululemon) and Lauren Hall (Optum) get a gap on the field.

Olivia Dillon (Specialized-Lululemon) and Lauren Hall (Optum) get a gap on the field.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 27

The mens peloton rolls in after a break goes up the road.

The mens peloton rolls in after a break goes up the road.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 27

Jelly Belly tried to control the front of the field to hold onto yellow.

Jelly Belly tried to control the front of the field to hold onto yellow.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 27

Another break goes up the road in the mens race.

Another break goes up the road in the mens race.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 27

Mike Creed (Optum) leads a group through a gravel road section.

Mike Creed (Optum) leads a group through a gravel road section.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 27

Mike Friedman (Optum) takes over the yellow jersey after stage 3.

Mike Friedman (Optum) takes over the yellow jersey after stage 3.
(Image credit: epicimages.us)

Jelly Belly's Sean Mazich and Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Jade Wilcoxson took the wins Thursday during the stage 3 Cannon Falls road race at the Nature Valley Grand Prix in Minnesota.

Mazich soloed away from a select group of 18 on the finishing circuits after an attack-filled day of racing for the men, while Optum's Mike Friedman was runner-up for the second consecutive day and took over the yellow jersey from Mazich's teammate Serghei Tvetcov. Wilcoxson, who won yellow the night before during the stage 2 St. Paul criterium, outsprinted Shelley Olds (TIBCO) and Carmen Small(Specialized-lululemon) for her first stage win of the race.

The men's 149km stage was a no-holds-barred onslaught from start to finish, with several large breakaways forming and then disintegrating under a barrage of attacks and cat-and-mouse tactics amongst riders fighting for the overall.

The first big breakaway of 18 included Tvetcov and his Jelly Belly teammate Morgan Schmitt, along with Optum riders Tom Zirbel, Chad Haga and Jesse Anthony. That break split in two as Zirbel and Haga worked Tvetcov over pretty hard, trying to knock him out of the group.

The Optum riders would gap themselves off with Tvetcov in tow and then force Jelly belly's race leader to close down the gap. The efforts eventually dropped Zirbel, Haga and Tvetcov from the lead group, with Zirbel and Tvetcov eventually making it back on.

The differing agendas among the breakaway riders doomed its chances and led to another split that saw a group of eight peel away from the leaders. More attacking in the chase behind also split the field into multiple groups, with the eight leaders being chased by a group of two, another group of 18 and a third chase group of eight. Tvetcov had faded back into the main field, which trailed the leaders by as much as 3:30 near the end of the stage.

As the groups near the front either bridged, blew up or just plain disintegrated, a lead bunch of 17 formed as the race neared the first of four 4.5km finishing circuits in Cannon Falls. The lead bunch included Mazich, Friedman, Anthony Cole House (CashCall Mortgage), Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Andres Diaz (Elbowz), Kennett Peterson (Full Circle), Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly), Alexander Ray (ISCorp), Eric Marcotte (Elbowz), Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABT-Giant), Scott Zwizanski (Optum), Ricardo Vandervelde (Jelly Belly), Andrew McCullough (Mt. Borah), Michael Weicht (CashCall), Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz) and Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies-LSV).

Mazich lept away from the leaders on the second circuit and quickly built a lead of 20 seconds as Anthony tried to pull him back and set up Friedman for the win and the maximum time bonus of 12 seconds. But Mazich, who has lived at WorldTour rider Chris Horner's San Diego home for the past three years, had too much left in the tank to be denied. The fourth-year Jelly Belly pro soloed across the line to take his first win in more than a year, a victory he said is the biggest of his career so far.

"It’s been a long time coming," Mazich said. "I have numerous people I need to call and thank for this. I did the work, and I just finally caught a break. That’s the way I’m looking at it. Finally the cards just fell in my favor. I was able to hit them at the right time and hold them off."

Friedman crossed the line three seconds later and secured the eight-second time bonus for second, launching him into the overall lead by 23 seconds over his teammate Zwizanski and 28 seconds over Diaz. CashCall's House finished third on the stage, while Jelly Belly's Fred Rodriguez grabbed fourth.

Mazich praised his team, especially Rodriguez, for the winning effort.

"We had three guys, four guys in all the moves today," he said. "Freddie set it up perfectly for me to go. He chased down an attack, made it really, really hard, and they slowed down enough that I countered them. That was just perfect. I couldn’t ask for anything more than that."

At the end of the day Friedman also praised his teammates and his fellow competitors for a "fun" day on the bike.

"It wasn't the standard ProTour racing where the break goes and then it’s boring for four hours," he said. "That was a race. It was fun, and stressful."

Wilcoxson adds to overall lead with stage win

Kenda-RACC riders Amity Elliott and Shannon Parish animated the women's race early with a breakaway that gained an ultimate advantage of one minute before Wilcoxson's Optum team massed on the front andstarted whittling away at the gap.

The Optum riders slowly brought the break's advantage down until the two Kenda riders were back in the fold about 48km into the 149km race.

Specialized-lululemon's Gillian Carlton was next to try her luck off the front, and she was soon joined by Flavian Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) and Diana Carolina (Colombia-Specialized). The trio also gained a minute on the field as Optum took control of the chase and rode hard to bring them back.

But the race was temporarily neutralized after the leaders were led off course. Racing resumed once the breakaway riders were back on course and officials re-established their advantage; the gap sat at 50 seconds about 83km into the race.

Colavita's Kimberly Wells, wearing the sprint leader's jersey after her effort during the stage 2 criterium, bridged to the leaders to add some more horsepower to the break. But Optum seemed determined to not be denied on the stage and rode the breakaway riders down in short order.

Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) countered after the catch and soon had her own advantage. Birchwood's Sara Clafferty and Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) bridged to McColluch to form another lead trio. The leaders had an advantage of 50 seconds at the 114km mark, but their effort also fell victim to a chase – by TIBCO this time – and the field rolled into Cannon Falls mostly intact for the four finishing circuits.

"We decided we didn’t like the break with about 20k left to go, and we closed the gap in the dirt section," said Olds, the TIBCO team leader.

"We came into the circuit all together, and that’s what we wanted."

The quick pace around Cannon Falls split the group in two, and attacks started going off the front on the second circuit. But Optum brought it back together again as the riders saw two laps to go. The first group started the final circuit mostly intact, and a sprint finish looked almost assured. But Wilcoxson had another plan.

"My teammate Leah [Kirchman] ended up giving me a leadout to the bottom of the hill that was probably 500 meters from the finish," Wilcoxson said. "I knew that would be my only chance to gap Shelley. I have to have a gap on her or I have no chance of beating her in a sprint – ever."

Wilcoxson's gambit worked, delivering her to the line in front of Olds, Small and her Optum teammate Joelle Numainville. The win and time bonus increased Wilcoxson's GC advantage over Small to eight seconds. Olds, who is currently 14 seconds back in third, said she got a disappointing leadout in the finale.

"I had one teammate in front of me that I think I trusted a little too much in the final," she said. "I should have gotten in front of my teammate."

Wilcoxson and Optum now have three more stage to defend the yellow jersey, starting with the Uptown Minneapolis criterium Friday night. Optum put in a lot of work on Thursday, but Wilcoxson said the team has plenty more firepower to deal with the rest of the week's challenges.

"We leaned heavily on two of our riders today, Amber Gaffney and Leah Kirchman," Wilcoxson said. "So we still have six more fairly fresh riders, and everybody is super strong so I'm not too worried about it."

 

Men - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)3:24:59
2Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:03
3Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
4Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
5Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
6Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
7Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
8Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
10Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
11Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
12Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
13Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
14Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
15Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:09
17Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:26
18Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:36
19Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
20Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
21David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
22Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
23David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
24Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
26Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:02:44
27Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:03:59
28Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)
29Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
30Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
31Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
32Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
33Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
34Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
35Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:09:40
36Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:44
37Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
38Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
39Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
40Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
41Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
42Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
43Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
44Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
45Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
46Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
47Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
48Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
49Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
50Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
51Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)
52Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)
53Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)
54Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)
55Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)
56Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
57Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
58Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
59Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
60Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
61Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
62Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
63Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
64Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
65Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
66Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
67Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)
68Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
69Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
70Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
71James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
72Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
73Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
74Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
75John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
76Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
77Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
78Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
79Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
80Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
81John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
82Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
83Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
84Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
85Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
86Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
87Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
88Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
89Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
90Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)
91Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)
92Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)
93Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)
94Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)
95Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
96Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
97Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
98Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
99Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:23:27
100Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:29:37
DNFBrais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFPeter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFWes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
DNFLucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
DNFChad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
DNFMaxwell Anderson (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
DNFBrian Rach (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
DNFLeon Van Bon (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
DNFJeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
DNFMartin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)

Sprint 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)5pts
2Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1

Sprint 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)5pts
2Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)3
3Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5pts
2Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)3
3Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)5pts
2Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)3
3Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)10pts
2Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
3Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)5
4Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)4
5Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)3
6Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)2
7Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5pts
2Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
3Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5pts
2Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)3
3Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)5pts
2Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
3Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)1

General classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4:52:38
2Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:23
3Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:28
4Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:36
5Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:42
6Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:00:47
7Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:48
8Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:53
9Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
10Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:00:58
11Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:12
12Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:13
13Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
14Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:20
15Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:21
16Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:01:25
17Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:09
18David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:13
19Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:03:27
20Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:17
21Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:04:47
22Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)0:05:00
23Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:05:10
24Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:05:11
25Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:05:17
26Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:05:21
27Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:05:35
28Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:51
29Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:08:49
30Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:10:43
31Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:10:49
32Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:52
33Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:11
34Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:11:19
35Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:11:26
36Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:11:28
37Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:11:34
38Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:11:37
39Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:11:42
40Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:11:43
41Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
42Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:11:45
43Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:11:48
44Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
45Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:11:52
46Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
47Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:11:58
48Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:12:00
49Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:12:01
50Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:12:05
51Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:12:16
52Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)
53Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:12:17
54John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:12:19
55Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:12:21
56Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)0:12:22
57Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:12:23
58Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:12:25
59Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:12:32
60Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
61Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)0:12:37
62Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:12:39
63John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:12:44
64Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:12:46
65Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:12:51
66Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:12:56
67Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:13:01
68Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:13:44
69Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:14:01
70Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:14:34
71Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:14:45
72Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)0:15:25
73Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:16:05
74Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:16:16
75Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:16:37
76Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:20:04
77Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)0:20:09
78Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:20:12
79Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:20:18
80Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)0:20:22
81Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)0:24:55
82Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:25:53
83David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:30:05
84Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:30:16
85Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:31:53
86Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:33:05
87Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:36:05
88Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:37:09
89Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:39:15
90Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:41:42
91Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:44:20
92Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)0:49:40
93Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:50:05
94Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:51:03
95James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:51:51
96Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:58:05
97Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:59:09
98Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:01:12
99Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)1:05:10
100Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)1:29:20

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)14pts
2Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)13
3Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)13
4Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)10
5Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)10
6Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)9
7Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)9
8Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)5
9Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5
10Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)5
11Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)4
12Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)3
13Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)3
14Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
15Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)3
16Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
17Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)2
18Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)1
19Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
20Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)1
21Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)13pts
2Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)5
3Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5
4Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)5
5Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)3
6Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
7Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1
8Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)4:53:59
2Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:04:30
3Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:07:28
4Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:09:28
5Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:09:58
6Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:10:05
7Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:10:22
8Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:10:24
9Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:10:27
10Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:10:31
11Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:10:44
12Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:11:00
13Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:11:04
14Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:11:18
15John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:11:23
16Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:11:25
17Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:11:30
18Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:11:35
19Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:12:23
20Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:13:24
21Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)0:14:04
22Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:14:44
23Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:18:43
24David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:28:44
25Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:28:55
26Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:30:32
27Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:31:44
28Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:35:48
29Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:37:54
30Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:49:42
31James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:50:30
32Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:56:44

Amateur classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)4:53:14
2Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:17
3Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
4Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:00:37
5Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:00:44
6David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:37
7Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:04:11
8Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)0:04:24
9Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:04:35
10Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:04:41
11Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:04:45
12Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:04:59
13Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:15
14Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:08:13
15Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:10:13
16Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:10:43
17Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:10:50
18Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:11:01
19Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:11:06
20Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:11:07
21Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
22Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:11:09
23Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:11:12
24Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:11:16
25Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
26Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:11:24
27Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:11:25
28Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:11:29
29Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:11:40
30John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:11:43
31Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:11:45
32Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)0:11:46
33Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:11:47
34Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:11:49
35Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:11:56
36Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
37Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)0:12:01
38Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:12:03
39John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:12:08
40Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:12:10
41Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:12:15
42Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)0:12:20
43Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:12:25
44Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:13:08
45Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:13:25
46Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:13:58
47Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:14:09
48Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:15:29
49Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:19:28
50Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)0:19:33
51Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:19:36
52Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:19:42
53Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)0:19:46
54Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)0:24:19
55Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:25:17
56David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:29:29
57Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:29:40
58Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:32:29
59Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:35:29
60Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:36:33
61Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:38:39
62Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:41:06
63Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:43:44
64Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)0:49:04
65Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:49:29
66James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:51:15
67Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:58:33
68Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:00:36
69Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)1:04:34

Women - Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4:07:50
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
3Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
6Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
7Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
8Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:05
9Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:06
10Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)
12Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:00:07
13Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
14Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
15Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
16Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
17Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
18Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
19Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
21Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)
23Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
24Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
25Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
26Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
27Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
28Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
29Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)
30Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)
31Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:00:14
32Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
33Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:16
34Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:18
35Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
36Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:30
37Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
38Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
39Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)
40Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
41Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
42Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)
43Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:33
44Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
45Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:51
46Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:17
47Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
48Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)
49Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
50Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)
51Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
52Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
53Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
54Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)
55Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
56Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
57Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
58Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:22
59Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
60Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:26
61Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)
62Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)0:01:56
63Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)0:02:21
64Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:42
65Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)0:02:53
66Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:09
67Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:03:28
68Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
69Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
70Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
71Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:04:46
72Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)0:06:05
73Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:06:24
74Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:07:42
75Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:08:26
DNFPaula Plant (Birchwood Cycling)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)5pts
2Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)3
3Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)5pts
2Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)3
3Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)5pts
2Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)3
3Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)1

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10pts
2Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)7
3Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)5
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
5Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)3
6Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)2
7Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)1

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)5pts
2Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)1

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)5pts
2Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)3
3Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

QOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)5pts
2Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)3
3Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12:23:35
2Team TIBCO0:00:02
3Specialized-lululemon0:00:08
4Colavita-Fine Cooking0:00:16
5Birchwood Cycling0:00:38
6Nature Valley Cycling Team0:00:51
7Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars0:01:24
8St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:01:26
9FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:01:37
10Team Kenda p/b RACC0:01:46
11ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:03:14
12Colombia Specialized0:04:12

General classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5:21:48
2Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:08
3Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:00:14
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:16
5Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:26
6Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:00:37
8Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:49
9Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:59
10Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:08
12Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:01:18
13Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:25
14Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:01:30
15Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:32
16Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:46
17Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:48
18Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:01
19Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:02:04
20Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
21Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:05
22Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:10
23Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:18
24Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:23
25Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)0:02:26
26Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:02:28
27Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:02:30
28Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:02:33
29Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:46
30Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)0:02:48
31Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:02:50
32Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
33Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)0:02:56
34Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:02:58
35Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:02
36Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:03:06
37Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:09
38Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:03:13
39Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:03:18
40Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:03:33
41Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)0:03:45
42Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:49
43Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:03:50
44Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)0:04:02
45Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)0:04:15
46Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:04:19
47Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:04:30
48Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:04:54
49Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:05:02
50Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)0:06:08
51Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:06:20
52Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:06:32
53Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:06:47
54Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:06:48
55Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:06:50
56Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:07:28
57Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:08:08
58Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)0:08:45
59Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:09:39
60Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)0:09:54
61Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:10:13
62Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:10:25
63Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:10:32
64Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)
65Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:10:33
66Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:11:08
67Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)0:11:13
68Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:11:26
69Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:11:48
70Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:11:50
71Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:11:59
72Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:12:48
73Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)0:12:57
74Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:17:26
75Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:18:38

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)24pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)20
3Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)13
4Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)8
6Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)8
7Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)6
8Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)5
9Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)5
10Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)4
11Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
12Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)3
13Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)3
14Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)2
15Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)1
16Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)1
17Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)1
18Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)1

QOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)9pts
2Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)5
3Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)5
4Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)5
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
6Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)3
7Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)3
8Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)1
9Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)1
10Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies16:06:29
2Specialized-lululemon0:01:13
3Team TIBCO0:01:21
4Colavita-Fine Cooking0:03:41
5Birchwood Cycling0:06:40
6Nature Valley Cycling Team0:06:42
7Team Kenda p/b RACC0:06:44
8Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars0:07:42
9St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:09:53
10ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:10:20
11Colombia Specialized0:21:19
12FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:23:02

Youth classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)5:22:47
2Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:09
4Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:00:19
5Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:01:05
6Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:06
7Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:47
8Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:51
9Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:01:59
10Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:02:07
11Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:10
12Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:02:14
13Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:20
14Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:55
15Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:04:03
16Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:05:48
17Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:05:49
18Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)0:07:46
19Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:10:09
20Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)0:10:14
21Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:10:49
22Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:10:51
23Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:11:00
24Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:11:49

Cat. 2 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)5:23:52
2Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:01
3Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:29
4Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:42
5Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:00:54
6Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:05
7Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:14
8Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:29
9Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:45
10Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:46
11Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:15
12Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:02:58
13Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:04:16
14Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:04:43
15Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:05:24
16Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:06:04
17Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:08:09
18Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:08:21
19Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:08:28
20Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:08:29
21Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:09:04
22Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:09:44
23Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)0:10:53
24Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:15:22
25Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:16:34

 

