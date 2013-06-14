Image 1 of 27 The first break of the day for the mens race tries to get a gap. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 2 of 27 The women's peloton goes single file. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 3 of 27 The women roll through the Minnesota countryside. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 4 of 27 The Optum women worked hard today to hold onto the jerseys. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 5 of 27 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) put in a lot of work today trying to hold onto yellow. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 6 of 27 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly) on his solo run into Cannon Falls. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 7 of 27 Another chase comes towards the finish after the leader. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 8 of 27 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly) can't believe his solo win (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 9 of 27 The women pass by the old Oxford Mill along todays route. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 10 of 27 The women's field closes in on the finish. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 11 of 27 Jade Wilcoxsen (Optum) comes in for the win. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 12 of 27 The women's top three for the stage. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 13 of 27 Gilian Carleton (Specialized-Lululemon) launches her attack. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 14 of 27 The Optum team fought hard to take over the race lead today. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 15 of 27 The race spent some time in the dirt today. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 16 of 27 A small group starts to split off the front of the mens field. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 17 of 27 The main field watches as a group goes off the front. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 18 of 27 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing) and Chad Haga (Optum) on the front of the break. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 19 of 27 The women's peloton closes in on one of the QOM's. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 20 of 27 The women's field staying together early in the race. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 21 of 27 Jade Wilcoxsen (Optum) staying up in the front of the bunch. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 22 of 27 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-Lululemon) and Lauren Hall (Optum) get a gap on the field. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 23 of 27 The mens peloton rolls in after a break goes up the road. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 24 of 27 Jelly Belly tried to control the front of the field to hold onto yellow. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 25 of 27 Another break goes up the road in the mens race. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 26 of 27 Mike Creed (Optum) leads a group through a gravel road section. (Image credit: epicimages.us) Image 27 of 27 Mike Friedman (Optum) takes over the yellow jersey after stage 3. (Image credit: epicimages.us)

Jelly Belly's Sean Mazich and Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies' Jade Wilcoxson took the wins Thursday during the stage 3 Cannon Falls road race at the Nature Valley Grand Prix in Minnesota.

Mazich soloed away from a select group of 18 on the finishing circuits after an attack-filled day of racing for the men, while Optum's Mike Friedman was runner-up for the second consecutive day and took over the yellow jersey from Mazich's teammate Serghei Tvetcov. Wilcoxson, who won yellow the night before during the stage 2 St. Paul criterium, outsprinted Shelley Olds (TIBCO) and Carmen Small(Specialized-lululemon) for her first stage win of the race.

The men's 149km stage was a no-holds-barred onslaught from start to finish, with several large breakaways forming and then disintegrating under a barrage of attacks and cat-and-mouse tactics amongst riders fighting for the overall.

The first big breakaway of 18 included Tvetcov and his Jelly Belly teammate Morgan Schmitt, along with Optum riders Tom Zirbel, Chad Haga and Jesse Anthony. That break split in two as Zirbel and Haga worked Tvetcov over pretty hard, trying to knock him out of the group.

The Optum riders would gap themselves off with Tvetcov in tow and then force Jelly belly's race leader to close down the gap. The efforts eventually dropped Zirbel, Haga and Tvetcov from the lead group, with Zirbel and Tvetcov eventually making it back on.

The differing agendas among the breakaway riders doomed its chances and led to another split that saw a group of eight peel away from the leaders. More attacking in the chase behind also split the field into multiple groups, with the eight leaders being chased by a group of two, another group of 18 and a third chase group of eight. Tvetcov had faded back into the main field, which trailed the leaders by as much as 3:30 near the end of the stage.

As the groups near the front either bridged, blew up or just plain disintegrated, a lead bunch of 17 formed as the race neared the first of four 4.5km finishing circuits in Cannon Falls. The lead bunch included Mazich, Friedman, Anthony Cole House (CashCall Mortgage), Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman), Andres Diaz (Elbowz), Kennett Peterson (Full Circle), Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly), Alexander Ray (ISCorp), Eric Marcotte (Elbowz), Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABT-Giant), Scott Zwizanski (Optum), Ricardo Vandervelde (Jelly Belly), Andrew McCullough (Mt. Borah), Michael Weicht (CashCall), Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz) and Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies-LSV).

Mazich lept away from the leaders on the second circuit and quickly built a lead of 20 seconds as Anthony tried to pull him back and set up Friedman for the win and the maximum time bonus of 12 seconds. But Mazich, who has lived at WorldTour rider Chris Horner's San Diego home for the past three years, had too much left in the tank to be denied. The fourth-year Jelly Belly pro soloed across the line to take his first win in more than a year, a victory he said is the biggest of his career so far.

"It’s been a long time coming," Mazich said. "I have numerous people I need to call and thank for this. I did the work, and I just finally caught a break. That’s the way I’m looking at it. Finally the cards just fell in my favor. I was able to hit them at the right time and hold them off."

Friedman crossed the line three seconds later and secured the eight-second time bonus for second, launching him into the overall lead by 23 seconds over his teammate Zwizanski and 28 seconds over Diaz. CashCall's House finished third on the stage, while Jelly Belly's Fred Rodriguez grabbed fourth.

Mazich praised his team, especially Rodriguez, for the winning effort.

"We had three guys, four guys in all the moves today," he said. "Freddie set it up perfectly for me to go. He chased down an attack, made it really, really hard, and they slowed down enough that I countered them. That was just perfect. I couldn’t ask for anything more than that."

At the end of the day Friedman also praised his teammates and his fellow competitors for a "fun" day on the bike.

"It wasn't the standard ProTour racing where the break goes and then it’s boring for four hours," he said. "That was a race. It was fun, and stressful."

Wilcoxson adds to overall lead with stage win

Kenda-RACC riders Amity Elliott and Shannon Parish animated the women's race early with a breakaway that gained an ultimate advantage of one minute before Wilcoxson's Optum team massed on the front andstarted whittling away at the gap.

The Optum riders slowly brought the break's advantage down until the two Kenda riders were back in the fold about 48km into the 149km race.

Specialized-lululemon's Gillian Carlton was next to try her luck off the front, and she was soon joined by Flavian Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) and Diana Carolina (Colombia-Specialized). The trio also gained a minute on the field as Optum took control of the chase and rode hard to bring them back.

But the race was temporarily neutralized after the leaders were led off course. Racing resumed once the breakaway riders were back on course and officials re-established their advantage; the gap sat at 50 seconds about 83km into the race.

Colavita's Kimberly Wells, wearing the sprint leader's jersey after her effort during the stage 2 criterium, bridged to the leaders to add some more horsepower to the break. But Optum seemed determined to not be denied on the stage and rode the breakaway riders down in short order.

Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) countered after the catch and soon had her own advantage. Birchwood's Sara Clafferty and Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) bridged to McColluch to form another lead trio. The leaders had an advantage of 50 seconds at the 114km mark, but their effort also fell victim to a chase – by TIBCO this time – and the field rolled into Cannon Falls mostly intact for the four finishing circuits.

"We decided we didn’t like the break with about 20k left to go, and we closed the gap in the dirt section," said Olds, the TIBCO team leader.

"We came into the circuit all together, and that’s what we wanted."

The quick pace around Cannon Falls split the group in two, and attacks started going off the front on the second circuit. But Optum brought it back together again as the riders saw two laps to go. The first group started the final circuit mostly intact, and a sprint finish looked almost assured. But Wilcoxson had another plan.

"My teammate Leah [Kirchman] ended up giving me a leadout to the bottom of the hill that was probably 500 meters from the finish," Wilcoxson said. "I knew that would be my only chance to gap Shelley. I have to have a gap on her or I have no chance of beating her in a sprint – ever."

Wilcoxson's gambit worked, delivering her to the line in front of Olds, Small and her Optum teammate Joelle Numainville. The win and time bonus increased Wilcoxson's GC advantage over Small to eight seconds. Olds, who is currently 14 seconds back in third, said she got a disappointing leadout in the finale.

"I had one teammate in front of me that I think I trusted a little too much in the final," she said. "I should have gotten in front of my teammate."

Wilcoxson and Optum now have three more stage to defend the yellow jersey, starting with the Uptown Minneapolis criterium Friday night. Optum put in a lot of work on Thursday, but Wilcoxson said the team has plenty more firepower to deal with the rest of the week's challenges.

"We leaned heavily on two of our riders today, Amber Gaffney and Leah Kirchman," Wilcoxson said. "So we still have six more fairly fresh riders, and everybody is super strong so I'm not too worried about it."

Men - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 3:24:59 2 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:03 3 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 4 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 6 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 7 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 8 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 10 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 11 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 12 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 13 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 14 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 15 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:09 17 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:26 18 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:36 19 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 20 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 21 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 22 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 23 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 24 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 26 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:02:44 27 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:03:59 28 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 29 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 30 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 31 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 32 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 33 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 34 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 35 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:09:40 36 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:10:44 37 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 38 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 39 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 40 Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 41 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 42 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 43 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 44 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 45 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 46 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 47 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 48 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 49 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 50 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 51 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 52 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 53 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 54 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 55 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 56 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 57 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 58 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 59 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 60 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 61 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 62 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 63 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 64 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 65 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 66 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 67 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 68 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 69 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 70 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 71 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 72 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 73 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 74 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 75 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 76 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 77 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 78 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 79 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 80 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 81 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 82 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 83 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 84 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 85 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 86 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 87 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 88 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 89 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 90 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 91 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 92 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 93 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 94 Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL) 95 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 96 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 97 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 98 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 99 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:23:27 100 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:29:37 DNF Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) DNF Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) DNF Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear) DNF Maxwell Anderson (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) DNF Brian Rach (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) DNF Leon Van Bon (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) DNF Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) DNF Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)

Sprint 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 5 pts 2 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1

Sprint 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 5 pts 2 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 3 3 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 pts 2 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 3 3 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 5 pts 2 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 3 3 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 10 pts 2 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 3 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 5 4 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 4 5 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 3 6 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 2 7 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 pts 2 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 3 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 pts 2 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 3 3 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 5 pts 2 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 3 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 1

General classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4:52:38 2 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:23 3 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:28 4 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:36 5 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:42 6 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:00:47 7 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:48 8 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:53 9 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 10 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:00:58 11 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:12 12 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:13 13 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 14 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:20 15 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:21 16 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:01:25 17 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:09 18 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:13 19 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:03:27 20 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:17 21 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:04:47 22 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 0:05:00 23 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:05:10 24 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:05:11 25 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:05:17 26 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:05:21 27 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:05:35 28 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:51 29 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:08:49 30 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:10:43 31 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:10:49 32 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:10:52 33 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:11 34 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:11:19 35 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:11:26 36 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:11:28 37 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:11:34 38 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:11:37 39 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:11:42 40 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:11:43 41 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 42 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:11:45 43 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:11:48 44 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 45 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:11:52 46 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 47 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:11:58 48 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:12:00 49 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:12:01 50 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:12:05 51 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:12:16 52 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 53 Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:12:17 54 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:12:19 55 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:12:21 56 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 0:12:22 57 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:12:23 58 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:12:25 59 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:12:32 60 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 61 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 0:12:37 62 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:12:39 63 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:12:44 64 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:12:46 65 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:12:51 66 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:12:56 67 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:13:01 68 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:13:44 69 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:14:01 70 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:14:34 71 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:14:45 72 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 0:15:25 73 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:16:05 74 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:16:16 75 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:16:37 76 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:20:04 77 Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL) 0:20:09 78 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:20:12 79 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:20:18 80 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 0:20:22 81 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 0:24:55 82 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:25:53 83 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:30:05 84 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:30:16 85 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:31:53 86 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:33:05 87 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:36:05 88 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:37:09 89 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:39:15 90 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:41:42 91 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:44:20 92 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 0:49:40 93 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:50:05 94 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:51:03 95 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:51:51 96 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:58:05 97 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:59:09 98 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:01:12 99 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 1:05:10 100 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 1:29:20

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 pts 2 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 13 3 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 13 4 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 10 5 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 10 6 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 9 7 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 9 8 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 5 9 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 10 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 5 11 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 4 12 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 3 13 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 3 14 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 15 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 3 16 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 17 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 2 18 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 1 19 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 1 21 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 13 pts 2 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 5 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 4 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 5 5 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 3 6 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 7 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1 8 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Youth classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 4:53:59 2 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:04:30 3 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:07:28 4 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:09:28 5 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:09:58 6 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:10:05 7 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:10:22 8 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:10:24 9 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:10:27 10 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:10:31 11 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:10:44 12 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:11:00 13 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:11:04 14 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:11:18 15 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:11:23 16 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:11:25 17 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:11:30 18 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:11:35 19 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:12:23 20 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:13:24 21 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 0:14:04 22 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:14:44 23 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:18:43 24 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:28:44 25 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:28:55 26 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:30:32 27 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:31:44 28 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:35:48 29 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:37:54 30 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:49:42 31 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:50:30 32 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:56:44

Amateur classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 4:53:14 2 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:17 3 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 4 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:00:37 5 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:00:44 6 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:37 7 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:04:11 8 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 0:04:24 9 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:04:35 10 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:04:41 11 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:04:45 12 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:04:59 13 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:15 14 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:08:13 15 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:10:13 16 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:10:43 17 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:10:50 18 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:11:01 19 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:11:06 20 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:11:07 21 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 22 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:11:09 23 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:11:12 24 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:11:16 25 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 26 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:11:24 27 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:11:25 28 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:11:29 29 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:11:40 30 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:11:43 31 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:11:45 32 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 0:11:46 33 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:11:47 34 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:11:49 35 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:11:56 36 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 37 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 0:12:01 38 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:12:03 39 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:12:08 40 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:12:10 41 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:12:15 42 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:12:20 43 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:12:25 44 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:13:08 45 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:13:25 46 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:13:58 47 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:14:09 48 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:15:29 49 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:19:28 50 Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL) 0:19:33 51 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:19:36 52 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:19:42 53 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 0:19:46 54 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 0:24:19 55 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:25:17 56 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:29:29 57 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:29:40 58 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:32:29 59 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:35:29 60 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:36:33 61 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:38:39 62 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:41:06 63 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:43:44 64 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 0:49:04 65 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:49:29 66 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:51:15 67 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:58:33 68 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:00:36 69 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 1:04:34

Women - Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4:07:50 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 3 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 4 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 6 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 7 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 8 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:05 9 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:06 10 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 12 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:00:07 13 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 14 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 15 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 16 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 17 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 18 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 19 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 20 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 21 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 23 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 24 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 25 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 26 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 27 Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 28 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 29 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 30 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 31 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:00:14 32 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 33 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:16 34 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:18 35 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 36 Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:30 37 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 38 Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 39 Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon) 40 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 41 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 42 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 43 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:33 44 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 45 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:51 46 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:17 47 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 48 Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling) 49 Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits) 50 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 51 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 52 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 53 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 54 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 55 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 56 Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 57 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 58 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:22 59 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 60 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:26 61 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 62 Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) 0:01:56 63 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 0:02:21 64 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:42 65 Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized) 0:02:53 66 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:09 67 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:03:28 68 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 69 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 70 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 71 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:04:46 72 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 0:06:05 73 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:06:24 74 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:07:42 75 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:08:26 DNF Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 5 pts 2 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 3 3 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 5 pts 2 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 3 3 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 5 pts 2 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 3 3 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 1

Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 pts 2 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 7 3 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 5 4 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 5 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 3 6 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 2 7 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 1

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 5 pts 2 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 1

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 5 pts 2 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 3 3 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

QOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 5 pts 2 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 3 3 Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12:23:35 2 Team TIBCO 0:00:02 3 Specialized-lululemon 0:00:08 4 Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:00:16 5 Birchwood Cycling 0:00:38 6 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:00:51 7 Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:24 8 St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club 0:01:26 9 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:01:37 10 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:01:46 11 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:03:14 12 Colombia Specialized 0:04:12

General classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5:21:48 2 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:08 3 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:00:14 4 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:16 5 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:26 6 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 0:00:37 8 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:49 9 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:59 10 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:08 12 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:01:18 13 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:01:25 14 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:01:30 15 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:32 16 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:46 17 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:48 18 Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:01 19 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:02:04 20 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 21 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:05 22 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:10 23 Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:18 24 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:23 25 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 0:02:26 26 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:02:28 27 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:02:30 28 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:02:33 29 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:46 30 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 0:02:48 31 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:02:50 32 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 33 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 0:02:56 34 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:02:58 35 Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:02 36 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:03:06 37 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:09 38 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:03:13 39 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:03:18 40 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:03:33 41 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 0:03:45 42 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:49 43 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:03:50 44 Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits) 0:04:02 45 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 0:04:15 46 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:04:19 47 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:04:30 48 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:04:54 49 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:05:02 50 Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) 0:06:08 51 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:06:20 52 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:06:32 53 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:06:47 54 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:06:48 55 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:06:50 56 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:07:28 57 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:08:08 58 Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized) 0:08:45 59 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:09:39 60 Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon) 0:09:54 61 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:10:13 62 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:10:25 63 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:10:32 64 Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling) 65 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:10:33 66 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:11:08 67 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 0:11:13 68 Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:11:26 69 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:11:48 70 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:11:50 71 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:11:59 72 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:12:48 73 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 0:12:57 74 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:17:26 75 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:18:38

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 24 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 20 3 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 13 4 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 6 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 8 7 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 6 8 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 5 9 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 5 10 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 4 11 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 12 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 3 13 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 3 14 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 2 15 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 1 16 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 1 17 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 1 18 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 1

QOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 5 3 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 5 4 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 5 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 6 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 3 7 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 3 8 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 1 9 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 1 10 Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16:06:29 2 Specialized-lululemon 0:01:13 3 Team TIBCO 0:01:21 4 Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:03:41 5 Birchwood Cycling 0:06:40 6 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:06:42 7 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:06:44 8 Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars 0:07:42 9 St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club 0:09:53 10 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:10:20 11 Colombia Specialized 0:21:19 12 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:23:02

Youth classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 5:22:47 2 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 4 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:00:19 5 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:01:05 6 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:06 7 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:47 8 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:51 9 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:01:59 10 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:02:07 11 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:10 12 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:02:14 13 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:20 14 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:55 15 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:04:03 16 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:05:48 17 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:05:49 18 Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized) 0:07:46 19 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:10:09 20 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 0:10:14 21 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:10:49 22 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:10:51 23 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:11:00 24 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:11:49