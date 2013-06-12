Trending

Small, Tvetcov prevail in Nature Valley Grand Prix opening stage

Rainy time trial in St. Paul kicks off five-day stage race

Olivia Dillon comes through before the rain gets too bad.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) survived rainy conditions to win the crit later in the day

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Mike Friedman (Optum) sits in second on GC after 2 tough races today.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Tom Zirbel (Optum) almost held onto the race lead through the worst conditions of the day.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Scott Zwizanski (Optum) held onto the race lead through most of the day.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) keeping her head down all the way to the line

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Jade Wilckoxson (Optum) getting close to the finish.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) riding though the wetter part of the day

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Lauren Hall (Optum) puts in a good time in the TT before her crit win that evening

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Today's time trial was a wet one.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Specialized-lululemon's Carmen Small came within two seconds of matching her performance from last year during the opening stage of Minnesota's Nature Valley Grand Prix on a rain-slicked time trial course in St. Paul. In the men's race, Jelly Belly p/b Kenda's Serghei Tvetcov upset 2012 winner and current US pro time trial champion Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) by just three seconds to take the stage win and the race lead.

The rain started as a drizzle but quickly turned to steady rain as the riders covered the 12.4km out-and-back course on regular road bikes rather than the usual aerodynamic gear.

Small, who recently won the US pro time trial championship, took the stage win Wednesday with a time of 17:32 and will start tonight's downtown St. Paul criterium in the overall leader's jersey she also won last year. But Small and her Specialized-lululemon will likely face an onslaught of challenges from the hometown Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies team, which placed riders second through fifth behind her.

Optum's Joelle Numainville was second, just three seconds back, while Numainville's teammate Brianna Walle was third at 17:37. Jade Wilcoxson was fourth at 17:45, and Lauren Hall was fifth at 17:53. TIBCO's Claudia Häusler was sixth, 21 seconds back, while her teammate and 2010 NVGP overall winner Shelley Olds was 25 seconds back for seventh place.

Numainville, the first rider to start when the rain was still just a drizzle, set the early fastest pace and held it through the entire field until Small, who started and finished in a downpour, knocked her into second. Despite the quickly deteriorating conditions, Small, who credited her sponsors and mechanics with having the right set-up in the challenging weather, said the rain didn't slow her down much.

"They have it dialed for us, so there were no complaints there," she said. "It wasn't slippery at all. I was cautious at the turnaround, especially, because you can lose a lot of time if you crash. But I was just concentrating on going pretty hard on the straights and being pretty aero."

Small's effort put her back into the jersey she won on the first stage last year when she was riding for Optum. Now she'll have to fight her former teammates to keep it.

"I guess having her with us last year, we know her strengths and weaknesses," said Optum team director Rachel Heal.

Aside from the familiarity with Small, Optum also has multiple cards to play with six riders in the top 10.

"It gives us some great options for the rest of the race," Heal said. "The time trial is kind of about setting yourself up for the rest of the race, and we've got ourselves in a really good position. I think that's been our strength all year: the team works really, really well together, and we've got a lot of depth in the team, so we don't just have one card to play, we've got several cards to play."

Optum will undoubtedly play some of those cards during tonight's criterium in St. Paul, where time bonuses of 12, eight and six seconds will go to the top three at the finish. There are also two intermediate time-bonus sprints of five seconds, three seconds and one second.

Moldovan rocket upends Zirbel

Zirbel came into Nature Valley's first stage as the hands-down favorite, having won last year's opening stage and being fresh off his recent win at the US pro time trial championships. But it was the Moldovan Tvetcov who rode into the first leader's jersey this year on a course that was even wetter than when the women raced earlier in the day.

Tvetcov's winning time of 16:02 was three seconds better than Zirbel and 13 seconds better than CashCall's Chris Barton in third.

"For everybody it's hard and sketchy," Tvetcov said of the course conditions. "I was kind of a little bit scared for the corners, because the pavement is kind of a little bit slippery, but everybody was the same. You're thinking that you are so slow in the corners, but in the end everybody was slow in the corners."

Zirbel's Optum teammates Scott Zwizanski and Mike Friedman sit fourth and fifth, just 15 and 24 seconds behind the leader. Like their women's team, Optum is sitting in good position to put pressure on Tvetcov and the rest of the Jelly Belly squad during the St. Paul criterium. Optum team director Jonas Carney said the fireworks should start tonight.

"I think tonight guys will be going for time bonuses for sure, but I don't think that the race is going to be determined by time bonuses," Carney said. "Obviously with Tom Zirbel, that is not his specialty. Criterium time bonuses are not his forté."

Carney said that despite not getting the win, he's happy with how his riders performed and the outlook for the rest of the week.

"I think we did really well as far as having a lot of guys up there," he said. "Our goal is the GC, and if we can win some stages that would be great."

The Wednesday evening criterium takes place in the heart of downtown St. Paul. The women's 28-lap race starts at 6:15 CDT. The men's 40-lap event follows at 7:45.

Elite Women - Full Results

1Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)0:17:32
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:03
3Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:05
4Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:13
5Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:19
6Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:00:21
7Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:00:25
8Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:26
9Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:27
10Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:36
11Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:40
12Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:45
13Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:00:48
14Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:54
15Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:57
16Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:59
17Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:05
18Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:01:07
19Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:01:12
20Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:15
21Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:22
22Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:23
23Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:31
24Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:38
25Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
26Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:42
27Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
28Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)0:01:43
29Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
30Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:01:44
31Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:47
32Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:50
33Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
34Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:51
35Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
36Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:52
37Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:53
38Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:59
39Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:02:00
40Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
41Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)
42Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)0:02:02
43Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)
44Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)0:02:03
45Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:04
46Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:05
47Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:06
48Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)0:02:09
49Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
50Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:11
51Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:02:16
52Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)0:02:19
53Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:02:25
54Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:28
55Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:29
56Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:34
57Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)
58Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling)
59Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
60Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:02:36
61Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)0:02:39
62Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
63Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)0:02:41
64Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:02:43
65Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)
66Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:45
67Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:46
68Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:47
69Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:53
70Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:54
71Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:57
72Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
73Chane Jonker (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:59
74Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:03:04
75Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:03:18
76Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:03:27
77Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:03:30
78Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:11:27

Mountain 1
1Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)1

Teams
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:52:57
2Specialized-lululemon0:00:46
3Team TIBCO0:01:13
4Colavita-Fine Cooking0:03:06
5Team Kenda p/b RACC0:04:29
6Nature Valley Cycling Team0:05:06
7ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:05:20
8Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars0:05:42
9Birchwood Cycling0:05:43
10Colombia Specialized0:06:06
11St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:06:29
12FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:07:18

Elite Women - General classification after stage 1
1Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)0:17:32
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:03
3Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:05
4Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:13
5Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:19
6Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)0:00:21
7Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)0:00:25
8Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:26
9Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:27
10Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:36
11Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:40
12Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:45
13Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:00:48
14Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:54
15Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:57
16Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:59
17Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:05
18Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:01:07
19Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:01:12
20Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:15
21Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:22
22Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:23
23Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:31
24Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:38
25Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
26Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:42
27Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
28Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)0:01:43
29Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
30Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:01:44
31Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:47
32Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:50
33Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
34Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:51
35Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
36Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:52
37Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:53
38Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:59
39Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:02:00
40Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
41Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)
42Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)0:02:02
43Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)
44Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)0:02:03
45Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:04
46Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:05
47Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:06
48Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)0:02:09
49Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
50Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:11
51Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:02:16
52Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)0:02:19
53Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:02:25
54Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:28
55Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:29
56Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:34
57Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)
58Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling)
59Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
60Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:02:36
61Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)0:02:39
62Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
63Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)0:02:41
64Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:02:43
65Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)
66Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:45
67Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:46
68Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:47
69Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:53
70Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:54
71Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:57
72Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
73Chane Jonker (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:59
74Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:03:04
75Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:03:18
76Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:03:27
77Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:03:30
78Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:11:27

Mountains classification
1Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)1

Young riders classification
1Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:17:59
2Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:09
3Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:13
4Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:18
5Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)0:00:21
6Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)0:00:45
7Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:15
8Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)0:01:16
9Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
10Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:23
11Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:24
12Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:32
13Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:37
14Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:38
15Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:01:58
16Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:02:09
17Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)0:02:14
18Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:02:16
19Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:18
20Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:19
21Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:26
22Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:02:30
23Chane Jonker (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:32
24Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)0:03:00
25Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:03:03
26Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)0:11:00

Cat. 2 classification
1Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:19:03
2Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:11
3Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
4Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:19
5Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:21
6Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:22
7Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:29
8Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
9Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:33
10Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:38
11Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:40
12Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:45
13Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)0:00:54
14Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:57
15Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:00:58
16Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:03
17Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling)
18Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:05
19Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)0:01:12
20Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:14
21Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:15
22Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:22
23Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:01:26
24Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
25Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:33
26Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:47

Teams classification
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:52:57
2Specialized-lululemon0:00:46
3Team TIBCO0:01:13
4Colavita-Fine Cooking0:03:06
5Team Kenda p/b RACC0:04:29
6Nature Valley Cycling Team0:05:06
7ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee0:05:20
8Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars0:05:42
9Birchwood Cycling0:05:43
10Colombia Specialized0:06:06
11St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:06:29
12FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:07:18

Elite Men - Full Results

1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:16:02
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:03
3Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:13
4Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:15
5Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:18
6Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:21
7Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:22
8Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:28
9Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:31
11David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:32
12Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:34
13Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:00:37
14Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:39
15Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
16Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:40
17Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:41
18Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
19Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:45
20Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
21Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:00:46
22Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:47
23Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:00:48
24Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:53
25Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
26Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:00:54
27Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:00:56
28Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
29Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)
30Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:00:58
31Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:00:59
32Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
33Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:00
34Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:01:03
35Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
36Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
37David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:04
38Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:05
39Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
40Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
41Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:09
42Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:10
43Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:11
44Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
45Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:12
46Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
47Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:13
48Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
49Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:01:14
50Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:15
51Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:01:16
52Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:01:17
53Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
54Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:23
55Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
56Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:25
57Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)0:01:27
58Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:28
59Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
60Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:29
61Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
62Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:30
63Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
64Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
65John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
66Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:31
67Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:32
68Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:33
69Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)
70Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
71Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:34
72Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
73John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:38
74Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)0:01:39
75Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:41
76Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
77Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:43
78Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:01:44
79Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:45
80Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:46
81Brian Rach (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:01:47
82Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)0:01:48
83Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:50
84Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
85Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
86Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:52
87Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:54
88Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)0:01:59
89Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:02:01
90Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)
91Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:02:03
92Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
93Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:02:06
94Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
95Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
96Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:02:09
97Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:02:10
98James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:11
99Marcel de Lisser (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:02:12
100Leon Van Bon (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:02:13
101Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)0:02:16
102Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:02:21
103Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)0:02:37
104Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
105Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:02:38
106Maxwell Anderson (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:02:42
107Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:45
108Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:03:16
109Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
110Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:03:17
111Gerd de Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:03:31
112Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:34:07
113Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:44:59
114Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:46:59

Mountain 1
1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5pts
2Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
3Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Teams
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:42
2CashCall Mortgage0:00:48
3Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project0:00:52
4Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda0:01:04
5Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:02:00
6Bissell-ABG-Giant0:02:18
7Get Cracking0:02:24
8Panther/Bakehouse Granola0:02:28
9Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:34
10Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores0:02:55
11D3Devo p/b AIRGAS0:03:00
12IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee
13California Giant/ Specialized0:03:06
14LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team0:03:28
15Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso0:03:31
16Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:03:32
17Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling0:03:36
18Twin Six METAL0:03:47
19Full Circle / Pure Gear0:04:23
20Team Novo Nordisk Development0:05:24

Elite Men - General classification after stage 1
1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:16:02
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:03
3Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:13
4Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:15
5Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:18
6Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:21
7Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:22
8Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:28
9Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:31
11David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:32
12Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:34
13Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:00:37
14Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:39
15Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
16Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:40
17Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:41
18Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
19Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:45
20Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
21Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:00:46
22Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:47
23Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:00:48
24Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:53
25Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
26Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:00:54
27Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:00:56
28Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
29Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)
30Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:00:58
31Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:00:59
32Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
33Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:00
34Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:01:03
35Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
36Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
37David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:04
38Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:05
39Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
40Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
41Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:09
42Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:10
43Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:11
44Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
45Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:12
46Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
47Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:13
48Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
49Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:01:14
50Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:15
51Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:01:16
52Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)0:01:17
53Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
54Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:23
55Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
56Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:25
57Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)0:01:27
58Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:28
59Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
60Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:29
61Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
62Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:30
63Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
64Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
65John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
66Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:31
67Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:32
68Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:33
69Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)
70Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
71Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:34
72Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
73John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:38
74Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)0:01:39
75Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:41
76Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
77Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:43
78Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:01:44
79Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:45
80Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:46
81Brian Rach (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:01:47
82Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)0:01:48
83Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:50
84Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
85Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
86Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:52
87Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:54
88Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)0:01:59
89Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:02:01
90Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)
91Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:02:03
92Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
93Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:02:06
94Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
95Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
96Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:02:09
97Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:02:10
98James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:11
99Marcel de Lisser (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:02:12
100Leon Van Bon (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:02:13
101Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)0:02:16
102Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:02:21
103Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)0:02:37
104Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
105Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:02:38
106Maxwell Anderson (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:02:42
107Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:45
108Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:03:16
109Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
110Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:03:17
111Gerd de Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:03:31
112Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:34:07
113Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:44:59
114Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:46:59

Mountains classification
1Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)5pts
2Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
3Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Young riders classification
1Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:16:33
2Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:00:06
3Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:10
4Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:00:25
5Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:00:28
6Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:00:32
7David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:33
8Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:42
9Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
10Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:00:44
11Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:00:45
12Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:52
13Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
14Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:59
15Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
16Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:01
17Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:03
18John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:07
19Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:01:13
20Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:14
21Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:19
22Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
23Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:21
24Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:01:32
25Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:35
26Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:38
27Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:01:39
28James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:40
29Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:50
30Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)0:02:06
31Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:02:07
32Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:14
33Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:45
34Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:02:46
35Gerd de Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:03:00
36Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:44:28
37Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:46:28

Amateur classification
1Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:16:30
2Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:03
3David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:04
4Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:00:09
5Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:11
6Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:13
7Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
8Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:19
9Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:00:20
10Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:25
11Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:00:28
12Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)
13Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:00:30
14Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)0:00:31
15Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
16Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:00:32
17Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:00:35
18Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
19Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
20David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:36
21Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:00:37
22Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
23Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:00:43
24Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:00:44
25Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
26Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:45
27Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:00:46
28Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:00:47
29Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)0:00:48
30Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:55
31Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:00:57
32Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:01
33Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
34Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:02
35Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
36John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
37Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:03
38Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:04
39Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:05
40Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)
41Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
42Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:06
43Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
44John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:10
45Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)0:01:11
46Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:13
47Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
48Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:15
49Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:01:16
50Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:01:17
51Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:18
52Brian Rach (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:01:19
53Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)0:01:20
54Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:22
55Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
56Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
57Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:01:26
58Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)0:01:31
59Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)0:01:33
60Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:01:35
61Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
62Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)
63Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:01:38
64Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
65Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
66Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:41
67Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:01:42
68James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:43
69Marcel de Lisser (Full Circle / Pure Gear)0:01:44
70Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)0:01:48
71Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:53
72Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)0:02:09
73Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:02:10
74Maxwell Anderson (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)0:02:14
75Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:02:48
76Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)0:02:49
77Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)0:44:31

Teams classification
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:48:42
2CashCall Mortgage0:00:48
3Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project0:00:52
4Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda0:01:04
5Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:02:00
6Bissell-ABG-Giant0:02:18
7Get Cracking0:02:24
8Panther/Bakehouse Granola0:02:28
9Nature Valley Cycling Team0:02:34
10Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores0:02:55
11D3Devo p/b AIRGAS0:03:00
12IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee
13California Giant/ Specialized0:03:06
14LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team0:03:28
15Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso0:03:31
16Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:03:32
17Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling0:03:36
18Twin Six METAL0:03:47
19Full Circle / Pure Gear0:04:23
20Team Novo Nordisk Development0:05:24

