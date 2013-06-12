Image 1 of 10 Olivia Dillon comes through before the rain gets too bad. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 10 JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) survived rainy conditions to win the crit later in the day (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 10 Mike Friedman (Optum) sits in second on GC after 2 tough races today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 10 Tom Zirbel (Optum) almost held onto the race lead through the worst conditions of the day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 10 Scott Zwizanski (Optum) held onto the race lead through most of the day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 10 Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) keeping her head down all the way to the line (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 10 Jade Wilckoxson (Optum) getting close to the finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 10 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) riding though the wetter part of the day (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 10 Lauren Hall (Optum) puts in a good time in the TT before her crit win that evening (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 10 Today's time trial was a wet one. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Specialized-lululemon's Carmen Small came within two seconds of matching her performance from last year during the opening stage of Minnesota's Nature Valley Grand Prix on a rain-slicked time trial course in St. Paul. In the men's race, Jelly Belly p/b Kenda's Serghei Tvetcov upset 2012 winner and current US pro time trial champion Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) by just three seconds to take the stage win and the race lead.

The rain started as a drizzle but quickly turned to steady rain as the riders covered the 12.4km out-and-back course on regular road bikes rather than the usual aerodynamic gear.

Small, who recently won the US pro time trial championship, took the stage win Wednesday with a time of 17:32 and will start tonight's downtown St. Paul criterium in the overall leader's jersey she also won last year. But Small and her Specialized-lululemon will likely face an onslaught of challenges from the hometown Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies team, which placed riders second through fifth behind her.

Optum's Joelle Numainville was second, just three seconds back, while Numainville's teammate Brianna Walle was third at 17:37. Jade Wilcoxson was fourth at 17:45, and Lauren Hall was fifth at 17:53. TIBCO's Claudia Häusler was sixth, 21 seconds back, while her teammate and 2010 NVGP overall winner Shelley Olds was 25 seconds back for seventh place.

Numainville, the first rider to start when the rain was still just a drizzle, set the early fastest pace and held it through the entire field until Small, who started and finished in a downpour, knocked her into second. Despite the quickly deteriorating conditions, Small, who credited her sponsors and mechanics with having the right set-up in the challenging weather, said the rain didn't slow her down much.

"They have it dialed for us, so there were no complaints there," she said. "It wasn't slippery at all. I was cautious at the turnaround, especially, because you can lose a lot of time if you crash. But I was just concentrating on going pretty hard on the straights and being pretty aero."

Small's effort put her back into the jersey she won on the first stage last year when she was riding for Optum. Now she'll have to fight her former teammates to keep it.

"I guess having her with us last year, we know her strengths and weaknesses," said Optum team director Rachel Heal.

Aside from the familiarity with Small, Optum also has multiple cards to play with six riders in the top 10.

"It gives us some great options for the rest of the race," Heal said. "The time trial is kind of about setting yourself up for the rest of the race, and we've got ourselves in a really good position. I think that's been our strength all year: the team works really, really well together, and we've got a lot of depth in the team, so we don't just have one card to play, we've got several cards to play."

Optum will undoubtedly play some of those cards during tonight's criterium in St. Paul, where time bonuses of 12, eight and six seconds will go to the top three at the finish. There are also two intermediate time-bonus sprints of five seconds, three seconds and one second.

Moldovan rocket upends Zirbel

Zirbel came into Nature Valley's first stage as the hands-down favorite, having won last year's opening stage and being fresh off his recent win at the US pro time trial championships. But it was the Moldovan Tvetcov who rode into the first leader's jersey this year on a course that was even wetter than when the women raced earlier in the day.

Tvetcov's winning time of 16:02 was three seconds better than Zirbel and 13 seconds better than CashCall's Chris Barton in third.

"For everybody it's hard and sketchy," Tvetcov said of the course conditions. "I was kind of a little bit scared for the corners, because the pavement is kind of a little bit slippery, but everybody was the same. You're thinking that you are so slow in the corners, but in the end everybody was slow in the corners."

Zirbel's Optum teammates Scott Zwizanski and Mike Friedman sit fourth and fifth, just 15 and 24 seconds behind the leader. Like their women's team, Optum is sitting in good position to put pressure on Tvetcov and the rest of the Jelly Belly squad during the St. Paul criterium. Optum team director Jonas Carney said the fireworks should start tonight.

"I think tonight guys will be going for time bonuses for sure, but I don't think that the race is going to be determined by time bonuses," Carney said. "Obviously with Tom Zirbel, that is not his specialty. Criterium time bonuses are not his forté."

Carney said that despite not getting the win, he's happy with how his riders performed and the outlook for the rest of the week.

"I think we did really well as far as having a lot of guys up there," he said. "Our goal is the GC, and if we can win some stages that would be great."

The Wednesday evening criterium takes place in the heart of downtown St. Paul. The women's 28-lap race starts at 6:15 CDT. The men's 40-lap event follows at 7:45.

Elite Women - Full Results

1 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 0:17:32 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:03 3 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:05 4 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:13 5 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:19 6 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 0:00:21 7 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:00:25 8 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:26 9 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:27 10 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:36 11 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:40 12 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:45 13 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:00:48 14 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:54 15 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:57 16 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:59 17 Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:05 18 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:01:07 19 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:01:12 20 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:15 21 Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:22 22 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:23 23 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:31 24 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:38 25 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 26 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:42 27 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 28 Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized) 0:01:43 29 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 30 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:01:44 31 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:47 32 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:50 33 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 34 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:51 35 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 36 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:52 37 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:53 38 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:59 39 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:02:00 40 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 41 Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling) 42 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 0:02:02 43 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 44 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 0:02:03 45 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:04 46 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:05 47 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:06 48 Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon) 0:02:09 49 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 50 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:11 51 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:02:16 52 Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits) 0:02:19 53 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:02:25 54 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:28 55 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:29 56 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:34 57 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 58 Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling) 59 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 60 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:02:36 61 Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) 0:02:39 62 Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 63 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 0:02:41 64 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:02:43 65 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 66 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:45 67 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:46 68 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:47 69 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:53 70 Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:54 71 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:57 72 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 73 Chane Jonker (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:59 74 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:03:04 75 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:03:18 76 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:03:27 77 Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:03:30 78 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:11:27

Mountain 1 1 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 1

Teams 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:52:57 2 Specialized-lululemon 0:00:46 3 Team TIBCO 0:01:13 4 Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:03:06 5 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:04:29 6 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:05:06 7 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:05:20 8 Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars 0:05:42 9 Birchwood Cycling 0:05:43 10 Colombia Specialized 0:06:06 11 St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club 0:06:29 12 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:07:18

Elite Women - General classification after stage 1 1 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 0:17:32 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:03 3 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:05 4 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:13 5 Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:19 6 Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) 0:00:21 7 Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO) 0:00:25 8 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:26 9 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:27 10 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:36 11 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:40 12 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:45 13 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:00:48 14 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:54 15 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:57 16 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:59 17 Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:05 18 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:01:07 19 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:01:12 20 Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:15 21 Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:22 22 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:23 23 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:31 24 Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:38 25 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 26 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:42 27 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 28 Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized) 0:01:43 29 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 30 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:01:44 31 Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:47 32 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:50 33 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 34 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:51 35 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 36 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:52 37 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:53 38 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:59 39 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:02:00 40 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 41 Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling) 42 Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling) 0:02:02 43 Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling) 44 Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized) 0:02:03 45 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:04 46 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:05 47 Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:06 48 Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon) 0:02:09 49 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 50 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:11 51 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:02:16 52 Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits) 0:02:19 53 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:02:25 54 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:28 55 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:29 56 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:34 57 Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling) 58 Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling) 59 Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 60 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:02:36 61 Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits) 0:02:39 62 Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 63 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 0:02:41 64 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:02:43 65 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 66 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:45 67 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:46 68 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:47 69 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:53 70 Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:54 71 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:57 72 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 73 Chane Jonker (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:59 74 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:03:04 75 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:03:18 76 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:03:27 77 Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:03:30 78 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:11:27

Mountains classification 1 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 1

Young riders classification 1 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:17:59 2 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:09 3 Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:13 4 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:18 5 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO) 0:00:21 6 Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO) 0:00:45 7 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:15 8 Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized) 0:01:16 9 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 10 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:23 11 Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:24 12 Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:32 13 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:37 14 Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:38 15 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:01:58 16 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:02:09 17 Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized) 0:02:14 18 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:02:16 19 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:18 20 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:19 21 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:26 22 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:02:30 23 Chane Jonker (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:32 24 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO) 0:03:00 25 Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:03:03 26 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 0:11:00

Cat. 2 classification 1 Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:19:03 2 Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:11 3 Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 4 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:19 5 Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:21 6 Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:22 7 Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:00:29 8 Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 9 Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:33 10 Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:38 11 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:40 12 Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:00:45 13 Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling) 0:00:54 14 Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:57 15 Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:00:58 16 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:03 17 Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling) 18 Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:05 19 Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling) 0:01:12 20 Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:14 21 Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:15 22 Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:22 23 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:01:26 24 Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 25 Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:01:33 26 Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:47

Teams classification 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:52:57 2 Specialized-lululemon 0:00:46 3 Team TIBCO 0:01:13 4 Colavita-Fine Cooking 0:03:06 5 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:04:29 6 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:05:06 7 ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 0:05:20 8 Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars 0:05:42 9 Birchwood Cycling 0:05:43 10 Colombia Specialized 0:06:06 11 St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club 0:06:29 12 FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:07:18

Elite Men - Full Results

1 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:16:02 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:03 3 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:13 4 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:15 5 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:18 6 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:21 7 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:22 8 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:28 9 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:00:31 11 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:32 12 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:34 13 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:00:37 14 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:39 15 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 16 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:40 17 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:00:41 18 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 19 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:45 20 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 21 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:00:46 22 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:47 23 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:00:48 24 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:53 25 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 26 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:00:54 27 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:00:56 28 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 29 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 30 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:00:58 31 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:00:59 32 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 33 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:00 34 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:01:03 35 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 36 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 37 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:04 38 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:05 39 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 40 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 41 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:09 42 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:10 43 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:11 44 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 45 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:12 46 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 47 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:13 48 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 49 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:01:14 50 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:15 51 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:01:16 52 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:01:17 53 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 54 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:23 55 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 56 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:25 57 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:01:27 58 Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:28 59 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 60 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:29 61 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 62 Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:30 63 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 64 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 65 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 66 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:31 67 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:32 68 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:33 69 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 70 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 71 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:34 72 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 73 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:38 74 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 0:01:39 75 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:41 76 Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 77 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:43 78 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:01:44 79 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:45 80 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:46 81 Brian Rach (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:01:47 82 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 0:01:48 83 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:50 84 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 85 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 86 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:52 87 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:54 88 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 0:01:59 89 Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:02:01 90 Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL) 91 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:02:03 92 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 93 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:02:06 94 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 95 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 96 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:02:09 97 Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:02:10 98 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:11 99 Marcel de Lisser (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:02:12 100 Leon Van Bon (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:02:13 101 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 0:02:16 102 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:02:21 103 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 0:02:37 104 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 105 Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:02:38 106 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:02:42 107 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:45 108 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:03:16 109 Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 110 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:03:17 111 Gerd de Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:03:31 112 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:34:07 113 Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:44:59 114 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:46:59

Mountain 1 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 pts 2 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Teams 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:48:42 2 CashCall Mortgage 0:00:48 3 Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project 0:00:52 4 Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda 0:01:04 5 Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:02:00 6 Bissell-ABG-Giant 0:02:18 7 Get Cracking 0:02:24 8 Panther/Bakehouse Granola 0:02:28 9 Nature Valley Cycling Team 0:02:34 10 Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores 0:02:55 11 D3Devo p/b AIRGAS 0:03:00 12 IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee 13 California Giant/ Specialized 0:03:06 14 LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team 0:03:28 15 Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso 0:03:31 16 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:03:32 17 Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling 0:03:36 18 Twin Six METAL 0:03:47 19 Full Circle / Pure Gear 0:04:23 20 Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:05:24

Elite Men - General classification after stage 1 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:16:02 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:03 3 Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:13 4 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:15 5 Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:18 6 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:21 7 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:22 8 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:28 9 Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:00:31 11 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:32 12 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:34 13 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:00:37 14 Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:39 15 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 16 Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:40 17 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:00:41 18 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 19 Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:45 20 Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 21 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:00:46 22 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:47 23 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:00:48 24 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:53 25 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 26 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:00:54 27 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:00:56 28 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 29 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 30 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:00:58 31 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:00:59 32 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 33 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:00 34 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:01:03 35 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 36 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 37 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:04 38 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:05 39 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 40 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 41 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:09 42 Cole House (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:10 43 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:11 44 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 45 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:12 46 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 47 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:13 48 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 49 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:01:14 50 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:15 51 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:01:16 52 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 0:01:17 53 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 54 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:23 55 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 56 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:25 57 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:01:27 58 Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:28 59 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 60 Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:29 61 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 62 Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:30 63 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 64 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 65 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 66 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:31 67 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:32 68 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:33 69 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 70 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 71 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:34 72 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 73 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:38 74 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 0:01:39 75 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:41 76 Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 77 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:43 78 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:01:44 79 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:45 80 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:46 81 Brian Rach (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:01:47 82 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 0:01:48 83 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:50 84 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 85 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 86 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:52 87 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:54 88 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 0:01:59 89 Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:02:01 90 Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL) 91 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:02:03 92 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 93 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:02:06 94 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 95 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 96 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:02:09 97 Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:02:10 98 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:11 99 Marcel de Lisser (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:02:12 100 Leon Van Bon (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:02:13 101 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 0:02:16 102 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:02:21 103 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 0:02:37 104 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 105 Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:02:38 106 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:02:42 107 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:45 108 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:03:16 109 Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 110 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:03:17 111 Gerd de Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:03:31 112 Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:34:07 113 Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:44:59 114 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:46:59

Mountains classification 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda) 5 pts 2 Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Young riders classification 1 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:16:33 2 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:00:06 3 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:10 4 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:00:25 5 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:00:28 6 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:00:32 7 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:33 8 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:42 9 Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 10 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:00:44 11 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:00:45 12 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:52 13 Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 14 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:59 15 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 16 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:01 17 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:03 18 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:07 19 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:01:13 20 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:14 21 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:19 22 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 23 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:21 24 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:01:32 25 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:35 26 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:38 27 Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:01:39 28 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:40 29 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:50 30 Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin) 0:02:06 31 Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:02:07 32 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:14 33 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:45 34 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:02:46 35 Gerd de Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:03:00 36 Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:44:28 37 Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:46:28

Amateur classification 1 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:16:30 2 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:00:03 3 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:04 4 Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:00:09 5 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:11 6 Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:00:13 7 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 8 Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:19 9 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:00:20 10 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:25 11 Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:00:28 12 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL) 13 Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:00:30 14 Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:00:31 15 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 16 Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:00:32 17 Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:00:35 18 Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 19 Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 20 David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:36 21 Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:00:37 22 Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 23 Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:00:43 24 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:00:44 25 Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 26 Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:45 27 Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:00:46 28 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:00:47 29 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:00:48 30 Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:55 31 Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:00:57 32 Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:01 33 Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 34 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:02 35 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 36 John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 37 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:03 38 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:04 39 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:05 40 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized) 41 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 42 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:06 43 Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 44 John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:10 45 Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL) 0:01:11 46 Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:13 47 Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 48 Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:15 49 Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:01:16 50 Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:01:17 51 Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:18 52 Brian Rach (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:01:19 53 Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL) 0:01:20 54 Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:22 55 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 56 Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso) 57 Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:01:26 58 Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL) 0:01:31 59 Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola) 0:01:33 60 Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:01:35 61 Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 62 Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL) 63 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:01:38 64 Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 65 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 66 Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:41 67 Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:01:42 68 James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:43 69 Marcel de Lisser (Full Circle / Pure Gear) 0:01:44 70 Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL) 0:01:48 71 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:53 72 Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team) 0:02:09 73 Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:02:10 74 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team) 0:02:14 75 Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:48 76 Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized) 0:02:49 77 Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS) 0:44:31