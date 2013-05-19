Olds collects Gatineaux win as Tibco dominate
Numainville, Pawlowska make up podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO
|3:12:18
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion Kallistoo
|4
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Laura Brown (Can) Colavita Fine Cooking
|6
|Lenore Pipes (Guy) West Quebec Wheelers
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO
|8
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|9
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking
|10
|Morgan Patton (USA) MVP Health Care
|11
|Veronique Labonté (Can) Team Canada
|12
|Anne-Marie Morin (Can) GSD Gestion Kallisto
|13
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|14
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Canada
|15
|Jamie Bookwalter (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking
|16
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) GSD Gestion Kallisto
|17
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita Fine Cooking
|18
|Candice Vermeulen (Can) Team Canada
|19
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO
|0:00:06
|20
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Team Canada
|21
|Alizée Brien (Can) GSD Gestion Kallisto
|22
|Stephanie Bester (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|23
|Colleen Hayduk (USA) MVP Health Care
|24
|Laura Gazzola (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic
|25
|Julia Bradley (Can) MVP Health Care
|26
|Catherine Dessureault (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|27
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (USA) L.G. Factory
|28
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Debbie Milne (USA) L.G. Factory
|30
|Jennifer Stephenson (Can) MVP Health Care
|31
|Gabrielle Pilot Fortin (Can) Équipe du Québec
|32
|Elisabeth Albert (Can) Équipe du Québec
|33
|Sarah Coney (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|34
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Team Canada
|35
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|36
|Myriam Gaudreault (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|37
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:00:21
|38
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:26
|39
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power
|0:00:27
|40
|Adriane Provost (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:00:33
|41
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|Marie Noel Labrecque (Can) Norco / Premier Tech
|0:02:45
|43
|Rhonda Stickle (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic
|0:05:23
|44
|Ellen Watters (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|0:13:00
|45
|Rachel Carbonneau (Can) Norco / Premier Tech
|46
|Natalie Koch (USA) MVP Health Care
|0:13:35
|47
|Sarah Anne Rasmussen (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power
|48
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power
|0:13:38
|49
|Marie Hélène Carrier (Can) Norco / Premier Tech
|50
|Jennifer Fawcette (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic
|0:13:39
|51
|Suzie Brown (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic
|HD
|Roxanne Pepin (Can) GSD Gestion Kallisto
|HD
|Melanie Späth (Irl) Team TIBCO
|HD
|Nancy Jones (USA) L.G. Factory
|HD
|Elizabeth Lee (USA) L.G. Factory
|HD
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking
|HD
|Jody Nadjiwon (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power
|HD
|Julia Farell (Can) MVP Health Care
|HD
|Annabelle Dumais (Can) Norco / Premier Tech
|HD
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|HD
|Lindsay Aspen (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|HD
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|HD
|Evelyne Gagnon (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|DNF
|Mayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex) GSD Gestion Kallisto
|DNF
|Amélie Bruneau (Can) Équipe du Québec
|DNF
|Allyson Gillard (Can) Équipe du Québec
|DNF
|Janie Rioux Coulombe (Can) Équipe du Québec
|DNF
|Heather Shearer (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power
|DNF
|Veronik Bourgon (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power
|DNF
|Paolina Allan (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic
|DNF
|Lauri Dumas (Can) Norco / Premier Tech
|DNF
|Emily Flynn (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
|DNF
|Audrey Bernard (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|DNF
|Hélène Pilote Fortin (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
