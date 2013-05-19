Trending

Olds collects Gatineaux win as Tibco dominate

Numainville, Pawlowska make up podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO3:12:18
2Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion Kallistoo
4Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Laura Brown (Can) Colavita Fine Cooking
6Lenore Pipes (Guy) West Quebec Wheelers
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO
8Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
9Lindsay Bayer (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking
10Morgan Patton (USA) MVP Health Care
11Veronique Labonté (Can) Team Canada
12Anne-Marie Morin (Can) GSD Gestion Kallisto
13Jenny Lehmann (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
14Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Canada
15Jamie Bookwalter (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking
16Stephanie Roorda (Can) GSD Gestion Kallisto
17Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita Fine Cooking
18Candice Vermeulen (Can) Team Canada
19Claudia Hausler (Ger) Team TIBCO0:00:06
20Kinley Gibson (Can) Team Canada
21Alizée Brien (Can) GSD Gestion Kallisto
22Stephanie Bester (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
23Colleen Hayduk (USA) MVP Health Care
24Laura Gazzola (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic
25Julia Bradley (Can) MVP Health Care
26Catherine Dessureault (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
27Cheryl Fuller-Muller (USA) L.G. Factory
28Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Debbie Milne (USA) L.G. Factory
30Jennifer Stephenson (Can) MVP Health Care
31Gabrielle Pilot Fortin (Can) Équipe du Québec
32Elisabeth Albert (Can) Équipe du Québec
33Sarah Coney (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
34Veronique Fortin (Can) Team Canada
35Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
36Myriam Gaudreault (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
37Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Team TIBCO0:00:21
38Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:26
39Stephanie Skoreyko (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power0:00:27
40Adriane Provost (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:00:33
41Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
42Marie Noel Labrecque (Can) Norco / Premier Tech0:02:45
43Rhonda Stickle (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic0:05:23
44Ellen Watters (Can) West Quebec Wheelers0:13:00
45Rachel Carbonneau (Can) Norco / Premier Tech
46Natalie Koch (USA) MVP Health Care0:13:35
47Sarah Anne Rasmussen (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power
48Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power0:13:38
49Marie Hélène Carrier (Can) Norco / Premier Tech
50Jennifer Fawcette (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic0:13:39
51Suzie Brown (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic
HDRoxanne Pepin (Can) GSD Gestion Kallisto
HDMelanie Späth (Irl) Team TIBCO
HDNancy Jones (USA) L.G. Factory
HDElizabeth Lee (USA) L.G. Factory
HDJennifer Purcell (USA) Colavita Fine Cooking
HDJody Nadjiwon (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power
HDJulia Farell (Can) MVP Health Care
HDAnnabelle Dumais (Can) Norco / Premier Tech
HDAllison Beveridge (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
HDLindsay Aspen (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
HDAnnie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
HDEvelyne Gagnon (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
DNFMayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex) GSD Gestion Kallisto
DNFAmélie Bruneau (Can) Équipe du Québec
DNFAllyson Gillard (Can) Équipe du Québec
DNFJanie Rioux Coulombe (Can) Équipe du Québec
DNFHeather Shearer (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power
DNFVeronik Bourgon (Can) Infinit Nutrition Cycle Power
DNFPaolina Allan (Can) P-K Expresss/HNZ Strategic
DNFLauri Dumas (Can) Norco / Premier Tech
DNFEmily Flynn (Can) West Quebec Wheelers
DNFAudrey Bernard (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
DNFHélène Pilote Fortin (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery

