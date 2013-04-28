Trending

Haedo, Olds win Joe Martin finale

Haga, Hausler claim overall victories

Image 1 of 16

Claudia Haeusler wore the race leader's jersey from the end of stage one.

Claudia Haeusler wore the race leader's jersey from the end of stage one.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 16

The Hincapie Sportswear Development Team won the Team GC.

The Hincapie Sportswear Development Team won the Team GC.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 16

The men's peloton passes one of Fayetteville's churches during Sunday's criterium.

The men's peloton passes one of Fayetteville's churches during Sunday's criterium.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 16

Chad Haga is staged on the front row, with teammates Jesse Anthony aside and Ken Hanson immediately behind.

Chad Haga is staged on the front row, with teammates Jesse Anthony aside and Ken Hanson immediately behind.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 16

The pro men's front row awaits the start of the final stage on Sunday.

The pro men's front row awaits the start of the final stage on Sunday.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 16

Claudia Haeusler was GC leader, Joelle Numainville claimed the sprint jersey and Maura Kinsella won the U23.

Claudia Haeusler was GC leader, Joelle Numainville claimed the sprint jersey and Maura Kinsella won the U23.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 16

Chad Haga patiently awaits the start of the final stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race.

Chad Haga patiently awaits the start of the final stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 16

JJ Haedo won stage four of the Joe Martin Stage Race, downtown criterium with a steep uphill finish.

JJ Haedo won stage four of the Joe Martin Stage Race, downtown criterium with a steep uphill finish.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 16

Tom Zirbel leads the chase in the closing laps as the stubborn breakaway refused to be reeled in.

Tom Zirbel leads the chase in the closing laps as the stubborn breakaway refused to be reeled in.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 16

Where ever Francisco Mancebo went, Chad Haga was sure to follow.

Where ever Francisco Mancebo went, Chad Haga was sure to follow.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 16

Overall race leader Chad Haga spent as much time as he could tucked into the safety zone provided by his teammates.

Overall race leader Chad Haga spent as much time as he could tucked into the safety zone provided by his teammates.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 16

Ken Hanson leads his Optum teammates and race leader Chad Haga during the final stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race. Hanson spent much of the race at the front.

Ken Hanson leads his Optum teammates and race leader Chad Haga during the final stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race. Hanson spent much of the race at the front.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 16

Shelley Olds wins her second stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Sunday's criterium.

Shelley Olds wins her second stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Sunday's criterium.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 16

The finish of the Joe Martin Stage Race Fayetteville criterium is atop a steep climb in the downtown district.

The finish of the Joe Martin Stage Race Fayetteville criterium is atop a steep climb in the downtown district.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 15 of 16

NRC points leader Alison Powers made sure no opportunity was wasted in gaining time during the final stage, but was unable to oust Claudia Haeusler from the race leadership.

NRC points leader Alison Powers made sure no opportunity was wasted in gaining time during the final stage, but was unable to oust Claudia Haeusler from the race leadership.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 16 of 16

Final race leadership went to Chad Haga for GC, JJ Haedo for sprinty classification, and Robin Carpenter for U23.

Final race leadership went to Chad Haga for GC, JJ Haedo for sprinty classification, and Robin Carpenter for U23.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1:24:16
2Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
3Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
4Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
5Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
6Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
7Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
8Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
9Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
11Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:03
12Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
13Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
14Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
15Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
16Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
17Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
18Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
19Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
20Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
21Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
22Matt Green (Astelias Oncology)
23Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
24Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
25Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
26Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
27Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
28Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
29Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
30Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
31Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
32Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
33Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
34Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
35Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
36Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
37Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
38Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)
39Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
40Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)
41Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)
42Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
43Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
44Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
45Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
46Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
47Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia)
48Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
49Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
50Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:00:18
51Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:20
52Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
53Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
54Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
55Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
56Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)
57Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
58Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
59Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
60Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
61Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
62Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
63Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:27
64Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:29
65Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:32
66Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:35
67Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)0:00:51
68Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
69Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:59
70Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:01:01
71Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
72Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:02:14
73Max Korus (Astelias Oncology)0:02:34
74Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:02:49
75Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:04
76Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:04:14
77Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:06:04
78Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
79Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:06:29
80Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:06:44
81Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:06:49
82Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia)
83Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:09:34
84McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage)0:09:44
85Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
86Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
87Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:09:54
88Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
89Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:10:14
90Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:10:19
91Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:11:59
92Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
93Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:12:39
94Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:13:14
95Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
96Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
97Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:13:19
98Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
99Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:14:44
100Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
101Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
102Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:17:44
103David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
DNSIsaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
DNSTravis Livermon (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
DNFDavid Williams (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
DNFKen Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFChristiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
DNFDemis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFRuben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFCarson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFGab Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFDavid Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFRyan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology)
DNFGraham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
DNFAlex Wieseler (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
DNFPierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
DNFJake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
DNFYuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
DNFMartin Vecchio (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
DNFRyan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
DNFChris Monteleone (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
DNFJackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)5pts
2Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)3
3Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)5pts
2Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)3
3Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)5pts
2Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
3Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)15pts
2Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)12
3Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)10
4Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)7
5Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)6
6Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)5
7Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)4
8Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
9Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
10Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker4:12:51
2Hincapie Sportswear Development
3BISSELL Pro Cycling
4Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:03
55 Hour Energy Presented by Kenda
6GARNEAU-QUEBECOR
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:06
9Astelias Oncology
10Champion System-Stans NoTubes0:00:21
11Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:23
12CashCall Mortgage0:00:40
13Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:01:04
14United Healthcare of Georgia0:06:52
15Horizon Organic/Panache0:07:04
16BISSELL-ABG-GIANT0:12:33
17Panther p/b Bakehouse Gra0:21:05
18Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles0:34:44
19Gateway Harley-Davidson0:35:09

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10:13:59
2Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:05
3Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:09
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:14
5Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:00:17
6Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:22
7Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:28
8Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
9Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:31
10Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:00:32
11Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:33
12Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
13Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:37
14Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
15Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:00:38
16Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:40
17Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:00:42
18Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)0:00:47
19Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:51
20Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:00:52
21Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
22Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:00:54
23Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
24Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:56
25Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:01
26Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)0:01:02
27Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
28Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:09
29Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
30Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:01:11
31Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:13
32Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:01:14
33Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:01:19
34Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:20
35Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:01:22
36Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
37Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:01:23
38Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
39Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:01:24
40Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:01:28
41Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:01:33
42Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
43Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:35
44Matt Green (Astelias Oncology)0:01:36
45Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:38
46Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:01:39
47Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:50
48Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)
49Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:51
50Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:01:55
51Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:01
52Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:02:03
53Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:06
54Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:02:07
55Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
56Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:02:10
57Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:15
58Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:24
59Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:26
60Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:27
61Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:02:31
62Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:33
63Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:02:35
64Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)0:02:55
65Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:17
66Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:03:39
67Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:03:42
68Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)0:04:08
69Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:18
70Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:04:57
71Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:06
72Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:06:06
73Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:07:33
74Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:08:16
75Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:08:55
76Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:10:18
77Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:11:02
78Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)0:11:06
79Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:11:21
80Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:11:32
81Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:12:00
82Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:12:20
83Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)0:12:26
84Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)0:13:32
85Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:14:05
86Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:14:19
87Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:27
88Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:14:56
89Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)0:15:11
90Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:16:08
91Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)0:16:13
92Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:17:32
93Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)0:18:39
94David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:18:46
95Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)0:24:37
96Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:24:50
97Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:26:24
98Max Korus (Astelias Oncology)0:28:54
99Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:35:16
100McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage)0:38:57
101Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)0:41:24
102Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:47:32
103Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:52:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)30pts
2Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)29
3Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)25
4Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)22
5Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)18
6Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)12
7Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)11
8Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)10
9Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)10
10Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7
11Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)7
12Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)6
13Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
14Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)6
15Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
16Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
17Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4
18Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
19Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)3
20Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)3
21Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)3
22Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
23Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)3
24Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)3
25Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
26Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2
27Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)2
28Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)2
29Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)1
30Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)1
31Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)1
32Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Sportswear Development30:43:16
25 Hour Energy Presented by Kenda0:00:05
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:08
4BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:24
5ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker0:00:30
6Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:34
7Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:52
8Champion System-Stans NoTubes0:01:30
9Garneau-Quebecor0:01:33
10Astelias Oncology0:01:49
11Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:09
12CashCall Mortgage0:02:54
13Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:03:48
14Horizon Organic/Panache E0:10:09
15United Healthcare of Georgia0:10:38
16Bissell-ABG-Giant0:15:04
17Panther p/b Bakehouse Gra0:23:54
18Gateway Harley-Davidson0:38:47
19Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles1:26:42

Women's Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)0:52:43
2Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
3Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:02
6Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:05
7Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
8Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
9Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:07
11Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:10
12Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:00:13
13Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)0:00:28
14Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:42
15Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:07
16Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)0:09:32
17Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:13:22
19Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:13:30
20Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
21Christina Birch (I AM Racing)0:13:41
22Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:14:24
23Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
24Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)
25Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
26Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
27Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)
28Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
29Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
DNSKaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
DNSJennifer Herrell-Rhoades (BOT p/b McNeele's Group)
DNSMichelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)
DNFMerideth Miller (Team Tibco)
DNFLindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFLauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
DNFTerra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
DNFPamela Tate (I AM Racing)
DNFNichole Tower (I AM Racing)
DNFLauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
DNFHayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
DNFValentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
DNFMichelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)
DNFJessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
DNFSierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com Angies List)
DNFNicole Mitchell (Winner'sEdge)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
2Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
2Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
3Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
2Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
3Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
2Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
3Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
6Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
7Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
8Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
9Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Tibco2:38:14
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:07
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S0:09:32
4FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:14:26

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)6:39:41
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:18
3Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:26
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:30
5Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:47
6Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)0:00:56
7Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:59
8Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:06
9Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:08
10Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:12
11Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)0:01:16
12Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:01:18
13Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)0:02:11
14Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:32
15Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:09:24
16Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:48
17Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:14:13
18Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:15:05
19Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:16:15
20Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)0:16:23
21Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:16:56
22Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:17:12
23Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)0:18:21
24Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:18:31
25Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:25:43
26Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)0:27:59
27Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:28:32
28Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:29:20
29Christina Birch (I AM Racing)0:40:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)52pts
2Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)39
3Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)36
4Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)25
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)25
6Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)14
7Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)12
8Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)10
9Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
10Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
11Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
12Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)4
13Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)4
14Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)2
15Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
16Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Tibco20:00:51
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:00:09
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S0:10:35
4FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:17:28

