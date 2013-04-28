Haedo, Olds win Joe Martin finale
Haga, Hausler claim overall victories
Stage 4: Fayetteville -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|1:24:16
|2
|Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|3
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|4
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|5
|Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|6
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|7
|Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|8
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|9
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|11
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:03
|12
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|13
|Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|14
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|15
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|16
|Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|17
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|18
|Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|19
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|20
|Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|21
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|22
|Matt Green (Astelias Oncology)
|23
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|24
|Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|25
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|26
|Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|27
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|28
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|29
|Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|30
|Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|31
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|32
|Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|33
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|34
|Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|35
|Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|36
|Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|37
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|38
|Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|39
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|40
|Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)
|41
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)
|42
|Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|43
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|44
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|45
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|46
|Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|47
|Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|48
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|49
|Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|50
|Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:00:18
|51
|Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:20
|52
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|53
|Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|54
|Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|55
|Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|56
|Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)
|57
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|58
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|59
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|60
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|61
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|62
|Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|63
|Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:27
|64
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:29
|65
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:32
|66
|Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:35
|67
|Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)
|0:00:51
|68
|Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|69
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:59
|70
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:01:01
|71
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|72
|Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:02:14
|73
|Max Korus (Astelias Oncology)
|0:02:34
|74
|Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:02:49
|75
|Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:03:04
|76
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:04:14
|77
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:06:04
|78
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|79
|Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:06:29
|80
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:06:44
|81
|Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:06:49
|82
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|83
|Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:09:34
|84
|McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:09:44
|85
|Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|86
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|87
|Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:09:54
|88
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|89
|Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:10:14
|90
|Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|0:10:19
|91
|Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:11:59
|92
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|93
|Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:12:39
|94
|Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:13:14
|95
|Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|96
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|97
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:13:19
|98
|Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|99
|Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:14:44
|100
|Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|101
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|102
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:17:44
|103
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNS
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|DNS
|Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|DNF
|David Williams (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|DNF
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|DNF
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Gab Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|DNF
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astelias Oncology)
|DNF
|Graham Dewart (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|DNF
|Alex Wieseler (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|DNF
|Pierrick Naud (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|DNF
|Jake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|DNF
|Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|DNF
|Martin Vecchio (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|DNF
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|Chris Monteleone (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|DNF
|Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|5
|pts
|2
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|3
|3
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|5
|pts
|2
|Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|3
|3
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|5
|pts
|2
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|3
|3
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|15
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|12
|3
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|10
|4
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|7
|5
|Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|6
|6
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|5
|7
|Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|4
|8
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3
|9
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|10
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker
|4:12:51
|2
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|3
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|4
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:03
|5
|5 Hour Energy Presented by Kenda
|6
|GARNEAU-QUEBECOR
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:06
|9
|Astelias Oncology
|10
|Champion System-Stans NoTubes
|0:00:21
|11
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:23
|12
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:40
|13
|Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis
|0:01:04
|14
|United Healthcare of Georgia
|0:06:52
|15
|Horizon Organic/Panache
|0:07:04
|16
|BISSELL-ABG-GIANT
|0:12:33
|17
|Panther p/b Bakehouse Gra
|0:21:05
|18
|Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles
|0:34:44
|19
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|0:35:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10:13:59
|2
|Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:05
|3
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:09
|4
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:14
|5
|Nathan English (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:00:17
|6
|Andres Diaz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:22
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:28
|8
|Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|9
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:31
|10
|Matthew Cooke (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:00:32
|11
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:00:33
|12
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|13
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:37
|14
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|15
|Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:00:38
|16
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:40
|17
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:00:42
|18
|Coulton Hartrich (Astelias Oncology)
|0:00:47
|19
|Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:51
|20
|Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:00:52
|21
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|22
|Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:00:54
|23
|Shane Braley (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|24
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:56
|25
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:01
|26
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astelias Oncology)
|0:01:02
|27
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|28
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:09
|29
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|30
|Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:01:11
|31
|Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:13
|32
|Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:01:14
|33
|Max Jenkins (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:01:19
|34
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:01:20
|35
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:01:22
|36
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|37
|Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:01:23
|38
|Jimmy Schurman (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|39
|Weston Luzadder (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:01:24
|40
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:01:28
|41
|Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:01:33
|42
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|43
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:35
|44
|Matt Green (Astelias Oncology)
|0:01:36
|45
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:01:38
|46
|Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:01:39
|47
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:01:50
|48
|Cortlan Brown (Astelias Oncology)
|49
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:01:51
|50
|Jonathan Atwell (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:01:55
|51
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:01
|52
|Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:02:03
|53
|Phil Mooney (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:02:06
|54
|Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:02:07
|55
|Logan Hutchings (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|56
|Zachary Hughes (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:02:10
|57
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:15
|58
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:24
|59
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:02:26
|60
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:27
|61
|Tony Hall (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:02:31
|62
|Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:33
|63
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:02:35
|64
|Brandon Feehery (Astelias Oncology)
|0:02:55
|65
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:03:17
|66
|Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:03:39
|67
|Chris Gruber (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:03:42
|68
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|0:04:08
|69
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:04:18
|70
|Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:04:57
|71
|Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:05:06
|72
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:06:06
|73
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:07:33
|74
|Jason McCartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:08:16
|75
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:08:55
|76
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|0:10:18
|77
|Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:11:02
|78
|Alex Vanias (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:11:06
|79
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|0:11:21
|80
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:11:32
|81
|Cruise Bogedin (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:12:00
|82
|Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:12:20
|83
|Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|0:12:26
|84
|Sean McCarthy (Champion System-Stans NoTubes)
|0:13:32
|85
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:14:05
|86
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:14:19
|87
|Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:14:27
|88
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:14:56
|89
|Michael Chauner (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|0:15:11
|90
|Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:16:08
|91
|Jonathan Freter (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|0:16:13
|92
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:17:32
|93
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|0:18:39
|94
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:18:46
|95
|Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com/Cannondale Elite)
|0:24:37
|96
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:24:50
|97
|Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|0:26:24
|98
|Max Korus (Astelias Oncology)
|0:28:54
|99
|Luis Zamudio (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|0:35:16
|100
|McCulloch Bill (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:38:57
|101
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)
|0:41:24
|102
|Jake Wells (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:47:32
|103
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:52:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|30
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|29
|3
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|25
|4
|Travis McCabe (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|22
|5
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|18
|6
|Francesco Mancebo (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|12
|7
|Michael Woods (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|11
|8
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|10
|9
|Bruno Langlois (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|10
|10
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|7
|11
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|7
|12
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|6
|13
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|14
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|6
|15
|Luis Lemus Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|5
|16
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|17
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|4
|18
|Morgan Scmitt (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|3
|19
|Shawn Milne (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|3
|20
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|3
|21
|Adam Farabaugh (GARNEAU-QUEBECOR)
|3
|22
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|3
|23
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|3
|24
|Jim Stemper (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|3
|25
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|26
|Nic Hamiltomn (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|2
|27
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker)
|2
|28
|Nicolai Brochner (BISSEL-ABG-GIANT)
|2
|29
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|1
|30
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|1
|31
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy Presented by Kenda)
|1
|32
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Sportswear Development
|30:43:16
|2
|5 Hour Energy Presented by Kenda
|0:00:05
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:08
|4
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|5
|ELBOWZ RACING p/b Boneshaker
|0:00:30
|6
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:34
|7
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:52
|8
|Champion System-Stans NoTubes
|0:01:30
|9
|Garneau-Quebecor
|0:01:33
|10
|Astelias Oncology
|0:01:49
|11
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:09
|12
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:02:54
|13
|Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis
|0:03:48
|14
|Horizon Organic/Panache E
|0:10:09
|15
|United Healthcare of Georgia
|0:10:38
|16
|Bissell-ABG-Giant
|0:15:04
|17
|Panther p/b Bakehouse Gra
|0:23:54
|18
|Gateway Harley-Davidson
|0:38:47
|19
|Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles
|1:26:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
|0:52:43
|2
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
|5
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:02
|6
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:05
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
|8
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:07
|11
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:10
|12
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|0:00:13
|13
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)
|0:00:28
|14
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:42
|15
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:07:07
|16
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|0:09:32
|17
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|18
|Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:13:22
|19
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:13:30
|20
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|21
|Christina Birch (I AM Racing)
|0:13:41
|22
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:14:24
|23
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|24
|Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)
|25
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|26
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|27
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)
|28
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|29
|Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNS
|Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNS
|Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (BOT p/b McNeele's Group)
|DNS
|Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)
|DNF
|Merideth Miller (Team Tibco)
|DNF
|Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|DNF
|Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|DNF
|Pamela Tate (I AM Racing)
|DNF
|Nichole Tower (I AM Racing)
|DNF
|Lauren Creamer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|DNF
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|DNF
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|DNF
|Michelle Montoya (Jubilee Subaru)
|DNF
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Sierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike.com Angies List)
|DNF
|Nicole Mitchell (Winner'sEdge)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
|2
|Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
|2
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
|5
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|6
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
|8
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Tibco
|2:38:14
|2
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:00:07
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S
|0:09:32
|4
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor
|0:14:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
|6:39:41
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:18
|3
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:26
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:30
|5
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:47
|6
|Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
|0:00:56
|7
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:59
|8
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:06
|9
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:08
|10
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:12
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
|0:01:16
|12
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|0:01:18
|13
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)
|0:02:11
|14
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:32
|15
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:09:24
|16
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:10:48
|17
|Lorena Vargas (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:14:13
|18
|Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:15:05
|19
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:16:15
|20
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)
|0:16:23
|21
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:16:56
|22
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:17:12
|23
|Kim Jennings (Jubilee Subaru)
|0:18:21
|24
|Joy McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:18:31
|25
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:25:43
|26
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|0:27:59
|27
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:28:32
|28
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|0:29:20
|29
|Christina Birch (I AM Racing)
|0:40:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|52
|pts
|2
|Claudia Haeusler (Team Tibco)
|39
|3
|Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
|36
|4
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|25
|5
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|25
|6
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|14
|7
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|12
|8
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|10
|9
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|10
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|11
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|12
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
|4
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
|4
|14
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|2
|15
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|16
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team Tibco)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Tibco
|20:00:51
|2
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|0:00:09
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S
|0:10:35
|4
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor
|0:17:28
