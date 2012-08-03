Hovey wins stage 5 in Mongolia
Wallace retains overall lead
Stage 5: -
Stage 5 was a fast day through the desert. Leaving from the Ongi River Camp, racers rode through the African Savanna-like landscape to Guchin Us on the edge of the Gobi Desert. Carter Hovey won the stage while Cory Wallace retained his overall lead.
Mongolian National Team rider Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (aka "Tugu") flew off the front of the pack with two of his teammates, temporarily stunning the rest of the lead group. The trio put over two minutes on the pack over the first 20 kilometers but eventually blew up as they had set an impossible pace for the 141-kilometer course.
Marcel Hagener and Mohamad Razif Bin Mohamad Salleh, two Chiru-WTB riders, were looking strong during the first two-thirds of the course, hanging on to the lead group made up of Carter Hovey (MBC-Orbea-SMP), Barry Wicks, Kris Sneddon and Cory Wallace (Kona), Pau Zamora (Buff), Peter Paelinck (Reevax) and Delgerbayar Sonomtseren (Mongolia).
Team Kona, Hovey, and Zamora were able to gap the rest of the pack by the second rest stop at 80 kilometers, but Zamora fell off the pace after suffering a mechanical.
A sprint finish ended with Hovey winning stage 5. He was followed by Sneddon and Wicks.
Riders are enjoying an early finish in camp and preparing themselves for the mountain stages which begin tomorrow.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carter Hovey (Can)
|4:28:50
|2
|Kris Sneddon (Can)
|0:00:01
|3
|Barry Wicks (USA)
|0:00:02
|4
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|0:00:03
|5
|Peter Paelinck (Bel)
|0:01:00
|6
|Pau Zamora Perez (Spa)
|0:05:43
|7
|Altansukh Altanzul (Mon)
|0:09:45
|8
|Mohamad Razif Bin Mohamad Salleh (Mal)
|0:18:38
|9
|Marcel Hagener (NZl)
|10
|Delgerbayar Sonomtseren (Mon)
|0:21:40
|11
|David Rovira Roqueta (Spa)
|0:28:59
|12
|Davide Ghedini (Ita)
|13
|Francesc Juliá Pascual (Spa)
|14
|Lorenzo Milesi (Swi)
|0:41:44
|15
|Marcel Farres Dasquens (Spa)
|16
|Steven Pauwels (Bel)
|0:42:42
|17
|Batmunkh Batsaikhan (Mon)
|0:45:39
|18
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux)
|0:52:27
|19
|Thomas Wettemann (Ger)
|0:56:48
|20
|Fabio Elmer (Ger)
|21
|Thomas Borst (Ger)
|0:59:17
|22
|Greg Mckennis (USA)
|0:59:40
|23
|Jennifer Crake (Can)
|1:02:57
|24
|Marcos Barrio Robles (Spa)
|25
|Elisabeth Adamson (Aus)
|1:03:28
|26
|Jep Gonzalez Farres (Spa)
|27
|Robert Bleeker (Aus)
|1:05:32
|28
|Uwe Geiger (Ger)
|1:05:46
|29
|Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)
|1:11:20
|30
|Batmunkh Mijid (Mon)
|1:20:18
|31
|Edmund Tan (Sin)
|1:21:55
|32
|Angel Lopez Santos (Spa)
|1:27:20
|33
|Solongo Tserenlham (Mon)
|1:27:40
|34
|Alex Ramsey (Aus)
|1:29:59
|35
|Ray Giddins (Aus)
|36
|Ivan Cabañas Gonzalez (Spa)
|1:34:17
|37
|Jack Anderson (USA)
|1:37:11
|38
|Iwona Szmyd (Pol)
|1:38:41
|39
|Ulziibaatar Jamsran (Mon)
|1:39:38
|40
|Sumya Baterdene (Mon)
|41
|Johan Walraven (Ned)
|1:46:46
|42
|Max Richner (Swi)
|1:48:20
|43
|Batbayar Lkham-yanjin (Mon)
|1:54:29
|44
|Nuo Zhang (Chn)
|1:58:12
|45
|Otgontuya Batbaatar (Mon)
|2:25:32
|46
|Jesus Martin Del Nogal (Spa)
|2:34:58
|47
|Birgit Richner (Swi)
|2:46:43
|48
|Thierry Lilian Claude Carayol (Fra)
|2:49:34
|49
|Marcel Besemer (Ned)
|3:03:08
|50
|Wouter Rijnaerts (Ned)
|51
|Jos Van Dijk (Ned)
|52
|Frances Galache Rejón (Spa)
|3:55:30
|53
|Kristof Nootens (Bel)
|54
|Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (Mon)
|5:53:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|20:46:51
|2
|Barry Wicks (USA)
|0:01:49
|3
|Kris Sneddon (Can)
|0:02:01
|4
|Pau Zamora Perez (Spa)
|0:12:06
|5
|Carter Hovey (Can)
|0:36:18
|6
|Peter Paelinck (Bel)
|1:00:49
|7
|Marcel Hagener (NZl)
|1:21:36
|8
|David Rovira Roqueta (Spa)
|1:52:11
|9
|Francesc Juliá Pascual (Spa)
|1:56:37
|10
|Mohamad Razif Bin Mohamad Salleh (Mal)
|2:06:10
|11
|Altansukh Altanzul (Mon)
|2:32:02
|12
|Davide Ghedini (Ita)
|3:22:21
|13
|Delgerbayar Sonomtseren (Mon)
|3:36:16
|14
|Marcel Farres Dasquens (Spa)
|3:40:30
|15
|Lorenzo Milesi (Swi)
|3:41:58
|16
|Batmunkh Batsaikhan (Mon)
|4:11:46
|17
|Thomas Wettemann (Ger)
|4:29:11
|18
|Sumya Baterdene (Mon)
|4:31:21
|19
|Steven Pauwels (Bel)
|4:32:23
|20
|Fabio Elmer (Ger)
|4:37:36
|21
|Ray Giddins (Aus)
|5:00:06
|22
|Elisabeth Adamson (Aus)
|5:00:32
|23
|Uwe Geiger (Ger)
|5:09:23
|24
|Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)
|5:12:04
|25
|Jennifer Crake (Can)
|5:21:00
|26
|Batmunkh Mijid (Mon)
|5:27:31
|27
|Jep Gonzalez Farres (Spa)
|5:37:20
|28
|Greg Mckennis (USA)
|5:46:54
|29
|Robert Bleeker (Aus)
|5:55:29
|30
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux)
|6:08:08
|31
|Alex Ramsey (Aus)
|6:14:43
|32
|Thomas Borst (Ger)
|6:18:41
|33
|Ulziibaatar Jamsran (Mon)
|6:19:19
|34
|Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (Mon)
|6:33:08
|35
|Ivan Cabañas Gonzalez (Spa)
|6:39:38
|36
|Solongo Tserenlham (Mon)
|7:04:04
|37
|Jack Anderson (USA)
|7:25:17
|38
|Marcos Barrio Robles (Spa)
|7:31:59
|39
|Iwona Szmyd (Pol)
|7:57:54
|40
|Max Richner (Swi)
|8:01:52
|41
|Batbayar Lkham-yanjin (Mon)
|8:11:56
|42
|Angel Lopez Santos (Spa)
|8:28:27
|43
|Nuo Zhang (Chn)
|8:40:44
|44
|Edmund Tan (Sin)
|8:55:20
|45
|Johan Walraven (Ned)
|8:57:04
|46
|Otgontuya Batbaatar (Mon)
|9:47:58
|47
|Jesus Martin Del Nogal (Spa)
|9:58:51
|48
|Thierry Lilian Claude Carayol (Fra)
|11:47:39
|49
|Birgit Richner (Swi)
|12:03:53
|50
|Jos Van Dijk (Ned)
|13:48:01
|51
|Wouter Rijnaerts (Ned)
|13:56:55
|52
|Kristof Nootens (Bel)
|14:45:57
|53
|Frances Galache Rejón (Spa)
|15:15:51
|54
|Marcel Besemer (Ned)
|17:03:22
