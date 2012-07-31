Wallace sprints to win in stage 1
Mongolia Bike Challenge underway
Stage 1: -
It was an epic start to the 2012 Mongolia Bike Challenge as the skies opened and the downpour began. A front group quickly formed, keeping their exposure as they headed into the Mongolian countryside on what quickly became muddy doubletrack.
Team Kona looked strong from the start with Barry Wicks, Kris Sneddon, and last year's runner-up, Cory Wallace, included in the lead group. Carter Hovey of Team MBC Racing and Paul Zamora of Team Buff International were part of this group with Marcel Hagener of Chiru-WTB also in the mix. The two Mongolian National Team riders, Altansuk Altanzhul and Tuguldur ¨Tugu¨ Tuulkhangai (runner-up 2010) also looked very strong from the beginning.
By the second rest stop at 65 kilometers, the group had separated with Team Kona and Zamora opening at two-minute gap.
Wallace finished first in the sprint finish, followed by teammate Kris Sneddon and then Zamora. Wicks finished forth, followed by Hovey and Tugu.
Cleaned up and rested, racers are getting used to camp life and hoping for sunnier skies in the stages ahead.
Results not yet available
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy