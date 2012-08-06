Image 1 of 3 Refueling for the mountain stages in Mongolia (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge) Image 2 of 3 The real mountains are coming (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge) Image 3 of 3 Rolling along (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge)

Kona dominated the podium today, with Kris Sneddon winning stage 6 of the 2012 Mongolia Bike Challenge. Current overall leader Cory Wallace came second, followed immediately by teammate Barry Wicks.

Carter Hovey of Team MBC Racing was fourth, dropping Pau Zamora of Buff on the massive finishing climb. Sneddon became the sixth winner in six stages that have been completed so far.

Behind the front of the men's pack, a dramatic women's race has been unfolding. Current leader Elisabeth Adamson of Australia is being challenged in the overall standing by Leisbeth Hessens of Belgium as well as the Mongolian rider Solongo Tserenlham. Tserenlham won today's women's stage and is looking very strong moving into the second half of the race.

Race leader Adamson came to racing from a bike touring background. Speaking of the hardest part of the Mongolia Bike Challenge, she said, "Because I am in the lead, I can't back off. Day after day of this is hard, especially feeling tired. Losing sensation in my hands from the washboard in the desert is difficult too, and then when the alarm goes off in the morning I just want to stay in bed!"

She said she often thinks, "How long can I hang on like this? Other times I distract myself by looking at the scenery, the camels and yaks, it's amazing. So when uncomfortable, instead of chewing my handlebars (desperately hanging on) I remind myself how amazing this place is."

Tomorrow the MBC moves into the mountains for the Queen stage, 132km with 2620 meters of climbing. It is by far the most difficult as well as the most spectacular stage of the race.

Full Results

Stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Sneddon (Can) 3:50:56 2 Cory Wallace (Can) 0:00:01 3 Barry Wicks (USA) 0:00:02 4 Carter Hovey (Can) 0:00:34 5 Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) 0:00:54 6 Peter Paelinck (Bel) 0:03:54 7 Delgerbayar Sonomtseren (Mon) 0:11:02 8 Marcel Hagener (NZl) 0:21:00 9 Batmunkh Batsaikhan (Mon) 0:24:24 10 Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (Mon) 0:25:20 11 David Rovira Roqueta (Spa) 12 Altansukh Altanzul (Mon) 13 Francesc Juliá Pascual (Spa) 14 Davide Ghedini (Ita) 0:26:55 15 Mohamad Razif Bin Mohamad Salleh (Mal) 0:26:59 16 Lorenzo Milesi (Swi) 0:29:04 17 Marcel Farres Dasquens (Spa) 18 Solongo Tserenlham (Mon) 0:38:47 19 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) 0:40:58 20 Greg Mckennis (USA) 0:45:53 21 Robert Bleeker (Aus) 0:46:38 22 Steven Pauwels (Bel) 0:47:55 23 Thomas Wettemann (Ger) 0:48:08 24 Batmunkh Mijid (Mon) 0:48:36 25 Nuo Zhang (Chn) 0:48:48 26 Liesbeth Hessens (Bel) 0:48:53 27 Jep Gonzalez Farres (Spa) 0:49:52 28 Elisabeth Adamson (Aus) 0:50:30 29 Fabio Elmer (Ger) 0:56:16 30 Thomas Borst (Ger) 0:58:39 31 Jennifer Crake (Can) 1:03:05 32 Uwe Geiger (Ger) 33 Alex Ramsey (Aus) 1:06:55 34 Ivan Cabañas Gonzalez (Spa) 1:09:17 35 Angel Lopez Santos (Spa) 1:09:20 36 Marcos Barrio Robles (Spa) 37 Otgontuya Batbaatar (Mon) 1:10:39 38 Ray Giddins (Aus) 1:15:49 39 Ulziibaatar Jamsran (Mon) 1:20:11 40 Johan Walraven (Ned) 1:20:55 41 Edmund Tan (Sin) 1:22:53 42 Kristof Nootens (Bel) 1:23:37 43 Iwona Szmyd (Pol) 1:29:13 44 Jack Anderson (USA) 1:39:32 45 Max Richner (Swi) 1:42:43 46 Jesus Martin Del Nogal (Spa) 1:54:27 47 Birgit Richner (Swi) 2:00:37 48 Wouter Rijnaerts (Ned) 2:08:12 49 Jos Van Dijk (Ned) 50 Marcel Besemer (Ned) 51 Thierry Lilian Claude Carayol (Fra) 2:57:04 HC Frances Galache Rejón (Spa) 4:25:36 HC Sumya Baterdene (Mon) HC Batbayar Lkham-yanjin (Mon)