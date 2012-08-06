Sneddon wins stage 6 in Mongolia
Six different winners in six stages so far
Stage 6: -
Kona dominated the podium today, with Kris Sneddon winning stage 6 of the 2012 Mongolia Bike Challenge. Current overall leader Cory Wallace came second, followed immediately by teammate Barry Wicks.
Carter Hovey of Team MBC Racing was fourth, dropping Pau Zamora of Buff on the massive finishing climb. Sneddon became the sixth winner in six stages that have been completed so far.
Behind the front of the men's pack, a dramatic women's race has been unfolding. Current leader Elisabeth Adamson of Australia is being challenged in the overall standing by Leisbeth Hessens of Belgium as well as the Mongolian rider Solongo Tserenlham. Tserenlham won today's women's stage and is looking very strong moving into the second half of the race.
Race leader Adamson came to racing from a bike touring background. Speaking of the hardest part of the Mongolia Bike Challenge, she said, "Because I am in the lead, I can't back off. Day after day of this is hard, especially feeling tired. Losing sensation in my hands from the washboard in the desert is difficult too, and then when the alarm goes off in the morning I just want to stay in bed!"
She said she often thinks, "How long can I hang on like this? Other times I distract myself by looking at the scenery, the camels and yaks, it's amazing. So when uncomfortable, instead of chewing my handlebars (desperately hanging on) I remind myself how amazing this place is."
Tomorrow the MBC moves into the mountains for the Queen stage, 132km with 2620 meters of climbing. It is by far the most difficult as well as the most spectacular stage of the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Sneddon (Can)
|3:50:56
|2
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|0:00:01
|3
|Barry Wicks (USA)
|0:00:02
|4
|Carter Hovey (Can)
|0:00:34
|5
|Pau Zamora Perez (Spa)
|0:00:54
|6
|Peter Paelinck (Bel)
|0:03:54
|7
|Delgerbayar Sonomtseren (Mon)
|0:11:02
|8
|Marcel Hagener (NZl)
|0:21:00
|9
|Batmunkh Batsaikhan (Mon)
|0:24:24
|10
|Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (Mon)
|0:25:20
|11
|David Rovira Roqueta (Spa)
|12
|Altansukh Altanzul (Mon)
|13
|Francesc Juliá Pascual (Spa)
|14
|Davide Ghedini (Ita)
|0:26:55
|15
|Mohamad Razif Bin Mohamad Salleh (Mal)
|0:26:59
|16
|Lorenzo Milesi (Swi)
|0:29:04
|17
|Marcel Farres Dasquens (Spa)
|18
|Solongo Tserenlham (Mon)
|0:38:47
|19
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux)
|0:40:58
|20
|Greg Mckennis (USA)
|0:45:53
|21
|Robert Bleeker (Aus)
|0:46:38
|22
|Steven Pauwels (Bel)
|0:47:55
|23
|Thomas Wettemann (Ger)
|0:48:08
|24
|Batmunkh Mijid (Mon)
|0:48:36
|25
|Nuo Zhang (Chn)
|0:48:48
|26
|Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)
|0:48:53
|27
|Jep Gonzalez Farres (Spa)
|0:49:52
|28
|Elisabeth Adamson (Aus)
|0:50:30
|29
|Fabio Elmer (Ger)
|0:56:16
|30
|Thomas Borst (Ger)
|0:58:39
|31
|Jennifer Crake (Can)
|1:03:05
|32
|Uwe Geiger (Ger)
|33
|Alex Ramsey (Aus)
|1:06:55
|34
|Ivan Cabañas Gonzalez (Spa)
|1:09:17
|35
|Angel Lopez Santos (Spa)
|1:09:20
|36
|Marcos Barrio Robles (Spa)
|37
|Otgontuya Batbaatar (Mon)
|1:10:39
|38
|Ray Giddins (Aus)
|1:15:49
|39
|Ulziibaatar Jamsran (Mon)
|1:20:11
|40
|Johan Walraven (Ned)
|1:20:55
|41
|Edmund Tan (Sin)
|1:22:53
|42
|Kristof Nootens (Bel)
|1:23:37
|43
|Iwona Szmyd (Pol)
|1:29:13
|44
|Jack Anderson (USA)
|1:39:32
|45
|Max Richner (Swi)
|1:42:43
|46
|Jesus Martin Del Nogal (Spa)
|1:54:27
|47
|Birgit Richner (Swi)
|2:00:37
|48
|Wouter Rijnaerts (Ned)
|2:08:12
|49
|Jos Van Dijk (Ned)
|50
|Marcel Besemer (Ned)
|51
|Thierry Lilian Claude Carayol (Fra)
|2:57:04
|HC
|Frances Galache Rejón (Spa)
|4:25:36
|HC
|Sumya Baterdene (Mon)
|HC
|Batbayar Lkham-yanjin (Mon)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cory Wallace (Can)
|24:37:48
|2
|Barry Wicks (USA)
|0:01:50
|3
|Kris Sneddon (Can)
|0:02:00
|4
|Pau Zamora Perez (Spa)
|0:12:59
|5
|Carter Hovey (Can)
|0:36:51
|6
|Peter Paelinck (Bel)
|1:04:42
|7
|Marcel Hagener (NZl)
|1:42:35
|8
|David Rovira Roqueta (Spa)
|2:17:30
|9
|Francesc Juliá Pascual (Spa)
|2:21:56
|10
|Mohamad Razif Bin Mohamad Salleh (Mal)
|2:33:08
|11
|Altansukh Altanzul (Mon)
|2:57:21
|12
|Delgerbayar Sonomtseren (Mon)
|3:47:17
|13
|Davide Ghedini (Ita)
|3:49:15
|14
|Marcel Farres Dasquens (Spa)
|4:09:33
|15
|Lorenzo Milesi (Swi)
|4:11:01
|16
|Batmunkh Batsaikhan (Mon)
|4:36:09
|17
|Thomas Wettemann (Ger)
|5:17:18
|18
|Steven Pauwels (Bel)
|5:20:17
|19
|Fabio Elmer (Ger)
|5:33:51
|20
|Elisabeth Adamson (Aus)
|5:51:01
|21
|Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)
|6:00:56
|22
|Uwe Geiger (Ger)
|6:12:27
|23
|Ray Giddins (Aus)
|6:15:54
|24
|Batmunkh Mijid (Mon)
|6:16:06
|25
|Jennifer Crake (Can)
|6:24:04
|26
|Jep Gonzalez Farres (Spa)
|6:27:11
|27
|Greg Mckennis (USA)
|6:32:46
|28
|Robert Bleeker (Aus)
|6:42:06
|29
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux)
|6:49:05
|30
|Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (Mon)
|6:58:27
|31
|Thomas Borst (Ger)
|7:17:19
|32
|Alex Ramsey (Aus)
|7:21:37
|33
|Ulziibaatar Jamsran (Mon)
|7:39:29
|34
|Solongo Tserenlham (Mon)
|7:42:50
|35
|Ivan Cabañas Gonzalez (Spa)
|7:48:54
|36
|Marcos Barrio Robles (Spa)
|8:41:18
|37
|Sumya Baterdene (Mon)
|8:56:56
|38
|Jack Anderson (USA)
|9:04:48
|39
|Iwona Szmyd (Pol)
|9:27:06
|40
|Nuo Zhang (Chn)
|9:29:31
|41
|Angel Lopez Santos (Spa)
|9:37:46
|42
|Max Richner (Swi)
|9:44:34
|43
|Johan Walraven (Ned)
|10:17:58
|44
|Edmund Tan (Sin)
|10:18:12
|45
|Otgontuya Batbaatar (Mon)
|10:58:36
|46
|Jesus Martin Del Nogal (Spa)
|11:53:17
|47
|Batbayar Lkham-yanjin (Mon)
|12:37:31
|48
|Birgit Richner (Swi)
|14:04:29
|49
|Thierry Lilian Claude Carayol (Fra)
|14:44:42
|50
|Jos Van Dijk (Ned)
|15:56:12
|51
|Wouter Rijnaerts (Ned)
|16:05:06
|52
|Kristof Nootens (Bel)
|16:09:33
|53
|Marcel Besemer (Ned)
|19:11:33
|54
|Frances Galache Rejón (Spa)
|19:41:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy