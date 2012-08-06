Trending

Sneddon wins stage 6 in Mongolia

Six different winners in six stages so far

Refueling for the mountain stages in Mongolia

Refueling for the mountain stages in Mongolia
(Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge)
The real mountains are coming

The real mountains are coming
(Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge)
Rolling along

Rolling along
(Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge)

Kona dominated the podium today, with Kris Sneddon winning stage 6 of the 2012 Mongolia Bike Challenge. Current overall leader Cory Wallace came second, followed immediately by teammate Barry Wicks.

Carter Hovey of Team MBC Racing was fourth, dropping Pau Zamora of Buff on the massive finishing climb. Sneddon became the sixth winner in six stages that have been completed so far.

Behind the front of the men's pack, a dramatic women's race has been unfolding. Current leader Elisabeth Adamson of Australia is being challenged in the overall standing by Leisbeth Hessens of Belgium as well as the Mongolian rider Solongo Tserenlham. Tserenlham won today's women's stage and is looking very strong moving into the second half of the race.

Race leader Adamson came to racing from a bike touring background. Speaking of the hardest part of the Mongolia Bike Challenge, she said, "Because I am in the lead, I can't back off. Day after day of this is hard, especially feeling tired. Losing sensation in my hands from the washboard in the desert is difficult too, and then when the alarm goes off in the morning I just want to stay in bed!"

She said she often thinks, "How long can I hang on like this? Other times I distract myself by looking at the scenery, the camels and yaks, it's amazing. So when uncomfortable, instead of chewing my handlebars (desperately hanging on) I remind myself how amazing this place is."

Tomorrow the MBC moves into the mountains for the Queen stage, 132km with 2620 meters of climbing. It is by far the most difficult as well as the most spectacular stage of the race.

Full Results

Stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Sneddon (Can)3:50:56
2Cory Wallace (Can)0:00:01
3Barry Wicks (USA)0:00:02
4Carter Hovey (Can)0:00:34
5Pau Zamora Perez (Spa)0:00:54
6Peter Paelinck (Bel)0:03:54
7Delgerbayar Sonomtseren (Mon)0:11:02
8Marcel Hagener (NZl)0:21:00
9Batmunkh Batsaikhan (Mon)0:24:24
10Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (Mon)0:25:20
11David Rovira Roqueta (Spa)
12Altansukh Altanzul (Mon)
13Francesc Juliá Pascual (Spa)
14Davide Ghedini (Ita)0:26:55
15Mohamad Razif Bin Mohamad Salleh (Mal)0:26:59
16Lorenzo Milesi (Swi)0:29:04
17Marcel Farres Dasquens (Spa)
18Solongo Tserenlham (Mon)0:38:47
19Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux)0:40:58
20Greg Mckennis (USA)0:45:53
21Robert Bleeker (Aus)0:46:38
22Steven Pauwels (Bel)0:47:55
23Thomas Wettemann (Ger)0:48:08
24Batmunkh Mijid (Mon)0:48:36
25Nuo Zhang (Chn)0:48:48
26Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)0:48:53
27Jep Gonzalez Farres (Spa)0:49:52
28Elisabeth Adamson (Aus)0:50:30
29Fabio Elmer (Ger)0:56:16
30Thomas Borst (Ger)0:58:39
31Jennifer Crake (Can)1:03:05
32Uwe Geiger (Ger)
33Alex Ramsey (Aus)1:06:55
34Ivan Cabañas Gonzalez (Spa)1:09:17
35Angel Lopez Santos (Spa)1:09:20
36Marcos Barrio Robles (Spa)
37Otgontuya Batbaatar (Mon)1:10:39
38Ray Giddins (Aus)1:15:49
39Ulziibaatar Jamsran (Mon)1:20:11
40Johan Walraven (Ned)1:20:55
41Edmund Tan (Sin)1:22:53
42Kristof Nootens (Bel)1:23:37
43Iwona Szmyd (Pol)1:29:13
44Jack Anderson (USA)1:39:32
45Max Richner (Swi)1:42:43
46Jesus Martin Del Nogal (Spa)1:54:27
47Birgit Richner (Swi)2:00:37
48Wouter Rijnaerts (Ned)2:08:12
49Jos Van Dijk (Ned)
50Marcel Besemer (Ned)
51Thierry Lilian Claude Carayol (Fra)2:57:04
HCFrances Galache Rejón (Spa)4:25:36
HCSumya Baterdene (Mon)
HCBatbayar Lkham-yanjin (Mon)

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cory Wallace (Can)24:37:48
2Barry Wicks (USA)0:01:50
3Kris Sneddon (Can)0:02:00
4Pau Zamora Perez (Spa)0:12:59
5Carter Hovey (Can)0:36:51
6Peter Paelinck (Bel)1:04:42
7Marcel Hagener (NZl)1:42:35
8David Rovira Roqueta (Spa)2:17:30
9Francesc Juliá Pascual (Spa)2:21:56
10Mohamad Razif Bin Mohamad Salleh (Mal)2:33:08
11Altansukh Altanzul (Mon)2:57:21
12Delgerbayar Sonomtseren (Mon)3:47:17
13Davide Ghedini (Ita)3:49:15
14Marcel Farres Dasquens (Spa)4:09:33
15Lorenzo Milesi (Swi)4:11:01
16Batmunkh Batsaikhan (Mon)4:36:09
17Thomas Wettemann (Ger)5:17:18
18Steven Pauwels (Bel)5:20:17
19Fabio Elmer (Ger)5:33:51
20Elisabeth Adamson (Aus)5:51:01
21Liesbeth Hessens (Bel)6:00:56
22Uwe Geiger (Ger)6:12:27
23Ray Giddins (Aus)6:15:54
24Batmunkh Mijid (Mon)6:16:06
25Jennifer Crake (Can)6:24:04
26Jep Gonzalez Farres (Spa)6:27:11
27Greg Mckennis (USA)6:32:46
28Robert Bleeker (Aus)6:42:06
29Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux)6:49:05
30Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (Mon)6:58:27
31Thomas Borst (Ger)7:17:19
32Alex Ramsey (Aus)7:21:37
33Ulziibaatar Jamsran (Mon)7:39:29
34Solongo Tserenlham (Mon)7:42:50
35Ivan Cabañas Gonzalez (Spa)7:48:54
36Marcos Barrio Robles (Spa)8:41:18
37Sumya Baterdene (Mon)8:56:56
38Jack Anderson (USA)9:04:48
39Iwona Szmyd (Pol)9:27:06
40Nuo Zhang (Chn)9:29:31
41Angel Lopez Santos (Spa)9:37:46
42Max Richner (Swi)9:44:34
43Johan Walraven (Ned)10:17:58
44Edmund Tan (Sin)10:18:12
45Otgontuya Batbaatar (Mon)10:58:36
46Jesus Martin Del Nogal (Spa)11:53:17
47Batbayar Lkham-yanjin (Mon)12:37:31
48Birgit Richner (Swi)14:04:29
49Thierry Lilian Claude Carayol (Fra)14:44:42
50Jos Van Dijk (Ned)15:56:12
51Wouter Rijnaerts (Ned)16:05:06
52Kristof Nootens (Bel)16:09:33
53Marcel Besemer (Ned)19:11:33
54Frances Galache Rejón (Spa)19:41:26

